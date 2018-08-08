Arresting Development: California Police Chief’s Son Arrested for Attacking Sikh Man in Viral Video…

A 71-year-old Indian Sikh named Sahib Singh Natt was attacked in California on Monday morning. The attackers beat, kicked, spit-on and ridiculed the elderly Sikh while demanding money.
Today two arrests were made. One of those arrested is Tyrone McAllister (pictured left), the 18-year-old son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister.
(CBS Sacramento) […] Wednesday, authorities announced they had made arrests in connection to the incident: 18-year-old Tyrone McAllister and a 16-year-old boy. Both teens are facing charges of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.
Manteca police confirm that McAllister is the son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister. Investigators say Union City authorities have been in contact with them and helped in the case. (read more)
oh wait, this isn’t the same incident where the man was told to “go back to where you came from”.
I thought all Leftists welcomed immigrants.
Only leftist immigrants.
That Sikh looks awful White said NYTimes.
Both teens are facing charges of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.
But no hate crime charges?
Ziiggii, hey he had a could life growing up with a policeman? Had to get some of his hate from parents. Hope he now gets a police record, given 6 months in a male prison and would make a great boytoy and learn that he ain’t very important and must pay the price for beating up on an elderly man. Sickening. Do not let him go free without jail time and being royally fined. Being in CA, who knows!
Had to get some of his hate from parents.
Not necessarily. Sometimes, outside influences are greater – having a dad in LE may have prompted him to prove his street creds.
I knew someone many years ago who’s husband was a policeman – Oakland and Richmond, CA. Their son was out cruising one night with friends; got stopped by the cops. They were told to get out of the car, etc. Apparently all the guys,my friend’s son included, started mouthing off, and were hauled in. Could have resisted all of that by just following the cop’s instruction. To say the least, his father was not amused.
You’re making a lot of assumptions. He may be the son of the police chief, but you are making the assumption that the son and the father have a relationship. From the article “Family says Tyrone has recently been estranged from them.” Yeah, what’s ‘recently’ and this word family doesn’t do anything to describe who they are and whether or not the father is in the home.
Hate comes from the environment and it doesn’t sound as if this guy spent much time at home at all.
OT but the bike lock proff. Eric Clanton just got 3 yrs probation for multiple attempted homicides, though he was charged with gbh. This kid will probably get a prize for his little effort. Sounds like a job for bikers for Trump
Thank you Ozzytrumpster for the update. I had been thinking about this today after finding out today was his sentencing date. How is it that he can attack people in this way and just get off with probation for a hate crime? Hate against people who don’t share his political views? Crazy
So where are the calls for the Police Chief to resign; his son is a criminal; if he can’t control his own son then he has no business being a Police Chief!
I hope the world will keep this story alive and well by reporting and not sweep it under the rug because of the kid’s race and his dad’s job.
If he’s not a Trump supporter, it will likely get zero press.
Quick, doctor an image of the perp and make him wear a red MAGA hat. 🙂
Hollow, excellent moniker 👍
He has the whole world in His Hands 🙏
They e made a cottage industry of not reporting it, with some of the orgs like the NABJ having active stated priorities in that vein:
https://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2013/11/26/as-knock-out-game-grows-author-was-ahead-of-the-news/
“The author said that for years he was seeing such crimes dismissed as “kids blowing off steam,” but when he began seeing regular Americans talking about these crimes more and more on social media and Youtube he knew it was time to speak out about his the media is refusing to report the truth.
“These are the same reporters that created this racial paradigm that made us the most race conscious country in the world, where every day we read about black caucuses, black churches, black schools, black TV, black radio, black newspapers and then we get stories by the National Association of Black Journalists. Then you look at the epidemic of black violence and they go, ‘Carl, we’re color blind.’ So, there’s a lot of denial out there and that’s what my focus was to show people THIS… IS… HAPPENING… NOW.”
