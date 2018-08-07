Federal Prosecutors Convict Rebellious Septuagenarians For Purchasing Ginseng at Wrong Time of Year…

Posted on August 7, 2018 by

Thankfully we don’t have to worry about those pesky diabetic septuagenarians running amok with bags of illegal Arkansas ginseng any longer.  Today a federal conviction hopes to stomp out the underground treatment of Alzheimers, heart disease, fatigue, erectile dysfunction, hepatitis C, high blood pressure and menopausal symptoms….

MISSOURI – […] The Springfield News-Leader reports 77-year-old Kermit Schofield and his wife, 73-year-old Sandy Schofield were sentenced Tuesday.

The couple farms and sells herbs in Theodosia, a town of about 250 people near the Missouri-Arkansas border.

Federal prosecutors say that between June 2013 and August 2015 the Schofields illegally bought more than 100 pounds of ginseng in Arkansas. Prosecutors say the couple bought the ginseng outside the permitted time frame for purchasing ginseng in Missouri, and they knew it was illegal transport ginseng out of Arkansas without a state certification. (more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, AG Jeff Sessions, Big Stupid Government, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Jeff Sessions, Police action, Professional Idiots, Taxes, Tea Party, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to Federal Prosecutors Convict Rebellious Septuagenarians For Purchasing Ginseng at Wrong Time of Year…

  1. abdiesus says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Really glad our justice system has it’s priorities in line. Hate to think what might happen to the rule of law in our country without tough prosecutions of this sort!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Orygun says:
      August 7, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      In the meantime we have “Hate Crimes” which are clearly a violation of the 1st amendment. They can’t stop violations of the Supreme law of the land but can randomly enforce nonsensical laws. It is still against the law in Oregon to kick the heads off of rattlesnakes on boardwalks. Every state could benefit from the practice going on at the EPA where you write a new one you have to get rid of two old ones.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      August 7, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      I kept hoping for a “gotcha, it’s a joke” but it never got there. It’s stranger than fiction.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. wendy forward says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Unbelievable. Or maybe not. Gotta keep those conviction stats up.

    Here’s a prime example of why I was happier as a defense attorney than as a prosecutorl

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. J.Ballz says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Now that’s pardon worthy.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. pgroup says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Did this case come from a Mueller referral?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. rumpole2 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Hallelujah… Sessions finally woke…

    Well… he opened one eye for a moment

    As Q would say… Stick with the Ginseng plan!

    Don’t just take my word on how hopeless Sessions is……

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Diane says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Bankrupting the elderly seems to be a goal of the globalists. Is it time to use the 2nd amendment, yet?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      August 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm

      Past time.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • InAz says:
      August 7, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      Past time!!
      All( but a handful) need to hang…….including past politicians (especially Democommunists) their masters and corporate heads including media, and @#%#$#$ like Soros, Zuckerberg, Steyr, etc etc etc

      No longer will I hold out hope for Sessions to do the right thing.

      Like

      Reply
  8. lastinillinois says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Missouri and Arkansas share a border???

    Who knew?!?!?!

    “We need a big, beautiful wall!!!”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. cheryl says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    I’m glad to know that they didn’t get the year in prison that the feds wanted them to get. The story link here was a little short in the reasons they were buying it. I have to assume they were reselling it? It’s just a shame that it all went this far just to make an example of two old people. https://www.news-leader.com/story/news/crime/2018/08/07/supporters-pack-courtroom-couple-sentenced-ginseng-operation/923182002/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. starfcker says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    I will never doubt the Jeff Sessions DOJ again.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. rds says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Send those horrible criminals to the Gulag!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Deplore Able says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Wow, glad that is over. Now the Feds will have time to start the prosecution of Hillary.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      August 7, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      No reasonable prosecutor would indict Hillary… on Felony Ginseng Growing!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      August 7, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      Yep.
      Apparently the Feds had to get their ‘Septugenarian Squad’ primed and ready to go – get some road miles – to prepare for the big dog HRC.

      Should be good to go now, I’ll just sit right here and wait for the sparks to fly ……..

      Like

      Reply
  13. ecmarsh says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    I saw Sundance’s twitter post and couldn’t comprehend this serious crime that took place in little Theodosia. Unreal there is a ginseng trafficking law.
    Although Ozark meth cookers and pot growers are doing fine.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Firefly says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Federal prosecutors wanted Kermit and Sandy Schofield to spend a year in prison.
    At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Springfield, Judge Brian Wimes gave the Schofields the decision they wanted — one year of probation with no jail time.

    At least the Judge had sense. The federal prosecutors have no sense nor shame.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. burnett044 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Maybe …now the Session bashing will stop….!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. MaineCoon says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    This is the final straw. War!

    Like

    Reply
  17. NJF says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    I can’t say what I’d like bc this isn’t the place, so I’ll just say GOOD GRIEF!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. aklh30f7y says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    First it’s ginsng, then it’s unpasteurized milk you have to stop them before it gets out of control.

    Like

    Reply
  19. ystathosgmailcom says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Meanwhile back at the outhouse, things were piling up.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Guyski says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Who knew? Checking the internet machine this ‘wild’ ginseng thing is pretty well regulated in a lot of states, but if you grow your own no crime. Learn something new every day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Howie says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Do Possums like Gensing? The DOJ lawyers should all be sent to Sing Sing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. lastinillinois says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    WHAT is with that cat???

    Like

    Reply
  23. Sandra-VA says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    I saw Sundance’s twitter post on this and was so shocked… who knew Ginseng was so controlled? Well, I was expressing my shock to hubby about these elderly people being federally prosecuted for ginseng and he told me that there is BIG money in ginseng. So, I hit the search engine and was SHOCKED to learn that ginseng IS highly regulated, you have to have a permit to “hunt” it and there are specific times of year you are allowed to harvest. Then there are penalties for growing it without a license… and OMG!!!!!! I thought this was America…

    Who knew?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      August 7, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      Probably the AMA donating billions to our “public servants” that keeps it tightly regulated.

      Wouldn’t want anyone self-medicating now, would ww?

      Like

      Reply
  24. William says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    I wonder if it was a jury trial?

    Like

    Reply
  25. rumpole2 says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    I think people are forgetting the fact that Ginseng is a “Gateway herb”

    It may seem harmless enough taking a sip of (non addictive) ginseng tea… but pretty soon people wind up snorting pure MSG!!

    Like

    Reply
  26. avgjosephine says:
    August 7, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Well, I’ll sleep better knowing these ginseng thugs are off the street. s>

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s