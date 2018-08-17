President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

Posted on August 17, 2018

Departing the White House for New York and New Jersey, President Trump delivers impromptu remarks and holds a brief unscheduled presser prior to climbing aboard Marine-One.

127 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

  1. Joe S says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Game on!

  2. carterzest says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    He is so relaxed. Natural Born Leader!

    • The Boss says:
      August 17, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      Natural communicator too.
      Very interesting series of comments.
      Especially those involving Paul Manafort.

      • TPW says:
        August 17, 2018 at 3:54 pm

        Hope the jury reads between the lines. Surely they realize why they drug Manafort to court but then again it is north Virginia.

        • Darren says:
          August 17, 2018 at 4:38 pm

          Logically, one has to think that it will be a hung jury. It has been politicized. In northern Virginia, one would think that 60 to 70 percent may be against Trump, but the 30 to 40 percent probably love him. If the case has any room for reasonable doubt, I think it will be a hung jury. The media will blame the judge… wait and see.

      • scott467 says:
        August 17, 2018 at 3:54 pm

        Yes, it sounds like Manafort will be getting a pardon if the jury convicts.

        “He is a very good person, and I think it is very sad what has happened to him” or words to that effect.

        I would certainly be encouraged to hear the president say that, if I was Paul Manafort, sitting in solitary confinement for alleged financial crimes a decade ago, while islamic terrorists who murdered a child in New Mexico and were running a training compound for child school shooters are released on signature bonds.

        These kind of grotesque distortions are not accidental, they are IN YOUR FACE corruption, at both ends of the spectrum.

        Mueller is engaged in a political witch hunt, abusing prosecutorial power for political objectives, and New Mexico is clearly engaged in the ongoing attempt to subvert our nation via islamic invasion and strategic false-flag incidents murdering children all over the country.

        Who was the governor of New Mexico from 2003 to 2011?

        FOB (friend of Bill) and Hussein buddy Bill Richardson. The same Bill Richardson who was with Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO) in North Korea.

        Now what in the world is Eric Schmidt and the former governor of New Mexico doing together in North Korea of all places?

        Sure, Eric Schmidt could have been committing Treason by setting up a secure Internet system for North Korea that avoids NSA surveillance, that’s easily explained (hi Eric!).

        But what was Clinton-crony and Hussein suck-up Bill Richardson doing in North Korea?

        What is going on in New Mexico, and what does it have to do with the shadow war going on in our government right now?

    • Firefly says:
      August 17, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      Strong and decisive! Just what we need in a crises. We got the right president at the right time- as America always seems so fortunate throughout history.

    • calbear84 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      I love his relentless optimism!

  3. Publius2016 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    terrible Zero Hour! time to End the Witchhunt, Congress!!

  4. Publius2016 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    not vacation, ok!

  5. redline says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    “Mr. Mueller is highly conflicted.”

    Oh yeah, baby!

    • GB Bari says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      “But you all know that.”

      Yes!! PDJT looks right at the media and tells them he knows that they all know the truth but have yet to honestly share that with their readers/viewers.

  6. big bad mike says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Thank God we are alive to see with our own eyes the Greatest President this Country has ever had.

    • JustMe says:
      August 17, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      He’s amazing. It gladdens me to know how many people in this country love him and stand by him.

    • KittyKat says:
      August 17, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      Yes these times do indeed feel special.

    • Kenji says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      You mean … bear witness to the salvation of our country? Yeah … I’d say!!!

      But remember … Obama built this. We didn’t build it. And for once, I agree with Obama. Obama so damaged and disparaged America and Americans, that we reacted to his Satanic treatment of our blessed nation. Yep … “Thanks Obama” … for motivating the honorable half of our country to SAVE our nation.

      And what a savior … probably the LAST one I would have chosen … but then I remember that God works in mysterious ways. I was on board … and now, I am in total and utter AWE of MY President. He’s simply KILLING it (as the kids say). GO Trump! Slam dunk 2020.

    • Phil Free says:
      August 17, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      More #WINNING!

  7. Turranos says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Our LION came out swinging. The so-called press seems to cower in his presence. I love to see that.

