FBI Agent Peter Strzok Finally Fired From FBI….

FBI Agent Peter Strzok was escorted from the building June 15th, two months ago, and his employment has been in administrative limbo -during a review- ever since. Today it is discovered that Strzok was fired last Friday, August 10th.
DC is so corrupt, you can see the fingerprints of media coordination even in the firing. Notice how ‘no-leaks’ from Friday to Monday in either June or today’s event. During the June three-day-delay/prep; Strzok coordinated the USA Today op-ed. During the current 3-day delay/prep; team Strzok put together a Trust Fund and Go Fund Me to take advantage of Peter Strzok’s martyrdom.
FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch was the official who fired Strzok. Following tradition, and because this is an FBI/Intelligence matter, the corrupt team around Strzok will be giving their side of events to the Washington Post. So the WaPo article has more details:
[…] Strzok was escorted out of the FBI building in June and effectively relieved of work responsibilities, though he technically remained an FBI employee as he and his attorney challenged the effort to dismiss him. On July 24, they made a final pitch to Candice M. Will, who leads the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility.
Goelman said Will ultimately decided that Strzok face a demotion and 60-day suspension and be subjected to a “last chance agreement.” That would have put him on thin ice if he were commit another offense. But Goelman said Bowdich overruled that decision and ordered Strzok’s termination.
During a June congressional hearing, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said Strzok had been referred to the Office of Professional Responsibility — which he referred to as the bureau’s “independent disciplinary arm” — and that officials would “not hesitate to hold people strictly accountable.” Wray promised that process would be “done by the book.”
Strzok is the third high-ranking FBI official involved in the Clinton and Russia investigations to be fired amid an intensely political backdrop. Trump removed Comey as the bureau’s director and said he did so thinking of the Russia case. Attorney General Jeff Sessions later removed Comey’s deputy, McCabe, after the inspector general alleged he lied about a media disclosure related to Clinton. (read more)
Now to undo the damage and unwind the lies wrought by mr. strozk upon this nation….a new investigation into the hillarybeasts unauthorized server is warranted and required….
It is becoming more apparent that the entire Federal Government knew about that email system all along.
“On Tuesday, Marie Harf, a deputy State Department spokeswoman, said… ’While Secretary Clinton did not have a classified email system, she did have multiple other ways of communicating in a classified manner, including assistants printing documents for her, secure phone calls, and secure video conferences,’ Harf added.”
assistants printing documents such as when Huma mailed them home and printed from there, or when Hillary’s housekeeper printed them? r u kidding?
I was once in a college fraternity, so I speak with unquestioned authority on this matter.
Harf is a dumb blond.
Sure the “blond” is real? Shouldn’t offend the real dumb blonds with this fake.
Probably fired after watching his exorcism live-streamed..
Makes me wonder if the follow-up Inspector General report is about to come out. Didn’t Horowitz say he was doing further investigation on the bias they found in the last report?
Maybe the coming report recommends prosecuting/indicting Strzok. Or maybe Huber is about to drop some news of indictments. It just looks like Sessions, Wray, and Rosie are all trying to keep their distance from this one.
The last report was only on the Clinton email investigation. The next is on the Russia investigation i think.
It’s on the FISA process used to spy on Carter Page.
agree…think tomorrow
I was thinking the same thing. It’s about time for another IG Report. Before the first IG Report came out, it was made public about the Strzok/Page emails. And in IG Horowitz’s hearing before Congress, a week or two after he released his first Report—-when asked about Peter Strzok’s involvement in the Russia meddling investigation, Horowitz said that’s an on-going investigation, and “that Report will be released at a later date.” When I heard about Strzok’s firing today, I thought “there’s even more now than just the emails.” And remember, FBI Director Wray tried to play down the importance of the emails, when he first spoke to the Congressional hearing—–as if that wasn’t really a “terminating” offense.
I’m still curious as to why FBI Director Wray did not fire Strzok—-he had his second-in-command do it!
that’s why they mentioned in some article quoted earlier that strzok was “involved in several investigations” (this was in the post last page about lisa page being on fire or something to that nature, my apologies)… it would be awesome if these were “new” things that they have found out about peter above and beyond what we know him for, but if these are just the follow up and subsequent investigations (IG Reports) let’s hope these are a little more forceful than the last. i mean, peter’s gofundme has raised it’s goal to $350K within the last 10 minutes and they are over $145K raised…
they gave mccabe over $500K. they raised over $15+ MILLION in less than a week when the whole border kids separation thing was a thing…the opponents are not working what we would consider rational thinking here.
to be cliche, i pray to god that we are witnessing the greatest game of 64Kx10 (to the tenth power) D chess right now…
I know we talk a lot of crap here about Trey Gowdy(much of it well deserved) but he must have really gotten under Pety’s skin, and for that I must give credit where it is due!
