FBI Agent Peter Strzok Finally Fired From FBI….

FBI Agent Peter Strzok was escorted from the building June 15th, two months ago, and his employment has been in administrative limbo -during a review- ever since. Today it is discovered that Strzok was fired last Friday, August 10th.

DC is so corrupt, you can see the fingerprints of media coordination even in the firing. Notice how ‘no-leaks’ from Friday to Monday in either June or today’s event. During the June three-day-delay/prep; Strzok coordinated the USA Today op-ed. During the current 3-day delay/prep; team Strzok put together a Trust Fund and Go Fund Me to take advantage of Peter Strzok’s martyrdom.

FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch was the official who fired Strzok. Following tradition, and because this is an FBI/Intelligence matter, the corrupt team around Strzok will be giving their side of events to the Washington Post. So the WaPo article has more details:

[…] Strzok was escorted out of the FBI building in June and effectively relieved of work responsibilities, though he technically remained an FBI employee as he and his attorney challenged the effort to dismiss him. On July 24, they made a final pitch to Candice M. Will, who leads the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility. Goelman said Will ultimately decided that Strzok face a demotion and 60-day suspension and be subjected to a “last chance agreement.” That would have put him on thin ice if he were commit another offense. But Goelman said Bowdich overruled that decision and ordered Strzok’s termination. During a June congressional hearing, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said Strzok had been referred to the Office of Professional Responsibility — which he referred to as the bureau’s “independent disciplinary arm” — and that officials would “not hesitate to hold people strictly accountable.” Wray promised that process would be “done by the book.” Strzok is the third high-ranking FBI official involved in the Clinton and Russia investigations to be fired amid an intensely political backdrop. Trump removed Comey as the bureau’s director and said he did so thinking of the Russia case. Attorney General Jeff Sessions later removed Comey’s deputy, McCabe, after the inspector general alleged he lied about a media disclosure related to Clinton. (read more)

