President Trump Retweets The Reason for the Media’s Recent Racist Attack Narrative…

Rasmussen did a survey of U.S. voters and discovers a significant jump in black support for President Trump from 19% last year to 36% now. Not coincidentally, the DNC media apparatus has been pushing a recent racist narrative against President Trump.
(Rasmussen Link) (President Trump Tweet Link)
Advertisements
Blue wave lol
LikeLiked by 4 people
Black Wave!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Love it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Help Wanted signs on the Dem plantation. Now, if we could just have their operatives with Will Work for Food signs, that’d be MAGA. 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brackish Water, (mix of Salt & Fresh Waters=Brackish)…
Like the Tides Moving in & out of the Sounds..
Brackish waves…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only blue wave coming is just a leak from a public outdoor port-a-potty.
Someone will be pressure washing it from the sidewalk afterward.
There is a natural restoration of common sense occurring, how incredible… 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
Even the Tidy Bowl man has abandoned the the DEMS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TheHumanCondition, and funny at all get out but on PBS stating that a blue wave is coming in November altho slow now but gaining. Dream on! Democrats want to bring back high taxes, open borders, calling and keeping illegal aliens as immigrants with voting rights, and en toto keep blacks and others under their control because they need votes. With what they are pushing, small chance, if any. So, they gained a transgender (ugly thing) and a muslim as possibles for November. Sorry, but we don’t want any muslim in any segment of local or fed offices as not trustworthy and hate our flag and laws and sharia in two states that need to be closed down and all muslims sent back to the ME now that there is more peace, and transgenders – get real you cannot ever change your DNA and are what God gave you. Yet, this is what the democrats are pushing for November. They are digging their own graves. They have no real points that resonates with Americans, and no real candidates so what do they have? NOTHING! except nuts like Pelosi and Maxine and that helps us more and more. Cortez and Omarosa are helping us as well, thank you. Keep up the snarky work, democrats, PLEASE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here’s a wave like none other!
LikeLiked by 6 people
mike, thanks!
What a ride! the Grandkids will hear ab That One!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome sir, glad to share, this ride was about one month ago in Namibia, best ride I’ve ever seen in 50 years of surfing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Pelicans–and many other seabirds as well–can exploit the air currents made by waves like that to stay in the air without flapping… but I doubt they have as much fun as you did!
That’s on the opposite coast from the “perfect curl” beach they found in “The Endless Summer,” (which shows you what an old fart I am)… I never knew there was another one.
LikeLike
mike, Ah, I wondered where it was.
The drawback shot of the surf pattern was very unusual and fascinating.
Just gorgeous, rather unique long, low tubes.
LikeLike
Shot with a drone
LikeLike
mike, its breathtaking scenery it is.
LikeLike
What a rush! Wished I could have pursued that sport. But I know exactly what he’s feeling!
LikeLike
WHOOOOOA!
LikeLike
I so want to do this.
LikeLike
It’s death defying at the very minimum
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe in Heaven
LikeLike
That guy knows what the meaning of Life is.. You can’t buy that stuff.. It’s a great ride to be truly free.. There are few places in this world to experience true freedom.. The ocean is the Big Kahuna.. Just you and the most powerful element on Earth. When you are at one with it.. in powerful moments of synchronicity.. there is no greater experience in this world..
LikeLike
I spent 10 years of my life in Honolulu, I always tell people I felt the hand of God there, I was a neophyte trying to get out in some big surf at pipeline and the shore break wave slapped my silly ass 20 feet up on the beach, I said, “okay big Guy, I get the message “
LikeLike
And… someone that knew how to ride every last bit of it. All the way to the reddish sand… 😉
LikeLike
Could we be seeing the unraveling of the Democrat Party?
LikeLiked by 20 people
It is well underway. We won’t see the end for quite some time, though.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That is exactly what is happening right before our eyes! We have this young lady to thank because she is relentless and doesn’t backdown. She as well as Kanye West are waking up a lot of Blacks.
LikeLiked by 25 people
LikeLiked by 27 people
Buraq ran on “hope and change”.
Too bad we had to wait for him to leave before hope and change showed up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These two gentlemen are doing a hell of a job as well!
LikeLiked by 23 people
Oh boy, there is a big report on PT’s desk entitled, ‘Loans and Debt’!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Real start up business in the cities will serve as a better marker than government hand outs. Remember the passage about teaching someone how to fish rather than giving them fish?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I do, indeed! 🙏🐟
LikeLike
Agreed, Candace and Kanye are a huge part of this. It’s amazing to watch this happen.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And more than a proportional number of black folks are participating in the #WalkAway campaign also.
Most are angry ab the decades of lies and deceit coming from the Dems.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And Dennis Rodman 😉
LikeLike
Charles in charge telling the truth:
LikeLiked by 19 people
Red he is absolutely right!
LikeLiked by 3 people
There it is – in the proverbial nutshell.
LikeLiked by 6 people
little detail.
thanks, Charles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS is doing this, not as a racial thing, but as an American thing. His focus is on making America great, not the blacks/hispanics/gays/bedwetters/left handed/ stutterers/blahblahblah. As the USA recovers from the decades of corrupt NWO crap, we ALL benefit.
As these “oppressed” and “forgotten” minorities realize their lot is improving under the leadership of the “racist dictator” POTUS, the demoncrap party is in BIG trouble.