Roosterhead Gowdy just slammed the judge in the Manafort case reiterating his assertion that the Mueller witch hunt team is honourable. You have to wonder what Mueller and his inquisition and deep state team have on Gowdy.
Brutus is an honorable man……..
Tom Fitton on Strzok’s firing: ‘body blow’ to Mueller probe
President of Judicial Watch says special counsel Robert Mueller needs to be questioned over how he used Peter Strzok in the Russia investigation.
Mueller has to be investigated. The russia collusion is a FRAUD. Please, PDJT dont ever sit diwn with a bunch of hyenas. It is a trap and everybody knows it.
…Down not diwn
Who does the money go to, Peter Strzok? Are you for real?
Dude, the guy will be a millionaire by the end of the week.
Sorry, Dudette..
Merely firing him poops on the face of Americans all throughout our land.
We want this treasonous man hammered to the fullest extent possible under our laws.
DRAIN IT
You and I think alike. This whole mess demoralizes Americans each day we don’t see justice served. They do as they please, and we pick up the tab.
Agree with both of you frank and logger. Slap in the face to us and without charges, continues to trample our rule of law.
Oldschool and all above, Hang his treasonous ass and let the vultures feed on his carrion. We all are fed up with this debacle. Let the Left, Antifa, BLM and every globalists watch his carcass being stripped and know that they will be next if they continue on their path of trying to destroy Our President and Our country. A country that WE the American People voted love; therefore we elected a President who is bringing back the rule of law and the Word of God into our country. Let Peter be an example per Benedict Arnold that shows we will not tolerate the sedition and treason that was and IS still being carried out by these people. #MAGA with emphasis.
AMEN! Daniel!
“GITMO” is open for business,” POTUS at the SOTU 2018. Renovations include Hospice section.
https://www.gofundme.com/mvc.php?route=contact/form&t=donation_page_report&url=peterstrzok&pid=941_Reporting_From_Campaign_Page
I did file a complaint, and claimed it was based on fraud..from his gofundme
For the last year, Pete, his work, and his character have been the target of highly politicized attacks, including frequent slanderous statements from President Trump, who actively—and apparently successfully—pressured FBI officials to fire Pete.
THis is bs, he was fired for cause.
Ditto. I wouldn’t know this Strzok-clown’s name if not for his hateful plot-spinning. But, uh, yeah, HE’S the victim.
Do not fund this slimey pod!
Notreehouse is more like it mo! .
Idiot – whoever funds the traitor needs to be looked into.
Fire Bruce too! Why is he still there?
Daryl Issa interview today predicts Bruce Ohr will take the 5th. If so he should be out soon after his 28 aug hearing. Lisa Page apparently is on the warpath and telling all. Bruce was her boss. So Bruce might sing too. Bruce is in with Hillary circles of people. Mary Jacoby is married to Glenn Simpson and used to work at Hillary’s infamously tose lawfirm. They all tend stick together and don’t talk.
Mary Jacoby’s phone number was on the Weiner Address Book that got splashed all over the internet. Was a chuckle to see.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/anthony-weiners-address-book-leaked-online-includes-wife-fusion-gps-founder-glenn-simpson/
You don’t suppose “Screech” was sending Mary 8X10 glossies?
I want to think Page – heck, SOMEONE – is helping the good people to connect the dots. But do we have anything to prove this, other than a month-old vague claim that she was cooperating?
You figure with all of the utter incompetence and idiocy from the DOJ/FBI/CIA/GOPe/Obammy crew (Plan B? We don’t need no stinkin’ plan B! We got Plan A, and Plan A is HRC For The Win!)… you figure somebody in that lot has a clue. Apparently she no dum-dum. I say she has a future.
I get the impression that Lisa Page in no way is going to be the fall guy on this………….that ugly bird has to be singing a loud song.
no she isnt ugly. she had one very famous very bad picture.
That was like 7:15, on her second Venti Latte with a Turbo Shot, after a hard night of “investigating” with Strzoky Poo.
