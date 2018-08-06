Saudi Arabia Suspends Flights To Canada as The Diplomatic Confrontation Escalates…

Many people are perplexed about the severity of Saudi Arabia’s response after Justin from Canada and Foreign Minister Crystina Freeland began denouncing KSA’s action in jailing a Saudi national, Samar Badawi (pictured below with Obama and Clinton), likely a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, for action against the government. It certainly appears there is a bigger backstory here than generally visible.

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to leave the country and freezing all new trade and investment transactions with Canada. “We consider the Canadian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia persona non grata and order him to leave within the next 24 hours,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Perhaps… just perhaps, this action is connected to a larger issue of Canada’s severe leftist ideology, their support for the Muslim Brotherhood, and their relationship to the “Five Eye’s Intelligence” network.

With all of the revelations in the past year, it would not be surprising to discover a coordinated -and ideologically driven- effort by a left-wing international intelligence community against political adversaries. Remember, in the bigger picture, the ongoing challenge in Saudi is a confrontation with the Muslim Brotherhood…. a Brotherhood entirely supported by the political left; including Justin Trudeau and Crystia Freeland.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has their own intelligence apparatus up and running now. Remember the orb (above)? The “Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology”?

Then we have Canada, Australia and New Zealand, normally friendly allies, being exceptionally combative to an incoming Trump administration –SEE HERE– and adding to the mix, the United Kingdom being more of an ideological adversary than geopolitical ally –SEE HERE– oh, there’s that Five Eyes reference again. Under this scenario, the KSA action makes a lot more sense:

#Statement | We consider the Canadian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia persona non grata and order him to leave within the next 24 hours. — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 5, 2018

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi state airline Saudia said in a post on its official Twitter account that it was suspending flights to and from Toronto, the latest in a series of measures the kingdom announced on Monday in its diplomatic row with Canada. The kingdom froze new trade and investment with Canada on Sunday after Ottawa urged Riyadh to free arrested rights activists. It also recalled its ambassador and gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the country. (read more)

…. Make more sense now?

