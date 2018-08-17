President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

Departing the White House for New York and New Jersey, President Trump delivers impromptu remarks and holds a brief unscheduled presser prior to climbing aboard Marine-One.
Departing the White House for New York and New Jersey, President Trump delivers impromptu remarks and holds a brief unscheduled presser prior to climbing aboard Marine-One.
Game on!
That’s what Ingot out of it … esp. NAMING names … such as those creepy Ohr’s. Yeah … the political shackles are coming OFF!!!
I got
He is so relaxed. Natural Born Leader!
Natural communicator too.
Very interesting series of comments.
Especially those involving Paul Manafort.
Hope the jury reads between the lines. Surely they realize why they drug Manafort to court but then again it is north Virginia.
Logically, one has to think that it will be a hung jury. It has been politicized. In northern Virginia, one would think that 60 to 70 percent may be against Trump, but the 30 to 40 percent probably love him. If the case has any room for reasonable doubt, I think it will be a hung jury. The media will blame the judge… wait and see.
Yes, it sounds like Manafort will be getting a pardon if the jury convicts.
“He is a very good person, and I think it is very sad what has happened to him” or words to that effect.
I would certainly be encouraged to hear the president say that, if I was Paul Manafort, sitting in solitary confinement for alleged financial crimes a decade ago, while islamic terrorists who murdered a child in New Mexico and were running a training compound for child school shooters are released on signature bonds.
These kind of grotesque distortions are not accidental, they are IN YOUR FACE corruption, at both ends of the spectrum.
Mueller is engaged in a political witch hunt, abusing prosecutorial power for political objectives, and New Mexico is clearly engaged in the ongoing attempt to subvert our nation via islamic invasion and strategic false-flag incidents murdering children all over the country.
Who was the governor of New Mexico from 2003 to 2011?
FOB (friend of Bill) and Hussein buddy Bill Richardson. The same Bill Richardson who was with Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO) in North Korea.
Now what in the world is Eric Schmidt and the former governor of New Mexico doing together in North Korea of all places?
Sure, Eric Schmidt could have been committing Treason by setting up a secure Internet system for North Korea that avoids NSA surveillance, that’s easily explained (hi Eric!).
But what was Clinton-crony and Hussein suck-up Bill Richardson doing in North Korea?
What is going on in New Mexico, and what does it have to do with the shadow war going on in our government right now?
Strong and decisive! Just what we need in a crises. We got the right president at the right time- as America always seems so fortunate throughout history.
I love his relentless optimism!
terrible Zero Hour! time to End the Witchhunt, Congress!!
not vacation, ok!
“Mr. Mueller is highly conflicted.”
Oh yeah, baby!
“But you all know that.”
Yes!! PDJT looks right at the media and tells them he knows that they all know the truth but have yet to honestly share that with their readers/viewers.
Thank God we are alive to see with our own eyes the Greatest President this Country has ever had.
Agree
He’s amazing. It gladdens me to know how many people in this country love him and stand by him.
Yes these times do indeed feel special.
You mean … bear witness to the salvation of our country? Yeah … I’d say!!!
But remember … Obama built this. We didn’t build it. And for once, I agree with Obama. Obama so damaged and disparaged America and Americans, that we reacted to his Satanic treatment of our blessed nation. Yep … “Thanks Obama” … for motivating the honorable half of our country to SAVE our nation.
And what a savior … probably the LAST one I would have chosen … but then I remember that God works in mysterious ways. I was on board … and now, I am in total and utter AWE of MY President. He’s simply KILLING it (as the kids say). GO Trump! Slam dunk 2020.
More #WINNING!
Our LION came out swinging. The so-called press seems to cower in his presence. I love to see that.
LikeLiked by 24 people
He is the Alpha, like a boss baby like a boss! BestPOTUSEvah!
The question begs on Ohr, and all the others that might have their clearance pulled ( Sundance love to hear you chime in ) will it go slowly, one by one as we watch the continued meltdowns by the lame-streams etc and the county gets desensitized to their nonsense, as those who’s clearances have been pulled twist in the political and legal wind, and as the truth sinks in that they are the conspirators, not the other way around. That would be a genius marketing move IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BestPOTUSEvah! . . . BPETrump!
I think it will be slow till maybe the end of September.