Lisa Page tell all, if she is actually doing so. The lowest person on the totem pole will be screwed to the wall if they don’t scramble out of the way. Why would you take a bullet (actual) for these guys?
Wasn’t Mary Jacoby the first person to the White House after Rogers closed queries to the database?
LikeLiked by 3 people
10-12 hour meeting.
I have a theory that this corrupt FBI and DOJ keep their employees if the employees are likely to be called in front of a congress committee. That way they can provide the scumbags with an FBI lawyer to control what he/she says.
Recall Strzok had FBI lawyers controlling his testimony. Now that he no longer needs to testify, they fired him.
If I was in Congress, I’d be calling Strzok back now that he doesn’t have FBI lawyer cover.
No indictments; no justice for the American people . This was a coup of elitist alinskites and their bureaucratic minions
nope…this was “Exposed Coup” by Deep State which is 90% of Congress, Judiciary, and Executive branches…The Insurance Plan was most likely planting of evidence on Trump Campaign (notice FISA redactions from after election…lets see the FISA from before election!)
There are unreleased emails out there that probably included assassination plan.
Patsy, I don’t think They went there considering that since They truly believed the BEAST would win. Look around. Every news networks (-5%) is still hellbent on impeaching Our President, although seeing how things are panning out that may be a thought now. They also know that would result in total annihation of them, their support group and unfortunately our country would suffer but we would recover quickly because the SCUM of the earth would be removed from our government. We shall see how it plays out but I think the slow drip of facts and true information via CTH, Judicial Watch, Project Veritas, American THinker and guys like Ross Limbaugh (although I had doubts about his path until the latest Trump phone chat) are bringing more and more folks into the LIGHT.
There are some evil m-effers out there who play for all the marbles. Let’s face it: there are a lot of marbles to play for. Don’t think it’s not in the playbook if things go “too far”. All it takes is one… er… “wack job”… wink wink nudge nudge.
This was a coup of elitist alinskites and their bureaucratic minions”
Otherwise known as damned communists.
Elitist bureaucrats is good enough. Of all shapes and sizes. The PTB. The String Pullers. We know who they are, many a theory is becoming readily validated in part and in whole thanks to the Modern Information Age. The genie is officially out of the bottle.
All you need to know:
Candice M. Will
Assistant Director, Office of Professional Responsibility
Candice M. Will was appointed by Director Mueller to be the Assistant Director of the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) in August 2004.
https://www.fbi.gov/about/leadership-and-structure/fbi-executives/will
_________________________
Some of us remember this beaut:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1352322/FBI-agents-slept-sources-watched-porn-work-searched-files-celebrities.html
“FBI Assistant Director Candice Will defended the decision not to fire any of the employees caught out behaving inappropriately.
She said that 500 cases of misconduct were referred to her in the bureau’s Office of Professional Responsibility each year.
Of those around 70 per cent – or 350 – were disciplined, including 30 who were fired.
The FBI employs 34,300 people, including 13,700 agents.
Assistant Director Will said: ‘We do have a no-tolerance policy. We don’t tolerate our employees engaging in misconduct.
‘We expect them to behave pursuant to the standards of conduct imposed on all FBI employees. It doesn’t mean that we fire everybody.
‘You know, our employees are human, as we all are. We all make mistakes. So, our discipline is intended to reflect that.
‘We understand that employees can make mistakes, will make mistakes. When appropriate, we will decide to remove an employee.
‘When we believe that an employee can be rehabilitated and should be given a second chance, we do that.”
Time to fire Candace. Bob, better get that criminal defense attorney Jeanine was mentioning Saturday night.
Can’t believe same person has run that office that long.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WSB, Thanks for that little ray of sunlight into another Ovomit holdover. The Cesspool…..Deep it is! Swamps are good, DC is a cesspool and it is not Good.
Signed, Kermit. Kermit says he does not support PBS and Miss Piggy wants a NDA. Ha.
Maybe she let them misbehave long enough to scoop up intel on them and blackmail and weaponize them? I suspect much of the desperation in succeeding in their plot-spinning is due to some early-on breach that was leveraged into a much bigger breach, and so forth.
I like the way you think. First, being appointed by Mueller is funny considering his ethical standards. Second, Candace Will knows all the dirt making all these people pliable when the right call is made.
