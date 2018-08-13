President Trump Delivers Remarks During Fort Drum, NY, Defense Ceremony – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump Delivers Remarks and Participates in a Signing Ceremony for H.R. 5515, the “John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019” at Fort Drum, New York. Start time 2:30pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
This is actually HUGE! The fact that the Defense Budget has been completed before the budget has to be approved on Friday, September 28th takes a big obstacle off of the table. They can’t hold this over our President’s head like they did back in May. Our President was forced to approve the $1.3 trillion dollar Omnibus Bill because of how desperate our military needed the funding.
He can shutdown the government and not have to worry about the military spending. This gives our President tremendous leverage.
You don’t say!
Do Tell…
😁
Thank you, Fle
Yaaaaasssss!
Now he can go medieval on the Congress if he wants to — I hope he does!
PS. My daughter got to see the President, and my son-in-law got his picture taken with him. He’s pretty stoked (she’s stoked for him) — the only thing that would have made it better would have been if Mattis was there, according to them.
Awesome! Home to my Ex-Division 10th Mountain “Climb to Glory”!!!!!!!! MAGA!!!!
Thanks for Serving OUR Country my Brother Joe !
GOD BLESS AMERICA AND POTUS TRUMP !
Many of those soldiers looked so young just as I did in the 70s. My Ex-Division was the 2nd Infantry “Second to None” baby!
10th Monkey was one of my husband’s first duty stations — back in the days before Reagan spruced the place up. Good times…
10th Mountain division! I served with them as a contractor in Iraq! A shout out! You people are awesome! “All the way to TOP! To Glory”
“Climb to Glory!” All the way to the TOP!”
John MCain???
How pathetic.
Which John McCain? And is McCain Jr. Jr. a no-show?
He needs McCain’s tumor on the Kavanaugh vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Zackly
That is his father – John S McCain –
John Sidney “Jack” McCain Jr. (January 17, 1911 – March 22, 1981) was a United States Navy admiral, who served in conflicts from the 1940s through the 1970s, including as the Commander, United States Pacific Command.
duchess, songbird’s full name is John Sidney McCain, III.
no number after the name – however – doubt if they would be honoring no name – could be the grandfather – maybe?
Hate to say this duchess but I think they named it after songbird, a sympathy final tribute thing. After all, there were a number of anti-Trump RINOs in both the Senate/House. I believe the name linked to the bill was irrelevant to President Trump, he just wanted all the sorely needed funding he could get for our troops – that was his mission. Moreover, how could songbird’s compatriots refuse passage of a bill bearing his name?
Yup – just posted the proof – under Cheri’s post – * Sigh * – agree – get ‘er done –
Senator McCain is John Sidney McCain III
Is it actually specified which McCain? Not getting the audio today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
H.R. 5515: John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/115/hr5515/summary
No number after the name – but, doubt they would be honoring no name –
LikeLiked by 2 people
A way to get that last vote from the current “cancer patient?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmmm…
Really, didn’t know that interesting. Well that family legacy is over, he spawned a big loser.
Not so sure now, Cheri – YIKES!
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Contact: Julie Tarallo or Samantha Hiller
Monday, June 18, 2018 (202) 224-7130
SENATE PASSES JOHN S. McCAIN NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019
Chairman John McCain Applauds Arizona Defense Priorities Included in the Legislation
Washington, D.C. – Today, the Senate passed the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 (NDAA) by an overwhelming, bipartisan vote of 85-10. The legislation, named in honor of Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-AZ), would support $716 billion in funding for national defense for fiscal year 2019 and includes a number of provisions important to the state of Arizona. Chairman McCain released the following statement applauding the Senate’s passage of this bill:
http://www.mesachamber.org/news/details/senate-passes-john-s-mccain-national-defense-authorization-act-for-fiscal-year-2019
So Commie McCain must be a real disappointment to his father who served his country well.
And grandfather – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_S._McCain_Sr.
I think the USS McCain is named after John Sr.
Edit – Both John McCain Sr and John McCain Jr have ships named after them – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_John_S._McCain
duches01, and he convinced Nixon to erase all the bad stuff about his son – like he turned on fellow prisoners of war and like the over 100 personnel on a carrier died because he liked to play pranks and then went below to watch all of it. The man is insane and only a hero in his own mind and now shown as a Soros’ man and against America, its citizens and Trump as more democrat than republican. May he live long enough to walk to the gallows!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree – * Sigh *
There is a lot to dislike about McCain but the Forrestal fire isn’t one of them.
He had nothing to do with it and was almost killed himself.
All the blather about his so called wet start is nonsense. His plane was staged with the tail over the side. There was not a plane behind him.
Either his plane, the plane next to him or both were hit by a Zuni rocket accidentally fired from across the deck. The navy found that it hit the plane next to him. Further exacerbating this tragedy were the stacks of old unstable ordinance stacked on the deck which were all that was available. They were more susceptible to cooking off which they did.
After the fire McCain immediately requested transfer to the USS Oriskany so that he could stay in the fight. He was flying off the Oriskany when he was shot down.
I don’t know what happened at the Hanoi Hilton. In my seven years of navy active duty I was never captured or tortured so I will refrain from judging anyone who was.
Today I detest him as much as the next guy but fake news is what the other guys do.
Funny how msm was just sure it was the one still on earth and not his honorable father. They used it as another barb towards PDJT all day.
Unfortunately, it is MAJA!
