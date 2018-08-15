President Trump Retweets The Reason for the Media’s Recent Racist Attack Narrative…

Rasmussen did a survey of U.S. voters and discovers a significant jump in black support for President Trump from 19% last year to 36% now.   Not coincidentally, the DNC media apparatus has been pushing a recent racist narrative against President Trump.

(Rasmussen Link) (President Trump Tweet Link)

209 Responses to President Trump Retweets The Reason for the Media’s Recent Racist Attack Narrative…

  1. Cliff says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Blue wave lol

  2. rjcylon says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Could we be seeing the unraveling of the Democrat Party?

    • Turranos says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      It is well underway. We won’t see the end for quite some time, though.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      That is exactly what is happening right before our eyes! We have this young lady to thank because she is relentless and doesn’t backdown. She as well as Kanye West are waking up a lot of Blacks.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      August 16, 2018 at 12:07 am

      The left wing of the globalist buzzard known as uniparty is self destructing because just like bob creamer the globalists use the mentally ill for it. The right wing psycho-political puppet buzzard wing of uniparty is simply screwed as we can tell by the many “choosing” not to run, resigning, and being wacked in primaries already.

      This Trump guy is good folks, really, really good! 😀

      Just wait till he unleashes little Jeff, don’t you know the Art of War/Trolling yet? 😉

      • jb says:
        August 16, 2018 at 12:09 am

        Have always counseled patience on Jeff-Beau.

        Think “plan.”

        • TheHumanCondition says:
          August 16, 2018 at 12:23 am

          Sometimes we just need a little reminder, it’s a hustle and bustle world… here’s one below.
          It’s definitely one of my faves… how about ya’ll? Do you remember this, and BELIEVE?

          • Carrie2 says:
            August 16, 2018 at 12:37 am

            TheHumanCondition, our President loves children and they sense that and love him. Children recognize a good person just like some animals do. Because of this, he has earned and received our love for him and his answering God’s call because there was no other person to do what he is and will do to MAGA. Sometimes it boggles my mind when I remember that Nov. 8 late into Nov. 9 awaiting who won and how my whole soul felt alive again.

            • piper567 says:
              August 16, 2018 at 12:43 am

              Carrie, that’s a wonderful way to put it.
              tears of relief I had…mainly that God had not abandoned America!
              yes, feeling alive again while still here on earth.
              The relief of a lifetime.

          • piper567 says:
            August 16, 2018 at 12:45 am

            THC, thanks for this repost.
            As sundance has recently pointed out, in hindsight this particular speech is even more powerful today than when it was first given.
            We know so much more of what Trump then knew.

            • TheHumanCondition says:
              August 16, 2018 at 1:46 am

              Thank you Piper, you’re so right!

              Statements made, statements kept. He is truly one of a kind and when the shock wears off, even more “#WalkAway” will occur from the most unlikely of people. I’m already seeing it… and grinning from ear to ear.

              Once justice gets to the “clinton”(bush) global initiative, it’s going to be truly…

          • blondegator says:
            August 16, 2018 at 1:53 am

            You know who else the President loves? The military and veterans. I posted this on another site today, but it bears on this conversation as well. It concerns the Choice Program for vets, and is our personal experience.

            The “Choice” program has been “available” for about three years, only it wasn’t. Mr. BG tried to access it about 3 years ago, “sorry, we don’t have any providers under contract w/in the SoFla area for that”. So….back in line and waiting for needed services. The Choice program, in reality, was no choice at all.

            PDJT, in his usual fashion, has cut through the red tape, and just recently, Mr. BG got another “referral” to Choice for a specific physical therapy program. The “Choice Coordinator” contacted him to make arrangements, and asked him where we live. She suggested several excellent alternatives, all within 25 minutes, and he’s now attending 3x a week! He’s signed up for an initial 6 weeks, and they’ll renew it after that. But the hospital has a program for $30 a month for its patients, after their official therapy is done, if they wish to continue to use the facilities (and under the PT’s supervision). What’s not to LOVE?

            So, although Veteran’s Choice has been a “thing” for three years, it’s only started to really work very recently, and for one reason only. PDJT.

