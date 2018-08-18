Unhinged, Unstable and Very Disturbed Philip Mudd Erupts in Rage During CNN Discussion on Security Clearances….

Personifying what happens when the financial value of a national security clearance is threatened; and highlighting how clearance is traded as currency within the permanent administrative/consulting state; ex CIA official Philip Mudd goes into a rage during a CNN discussion where his personal value would be diminished by losing a security clearance.
If this is the mental stability of people within the intelligence community, who are supposed to be professional consultants available for ongoing advice, well, there’s the problem. WATCH:
.
In direct contradiction to the statements made in the segment; it should be noted (likely to be soon taken down) on the personal website of Philip Mudd he highlights his financial interest, which is the exact point of Paris Dennard:
“Mr. Mudd is the President of Mudd Management, a company specializing in security consulting; analytic training; and public speaking about security issues. He is a senior fellow at the New America Foundation and The George Washington University’s Homeland Security Policy Institute. He now serves as Senior Global Adviser to Oxford Analytica, a British-based firm specializing in advising multinational companies. He sits on the advisory board for the National Counterterrorism Center and for the Director of National Intelligence, and he serves on the Aspen Institute’s Homeland Security Group.” (link)
That was painful to watch
And….
The debate over RETAINING Security Clearance distracts from the more serious point that most of these people should NEVER have been given a Security Clearance in the first place.
They are cooks! Dishonest and disloyal… leaking, unmasking and MISUSING classified information from the day they were first employed.
Some one is butt hurt. Bwahahahahahaha
Mudd, Mudd, Glorious Mudd……
Boy howdy, approx 4:20 good old Philly begins to lose his s*^t.
While I am not one to take pleasure in someone else’s pain, this is SWEET to witness.
The closer a pig gets to market, the louder it squeals.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
❤️🦁❤️
I dunno…. I still get HUGE delight from watching “someone else’s pain” on election night. 🙂
Looking forward to the Mid terms.. “Blue wave” of Prog tears
One of the things you agree to when you apply for a clearance is that you will not perform seditious acts.
It will be interesting to see Mudd’s reaction as evidence keeps coming out regarding the FBI and DOJ but also Glenn Simpson and the rest of the domestic operatives who were carrying out the coup d’etat. He will eat mud or better yet, sh!t. Being a lifelong government bureaucrat he would be ruffled by Brennan’s public disgrace. But it will get good when Comey and McCabe get their just deserts. Being associated with the ‘foreign service’ his brethren who were involved might escape the noose but either way, the humiliation will be a lot more than having their badges and guns taken away. The CIA’s job was keeping foreign scum like Steele, Daripaska, Halprin out of US politics, something either failed at or actively helped. Either way, like Brennan, it is time for these guys to go away out of the public eye and into something more suitable like fishing or visiting their grand kids.
Or even more suitable. A stint in Club Fed Jail.
Can anyone imagine if a conservative had told a black man to get out and fallen into the rage Mudd displayed…?
Where is the outrage how he showed lack of respect to Paris..? That to me showed exactly who and what Mudd is how disrespectful he treads people because he thinks he is the ruling class the elite.
Now multiply this guy with all the CIA and FBI and DOJ minions who puff themselves up bigger than they deserve.
They forgot who pays their salaries and pension we the super elite..
Ask the right question…..If you don’t make any money off your clearance, then why do you need it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
is this SPOOK really named Mudd??? looks like a character from Star Trek? between Zero Hour and Peter Strokes…this farce is getting exposed…the Globalists have had three generations to infiltrate and are embedded in every branch…
Question why should people who have left the service of the People of United States of America retain full access to security clearances within the Government they have left?
It is my understanding that those with high level government security clearances can access USA databases and security information using sites held by members of the 5 eyes, namely countries like the UK and New Zealand. When they access security information off sight it does not show up within the USA security frame work.
YEEEHAH!!!!!!!!
Muddball deflects from Dennard’s indisputable point that retaining TS/SCI clearances after sucking off the government tit makes you more valueable.
Ya know, I, like I’m sure many others here hold in high esteem those men and women who have put their asses on the line for our country. BUT, that esteem is spent when they use that service as a club to shut me up like Mudd did right there.
Matthew 6:1
Be careful not to perform your righteous acts before men to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven. So when you give to the needy, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be praised by men. Truly I tell you, they already have their reward.…
I’d TRULY like to see these types “have their punishment.”
but…but…he gets no money from feds when “consulting with the govt”…what about pension? benefits? access? plane/hotel?? super secret badges??? or like Zero Hour, billionaire backing?
I’m a big supporter of most of what the CIA does, but his resume is one of failure followed by failure over his entire career, which makes me question why anyone would want his ‘insights’.
LOL Mudd’s ‘insights’ ARE his resume. His resume sells his bs insights.
* sells his bs as insights.
Wow! Philip Mudd should be next on the list. This guy is kookoo and has a security clearance?
These people are paving the way to have all ‘courtesy clearances’ revoked.
