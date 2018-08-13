FBI Agent Peter Strzok Finally Fired From FBI….

FBI Agent Peter Strzok was escorted from the building June 15th, two months ago, and his employment has been in administrative limbo -during a review- ever since.  Today it is discovered that Strzok was fired last Friday, August 10th.

DC is so corrupt, you can see the fingerprints of media coordination even in the firing.  Notice how ‘no-leaks’ from Friday to Monday in either June or today’s event.  During the June three-day-delay/prep; Strzok coordinated the USA Today op-ed.  During the current 3-day delay/prep; team Strzok put together a Trust Fund and Go Fund Me to take advantage of Peter Strzok’s martyrdom.

FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch was the official who fired Strzok. Following tradition, and because this is an FBI/Intelligence matter, the corrupt team around Strzok will be giving their side of events to the Washington Post.  So the WaPo article has more details:

[…] Strzok was escorted out of the FBI building in June and effectively relieved of work responsibilities, though he technically remained an FBI employee as he and his attorney challenged the effort to dismiss him. On July 24, they made a final pitch to Candice M. Will, who leads the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

Goelman said Will ultimately decided that Strzok face a demotion and 60-day suspension and be subjected to a “last chance agreement.” That would have put him on thin ice if he were commit another offense. But Goelman said Bowdich overruled that decision and ordered Strzok’s termination.

During a June congressional hearing, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said Strzok had been referred to the Office of Professional Responsibility — which he referred to as the bureau’s “independent disciplinary arm” — and that officials would “not hesitate to hold people strictly accountable.” Wray promised that process would be “done by the book.”

Strzok is the third high-ranking FBI official involved in the Clinton and Russia investigations to be fired amid an intensely political backdrop. Trump removed Comey as the bureau’s director and said he did so thinking of the Russia case. Attorney General Jeff Sessions later removed Comey’s deputy, McCabe, after the inspector general alleged he lied about a media disclosure related to Clinton.  (read more)

 

  1. Kent says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Now to undo the damage and unwind the lies wrought by mr. strozk upon this nation….a new investigation into the hillarybeasts unauthorized server is warranted and required….

    • farrier105 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      It is becoming more apparent that the entire Federal Government knew about that email system all along.

      “On Tuesday, Marie Harf, a deputy State Department spokeswoman, said… ’While Secretary Clinton did not have a classified email system, she did have multiple other ways of communicating in a classified manner, including assistants printing documents for her, secure phone calls, and secure video conferences,’ Harf added.”

    • Too Real says:
      August 13, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      Probably fired after watching his exorcism live-streamed..

  2. WVLioness says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Makes me wonder if the follow-up Inspector General report is about to come out. Didn’t Horowitz say he was doing further investigation on the bias they found in the last report?

    Maybe the coming report recommends prosecuting/indicting Strzok. Or maybe Huber is about to drop some news of indictments. It just looks like Sessions, Wray, and Rosie are all trying to keep their distance from this one.

    • gerkenstein says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:01 pm

      The last report was only on the Clinton email investigation. The next is on the Russia investigation i think.

      Liked by 3 people

    • Publius2016 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:01 pm

      agree…think tomorrow

    • Dixie T says:
      August 13, 2018 at 10:56 pm

      I was thinking the same thing. It’s about time for another IG Report. Before the first IG Report came out, it was made public about the Strzok/Page emails. And in IG Horowitz’s hearing before Congress, a week or two after he released his first Report—-when asked about Peter Strzok’s involvement in the Russia meddling investigation, Horowitz said that’s an on-going investigation, and “that Report will be released at a later date.” When I heard about Strzok’s firing today, I thought “there’s even more now than just the emails.” And remember, FBI Director Wray tried to play down the importance of the emails, when he first spoke to the Congressional hearing—–as if that wasn’t really a “terminating” offense.

      I’m still curious as to why FBI Director Wray did not fire Strzok—-he had his second-in-command do it!