            Once again, PDJT has cut through the BS with a knife, and made life better for ALL veterans, and this won’t go unnoticed by black voters, either. Since black Americans make up, on a percentage-wise basis about 4% more than in the general population of the US, the impact of PDJT’s version of the Choice program should also be reflected in voting statistics. How could it not be? Politicans have been paying lip service to Veterans’ Services forever, but achieved nothing. Until President Trump. “Grateful” is not a big enough word for what he’s done.

    • crossthread42 says:
      August 16, 2018 at 12:17 am

      Like the Former *Whig* or Know nothing Parties?

    • Martin says:
      August 16, 2018 at 12:19 am

      Clinton, Sanders, Ellis and Perez, with sad faces, and the music is the Righteous Brothers…

      You lost that lovin’ feelin’
      Now it’s gone, gone, gone
      Whoa-oh woe

  3. paper doll says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Unlike the Democrats, PDJT wants these Americans out of the slave quarters and he puts these citizens before illegals…..plus the historic unemployment numbers. Small wonder PT approval rates are climbing!

  4. Harry Lime says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    If these numbers hold, which I see no reason for them not to, this election is going to be epic! Bring on thew Red Wave!

    • SoCal Patriot says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      I am not sure this support will transfer to the midterms, but it will crush the when DJT is on the ballot.

      • Niagara Frontier says:
        August 15, 2018 at 11:36 pm

        It will transfer if the GOPe pols and the GOP organizational people get their heads out of their @sses in time to reach these voters for the mid-terms.

        The Dem establishment has structures already in place to get out the vote in this community (social organizations, churches, clubs, car pools, etc.) GOP is playing a major game of catch-up, but IMO, it’s doable.

        • Ray Runge says:
          August 16, 2018 at 12:01 am

          Fine example of rubber meets the road planning.

        • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
          August 16, 2018 at 12:02 am

          Your response shows that you are thinking old-school politics.

          Those GOPe people who don’t get out and push are dead meat, roadkill.

          The democrat structure is also dead, otherwise POTUS wouldn’t have 36% support.

          This is a major problem for many people, trying to project the future based on the past. The past no longer applies to the LION PARTY🤔

          • mopar2016 says:
            August 16, 2018 at 12:52 am

            More and more people are seeing the racism of the democrat party.

            I remember in 2012 when Biden told an audience with a significant number of black people that “the republicans want to put ya’ll back in chains”.
            The slave party is getting pretty bold with their propaganda.

        • frankie says:
          August 16, 2018 at 12:10 am

          Earlier I noted on another thread the post “We’re With You” on the website howtobeyourowndetective.com explains the GOP people in the House need to do something like Gingrich did in 1994 to make House races national.

          Ryan is AWOL because he will make more money as a globalist buttboy if the DEms take the House. The author said it would take someone like Jim Jordan to pull it togather and come up with a list of things to vow to fix. President Trump is working hard , but he needs House GOP people to pull their own weight.

          Good post, with a side order of snark against the Clintons and Ryan.

        • Mandy says:
          August 16, 2018 at 12:32 am

          It is true that the left has excellent GOTV infrastructure in place that works specifically inside the black community. Current situation – with time very short to get similar operations up and running before November, there is NOTHING that stops GOP supporters within black communities from emphasizing to those communities that while a democrat may drive you to the polls, YOUR VOTE IS SACROSANCT. The person that drove you to the polling place will not know who you ACTUALLY voted for, so VOTE FOR WHOMEVER YOU TRULY WANT! Don’t let them scare you into voting D if you really prefer the R. It is YOUR VOTE. Choose WISELY and CHOOSE FOR YOURSELF!!!

          Basically …. we can steal their infrastructure right out from under them.

        • TheHumanCondition says:
          August 16, 2018 at 1:53 am

          Therein lies the rub though. The gopE doesn’t want the end of the left buzzard wing injured. They like their globalist pyscho-political machine brought to them by way of the globalist psychopath banksters, and they LOVE to CoC. The gopE has its own little theme song associated to their particular evils…

          In fact, I think I will post it…

      • fleporeblog says:
        August 15, 2018 at 11:37 pm

        If they sit home and decide not to vote, that will be just as important. They aren’t running to the polls on November 6th to vote for a Democrat.

