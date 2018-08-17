Ho-Lee-Cats: Freight Haulers Order 450,000 New MAGAnomic Big Rigs in 2018 – Backlog for Delivery Extends into 2019….

Posted on August 17, 2018

Freight hauling trucks are like the lymphatic system within a healthy economy.  As the economy writ large needs to move stuff around, it’s the truckers who git-r-done; and no time in U.S. economic history has there been such a demand for haulers.

In a stunning Wall Street Journal Report they note Analyst group ACT Research says manufacturers are on track for 450,000 orders for heavy-duty trucks this year, easily breaking a 14-year-old record. In July alone, North American fleets ordered more than 52,000 trucks, the largest order in history.   Whoot, Whoot !!

(Via WSJ) An unprecedented run of orders for big rigs has pushed the backlog at truck factories to nine months, according to industry analysts, the largest since early 2006, when truckers stocked up to get vehicles in place before tougher environmental restrictions would take effect. Typically the backlog is about five months for the truck industry’s manufacturers, analysts said.

“It is longer than it should be,” said Magnus Koeck, vice president of marketing for Volvo AB’s North America operation, where Class 8 truck orders this year soared to 25,000 from 11,000 during the first six months of 2017. “Of course we are not alone in this situation,” he said. “Everyone is in the same boat.”

North American freight-haulers ordered more than 300,000 Class 8 trucks in the first seven months of this year and are on track to order a record 450,000 of the heavy-duty vehicles for the full year, according to ACT Research. That would be the largest book since 2004, when orders reached 390,000, according to analysts.

[…] Freight-hauling fleets are trying to keep up with swelling demand in a robust U.S. economy even as they say they face difficulty finding drivers. New trucks are one recruiting tool, and the new vehicles also get better fuel mileage—an attractive feature for fleets as other costs are rising. (read more)

Fleet companies making this scale of an investment is one of the more visible performance indicators that we haven’t seen anything yet.  The Main Street economy is only just beginning to get started.   This is the beginning, of the beginning, of the most massive middle-class economic expansion in the history of our United States.

This KPI also aligns with the sector seeing the largest initial wage and benefit increases:

  (More Data)

  johnparham1 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Go baby go!

    Reply
    Carrie2 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:08 pm

      johnparham1, and you know the democrats and America haters will say this is all baloney and not real. Nevertheless on one of our main highways we are seeing more and more freight haulers from within and outside this state. We can start to feel proud to be Americans again. What a concept!

      Reply
      WSB says:
        August 17, 2018 at 11:25 pm

        Does this mean my taller half and I can make 300K if my truck follows my taller half?!

        HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!

        PS We just saw an interview about this. The industry is looking. Meanwhile, the idiots are exposing themselves.

        Reply
    fleporeblog says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:58 pm

      I absolutely LOVE that picture of our Lion 🦁 in the 18 Wheeler! More evidence that we are back and better than ever. Remember that our President said that one of the biggest things in the Tax Reform Bill was 100% expensing. These companies are taking full advantage of that.

      For the Economist that are predicting a slowing down in growth next year, they will be absolutely proven wrong. This article tells me that next year we could easily eclipse 4% real GDP rate for the year. 3% this year is as close to a guarantee as possible.

      More and more signs that we are on the cusp of bringing everything back into our country so that we don’t have to depend on imports!

      From the article linked above:

      U.S. Steel announced Thursday that it is investing $750 million to revitalize its flagship Gary plant to gear up for increased demand in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported steel.

      The company said the investment will make “significant upgrades” to increase efficiencies at the 110-year-old Northwest Indiana plant, which is U.S. Steel’s largest, employing 3,800 workers.

      Located on the southern shore of Lake Michigan, Gary Works is U.S. Steel’s largest manufacturing plant, with an annual raw steelmaking capability of 7.5 million net tons. The facility makes sheet products, strip mill plate in coils and tin products.

      “Today’s news is a major step forward that will have a lasting positive impact on the city of Gary, the northwest region and the state of Indiana for years to come,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the release.

      Reply
  Mac says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    America should be thanking God for President Trump! Look at what a difference it makes to have a POTUS who puts AMERICA first!!!!

    Reply
  4EDouglas says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Doin’ what they say can’t be done..
    Easton and down…

    Reply
  Burnt Toast says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Good indicator.

    How about tooling?