      • andrew1979 says:
        August 13, 2018 at 11:05 pm

        that’s why they mentioned in some article quoted earlier that strzok was “involved in several investigations” (this was in the post last page about lisa page being on fire or something to that nature, my apologies)… it would be awesome if these were “new” things that they have found out about peter above and beyond what we know him for, but if these are just the follow up and subsequent investigations (IG Reports) let’s hope these are a little more forceful than the last. i mean, peter’s gofundme has raised it’s goal to $350K within the last 10 minutes and they are over $145K raised…

        they gave mccabe over $500K. they raised over $15+ MILLION in less than a week when the whole border kids separation thing was a thing…the opponents are not working what we would consider rational thinking here.

        to be cliche, i pray to god that we are witnessing the greatest game of 64Kx10 (to the tenth power) D chess right now…

  3. daughterofthewest says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    I know we talk a lot of crap here about Trey Gowdy(much of it well deserved) but he must have really gotten under Pety’s skin, and for that I must give credit where it is due!

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Tom Fitton on Strzok’s firing: ‘body blow’ to Mueller probe

    President of Judicial Watch says special counsel Robert Mueller needs to be questioned over how he used Peter Strzok in the Russia investigation.

    Liked by 16 people

  5. margaretwalker says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Who does the money go to, Peter Strzok? Are you for real?

  6. frank field says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Merely firing him poops on the face of Americans all throughout our land.

    We want this treasonous man hammered to the fullest extent possible under our laws.

    DRAIN IT

    • logger says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      You and I think alike. This whole mess demoralizes Americans each day we don’t see justice served. They do as they please, and we pick up the tab.

      • oldschool says:
        August 13, 2018 at 6:09 pm

        Agree with both of you frank and logger. Slap in the face to us and without charges, continues to trample our rule of law.

        • Daniel M. Camac says:
          August 13, 2018 at 8:07 pm

          Oldschool and all above, Hang his treasonous ass and let the vultures feed on his carrion. We all are fed up with this debacle. Let the Left, Antifa, BLM and every globalists watch his carcass being stripped and know that they will be next if they continue on their path of trying to destroy Our President and Our country. A country that WE the American People voted love; therefore we elected a President who is bringing back the rule of law and the Word of God into our country. Let Peter be an example per Benedict Arnold that shows we will not tolerate the sedition and treason that was and IS still being carried out by these people. #MAGA with emphasis.

  8. Kim Kincaid says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Fire Bruce too! Why is he still there?

  9. john edward lorenz says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    No indictments; no justice for the American people . This was a coup of elitist alinskites and their bureaucratic minions

    • Publius2016 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      nope…this was “Exposed Coup” by Deep State which is 90% of Congress, Judiciary, and Executive branches…The Insurance Plan was most likely planting of evidence on Trump Campaign (notice FISA redactions from after election…lets see the FISA from before election!)

      • Patsy says:
        August 13, 2018 at 8:48 pm

        There are unreleased emails out there that probably included assassination plan.

        • Daniel M. Camac says:
          August 13, 2018 at 9:16 pm

          Patsy, I don’t think They went there considering that since They truly believed the BEAST would win. Look around. Every news networks (-5%) is still hellbent on impeaching Our President, although seeing how things are panning out that may be a thought now. They also know that would result in total annihation of them, their support group and unfortunately our country would suffer but we would recover quickly because the SCUM of the earth would be removed from our government. We shall see how it plays out but I think the slow drip of facts and true information via CTH, Judicial Watch, Project Veritas, American THinker and guys like Ross Limbaugh (although I had doubts about his path until the latest Trump phone chat) are bringing more and more folks into the LIGHT.

          • mr.piddles says:
            August 13, 2018 at 9:27 pm

            There are some evil m-effers out there who play for all the marbles. Let’s face it: there are a lot of marbles to play for. Don’t think it’s not in the playbook if things go “too far”. All it takes is one… er… “wack job”… wink wink nudge nudge.

    • The Devilbat says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:28 pm

      This was a coup of elitist alinskites and their bureaucratic minions”

      Otherwise known as damned communists.