        I actually agree that it won’t be until the 2020 Presidential Election that they vote for a Republican for the first time. Once that occurs, the ice has been broken and the floodgates will be opened to vote for Republicans that are true to TRUMPISM.

        • Ditch Mitch says:
          August 16, 2018 at 12:01 am

          Agreed that the big numbers will show in 2020; however, as you imply Fle, these numbers will help in the midterms.

        • TheHumanCondition says:
          August 16, 2018 at 1:58 am

          I believe we will see drastic aspects of it in certain areas of “flyover” country… in these midterms.

          Diamond & Silk deserve a large amount of respect too, as I know they are “stars” to some of my friends that just happen to be “black”. I generally never even think about anyone’s skin color, if you’re kind, respectful, have a sense of humor, (lol!) and just a nice person… it always seems to negate that place we go in our minds to me.

      • Dutchman says:
        August 16, 2018 at 12:43 am

        MANY of the walkaways saying variations of “I never voted Republican in my life, but now will never vote Democrat, again”,…

        Once they red pill, they WILL vote R.
        If they voted in midterms before, they will vote, now.

        Even if they didn’t, the Dems are making this midterm a referendum on “Trump”, and great maxipad waters is making clear the dem agenda is to impeach (Thank you, maxine. Sincerely, THANK YOU!) so, what possibly would prevent these ‘new’ MAGA supporters from voting in midterms?

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        August 16, 2018 at 1:49 am

        #WalkAway alone with hit the midterms, plus the work of Candace and Crazy ole Kanye!

    • Basil_Brown says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      This is why we keep hearing names like Kamala Harris, Deval Patrick & Cory Booker….
      They HAVE to find a way to replicate Obama vote totals and it’s not looking good. When you look at the math, the dems have lost so much ground that they need 90+% African American vote. (Hillary got 88% and got crushed in electoral college). If Trump can get to 20%?!!…mathematically it becomes nearly impossible for dems to win nationally. And he is now polling in the mid 30’s?? Total disaster for the left.

      • Martin says:
        August 16, 2018 at 12:28 am

        It was predicted that when Ozero left office, he’d take his coalition with him, since he built it for himself. The DNC cries for assistance seem to indicate that. If The One was doing big things for the upcoming, they’d be crowing about it, if for no other reason than to dishearten the right.

      • Curry Worsham says:
        August 16, 2018 at 12:29 am

        When the same thing happens with the Hispanic vote…

        • Dutchman says:
          August 16, 2018 at 12:56 am

          Haven’t you noticed? Hispanic support is, IIRC even higher than black support, and started climbing sooner.

          And, while I hate this division political view (blacks/hispanics/whites) it’s inevitable with polls.

          So, what about whites? Do we really think black support has gone from 19% to 36% in a year, and Hispanic support has gone up even more, (sorry, #’s not handy) and white support hasn’t increased by large amounts, as well?

          That would be nigh impossible.

          And what about the Trump-effect? How many voters, of all colors,especially those who have red-pilled, arent going to tell a pollster?

          In the #walkaway videos, we are seeing the courageous ones who are WILLING to come out of the closet.
          Many more may not even be telling spouses, relatives, friends or co-workers they’ve decided to switch, rather than fight.

          At this rate, by 2020, we may see a 50 state blowout, of both electoral and popular vote, across all demographics.

          And while I agree we all HAVE to do our part, I believe the midterms are already in the bag.

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            August 16, 2018 at 2:07 am

            I think we will still have much more to contend with the truly moronic “white guilted” freakshows- men with man buns that wear flip flops every day-and “women” with burr haircuts and demented man hate that will likely never change unless drastically affected somehow. Maybe finding out the real truth about killery that is coming might help…

      • Carrie2 says:
        August 16, 2018 at 12:43 am

        Basil_Brown, unfortunately the DNC has no truly interesting candidates but those they have are unable to speak well, think at all, and think pushing their type of socialism is the answer, when we already know the goal is communism. Kamala, Cortez, Booker, Ellison, etc. just don’t cut the mustard and are lacking character, morals, economic understandings, and many of blacks in Congress will have to be removed as way past their sell by dates and don’t want to release fellow blacks from the plantation – think Maxine Waters living in a mansion in a far better district while her constituents live in a low down poor district and yet cannot see she is getting richer and they poorer. BUT these blacks in Congress are actually helping democrats to leave the party. A better piper is leading now and they are following him.

        • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
          August 16, 2018 at 1:19 am

          The end is written on the walls in RED, but the DUMBOCRATS are too stupid to read…

        • TheHumanCondition says:
          August 16, 2018 at 2:09 am

          Carrie, the goal is stated as “socialism/communism”, but it’s actually fascism of a feudal nature. These people are so STUPID that they don’t even know that’s all any of those “isms” are, ownership of the PEOPLE.

          Indoctrination and social engineering is the murder of the mind and soul. Unfortunately, a part of the human condition is susceptibility to such brainwashing based on the word “free”… sloths.

      • piper567 says:
        August 16, 2018 at 12:52 am

        Basil,
        well, even many libtards in CA cannot imagine Kamala getting any traction, she’s a political whore; Cory has demonstrated he is downright stupid, and Deval Whoever has NO name recognition, so, what? he’s running for POTUS.
        Good luck with THAT trio!

  5. allhail2 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Just wait one dadgum minute. Are black Russians doing the polling?

  6. Basil_Brown says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    This is the WORST case scenario for Democrats. Look at the math… Obama won with 92% African American vote. (With record turnout). Hillary got 88% African American vote and got smoked in the electoral college.
    If the next Democrat falls to say 80%….75%…. this thing will be a landslide.
    Incredible.

    • rjcylon says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:28 pm

      That’s what the democrats get for alienating everyone else with identity politics. When the minority groups they are pandering to realize what’s going on, it’s all over.

      • White Apple says:
        August 15, 2018 at 11:49 pm

        Democrats treat Blacks like they are still on the plantation and have to be “taken care of”. This is racists. Trump treats all the same and cares less what color you happen to be. Trump is all about “you can make it on your own and I’ll get you the chance”. Democrats are all about, “You cannot make it, you need me”.

      • piper567 says:
        August 16, 2018 at 12:03 am

        I believe we are born to respond to the light.
        Many will not do so. God gives them over. Read Romans 1. Pretty scary.
        But many Will Respond.
        Jesus healed one blind man in two stages.
        Step 1: Jesus asked the man what he saw?
        The man responded: I see men walking like trees. This partial vision is only Step 1, but a necessity in some cases, as Jesus knew. THEN the man’s full vision was restored.
        I believe this Step One is what we are witnessing. So wonderful!
        This President is shining a light on lies, deceit, inaction, hypocrisy, treason and crime, and appealing to those who DO yearn for the light.
        Doesn’t matter ab race, gender or age, people are people.
        And once the light is shining, such stalwarts as Candace, Brandon and Kanye hold the torches aloft so that others may see.
        This is really an exciting time to be alive.
        God bless our great President!

  7. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Great time to be alive, really as we all come back together in love for our country and our freedoms. Thank you for waking us up! God bless America!!

  8. MAGADJT says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    I’m wondering if the rising support for Trump from traditional dem voters like black, hispanic, union, and ‘blue collar’ voters will translate into GOP votes in the midterm. They may be supportive of Trump’s policies, but not sure someone who has voted dem for a long time can bring themselves to vote for a GOP congressional candidate.

    I think Trump should hammer home that even if you have never voted for a GOP congressional candidate before, if you like his policies and want them to continue, you have to vote GOP in November because if you don’t, everything he wants to implement will come to a halt.

    • Convert says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:52 pm

      Only he can do it, unfortunately, just like everything else! He has no help. He needs some great commercials of him and Melania asking people to get out and vote for a repub in the midterms because otherwise the psychotic Dems are going to attempt impeachment and total obstruction of every good thing.
      The Republicans need a series of great, funny, common sense, straight talk ads from Diamond and Silk, explaining to folks every where of all colors that it’s back to Obama economy and worse unless they register in time and make sure to vote, absentee, if necessary!

      • Dutchman says:
        August 16, 2018 at 1:14 am

        Yeah, to bad POTUS doesn’t have someone on his staff that is media savvy, knows all about branding, as well as you know, lighting, presentation,….that kinda stuff.