I love it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hoghead I was just looking at what Charles says in the poster. He says POOR people, not “blacks/hispanics/gays/bedwetters/left handed/ stutterers/blahblahblah.”
You and Charles are spot on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not certain that Charles is “representing” our cause these days.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/early-lead/wp/2018/04/01/an-angry-and-disgusted-charles-barkley-unloads-on-trump-and-his-supporters/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.1829217ea17d
LikeLike
Yeah, Candace is something else. Just brims with self confidence! I saw her on the Rubin Report a while back and was super impressed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
JasonD, Candace is for sure nothing like another Omarosa or Cortez. She is gold! A great future ahead for her and others now that they realize being off the plantation is like breathing new and fresher air.
LikeLike
Oh yes Carrie, she is someone to watch for sure!
LikeLike
Jason, sometimes I wonder what her mother thinks when she watches her.
Mom must be SO proud of her baby.
LikeLike
Piper, could not but be so. The joys of parenthood are many, and seeing your child bloom like this is right up there!
LikeLike
Jason, I sometimes imagine her Mom is bouncing up and down on the couch,..You go baby!
I do know what you mean.
LikeLike
Must watch!
God bless Candice!
She and Kanye are personally responsible for a chunk of those 39 points.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Candace!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, God Bless Candace & Kanye, their voices encourage others to stand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kim has been very helpful as well. Her publicity about getting the sweer old drug dealer grandma pardoned preceded Kanye tweets.
LikeLike
Yes!
Does this make US want to do them right and ensure that republicrats are destroyed and America First Patriots replace them?
Well… it should!
How freakin’ busy can the correct among us get helping our VSG PDJT~ or as I call him, my Master Troll in Chief, actually restoring the power to its rightful owners, We The People that actually participate on the good side of things???
What would that entail? What can you do! That’s all…
Onward To Victory over evil, folks… just don’t do nothing and it will work out.
Amirite, Flep? Yep. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flep; listen to the way those news wankers frame this up!
LikeLike
I LOVE that line about “you can’t chain us with fear anymore”…
The pendulum swings with reality. It’s a shame we have ALL worn the chains due to the lightness of the weight of them being “just light enough”.
At what price, Liberty?
LikeLike
Praying for a new generation of young Americans raised by hopeful, productive parents and that color is no longer mentioned because all are enjoying their freedom of life liberty and the pursuit of happiness (happiness in the Constitution means to freely pursue joy and live live life in a way that makes you hapoy as long as you dont tread on others). No more orchestrated division.
LikeLike
The left wing of the globalist buzzard known as uniparty is self destructing because just like bob creamer the globalists use the mentally ill for it. The right wing psycho-political puppet buzzard wing of uniparty is simply screwed as we can tell by the many “choosing” not to run, resigning, and being wacked in primaries already.
This Trump guy is good folks, really, really good! 😀
Just wait till he unleashes little Jeff, don’t you know the Art of War/Trolling yet? 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
Have always counseled patience on Jeff-Beau.
Think “plan.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sometimes we just need a little reminder, it’s a hustle and bustle world… here’s one below.
It’s definitely one of my faves… how about ya’ll? Do you remember this, and BELIEVE?
LikeLiked by 5 people
TheHumanCondition, our President loves children and they sense that and love him. Children recognize a good person just like some animals do. Because of this, he has earned and received our love for him and his answering God’s call because there was no other person to do what he is and will do to MAGA. Sometimes it boggles my mind when I remember that Nov. 8 late into Nov. 9 awaiting who won and how my whole soul felt alive again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Carrie, that’s a wonderful way to put it.
tears of relief I had…mainly that God had not abandoned America!
yes, feeling alive again while still here on earth.
The relief of a lifetime.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THC, thanks for this repost.
As sundance has recently pointed out, in hindsight this particular speech is even more powerful today than when it was first given.
We know so much more of what Trump then knew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Piper, you’re so right!
Statements made, statements kept. He is truly one of a kind and when the shock wears off, even more “#WalkAway” will occur from the most unlikely of people. I’m already seeing it… and grinning from ear to ear.
Once justice gets to the “clinton”(bush) global initiative, it’s going to be truly…
LikeLike
You know who else the President loves? The military and veterans. I posted this on another site today, but it bears on this conversation as well. It concerns the Choice Program for vets, and is our personal experience.
The “Choice” program has been “available” for about three years, only it wasn’t. Mr. BG tried to access it about 3 years ago, “sorry, we don’t have any providers under contract w/in the SoFla area for that”. So….back in line and waiting for needed services. The Choice program, in reality, was no choice at all.
PDJT, in his usual fashion, has cut through the red tape, and just recently, Mr. BG got another “referral” to Choice for a specific physical therapy program. The “Choice Coordinator” contacted him to make arrangements, and asked him where we live. She suggested several excellent alternatives, all within 25 minutes, and he’s now attending 3x a week! He’s signed up for an initial 6 weeks, and they’ll renew it after that. But the hospital has a program for $30 a month for its patients, after their official therapy is done, if they wish to continue to use the facilities (and under the PT’s supervision). What’s not to LOVE?
So, although Veteran’s Choice has been a “thing” for three years, it’s only started to really work very recently, and for one reason only. PDJT.