      • mr.piddles says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:30 pm

        Elitist bureaucrats is good enough. Of all shapes and sizes. The PTB. The String Pullers. We know who they are, many a theory is becoming readily validated in part and in whole thanks to the Modern Information Age. The genie is officially out of the bottle.

  10. WSB says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    All you need to know:

    Candice M. Will

    Assistant Director, Office of Professional Responsibility

    Candice M. Will was appointed by Director Mueller to be the Assistant Director of the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) in August 2004.

    https://www.fbi.gov/about/leadership-and-structure/fbi-executives/will


    _________________________

    Some of us remember this beaut:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1352322/FBI-agents-slept-sources-watched-porn-work-searched-files-celebrities.html

    “FBI Assistant Director Candice Will defended the decision not to fire any of the employees caught out behaving inappropriately.

    She said that 500 cases of misconduct were referred to her in the bureau’s Office of Professional Responsibility each year.

    Of those around 70 per cent – or 350 – were disciplined, including 30 who were fired.

    The FBI employs 34,300 people, including 13,700 agents.

    Assistant Director Will said: ‘We do have a no-tolerance policy. We don’t tolerate our employees engaging in misconduct.

    ‘We expect them to behave pursuant to the standards of conduct imposed on all FBI employees. It doesn’t mean that we fire everybody.

    ‘You know, our employees are human, as we all are. We all make mistakes. So, our discipline is intended to reflect that.

    ‘We understand that employees can make mistakes, will make mistakes. When appropriate, we will decide to remove an employee.

    ‘When we believe that an employee can be rehabilitated and should be given a second chance, we do that.”

    Time to fire Candace. Bob, better get that criminal defense attorney Jeanine was mentioning Saturday night.

  11. Cathy M. says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Ha! Looks like another FBI S/A will not receive the pension he would have received under the federal Special Retirement Provisions for Law Enforcement Officers (just like McCabe). He’ll fall under the regular Retirement Provisions IF he receives a pension at all.

    Strzok was born in 1970, is 40 with 21 years of service in a law enforcement position.

    Strzok is covered under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), not under the older CSRS. He didn’t reach the mandatory time & age to receive the special retirement provisions for law enforcement. If he continued to be employed in a law enforcement position until LE mandatory retirement age of 57 he would have received an “immediate” pension of-

    1.7% of high 3 salary x first 20 yrs of service & 1% for the following 17yrs.
    ===
    But now he’ll fall under the regular retirement provisions making him ineligible for an “immediate” pension. But he can receive a “deferred” pension once he’s reached his minimum retirement age (based on yr. of birth). For Strzok it’s 57.

    So starting in 2035, Strzok Might receive a pension of:
    1% of his high 3 salary x 21 yrs of service

    Versus woulda, coulda, shoulda:

    1.7% of high 3 salary x first 20 yrs of service & 1% for the following 17yrs

    https://www.opm.gov/retirement-services/fers-information/computation/

    • Cathy M. says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:05 pm

      I meant to Nix the “shoulda”!

      • motreehouse says:
        August 13, 2018 at 5:37 pm

        Check your math dear born in 70 makes him 47 0r 48 today.

        • Cathy M. says:
          August 13, 2018 at 7:26 pm

          I just noticed that & was about to/am posting a -Correction-.

          So starting in approx 2027, Strzok Might receive a pension of:
          1% of his high 3 salary x 21 yrs of service

          Versus woulda, coulda:

          1.7% of high 3 salary x first 20 yrs of service & 1% for the following approx 9 yrs( if employed to LEO mandatory retirement age of 57.

          Sorry for posting inaccurate info. I might be doing it again cuz I have a cockatoo that won’t quit screaming in my ear while I’m ignoring her.
          It won’t hurt my feelings if I need add’l correction 😉

          • davidb says:
            August 13, 2018 at 8:54 pm

            @ Cathy…do you need a recipe for that bird?