        Reminded of convention,…and chuckling…

    • rjcylon says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:56 pm

      Exactly. I think that’s why President Trump is publicly making these special elections and mid-terms about himself. It’s not ego. He’s telling people on the fence that like him as president (but are unsure about the Republican Party) that their votes are actually HIS votes… thus giving them a reason to vote Republican.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      August 16, 2018 at 12:09 am

      PDJT has a plan. Find those candidates who believe in his policies, endorse them and promote them at rallies in their home state/district. The good candidates will campaign on PDJT’s policies and say so. Look at all the RINOs removed in the primaries and replaced by PDJT’s endorsed candidates.

      • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
        August 16, 2018 at 1:26 am

        Look at the list of RINOS who are retiring. They are smart enough to realize it is over, or have notified of impending indictments.
        Huma Abedin and John Podesta have been notified, have you heard much from them?
        What about A Weiner? Being in jail on a “false” charge would have him preaching every day from his cell… crickets.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 16, 2018 at 1:09 am

      Uh, he HAS. Said just that, in recent rally. Besides, the Dems are actually HELPING POTUS in this area; THEY keep harping on how this election is all about “TRUMP”.

      LOOK at their rallys and speeches, if you can stomach it. They talk briefly about free stuff, sjw, stuff, and then harp and harp about how this election is so important, to impeach.

      So, any of these “traditional dem voters” who have red pilled, KNOW these midterms are all about either supporting or crushing the resistance.
      The DEMS are making it abundantly clear to them! Isn’t that DELICIOUS IRONY?

    • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
      August 16, 2018 at 1:22 am

      They vote in private, so expect of lot of “public” democrats to vote conservative, and never admit it.

  9. zimbalistjunior says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:33 pm

  10. wheatietoo says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    That’s nearly double from what it was a year ago.

    I think it’s actually higher than that, though…for the same reason that most polling doesn’t accurately reflect PDJT’s approval numbers:
    Some people are reluctant to admit that they like Pres Trump.

    The Dems are bullies.
    The Dems are bullies and they control the enemedia, the schools and…Social Media!

    The ‘message’ from the Dems is clear…”You support Trump — you will be punished.”

    This is why we should probably add at least +10 to polls about ‘Trump approval’.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 15, 2018 at 11:43 pm

      They are also complete MORONS! This POS is the Governor of my state. He won’t lose the election in November but he has put some bullseye on the Democrat Party.

      Our President is absolutely running with it!

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      August 16, 2018 at 12:13 am

      I am sure you are right. There were lots of people of color at PDJT’s midwest rallies. Particularly in Scranton, PA. Like the union workers, the people of color are no longer afraid to come out for PDJT. They are proud to show support for PDJT.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 16, 2018 at 1:24 am

      Exactly! We’ve all seen TDS; it’s real, it’s insane, and it drives people to violent acts. Look at the last who crashed into the car in front, cause it had a Trump bumper sticker.

      Now, imagine you are one of these lifelong democrat voters, who takes the red pill. AS FAR AS YOU KNOW, most all your friends, neighbors,relatives,etc. are dems. Are you gonna tell them, and risk, at a minimum ostracism, and maybe violence? And if your not gonna tell them, your not gonna tell a pollster.

      Those who have posted utube #walkaway videos are actually extremely brave, considering what they are risking, and for every one of them, their may be many who choose to be quiet, can’t blame them.

      Wonder how many instances their are, of 2 “closet Deplorables”, where neither knows the other is, and neither is telling?

  11. Jesse T Mims says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    PDJT is bringing blacks back home to the GOP in numbers unseen since LBJ enticed them to be slaves to the Democratic Plantation!

  12. jessetmims says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Who would have thought BLACK POWER would be a big part of the RED TSUNAMI in the midterms and beyond!

  13. jessetmims says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Thanks to PDJT’s brilliant economic policies, Republican campaign ads for the midterms and 2020 are virtually writing themselves.

  14. Augie says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    From 19 to 36% is a yuge change, and it’s months until the election. Expect to see the Ds get more and more desperate and shrill.

  15. JoD says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    FACT: The Commiecrats can NOT win general elections without 80%+ African American voter support. A voting block that they have taken for granted for decades. Now, we have a President who knows that the pride of a paying job and the dignity of work will lift millions of Americans out of poverty and free them from the prison of government dependence. These policies and the man who is making them succeed, must be stopped. Hence, racist, racist, racist.

