President Trump Delivers Remarks During Fort Drum, NY, Defense Ceremony – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump Delivers Remarks and Participates in a Signing Ceremony for H.R. 5515, the “John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019” at Fort Drum, New York.  Start time 2:30pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

  1. sundance says:
    August 13, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 13, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      This is actually HUGE! The fact that the Defense Budget has been completed before the budget has to be approved on Friday, September 28th takes a big obstacle off of the table. They can’t hold this over our President’s head like they did back in May. Our President was forced to approve the $1.3 trillion dollar Omnibus Bill because of how desperate our military needed the funding.

      He can shutdown the government and not have to worry about the military spending. This gives our President tremendous leverage.

    • Joe O says:
      August 13, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      Awesome! Home to my Ex-Division 10th Mountain “Climb to Glory”!!!!!!!! MAGA!!!!

    • Jedi9 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      10th Mountain division! I served with them as a contractor in Iraq! A shout out! You people are awesome! “All the way to TOP! To Glory”

  2. 335blues says:
    August 13, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    John MCain???
    How pathetic.

  3. Curry Worsham says:
    August 13, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    MSNBS is covering it only because they’re hoping he says something embarrassing and off topic.
    Chyron: “Trump speaks after he hits back at e-aides’ claims, attacks”

  4. Mncpo(ret) says:
    August 13, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    This certainly gives him some breathing room regarding the regular budget. This is great!!

  5. G3 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    ‘I am so proud of myself for not calling them Fake News today in front of our troops’…….LOL!!

  6. duchess01 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    H.R. 5515: John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019

    https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/115/hr5515/summary

  7. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 13, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Yes! Didn’t mention no name once! May his treasonous behavior be sanitized from our great nation forever! Love my President loving our country back into wholeness again. We are this Lion’s pride 💗

  8. Dick_Turpin says:
    August 13, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    As a foreigner can you explain to me please how the budget gets passed?
    Who votes? One or Both houses?
    And how much majority is needed? Plus 1? Or a % of the house?
    Many thanks.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:03 pm

  10. billrla says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Back in ’52, as a new Army ROTC 1st Lt., just graduated from Indiana University, my late father trained at what was then Camp Drum before heading west and then shipping-out to Pusan (now Busan), South Korea, during the Korean War.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    • Bendix says:
      August 13, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      Who doesn’t like to see a pay raise signed?

      • Jenny R. says:
        August 13, 2018 at 8:54 pm

        Oh, my family’s loving it! Plus the greater aid to military families — it’s a welcome bit of relief (average pay has been around 24-25K, that doesn’t go very far if you have a family; and the singles usually are below E5, so they get less pay than that, so not exactly easy on the singles either but do-able).
        I told folks at my work place that the military, for the most part, loves this guy — they are having a hard time processing this…I’m like: dudes/dudettes, he just gave them the first pay raise in nearly a decade; they’ve been out getting their butts shot at and not living the exact high life…of course they love him!
        This of course bothers the people where I work…I’m enjoying it a bit.

  12. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Mr President. McTraitor????? Why?

  13. DanO64 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Darn, I thought the article said President Trump signed a Bill to make Senator McCain pass. My bad. /s

    • Bendix says:
      August 13, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      That would be futile, I’m afraid.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:10 pm

      Although it’s hard, we should be praying for McCain to repent, and surrender his eternity to Jesus, the only one who can save his immortal soul. An eternity in HELL is a long, long time.

      Remember the two thieves on crosses next to Jesus. The one, continued to mock Jesus until the very end. The other, rebuked the first, saying that the two of them deserved their crucifixions, but that Jesus had done nothing, so He did not, He was innocent. Then he turned to Jesus, and asked for forgiveness, to which Jesus replied that he would meet HIM in Heaven that very day.

      Truly, better late than never. May we all get right with jesus before it’s too late…

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        August 13, 2018 at 5:19 pm

        “An eternity in HELL is a long, long time”

        This is the will of God today:

        1Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; 2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. 3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;

        4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
        ==============================
        1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

        3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

        Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
        9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          August 13, 2018 at 5:26 pm

          Remember that Jesus said that those who deny Him before men, will He deny before His Father in Heaven. Also that there is no name under Heaven other than Jesus by which we may be saved.

          Senator McCain has a choice (as do we all): Learn, Turn, or Burn. Repend and accept Salvation through Jesus Christ, or ignore His Offer and Salvation, and suffer the eternal consequences. Salvation is free (as your quote from Ephesians notes). It simply must be accepted with sincerity and repentance,,,

        • Zabadak says:
          August 13, 2018 at 9:43 pm

          THE Gospel: 1 Corinthians 1-4. We must believe that Christ died for our sins, was buried and was resurrected. Sincerely and whole heartedly believe it. FAITH plus NOTHING!!! Can’t earn it. A lot of good, decent people will end up in an eternity of pain and suffering because they didn’t believe. Eternity…think on it.

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        August 13, 2018 at 5:21 pm

        Oops, get right with Jesus… sorry.

        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          August 13, 2018 at 5:39 pm

          I have a sticky “SHIFT” key myself that sometimes does not work – so I don’t get a capital letter when I want. Sometimes it is hard to spot (with decrepit eyesight) because the WordPress font in the comment box is not as dark as the posted font on the website. Often I get a small “i” when I need/want a capital “I” because that seems to be the hardest to spot. I might as well add this:

          Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;

          Rom 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        August 13, 2018 at 5:29 pm

        “May we all get right with Jesus before it’s too late…”

        2Corinthians 5:20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God. 21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.

        2 Corinthians chapter 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain. 2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)

      • kiskiminetas says:
        August 13, 2018 at 6:06 pm

        Eternity in hell is forever.

  14. Alex M says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    One Year After Charlottesville, Trump Proven Right Again: Antifa Attacks News Crew, Beats Up Policeman (VIDEO)
    http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/one-year-after-charlottesville-trump-proven-right-again-antifa-attacks-news-crew-beats-up-policeman-video/

  15. Wayne Robinson says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Apparently General Kelly is excellent judge of character he ran her off and look what she has done . She is a truce breaker and not to be trusted for rest of her life . She has born false testimony against our President .

  16. Karen says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Here’s a cool tidbit. President Trump recognized the Solider of the Year at this speech. Soldier of the year out of 18,000 soldiers! I’m in a homeschool group and the Mom posted about it being her son. He was homeschooled the whole way! I just thought that was so cool.

