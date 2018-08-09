Carla Provost Officially Becomes Chief of U.S. Border Patrol – First Female Head of U.S.B.P.

WASHINGTON — Carla Provost, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, was officially appointed the agency’s first female chief Thursday, more than a year after she was named acting chief.

Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan called it a historic announcement. “No one is better suited or better prepared to be chief,” he said. “Carla is an agent’s agent.”

In becoming the Border Patrol’s 18th chief, Provost said, “I don’t know if it’s possible to be both humble and proud, but that’s the emotion I’m feeling today.”

As for the challenges the agency faces, she said, “Border security is more than just what we do on the border every day.” (read more)