  16. keeler says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    That narrative was a total flop.

    The only political violence over the weekend came from ANTIFA attacking an NBC News crew. Unite the Right II generated nothing the media could use against POTUS.

    Omarosa was barely more believable than Tom Arnold, and somehow less sympathetic. The content of and circumstances around her tapes only reinforced perceptions of what a disloyal, toxic, and selfish individual she is.

    Last weekend was also a big run-up for several racially-incendiary movies, including the release of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Not sure what it was expecting to make, but it took in $10M on its opening weekend. Doesn’t sound like a big hit.

    —–

    Do we have any recent data about approval among Hispanics?

  17. hyacinthclare says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Thank you

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

  18. nimrodman says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Yeah, and the Left keeps ramping up their propaganda.

    Cable TV outlets like HBO and Showtime, and outfits like Netflix have been busy cranking out the agitprop. I hear there are new “documentaries” about Trayvon and Mike Brown either finished or in the works.

    This past year there was a retrospective on the L.A. riots that gave a pretty approving slant to the rioters.

    Couple years ago we had the Tarantino slavery-porn movies, I’m sure there are more in the works as we speak.

    I note that Amistad is on the cable directory when I’m looking for something to watch. I imagine Roots will get a replay next couple months.

    I’m seeing adverts for a new Nazi movie called Operation Finale, sure to fuel all the Antifers who fancy themselves as Nazi-fighters.

    Recall Tarantino’s Nazi movie Inglorious Basterds a couple years ago, with its final scene of the good guys carving a swastika in a German officer’s forehead with a sharp knife. Don’t be surprised to see that copied by the Antifers and carried out on some poor unwitting person they decide is a “fascist”.

    Not trying to be a downer here, it’s great that MAGA is making inroads with sensible minority members. Congratulations and let’s have lots, lots more.

    But from being exposed to the Leftist cable outlets (I get free cable in my hi-rise) I’m aware of the propaganda they’re pushing. Like the above examples and there’s an animated “Cartoon President” show with new episodes weekly that’s as disrespectful as you’d imagine.

    The Left will push slavery porn and “unarmed chiles hunted down like a dog”(TM) big-time in the next several months.

    “Next several months”?
    Hell – constantly.

    Just sayin’
    YMMV

    • keeler says:
      August 16, 2018 at 12:00 am

      The Treyvon documentary was the other film project I wanted to mention above alongside BlacKkKlansman, but couldn’t remember the name of it.

      It’s no coincidence these projects, alongside Omarosa’s PR tour, all hit the public consciousness on the anniversary of the Charlottesville nonsense. This was all coordinated to maximize the stoking of racial tensions and rake the “Drumpf is a racist” coals again.

      As I said above, the narrative push was a total flop. I expect media pivoting back to Hispanics once the Brennan outrage is exhausted.

      • nimrodman says:
        August 16, 2018 at 12:05 am

        thanks, keeler, I just went upthread and re-read your comment after posting mine.

        yep – all planned to capitalize on Charlottesville anniversary, as you say

    • rjcylon says:
      August 16, 2018 at 12:18 am

      Yeah they are working over time, but it looks like the cultural gatekeepers don’t have the effect they may have 10-15 years ago. Hillary had literally EVERY SINGLE movie star, rock star, and athelete pushing for her (she lost badly).

      Look at these special elections. Hollywood pours zillions of dollars into these campaigns, the household names will not shut up about how all of the sudden they care about races in fly-over country, and they keep losing. And losing.

      They can make these shows and documentaries and movies. But they can’t make people care. The hardcore people are lost forever, but it appears more and more people are waking up, despite the constant propaganda.

    • wheatietoo says:
      August 16, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Yep, Nim…the Dems use ‘racism’ to try to divide us up into groups and pit us against each other.

      The Dems are selling hatred and hostility.
      It’s all they have.

      They are trying to create racism where it doesn’t exist.

      Racism was in such great decline 12 years ago, that they had to so something!
      They didn’t want to use their main tool for controlling people.

      So they catapulted a civil rights agitator from Chicago into national prominence and then installed him into the White House.
      And under the guise of ‘uniting us’…this Agitator-in-Chief created more divisions than any other president had ever done.
      How Orwellian.