Things to remember:
1: The President may authorize, through the Attorney General, electronic surveillance without a court order for the period of one year, provided that it is only to acquire foreign intelligence information….
That could be on Christopher Steele, Oleg Deripaska, Viktor Vekselberg, Assange, Don Jr’s Femme Fatale, Natalia Veselnitskaya who is married to Lyudmila Vereshchagina—a Ukrainian national living in the US since 2008….
OR just get the FISA court to issue a FISA Title 1 on say Steele or Oleg Deripaska and NOW add that two hop rule. 😈
…..
2. Rudy Giuliani was named a top adviser to President Donald Trump on cybersecurity matters and then dissappeared fifteen months.
3. Ezra Cohen-Watnick was hired by General Flynn, fired by McMasters (who was then fired) and rehired as security expert for AG Sessions. He was former Senior Director for Intelligence Programs for the United States National Security Council. He has major ‘Spook’ training per WIKI including by the CIA.
4. NYPD had Weenie Weiner’s laptop and probably made copies.
5. “….the security clearance system itself is an expression of presidential authority. Its scope and operation are defined in an executive order (EO 12968), and its terms can be modified by the President at will. And if the President wished to grant access to classified information to a family member, for example, there would be no legal barrier to doing so…..” link
YEAH, I think President Trump has this.
That is probably why the Commie News Net work is freaking out and flaying about flirting with contempt of court charges on the Manafort Trial.
I loved it when he IGNORED a stupid question by saying the helicopter was too loud … he couldn’t hear. Ha!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Judge Ellis has received threats.
LikeLiked by 20 people
What do you wanna bet the opposition media spin this to mean that “Trumpstains” were the ones threatening the Judge.
They will soft soap this as always. And not draw any links to Maxine Water’s threats.
Wow!
Bring back the mafia! Take them anyday over these lefties
The mafia were patriots and had a code of honor. Commies are just feral animals with no civilized traits whatsoever. Think feces and needle covered streets in Californicate.
Please don’t confuse the mafia with any sense of honour or from watching “The Godfather”.
They are thugs, murderers, terrorists, drug peddlars and would murder yours and my children if they were ordered to do so.
The mafia honour is largely a myth propagated by Hollyweird.
Bombing shops and cafes with women and children in them for extortion.
Arms and legs blown all over the walls. Honour?
No thanks!
They are low life scum who can’t earn a living honestly so they steal, brutalise, murder so they can wear a nice suit and drive an expensive car.
Most mafiosi actually live a very meagre life, they are not in the big money
How many of them retire to a nice life?
They are lazy ass losers to dumb to figure out how to make a living without stealing.
They are the lower class criminals to the elite families, amateur gangsters whereas the banksters are the masters in crime and murder.
There is no honour in either group.
Good.
Somebody believes this is going to be an acquittal or hang. The longer they’re out the more likely that is.
It’s a lot on the shoulders of the jury to be used as a political weapon like this. Let’s hope they are hung or unanimous not guilty. That’s the cleanest way in light of the gov not pursuing in the first place. The jury is obviously taking their task seriously. Tax stuff like this is usually resolved financially with big fines and penalties.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The judge presiding over the fraud trial of former Trump campaign Paul Manafort says he won’t release the names of jurors at the trial’s conclusion because he fears for their safety and because he himself has received threats…
He said that he personally has received threats and is currently under the protection of U.S. marshals. He declined to delve into specifics, but said he’s been taken aback by the level of interest in the trial.”
https://wtop.com/national/2018/08/the-latest-media-asking-judge-to-unseal-manafort-docs/
The Jury is being “tampered with” by this threat and demand (reveal their identity). This is meant to INTIMIDATE the Jury to return a GUILTY verdict … and has only come now that it appears as though it’s looking like a hung-Jury or even a NOT-guilty verdict. If Mueller’s case were a “slam dunk” … it’d already be OVER. But it’s not … so here comes the dox threat.
The left are sick, dangerous, puppies who must be put down for the sake of the litter.
It is absolutely BS for the news media to demand info on these jurors! They intend to DOX them if they don’t convict Manafort on all counts! They will research their whole families, cost them their job, you name it. It should be illegal period for any info to be released on a jury– period. Aggghh, I really despise the media.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I can’t believe that jurors can be indentified in the US, in the UK nobody ever knows who anybody on a jury is.