Once again, PDJT has cut through the BS with a knife, and made life better for ALL veterans, and this won’t go unnoticed by black voters, either. Since black Americans make up, on a percentage-wise basis about 4% more than in the general population of the US, the impact of PDJT’s version of the Choice program should also be reflected in voting statistics. How could it not be? Politicans have been paying lip service to Veterans’ Services forever, but achieved nothing. Until President Trump. “Grateful” is not a big enough word for what he’s done.
LikeLike
Like the Former *Whig* or Know nothing Parties?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clinton, Sanders, Ellis and Perez, with sad faces, and the music is the Righteous Brothers…
You lost that lovin’ feelin’
Now it’s gone, gone, gone
Whoa-oh woe
LikeLike
Unlike the Democrats, PDJT wants these Americans out of the slave quarters and he puts these citizens before illegals…..plus the historic unemployment numbers. Small wonder PT approval rates are climbing!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If these numbers hold, which I see no reason for them not to, this election is going to be epic! Bring on thew Red Wave!
LikeLiked by 14 people
I am not sure this support will transfer to the midterms, but it will crush the when DJT is on the ballot.
LikeLike
It will transfer if the GOPe pols and the GOP organizational people get their heads out of their @sses in time to reach these voters for the mid-terms.
The Dem establishment has structures already in place to get out the vote in this community (social organizations, churches, clubs, car pools, etc.) GOP is playing a major game of catch-up, but IMO, it’s doable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fine example of rubber meets the road planning.
LikeLike
Your response shows that you are thinking old-school politics.
Those GOPe people who don’t get out and push are dead meat, roadkill.
The democrat structure is also dead, otherwise POTUS wouldn’t have 36% support.
This is a major problem for many people, trying to project the future based on the past. The past no longer applies to the LION PARTY🤔
LikeLiked by 6 people
More and more people are seeing the racism of the democrat party.
I remember in 2012 when Biden told an audience with a significant number of black people that “the republicans want to put ya’ll back in chains”.
The slave party is getting pretty bold with their propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Earlier I noted on another thread the post “We’re With You” on the website howtobeyourowndetective.com explains the GOP people in the House need to do something like Gingrich did in 1994 to make House races national.
Ryan is AWOL because he will make more money as a globalist buttboy if the DEms take the House. The author said it would take someone like Jim Jordan to pull it togather and come up with a list of things to vow to fix. President Trump is working hard , but he needs House GOP people to pull their own weight.
Good post, with a side order of snark against the Clintons and Ryan.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is true that the left has excellent GOTV infrastructure in place that works specifically inside the black community. Current situation – with time very short to get similar operations up and running before November, there is NOTHING that stops GOP supporters within black communities from emphasizing to those communities that while a democrat may drive you to the polls, YOUR VOTE IS SACROSANCT. The person that drove you to the polling place will not know who you ACTUALLY voted for, so VOTE FOR WHOMEVER YOU TRULY WANT! Don’t let them scare you into voting D if you really prefer the R. It is YOUR VOTE. Choose WISELY and CHOOSE FOR YOURSELF!!!
Basically …. we can steal their infrastructure right out from under them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the way you are thinking.
LikeLike
Therein lies the rub though. The gopE doesn’t want the end of the left buzzard wing injured. They like their globalist pyscho-political machine brought to them by way of the globalist psychopath banksters, and they LOVE to CoC. The gopE has its own little theme song associated to their particular evils…
In fact, I think I will post it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they sit home and decide not to vote, that will be just as important. They aren’t running to the polls on November 6th to vote for a Democrat.
I actually agree that it won’t be until the 2020 Presidential Election that they vote for a Republican for the first time. Once that occurs, the ice has been broken and the floodgates will be opened to vote for Republicans that are true to TRUMPISM.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed that the big numbers will show in 2020; however, as you imply Fle, these numbers will help in the midterms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe we will see drastic aspects of it in certain areas of “flyover” country… in these midterms.
Diamond & Silk deserve a large amount of respect too, as I know they are “stars” to some of my friends that just happen to be “black”. I generally never even think about anyone’s skin color, if you’re kind, respectful, have a sense of humor, (lol!) and just a nice person… it always seems to negate that place we go in our minds to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MANY of the walkaways saying variations of “I never voted Republican in my life, but now will never vote Democrat, again”,…
Once they red pill, they WILL vote R.
If they voted in midterms before, they will vote, now.
Even if they didn’t, the Dems are making this midterm a referendum on “Trump”, and great maxipad waters is making clear the dem agenda is to impeach (Thank you, maxine. Sincerely, THANK YOU!) so, what possibly would prevent these ‘new’ MAGA supporters from voting in midterms?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dutch, I totally agree that Maxine and her Peach 45 BS is a Huge Help!
you go Max…please.
low IQ, very low IQ, HA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
#WalkAway alone with hit the midterms, plus the work of Candace and Crazy ole Kanye!
LikeLike
This is why we keep hearing names like Kamala Harris, Deval Patrick & Cory Booker….
