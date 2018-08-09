Carla Provost Officially Becomes Chief of U.S. Border Patrol – First Female Head of U.S.B.P.

WASHINGTON — Carla Provost, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, was officially appointed the agency’s first female chief Thursday, more than a year after she was named acting chief.
Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan called it a historic announcement. “No one is better suited or better prepared to be chief,” he said. “Carla is an agent’s agent.”
In becoming the Border Patrol’s 18th chief, Provost said, “I don’t know if it’s possible to be both humble and proud, but that’s the emotion I’m feeling today.”
As for the challenges the agency faces, she said, “Border security is more than just what we do on the border every day.” (read more)
I hope she really does know her stuff and hasnt moved up because shes female. We need a strong tough leader there.
She seemed pretty tough in those hearings. Especially in dealing with those ignorant fools.
God be with you Chief Provost. Now go kick some a$$ 🙂
webgirl,
If you go back and look at the video of the President’s visit to The Wall prototypes, this Carla Provost is standing in the small group listening to the President.
I did not have a clue as to who she is, but, she was all smiles and very enthusiastic ab what Trump was saying.
I remember thinking at the time that, well, whoever she is, she’s all in.
I am happy to know she was the Acting Chief, as her attitude is certainly good and proper.
And she seems to have peer support.
23 yrs at a relatively thankless not-at-all-fun job…she would be seasoned.
(I betcha all the good guys who work BP are ectatic ab the progress made on their behalf.)
I noticed the same thing. I was just remarking to bh when I saw your post. She looks like someone who can kick some ass and take names.
She sticks out in a crowd and that is for sure.
she’s a hulk, too…not easy to intimidate, ha!
I found her keenness on Trump, when he visited the Border, to be charming.
Its exactly like I would feel…a bit overwhelmed, but the job requires attention to The Boss.
I liked her right away bc of the way she respected our great President..
Way to rain on a parade!
If the rank n file back her then im good! Otherwise Im wary. Nature of the beast.
You wary when men get the position too, Gil? Just because they’re men?
Or does the “wariness” kick in only when it’s a woman?
Does she look like a “softy” to you?
For more than a year she was acting chief. She knows her stuff. She’s also a 23-year veteran.
She has been acting head since April 2017. She did not move up, she just finally received the title.
Good!
I love when you lay out facts like an assassin ; )
Because I don’t have a nice silver shovel….
that and it was in the first line of the fox report. I couldn’t copy and paste the link using my tab….
Still, I bet it feels nice when they paint your name on the door and give you the new business cards.
Seems like hard work rewarded. Yup… hope she got a parking spot too.. 🙂
Just texted a buddy of mine who works in BP. He worked in Yuma when she was there. Won’t go into full details but his overall comment:
“She is bad ass.”
Trump and we the people win again.
palafox, THANKS for posting comment from her peer.
perfect.
we need more bad asses!!!
Congrats Caula Provost/WE NEED TOUGH BORDER CONTROL.
“When Ms. Provost started at Border Patrol, it was tiny backwater agency at the Justice Department with fewer than 5,000 agents patrolling the northern and southern borders.
Today the agency has nearly 20,000 agents, with the majority of them patrolling the Southwest border with Mexico. Ms. Provost said she and other agents were just given a flashlight and a pair of handcuffs when she first started. Today the agents use high-tech sensors, aerostats and small drone aircraft to carry out their mission.”
WOW, back when Carla started, given only a flashlight
and a pair of handcuffs and your sent out. TAKES COURAGE.
MaryGrace, Yeah, isn’t that a surprise. Maybe now they can supply them with an AK-47 and a “Ma Duece”. Then she and her staff can fully carry out their mission. All within the legal limits, of course. Ha.
Expect @CNN, other MSM outlets to start asking, “why does President Trump hate men?”
Hey they can’t have it both ways…
They have already said he hates women…
Yeah I know… they wouldn’t know the truth if it hit them in the face.
How many women has this POTUS appointed? Tons!
That has to be the post of the day! I absolutely love it because he is killing their talking point about women being in leadership positions.
Fle LOL I choked out a laugh on that comment. BECAUSE IT IS TRUE. That is how dumb the media is. They are losing ALL of their talking points. So they just make up crap.
Your so right!
But then if gender is fluid and blah, blah, blah, BS, why do they even say things like he hates women or men? I get a headache trying to figure out when gender matters to the lunatics.
It’s all about the mission
She does not look like a delicate snowflake.
Congrats …. She has a a very difficult job ahead of Her
Amen, only the strong need to apply.
She’s been working with Border Patrol for 23 years and acting chief for over a year. She knows her stuff!
And was a police officer in Kansas before joining the Border Patrol.
Yes indeed.
Saw her months ago when PDJT went to the boarder to view the prototypes. She appeared to be listening attentively, asked a few questions and talked to Kirstjen. Did not know who she was at the time (other than she was in uniform).
She looks like she could put a very rapid beatdown on Chuck Schumer if he ever shows his mangy hide down there. 😀
Bang Schumer and McConnell’s heads together until they get it about border security.
I’ll buy group tickets to see that one.
I’m a female former INS lawyer and you would definitely be happy with me as head of DHS/ICE or BP. Congrats to Chief Provost!
