Carla Provost Officially Becomes Chief of U.S. Border Patrol – First Female Head of U.S.B.P.

WASHINGTON — Carla Provost, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, was officially appointed the agency’s first female chief Thursday, more than a year after she was named acting chief.

Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan called it a historic announcement. “No one is better suited or better prepared to be chief,” he said. “Carla is an agent’s agent.”

In becoming the Border Patrol’s 18th chief, Provost said, “I don’t know if it’s possible to be both humble and proud, but that’s the emotion I’m feeling today.”

As for the challenges the agency faces, she said, “Border security is more than just what we do on the border every day.” (read more)

  1. Gil says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    I hope she really does know her stuff and hasnt moved up because shes female. We need a strong tough leader there.

  2. Marygrace Powers says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Congrats Caula Provost/WE NEED TOUGH BORDER CONTROL.

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      August 9, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      “When Ms. Provost started at Border Patrol, it was tiny backwater agency at the Justice Department with fewer than 5,000 agents patrolling the northern and southern borders.

      Today the agency has nearly 20,000 agents, with the majority of them patrolling the Southwest border with Mexico. Ms. Provost said she and other agents were just given a flashlight and a pair of handcuffs when she first started. Today the agents use high-tech sensors, aerostats and small drone aircraft to carry out their mission.”

      WOW, back when Carla started, given only a flashlight
      and a pair of handcuffs and your sent out. TAKES COURAGE.

      • Daniel M. Camac says:
        August 9, 2018 at 7:57 pm

        MaryGrace, Yeah, isn’t that a surprise. Maybe now they can supply them with an AK-47 and a “Ma Duece”. Then she and her staff can fully carry out their mission. All within the legal limits, of course. Ha.

  3. EricStoner says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Expect @CNN, other MSM outlets to start asking, “why does President Trump hate men?”

  4. Summer says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    She does not look like a delicate snowflake.

  5. Nigella says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Congrats …. She has a a very difficult job ahead of Her

  6. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Saw her months ago when PDJT went to the boarder to view the prototypes. She appeared to be listening attentively, asked a few questions and talked to Kirstjen. Did not know who she was at the time (other than she was in uniform).

  7. xcontra says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    She looks like she could put a very rapid beatdown on Chuck Schumer if he ever shows his mangy hide down there. 😀

  8. wendy forward says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    I’m a female former INS lawyer and you would definitely be happy with me as head of DHS/ICE or BP. Congrats to Chief Provost!

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      August 9, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      Wendy, Sorry but you are being recalled to lead the border agency of your choosing or if you are retired, too bad. Wait a minute….I’m retired and I don’t want to go back. But if it would help this country destroy the ideology of the Left, I’m in. Although I’m not sure how crystallizing proteins would help. I’ll get back to you. Ha.

  9. 4EDouglas says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Let’s see some wimpy antifa droog take the Chief on ..
    Run her out of a restaurant. try it..

  10. fauxscienceslayer says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Border agents Ignacio Ramos and Jose Campean engaged a Mexican drug mule in a gunfight, wounding him in the buttocks. US Attorney, Johnny (Satan) Sutton prosecuted these agents for “bring a firearm to a crime scene” and got ten year sentences. During the trial, the mule was busted smuggling more drugs, but evidence withheld from defense and jury. Placed in general population, these agents were beaten repeatedly, then placed in solitary confinement. As details emerged, COLD ANGER demanded justice. Freshman Rep Mikey Mouse McCaul was chairman of Judiciary, did nothing. On his last day in office, cowardly Baby Bush COMMUTED the felony sentences, but leaving the conviction record.

    President Trump, please PARDON Agents Ramos and Campean

  11. bessie2003 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Congratulations! 23 years of on the job experience! So nice to see this promotion from within instead of a connected Washington insider. Blessings and God Speed for the work ahead!