Shocking state of affairs!
This President will be the best 2 term President ever
LikeLiked by 12 people
BREAKING: Judge Ellis denies media motion to reveal the names of the jurors! Says he’s received death threats and has been under US Marshalls protection; fears for the safety of the jurors. Can you believe CNN and the MSM cabal trying to dox the jurors!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“CNN Demands Manafort Jurors Names and Addresses be Released So they Can Be Stalked and Harassed”
How about releasing the names, addresses and phone numbers of all CNN executives and reporters first? After all, “what is good for the goose is good for the gander”.
LikeLiked by 11 people
If I were a juror and heard about that I would vote “not guilty” out of spite.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And then find a mean lawyer and sue the crap out of the SPECIFIC Urinalist.
Actually if ANYTHING happens to any jury member or their family we should start picketing THEIR homes!
THEIR = Yellow Stream Media… And it can be your local newspaper/radio/TV if they are left leaning .
I don’t know all the evidence that has been presented to the jury in this trial, but the threats and intimidation could theoretically come from either side to coerce a verdict in their favor.
The judge made the right decision here.
Our courts are already corrupted enough; yet given the media’s relentless and biased reporting, it’s probably too late now for this trial to play out solely on the merits of the prosecutions case versus the merits of the defense.
“Can you believe CNN and the MSM cabal trying to dox the jurors!”
I not only believe it. I expect.
We have commenters who choose dox persons they are frustrated with.
Lawlessness and a desire for revenge has consequences.
It remains to be seen if the flood of consequences we are suffering as a nation will play out any time soon or keep expanding.
Dox the doxxers
Totally outrageous.
“…I am the Storm!…”
Last name is NOT Daniels! 🙂
He is furious. Well controlled but furious. As any normal human being would be.
Here’s a brief list of Mueller’s “accomplishments”. Any normal human being would be wary of this guy.
1-FBI Dir when FBI pursued Dr. Steven Hatfill for mailing anthrax letters. Hatfill sued. Got millions
2-FBI Dir when FBI pursued Dr. Bruce Ivins for mailing anthrax letters. Ivins killed himself whereupon FBI claimed case closed (many think Ivins was innocent)
3-FBI Dir when DOJ went after Repub. Sen. Ted Stevens for corruption. After Stevens lost his senate seat, judge threw out the case for prosecutors’ withholding evidence and other misadventures
4-FBI Dir when Patrick Fitzgerald (now Comey’s lawyer) arrested IL Gov Rod Blagojevitch for corruption. Conducted pre dawn raid on Blago with his two young daughters present.
5-FBI Director when DOJ (Eric Holder) went after VA Gov. Bob McDonnell for corruption. Case thrown out.
6-FBI Director when Scotter Libby (Patrick Fitzgeral — see 4 above – as special counsel) convicted Scooter Libby of disclosing Valerie Plame’s name to journalist Robert Novak when Fitzgerald knew all along it was Richard Armitage who disclosed her name. Told Armitage to keep quiet while he kept investigating Bush administration. Last summer Libby got his law license back. Journalist Judith Miller now claims Fitzgerald “led” her in her testimony.
7-FBI Dir. Mueller and Dep. AG Comey went to AG Ashcroft’s hospital bed to keep Bush WH from continuing the same act of domestic surveillance they later used against Candidate Donald Trump’s campaign. (You can’t make up this stuff folks).
8-James Comey was the DOJ attorney who put Martha Stewart in the slammer for lying to the FBI
So why should POTUS or anyone else expect justice from Mueller, Comey and/or Fitzgerald?
“Here’s a brief list of Mueller’s “accomplishments”.”
Here is my “Mueller and Russia” doc from my “TheLastRefuge” folder:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/21/small-group-leadership-andrew-mccabe-coordinated-investigations-of-incoming-trump-administration-officials/comment-page-2/#comment-5151452
I wrote a piece today titled: “Robert Mueller’s Financial Ties To Russia And Other High Crimes”, at this link:http://4wardcomm.wordpress.com with supporting links documenting the numerous crimes, for those of you that might feel so inclined.