      It is truly a glorious thing, to see so many black people finally becoming aware of what the Dems have been doing to us all.

      • wheatietoo says:
        August 16, 2018 at 12:44 am

        …*didn’t want to lose their main tool for controlling people.

        Also, that “so” shouldn’t be there…*had to do something.

      • JasonD says:
        August 16, 2018 at 1:15 am

        Big Like

      • thinkthinkthink says:
        August 16, 2018 at 1:32 am

        Do not forget.

        Cries of racism intended to divide is in the communist playbook, just like using old grudges to drive wedges between various groups with some broken history between them.

        • wheatietoo says:
          August 16, 2018 at 1:37 am

          Yes, absolutely.

          The tactic of ‘divide & conquer’ is an ancient warfare tactic.
          It is an effective tactic to use on one’s enemy.

          Then what does it say about Hussein and the Dems…that they would use this on their own people!

      • Dutchman says:
        August 16, 2018 at 2:04 am

        “Rascism was in such decline 12 years ago, that they had to do something”

        Yes, if your existence, power, prestige and income derives from ‘fighting for underprivileged blacks (or hispanics)”, and/or “fighting for equality”, than the LAST thing you want, is to wake up one morning, and realise you have been successfull.
        “Holy sh*t, Batman! We’re out of a job!
        No ones gonna invite us on talk shows, pay us for speeches and community organising, no more blackmailing corporations, I might actually have to WORK for a living!”

    • Dutchman says:
      August 16, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Just sayin,…IT AIN’T FREE! TURN IT OFF. Didn’t mean to yell, but quit watching that crap, it’s rotting your brain. It’s WHY they have the unrelenting hammering you describe. Cause if you watch it, it GETS to you.
      So again, TURN IT OFF. It is not free, and the price you pay, is more than you can afford!

  19. SR says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    This news is making PTrump is bringing offensive mode against enemies and it’s near midterm. Pete S firing just before Manaford judgement might free Manaford soon.

  20. Golfbro11 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Up bet a steak dinner that President Trump rolls out the Urban Revitilization plans in October. And the Dems will say it’s a racist plan and then President Trump will be at 50% with black voters

  21. Curry Worsham says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Scott Adams today:

    Maybe black people see that the left has gone too far with the attacks on the President as a racist.
    Immigration is a big deal to the black community.
    Why does the President keep bragging about what he’s done for Black unemployment if he doesn’t like Black people?
    Why is one of the biggest policy initiatives in the administration – prison reform?
    Why is the President bragging about wanting private industry to do more training? Who’s that gonna help?
    Why would he bring Pastor Scott and other black pastors to the White House to talk about urban renewal? Why would he do that?

    Why would a racist do these things?
    Black people are waking up.

  22. The Devilbat says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    It is entirely possible that President Trump will undo the suffering that the Marxist democrats have purposely inflicted for so many years on black and Hispanic people. Maybe the dream will actually become true with people of every color simply identifying themselves as being proud Americans.

    May God bless President Trump.

    • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
      August 16, 2018 at 12:09 am

      I would love to see him recite MLKs “I Have a Dream” speech with his and MLKs kids by his side. That would be something to behold.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 16, 2018 at 1:48 am

      Patriotism and Faith; MANY patriotic blacks and hispanics, just look at the military, and look at LE, as well.

      Many blacks and hispanics with strong religious faith.

      And yet the Marxists demonocrats have been pushing more and more, to shame and suppress public expressions of faith or patriotism, while media has been pushing a small minority into the spotlight as if they represent all. BLM, and DACA protesters waving Mexican flags, while demanding citizenship.

      People of ALL colors have been watching, and turning away. Ain’t it glorious, to watch your enemies shoot themselves in the foot, over and over again.

  23. Truthfilter says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:03 am

    It’s more than just jobs and better economy. I’ve been saying it and I’ll say it again: President Trump is a victim of a corrupt justice system. Valid or not (and a lot of it is valid), our black citizens see themselves in our president. Especially black men. Our president is “sticking it to the man” and he is champion to many!

  24. rumpole2 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:07 am

    If Blacks vote Rep expect the Dems to turn racist….. faster than a SJW changes gender!!