MSNBS is covering it only because they’re hoping he says something embarrassing and off topic.
Chyron: “Trump speaks after he hits back at e-aides’ claims, attacks”
And the media is actually fair right?
This certainly gives him some breathing room regarding the regular budget. This is great!!
‘I am so proud of myself for not calling them Fake News today in front of our troops’…….LOL!!
H.R. 5515: John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/115/hr5515/summary
Yeah, you better support him, Elise!
We are blessed to have Comey-catcher Stefanik in Congress!!!
too bad she has been co-opted by the GOPe
“she has been co-opted by the GOPe”
Most likely she has to play some “games” with NYS/Fed GOPe (due to the way campaign finance laws are currently written) to get $$$ for a re-election campaign.
That may be how she nailed Comey. He thought she was a “friendly”, relaxed, and bent over enough to show a gap in his bulletproof. Trey Gowdy was almost falling asleep next to her at the time.
i forgave her a bit today on her pro illiegal immigration stance. But tomorrow?
Yeah, I hear you! There may be “UGH!”
Fle..
From your Read more: @ 3:28
East Coast Missile Defense?
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘ Preciate Ya!
Most welcome, Laf!
Yes! Didn’t mention no name once! May his treasonous behavior be sanitized from our great nation forever! Love my President loving our country back into wholeness again. We are this Lion’s pride 💗
And the Twitterverse is going nuts over it. How dare he blah blah blah
As a foreigner can you explain to me please how the budget gets passed?
Who votes? One or Both houses?
And how much majority is needed? Plus 1? Or a % of the house?
Many thanks.
https://www.nationalpriorities.org/guides/budget-process-tip-sheet/
TY, Captain.
Or you can watch: https://youtu.be/FFroMQlKiag
Passes by simple majorities of both houses. But in senate must previously pass cloture (60 votes). Then any differences between the two houses are reconciled by committee, and the reconciled bill is then repassed by both houses. Becomes law withnthenpresident’s signiture.
.
No 747 for that trip?
Fine with me (less room for fake news MSM)
Could be that the airport landing strip wasn’t long enough.
Back in ’52, as a new Army ROTC 1st Lt., just graduated from Indiana University, my late father trained at what was then Camp Drum before heading west and then shipping-out to Pusan (now Busan), South Korea, during the Korean War.
Who doesn’t like to see a pay raise signed?
Oh, my family’s loving it! Plus the greater aid to military families — it’s a welcome bit of relief (average pay has been around 24-25K, that doesn’t go very far if you have a family; and the singles usually are below E5, so they get less pay than that, so not exactly easy on the singles either but do-able).
I told folks at my work place that the military, for the most part, loves this guy — they are having a hard time processing this…I’m like: dudes/dudettes, he just gave them the first pay raise in nearly a decade; they’ve been out getting their butts shot at and not living the exact high life…of course they love him!
This of course bothers the people where I work…I’m enjoying it a bit.
Mr President. McTraitor????? Why?
Darn, I thought the article said President Trump signed a Bill to make Senator McCain pass. My bad. /s
That would be futile, I’m afraid.
Although it’s hard, we should be praying for McCain to repent, and surrender his eternity to Jesus, the only one who can save his immortal soul. An eternity in HELL is a long, long time.
Remember the two thieves on crosses next to Jesus. The one, continued to mock Jesus until the very end. The other, rebuked the first, saying that the two of them deserved their crucifixions, but that Jesus had done nothing, so He did not, He was innocent. Then he turned to Jesus, and asked for forgiveness, to which Jesus replied that he would meet HIM in Heaven that very day.
Truly, better late than never. May we all get right with jesus before it’s too late…
“An eternity in HELL is a long, long time”
This is the will of God today:
1Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; 2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. 3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
==============================
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Remember that Jesus said that those who deny Him before men, will He deny before His Father in Heaven. Also that there is no name under Heaven other than Jesus by which we may be saved.
Senator McCain has a choice (as do we all): Learn, Turn, or Burn. Repend and accept Salvation through Jesus Christ, or ignore His Offer and Salvation, and suffer the eternal consequences. Salvation is free (as your quote from Ephesians notes). It simply must be accepted with sincerity and repentance,,,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oops, get right with Jesus… sorry.
I have a sticky “SHIFT” key myself that sometimes does not work – so I don’t get a capital letter when I want. Sometimes it is hard to spot (with decrepit eyesight) because the WordPress font in the comment box is not as dark as the posted font on the website. Often I get a small “i” when I need/want a capital “I” because that seems to be the hardest to spot. I might as well add this:
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Rom 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
“May we all get right with Jesus before it’s too late…”
2Corinthians 5:20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God. 21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
2 Corinthians chapter 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain. 2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Eternity in hell is forever.
One Year After Charlottesville, Trump Proven Right Again: Antifa Attacks News Crew, Beats Up Policeman (VIDEO)
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/one-year-after-charlottesville-trump-proven-right-again-antifa-attacks-news-crew-beats-up-policeman-video/
Apparently General Kelly is excellent judge of character he ran her off and look what she has done . She is a truce breaker and not to be trusted for rest of her life . She has born false testimony against our President .
Here’s a cool tidbit. President Trump recognized the Solider of the Year at this speech. Soldier of the year out of 18,000 soldiers! I’m in a homeschool group and the Mom posted about it being her son. He was homeschooled the whole way! I just thought that was so cool.
