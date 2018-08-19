Former CIA Director John Brennan Outlines Criminal Conspiracy Case Against Clinton, Fusion GPS, DOJ and FBI…

In a rather interesting part of last Friday’s interview between former CIA Director John Brennan and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, Mr. Brennan outlined what makes a criminal conspiracy.

When you consider the issues surrounding Russian influence agent Oleg Deripaska and his centrality to many of the events, well, Brennan is actually -and ironically- outlining the criminal conspiracy of the DOJ and FBI. [Watch the part at 15:14 prompted]

Transcript – @15:14 Maddow: What would amount, in your mind, in intelligence terms, to an American being a part of that conspiracy; the one that’s been defined by Robert Mueller already? Brennan: “I will leave it to the lawyers and to the courts to decide if something is criminal or not. In my mind, it requires someone to knowingly support the efforts of a foreign government to interfere in U.S. domestic politics and especially an election.” – “And so, any American who was working with the Russians, or working with an intermediaries who were working with Russians; and those Americans who knowingly tried to collude, conspire, and to work with them in order to advance their political objectives here in the states, I think that rises to the level of conspiracy.”

So let’s look at this – while keeping in mind that Oleg Deripaska is a Russian political influence agent, the source of some unknown amount of Chris Steele’s information, and a Russian operative the FBI specifically engaged with in their political investigative efforts.

“any American who was working with the Russians, or working with intermediaries who were working with Russians”.

That phrase specifically describes: the Clinton Campaign, Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Stephan Halper, Christopher Steele, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, James Comey, John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, Adam Waldman, and Senator Mark Warner.

…”and those Americans who knowingly tried to collude, conspire, and to work with them in order to advance their political objectives here in the states”…

The distinction in that second part of the quote might remove Clinton or Perkins Coie; however “working with intermediaries who were working with the Russians” would keep them in.

Additionally, all of the media entities who engaged in the promotion, advancement, and distribution of the propaganda as an outcome of knowingly meeting with those foreign officials – would also be considered part of the “conspiracy”.

Well?

There you have it.

Essentially, in his own words, former CIA Director John Brennan makes the Criminal Conspiracy case against all of the central characters involved within the 2016 political operation to influence the 2016 election and frame candidate, President-elect, and later President Donald Trump.

