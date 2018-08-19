Former CIA Director John Brennan Outlines Criminal Conspiracy Case Against Clinton, Fusion GPS, DOJ and FBI…

In a rather interesting part of last Friday’s interview between former CIA Director John Brennan and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, Mr. Brennan outlined what makes a criminal conspiracy.
When you consider the issues surrounding Russian influence agent Oleg Deripaska and his centrality to many of the events, well, Brennan is actually -and ironically- outlining the criminal conspiracy of the DOJ and FBI. [Watch the part at 15:14 prompted]
Transcript – @15:14 Maddow: What would amount, in your mind, in intelligence terms, to an American being a part of that conspiracy; the one that’s been defined by Robert Mueller already?
Brennan: “I will leave it to the lawyers and to the courts to decide if something is criminal or not. In my mind, it requires someone to knowingly support the efforts of a foreign government to interfere in U.S. domestic politics and especially an election.” – “And so, any American who was working with the Russians, or working with an intermediaries who were working with Russians; and those Americans who knowingly tried to collude, conspire, and to work with them in order to advance their political objectives here in the states, I think that rises to the level of conspiracy.”
So let’s look at this – while keeping in mind that Oleg Deripaska is a Russian political influence agent, the source of some unknown amount of Chris Steele’s information, and a Russian operative the FBI specifically engaged with in their political investigative efforts.
“any American who was working with the Russians, or working with intermediaries who were working with Russians”.
That phrase specifically describes: the Clinton Campaign, Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Stephan Halper, Christopher Steele, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, James Comey, John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, Adam Waldman, and Senator Mark Warner.
…”and those Americans who knowingly tried to collude, conspire, and to work with them in order to advance their political objectives here in the states”…
The distinction in that second part of the quote might remove Clinton or Perkins Coie; however “working with intermediaries who were working with the Russians” would keep them in.
Additionally, all of the media entities who engaged in the promotion, advancement, and distribution of the propaganda as an outcome of knowingly meeting with those foreign officials – would also be considered part of the “conspiracy”.
There you have it.
Essentially, in his own words, former CIA Director John Brennan makes the Criminal Conspiracy case against all of the central characters involved within the 2016 political operation to influence the 2016 election and frame candidate, President-elect, and later President Donald Trump.
Deripaska makes me think Babooshka…
REC!
Great piece by Kate Bush! Not the video but the song!
Brennan looks like he is scared and pleading. He knows he is no longer of any use to anybody. His days are numbered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. He (and others) must be feeling the walls closing in on him and if any charges are ever filed against him based on hard evidence of his coup participation (unlikely with Rod and Jeff) he will claim it is just an unfounded politically motivated prosecution and Maddow and millions of other blindered Dem supporters will believe it. But would a judge or jury?
Yep. Effete.
Brennan seems to have toned down his rhetoric and backed off his despicable “treason” allegations. He now says there is “collusion in plain sight” but he will leave it up to the lawyers to decide if anything adds up to conspiracy or anything illegal. He only provides 2 idiotic examples of alleged collusion–the joke and the Trump tower meeting with Don Jr. He’s an empty barrel that manages to still impress his dim witted MSNBC hosts and viewers only. He appears to be desperately trying to slow down or reverse his self perpetuated personal downfall.
A Buffoon was in “plain sight” in the video not anything close to collusion.
Brennan is the epitome of an “empty barrel”.
I wouldn’t be that surprised if he ends up flipping on his co-conspirators. Either that or he’ll off himself. The guy is nuts.
Funny you say that about him taking himself out. I’ve thought this for sometime, but I’ve read a few times here lately. Your comment is the second time and second website. I think we may all be on the something.
re trump tower lets try to compile a list of possible legal defenses for any trumped charge of conspiracy: ill start
1) entrapment- this was a set up by Brennan-led (and Obama) dirty tricksters in an obvious op coordinated by Simpson;
2) Donald Jr. had no clue that the Russians were actually representing the Russian government. He had no idea who they were, and why should he-they were unknowns. As for the Rob Goldstone email referring the Russian govt desire to help the campaign, Donald Jr. was simply ‘going along’ with Goldstone, a non-political actor, who would have no clue who these people are. There is no evidence that Junior knew they were connected. Nor is there any evidence even today that they are;
3)As it would be dangerous for the country if there was information in the Russian’s possessions that could be used to blackmail HRC, Junior was simply trying to collect information for national security purposes. If this information would rise to a certain level, he would have reported it to the FBI.; (this is akin to the HRC Fusion GPS defense)
4) The defense currently being used : no actual information was passed. No crime because there is no such thing as a ‘conspiracy to defraud’ an election. (see Andy McCarthy on this);
5) even if information would have been passed, once again, as in 4) above there is no conspiracy bc there is no crime, bc ‘conspiracy to defraud’ is garbage in election context.
any more defenses out there?