  25. dalethorn says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Some really great people who had a long-time blog got removed by wordpress, and when they put some of their posts on a blog they hadn’t used for awhile, wordpress got that one too. The founder of wordpress is a big Obama supporter. The censorship is getting out of hand.

  26. Binkser1 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

    What’s so funny about this, IMO, is that the media, yes the media, has caused a lot of this. The media has an apoplectic fit over EVERY single thing that President Trump does. Everything is the end of the world as we know it. How many times can someone yell “Fire” without there being one before people stop believing it or stop paying attention at all? If everything is the end of the world, then nothing is. I’d say this is the 5th or 6th time that the media has made a major push on the “Trump is racist” crap. They’re definitely hitting the old Law of Diminishing Returns and IMO are actually pushing more and more people toward our great president. Then, when people get away from the lies, they actually see the good things President Trump is doing for this country. So I hope the media continues with their lies and hypocrisy. More and more people are waking up and seeing the truth.

  27. sunnydaze says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:30 am

  28. zorrorides says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I want some Right Now action from our Local Republicans, hosting job fairs to find a complete set of MAGA Trump-supporting candidates to run in 2020 against every incumbent we have, federal, state, county and city. The only incumbents getting passes are Nunes, Jordan, Meadows, Gohmert, and (on the tip of my tongue) the young feller from Tallahassee. Hmm, not a Senator on that list.

    MAGA KAG 2020 – ‘I can see clearly now, the Rino’s gone…” Every candidate a WALL Candidate.

  29. emet says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:47 am

    When POTUS put his hand out to the imprisoned it made an impact. It is an unfortunate fact that many African Americans have done time, or have family or friends that have done time. Also, the young men do not listen much to the older men, its hard to get their attention. Now POTUS reaches out, and he says he will help, that we need to do better, that many prisoners could lead productive lives if given support and a clear path. Nobody in power has ever expressed an interest in the future of these men and women. At least I have never seen it, and I participate in prison (mostly youth) outreach. Even if it helps only some, I would consider it a victory. This is a yuge deal.

  30. treehouseron says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Think how damn dumb the Media thinks Black people are. They’re all liberals, and they all think Black people are stupid.

  31. Publius2016 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 1:03 am

    People are not stupid! 8 years of Obama brought higher costs for everything with less opportunity to succeed…more regulations paperwork and the runaround…look around and you see HELP WANTED posted everywhere…this is OBVIOUS to all Red Blooded Americans!!!

  32. Eliza says:
    August 16, 2018 at 1:13 am

    American Patriots don’t have room in their hearts for racism. We love ALL Americans.

  33. Doppler says:
    August 16, 2018 at 2:05 am

    Join us! We hate America! No borders, no wall, no USA at all! Help us hate you, America. Help us hate you. Help us traffic in tens of millions of poor immigrants to displace you, and to support our youth group MS13, who extort $5k per head, and send the illegals to buy your SSN for $39 at the park, so they can work it off.

    Join us. We were never that great!

  34. Cooper45 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 2:39 am

    sundance: “Not coincidentally, the DNC media apparatus has been pushing a recent racist narrative.” There is rarely, if ever, anything the Dem corrupted media do or say that is coincidental or without an organized anti Trump motive behind it. It hasn’t abated since Trump rode the Down escalator.

    I think the Founders ideally envisioned a mostly honest but partisan media as having a pivotal checks and balances role in searching for and exposing corruption and other wrongdoing by some politicians and equally highlighting the great accomplishments of other politicians. But they also knew there would always be those that can be bought and will use their powers to destroy opponents in every way possible. Money talks.

    The majority of the MSM today has clearly been bought and become willing and eager (and even deranged) political and partisan hacks for only one side–the anti Trump side. The honest partisan media that admit their partisanship and are proud of their good works and researched facts etc. play a valuable role in helping inform the electorate (CTH etc) on many issues. But the lefty MSM only pretends to be honest and non partisan when they are just paid hacks and script readers of the Dem party and their big money benefactors. The anti Trump issues are decided and the “shocking” headlines are written for them. All they need do is embellish the headline in whatever outrageous way they wish–often for hours or days.

    When Trump calls them out as the “most dishonest people..” he’s not exaggerating.