Well there you go appointed by Mulehead. They’re all connected somehow by association and corruption!
Given she believed Strzok only warranted suspension and demotion under her “no-tolerance policy”, I wonder what the 30 did who were actually fired.
She learned they were registered as Republicans.
No doubt.
and when they can be blackmailed well then we give them promotions because we are sure we can really trust them!
The OPR has long been a cesspool of cover-ups.
The attorney for Andrew McCabe, Michael Bromwich used to be in OPR. After the Murrah building bombing in the 1990s, Bromwich did a whitewash of the murder in FBI custody of Kenneth Trentadue, who had the misfortune of merely looking like the sketch of John Doe No. 2.
FSB gives the FBI a dossier on the Tsarnaev brothers. A couple years later, three throats are mysteriously slashed in Waltham, MA, and Tsarnaev’s buddy Ibragim Todashev is shot dead in “self defense” in an Orlando apartment. According to his father: “my son was recovering from knee surgery”. Other than that, nothing to see here.
you can send a message to her on her facebook page https://www.facebook.com/candice.m.will
WSB,
The links are very interesting, thanks. Ms. Will’s time “investigating senior management agents” and her stint representing the government with FISA are pertinent to the current messes/investigations. One wonders if she learned to dismiss the seriousness of transgressions during those years of her career (spanned 1994-2004)?
Ha! Looks like another FBI S/A will not receive the pension he would have received under the federal Special Retirement Provisions for Law Enforcement Officers (just like McCabe). He’ll fall under the regular Retirement Provisions IF he receives a pension at all.
Strzok was born in 1970, is 40 with 21 years of service in a law enforcement position.
Strzok is covered under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), not under the older CSRS. He didn’t reach the mandatory time & age to receive the special retirement provisions for law enforcement. If he continued to be employed in a law enforcement position until LE mandatory retirement age of 57 he would have received an “immediate” pension of-
1.7% of high 3 salary x first 20 yrs of service & 1% for the following 17yrs.
===
But now he’ll fall under the regular retirement provisions making him ineligible for an “immediate” pension. But he can receive a “deferred” pension once he’s reached his minimum retirement age (based on yr. of birth). For Strzok it’s 57.
So starting in 2035, Strzok Might receive a pension of:
1% of his high 3 salary x 21 yrs of service
Versus woulda, coulda, shoulda:
1.7% of high 3 salary x first 20 yrs of service & 1% for the following 17yrs
https://www.opm.gov/retirement-services/fers-information/computation/
I meant to Nix the “shoulda”!
Check your math dear born in 70 makes him 47 0r 48 today.
I just noticed that & was about to/am posting a -Correction-.
So starting in approx 2027, Strzok Might receive a pension of:
1% of his high 3 salary x 21 yrs of service
Versus woulda, coulda:
1.7% of high 3 salary x first 20 yrs of service & 1% for the following approx 9 yrs( if employed to LEO mandatory retirement age of 57.
Sorry for posting inaccurate info. I might be doing it again cuz I have a cockatoo that won’t quit screaming in my ear while I’m ignoring her.
It won’t hurt my feelings if I need add’l correction 😉
@ Cathy…do you need a recipe for that bird?
Is Cockatoo tastier than Crow?
I’ve been seriously thinking about it!!!
But for her defense-I’ve had her (a Goffin Cockatoo) for 23 yrs & a Sun Conure for 24 yrs. They are great pets & never had a problem with either of them until about a yr. ago when I was ill & had to board them for 15 days followed by another 40 days.
The Conure is a trooper, the cockatoo . . . not so much.
The FBI/Deep State trash is slowly but surely is getting taking out.
The FBI/Deep State trash is slowly but surely is getting taking out.
I think this is lightning speed compared to, say, the VA.
Need a dumpster, not a trash can liner.
Strzok had that condescending holier-than-thou attitude and snarky looks for the Congressional POS’s. I’d like to see him pull that crap in a real court of law.
Wonder how Judge Ellis would respond to his shenanigans!
after 5 for 5, they brought out Omarosa to take the American People for a Fake News Joy Ride…expect IG Report to hit the wire this week and Manafort Defense Team to destroy Fake Case…STRZOK was third generation SPOOK and McCabe was Director of FBI!!! this is unprecedented criminal exposure of Top GMen!!!
Uh….no.
FISA Report is months away….post midterms at least.
Manafort trial is not going well for Mueller, but…….Jury might all be Trump haters. Let’s see how Defense goes this week.