    Reply
    Rock Creek Mill and Heritage Farm, LLC says:
      August 17, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      Ever since my earlier career as a metallurgist in the foundry industry I have watched pattern shops for my long range indicator…… design, pattern, casting, machining and manufacturing….then it hits the streets somehow, as a combine, a car, a new lathe or machine tool…… good six month to year look ahead……

      God bless POTUS TRUMP :))

      Reply
    Hoosier says:
      August 17, 2018 at 10:47 pm

      My wife is an engineer/launch manager in the auto/truck industry. It is not just HD demand that has gone bat poop crazy, so has automotive and pickups. They are scouring the globe for refurbable stamping presses and for all the secondary processing eqp. Tooling is only an issue if you have the eqp. When you have a 5 to 10 million dollar press line that needs tooling it is pretty easy to justify 24/7 work on the tooling and a willingness to pay their tooling vendors for extra cost plus profit. Hell their union even agreed to let salaried people work on the floor on Sundays because they were saying no mas to mandatories. Under Obama they were considering going to 4 10’s a week one shift. Today it is 6 10’s 3 shifts with a potential mandatory for the 7th.

      Reply
      Robert Smith says:
        August 17, 2018 at 11:24 pm

        “Today it is 6 10’s 3 shifts with a potential mandatory for the 7th.”

        Can you verify the hours here, that seems incredible and is that physically sustainable?

        Reply
        Hoosier says:
          August 18, 2018 at 12:10 am

          Yes 6 10’s. There is some fluidity to jobs and lunches and breaks are being staggered so stuff runs as close to 24/7 as it can (Yeaaaa, was my idea. When your wife comes home looking like a beaten dog you put on your thinking cap. Salaried people are cleaning the eqp on Sundays. Union hates that job.) It is not long term sustainable, but as more people are brought on and lines it will settle down. It is crunch time. If you have a ford or gm vehicle there are about a dozen safety critical parts from her employer on each and every model. If you operate US HD eqp, probably more.

          Reply
    Newton Love says:
      August 18, 2018 at 12:13 am

      > “Good indicator.
      > How about tooling?”

      That’s just the tip of the tip of the actual iceberg of impact on the economy.

      Each “truck” needs a driving crew.

      Each cab (tractor) will need multiple trailers, which larger trucking companies will place empties near busy places, so that they can drop the loaded trailers for unloading and hook up an empty or already loaded one (two?) before the one(s) they dropped off is (are) empty.

      Each cab (tractor) will need regular maintenance, (oil, lube filters (fuel, air, cab) and tires, and brakes, . . .) at regular intervals. Some regular maintenance (brakes and tires) are needed on the trailers is also needed. That means more work for mechanics.

      With more goods flowing on the roads, more fuel will be consumed, increasing revenues in that sector.

      With more activity at the loading docks, more fork lift operators will be needed, and more stocking clerks will be hired.

      Jobs, jobs, jobs!
      And the economy BOOMS again!

      Reply
  Curry Worsham says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    “But, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but….y-y-y-y-you didn’t build that!”

    Reply
  Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Whoot Whoot!!

    Reply
  Minnie says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    MAGA!!!!

    Winnamins for ALL ❤️🦁❤️

    CHEERS 🇺🇸

    Reply
  lowyder993s says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    My company bought 2 plus 3 smaller ones…IN CA.!!!

    Reply
  jjs says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    I would think trains are going to be next. MAGA Choo Choo

    Reply
  Jeff says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    I am in this line of work. Think FedEx, but another company. No, not that one, the other one. I’m about to go forth and seek my fortune in the wide world. I reckon with my experience and record, I can possibly do some good, even at my advanced age. I’m feeling good about the prospects.
    People refer to “the oldest profession,” nudge nudge wink wink, but I beg to differ. From the earliest beginnings of civilization, perhaps even before, there has been a need to shift things from one place to another. Therefore I say, trucking may be the actual “world’s oldest profession.”
    It also lends itself to a funny mental image of a chariot loaded to the gills with mail and packages, being manuevered by a harried operator, glancing at his sundial watch, referring to his stone tablet map.

    Reply
  Benny says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    I can confirm this… I work for the largest class 8 dealer network in the USA, deliveries on new trucks are April 2019, suppliers cannot keep up.

    Reply
  oldschool says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Hubby sold those big rigs and always said best indicator of economic health was number of trucks on the road. Trucks move America!

    Reply
  TwoLaine says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    We also know that freight transportation by train has also shot upwards, especially in view of the driver shortages.

    Reply
    mr.piddles says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      Yes, I just read or heard somewhere about the driver shortages. Lots of retirements, not enough replacements. I smell a money opportunity for some enterprising young people who are willing to “think outside the box” as the fancy technology types like to say.