Mueller’s Russian Financial Interests With Links to George Soros
Ahh, The Complicated and Shady World Of Hedge Funds…
There are multiple open source articles available that prove Robert Mueller’s possibly criminal financial ties to Russia that supports the numerous “Conflict Of Interest” claims on top of the ones of Political Bias made obvious by the Clinton Crony Special Council Team he assembled.
JasonF says:
April 26, 2018 at 8:08 am
In the above comments, people have cited the article “Robert Mueller: Unmasked“, by Congressman Louie Gohmert. The article includes a section that partially explains what Mueller did, when he was the FBI Director, to make the FBI systemically more corrupt and incompetent. That section is especially important; it is excerpted below.
______________________________________________________________
MUELLER’S FIVE YEAR UP-OR-OUT POLICY
In federal law enforcement, it takes a new federal agent or supervisor about five years or so after arriving at a newly assigned office to gain the trust and respect of local law officers. That trust and respect is absolutely critical to doing the best job possible. Yet new FBI Director Robert Mueller came up with a new personnel policy that would rid the FBI of thousands of years of its most invaluable experience.
In a nutshell, after an FBI employee was in any type of supervisory position for five years, he or she had to either come to Washington to sit at a desk or get out of the FBI. In the myriad of FBI offices around the country, most agents love what they do in actively enforcing the law. They have families involved in the community; their kids enjoy their schools; and they do not want to move to the high cost of living in Washington, DC, and especially not to an inside desk job.
What occurred around the country was that agents in charge of their local offices got out of the FBI and did something more lucrative. Though they really wanted to stay in, they were not allowed to do so if they were not moving to DC. Agents told me that it was not unusual for the Special Agent in Charge of a field office to have well over 20 years of experience before the policy change. Under Mueller’s policy that changed to new Special Agents in Charge having five to ten years of experience when they took over.
If the FBI Director wanted nothing but “yes” men and women around the country working for him, this was a great policy. Newer agents are more likely to unquestioningly salute the FBI Mecca in Washington, and the Director, and never boldly offer a suggestion to fix a bad idea and Mueller had plenty of them. Whether it was wasting millions of dollars on a software boondoggle or questionable personnel preferences, agents tell me Mueller did not want to hear from more experienced people voicing their concerns about his ideas or policies.
An NPR report December 13, 2007, entitled, “FBI’S ‘Five-And-Out’ Transfer Policy Draws Criticism” dealt with the Mueller controversial policy:
“From the beginning of this year (2007) until the end of September (2007), 576 agents found themselves in the five-and-out pool. Less than half of them — just 286 — opted to go to headquarters; 150 decided to take a pay cut and a lesser job to stay put; 135 retired; and five resigned outright.”
In the period of nine months accounted for in this report, the FBI ran off a massive amount of absolutely priceless law enforcement experience vested in 140 invaluable agents. For the vast part, those are the agents who have seen the mistakes, learned lessons, could advise newer agents on unseen pitfalls of investigations and pursuit of justice. So many of these had at least 20-30 years of experience or more. The lessons learned by such seasoned agents were lost as the agents carried it with them when they left.
In the 2007 NPR report, the FBI Agents Association indicated that the Five-Year-Up-or-Out program hobbles field offices and takes relationships forged there for granted. In other words, it was a terrible idea.
The incalculable experience loss damages the FBI by eliminating those in the field in a position to write to or meet with the FBI Director to advise him against some of the mounting judgment errors on his part which were listed in the NPR article. But this was not the only damage done.
If an FBI Director has inappropriate personal vengeance in mind or holds an inappropriate prejudice such as those that infamously motivated Director J. Edgar Hoover, then the older, wiser, experienced agents were not around with the confidence to question or guide the Director away from potential misjudgment. I also cannot help but wonder if Mueller had not run off the more experienced agents, would they have been able to advise against and stop the kind of abuses and corruption being unearthed right now that occurred during the Obama administration.
Rather than admit that his Five Year Up or Out Policy was a mistake, Mueller eventually changed the policy to a Seven Year Up or Out Program. ….
______________________________________________________________
Thus, Mueller deliberately made the FBI more pliable and corruptible.
You forgot what happened in Boston that Howie Carr has opined about. That is a story unto itself.
In addition to the other issues you discuss, the FBI requiring Special Agents to have law degrees has contributed to the problems. Normal law enforcement agencies take case reports to lawyers for filing.