    Liked by 24 people

    • thesavvyinvester says:
      August 17, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      He is the Alpha, like a boss baby like a boss! BestPOTUSEvah!

      The question begs on Ohr, and all the others that might have their clearance pulled ( Sundance love to hear you chime in ) will it go slowly, one by one as we watch the continued meltdowns by the lame-streams etc and the county gets desensitized to their nonsense, as those who’s clearances have been pulled twist in the political and legal wind, and as the truth sinks in that they are the conspirators, not the other way around. That would be a genius marketing move IMHO.

      Liked by 2 people

      • BakoCarl says:
        August 17, 2018 at 3:36 pm

        BestPOTUSEvah! . . . BPETrump!

      • G. Combs says:
        August 17, 2018 at 4:53 pm

        I think it will be slow till maybe the end of September.

        Things to remember:
        1: The President may authorize, through the Attorney General, electronic surveillance without a court order for the period of one year, provided that it is only to acquire foreign intelligence information….

        That could be on Christopher Steele, Oleg Deripaska, Viktor Vekselberg, Assange, Don Jr’s Femme Fatale, Natalia Veselnitskaya who is married to Lyudmila Vereshchagina—a Ukrainian national living in the US since 2008….

        OR just get the FISA court to issue a FISA Title 1 on say Steele or Oleg Deripaska and NOW add that two hop rule. 😈
        …..

        2. Rudy Giuliani was named a top adviser to President Donald Trump on cybersecurity matters and then dissappeared fifteen months.

        3. Ezra Cohen-Watnick was hired by General Flynn, fired by McMasters (who was then fired) and rehired as security expert for AG Sessions. He was former Senior Director for Intelligence Programs for the United States National Security Council. He has major ‘Spook’ training per WIKI including by the CIA.

        4. NYPD had Weenie Weiner’s laptop and probably made copies.

        5. “….the security clearance system itself is an expression of presidential authority. Its scope and operation are defined in an executive order (EO 12968), and its terms can be modified by the President at will. And if the President wished to grant access to classified information to a family member, for example, there would be no legal barrier to doing so…..” link

        YEAH, I think President Trump has this.

        That is probably why the Commie News Net work is freaking out and flaying about flirting with contempt of court charges on the Manafort Trial.

    • Kenji says:
      August 17, 2018 at 3:01 pm

      I loved it when he IGNORED a stupid question by saying the helicopter was too loud … he couldn’t hear. Ha!!

      Liked by 4 people

  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 2:36 pm

      Judge Ellis has received threats.

      Liked by 20 people

      • Kenji says:
        August 17, 2018 at 3:03 pm

        What do you wanna bet the opposition media spin this to mean that “Trumpstains” were the ones threatening the Judge.

        Like

      • More Confused Was My Name says:
        August 17, 2018 at 3:26 pm

        Wow!

        Like

      • oldschool says:
        August 17, 2018 at 4:16 pm

        Bring back the mafia! Take them anyday over these lefties

        Like

        • G. Combs says:
          August 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm

          The mafia were patriots and had a code of honor. Commies are just feral animals with no civilized traits whatsoever. Think feces and needle covered streets in Californicate.

          Like

          • Dick_Turpin says:
            August 17, 2018 at 5:53 pm

            Please don’t confuse the mafia with any sense of honour or from watching “The Godfather”.
            They are thugs, murderers, terrorists, drug peddlars and would murder yours and my children if they were ordered to do so.
            The mafia honour is largely a myth propagated by Hollyweird.
            Bombing shops and cafes with women and children in them for extortion.
            Arms and legs blown all over the walls. Honour?
            No thanks!

            They are low life scum who can’t earn a living honestly so they steal, brutalise, murder so they can wear a nice suit and drive an expensive car.
            Most mafiosi actually live a very meagre life, they are not in the big money
            How many of them retire to a nice life?
            They are lazy ass losers to dumb to figure out how to make a living without stealing.
            They are the lower class criminals to the elite families, amateur gangsters whereas the banksters are the masters in crime and murder.
            There is no honour in either group.

            Like

    • wendy forward says:
      August 17, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      Good.

