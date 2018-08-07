Federal Prosecutors Convict Rebellious Septuagenarians For Purchasing Ginseng at Wrong Time of Year…

Thankfully we don’t have to worry about those pesky diabetic septuagenarians running amok with bags of illegal Arkansas ginseng any longer. Today a federal conviction hopes to stomp out the underground treatment of Alzheimers, heart disease, fatigue, erectile dysfunction, hepatitis C, high blood pressure and menopausal symptoms….
MISSOURI – […] The Springfield News-Leader reports 77-year-old Kermit Schofield and his wife, 73-year-old Sandy Schofield were sentenced Tuesday.
The couple farms and sells herbs in Theodosia, a town of about 250 people near the Missouri-Arkansas border.
Federal prosecutors say that between June 2013 and August 2015 the Schofields illegally bought more than 100 pounds of ginseng in Arkansas. Prosecutors say the couple bought the ginseng outside the permitted time frame for purchasing ginseng in Missouri, and they knew it was illegal transport ginseng out of Arkansas without a state certification. (more)
Really glad our justice system has it’s priorities in line. Hate to think what might happen to the rule of law in our country without tough prosecutions of this sort!
In the meantime we have “Hate Crimes” which are clearly a violation of the 1st amendment. They can’t stop violations of the Supreme law of the land but can randomly enforce nonsensical laws. It is still against the law in Oregon to kick the heads off of rattlesnakes on boardwalks. Every state could benefit from the practice going on at the EPA where you write a new one you have to get rid of two old ones.
I kept hoping for a “gotcha, it’s a joke” but it never got there. It’s stranger than fiction.
Unbelievable. Or maybe not. Gotta keep those conviction stats up.
Here’s a prime example of why I was happier as a defense attorney than as a prosecutorl
Was Peter Strzok involved?
Now that’s pardon worthy.
WTF?
Did this case come from a Mueller referral?
Hallelujah… Sessions finally woke…
Well… he opened one eye for a moment
As Q would say… Stick with the Ginseng plan!
Don’t just take my word on how hopeless Sessions is……
Bankrupting the elderly seems to be a goal of the globalists. Is it time to use the 2nd amendment, yet?
Past time.
Past time!!
All( but a handful) need to hang…….including past politicians (especially Democommunists) their masters and corporate heads including media, and @#%#$#$ like Soros, Zuckerberg, Steyr, etc etc etc
No longer will I hold out hope for Sessions to do the right thing.
Missouri and Arkansas share a border???
Who knew?!?!?!
“We need a big, beautiful wall!!!”
Prettiest places on God’s earth on the AR/MO border. Half of Illinois lives in AR close to that border 😉
I’m glad to know that they didn’t get the year in prison that the feds wanted them to get. The story link here was a little short in the reasons they were buying it. I have to assume they were reselling it? It’s just a shame that it all went this far just to make an example of two old people. https://www.news-leader.com/story/news/crime/2018/08/07/supporters-pack-courtroom-couple-sentenced-ginseng-operation/923182002/
I will never doubt the Jeff Sessions DOJ again.
Send those horrible criminals to the Gulag!
Lock ’em up !!!
Wow, glad that is over. Now the Feds will have time to start the prosecution of Hillary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No reasonable prosecutor would indict Hillary… on Felony Ginseng Growing!!
Yep.
Apparently the Feds had to get their ‘Septugenarian Squad’ primed and ready to go – get some road miles – to prepare for the big dog HRC.
Should be good to go now, I’ll just sit right here and wait for the sparks to fly ……..
I saw Sundance’s twitter post and couldn’t comprehend this serious crime that took place in little Theodosia. Unreal there is a ginseng trafficking law.
Although Ozark meth cookers and pot growers are doing fine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Federal prosecutors wanted Kermit and Sandy Schofield to spend a year in prison.
At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Springfield, Judge Brian Wimes gave the Schofields the decision they wanted — one year of probation with no jail time.
At least the Judge had sense. The federal prosecutors have no sense nor shame.
Maybe …now the Session bashing will stop….!!!!!!
This is the final straw. War!
better not be a plastic straw or off the jail you go MaineCoon
Image broken… worth fixing 🙂
TY Rumpole! I sometimes have trouble posting the p;itures. That’s my favorite one, but I didn’t see your posting before I got the below one to post😺
Oops. Try again.
I can’t say what I’d like bc this isn’t the place, so I’ll just say GOOD GRIEF!
First it’s ginsng, then it’s unpasteurized milk you have to stop them before it gets out of control.
Dont EVEN let them get started whole-saleing Depends !
Meanwhile back at the outhouse, things were piling up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best laugh of the day… TY…
Who knew? Checking the internet machine this ‘wild’ ginseng thing is pretty well regulated in a lot of states, but if you grow your own no crime. Learn something new every day.
Do Possums like Gensing? The DOJ lawyers should all be sent to Sing Sing.
WHAT is with that cat???
I saw Sundance’s twitter post on this and was so shocked… who knew Ginseng was so controlled? Well, I was expressing my shock to hubby about these elderly people being federally prosecuted for ginseng and he told me that there is BIG money in ginseng. So, I hit the search engine and was SHOCKED to learn that ginseng IS highly regulated, you have to have a permit to “hunt” it and there are specific times of year you are allowed to harvest. Then there are penalties for growing it without a license… and OMG!!!!!! I thought this was America…
Who knew?
Probably the AMA donating billions to our “public servants” that keeps it tightly regulated.
Wouldn’t want anyone self-medicating now, would ww?
I wonder if it was a jury trial?
I think people are forgetting the fact that Ginseng is a “Gateway herb”
It may seem harmless enough taking a sip of (non addictive) ginseng tea… but pretty soon people wind up snorting pure MSG!!
Well, I’ll sleep better knowing these ginseng thugs are off the street. s>
