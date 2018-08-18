Unhinged, Unstable and Very Disturbed Philip Mudd Erupts in Rage During CNN Discussion on Security Clearances….

Personifying what happens when the financial value of a national security clearance is threatened; and highlighting how clearance is traded as currency within the permanent administrative/consulting state; ex CIA official Philip Mudd goes into a rage during a CNN discussion where his personal value would be diminished by losing a security clearance.

If this is the mental stability of people within the intelligence community, who are supposed to be professional consultants available for ongoing advice, well, there’s the problem. WATCH:

.

In direct contradiction to the statements made in the segment; it should be noted (likely to be soon taken down) on the personal website of Philip Mudd he highlights his financial interest, which is the exact point of Paris Dennard:

“Mr. Mudd is the President of Mudd Management, a company specializing in security consulting; analytic training; and public speaking about security issues. He is a senior fellow at the New America Foundation and The George Washington University’s Homeland Security Policy Institute. He now serves as Senior Global Adviser to Oxford Analytica, a British-based firm specializing in advising multinational companies. He sits on the advisory board for the National Counterterrorism Center and for the Director of National Intelligence, and he serves on the Aspen Institute’s Homeland Security Group.” (link)

Advertisements