In California, it’s legal to murder people via HIV/AIDS, with a gun, or to attempt to kill them with bike locks, etc. This guy will get no jail time.
Neural, where do you get this information as I live here and have never heard such garbage. If HIV/AIDS stupids were killed, it would be by their own hands because otherwise they are flourishing, especially in SF. You must be reading crap magazines to come up with this garbage. If they don’t kill themselves, they die of the severe attack on their bodies for sex from the wrong location which is full of bacteria, etc. and even a simple pneumonia can kill them.
Uh Carrie2 you might want to think about this and get back to us.
I suggest you start by comparing the penalties for handing out plastic straws vs an HIV positive having sex and not informing the other person of the fact.
LikeLiked by 6 people
HIV/AIDS stupids CAN DONATE BLOOD in Californicate! That is a DEATH sentence for the recipient but money in the pocket of the donor depending on how the blood is handled.
https://yournewswire.com/california-jerry-brown-hiv-blood/
HIV is a fragile virus that doesn’t survive exposure to air, but researchers have found live virus inside syringes after more than two months. This is why shared syringes transmit AIDS. link
BAM! Good job!
Thank you!
Antifa called. You’re late for the rally.
Carrie2 where do you get your information from????????? The BART transit system is riddled with needles and they have to warn passengers before they step off trains, but if a waiter passes out a straw, it is jail time.
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Hypodermic-Needle-Found-on-BART-Train-474895893.html
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/the-conversation/sd-cities-in-california-with-plastic-straw-bans-20180725-htmlstory.html
Don’t forget, in CA, if you work in a long-term care facility and you use an incorrect gender pronoun, you can be subject to up to 1 year in jail and a $1000 fine. Smh.
Get your license to carry and defend yourself
You’ll never get one in California
Not true. : )
Yeah there was some recent developments with the 9th Circuit shockingly enough, that may pave the way for people to carry a gun in public in some fashion.
Do tell
In the counties surrounding the Bay Area and L.A you will not get without political connections.
Well, you can’t blame the kid. It’s a tough life being a police chief’s son…
Yeah. All the police brutality he must have suffered. I wonder if BLM will show up and pay for his lawyer. (snark)
Yep. This kid will likely wind up sharing a cell with Otis.
At 18 he’s an adult in California. Stick him in county jail in general population to await trial.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think a judge will grant him ROR since his dad is chief of police ~ even though that fact did not stop him from committing the crime to begin with.
Saying hes estranged from family, and hes an adult anyway.
Children, the elderly…these are heart wrenching stories and very hard to process.☹️😪😢😟😡☹️
Multiculturalism: it ain’t for everyone …
“Arresting Development” LOL LOL you slay me, Sundance.
Just imagine if these two were white.
Or Trump supporters…
99.9999999% of Trump supporters would never even think about doing this.
Completely agree. We know that, but the media likes to spew fake news and sadly, many who are already predisposed to such propaganda will buy into it.
The good news is that the Trump Boomerang has proven to be very reliable and VERY effective!😀
Hope this doesn’t show up twice. @G-Man.
This already happened. I was looking up the story on Mr. Malhi, another Sikh recently attacked when I came across this swamp dwelling rag, “The Bipartisan Report.” Their headline article is, “Sikh Man Brutally Attacked By Trump Racists & What He Was Doing Made Him A Punchline.”
According to the non-biased (sarc) article, Mr. Malhi, while a Republican posting signs for his Republican candidate, reports he was verbally and physically attacked by two white men. These unamed and unidentified white men left hate symbols used by groups like Norwegian Nazis in World War II. The reporter summarizes that President Trump is responsible for increased attacks on minorities as he continues to push the idea that immigrants pose a threat to Western civilization.
I emailed the author and nicely asked him to go back to school so he can learn to get all the facts before gaslighting. I also suggested another topic of exploration: The number of hate crimes staged by leftists so they can blame conservatives.