Wendy, Sorry but you are being recalled to lead the border agency of your choosing or if you are retired, too bad. Wait a minute….I’m retired and I don’t want to go back. But if it would help this country destroy the ideology of the Left, I’m in. Although I’m not sure how crystallizing proteins would help. I’ll get back to you. Ha.
Let’s see some wimpy antifa droog take the Chief on ..
Run her out of a restaurant. try it..
I like where you are going with this… 🙂
Border agents Ignacio Ramos and Jose Campean engaged a Mexican drug mule in a gunfight, wounding him in the buttocks. US Attorney, Johnny (Satan) Sutton prosecuted these agents for “bring a firearm to a crime scene” and got ten year sentences. During the trial, the mule was busted smuggling more drugs, but evidence withheld from defense and jury. Placed in general population, these agents were beaten repeatedly, then placed in solitary confinement. As details emerged, COLD ANGER demanded justice. Freshman Rep Mikey Mouse McCaul was chairman of Judiciary, did nothing. On his last day in office, cowardly Baby Bush COMMUTED the felony sentences, but leaving the conviction record.
President Trump, please PARDON Agents Ramos and Campean
Amen Faux. Remember that well. What Bush allowed to happen to those fine officers was criminal.
I had no clue about this! Our President would have honored them at the WH for a job well done. I agree and hope our President does fully pardon both men.
This was when I lost ALL respect for Bush. There was no reason to punish these men for doing their jobs. There was no reason not to pardon them either… This was political cowardice.
Congratulations! 23 years of on the job experience! So nice to see this promotion from within instead of a connected Washington insider. Blessings and God Speed for the work ahead!
But, but, but what about the war on women?
It’s now the Women’s War on Illegals.
I realize that Agent Carla Provost does not negotiate trade deals… but she does deal with foreigners.
Maybe Sundance might consider the addition of another picture for his “SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FRIENDS” theme park gallery.
Also. Thank you fauxscienceslayer. Agree absolutely on a pardon for Agents Ramos & Campean. I remember reading about that when it happened. Criminal idiocy.
“Criminal idiocy” my fat glutomus maximus. That was part of Bush’s agenda. The more illegals, the better for the Bush Family Fortune.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry to say I voted for that clown twice.
He was still better than either alternative.
Damned by faint praise.
Another Divine Femine Warrior appointed by Trump!! We need people coming up through the ranks. This is very motivational plus they know all the ins and outs and challenges first hand which makes for good leadership. We saw this with Gina Haspel as well. All my support and prayers are with her for divine guidance from within!!
Excellent choice. Flies right in the faces of those who would call the Trump Administration bigots, sexists (and those other “ists” that I can’t spell). With 23 years in the field, she probably has plenty of support from the ranks, too.
She appears capable.
And she certainly appears to be nobody’s fool.
another excellent choice by our VSG President Donald John Trump
Congrats!!
She looks like a tough cookie…Congrats on the official title, Ma’am, and looking forward to hearing good things from the border patrol here in Tucson sector
Congratulations..
CHIEF!!
They call her Chief Lady Carla Provost a.k.a. Lady Carla!
Another woman takes on a historic role during Trump’s presidency and the so-called feminist Dems are silent about it. But they are not ignoring it, they’re burning mad.
Brienne of Tarth (Game of Thrones) comes to mind.
Congratulations Carla Provost !
Great potential hyper-chess move by Trump
Good for her. She looks like she yielded a baton or night stick with some really bad intentions. Skull meet night stick!
But, but, Trump hates women. Sarc
Congratulations to Carla Provost.
If she was indeed the most qualified and was not just promoted to fill a government-created minority slot, then why the ‘first’ spotlight on her gender?
First-this and first-that is malarky. Always hire the most qualified and those news worthy first-this and first-that will naturally fall in place without the fanfare.
We still need ‘the wall’…that would take care of about 30% of the problem…but it’s a very expensive 30%….contain that while containing the overstayed visa problem…punch hard and don’t telegraph intentions…
Welcome, Ms. Provost.
Are Boarder Patrol Agents not allowed to carry weapons? Given what the drug runners are, I find that difficult to believe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Border Patrol agents are issued the H&K P2000 pistol in 40 S&W caliber. I actually know what that means. I attended a lengthy course that was both an introduction and provided an advanced understanding of firearms. This was conducted by professionals, who were US Military Veterans and the course was specifically tailored to women.
From my research:
Border Patrol Agents are Federal Law Enforcement Officers and are issued a firearm as noted above and are authorized to carry a firearm while on duty, authorized to carry off-duty (yes, even in California), and to use automatic rifles when issued — like police SWAT teams.
HOWEVER, from my research, previous administrations were “not particularly pleased” with off-duty carry, with issuing automatic rifles to Border Patrol Agents on operations where they would likely encounter Mexican drug cartels, or even with allowing the better bullet proof vests to be worn during high-risk operations — like what local police wear for SWAT operations.
Again, I’m not an expert on this but serious Googling brings up a lot of information on the way the previous administrations (not just Obama!) treated the Border Patrol. It’s really bad!
I support women in policing!! Carla was formerly a police officer in Kansas and when she joined the Border Patrol less than 5% of officers were female.
Congratulations on your promotion to Chief of U.S. Border Patrol, Carla. I am so grateful to you for what you are doing. Thank you!
Tells me a lot that she’s wearing her uniform, and not a suit.