            • Risa says:
              August 13, 2018 at 9:46 pm

              Is Cockatoo tastier than Crow?

            • Cathy M. says:
              August 13, 2018 at 9:56 pm

              I’ve been seriously thinking about it!!!

              But for her defense-I’ve had her (a Goffin Cockatoo) for 23 yrs & a Sun Conure for 24 yrs. They are great pets & never had a problem with either of them until about a yr. ago when I was ill & had to board them for 15 days followed by another 40 days.
              The Conure is a trooper, the cockatoo . . . not so much.

  12. superfly007 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    The FBI/Deep State trash is slowly but surely is getting taking out.

  13. superfly007 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    The FBI/Deep State trash is slowly but surely is getting taking out.

  14. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Strzok had that condescending holier-than-thou attitude and snarky looks for the Congressional POS’s. I’d like to see him pull that crap in a real court of law.

  15. Publius2016 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    after 5 for 5, they brought out Omarosa to take the American People for a Fake News Joy Ride…expect IG Report to hit the wire this week and Manafort Defense Team to destroy Fake Case…STRZOK was third generation SPOOK and McCabe was Director of FBI!!! this is unprecedented criminal exposure of Top GMen!!!

    • L4grasshopper says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      Uh….no.

      FISA Report is months away….post midterms at least.

      Manafort trial is not going well for Mueller, but…….Jury might all be Trump haters. Let’s see how Defense goes this week.

      • logger says:
        August 13, 2018 at 5:50 pm

        Source, please. I want to mark my calendar. Thank you.

      • Cankles Clinton says:
        August 13, 2018 at 7:30 pm

        Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani were co-hosts for Hannity radio show last Friday and stated IG report will be out Sept-Oct time frame. Of course there might be numerous delays like the last one.

        • gda says:
          August 13, 2018 at 7:47 pm

          Sara Carter also said 2019 for IG Report Pt.3

          I do like Jay & Rudy’s timeline MUCH better (and I am assuming/hoping they know more than Sara).

          • mr.piddles says:
            August 13, 2018 at 9:43 pm

            IG or no IG, Rudy and Jay have leverage of their own. And Rudy has recently been very open about “what the public doesn’t know now, and what they will know soon”. He says: Mueller needs to wrap up by September. Or what? What will happen if Mueller drags out too much longer? This is Team Trump’s leverage. The news on the other side is what you could call Decidedly Not Good.

  16. JX says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Strzok was transferred to HR a year ago, almost to the day, and he finally is fired.

    If it takes a year to fire him… prosecuting him will take how long?????

  17. Mightymustardseed says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    🎼Oh happy day…Oh happy daaa aay🎶

    Go Fund Me!?!?! Howz about we -the people – send him a bill for the millions in costs, we paid for his lies?

    Our POTUS DJT is not just dealing with a domestic issue in his move to MAGA, this is personal. Our VSGPDJT has some fighting words for Strzok— “I just fight back”.

    As for Strzok’s fine work at the FBI, which he could only accomplish by using deceit, Donald J Trump, The President of The United States will openly and transparently clean up the filth and corruption you left behind. “…the crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!”

    Wonder what our VSGPDJT has in mind 🤔

  18. Orson says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/ This little baby is about to get important. ;D

  19. anthony dincecco says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    don’t forget he is also CIA…

    • 1stgoblyn says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      This is something I do not understand; he was FBI AND CIA at the same time. He is fired from the FBI, but is he still employed by the CIA? How would we ever know anyway?

  20. Bogeyfree says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    So now that Strzok has been fired, does this help Gen. Flynn’s case and also does it allow Flynn to file a civil lawsuit against Strzok and possibly take all those dem funded “go fund me” dollars over to him via a settlement?

  21. Lactantius says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    “The FBIAA currently has a membership of over 14,000 active and retired Special Agents, representing approximately three quarters of all agents presently employed by the Bureau.