He only provides 2 idiotic examples of alleged collusion–the joke and the Trump tower meeting with Don Jr.
At the time he prolly knew nothing about the Trump tower incident. He knew about Trump’s joke about Hillary’s missing emails–but maybe only through Hillary’s spin machine. Podesta, whoever, decided to describe Trump’s statement as proactively asking the Russians to hack Hillary (although her personal server was long gone). A lot of people in media believed that spin and everything indicates Brennan did too. Or at least after “Steele” incorporated the idea into the Trump-Russian hacking collusion fantasy, which is at the beginning core of the “collusion” story. The story idea under the microscope doesn’t make sense, like the Mifsud/Papadopoulos story that talking about “emails of Hillary” was really a discussion about upcoming hacks of the DNC and Podesta.
Both the Trump Collusion story and the Papad.-Mifsud story come from the mixed-up notion that Hillary’s personal server is connected to the DNC and Podesta incidents.
Both the Mueller filings and NYTimes reporting specifically disinform by calling the Hillary Secreatary of State-time server as part of “the campaign.”
“…and those Americans who knowingly tried to collude, conspire, and to work with them in order to advance their political objectives here in the states, I think that rises to the level of conspiracy.”
____________
Ha!
Sounds like a conspiracy theory nut.
Take that, MK-Ultra boy 😁
But what if it was actually just Americans who were trying to interfere and they just used a few foreign connections? That gives Brennan and out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“That gives Brennan and out!”
______________
Only in fantasyland, where John-boy gets to define what the definition of the word ‘conspiracy’ is.
But he’s not Bubba, and this isn’t 1992, and the military tribunal isn’t going to care what Johnny Brennan thinks the word ‘conspiracy’ means.
I doubt he would even be charged with conspiracy, since ‘conspiracy’ itself probably isn’t a crime.
For example, conspiracy to commit Treason. The ‘conspiring’ part is just communicating. If no action takes place, then what law is broken? It’s the ACTION, the actual ‘treason’ part, that is a crime.
You and I could ‘conspire’ for months to rob a bank. For years, even. But until or unless we actually rob the bank, what crime has been committed by talking about it?
I could certainly be wrong, but I don’t think conspiracy in and of itself can be unlawful, unless laws are broken by the act of conspiracy itself, e.g., sharing classified documents during the planning (‘conspiracy’) stage of some crime.
Dying out old leftwing information outlets like “the New York Times, the Washington Post, Yahoo News, the New Yorker and CNN” are fake news pushers who more recently conspired with Big Tech to get rightwing entertainer Alex Jones deplatformed as in censored from the web. They are not to be trusted; indeed as recent polls indicate only 7% of Americans think that journalists always tell the truth.
CHICOMS are behind everything! Google and Apple especially is troubling when it involves the CHICOMS! I will keep harping on this because I really believe it is the central issue of everything we are witnessing! When it comes out, many are going to come to the same realization as me! I think SD knows this too!
“and those Americans who knowingly tried to collude, conspire, and to work with them in order to advance their political objectives here in the states, I think that rises to the level of conspiracy.”
___________________
And what about those Americans, even American muslims, even American muslim members of the government, even American muslim members of the C_A… even American muslim DIRECTORS of the C_A — who knowingly collude, conspire and work with MI6 and Five-Eyes and government agencies (DOJ, FIB) and a host of foreign and domestic NGOs in order to advance his political objectives here in the states?
Does THAT rise to the level of CONSPIRACY?
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm?
Yep, that’s why it’s a good thing that Obama, in his infinitesimal wisdom, failed to close the prison at Guantanamo Bay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s all about wisdom.
Just ask him!
“…I think that rises to the level of conspiracy”
_________________
Fortunately we don’t have to rely on Johnny Brennan to know what a ‘conspiracy’ is.