They HAVE to find a way to replicate Obama vote totals and it’s not looking good. When you look at the math, the dems have lost so much ground that they need 90+% African American vote. (Hillary got 88% and got crushed in electoral college). If Trump can get to 20%?!!…mathematically it becomes nearly impossible for dems to win nationally. And he is now polling in the mid 30’s?? Total disaster for the left.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It was predicted that when Ozero left office, he’d take his coalition with him, since he built it for himself. The DNC cries for assistance seem to indicate that. If The One was doing big things for the upcoming, they’d be crowing about it, if for no other reason than to dishearten the right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the same thing happens with the Hispanic vote…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haven’t you noticed? Hispanic support is, IIRC even higher than black support, and started climbing sooner.
And, while I hate this division political view (blacks/hispanics/whites) it’s inevitable with polls.
So, what about whites? Do we really think black support has gone from 19% to 36% in a year, and Hispanic support has gone up even more, (sorry, #’s not handy) and white support hasn’t increased by large amounts, as well?
That would be nigh impossible.
And what about the Trump-effect? How many voters, of all colors,especially those who have red-pilled, arent going to tell a pollster?
In the #walkaway videos, we are seeing the courageous ones who are WILLING to come out of the closet.
Many more may not even be telling spouses, relatives, friends or co-workers they’ve decided to switch, rather than fight.
At this rate, by 2020, we may see a 50 state blowout, of both electoral and popular vote, across all demographics.
And while I agree we all HAVE to do our part, I believe the midterms are already in the bag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we will still have much more to contend with the truly moronic “white guilted” freakshows- men with man buns that wear flip flops every day-and “women” with burr haircuts and demented man hate that will likely never change unless drastically affected somehow. Maybe finding out the real truth about killery that is coming might help…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Basil_Brown, unfortunately the DNC has no truly interesting candidates but those they have are unable to speak well, think at all, and think pushing their type of socialism is the answer, when we already know the goal is communism. Kamala, Cortez, Booker, Ellison, etc. just don’t cut the mustard and are lacking character, morals, economic understandings, and many of blacks in Congress will have to be removed as way past their sell by dates and don’t want to release fellow blacks from the plantation – think Maxine Waters living in a mansion in a far better district while her constituents live in a low down poor district and yet cannot see she is getting richer and they poorer. BUT these blacks in Congress are actually helping democrats to leave the party. A better piper is leading now and they are following him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The end is written on the walls in RED, but the DUMBOCRATS are too stupid to read…
LikeLike
Carrie, the goal is stated as “socialism/communism”, but it’s actually fascism of a feudal nature. These people are so STUPID that they don’t even know that’s all any of those “isms” are, ownership of the PEOPLE.
Indoctrination and social engineering is the murder of the mind and soul. Unfortunately, a part of the human condition is susceptibility to such brainwashing based on the word “free”… sloths.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Basil,
well, even many libtards in CA cannot imagine Kamala getting any traction, she’s a political whore; Cory has demonstrated he is downright stupid, and Deval Whoever has NO name recognition, so, what? he’s running for POTUS.
Good luck with THAT trio!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just wait one dadgum minute. Are black Russians doing the polling?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Well apparently white Russians were voting in the 2016 election. Take mine over ice allhail2.
🥃🥃 Cheers!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is the WORST case scenario for Democrats. Look at the math… Obama won with 92% African American vote. (With record turnout). Hillary got 88% African American vote and got smoked in the electoral college.
If the next Democrat falls to say 80%….75%…. this thing will be a landslide.
Incredible.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s what the democrats get for alienating everyone else with identity politics. When the minority groups they are pandering to realize what’s going on, it’s all over.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Democrats treat Blacks like they are still on the plantation and have to be “taken care of”. This is racists. Trump treats all the same and cares less what color you happen to be. Trump is all about “you can make it on your own and I’ll get you the chance”. Democrats are all about, “You cannot make it, you need me”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I believe we are born to respond to the light.
Many will not do so. God gives them over. Read Romans 1. Pretty scary.
But many Will Respond.
Jesus healed one blind man in two stages.
Step 1: Jesus asked the man what he saw?
The man responded: I see men walking like trees. This partial vision is only Step 1, but a necessity in some cases, as Jesus knew. THEN the man’s full vision was restored.
I believe this Step One is what we are witnessing. So wonderful!
This President is shining a light on lies, deceit, inaction, hypocrisy, treason and crime, and appealing to those who DO yearn for the light.
Doesn’t matter ab race, gender or age, people are people.
And once the light is shining, such stalwarts as Candace, Brandon and Kanye hold the torches aloft so that others may see.
This is really an exciting time to be alive.
God bless our great President!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great time to be alive, really as we all come back together in love for our country and our freedoms. Thank you for waking us up! God bless America!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
All Glory and Praise to Our God, Amen 🙏
Red Tsunami Rising 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’m wondering if the rising support for Trump from traditional dem voters like black, hispanic, union, and ‘blue collar’ voters will translate into GOP votes in the midterm. They may be supportive of Trump’s policies, but not sure someone who has voted dem for a long time can bring themselves to vote for a GOP congressional candidate.
I think Trump should hammer home that even if you have never voted for a GOP congressional candidate before, if you like his policies and want them to continue, you have to vote GOP in November because if you don’t, everything he wants to implement will come to a halt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only he can do it, unfortunately, just like everything else! He has no help. He needs some great commercials of him and Melania asking people to get out and vote for a repub in the midterms because otherwise the psychotic Dems are going to attempt impeachment and total obstruction of every good thing.