“indian Sikh Man”…can we just leave that stuff out and call him a man. A senior citizen is probably better. Identity politics and headlines. Give me a break. Terrible to watch.
If the perps were white and Trump supporters, they’d be calling it a hate crime incited by none other than the President himself.
But since they’re obviously not, it may get little if any coverage at all.
YES. This ^^^ is the point!
Joe, I agree but also mention that Sikhs are peaceful and lovely people and friends, thank you.
They are also allies and warriors.
Very TRUE!!
I know right. I am so sick of how the media makes race/religion/gender the defining factor in nearly every story they do.
Except when inconvenient for leftist agenda, then no race is mentioned, just “teens”.
Leave the Sikhs alone. Noble people.
There isn’t much that gets my blood boiling more than elder or child abuse. Just so wrong. I hope they get some serious jail time and have to pay restitution to the victim.
Is anyone surprised?
I feel sorry for his Dad. This would be humiliating for any LEO, let alone the Chief. I’m sure he didn’t raise his son to behave this way. He’s obviously fallen in with some bad influences.
I hope the elderly man wasn’t seriously hurt. Very hard to watch that video of his abuse. That kid needs to be prosecuted for sure.
Dad is most probably a Democrat who gives orders to stand down when President Trump’s supporters are being assaulted by Antifa. Don’t feel sorry.
https://www.usfca.edu/management/news/law-enforcement-leadership-symposium-starting-the-new-year-social-justice
Apple does not fall far from the tree.
i assume someone called out ‘worldstar’ as the assault took place.
if you wanna know what that means, go look at some of the fight compilations online, ie at worldstarhiphop. quite shocking.
george zimmerman could have used the videos as a defense. the basic premise is that there is a policy of sorts for certain people on the street to ‘jump’ unsuspecting people, usually in groups of 2-10, and then beat said person mercilessly. even if and sometimes especially if your opponent is defenseless and on the ground.
the aim seeming to be: knocking said target out until he has a seizure (‘sleep’). if he bleeds copiously (‘leaking’), ever the better.
and, of course, preferably this should be captured on phone video.
I’ve seen some of the depravity on that website. Sick, sick disgusting ‘people’. Hospitalizing someone (or worse) is considered entertainment.
“… a policy of sorts for certain people on the street to ‘jump’ unsuspecting people, usually in groups of 2-10, and then beat said person mercilessly. even if and sometimes especially if your opponent is defenseless and on the ground.
the aim seeming to be: knocking said target out until he has a seizure (‘sleep’). if he bleeds copiously (‘leaking’), ever the better.
Yep, “groups of 2 to 10″ jump unsuspecting people and beat them mercilessly”
And then it’s reported in the media and on the police blotter as:
“There was a fight”
or “a number of people were fighting”.
And in the schools, the 1 kid victim who was mobbed and beat down would be suspended “for fighting”.
Today’s “no-justice” justice system.
“Today’s “no-justice” justice system”
Boy am I feeling that today.
Chris Collins getting busted for doing something every other member of Congress is probably guilty of.
When did the FBI start their investigation? The same week he endorsed President Trump? SMH
You’ve got that right. And it’s usually going to be 4-5 blacks on one white. If they’re caught, the standard copout is “he said sumpin rayciss”. That crap started in the schools when I was a kid in the 50’s, provoke all the fights you want and if you get caught, toss out the racism crap. They’ve been milking that ever since, all the way up to the white house.
“Knock-out Game”? Colin Flaherty has documented its existence, despite the media calling it a myth.
They used to be chronicled here at Treehouse before economics, Leftist / FBI / DOJ subversion and tyranny, and the Trump candidacy and Presidency became matters of greater importance.
Here’s one from 2016 that summarizes prior years somewhat.