Source, please. I want to mark my calendar. Thank you.
Get yourself a perpetual calendar logger.
Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani were co-hosts for Hannity radio show last Friday and stated IG report will be out Sept-Oct time frame. Of course there might be numerous delays like the last one.
Sara Carter also said 2019 for IG Report Pt.3
I do like Jay & Rudy’s timeline MUCH better (and I am assuming/hoping they know more than Sara).
IG or no IG, Rudy and Jay have leverage of their own. And Rudy has recently been very open about “what the public doesn’t know now, and what they will know soon”. He says: Mueller needs to wrap up by September. Or what? What will happen if Mueller drags out too much longer? This is Team Trump’s leverage. The news on the other side is what you could call Decidedly Not Good.
Strzok was transferred to HR a year ago, almost to the day, and he finally is fired.
If it takes a year to fire him… prosecuting him will take how long?????
he is protected…most likely has IMMUNITY like Comey!
🎼Oh happy day…Oh happy daaa aay🎶
Go Fund Me!?!?! Howz about we -the people – send him a bill for the millions in costs, we paid for his lies?
Our POTUS DJT is not just dealing with a domestic issue in his move to MAGA, this is personal. Our VSGPDJT has some fighting words for Strzok— “I just fight back”.
As for Strzok’s fine work at the FBI, which he could only accomplish by using deceit, Donald J Trump, The President of The United States will openly and transparently clean up the filth and corruption you left behind. “…the crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!”
Wonder what our VSGPDJT has in mind 🤔
Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/ This little baby is about to get important. ;D
don’t forget he is also CIA…
This is something I do not understand; he was FBI AND CIA at the same time. He is fired from the FBI, but is he still employed by the CIA? How would we ever know anyway?
So now that Strzok has been fired, does this help Gen. Flynn’s case and also does it allow Flynn to file a civil lawsuit against Strzok and possibly take all those dem funded “go fund me” dollars over to him via a settlement?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Take all his money… I like the way you’re thinking.
“The FBIAA currently has a membership of over 14,000 active and retired Special Agents, representing approximately three quarters of all agents presently employed by the Bureau.
The FBIAA has under retainer a Washington, D.C. law firm specializing in federal employment law. Members of the FBIAA are entitled to free legal consultation for internal administrative actions and follow up representation as required. Our legal counsel has years of experience in dealing with the procedures of the FBI. Using established lines of communication with executive management personnel the FBIAA will advocate on behalf of its members in professional, administrative and personal matters.”
Strzok may or may not be a member. Even if he is not, the FBIAA channels of legal hoops and hurdles is the 800 pound gorilla in what should seem pro forma.
Careful, if we challenge these DOJ/FBI beasts, we’ll get another FBI fundraiser…..”Boston Marathon” happening. Replete with “Boston Strong” signs/slogans after American body parts are blown to shreds to console ourselves. It’s almost as good as the British, “Keep calm and carry on”. Dead people walking……living people without limbs. Americans = body parts with dollar signs.
We are all marks. Those guys in New Mexico were a clue, the FBI wasn’t going to move on them, were they? Nope.
Fundraiser coming…..
Everyone help me out! I’m quoting and referencing Sundance’s work over at THE HILL! I know most of you are so much more intelligent than I am! I am truly in awe of how much you people know. Nothing will happen if the truth is not exposed. Again, I’m no expert, but most liberals seem to post on The Hill and are so damn ignorant. I go on BB, but there’s barely any opposition – doesn’t help much to only discuss among ourselves. We need to go on the offense! Please join me in spreading the Truth!
Sorry, but I don’t do Facebook or Twitter.
I have also tried. They say im a russian bot.
The Hill is a fever swamp of Leftist trolls. Trying to make a point over there is like trying to clean a septic tank with a Q-tip.
But there are smart people and they are listening, even if very quietly. You go on.
say this for the Hill, nobody believes a single bit of any of the propaganda. So there is a lot you do not have to bother with. Just go ahead and calmly provide info, waste no time, waste no words, waste no emotion, no matter what screaming goes on around you. Smart people are listening, very quietly. They like to act stupid, same as Maine farmers do. Just go on.
Agreed. We live two parallel world. The media are now the enemy of the people. It is all Trump bashing 24/7. Glad found CTH or else I will be screaming on TV all the time.