The Republicans need a series of great, funny, common sense, straight talk ads from Diamond and Silk, explaining to folks every where of all colors that it’s back to Obama economy and worse unless they register in time and make sure to vote, absentee, if necessary!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, to bad POTUS doesn’t have someone on his staff that is media savvy, knows all about branding, as well as you know, lighting, presentation,….that kinda stuff.
Reminded of convention,…and chuckling…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. I think that’s why President Trump is publicly making these special elections and mid-terms about himself. It’s not ego. He’s telling people on the fence that like him as president (but are unsure about the Republican Party) that their votes are actually HIS votes… thus giving them a reason to vote Republican.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We are all going to vote Trumpian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT has a plan. Find those candidates who believe in his policies, endorse them and promote them at rallies in their home state/district. The good candidates will campaign on PDJT’s policies and say so. Look at all the RINOs removed in the primaries and replaced by PDJT’s endorsed candidates.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look at the list of RINOS who are retiring. They are smart enough to realize it is over, or have notified of impending indictments.
Huma Abedin and John Podesta have been notified, have you heard much from them?
What about A Weiner? Being in jail on a “false” charge would have him preaching every day from his cell… crickets.
LikeLike
Uh, he HAS. Said just that, in recent rally. Besides, the Dems are actually HELPING POTUS in this area; THEY keep harping on how this election is all about “TRUMP”.
LOOK at their rallys and speeches, if you can stomach it. They talk briefly about free stuff, sjw, stuff, and then harp and harp about how this election is so important, to impeach.
So, any of these “traditional dem voters” who have red pilled, KNOW these midterms are all about either supporting or crushing the resistance.
The DEMS are making it abundantly clear to them! Isn’t that DELICIOUS IRONY?
LikeLike
They vote in private, so expect of lot of “public” democrats to vote conservative, and never admit it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fantastic drumming; tight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
no crap never noticed before total percision
LikeLiked by 2 people
James Gang Rides Again. I still have that “album”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Used to play weekends at the Holliday Bowling alley in Struthers, Ohio—just out side of Youngstown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Walsh proceeded to continue with this tune and others in a stellar career with the Eagles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make Music Great Again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s nearly double from what it was a year ago.
I think it’s actually higher than that, though…for the same reason that most polling doesn’t accurately reflect PDJT’s approval numbers:
Some people are reluctant to admit that they like Pres Trump.
The Dems are bullies.
The Dems are bullies and they control the enemedia, the schools and…Social Media!
The ‘message’ from the Dems is clear…”You support Trump — you will be punished.”
This is why we should probably add at least +10 to polls about ‘Trump approval’.
LikeLiked by 14 people
They are also complete MORONS! This POS is the Governor of my state. He won’t lose the election in November but he has put some bullseye on the Democrat Party.
Our President is absolutely running with it!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Okay…bullies and morons.
Haaa. Works for me.
Didn’t Cuomo also say that he didn’t want any conservatives in his state?
Or words to that effect?
The Dems have made such a big deal out of their being “anti-bullying”…even creating an ‘Anti-Bullying Initiative’ during the O-regime…that I think it’s important to point out how they are ones who are bullies.
Democrats Are Bullies.
Can’t be said enough!
Just look at their Antifa good squads…bullies in masks!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ack…*goon squads, not ‘good’ squads!
LikeLiked by 6 people
“America was never that great”, will do to Cuomo what “Deplorables” did to HER.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Jo, that would be sweet for the State, whether they like it or not.
Cuomo sure as sh!t is no candidate for President.
Total fail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cuomo just ended any chance of a presidential run ever. These dopes just can’t help themselves.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The greatest thing about our President is that he is allowing them to drop their mass one by one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah Flep, the stupid, it BURNS! More evidence of TDS, cause he could not have been born this stupid. The Dems are VSGPDJT’s secret weapon. He says MAGA, they say, “America Sucks and is Deplorable and always was” or words to that effect. He is controlling them and he knows it. As he said, he should just say he is against the wall, and they will be for it. He know wields power over their deranged minds! Which explains why they can’t see it – he does not want them to! Too funny!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cuomo – the ACETYLENE TORCH of stupid!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have no doubt that there is a Dim out there who will try and top this. POTUS has them auditioning for RNC ads, they just have not realised!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL!!!
LikeLike
The stupid burns like a magnesium flare, you can’t put it out.
LikeLike
i’m old enough to remember when candiate Trump was excoriated by the left for saying ‘Make American Great Again”. They said, ‘again?! it’s pretty darned great right now! how dare you, you negative nelly!’
nevermind
LikeLiked by 1 person
LMAO!!!
LikeLike
Someone needs to run in NY against Cuomo under
“Make New York Great Again!”
MNYGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am sure you are right. There were lots of people of color at PDJT’s midwest rallies. Particularly in Scranton, PA. Like the union workers, the people of color are no longer afraid to come out for PDJT. They are proud to show support for PDJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Candace is showing the way!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Diamond & Silk…we shouldn’t forget our Diamond & Silk ladies!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never! They helped to show Candace the way!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like this whole sub-thread. As I said before, the Treehouse is rocking tonight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seeing a lot of new treepers lately👍
LikeLike
Exactly! We’ve all seen TDS; it’s real, it’s insane, and it drives people to violent acts. Look at the last who crashed into the car in front, cause it had a Trump bumper sticker.