Polar Bear Hunting – Police Investigate Another Brutal Knock Out Assault In Paterson New Jersey…
Posted on February 6, 2016 by sundance
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/02/06/polar-bear-hunting-police-investigate-another-brutal-knock-out-assault-in-paterson-new-jersey/
Bet they don’t charge him with hate crime , wrong race
This isn’t the first time a Sikh has been attacked like this. I remember a similar incident a few years ago in Wisconsin. The attacker wasn’t a police chief’s son tho…. I’d remember that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since 9/11 Sikh’s have been mistaken for Muslims and attacked. It’s a shame because they are certainly anti-muslim to an extreme. Their religion is nothing like Islam. They’ve been persecuted by Islam. Blame it on cultural ignorance and the turbans the Sikh wear. The men do not cut their hair and wrap it in a turban. It takes a considerable amount of time and effort to do it as well. They’ve been harassed by the TSA, etc. They also carry a small ceremonial knife as part of their religion but it’s usually far from a dangerous weapon.
People in Seattle were attacking Sikhs after 9/11. It was sickening. There are a LOT of Sikhs in the PNW and Vancouver, B.C. area.
The ‘Spin”.
Sad, somber, heartfelt statement from the Chief.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It is a shame because by all accounts this young man was raised by his father yet chose another path by impressing his bad acting friends or fitting into some hard stereotype.
Suncc49: this young man was also raised by his school in a school environment under compulsory education laws. Many young people are trapped in situations where they must get along with outright criminals on a daily basis, and this has been going on for decades. I recall a medical student in the 1970s telling me that there were girls with kidney infections aggravated by their holding urine all day, afraid to use the school bathrooms because of the violence.
Because “education” is an unexamined sacred cow most politicians and community leaders won’t touch this subject. I am all for education, do not misconstrue my intentions, but some “schools” are schools for crminals. It would not surprised me if that were the case in this instance.
Its always he fell in with a bad crowd. No, you are part of a bad crowd in some way and the door was left open. But he did make those choices himself.
“….you are part of a bad crowd in some way and the door was left open….”
Your comment appears to be addressing the police chief/father.
You cannot justify a flat statement to this police chief/father in which you tell him, “….you are part of a bad crowd in some way….”
Seriously?
I can only hope that you never deal with a situation with your children in which you need to interface with law enforcement.
I won’t take the blame for all the mistakes my kids may make or have made. Neither will I take the credit for the excellent things they do. That’s just a starting point because real lifre has a thousand variables that you might assume you would never face.
You are wrong to point the finger at the police chief in that tone. Simply. Wrong.
He did leave the door open, somehow in some way. I do not blame the incident on the father. Im in an LEO family in california. The son made those choices himself
I thought your comment suggested that the father’s supposed knowledge of what his son was doing constituted having power over all the son’s choices.
I wonder if you are imagining a world where constant supervision and awareness on the part of the parent will effectively “close all of those doors” and as a result, the child will never misbehave or engage in unlawful behavior. No such world exists.
In the leo community we are much more aware and families get the whole story on things going on within our areas, and among law enforcement in general. Suffice to say dad had extra knowledge to carefully wield but the kid made his bed for the long run.
Between my son and two nephews, our family has many decades of continuous service as LEOs. I didn’t realize we were to present LEO credentials in order to participate in the conversation.
https://www.usfca.edu/management/news/law-enforcement-leadership-symposium-starting-the-new-year-social-justice
Pappa is a SJW. Be smart, or be dumb, but please don’t be dumb as a box of rocks,
You are completely wrong. I think you read too fast and/or have trouble comprehending what you read. Slow down and live happy.
Dear God, what a BULLSH%T attempt by Chief McAllister to cover his butt. Where’s the statement that he will do all in his power to make sure his son the perp is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, which is what he’d say if the perp were someone else’s son? Nowhere.
And then there’s the “my son had bad companions, ran with a bad crowd” rambling on. The perp is 18 years old. He knew EXACTLY what he was doing when he initiated the robbery on the old man and then beat him when the old man didn’t go along.