      Reply
  Curry Worsham says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Yeah, baby! Let’s git-r-done!

    Reply
  Benny says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    I forgot to add…. It is by the grace of God that
    We have President Trump!

    Reply
  Gil says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Get those mexican nafta trucks off our highways and make American trucking a go to job for Americans! With all the activity in CA from the ports to trains to trucks, and trucks coming up from the border, modernizing the trucks would be great.

    Reply
  RedBallExpress says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Cause we got a little ‘ole convoy
    Rockin’ through the night
    Yeah, we got a little ‘ole convoy
    Ain’t she a beautiful sight
    C’mon and join our Convoy
    Ain’t nothin’ gonna get in our way
    We gonna roll this truckin’ convoy
    ‘Cross the USA
    Convoy
    Convoy

    Reply
  deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Old truckers never die… They just get a new Peterbilt… (been waitin’ a looong time to use that oldie, but goodie)

    Reply
  got243kids says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Trump’s economy is here fo the long haul!

    Reply
  wheatietoo says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Manufacturing.
    This is one of those ‘ripples’ that happens when you start getting Manufacturing back.

    Factories need supplies coming in…and their products then go out.
    Then there is also the need for groceries, clothing, furniture, etc…to serve the needs of the people who are working again.

    Rail lines are good for moving goods around, but they are dependent on rails.
    Trucks are more nimble and can go where there are no rails.

    This is such great news!
    I’ll bet all those Truck Driving Schools are busy too.

    Reply
    deplorabledaveinsocal says:
      August 17, 2018 at 10:47 pm

      Think about your ripple effects… Schools for drivers. Schools for mechanics.
      Tires & repair parts. Fuel. Lubricants & Oil (Each diesel engine holds about 11 gallons of oil).

      Reply
      Phflipper says:
        August 17, 2018 at 10:53 pm

        During the oil boom a few years back in ND you couldn’t get your car looked at unless you took it to the eastern side of the state. Every mechanic was out west. This is huge for American workers!

        Reply
      Curry Worsham says:
        August 17, 2018 at 11:20 pm

        You are so right Wheatie and Dave!

        I live near the Nashville Auto Diesel College.
        Enrollment had fallen off with the recession and never fully recovered.
        I bet they’ll be busier than ever soon!
        That will ripple into the community.

        Pilot Truck Stops is a Tennessee based company (Gov. Haslam family).
        They will be through the roof with all those new trucks on the road.
        And on and on it goes

        Reply
      allhail2 says:
        August 17, 2018 at 11:48 pm

        Yep. I’m only in a 7.3 Ford diesel (‘01, the good ones) 15 qts of oil every 5k miles. Brutal FL heat, but currently sitting at 477k miles and running the tires off the thing. I love my truck.

        Reply
    deplorabledaveinsocal says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:11 pm

      More to your ripple effects… If those 450K trucks are tandem rear axle dual tires, each tractor is ten tires for 4.5 Million truck tires now needing to be produced on top of what is already being made…4.5 million wheels needing to be made on top of what is being made. Not being mentioned, but if you need a truck, you need something for your truck to pull – flat bed, box, doubles, etc. Don’t forget they need tires and other “stuff” too. Ripple effects indeed. People do not stop and think what all goes into making something. Some of the products now in development, people are still trying to figure out how to manufacture the materials these new products will be made out of. Thanks to President Trump, people are now being taught it takes much more than hope and change to make something…

      Reply
      wheatietoo says:
        August 17, 2018 at 11:23 pm

        Yes, absolutely, Dave.

        Manufacturing…all types of manufacturing…sends ripples out into the economy.

        Isn’t it wonderful.
        We’re going to be Making Things again!

        That’s one of the exciting things about the Space Force, too…
        Manufacturing spacecraft!
        Think of all the jobs and commerce that will stimulate.

        And not just the spacecraft…all the support equipment, even the space suits, will have to be manufactured.
        New inventions will be invented to achieve the goal of having a Space Force.
        Even more jobs jobs jobs.

        God Bless our VSG President!

        Reply
      Curry Worsham says:
        August 17, 2018 at 11:25 pm

        You reminded me of …

        Reply
  paper doll says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Winning! Still not tired! 😄

    Reply
  Phflipper says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    If you know anyone loving the grease monkey life, diesel mechanics are gonna make a killing!

    Reply
    Carrie2 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      Phflipper, I think we will see more “schools” starting up to train all kinds of mechanics and there are many both male and female who love fooling around with mechanics. This whole reflect on one thing leading to multiple other things in order to get that one that one thing built. It is fascinating to read SD daily for real information and how things are moving and grooving in America with Pres. Trump at the wheel.