    The FBIAA has under retainer a Washington, D.C. law firm specializing in federal employment law. Members of the FBIAA are entitled to free legal consultation for internal administrative actions and follow up representation as required. Our legal counsel has years of experience in dealing with the procedures of the FBI. Using established lines of communication with executive management personnel the FBIAA will advocate on behalf of its members in professional, administrative and personal matters.”

    Strzok may or may not be a member. Even if he is not, the FBIAA channels of legal hoops and hurdles is the 800 pound gorilla in what should seem pro forma.

  22. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Careful, if we challenge these DOJ/FBI beasts, we’ll get another FBI fundraiser…..”Boston Marathon” happening. Replete with “Boston Strong” signs/slogans after American body parts are blown to shreds to console ourselves. It’s almost as good as the British, “Keep calm and carry on”. Dead people walking……living people without limbs. Americans = body parts with dollar signs.

    We are all marks. Those guys in New Mexico were a clue, the FBI wasn’t going to move on them, were they? Nope.

    Fundraiser coming…..

  23. MagaKathryn says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Everyone help me out! I’m quoting and referencing Sundance’s work over at THE HILL! I know most of you are so much more intelligent than I am! I am truly in awe of how much you people know. Nothing will happen if the truth is not exposed. Again, I’m no expert, but most liberals seem to post on The Hill and are so damn ignorant. I go on BB, but there’s barely any opposition – doesn’t help much to only discuss among ourselves. We need to go on the offense! Please join me in spreading the Truth!

    Sorry, but I don’t do Facebook or Twitter.

    • tvollrath66 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      I have also tried. They say im a russian bot.

    • L4grasshopper says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      The Hill is a fever swamp of Leftist trolls. Trying to make a point over there is like trying to clean a septic tank with a Q-tip.

      • formerdem says:
        August 13, 2018 at 7:40 pm

        But there are smart people and they are listening, even if very quietly. You go on.

        • formerdem says:
          August 13, 2018 at 7:43 pm

          say this for the Hill, nobody believes a single bit of any of the propaganda. So there is a lot you do not have to bother with. Just go ahead and calmly provide info, waste no time, waste no words, waste no emotion, no matter what screaming goes on around you. Smart people are listening, very quietly. They like to act stupid, same as Maine farmers do. Just go on.

      • CNN_sucks says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:27 pm

        Agreed. We live two parallel world. The media are now the enemy of the people. It is all Trump bashing 24/7. Glad found CTH or else I will be screaming on TV all the time.

    • Kaco says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:52 pm

      I tried on The Hill a few days ago. Stopped before I started to tell someone, “Just wait and there will be prosecutions.”

      We have NOTHING until there are real prosecutions! They won’t see anything. These same people think Hillary is innocent of all because she was never found guilty of anything.

      No more, “Just you wait, ‘enry ‘iggins, just you wait!” It does NOT work.

      • mimbler says:
        August 13, 2018 at 6:49 pm

        And quite frankly, I don’t blame them for that attitude. After all, I certainly don’t believe the countless claims against conservatives that never make it to actual charges.

        Why would dems be different?

        Now, true enough, their guys -are- criminals, but it’s all just talk till the charges come.

        • oldschool says:
          August 13, 2018 at 8:38 pm

          Agree totally kaco and mimbler. We have been jawing about all the criminals, spygate, arrests coming, tick tocks and we have not delivered. The burden of proof is on us. I would not even try to convince anyone of any of it anymore unless something more than a termination happens. I am not even convinced of some of it. We look like the loons.

          If we can’t even charge the likes of omarosa, good luck with “the big fish”.

          • mimbler says:
            August 13, 2018 at 9:03 pm

            Extra like for your last sentence 🙂

            • Daniel M. Camac says:
              August 13, 2018 at 9:38 pm

              I’ll throw in a double extra like and bigger rod and 200 lb. test to catch the biggest muthas of them all. I believe HRC and hubby B. are that entity AND if they are waterboarded, we will free this country of the worst evilness because they will then name the Brennans, The Clappers, the Comeys, the Jarretts, the Wasserman-Shits, the Orrs, the Kerrys, and finally the Muslim lover himself, Ovomit although he’s just a little fish. Soros, Rothchild’s and beyond need to be annihilated. Jesus said, “An eye for an eye” so let’s roll. Uh-Rah.