At least Chief McAllister recognizes that his reputation is probably eternally trashed.
That is one of the most genuine statements I’ve ever read from a public official. I know nothing about this police chief, but he certainly cannot be faulted for this response. I feel for his family.
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://www.usfca.edu/management/news/law-enforcement-leadership-symposium-starting-the-new-year-social-justice
How could he NOT be aware of his childs activities before he hung out with the bad crowd? Look at his training and experience.
“A ranking officer in both cities, Chief McAllister has commanded several divisions, bureaus, and functions including Patrol Operations, Investigations, Youth and Family Intervention and Counseling Services, School Policing Services, Gang Violence Suppression, Community Policing Services, SWAT, Canine Units, and Media Relations.
Chief McAllister is also an educator, previously serving as lead faculty at the University of Phoenix, and now as a faculty member of Chabot College. For nearly two decades he has served several community organizations including serving as the President of the Board at the St. Rose Hospital Foundation, a member of the advisory board of the University of San Francisco’s International Institute of Criminal Justice Leadership, the California State Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training’s Command College Program, the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, and several nonprofit organizations in the East Bay. In his spare time, he is a youth mentor with Reality Mentor, Inc.”
Even more here-
http://www.chabotcollege.edu/commencement/2018-keynote-speaker.php
I agree Gil, not a whole lot of sympathy here for the victim.
The Sikh victim and the Sikh community was mentioned but only briefly.
The police chief seemed to want to make sure that every one knew that that family had nothing to do with this bad boy son and they had no idea he was this much of a bad boy.
Even though Gil points out that this police chief is educated and experienced and probably paid very well to notice these exact same things in other situations.
But not his bad boy son, nope not his boy.
Never saw it coming.
The Pappy is a SJW. You need more?
https://www.usfca.edu/management/news/law-enforcement-leadership-symposium-starting-the-new-year-social-justice
Dear chief, sorry about your (prepared by a lawyer) grief. Myself, I wouldn’t need a lawyer to tell folks how pissed off I am but I’m not a politician in law enforcement. That said, I hope your son gets the maximum punishment for his hate crime. How does mandatory 10 years hard time before being parole eligible sound to you? By the way, being untouchable by the law and teaching that lesson to your son along with drugs & thugs most likely had the maximum impact on you and your sons negative life. Finally there are plenty of therapy facilities across the US that produce fabulous results. Perhaps someday you and your son will volunteer to enter one and get straight.
No spin. This was a heartfelt and painful confession of a father’s failure to save his son. I was a cop in Union City and I vouch for Chief McAllister. This community, per capita, is one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the nation. The police force is equally diverse in ethnicity, sexual orientation and religious beliefs. I am happy you posted the facebook post, because if you didn’t…I would certainly have done so. You need to know that this department has suffered greatly over the years…their Chief was assassinated by a Mexican/Chicano gang in the 70’s while reaching out to the community at a church. God Bless the McAllister family and pray for the soul of their son.
DeployedTooLong, yours was a very nice heartfelt defense of your former Police Chief whom you seem to know well.
But no where did you mention any sympathy for the 71 year old man that the Police Chiefs son viciously attacked twice.
This was a very, very nasty attack by TWO young men against an elderly man who was minding his own business, just out for a nice walk along a city park.
It has slipped some peoples minds that these vicious thugs violently knocked this 71 year old man down and also spit on him.
I did not slip my notice that most of your former police chiefs apology, or what ever that was, is spent on explaining the home situation of his family and very, very little time is spent on how devastated the family of this victim might be and perhaps what the responsibility his son has in helping this family recover.
I am really glad that Union City is diverse and that you like your former chief.
But his son is a vicious criminal thug and the attention must go now to his punishment and to the recovery of the victim.
