Arresting Development: California Police Chief’s Son Arrested for Attacking Sikh Man in Viral Video…

A 71-year-old Indian Sikh named Sahib Singh Natt was attacked in California on Monday morning. The attackers beat, kicked, spit-on and ridiculed the elderly Sikh while demanding money.

Today two arrests were made. One of those arrested is Tyrone McAllister (pictured left), the 18-year-old son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister.

(CBS Sacramento) […] Wednesday, authorities announced they had made arrests in connection to the incident: 18-year-old Tyrone McAllister and a 16-year-old boy. Both teens are facing charges of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon. Manteca police confirm that McAllister is the son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister. Investigators say Union City authorities have been in contact with them and helped in the case. (read more)