I tried on The Hill a few days ago. Stopped before I started to tell someone, “Just wait and there will be prosecutions.”
We have NOTHING until there are real prosecutions! They won’t see anything. These same people think Hillary is innocent of all because she was never found guilty of anything.
No more, “Just you wait, ‘enry ‘iggins, just you wait!” It does NOT work.
And quite frankly, I don’t blame them for that attitude. After all, I certainly don’t believe the countless claims against conservatives that never make it to actual charges.
Why would dems be different?
Now, true enough, their guys -are- criminals, but it’s all just talk till the charges come.
Agree totally kaco and mimbler. We have been jawing about all the criminals, spygate, arrests coming, tick tocks and we have not delivered. The burden of proof is on us. I would not even try to convince anyone of any of it anymore unless something more than a termination happens. I am not even convinced of some of it. We look like the loons.
If we can’t even charge the likes of omarosa, good luck with “the big fish”.
Extra like for your last sentence 🙂
I’ll throw in a double extra like and bigger rod and 200 lb. test to catch the biggest muthas of them all. I believe HRC and hubby B. are that entity AND if they are waterboarded, we will free this country of the worst evilness because they will then name the Brennans, The Clappers, the Comeys, the Jarretts, the Wasserman-Shits, the Orrs, the Kerrys, and finally the Muslim lover himself, Ovomit although he’s just a little fish. Soros, Rothchild’s and beyond need to be annihilated. Jesus said, “An eye for an eye” so let’s roll. Uh-Rah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks mimbler!
All my liberals friends says that too..Impeachment is just a matter of time? We all live in two parallel world. The right waiting for prosecution, the hammer, the Big Ugly and the left waiting for impeachment. It is a waiting game. Who is going to be victorious in the midterm election will dictate the outcome. Therefore, PDJT needs our help.
That Strzok, McCabe et al have not been charged with a seditious conspiracy lets Democrats portray this as a political act and rally their base around it! Only criminal charges will put a stop to this nonsense. Sessions where in hell are you?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look away, look away.
DanO, Your humor cracks me up. Keep bringing it, along with a healthy dose of reality. From one Dan to another, we will win this battle or die trying and that’s ok with me. I had four sons but only one served in the 10th Mountain Division. He was the smartest but when his Mom died of breast cancer at 36 and he was 11 it hit him hard. So when he started stealing from his brothers I told him “it’s the Army or the street.” He chose Army and did 3 tours in Afghanistan (Pakistan usually) as a 50 mil gunner. He survived the battles but lost the war to heroin after the VA put him on opiates, AD’s and then cut him off cold. He went to the street, got hooked on H and died of an overdose in LA. HBO even did a doc on him and others on a show called VICE. He liked humor too and would appreciate your comments and what Sundance is doing here to show the evil of our former government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daniel, I am so sorry for the loss of your son. My heart breaks for you. I understand all too well the loss of a mom for a child so young. Life becomes an internal battleground for many of them and impossible to help. May he be at peace now and resting in the arms of his mom. May you have the humor in your life to make you smile. God bless you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oldschool, Your words speak volumes of someone who definitely knows of loss but does not succumb to it. “Thank you” is the my only response because words can’t express the appreciation you’ve shown me. My favorite phrase is, ” Tears are the heart’s way of speaking when there are no words”- Author Unkown. And humor has carried me through the loss of my son and two wives so Yes, it is a plus..along with faith. God Bless you, too. BTW- I am totally happy in my life now and I hope you are as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you daniel. That phrase gave me chills. Beautiful. So glad you have been blessed with happiness. I have too and find that those in my life are more dear than I could have ever imagined. “With God, all things are possible”
LikeLike
This. It’s $hiff like this that drives the American people to the outer limits of patience. They are incestuous cretins. It’s like a snake pit of writhering commies.
Can’t we have some old-fashioned justice? Just this once.
Why do we always have to be the ‘nice’ ones?
I personally would love real pitchforks and real burning torches….reminiscent gatherings of our ancestors. Maybe some ropes….for the horses (of course). Yeah ropes, horses, no signs, Zorro masks. Let them wonder, screw up their facial recognition and IRS plots.
Had enough shenanigans.
Do we get to see the picture of the Bad Guys on dominoes? Or not yet?
Ughhhhh, the vile, evil photo is troubling, his horns are quite evident.