Dude, hone your google fu. Chief McAhole is a SJW. https://www.usfca.edu/management/news/law-enforcement-leadership-symposium-starting-the-new-year-social-justice
It hurts my heart to read this comment, I have always thought that I would not want to feel the guilt one must have when one of your family harms another, and clearly this family is in grief.
Can’t help but think we did not see anything nearly as honest or apologetic when Tim Kaine’s son was arrested for his mob activity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably should have left the word “only” out of that statement.
That struck a chord with me also. Seemed to minimize the assault on the individual.
I feel for this man. Sad he has to send such a private message. I hope the kid is checked for drugs which would explain the behavior and many thefts. Prayers for them all and glad he is now off the streets.
What you’ve read here at this thread is the last we’ll ever hear about it.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the teenage thug gets a slap on his wrist from the court due to him being the son of the chief of police. And, of course, there’s that other thing.
“And, of course, there’s that other thing..”?
Are you politely suggesting “he” used to be a “she” and is “trans” or is he one of those “aspiring astronauts” we heard so much about a few years back?
I have known Sikhs and have studied their culture. They are not necessarily your normal Indian Subcontinent folks. They are considered on of the “martial” races and also do not take kindly to this type of behavior. Suggest these young men watch tread carefully because retribution is rather common with the Sikhs, especially if one of their elders is accosted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good, thedocoo…
I hope they do exact some revenge on these rotten little POS
thedoc00,
I suspect you are correct. If these teens just get a slap on the wrist, others will see that there is justice and it will not be pretty.
Considering the lack of justice these days, their revenge might be the only justice to happen.
I agree. Betcha there will be an increase of practicing Sikhs, male and female, wearing their kirtans out in public.
You are correct about the Sikhs… and this may play into the Democrat strategy of provoking “white” violence. If the Sikhs get the retribution that is deserved, I can only hope that they do so discreetly (and effectively)
And under the criminal justice reform priorities, don’t be surprised to see lots of suspended sentences and pleas down to nonviolent-leave charges.
Least we forget:
“The woman accused of bashing an elderly Hispanic man with a brick and telling him “go back to your country” is off the streets, authorities announced on Wednesday.
Laquisha Jones was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday night for her part in the Fourth of July beatdown that left a 92-year-old man with broken ribs, a battered face and bruises all over his body, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
https://nypost.com/2018/07/11/cops-catch-woman-accused-of-beating-hispanic-man-with-brick/
Laquisha and Tyrone need to address their toxic white masculinity.
No word. Cold anger.
Interesting statement from the Tyrone’s father, the Chief of Police in Union City. If you watch the video one wonders exactly where Tyrone McAllister learned his personal code of honor. My bet is that his father has protected him from the consequences of his behavior for years. Likely Tyrone was a terror in his neighborhood, school and was proud to be with his gangbanger friends. The father uses meaningless words like “tangential impact”, “minor injuries”, “three months in adult jail” and my favorite “wayward”. So over a “couple of years”, Tyrone has been convicted of theft at least 2x, and served juvenile detention and jail time. It sure is lucky for the community that Tyrone’s academic ambitions were not thwarted by only serving a few months in total for what probably were lenient plea bargained charges.
It’s a testament to our nation that this wasn’t swept under the rug.There are plenty of nations where that would have happened.
I find it curious that Sundance would post this.
I mean, yeah….ok….the 18 your old son of the CoP was arrested for attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.
But why the focus on this particular case?
Unless….
…the CoP is himself corrupt, and this plays into some larger issue we don’t know much about.
My guess is that Sundance isn’t telling us everything he knows, and this is related to bigger issues.
Anybody who’s been here since 2012 would not find this post curious in the slightest.
Anyone with knowledge of the Tri-Cities area of Union City, Newark and Fremont knows that Union City has been a ghetto dump since the beginning. Next in line was Newark, slightly better. Lastly was Fremont, CA. Fremont is called Little Kabul (thanks Bill Clinton).