Now, imagine you are one of these lifelong democrat voters, who takes the red pill. AS FAR AS YOU KNOW, most all your friends, neighbors,relatives,etc. are dems. Are you gonna tell them, and risk, at a minimum ostracism, and maybe violence? And if your not gonna tell them, your not gonna tell a pollster.
Those who have posted utube #walkaway videos are actually extremely brave, considering what they are risking, and for every one of them, their may be many who choose to be quiet, can’t blame them.
Wonder how many instances their are, of 2 “closet Deplorables”, where neither knows the other is, and neither is telling?
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT is bringing blacks back home to the GOP in numbers unseen since LBJ enticed them to be slaves to the Democratic Plantation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who would have thought BLACK POWER would be a big part of the RED TSUNAMI in the midterms and beyond!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks to PDJT’s brilliant economic policies, Republican campaign ads for the midterms and 2020 are virtually writing themselves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
From 19 to 36% is a yuge change, and it’s months until the election. Expect to see the Ds get more and more desperate and shrill.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s a 12 month moving comparison. If you look at the actual change from Nov. 8, 2016 to today it’s a bigger spread.
LikeLike
FACT: The Commiecrats can NOT win general elections without 80%+ African American voter support. A voting block that they have taken for granted for decades. Now, we have a President who knows that the pride of a paying job and the dignity of work will lift millions of Americans out of poverty and free them from the prison of government dependence. These policies and the man who is making them succeed, must be stopped. Hence, racist, racist, racist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jo,
Very courageous of then Candidate Trump to ask, What do you have to lose?
He is reaping what he sowed.
It’s a beautiful thing to behold, it is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like those beautiful economic chickens are coming home to roost.
LikeLike
Jo, yes.
YAY!
LikeLike
At our local farmers market we have a vendor selling 8lb. Chickens!!!
LikeLike
IIRC, he said “What the HE!! do you have to lose?”
Even more courageous, something NO other candidate would have considered saying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dutch, You are right!
LikeLike
That narrative was a total flop.
The only political violence over the weekend came from ANTIFA attacking an NBC News crew. Unite the Right II generated nothing the media could use against POTUS.
Omarosa was barely more believable than Tom Arnold, and somehow less sympathetic. The content of and circumstances around her tapes only reinforced perceptions of what a disloyal, toxic, and selfish individual she is.
Last weekend was also a big run-up for several racially-incendiary movies, including the release of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Not sure what it was expecting to make, but it took in $10M on its opening weekend. Doesn’t sound like a big hit.
—–
Do we have any recent data about approval among Hispanics?
LikeLiked by 7 people
@ keeler… Here’s the latest I can find on Trump’s Hispanic support: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2018/06/28/trumps_approval_rating_rises_among_hispanics_137382.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not just blacks and Hispanics, either…
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/07/trump_is_winning_over_blacks_hispanics_millennials_and_even_gays.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the movie sites are writing multiple articles about that movie, trying to turn it into a cultural phenomenon. It has its audience, but it is not even close to a mainstream hit. Only progressives care about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eventually Hollywood is going to get a clue, and when that happens, the KGB-DNC gets out of the limo and WALKS.
LikeLike
Well, I like to get along, and so I always seek common ground, SOME area of agreement, no matter how small or tenuous, and THERE it is. Even with antifa, I can find SOME area of agreement, as I FEEL like attacking a news crew, pelting them with eggs, etc
LikeLike
Thank you
Sent from my iPhone
>
LikeLike
Yeah, and the Left keeps ramping up their propaganda.
Cable TV outlets like HBO and Showtime, and outfits like Netflix have been busy cranking out the agitprop. I hear there are new “documentaries” about Trayvon and Mike Brown either finished or in the works.
This past year there was a retrospective on the L.A. riots that gave a pretty approving slant to the rioters.
Couple years ago we had the Tarantino slavery-porn movies, I’m sure there are more in the works as we speak.
I note that Amistad is on the cable directory when I’m looking for something to watch. I imagine Roots will get a replay next couple months.
I’m seeing adverts for a new Nazi movie called Operation Finale, sure to fuel all the Antifers who fancy themselves as Nazi-fighters.
Recall Tarantino’s Nazi movie Inglorious Basterds a couple years ago, with its final scene of the good guys carving a swastika in a German officer’s forehead with a sharp knife. Don’t be surprised to see that copied by the Antifers and carried out on some poor unwitting person they decide is a “fascist”.
Not trying to be a downer here, it’s great that MAGA is making inroads with sensible minority members. Congratulations and let’s have lots, lots more.
But from being exposed to the Leftist cable outlets (I get free cable in my hi-rise) I’m aware of the propaganda they’re pushing. Like the above examples and there’s an animated “Cartoon President” show with new episodes weekly that’s as disrespectful as you’d imagine.
The Left will push slavery porn and “unarmed chiles hunted down like a dog”(TM) big-time in the next several months.
“Next several months”?
Hell – constantly.
Just sayin’
YMMV
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Treyvon documentary was the other film project I wanted to mention above alongside BlacKkKlansman, but couldn’t remember the name of it.
It’s no coincidence these projects, alongside Omarosa’s PR tour, all hit the public consciousness on the anniversary of the Charlottesville nonsense. This was all coordinated to maximize the stoking of racial tensions and rake the “Drumpf is a racist” coals again.