      Somebody believes this is going to be an acquittal or hang. The longer they’re out the more likely that is.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Firefly says:
        August 17, 2018 at 3:17 pm

        It’s a lot on the shoulders of the jury to be used as a political weapon like this. Let’s hope they are hung or unanimous not guilty. That’s the cleanest way in light of the gov not pursuing in the first place. The jury is obviously taking their task seriously. Tax stuff like this is usually resolved financially with big fines and penalties.

        Liked by 3 people

    • ogoggilby says:
      August 17, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      “The judge presiding over the fraud trial of former Trump campaign Paul Manafort says he won’t release the names of jurors at the trial’s conclusion because he fears for their safety and because he himself has received threats…

      He said that he personally has received threats and is currently under the protection of U.S. marshals. He declined to delve into specifics, but said he’s been taken aback by the level of interest in the trial.”

      https://wtop.com/national/2018/08/the-latest-media-asking-judge-to-unseal-manafort-docs/

      Liked by 3 people

      • Kenji says:
        August 17, 2018 at 4:20 pm

        The Jury is being “tampered with” by this threat and demand (reveal their identity). This is meant to INTIMIDATE the Jury to return a GUILTY verdict … and has only come now that it appears as though it’s looking like a hung-Jury or even a NOT-guilty verdict. If Mueller’s case were a “slam dunk” … it’d already be OVER. But it’s not … so here comes the dox threat.

        The left are sick, dangerous, puppies who must be put down for the sake of the litter.

        Like

    • Convert says:
      August 17, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      It is absolutely BS for the news media to demand info on these jurors! They intend to DOX them if they don’t convict Manafort on all counts! They will research their whole families, cost them their job, you name it. It should be illegal period for any info to be released on a jury– period. Aggghh, I really despise the media.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • Dick_Turpin says:
        August 17, 2018 at 5:57 pm

        I can’t believe that jurors can be indentified in the US, in the UK nobody ever knows who anybody on a jury is.
        Shocking state of affairs!

        Like

  9. Rodney Short says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    This President will be the best 2 term President ever

    Liked by 12 people

  10. Joseph W. South says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    BREAKING: Judge Ellis denies media motion to reveal the names of the jurors! Says he’s received death threats and has been under US Marshalls protection; fears for the safety of the jurors. Can you believe CNN and the MSM cabal trying to dox the jurors!

    Liked by 7 people

  11. redlegleader68 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    “…I am the Storm!…”

    Liked by 2 people

  12. yy4u says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    He is furious. Well controlled but furious. As any normal human being would be.

    Here’s a brief list of Mueller’s “accomplishments”. Any normal human being would be wary of this guy.

    1-FBI Dir when FBI pursued Dr. Steven Hatfill for mailing anthrax letters. Hatfill sued. Got millions

    2-FBI Dir when FBI pursued Dr. Bruce Ivins for mailing anthrax letters. Ivins killed himself whereupon FBI claimed case closed (many think Ivins was innocent)

    3-FBI Dir when DOJ went after Repub. Sen. Ted Stevens for corruption. After Stevens lost his senate seat, judge threw out the case for prosecutors’ withholding evidence and other misadventures

    4-FBI Dir when Patrick Fitzgerald (now Comey’s lawyer) arrested IL Gov Rod Blagojevitch for corruption. Conducted pre dawn raid on Blago with his two young daughters present.

    5-FBI Director when DOJ (Eric Holder) went after VA Gov. Bob McDonnell for corruption. Case thrown out.

    6-FBI Director when Scotter Libby (Patrick Fitzgeral — see 4 above – as special counsel) convicted Scooter Libby of disclosing Valerie Plame’s name to journalist Robert Novak when Fitzgerald knew all along it was Richard Armitage who disclosed her name. Told Armitage to keep quiet while he kept investigating Bush administration. Last summer Libby got his law license back. Journalist Judith Miller now claims Fitzgerald “led” her in her testimony.

    7-FBI Dir. Mueller and Dep. AG Comey went to AG Ashcroft’s hospital bed to keep Bush WH from continuing the same act of domestic surveillance they later used against Candidate Donald Trump’s campaign. (You can’t make up this stuff folks).