God is with us 🙏
Want To Be Commie Democrat Re-Education Camp Commandant
Candice M. Will Assistant Director of the Office of Professional IRResponsibility must be fired. There is no mulligan rule when an agent attempts a coup.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely!!!!!!!! While you’re throwing Wray out on his ass, make sure you go for the whole office of Professional Responsibility! Don’t leave a single one of them in there!
WTH..60 day suspension??? These people really aren’t afraid of what the public thinks, and just thumb their nose at the taxpayer!!!
Largest scandal in American history…60 days suspension…probably with pay.
The DOJ & FBI needs to be decapitated. The only way to be sure the corrupt management is eliminated is to hang them all. They’re like cockroaches, unless you’re rid of them all what’s the point, they’ll just keep coming back.
There’s other Candace Will stories, but here’s one of them:
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/02/22/fbi-sexting-leaked-report_n_2744290.html
Can he still purchase guns for conceal carry?
Here is some more of Sessions not doing his job. Per Presidents EO. Wonder who’s accounts these pertain to?
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/manhattan-us-attorney-announces-criminal-charges-against-z-rcher-kantonalbank
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The sand keeps shifting.
Unlikely. They were charged in 2012 and just pled guilty now. This is wrapping up an Obama Justice Department investigation.
Read paragraph four. This is what you can do when you have someone’s balls in your grip.
Yes, this! And note that these bankers are now to assist in tracking accounts at other banks if funds were transferred from ZKB to the other bank. This is a wider net that might capture some of the creeps that Bogey mentions…we can hope:)
Did we ever find out what insurance Strozk n Page meant? I never heard anyone ask.
The ‘dossier’ was the insurance policy. Laundered intel.
Or as some have mentioned the Sessions plant was the Insurance Policy
I’ve seen a number of theories: The dossier; Page and Papadoupoli; installing Mueller, etc.
I could believe any of the theories, or even all of them together.
It could be as simple as tasking the deep state to neutralize PDJT if he were elected.
Last I heard Page spilled some major beans. According to reporting she was asked behind closed doors “what did ‘we will stop him’ mean?”; her answer: “it means what it says”. I’m sure if there were any doubt what “insurance policy” specifically referred to, that she told Congress. You think she trusts Devil Horns Strzok, Lyin’ Andy McCabe, or Doofus James Corn-Lovin’ Comey?
Pray for Strzok, Psalm 109:6…
Ooops. There goes the obstruction charge against Trump for firing Comey. Who is he obstructing when there was ample evidence to not only fire him, but fire Strzok too?
And to think the OPR thought he should only face suspension and demotion. Now it gives him a chance to sue to overturn the decision to fire him.
Yeah, poor attorney…it goes against the precedent of the swamp protecting their own. Tough.
I still say firing is not good enough. He needs to be prosecuted as hard as any taxpayer would be if they made a simple mistake on their tax return. It used to be that officials at Strzoks level would be held to a higher standard, but that has been long gone. Hell we are lucky now just to see them retire and get the hell out of the taxpayers pocket let alone firing.
…And any comment from Wray on ANYTHING being done by the book is absolutely disgusting.
Does anyone know if he’s getting to keep his pension? He was with the bureau 21 years. If so, what was the real punishment in firing him? It’s essentially forced retirement and he’ll live off the public dime the rest of his life.
Lou Dobb’s just mentioned The Conservative Treehouse!!!
(Again)
For some reason Tom of Judical Watch said Ibam not sure
went on to say NYT’s is suing to get a full copy of the war rent
odd
Thank God there are places like this to speak truth to power!
Rocking good news.
Damn, Lou Dobbs ain’t mellowing with age. He’s as fired up as ever.
So Pete “Swivel Head” Strzok is a victim. None of his decisions at the FBI could possibly be influenced by bias. Contrast this to what the treatment of Kavanaugh for Supreme Court. All of his past and future decisions portrayed as being influenced by his bias.
Would you let this guy babysit your kids?????
I wouldn’t even let him babysit your kids.
OK, major disclaimer:
I am NOT saying this is true, I AM simply throwing this out there as food for thought. That said…
I’m not ready to celebrate Peter Strozk’s firing just yet for one simple reason. We have no way of knowing if he has been questioned by Horowitz;s team yet. If he hasn’t, then he has every right to tell them to pound sand, he’s no longer an FBI employee. Without his answers, as evasive and lacking candor as they likely would be, there will be some major gaps in the IG report that could cause the whole thing to be released to a fizzle instead of a bang.