As I said above, the narrative push was a total flop. I expect media pivoting back to Hispanics once the Brennan outrage is exhausted.
LikeLiked by 4 people
thanks, keeler, I just went upthread and re-read your comment after posting mine.
yep – all planned to capitalize on Charlottesville anniversary, as you say
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah they are working over time, but it looks like the cultural gatekeepers don’t have the effect they may have 10-15 years ago. Hillary had literally EVERY SINGLE movie star, rock star, and athelete pushing for her (she lost badly).
Look at these special elections. Hollywood pours zillions of dollars into these campaigns, the household names will not shut up about how all of the sudden they care about races in fly-over country, and they keep losing. And losing.
They can make these shows and documentaries and movies. But they can’t make people care. The hardcore people are lost forever, but it appears more and more people are waking up, despite the constant propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, Nim…the Dems use ‘racism’ to try to divide us up into groups and pit us against each other.
The Dems are selling hatred and hostility.
It’s all they have.
They are trying to create racism where it doesn’t exist.
Racism was in such great decline 12 years ago, that they had to so something!
They didn’t want to use their main tool for controlling people.
So they catapulted a civil rights agitator from Chicago into national prominence and then installed him into the White House.
And under the guise of ‘uniting us’…this Agitator-in-Chief created more divisions than any other president had ever done.
How Orwellian.
It is truly a glorious thing, to see so many black people finally becoming aware of what the Dems have been doing to us all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…*didn’t want to lose their main tool for controlling people.
Also, that “so” shouldn’t be there…*had to do something.
LikeLike
Big Like
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do not forget.
Cries of racism intended to divide is in the communist playbook, just like using old grudges to drive wedges between various groups with some broken history between them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, absolutely.
The tactic of ‘divide & conquer’ is an ancient warfare tactic.
It is an effective tactic to use on one’s enemy.
Then what does it say about Hussein and the Dems…that they would use this on their own people!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Rascism was in such decline 12 years ago, that they had to do something”
Yes, if your existence, power, prestige and income derives from ‘fighting for underprivileged blacks (or hispanics)”, and/or “fighting for equality”, than the LAST thing you want, is to wake up one morning, and realise you have been successfull.
“Holy sh*t, Batman! We’re out of a job!
No ones gonna invite us on talk shows, pay us for speeches and community organising, no more blackmailing corporations, I might actually have to WORK for a living!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just sayin,…IT AIN’T FREE! TURN IT OFF. Didn’t mean to yell, but quit watching that crap, it’s rotting your brain. It’s WHY they have the unrelenting hammering you describe. Cause if you watch it, it GETS to you.
So again, TURN IT OFF. It is not free, and the price you pay, is more than you can afford!
LikeLike
This news is making PTrump is bringing offensive mode against enemies and it’s near midterm. Pete S firing just before Manaford judgement might free Manaford soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Up bet a steak dinner that President Trump rolls out the Urban Revitilization plans in October. And the Dems will say it’s a racist plan and then President Trump will be at 50% with black voters
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scott Adams today:
Maybe black people see that the left has gone too far with the attacks on the President as a racist.
Immigration is a big deal to the black community.
Why does the President keep bragging about what he’s done for Black unemployment if he doesn’t like Black people?
Why is one of the biggest policy initiatives in the administration – prison reform?
Why is the President bragging about wanting private industry to do more training? Who’s that gonna help?
Why would he bring Pastor Scott and other black pastors to the White House to talk about urban renewal? Why would he do that?
Why would a racist do these things?
Black people are waking up.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hey Curry, we seem to swim in similar pools, cause I like Scott’s take on the art of persuasion, so I check in on him most days!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ve been simultaneous swimming, er… sipping!
LikeLike
Smiling
LikeLike
It is entirely possible that President Trump will undo the suffering that the Marxist democrats have purposely inflicted for so many years on black and Hispanic people. Maybe the dream will actually become true with people of every color simply identifying themselves as being proud Americans.
May God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I would love to see him recite MLKs “I Have a Dream” speech with his and MLKs kids by his side. That would be something to behold.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I’ve been to the mountain, and I’ve seen the North Koreans reuniting with the South Koreans, and I’m proud to have been a part of it.” (paraphrasing a little)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Patriotism and Faith; MANY patriotic blacks and hispanics, just look at the military, and look at LE, as well.
Many blacks and hispanics with strong religious faith.
And yet the Marxists demonocrats have been pushing more and more, to shame and suppress public expressions of faith or patriotism, while media has been pushing a small minority into the spotlight as if they represent all. BLM, and DACA protesters waving Mexican flags, while demanding citizenship.
People of ALL colors have been watching, and turning away. Ain’t it glorious, to watch your enemies shoot themselves in the foot, over and over again.
LikeLike
It’s more than just jobs and better economy. I’ve been saying it and I’ll say it again: President Trump is a victim of a corrupt justice system. Valid or not (and a lot of it is valid), our black citizens see themselves in our president. Especially black men. Our president is “sticking it to the man” and he is champion to many!
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump also sees the huge prison for profit industry we now have in this country.