  12. BetsBets says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    But, but, but what about the war on women?

  13. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    August 9, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    I realize that Agent Carla Provost does not negotiate trade deals… but she does deal with foreigners.
    Maybe Sundance might consider the addition of another picture for his “SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FRIENDS” theme park gallery.
    Also. Thank you fauxscienceslayer. Agree absolutely on a pardon for Agents Ramos & Campean. I remember reading about that when it happened. Criminal idiocy.

  14. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Another Divine Femine Warrior appointed by Trump!! We need people coming up through the ranks. This is very motivational plus they know all the ins and outs and challenges first hand which makes for good leadership. We saw this with Gina Haspel as well. All my support and prayers are with her for divine guidance from within!!

  15. Truthfilter says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Excellent choice. Flies right in the faces of those who would call the Trump Administration bigots, sexists (and those other “ists” that I can’t spell). With 23 years in the field, she probably has plenty of support from the ranks, too.

  16. Bendix says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    She appears capable.

  17. phoenixRising says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    another excellent choice by our VSG President Donald John Trump

  19. chrystalia99 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    She looks like a tough cookie…Congrats on the official title, Ma’am, and looking forward to hearing good things from the border patrol here in Tucson sector

  20. LafnH20 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Congratulations..
    CHIEF!!

  21. covfefe999 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Another woman takes on a historic role during Trump’s presidency and the so-called feminist Dems are silent about it. But they are not ignoring it, they’re burning mad.

  22. robert_g says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Brienne of Tarth (Game of Thrones) comes to mind.
    Congratulations Carla Provost !
    Great potential hyper-chess move by Trump

  23. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Good for her. She looks like she yielded a baton or night stick with some really bad intentions. Skull meet night stick!

  24. Judiciary says:
    August 9, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    But, but, Trump hates women. Sarc

  25. Nikita's_UN_Shoe says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Congratulations to Carla Provost.

    If she was indeed the most qualified and was not just promoted to fill a government-created minority slot, then why the ‘first’ spotlight on her gender?

    First-this and first-that is malarky. Always hire the most qualified and those news worthy first-this and first-that will naturally fall in place without the fanfare.

  26. Kent says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    We still need ‘the wall’…that would take care of about 30% of the problem…but it’s a very expensive 30%….contain that while containing the overstayed visa problem…punch hard and don’t telegraph intentions…

    Welcome, Ms. Provost.

  27. Rhoda R says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Are Boarder Patrol Agents not allowed to carry weapons? Given what the drug runners are, I find that difficult to believe.

    • Linnéa says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:44 pm

      Very interesting question. I googled and researched this (including topics discussed on ‘forum.officer.com’) and while I’m not an expert on this topic — obviously — I am a studious researcher.

      Border Patrol agents are issued the H&K P2000 pistol in 40 S&W caliber. I actually know what that means. I attended a lengthy course that was both an introduction and provided an advanced understanding of firearms. This was conducted by professionals, who were US Military Veterans and the course was specifically tailored to women.

      From my research:

      Border Patrol Agents are Federal Law Enforcement Officers and are issued a firearm as noted above and are authorized to carry a firearm while on duty, authorized to carry off-duty (yes, even in California), and to use automatic rifles when issued — like police SWAT teams.

      HOWEVER, from my research, previous administrations were “not particularly pleased” with off-duty carry, with issuing automatic rifles to Border Patrol Agents on operations where they would likely encounter Mexican drug cartels, or even with allowing the better bullet proof vests to be worn during high-risk operations — like what local police wear for SWAT operations.

      Again, I’m not an expert on this but serious Googling brings up a lot of information on the way the previous administrations (not just Obama!) treated the Border Patrol. It’s really bad!

  28. Linnéa says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    I support women in policing!! Carla was formerly a police officer in Kansas and when she joined the Border Patrol less than 5% of officers were female.

  29. Yippeekiyay says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Congratulations on your promotion to Chief of U.S. Border Patrol, Carla. I am so grateful to you for what you are doing. Thank you!

  30. Resolute says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Tells me a lot that she’s wearing her uniform, and not a suit.