    8-James Comey was the DOJ attorney who put Martha Stewart in the slammer for lying to the FBI

    So why should POTUS or anyone else expect justice from Mueller, Comey and/or Fitzgerald?

    Liked by 11 people

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      August 17, 2018 at 2:50 pm

      “Here’s a brief list of Mueller’s “accomplishments”.”

      Here is my “Mueller and Russia” doc from my “TheLastRefuge” folder:

      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/21/small-group-leadership-andrew-mccabe-coordinated-investigations-of-incoming-trump-administration-officials/comment-page-2/#comment-5151452

      I wrote a piece today titled: “Robert Mueller’s Financial Ties To Russia And Other High Crimes”, at this link:http://4wardcomm.wordpress.com with supporting links documenting the numerous crimes, for those of you that might feel so inclined.

      Mueller’s Russian Financial Interests With Links to George Soros
      Ahh, The Complicated and Shady World Of Hedge Funds…
      There are multiple open source articles available that prove Robert Mueller’s possibly criminal financial ties to Russia that supports the numerous “Conflict Of Interest” claims on top of the ones of Political Bias made obvious by the Clinton Crony Special Council Team he assembled.

      JasonF says:
      April 26, 2018 at 8:08 am
      In the above comments, people have cited the article “Robert Mueller: Unmasked“, by Congressman Louie Gohmert. The article includes a section that partially explains what Mueller did, when he was the FBI Director, to make the FBI systemically more corrupt and incompetent. That section is especially important; it is excerpted below.
      ______________________________________________________________
      MUELLER’S FIVE YEAR UP-OR-OUT POLICY
      In federal law enforcement, it takes a new federal agent or supervisor about five years or so after arriving at a newly assigned office to gain the trust and respect of local law officers. That trust and respect is absolutely critical to doing the best job possible. Yet new FBI Director Robert Mueller came up with a new personnel policy that would rid the FBI of thousands of years of its most invaluable experience.

      In a nutshell, after an FBI employee was in any type of supervisory position for five years, he or she had to either come to Washington to sit at a desk or get out of the FBI. In the myriad of FBI offices around the country, most agents love what they do in actively enforcing the law. They have families involved in the community; their kids enjoy their schools; and they do not want to move to the high cost of living in Washington, DC, and especially not to an inside desk job.
      What occurred around the country was that agents in charge of their local offices got out of the FBI and did something more lucrative. Though they really wanted to stay in, they were not allowed to do so if they were not moving to DC. Agents told me that it was not unusual for the Special Agent in Charge of a field office to have well over 20 years of experience before the policy change. Under Mueller’s policy that changed to new Special Agents in Charge having five to ten years of experience when they took over.

      If the FBI Director wanted nothing but “yes” men and women around the country working for him, this was a great policy. Newer agents are more likely to unquestioningly salute the FBI Mecca in Washington, and the Director, and never boldly offer a suggestion to fix a bad idea and Mueller had plenty of them. Whether it was wasting millions of dollars on a software boondoggle or questionable personnel preferences, agents tell me Mueller did not want to hear from more experienced people voicing their concerns about his ideas or policies.

      An NPR report December 13, 2007, entitled, “FBI’S ‘Five-And-Out’ Transfer Policy Draws Criticism” dealt with the Mueller controversial policy:

      “From the beginning of this year (2007) until the end of September (2007), 576 agents found themselves in the five-and-out pool. Less than half of them — just 286 — opted to go to headquarters; 150 decided to take a pay cut and a lesser job to stay put; 135 retired; and five resigned outright.”

      In the period of nine months accounted for in this report, the FBI ran off a massive amount of absolutely priceless law enforcement experience vested in 140 invaluable agents. For the vast part, those are the agents who have seen the mistakes, learned lessons, could advise newer agents on unseen pitfalls of investigations and pursuit of justice. So many of these had at least 20-30 years of experience or more. The lessons learned by such seasoned agents were lost as the agents carried it with them when they left.

      In the 2007 NPR report, the FBI Agents Association indicated that the Five-Year-Up-or-Out program hobbles field offices and takes relationships forged there for granted. In other words, it was a terrible idea.