            • oldschool says:
              August 13, 2018 at 11:02 pm

              Thanks mimbler!

      • CNN_sucks says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:44 pm

        All my liberals friends says that too..Impeachment is just a matter of time? We all live in two parallel world. The right waiting for prosecution, the hammer, the Big Ugly and the left waiting for impeachment. It is a waiting game. Who is going to be victorious in the midterm election will dictate the outcome. Therefore, PDJT needs our help.

  24. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    That Strzok, McCabe et al have not been charged with a seditious conspiracy lets Democrats portray this as a political act and rally their base around it! Only criminal charges will put a stop to this nonsense. Sessions where in hell are you?

  25. Firefly says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    • DanO64 says:
      August 13, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      Look away, look away.

      • Daniel M. Camac says:
        August 13, 2018 at 8:36 pm

        DanO, Your humor cracks me up. Keep bringing it, along with a healthy dose of reality. From one Dan to another, we will win this battle or die trying and that’s ok with me. I had four sons but only one served in the 10th Mountain Division. He was the smartest but when his Mom died of breast cancer at 36 and he was 11 it hit him hard. So when he started stealing from his brothers I told him “it’s the Army or the street.” He chose Army and did 3 tours in Afghanistan (Pakistan usually) as a 50 mil gunner. He survived the battles but lost the war to heroin after the VA put him on opiates, AD’s and then cut him off cold. He went to the street, got hooked on H and died of an overdose in LA. HBO even did a doc on him and others on a show called VICE. He liked humor too and would appreciate your comments and what Sundance is doing here to show the evil of our former government.

        • oldschool says:
          August 13, 2018 at 8:47 pm

          Daniel, I am so sorry for the loss of your son. My heart breaks for you. I understand all too well the loss of a mom for a child so young. Life becomes an internal battleground for many of them and impossible to help. May he be at peace now and resting in the arms of his mom. May you have the humor in your life to make you smile. God bless you.

          • Daniel M. Camac says:
            August 13, 2018 at 10:00 pm

            Oldschool, Your words speak volumes of someone who definitely knows of loss but does not succumb to it. “Thank you” is the my only response because words can’t express the appreciation you’ve shown me. My favorite phrase is, ” Tears are the heart’s way of speaking when there are no words”- Author Unkown. And humor has carried me through the loss of my son and two wives so Yes, it is a plus..along with faith. God Bless you, too. BTW- I am totally happy in my life now and I hope you are as well.

            • oldschool says:
              August 13, 2018 at 11:18 pm

              Thank you daniel. That phrase gave me chills. Beautiful. So glad you have been blessed with happiness. I have too and find that those in my life are more dear than I could have ever imagined. “With God, all things are possible”

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      This. It’s $hiff like this that drives the American people to the outer limits of patience. They are incestuous cretins. It’s like a snake pit of writhering commies.

      Can’t we have some old-fashioned justice? Just this once.

      Why do we always have to be the ‘nice’ ones?

      I personally would love real pitchforks and real burning torches….reminiscent gatherings of our ancestors. Maybe some ropes….for the horses (of course). Yeah ropes, horses, no signs, Zorro masks. Let them wonder, screw up their facial recognition and IRS plots.

      Had enough shenanigans.

  26. woohoowee says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Do we get to see the picture of the Bad Guys on dominoes? Or not yet?

  27. Minnie says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Ughhhhh, the vile, evil photo is troubling, his horns are quite evident.

    God is with us 🙏

  28. fobdangerclose says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Want To Be Commie Democrat Re-Education Camp Commandant

  29. iRock says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Candice M. Will Assistant Director of the Office of Professional IRResponsibility must be fired. There is no mulligan rule when an agent attempts a coup.

  30. Fools Gold says:
    August 13, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Can he still purchase guns for conceal carry?