The population is mostly Asian. Translation for Asian is Middle East, and then Asians. Oakland extended into San Leandro, San Lorenzo and Hayward. Gangs for decades. Once the Housing Authority made it portable the gangs spread everywhere throughout the East Bay.
If you’re going to visit, stick to the tourist spots. Some of these areas in the Bay Area make Los Angeles look like Disneyland. Of course you won’t hear about it because of tourism, but if you know locals than the real story comes out. I know locals.
It’s like taking a wrong turn into a neighborhood while visiting Coconut Grove in Miami……just sayin’
Looks like another obama boy.
rofl Black perpetrator. California. Confuses a Sikh for a Muslim. All on video. LIBS’ WORST NIGHTMARE!
Extra bonus points if the son used to be a daughter.
It’s unfortunate that some of the worst of the ignorant, uninformed and malicious people in the West seem only to see the Sikh turban and other clothing. In their minds, it looks Afghani or Muslim or possibly in this case just a convenient excuse to hurt a vulnerable elderly man.
When I was younger, I often worked with Sikhs in the lumber industry and I honestly never met a Sikh that wasn’t helpful, generous and kind to me. Monotheistic Sikhism in part, was a rejection of the despicable Hindu caste system with its lowest class of miserable outcast “undesirables.”
There have been radical factions of Sikhs like those in the battle to free Khalistan from Indian “oppression” in their view; the subsequent Air India explosion that killed innocent passengers and the assassination of Indira Ghandi etc but Sikhism for the vast majority of Sikhs in the West has been overwhelmingly a “Religion of Peace.” That is not a fake slogan to most Sikhs.
But they are expected as Sikhs to “fight back against oppression” and the elderly fellow’s brave but futile attempts in the video to defend himself from the younger punks demonstrated that belief. He did not coil up in the fetal position or beg them to stop.
The Sikhs I had the pleasure of working with must’ve been following the actual teachings of Sikhism such as “the importance of doing good actions rather than merely carrying out rituals and believing the way to a good life is to keep God in heart and mind at all times, live honestly and work hard, treat everyone equally and serve others.”
They also believe “there is only one God that is without form or gender, everyone is equal before God and a good life is lived as part of a community, by living and caring for others.”
If the elderly victim in the video was a devout Sikh, he believed all of the above and whether he did or did not, he didn’t deserve to be beat up by ignorant punks.
(True Story) Yesterday, I bought some fruit from a Sikh farmer family and store owner. I had about $3.50 cents change due but I said, “That’s OK, I’ve got enough change at home, Keep it.”
Before I left, the Sikh woman had added a few unrequested handfuls of green beans and other fresh vegetables to my grocery bag. It was her way of repaying my previous small tip. Those are the type of Sikhs I have occasionally met for over 40 years.
We have issues here that are not being addressed by the right people, but the BigTech fascists and MSM are doing yeoman’s work at covering up the stories and purging the videos.
https://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/06/05/teen-charged-with-assault-for-allegedly-hitting-91-year-old-man-with-a-cane/
https://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/01/09/watch-ny-muggers-caught-camera-attacking-83-year-old-man/
https://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/05/08/police-hunting-suspects-seen-camera-brutally-beating-street-vendor-bronx/
https://www.breitbart.com/california/2018/07/07/video-suspects-pummel-92-year-old-brick-southern-los-angeles/
They chased Colin Flaherty off of YouTube, though some others are hosting some of his previous videos, and he has new ones on minds,com
WHOA, wait as minute. I thought California was a sanctuary state?
It should be noted that many male Sikhs bear the name “Singh”. Singh means “lion” — they are remembering their lion who stood up to the evil “Deep State” of the time.
Judge a man by the character of the kids he raises. Is that biblical – treepers?
Probably just a misunderstanding of standard English. The young man was told to go out a seek some way of making money and the translation into street Ebonglish just got mangled in the process.
Brught to you by the Thug Apologist Network.