Given recent history, I can’t blame Mudd for being upset for losing his personal access. If I were him, I wouldn’t want to sleep with James Wolff either to gain access to classified information. 😉
Not only did I not retain my clearance when I left the service, I did not retain it when I was rotated back to the world. It’s all about “need to know.” And if you’re not specifically engaged in that particular assignment, you don’t “need to know.”
Mudd spelled backwards is Ddum.
I love it! Duke, how and where did you find ‘and remember mudd spelled backwards is ddum?
Could be as many as 5.1 million of these whack-hoe’s out there with security clearances they say. Strip ’em all, no questions asked.
Obama is placed at Columbia, Harvard and the Senate…gives countless interviews as Barry Soetoro and being from Kenya…uses fake Social Security number and releases fake birth certificate…writes own books ghost written by weather underground…locks up opponents and allies…kills indiscriminately using drones and black ops…spies on journalists, Congress, judiciary…crickets…President Trump takes security clearance from quarterback of Get Trump team and its a national security issue??? Fast and furious…crickets…Iran payoffs…crickets… Benghazy…crickets…Uranium 1…crickets…Crimea…crickets…ISIS…crickets…
BTW this guy was specialist on middle east before Iraq War??! definitely needs to lose clearance!
I thought Paris handled that well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
he was very good…very calm…said something very important…something to the effect: “the people under them have just as much information and expertise…” think he was referring to himself!
Paris operated as a stand up guy, right there.
If Brennan losing his 1rst amendment rights derived from losing his clearance, means his right to spout top secret information in the public square was always an ok thing.
It’s clear that they’re terrified.
Unstable behaviour, like Mudd’s outbursts, should be cause for revocation of his security clearance.
Instead of being continued after retirement from government “service”, it needs at a minimum to be knocked back to the lowest level. Not talking about guys who put in a tour of duty or three. Talking about life gov employees and SES who draw pensions and perqs and are in positions to cash in on sweet deals they made while allegedly working for us.
Not just turds like Mudd. PEO’s of pork projects like the undeployable LCS.
Yank post service clearances so high $ payoff gigs can be extinguished.
It is funny yet sad.
I’m not sad. It’s like laughing so hard you cry, though.
Philip Mudd either did not comprehend that he and other ex intel people were profiting in the private sector from their security clearances or he was grandstanding for the cameras. I say he was grandstanding. Paid Dennard was treated badly by Mudd and the show host yet came across far better, more intelligent, more credible, more honest and more on point.
*Paris Dennard
nope…he underestimated his opponent and lost the “debate” once he tried to say he was not compensated by government…He was EXPOSED as a LIAR! Mudd wants to keep his MASK as a faithful government retiree while profitting through ACCESS…
ARE WE CLEAR!!!! lol
I think when it is all rolled out that the ultimate reason of reasons all of it was done was the greenbacks. Clintons, Obamas, all of the flunkies that did the deeds is for money. The face on Mudd during his meltdown is fear of losing his status and more importantly the money that goes with it and because of it. And as President Trump tweeted recently “Bruce & Nelly Ohr’s bank account is getting fatter & fatter because of the Dossier that they are both peddling. He doesn’t disclose it under Fed Regs. Using your Federal office for personal…” When they claim it is for ideology, or fairness, or whatever it is always the money.
This whole deep state howl makes no sense; their TDS has set them up bigly for another fail.
If you have a security clearance, by definition you cannot talk about the subject matter, as Brennan did. That does not prevent you from expressing opinions on other subject matter. Brennan’s sin was loudly and repeatedly asserting Trump/Russian collusion (presumably based on knowledge gained from CIA security clearance) which as Burr pointed out, aint so cause not in the 3agency intel report, or indicates a later leak violation, or if subsequently gained personal knowledge should have been taken to Mueller not Twitter.
The way for Trump to handle the others on Sarah’s Wed presser list will be another MAGA lesson, while putting a further world of hurt on deep state and media bad behavior. The hint was the special presser announcing Brennan and the others. Trump knows this opened another deep state battle front, as this CNN exchange so clearly illustrates. It was a front and timingnof his choice. So he obviously has a plan. The likely gambit: Revoke some, but not others, giving clear reasons in each case. Easy (IMO) Examples: McCabe revoked for lack of candor criminal referral, Comey revoked for admitted leakingof ‘stolen’ FBI notes. Susan Rice not revoked because speaking one’s mind against PDJT concerning non- sec clearance matters is OK (double whammy black woman is ‘safe’) See, MSM, no effort to silence—only ‘punishment for demonstrable bad nat sec behavior’. Press conference and tweets on each case decision. McCabe first, is easy. Hard for media to howl. Rice second, cause confounds and sioences media. Then Comey, cause media cannot honestly go ballistic again after IG report supporting a justifiable firing. Yhenothers follow as BAU.
Drag it all out toward the election, maybe one case per week. If Left goes unjustifiably bananas, the electorate gets to watch. My guess is Burr has figured PT’s gambit out, while Warner hasn’t.