Actually, that is only one category of the 5 that the FBI accepts.
Accounting: Must possess CPA Certification, hold a four year degree in Accounting, or worked for three years in an accounting profession.
Computer science/Information Technology: Must possess a bachelor’s degree in an IT discipline. Applicants should also possess a Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Certification or a Cisco Certified Internetworking Expert (CCIE) certification.
Language: Possess a four-year degree and proficiency in a critical foreign language specified by the FBI. Applicants must demonstrate competencies in reading, writing, speaking and translating. Presently languages include
Arabic
Chinese
Farsi
Hebrew
Hindi
Japanese
Korean
Pashtu
Punjabi
Russian
Spanish
Urdu
Vietnamese
Law: Applicants must possess a JD degree from an accredited law school.
Diversified: Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any concentration with three years of professional experience, or a master’s degree, JD degree, or PhD along with two years of professional experience.
Note that the “diversified” is just affirmative action for protected groups that aren’t qualified.
I have thought from the get-go that Blago “selling the senate seat” was getting too close to someone the FBI/DOJ/Fitzgerald was protecting — leave it up to you to think of who that might be — and that was the reason Fitzgerald shut down the investigation prematurely and arrested Blagojevich. I seem to remember Fitzgerald had a tap on Blago’s phone and my bet is that Blagojevich was talking to somebody it would be embarrassing to be disclosed ergo Fitzgerald “moved”. Prior to his sentencing, Blagojevitch was out there all over the TV declaring his innocence, then suddenly he stopped talking and quietly accepted the sentence. He has served 7 of the 14 years IN JAIL that he got. This interview with Patti Blagojevich is chilling.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
“In 2001, the four men convicted of Teddy Deegan’s murder were exonerated. Turned out the FBI let them take the rap to protect one of their informants, a killer named Vincent ‘Jimmy’ Flemmi, who just happened to be the brother of their other rat, Stevie Flemmi. Thanks to the FBI’s corruption, taxpayers got stuck with the $100 million bill for compensating the framed men, two of whom, Greco and Tameleo, died in prison.
[Michael Albano, then Mayor of Springfield, MA] was appalled that, later that same year, Mueller was appointed FBI director, because it was Mueller, first as an assistant US attorney then as the acting US attorney in Boston, who wrote letters to the parole and pardons board throughout the 1980s opposing clemency for the four men framed by FBI lies.
Of course, Mueller was also in that position while Whitey Bulger [then organized crime boss of the Winter Hill Gang in Boston] was helping the FBI cart off his criminal competitors even as he buried bodies in shallow graves along the Neponset.
‘Before he gets that extension,’ Mike Albano said, ‘somebody in the Senate or House needs to ask him why the US Attorney’s office he led let the FBI protect Whitey Bulger….'”
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/1970/01/19/one-lingering-question-for-fbi-director-robert-mueller/613uW0MR7czurRn7M4BG2J/story.html
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for a great summary,
So when will we see POTUS hobnobbing with the gliterati and 1% on Martha’s Vineyard? I can’t remember. Did he take a 2 week taxpayer provided Christmas vacation trip to Hawaii? (snark)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, when will this disgusting billionaire finally start acting like the caricature they show on tv.
It kills me what they do to this man. He has supernatural patience to tolerate it. God bless him.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Obama’s Hawaii vacations…17 or more days. Then there was the year Michelle decided to stay longer and came back in another tax-payer funded plane.
This isn’t based on anything but my gut feeling on the Manafort case. The Jury’s questions to the judge, the weak case the prosecution presented, the destruction of Rick Gates as a credible witness and now the media trying to Dox the jury tell me one thing. Not Guilty. Could be wrong. It just seems that a reasonable juror may come to this conclusion: Paul Manafort was a wealthy DC lobbyist. He made a lot of money and spent a lot of money and tried to use legal avenues to shield himself from taxes. Some of those practices may have bordered on illegal, but I don’t see evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. And a reasonable person, whether they are supposed to or not, may logically think, If Paul Manafort were not Donald Trump’s campaign manager for 3 months would this even be happening. I’m going out on a limb and saying the verdict will be Not Guilty. The fact that no decision has been reached at this point tells me that the Jurors are conflicted.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
“But But But every reporter at CNN is being threatened so its not fair that we can’t threaten the jurors” – Tapper
What is Tapper trying to insinuate by putting the word threats in quotation marks? Threats are threats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anywhere other than Alexandria (northern Va Deep State swamp country) would be NG. Still hoping that will be the case anyway based on prosecutions case analysis posted on a previous thread (revenue confounded with income, foreign account disclosures, no harm no foul loans, judge Ellis interjections). Hung jury not quite the same Mueller beatdown impact, but good enough.