      The incalculable experience loss damages the FBI by eliminating those in the field in a position to write to or meet with the FBI Director to advise him against some of the mounting judgment errors on his part which were listed in the NPR article. But this was not the only damage done.
      If an FBI Director has inappropriate personal vengeance in mind or holds an inappropriate prejudice such as those that infamously motivated Director J. Edgar Hoover, then the older, wiser, experienced agents were not around with the confidence to question or guide the Director away from potential misjudgment. I also cannot help but wonder if Mueller had not run off the more experienced agents, would they have been able to advise against and stop the kind of abuses and corruption being unearthed right now that occurred during the Obama administration.

      Rather than admit that his Five Year Up or Out Policy was a mistake, Mueller eventually changed the policy to a Seven Year Up or Out Program. ….
      ______________________________________________________________
      Thus, Mueller deliberately made the FBI more pliable and corruptible.

      Liked by 2 people

      • thesavvyinvester says:
        August 17, 2018 at 2:53 pm

        You forgot what happened in Boston that Howie Carr has opined about. That is a story unto itself.

        Like

      • wendy forward says:
        August 17, 2018 at 2:56 pm

        In addition to the other issues you discuss, the FBI requiring Special Agents to have law degrees has contributed to the problems. Normal law enforcement agencies take case reports to lawyers for filing.

        Liked by 1 person

        • mimbler says:
          August 17, 2018 at 4:07 pm

          Actually, that is only one category of the 5 that the FBI accepts.

          Accounting: Must possess CPA Certification, hold a four year degree in Accounting, or worked for three years in an accounting profession.

          Computer science/Information Technology: Must possess a bachelor’s degree in an IT discipline. Applicants should also possess a Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Certification or a Cisco Certified Internetworking Expert (CCIE) certification.

          Language: Possess a four-year degree and proficiency in a critical foreign language specified by the FBI. Applicants must demonstrate competencies in reading, writing, speaking and translating. Presently languages include
          Arabic
          Chinese
          Farsi
          Hebrew
          Hindi
          Japanese
          Korean
          Pashtu
          Punjabi
          Russian
          Spanish
          Urdu
          Vietnamese

          Law: Applicants must possess a JD degree from an accredited law school.

          Diversified: Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any concentration with three years of professional experience, or a master’s degree, JD degree, or PhD along with two years of professional experience.

          Note that the “diversified” is just affirmative action for protected groups that aren’t qualified.

          Liked by 1 person

      • yy4u says:
        August 17, 2018 at 3:40 pm

        I have thought from the get-go that Blago “selling the senate seat” was getting too close to someone the FBI/DOJ/Fitzgerald was protecting — leave it up to you to think of who that might be — and that was the reason Fitzgerald shut down the investigation prematurely and arrested Blagojevich. I seem to remember Fitzgerald had a tap on Blago’s phone and my bet is that Blagojevich was talking to somebody it would be embarrassing to be disclosed ergo Fitzgerald “moved”. Prior to his sentencing, Blagojevitch was out there all over the TV declaring his innocence, then suddenly he stopped talking and quietly accepted the sentence. He has served 7 of the 14 years IN JAIL that he got. This interview with Patti Blagojevich is chilling.

        Liked by 3 people

        • Kenji says:
          August 17, 2018 at 4:29 pm

          … annnnnnd he didn’t even buy an ostrich coat … but Blago is still rotting in jail over what? … a poorly worded request ? I, too, placed far too much faith in the HONORABLE workings of government prosecutors … now, I have become an instant skeptic of everything they do.

          Like

    • ogoggilby says:
      August 17, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      You forgot Whitey Bulger….

      “In 2001, the four men convicted of Teddy Deegan’s murder were exonerated. Turned out the FBI let them take the rap to protect one of their informants, a killer named Vincent ‘Jimmy’ Flemmi, who just happened to be the brother of their other rat, Stevie Flemmi. Thanks to the FBI’s corruption, taxpayers got stuck with the $100 million bill for compensating the framed men, two of whom, Greco and Tameleo, died in prison.