  31. DeWalt says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Here is some more of Sessions not doing his job. Per Presidents EO. Wonder who’s accounts these pertain to?
    https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/manhattan-us-attorney-announces-criminal-charges-against-z-rcher-kantonalbank

  32. Moose says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Did we ever find out what insurance Strozk n Page meant? I never heard anyone ask.

    • SUPy’all says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      The ‘dossier’ was the insurance policy. Laundered intel.

    • mimbler says:
      August 13, 2018 at 7:25 pm

      I’ve seen a number of theories: The dossier; Page and Papadoupoli; installing Mueller, etc.
      I could believe any of the theories, or even all of them together.

      It could be as simple as tasking the deep state to neutralize PDJT if he were elected.

    • mr.piddles says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      Last I heard Page spilled some major beans. According to reporting she was asked behind closed doors “what did ‘we will stop him’ mean?”; her answer: “it means what it says”. I’m sure if there were any doubt what “insurance policy” specifically referred to, that she told Congress. You think she trusts Devil Horns Strzok, Lyin’ Andy McCabe, or Doofus James Corn-Lovin’ Comey?

  33. fractionalexponent says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Pray for Strzok, Psalm 109:6…

  34. Republicanvet91 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Ooops. There goes the obstruction charge against Trump for firing Comey. Who is he obstructing when there was ample evidence to not only fire him, but fire Strzok too?

    And to think the OPR thought he should only face suspension and demotion. Now it gives him a chance to sue to overturn the decision to fire him.

    Yeah, poor attorney…it goes against the precedent of the swamp protecting their own. Tough.

    I still say firing is not good enough. He needs to be prosecuted as hard as any taxpayer would be if they made a simple mistake on their tax return. It used to be that officials at Strzoks level would be held to a higher standard, but that has been long gone. Hell we are lucky now just to see them retire and get the hell out of the taxpayers pocket let alone firing.

    …And any comment from Wray on ANYTHING being done by the book is absolutely disgusting.

  35. kltk1 says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Does anyone know if he’s getting to keep his pension? He was with the bureau 21 years. If so, what was the real punishment in firing him? It’s essentially forced retirement and he’ll live off the public dime the rest of his life.

  36. zooamerica says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Lou Dobb’s just mentioned The Conservative Treehouse!!!

    (Again)

  37. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    So Pete “Swivel Head” Strzok is a victim. None of his decisions at the FBI could possibly be influenced by bias. Contrast this to what the treatment of Kavanaugh for Supreme Court. All of his past and future decisions portrayed as being influenced by his bias.

  38. Clarioncaller says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Would you let this guy babysit your kids?????

  39. Padric says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    OK, major disclaimer:

    I am NOT saying this is true, I AM simply throwing this out there as food for thought. That said…

    I’m not ready to celebrate Peter Strozk’s firing just yet for one simple reason. We have no way of knowing if he has been questioned by Horowitz;s team yet. If he hasn’t, then he has every right to tell them to pound sand, he’s no longer an FBI employee. Without his answers, as evasive and lacking candor as they likely would be, there will be some major gaps in the IG report that could cause the whole thing to be released to a fizzle instead of a bang.

    Like I said, just throwing it out there as food for thought, nothing more.

    • gda says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:02 pm

      Highly unlikely he was fired before being questioned.

      Like McCabe, we will eventually find out exactly WHY he was fired and not just given a 60-day holiday and a “demotion”.

      Can you imagine that they wanted to keep him on after he committed sedition and high treason? The mind boggles.

      But someone (maybe as a result of the IG findings in Pt3; maybe because Lisa is singing) stood up and said “Enough, you rat-bastard – You’re FIRED”.

      • Padric says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:09 pm

        To be honest, I don’t think the scenario I outlined if correct either. BUT, if a corrupt FBI wanted to keep him from being forced to speak to an IG investigation, firing them is certainly the easiest and face saving way of doing it.

    • JX says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      Supposedly Huber’s role is to interrogate non-employees.