It’s not a scary word, or even a mysterious one. Nothing to be afraid of here. It’s just a word, with a definition, like all the words we use.
…………………………………..
conspiracy
noun, plural con·spir·a·cies.
1. the act of conspiring.
2. an evil, unlawful, treacherous, or surreptitious plan formulated in secret by two or more persons; plot.
3. a combination of persons for a secret, unlawful, or evil purpose: He joined the conspiracy to overthrow the government.
4. Law. an agreement by two or more persons to commit a crime, fraud, or other wrongful act.
5. any concurrence in action; combination in bringing about a given result.
……………………………………..
How’s number THREE lookin’ to ya there, John-boy?
Is that ringing any bells?
Only intended to boldface #3…
I’d like to thank the academy, and the creators who made this edit button possible…
LikeLike
@SJM – read the article in your post. Christopher Steele is behind every plot to undo the will of the people all over the world. He is, tongue in cheek, “the world’s most wanted man (by the FBI, CIA, NSA, you name it).” Not to be James Bond (as he imagines himself to be) but to do what his Master’s ask him, Conjure up plot lines to sow discord, trauma, and strife. Steel has done much harm and has the death of many people on his soul. He came into this life to learn something, just as we all did, and I hope he learns many times in this life “that you reap what you sow.” Bad things don’t only happen to good people
Steele might be a “front” for Nellie Ohr this time.
This week will be interesting and see how many would be rolling back on fake msm. Brannon’s change in tune is more than we know. He knows that PTrump knows everything from long time but now he is changing his whole msm testimony.
He says that he was aware that Russia was trying to leverage US citizens in order to achieve their objectives in the election. Maddow asks him if they, the Russians, were successfully leveraged in that effort? He didn’t leave until Jan 20, 2017 and he didn’t know? Wouldn’t you be watching this play out and then attempting to stop it? He stated that the CIA picked it up in incidental college and they put together a ‘Fusion center’ at 20:10. A Fusion center at the CIA staffed by FBI etc…?
I wonder how many times they have referred to this as a ‘fusion’ center. Freudian slip?
well that explain why Simpson chose that name…perhaps they were always intended to serve as a liaison between various intel agencies who couldnt legally speak to each other or some other crazy thing.
Was the 2nd more narrowed FISA application from CIA sources that George Soros had in the Baltic states, and banking “pings” created by Silicon Valley (people like Eric Schmitt from Google)?
The Theory: A Baltic state intelligence agency intercepts a phone conversation which indicates Russian government funds are being injected into US elections. … back and forth between Trump Tower and two banks in Moscow, Alfa Bank and state-owned Sberbank, a partner of US Silicon Valley Bank.
Sberbank, a partner of US Silicon Valley Bank…..Silicon Valley…..Eric Schmitt of Google has the nerd power to fake this, engineer this illusion. Sberbank, a client of the Podesta Group.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulroderickgregory/2017/02/18/no-one-mentions-that-the-russian-trail-leads-to-democratic-lobbyists/#67ae45433991
It’s enough to get the Soft Coup what they want, a warrant/counterintelligence investigation.
The scam is outlined during the Maddow/Brennan interview from the Marketswork article:
MADDOW: So, it’s an intelligence sharing operation between –
BRENNAN: Right. We put together a Fusion Center at CIA that brought NSA and FBI officers together with CIA to make sure that those proverbial dots would be connected.
It’s possible that what Brennan’s outlining is the Multi-Agency Task Force referred to in a BBC article:
Last April, the CIA director was shown intelligence that worried him…It was passed to the US by an intelligence agency of one of the Baltic States. The CIA cannot act domestically against American citizens so a joint counter-intelligence taskforce was created. The taskforce included six agencies or departments of government.
President Trump must have known about this connection:
Trump quietly orders Pompeo to sever all CIA ties with George Soros
http://futurefastforward.com/2017/01/27/trump-quietly-orders-pompeo-to-sever-all-cia-ties-with-george-soros/
And finally, all this info between the CIA/FBI may have been raw intelligence, the 702’s we haven’t talked about in a while…..Devin Nunes knows this part.
For a while I’ve had this thought in mind that an Obama holdover or someone with a security clearance leaked classified information that led to the death of U.S. personnel. Brennan would be a likely candidate.
Brennan is, of course, mad as a hatter