      [Michael Albano, then Mayor of Springfield, MA] was appalled that, later that same year, Mueller was appointed FBI director, because it was Mueller, first as an assistant US attorney then as the acting US attorney in Boston, who wrote letters to the parole and pardons board throughout the 1980s opposing clemency for the four men framed by FBI lies.

      Of course, Mueller was also in that position while Whitey Bulger [then organized crime boss of the Winter Hill Gang in Boston] was helping the FBI cart off his criminal competitors even as he buried bodies in shallow graves along the Neponset.

      ‘Before he gets that extension,’ Mike Albano said, ‘somebody in the Senate or House needs to ask him why the US Attorney’s office he led let the FBI protect Whitey Bulger….'”

      https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/1970/01/19/one-lingering-question-for-fbi-director-robert-mueller/613uW0MR7czurRn7M4BG2J/story.html

      Like

    • Whitehouse Clown says:
      August 17, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      There’s enough here to build a very thorough and fact based dossier on Mueller. A dossier that could be used for a FISA warrant.

      Liked by 2 people

    • mimbler says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:03 pm

      Thanks for a great summary,

      Like

  13. yy4u says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    So when will we see POTUS hobnobbing with the gliterati and 1% on Martha’s Vineyard? I can’t remember. Did he take a 2 week taxpayer provided Christmas vacation trip to Hawaii? (snark)

    Liked by 4 people

    • RoostyScoot says:
      August 17, 2018 at 3:13 pm

      Yeah, when will this disgusting billionaire finally start acting like the caricature they show on tv.

      It kills me what they do to this man. He has supernatural patience to tolerate it. God bless him.

      Liked by 9 people

    • Teagan says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      Obama’s Hawaii vacations…17 or more days. Then there was the year Michelle decided to stay longer and came back in another tax-payer funded plane.

      Like

  14. Golfbro11 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    This isn’t based on anything but my gut feeling on the Manafort case. The Jury’s questions to the judge, the weak case the prosecution presented, the destruction of Rick Gates as a credible witness and now the media trying to Dox the jury tell me one thing. Not Guilty. Could be wrong. It just seems that a reasonable juror may come to this conclusion: Paul Manafort was a wealthy DC lobbyist. He made a lot of money and spent a lot of money and tried to use legal avenues to shield himself from taxes. Some of those practices may have bordered on illegal, but I don’t see evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. And a reasonable person, whether they are supposed to or not, may logically think, If Paul Manafort were not Donald Trump’s campaign manager for 3 months would this even be happening. I’m going out on a limb and saying the verdict will be Not Guilty. The fact that no decision has been reached at this point tells me that the Jurors are conflicted.

    Liked by 4 people

  15. Fools Gold says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Giddyup!

    Run for the hills!

    Take Cover!

    Prepare Youself!

    Big One Coming!

    Liked by 1 person

  16. emet says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    When Brennan is covicted, will Admiral McRaven demand to share his cell?

    Liked by 2 people

  17. RoostyScoot says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    “Mr Trump, Mr Trump! Can we get a sound bite of you saying something absurd so we can have a news cycle for the rest of the weekend? No, not that. Not that either. Can you maybe say something racist? No?”

    Headline: Trump slams press pool, calls the media Enemy of the people. First Amendment under threat?

    Liked by 2 people

  18. LannyD says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    The same MSM who didn’t name the chinese spy in Feinstein’s employ is now jumping to name the everyday people serving on the Manafort case. Sounds a lot like an enemy of the people move to me.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    I never believed in GITMO or 3D chess. I also never believed the small group was cooperating and cutting deals left and right. But something IS happening. After 19 months the soft coup has failed. The FBI has been cleaned out of bad actors. The DOJ also has had numerous sudden retirements and resignations. Sensitive Information is being released which debunks the idea of a coverup at the DOJ and POTUS has seen what was done and who did it. And the conspirators know it. So what do we see? I see the MSM and cabal pushing the “Trump is a dictator” narrative. Russia, ill health, and the 25th Ammendment strategies have failed. This seems to be their last gasp. they know what is coming. And they know what he is releasing. Even Senator Burr is back on the Trump Train. He is a scumbag, but a clever scumbag. He is getting ahead of things when Warner is in the spotlight. The script is going to flip. The whole town knows it. They can not stop POTUS from releasing all the dirty laundry. Instead, they will criticize his release of classified info as a “dictatorial act”. How dare he expose the nations secrets to benefit itself. The cabal is fast running out of options. Johnny Wetworks Brennan is in meltdown mode. The others keep their mouths shut and are ducking and diving. I think the FISA app drops after the Manafort trial verdict is in.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Ad rem says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      Your comment was mistakenly routed to the spam bin…. 😦

      Like

    • 6x47 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      Some of the 3D chess business is likely nothing more than some deft evasive action in response to the Deep State offensive.