LikeLike
Very insightful, Truthfilter – you may be onto something here…
LikeLike
If Blacks vote Rep expect the Dems to turn racist….. faster than a SJW changes gender!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Angered you been??? They already are, have been for almost 120+ years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, they change names and slogans and whatever else hides their true colors, but the Dems care as much for minorities as cats care for mice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe I should have said “Openly” or explicitly. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You said it first, although maybe Dinesh should get that honour. Anyway, good call.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some really great people who had a long-time blog got removed by wordpress, and when they put some of their posts on a blog they hadn’t used for awhile, wordpress got that one too. The founder of wordpress is a big Obama supporter. The censorship is getting out of hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It makes me fear for the Treehouse, dalethorn.
Is Sundance next?
The irony is…WP has started running ads on tv, touting their “diversity”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t worry – there are technical ways out of that. Gab as currently constructed could work in the interim, and they could very quickly become a fault-proof blogging and commenting platform.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you have the old URL and when this happened? I’d like to survey the situation. “Risk assessment”, so to speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s so funny about this, IMO, is that the media, yes the media, has caused a lot of this. The media has an apoplectic fit over EVERY single thing that President Trump does. Everything is the end of the world as we know it. How many times can someone yell “Fire” without there being one before people stop believing it or stop paying attention at all? If everything is the end of the world, then nothing is. I’d say this is the 5th or 6th time that the media has made a major push on the “Trump is racist” crap. They’re definitely hitting the old Law of Diminishing Returns and IMO are actually pushing more and more people toward our great president. Then, when people get away from the lies, they actually see the good things President Trump is doing for this country. So I hope the media continues with their lies and hypocrisy. More and more people are waking up and seeing the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I pray daily for Maxine’s continued good health! Seriously, she’s 80! She is a real,..blessing.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pretty sure this was from the Jimmy Kimmel last week. So a ton of people heard it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and people saw how the host tried his best to trip Kanye up.
I remember when Candidate Trump stuck up
for Kanye early in the election cycle @ time he had been hospitalized and invited him to Trump Tower to talk about what was going on in his life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want some Right Now action from our Local Republicans, hosting job fairs to find a complete set of MAGA Trump-supporting candidates to run in 2020 against every incumbent we have, federal, state, county and city. The only incumbents getting passes are Nunes, Jordan, Meadows, Gohmert, and (on the tip of my tongue) the young feller from Tallahassee. Hmm, not a Senator on that list.
MAGA KAG 2020 – ‘I can see clearly now, the Rino’s gone…” Every candidate a WALL Candidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Every candidate a WALL Candidate.”
I like it.
LikeLike
Actually, I like “I can see clearly now, the rinos gone”, ….In anticipation, I’m gonna be singing that in my head, from now till it’s a reality!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When POTUS put his hand out to the imprisoned it made an impact. It is an unfortunate fact that many African Americans have done time, or have family or friends that have done time. Also, the young men do not listen much to the older men, its hard to get their attention. Now POTUS reaches out, and he says he will help, that we need to do better, that many prisoners could lead productive lives if given support and a clear path. Nobody in power has ever expressed an interest in the future of these men and women. At least I have never seen it, and I participate in prison (mostly youth) outreach. Even if it helps only some, I would consider it a victory. This is a yuge deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
True rehabilitation and lower numbers in the prisons would remove another big stone weighing down our Nation’s economic engine. MAGA for all who want to contribute!
LikeLike
Think how damn dumb the Media thinks Black people are. They’re all liberals, and they all think Black people are stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Especially around voter ID proposals. The condescension towards black people in the arguments they make is gobsmacking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People are not stupid! 8 years of Obama brought higher costs for everything with less opportunity to succeed…more regulations paperwork and the runaround…look around and you see HELP WANTED posted everywhere…this is OBVIOUS to all Red Blooded Americans!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
American Patriots don’t have room in their hearts for racism. We love ALL Americans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Join us! We hate America! No borders, no wall, no USA at all! Help us hate you, America. Help us hate you. Help us traffic in tens of millions of poor immigrants to displace you, and to support our youth group MS13, who extort $5k per head, and send the illegals to buy your SSN for $39 at the park, so they can work it off.
Join us. We were never that great!
LikeLike
sundance: “Not coincidentally, the DNC media apparatus has been pushing a recent racist narrative.” There is rarely, if ever, anything the Dem corrupted media do or say that is coincidental or without an organized anti Trump motive behind it. It hasn’t abated since Trump rode the Down escalator.
I think the Founders ideally envisioned a mostly honest but partisan media as having a pivotal checks and balances role in searching for and exposing corruption and other wrongdoing by some politicians and equally highlighting the great accomplishments of other politicians. But they also knew there would always be those that can be bought and will use their powers to destroy opponents in every way possible. Money talks.
The majority of the MSM today has clearly been bought and become willing and eager (and even deranged) political and partisan hacks for only one side–the anti Trump side. The honest partisan media that admit their partisanship and are proud of their good works and researched facts etc. play a valuable role in helping inform the electorate (CTH etc) on many issues. But the lefty MSM only pretends to be honest and non partisan when they are just paid hacks and script readers of the Dem party and their big money benefactors. The anti Trump issues are decided and the “shocking” headlines are written for them. All they need do is embellish the headline in whatever outrageous way they wish–often for hours or days.
When Trump calls them out as the “most dishonest people..” he’s not exaggerating.
LikeLike