      Reply
    annieoakley says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      I have been saying the exact same thing for years now because I saw this, diesel mechanics making one hundred thousand dollars a year working for Pitkin County (Aspen) CO.

      Reply
      Dutchman says:
        August 18, 2018 at 12:13 am

        To tie this in with prison reform, one of the trades taught in prison is “heavy duty mechanics”, i.e. diesel mechanics.

        With the impending shortage, these guys getting out can get a good paying job, much less likely to “go back” to the dark side.

        Oh, and for those who might be sceptical, when I was in, I didn’t encounter even ONE, who wanted to come back. They all walk out, hoping never to return. One of the major factors in me not going back was a good job. The pride of a paycheck is unbelievably powerful.

        Reply
      Dutchman says:
        August 18, 2018 at 12:14 am

        To tie this in with prison reform, one of the trades taught in prison is “heavy duty mechanics”, i.e. diesel mechanics.

        With the impending shortage, these guys getting out can get a good paying job, much less likely to “go back” to the dark side.

        Oh, and for those who might be sceptical, when I was in, I didn’t encounter even ONE, who wanted to come back. They all walk out, hoping never to return. One of the major factors in me not going back was a good job. The pride of a paycheck is unbelievably powerful. You just can’t know, unless ya been there!

        Reply
  NJF says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    “We’re going to win so much. You’re going to get tired of winning. you’re going to say, ‘Please Mr. President, I have a headache. Please, don’t win so much. This is getting terrible.’ And I’m going to say, ‘No, we have to make America great again.’ You’re gonna say, ‘Please.’ I said, ‘Nope, nope. We’re gonna keep winning.’

    ~Canidate Donald J Trump—Myrtle Beach

    Reply
  Annie Ok says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Yes, this is all around. Today, the guy who is doing the construction on our porch told us that the local lumber companies,which used to guarantee prices for the next six months, will only now guarantee prices for the next TEN DAYS. This is a sure indicator of economic expansion — the increased demand for construction materials is pushing prices up. Good news.

    Reply
  bkrg2 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    This wave of logistics demand started over a year ago.
    I work for one of the largest snackfood companies in the world. In early 2017, we started having trouble getting semi loads product shipped. Both drivers and trucks were is short supply. We had to pay a premium and start locking into contracts. Demand has only got stronger and cost of shipping keeps going up.
    My cousin had his own business that matched drivers with loads. He had to shut it down towards the end of Emperor Obozo’s reign of terror. He just opened back up for business a couple months ago.

    Reply
  RJ says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Half of them must be on the PA turnpike every day! Winning!

    Reply
  wheatietoo says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Pres Trump hosted those Truck Manufacturers at the WH back in March 2017.
    He probably told them to get busy building more trucks!
    He knew that America was going to need them.

    Reply
    Carrie2 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:21 pm

      wheatietwo, remember he was mostly in construction businesses and knows how to drive whatever and had his children learn to work as well. A man who puts his hand and heart in everything and I thank God every day for him and pray that all the Trump families be safe from those who hate America and us and our President. We are moving and grooving and I love it.

      Reply
    myshariamoor says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      BUILT COUNTLESS 6″ DIA. Mack truck drivelines for OIL-patch & OTR in my day!

      Reply
  RJ says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Our great President recognizes the impact of the velocity of money. MAGA!

    Reply
  Mujhunter says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Awesome news!! How many will be NatGas powered is my question?.. The technology is there for equivalent Diesel power, and literally no emissions.

    Reply
    wheatietoo says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      I’m all for NatGas powered vehicles, including trucks.

      The problem right now, is availability of fueling stations.
      Outside of cities…it is really hard to find a NatGas fueling station.

      It’s getting better, from what I hear, but it will take a concerted effort to get more NatGas fueling stations across the country.

      Reply
    DJ says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      Municipal bus systems, school bus systems, garbage collection vehicles and others. These are the fleets that have local routes and ARE transitioning to CNG because all of those vehicles go back to “the shed” at night and can be refueled there. No national distribution system needed. And it frees up diesel for the long haul over-the-road rigs.

      Reply
  The Boss says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    This means jobs. Lots more jobs.
    Be sure voters know this now, and get out and vote to keep it going.

    Reply
  MAGADJT says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Only a moron would vote to stop what is going on in our economy today.

    Reply
  Ditch Mitch says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    SD, this is great news! Companies are setting up for a long term growth period.