This is political persecution and any one on any jury could see that one day the likes of Robert Mueller could come after them. Besides, what does any of this have to do with Russia? Or the election?
Giddyup!
Run for the hills!
Take Cover!
Prepare Youself!
Big One Coming!
Yes the Lion roared. Things are rapidly happening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Brennan is covicted, will Admiral McRaven demand to share his cell?
“Mr Trump, Mr Trump! Can we get a sound bite of you saying something absurd so we can have a news cycle for the rest of the weekend? No, not that. Not that either. Can you maybe say something racist? No?”
Headline: Trump slams press pool, calls the media Enemy of the people. First Amendment under threat?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your comment was mistakenly routed to the spam bin…. 😦
Some of the 3D chess business is likely nothing more than some deft evasive action in response to the Deep State offensive.
President Trump didn’t want to fire Comey – he came to realize he had to, and in so doing he dealt a severe blow to the small group, prompting them to fall back to their final redoubt: The Special Counsel Investigation.
And saying Sessions needed to recuse in order to: buy time; provide cover; serve as a distraction; is all bunk. The Sessions recusal was a victory for the Small Group in that they managed to blunt the Trump Administration taking over their bailiwick at DOJ. Trump and Sessions are fighting back, but saying the recusal was a masterful feint is like saying Churchill should have let Hitler cross the English Channel to better fight him in the English countryside where British Troops would know the terrain better.
The choices were the recusal of a pro-Trump AG or the confirmation of a full on Swamp Monster.
With only 51 out of the 100 Senator republican and those republicans including McStain, Flake, and Burr 🙄 you can GUARANTEE no confirmation of a pro-Trump AG with FULL Powers. It just wasn’t going to happen given the swampy sleaseballs in the Senate.
Under the circumstances the best of a bad deal was a recusal and a pro-Trump AG.
NC Senator Burr “almost” defending Trump revoking Brennan’s security clearance
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/wow-senate-intel-chairman-burr-defends-trump-slams-john-brennan-for-claiming-trump-colluded-with-russia/
He knows about the writing on the wall. Rats..
That was also my first thought. Ugly
Think of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” at the end with Vincent Price speaking:
But no amount of boot licking will keep POTUS Trump from the Big Ugly!
Bwahahahaha
First semi-positive and grudgingly thing my sorry Senator has said recently !
Burr is corrupt but he is no dummy. He knows where this is headed real soon. The FISA warrant and Oleg D are going to blow this joint up. He is jumping on The Trump Life Raft while Warner is left on the Titanic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He had to part ways with his friends Warner while Warner cried, “I need a raft!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Burr
Here is video of him landing in NY and walking over to the crowd.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If you go to 1:30 it’s where Trump zips around ‘The Beast’ and heads to the crowd. Then the beast was moved.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for sharing….what a good video. 👍🏽👍🏽🙂
Our President, Of he people, By the people and For the people! LOVE his way of being personable with people!
God bless President Trump
And
God Bless America 🇺🇸
POTUS releases the unredacted FISA after Manafort trial. Rudy does his River Dance impression.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it.
I wish it was safe to post in town.
With the Dems in Colorado’s government again harassing the poor Christian baker, who just prevailed in the U.S. Supreme Court, it is no surprise that the Dems/Communist Media want to harass the jurors, if they dare to displease the Left.
They never give up: they want to ruin this man, the way they want to ruin any free thinker daring to disagree with Communism/Socialism/Totalitarianism. The Manafort jurors will be similarly persecuted…with the “wrong” verdict.
Which makes me wonder: what makes the Left so nervous about this case? Do they have the jury room bugged and know something?
See:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/08/colorado-civil-rights-commission-jack-phillips-case/
Was it mentioned that Mueller’s team of sharks, rats, and dirty pigs filed complaints against the judge?