      President Trump didn’t want to fire Comey – he came to realize he had to, and in so doing he dealt a severe blow to the small group, prompting them to fall back to their final redoubt: The Special Counsel Investigation.

      And saying Sessions needed to recuse in order to: buy time; provide cover; serve as a distraction; is all bunk. The Sessions recusal was a victory for the Small Group in that they managed to blunt the Trump Administration taking over their bailiwick at DOJ. Trump and Sessions are fighting back, but saying the recusal was a masterful feint is like saying Churchill should have let Hitler cross the English Channel to better fight him in the English countryside where British Troops would know the terrain better.

      Like

      • G. Combs says:
        August 17, 2018 at 5:24 pm

        The choices were the recusal of a pro-Trump AG or the confirmation of a full on Swamp Monster.

        With only 51 out of the 100 Senator republican and those republicans including McStain, Flake, and Burr 🙄 you can GUARANTEE no confirmation of a pro-Trump AG with FULL Powers. It just wasn’t going to happen given the swampy sleaseballs in the Senate.

        Under the circumstances the best of a bad deal was a recusal and a pro-Trump AG.

        Like

  21. MfM says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Here is video of him landing in NY and walking over to the crowd.

    Liked by 6 people

    • MfM says:
      August 17, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      If you go to 1:30 it’s where Trump zips around ‘The Beast’ and heads to the crowd. Then the beast was moved.

      Liked by 3 people

    • mostlyogauge says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      The man is just amazing. Just absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to see this in my lifetime. Never thought I would get to see another great President. After what we’ve suffered through since President Reagan, I never thought we’d have another great President. Praise the Lord, and pass the ammunition!!

      Liked by 3 people

    • TigerBear says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      Thank you for sharing….what a good video. 👍🏽👍🏽🙂

      Our President, Of he people, By the people and For the people! LOVE his way of being personable with people!

      God bless President Trump
      And
      God Bless America 🇺🇸

      Liked by 1 person

  22. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    POTUS releases the unredacted FISA after Manafort trial. Rudy does his River Dance impression.

    Liked by 2 people

  24. Ausonius says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    With the Dems in Colorado’s government again harassing the poor Christian baker, who just prevailed in the U.S. Supreme Court, it is no surprise that the Dems/Communist Media want to harass the jurors, if they dare to displease the Left.

    They never give up: they want to ruin this man, the way they want to ruin any free thinker daring to disagree with Communism/Socialism/Totalitarianism. The Manafort jurors will be similarly persecuted…with the “wrong” verdict.

    Which makes me wonder: what makes the Left so nervous about this case? Do they have the jury room bugged and know something?

    See:

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/08/colorado-civil-rights-commission-jack-phillips-case/

    Like

  25. rsmith1776 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Was it mentioned that Mueller’s team of sharks, rats, and dirty pigs filed complaints against the judge?

    Like

    • G. Combs says:
      August 17, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      Yes. And it was laughed at by the lawyers here on this board.

      I think the only options are
      1. Appeal if the judge did something incorrectly — Appeals are NOT automatic
      2. Impeach
      “complaints against judges” isn’t a real option it is just virtue signalling AND calling in the ANTIFA mob to harass the judge.

      Like

  26. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    I am of the opinion that Manafort is a scumbag and Vice President of the Swamp. He was trying to leverage his position in the campaign to wash away his troubles. Do not trust this bum. The enemy of your enemy is not your friend. He and Podesta should have been in jail years ago. And to my point. If Manafort gets off, you can expect that Tony Podesta, Greg Craig, and Vin Weber will never be prosecuted for anything. So I am not rooting for a Manafort acquittal. If Manafort had dirt on POTUS, Gates would have know about it and ratted about it….