Like I said, just throwing it out there as food for thought, nothing more.
Highly unlikely he was fired before being questioned.
Like McCabe, we will eventually find out exactly WHY he was fired and not just given a 60-day holiday and a “demotion”.
Can you imagine that they wanted to keep him on after he committed sedition and high treason? The mind boggles.
But someone (maybe as a result of the IG findings in Pt3; maybe because Lisa is singing) stood up and said “Enough, you rat-bastard – You’re FIRED”.
To be honest, I don’t think the scenario I outlined if correct either. BUT, if a corrupt FBI wanted to keep him from being forced to speak to an IG investigation, firing them is certainly the easiest and face saving way of doing it.
Supposedly Huber’s role is to interrogate non-employees.
Regarding Pete Strzok’s GoFundMe. It seems it is easy to separate a Demosocialist from his/her money, They want open borders. Can we pass a law that all welfare for illegals has to be paid by a GoFundMe and take the burden off the American taxpayers?
Strzok has some nerve….he had the taxpayers fund his last GoFundMe to destroy the duly elected President of the United States.
We want our money back! He was not authorized to interfere in our election, nullify our decision. Shouldn’t be paid for that project fellas……
Someone at the DOJ better be tracing the money Strzok collects. Payoffs for the crimes he committed against the people of the USA is not allowed. Shell companies and Spook contingencies all around the world are probably donating….sleezballs.
This is what’s great about America. America goes to great lengths to be fair. Strzok will, Get more fairness than he and others at the FBI dished out to others – especially PTrump.
Strzok has the right to defend himself. That’s the way it should be. He’ll lose in the end- as he should. But at least his losing will be on the merits of his case – Not due to politics- not due to lack of money. If somebody as despicable as Strzok gets a fair hearing then everyone else should too. I wouldn’t want any other way in America.
Remember the White House Correspondents Dinner? I knew it was bad, but I didn’t know it was this bad…
Peter Strzok (and others) will be charged with Sedition, Treason, and Criminal Conspiracy to overthrow The President of The United States of America.
Let’s not mince words.
This was a coup attempt by the highest powers in the land.
They are so brazen they continue to act as if nothing ever happened…
“Coup? What coup?”
GAME OVER
Will be, or should be?
I hope will be, but I doubt it.
Just as the crooked media was able to hound President Nixon out of office for something he had nothing to do with they will indeed protect the most recent president from prosecution for actually having his henchmen spy cnsistently on candidate Trump. Big Tech & Fake News pushers are hellbent on defending their democrat comrades and if that means censoring everyone from General Michael Flynn to Bill O’Reilly to Paul Manafort to Alex Jones to Laura Loomer to Roger Stone to Project Veritas then so be it. Simply put, “It’s not news until Walter Cronkite says it’s news.” Still applies but with different network talking heads, it’s a not coup attempt until they say so. Think we all know that is not going to happen.
Why was Candace Will involved? She worked for Robert Mueller since the 90’s and actually got her first promotion working directly for Mueller. The two are very tight. Doesn’t anyone at the FBI worry about how something looks? She shouldn’t have had anything to do with recommending any punishment for Strozyk…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given how Candace Will didn’t care how Strzoks texts looked, I don’t think they gave a damn about how it looks she’s a Mulehead crony.
9:34 EST …
Rudy names Brennan as the Ringleader.
Too bad for Strzok that he didn’t keep his oath.
I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.
Based on what I’m seeing so far from Sessions and Rosenstein and if nothing happens by Election Day then, they too might want to re-read their oath of office.
I think Strzok’s firing means Sessions and Huber are about to start dropping the hammer on the deep state. I’ve long suspected Strzok was still employed with Sessions hoping Strzok would inadvertently help the good guys identify others in cahoots with Strzok just by monitoring what he did and who he did it with.
I don’t trust Sessions, he hasn’t done a thing pertaining to government corruption this entire admn.
I hope that I’m wrong, but at this point I just feel terribly annoyed whenever I read or heard his name.
Good God, what took them so long?
(Well, I mean I know it was most likely because of the scandal cover-up and corruption but still.)
I’m still stunned to come across anyone who sides with our government, especially the democrats, on anything. Their corrupt practices are so obvious at this point.
I finally figured out who FORMER FBI employee Strozk reminds me of.
Ferret Face! LOL