LikeLike
I think the only options are
1. Appeal if the judge did something incorrectly — Appeals are NOT automatic
2. Impeach
“complaints against judges” isn’t a real option it is just virtue signalling AND calling in the ANTIFA mob to harass the judge.
I am of the opinion that Manafort is a scumbag and Vice President of the Swamp. He was trying to leverage his position in the campaign to wash away his troubles. Do not trust this bum. The enemy of your enemy is not your friend. He and Podesta should have been in jail years ago. And to my point. If Manafort gets off, you can expect that Tony Podesta, Greg Craig, and Vin Weber will never be prosecuted for anything. So I am not rooting for a Manafort acquittal. If Manafort had dirt on POTUS, Gates would have know about it and ratted about it….
Same here. guys like Manafort are the problem. BUT dont bet on Podesta and co. getting any minute in court in any way,
The lopsidedness of how Manafort was dealt with is staggering.
The lopsidedness
The lopsidedness of everything is staggering…
The Unbearable Lopsidedness of Being ??? 🙂
These charges were declined for prosecution over a decade ago. And, it appears, they haven’t improved with age. Much ado about nothing.
And if Manafort is convicted, you can expect that Tony Podesta, Greg Craig and Vin Weber will never be prosecuted for anything.
I am rooting for a Manafort acquittal because I see this as a case of selective persecution designed to promote perjury against PDJT, and make the cost of working for Trump so high as to preclude him from getting good help.
Don’t forget, Manafort has another trial pending in DC before the judge who threw him in solitary for talking to someone who was not named as a witness, but who Manafort should have known could potentially be called as a witness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
So true, anyhow, the Jurors are the last poor p… in all of this mess. Hope nevertheless that Podesta et al get what they deserve.
I do not CARE if Manafort is a scumbag. I CARE about the Constitution and Rule of Law!
Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution
“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation…..”
The indictment was so old it is growing MOLD!
ALPHA POTUS TRUMP!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
One of my other favorites .. 😀
Thanks goodness for these crowds!!! I worry that he must get pi$$ed off and depressed with all the fake news BS EVERY DAMN DAY! But the man gets off the plane, sees the crowd, lights up, and is rejuvenated for another week of battle. POTUS is the energizer bunny. And the lefts worst friggin nightmare.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Word perfection! “POTUS is the energizer bunny. And the lefts worst friggin nightmare.”
The helicopter noise in the background used to annoy me when he did these pressers. But I noticed that you cant hear the reporters question and you cant see their faces. Clever!!! They should try this at the WH Daily Briefing. The reporters might behave better if they are not on camera and the sound level is turned down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hold the WH Daily Briefing on the lawn with a helo idling in the background.
Or better still just pipe the sound in with big amplifiers.
“The helicopter noise … you cant hear the reporters question and you cant see their faces. Clever!!! They should try this at the WH Daily Briefing.
Agree!
It’d be good also if the blades are low enough that the press corps has to duck down to avoid getting a haircut.
MAGA!
… and we could root for Acosta and April to forget and stand up to ask their question
😄
His unique skill set, not only learning to be a savvy business man, but learning to manipulate the N.Y. media, and THEN spending years with “the apprentice” developing skills/knowledge of ‘show business’; presentation, lighting, sound, etc.
Just as his Dad had him actually WORK in Costruction, as part of his apprenticeship, he is probably well aquainted with the basics of the sound engineers job.
Looking back on it, it’s as if he was uniquely groomed, for this role, at this time, much like Reagan.
Devine intervention, and evidence that God hadn’t abandoned America, even when much of America has abandoned God.
Probably using directional microphones pointed straight down over the president. You wouldn’t hear a beep out of the press corp if they used them inside.
What’s he doing on Long Island this Friday?
LikeLike
Fund raiser/election round table at the estate of Nathans Famous hotdogs owner.
LikeLike
Ah, thanks.
Ooo, a Nathan’s dog sounds really good about now.
This impromptu little presser is interesting for three reasons. 1. Brennan just the opening salvo. 2. More and more public understanding of the Dem effort to entrap/stop Trump. Ohr in this case, with the WSJ piece today. 3. More public understanding of the Mueller witch hunt, by those who do not follow his tweets. In this case, the Manafort ‘mess’ that will soon have a jury decision.
Like a boss.