    Like

    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      August 17, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      Same here. guys like Manafort are the problem. BUT dont bet on Podesta and co. getting any minute in court in any way,
      The lopsidedness of how Manafort was dealt with is staggering.

      Like

    • 6x47 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      These charges were declined for prosecution over a decade ago. And, it appears, they haven’t improved with age. Much ado about nothing.

      Like

    • mimbler says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      And if Manafort is convicted, you can expect that Tony Podesta, Greg Craig and Vin Weber will never be prosecuted for anything.

      I am rooting for a Manafort acquittal because I see this as a case of selective persecution designed to promote perjury against PDJT, and make the cost of working for Trump so high as to preclude him from getting good help.

      Like

      • jbowen82 says:
        August 17, 2018 at 4:34 pm

        Don’t forget, Manafort has another trial pending in DC before the judge who threw him in solitary for talking to someone who was not named as a witness, but who Manafort should have known could potentially be called as a witness.

        Liked by 1 person

    • Leane Kamari says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      So true, anyhow, the Jurors are the last poor p… in all of this mess. Hope nevertheless that Podesta et al get what they deserve.

      Like

      Reply
      August 17, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      I do not CARE if Manafort is a scumbag. I CARE about the Constitution and Rule of Law!

      Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution
      “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation…..”

      The indictment was so old it is growing MOLD!

      Like

  27. Phil Free says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    ALPHA POTUS TRUMP!!

    Liked by 5 people

  28. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Thanks goodness for these crowds!!! I worry that he must get pi$$ed off and depressed with all the fake news BS EVERY DAMN DAY! But the man gets off the plane, sees the crowd, lights up, and is rejuvenated for another week of battle. POTUS is the energizer bunny. And the lefts worst friggin nightmare.

    Liked by 4 people

  29. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Word perfection! “POTUS is the energizer bunny. And the lefts worst friggin nightmare.”

    Liked by 1 person

  30. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    The helicopter noise in the background used to annoy me when he did these pressers. But I noticed that you cant hear the reporters question and you cant see their faces. Clever!!! They should try this at the WH Daily Briefing. The reporters might behave better if they are not on camera and the sound level is turned down.

    Liked by 3 people

    • 6x47 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      Hold the WH Daily Briefing on the lawn with a helo idling in the background.

      Or better still just pipe the sound in with big amplifiers.

      Liked by 1 person

    • nimrodman says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      “The helicopter noise … you cant hear the reporters question and you cant see their faces. Clever!!! They should try this at the WH Daily Briefing.

      Agree!

      It’d be good also if the blades are low enough that the press corps has to duck down to avoid getting a haircut.

      MAGA!

      Liked by 1 person

    • Dutchman says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      His unique skill set, not only learning to be a savvy business man, but learning to manipulate the N.Y. media, and THEN spending years with “the apprentice” developing skills/knowledge of ‘show business’; presentation, lighting, sound, etc.

      Just as his Dad had him actually WORK in Costruction, as part of his apprenticeship, he is probably well aquainted with the basics of the sound engineers job.

      Looking back on it, it’s as if he was uniquely groomed, for this role, at this time, much like Reagan.

      Devine intervention, and evidence that God hadn’t abandoned America, even when much of America has abandoned God.

      Liked by 1 person

    • RedBallExpress says:
      August 17, 2018 at 5:03 pm

      Probably using directional microphones pointed straight down over the president. You wouldn’t hear a beep out of the press corp if they used them inside.

      Like

  31. Tl Howard says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    What’s he doing on Long Island this Friday?

    Like

  32. ristvan says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    This impromptu little presser is interesting for three reasons. 1. Brennan just the opening salvo. 2. More and more public understanding of the Dem effort to entrap/stop Trump. Ohr in this case, with the WSJ piece today. 3. More public understanding of the Mueller witch hunt, by those who do not follow his tweets. In this case, the Manafort ‘mess’ that will soon have a jury decision.

    Like

  33. starfcker says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Like a boss.

    Liked by 1 person