  40. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 13, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Regarding Pete Strzok’s GoFundMe. It seems it is easy to separate a Demosocialist from his/her money, They want open borders. Can we pass a law that all welfare for illegals has to be paid by a GoFundMe and take the burden off the American taxpayers?

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      August 13, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      Strzok has some nerve….he had the taxpayers fund his last GoFundMe to destroy the duly elected President of the United States.

      We want our money back! He was not authorized to interfere in our election, nullify our decision. Shouldn’t be paid for that project fellas……

      Someone at the DOJ better be tracing the money Strzok collects. Payoffs for the crimes he committed against the people of the USA is not allowed. Shell companies and Spook contingencies all around the world are probably donating….sleezballs.

      • Firefly says:
        August 13, 2018 at 9:15 pm

        This is what’s great about America. America goes to great lengths to be fair. Strzok will, Get more fairness than he and others at the FBI dished out to others – especially PTrump.

        Strzok has the right to defend himself. That’s the way it should be. He’ll lose in the end- as he should. But at least his losing will be on the merits of his case – Not due to politics- not due to lack of money. If somebody as despicable as Strzok gets a fair hearing then everyone else should too. I wouldn’t want any other way in America.

  41. Caius Lowell says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Remember the White House Correspondents Dinner? I knew it was bad, but I didn’t know it was this bad…

  42. zooamerica says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Peter Strzok (and others) will be charged with Sedition, Treason, and Criminal Conspiracy to overthrow The President of The United States of America.

    Let’s not mince words.

    This was a coup attempt by the highest powers in the land.

    They are so brazen they continue to act as if nothing ever happened…

    “Coup? What coup?”

    GAME OVER

    • For Eyes says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      Will be, or should be?

      I hope will be, but I doubt it.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      August 13, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Just as the crooked media was able to hound President Nixon out of office for something he had nothing to do with they will indeed protect the most recent president from prosecution for actually having his henchmen spy cnsistently on candidate Trump. Big Tech & Fake News pushers are hellbent on defending their democrat comrades and if that means censoring everyone from General Michael Flynn to Bill O’Reilly to Paul Manafort to Alex Jones to Laura Loomer to Roger Stone to Project Veritas then so be it. Simply put, “It’s not news until Walter Cronkite says it’s news.” Still applies but with different network talking heads, it’s a not coup attempt until they say so. Think we all know that is not going to happen.

  43. Chuck Stephens says:
    August 13, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Why was Candace Will involved? She worked for Robert Mueller since the 90’s and actually got her first promotion working directly for Mueller. The two are very tight. Doesn’t anyone at the FBI worry about how something looks? She shouldn’t have had anything to do with recommending any punishment for Strozyk…

  44. CopperTop says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    9:34 EST …

    Rudy names Brennan as the Ringleader.

  45. Mightymustardseed says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Too bad for Strzok that he didn’t keep his oath.

    I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.

  46. Bogeyfree says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Based on what I’m seeing so far from Sessions and Rosenstein and if nothing happens by Election Day then, they too might want to re-read their oath of office.

  47. Tell Right says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    I think Strzok’s firing means Sessions and Huber are about to start dropping the hammer on the deep state. I’ve long suspected Strzok was still employed with Sessions hoping Strzok would inadvertently help the good guys identify others in cahoots with Strzok just by monitoring what he did and who he did it with.

    • chuffedbeyondwords says:
      August 13, 2018 at 10:51 pm

      I don’t trust Sessions, he hasn’t done a thing pertaining to government corruption this entire admn.
      I hope that I’m wrong, but at this point I just feel terribly annoyed whenever I read or heard his name. :/

  48. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Good God, what took them so long?
    (Well, I mean I know it was most likely because of the scandal cover-up and corruption but still.)

    I’m still stunned to come across anyone who sides with our government, especially the democrats, on anything. Their corrupt practices are so obvious at this point.

  49. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    August 13, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    I finally figured out who FORMER FBI employee Strozk reminds me of.