    Charlie Payne FBN has been watching and reporting on new truck orders and need for drivers since at least May.

    Dove from Tampa to San Diego a few weeks ago and the road was a line of trucks. Never a piece of road without seeing one. And it was mostly highways not the Interstate.

    MAGA! Too much winning!

    Reply
  Alonzo says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    But But But It was Obama that did the job. Good Obama, Good Obama, Bad Trump, Bad Trump. Today has been ANOTHER exciting day in Donald John Trump’s America. I’m loving this man more and more with each passing day. President Trump is the Alpha Male of all Alpha Males in human history. One thing I can guaranty all of you, is that tomorrow is a brand new day in POTUS America, and I will look forward to it with exuberance.

    Reply
  Sunshine says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    As a Canadian, I can tell you we have thousands of big rig trucks that are useless because we had no drivers. That was last year. The situation is still ongoing,

    A few weeks ago, we find out that more than 28,000 manufacturing full-time jobs were lost in July.

    GoIng further: I haven’t seen one American-made cheese in our stores for so many years except for Philadelphia Cream Cheese. We have cheese from Denmark, France, Switzerland, Italy, but nothing from USA. A tiny bit is really expensive. And our Canadian cheese is becoming as expensive – see Trade Board racket.

    People don’t understand but they complain. The other day in the store, I talked to customers who wanted to buy cheese but were horrified by the price and left the cheese there. It was Canadian local cheese.

    Reply
    The Boss says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      I wonder if we could smuggle cheese across the border?
      It used to be cigarettes about twenty years ago because of idiotic taxes.
      Now, it’s come down to cheese. Because of idiotic tariffs. Imagine.
      With Wisconsin, New York and Vermont on your border no less.
      Sad. Your government sucks.

      Reply
    DJ says:
      August 17, 2018 at 11:57 pm

      “GoIng further: I haven’t seen one American-made cheese in our stores for so many years except for Philadelphia Cream Cheese”
      ———————————————–
      Hmmm…. Wonder if it has to do with Canadian tariffs on US dairy products? It certainly isn’t for lack of US cheese down here – grocery stores are full of it.

      (And I actually worked in a cheese factory for a couple of years in my late high school and early college days.)

      Reply
  Grassleygirl/Breitbartista says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Love. .
    Trump in for the longgggg
    Haul.🏁🇺🇸🚂🚚🚚🚚🎰

    Reply
  Alonzo says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    This is off topic and a question for Sundance. What is up with the DOJ OIG FISA abuse report? I thought I read something somewhere, nearly a month ago that expected the report to be out the first week of August. Is it going to be like the Clinton email report, which was delayed for months and mostly a nothingburger? I believe that Horowitz is simply another member of the swamp, who will try to brush this under the table as well.

    Reply
  myshariamoor says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    DRIVELINE MACHINISTS ‘GIT ‘ER DONE’ …. Like, YESTERDAY!!!!

    Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    …. ” the largest since early 2006, when truckers stocked up to get vehicles in place before tougher environmental restrictions would take effect….”

    It’s telling that the last time this happened, it was only because of increased .gov regulations, NOT because the economy had grown.

    Reply
  Doppler says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    With all those trucks hitting the road with heavy loads, maybe we should invest in road and bridge improvements.

    Reply
  WSB says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    OK… who is for hire?

    Over 50?a

    Reply
  43. sunnydaze says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    The Magic Wand has been waved.

    Take that Obama, you pathetic loser.

    Reply
  44. Cat Lady says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    There’s a sign – one of the yard-type signs – in the grass in front of my local Walmart advertising for… wait for it… IRONWORKERS!!! And this is in MISSISSIPPI!!

    😳😁👍

    Reply
  45. Maquis says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Yeeeee!! Hawwwww!!!! ❤❤❤❤

    GBPDJT
    🇺🇸

    Reply
  46. millwright says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Better to go with glider kits ! These new ‘ computer-controlled ‘ super clean diesels certainly are living up to their billing. Not much stack gas when they’re broke down ! Seriously, engine breakdowns are a major issue for fleets. For IO’s they’re a killer !

    Reply
  47. tigsmom says:
    August 18, 2018 at 12:01 am

    Most of the country gets it. The ports of Vancouver,WA, and Portland, OR have taken themselves off the table for the booming LNG industry. We’re launching a new tug next month, and it is perfect for those tankers…our politicians see otherwise.

    Reply
  48. Robert Smith says:
    August 18, 2018 at 12:14 am

    A #WalkAway – Business owner that makes truck tires for Semis!

    Reply

