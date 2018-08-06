Saudi Arabia Suspends Flights To Canada as The Diplomatic Confrontation Escalates…

Many people are perplexed about the severity of Saudi Arabia’s response after Justin from Canada and Foreign Minister Crystina Freeland began denouncing KSA’s action in jailing a Saudi national, , likely a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, for action against the government. It certainly appears there is a bigger backstory here than generally visible.
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to leave the country and freezing all new trade and investment transactions with Canada. “We consider the Canadian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia persona non grata and order him to leave within the next 24 hours,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.
Perhaps… just perhaps, this action is connected to a larger issue of Canada’s severe leftist ideology, their support for the Muslim Brotherhood, and their relationship to the “Five Eye’s Intelligence” network.
With all of the revelations in the past year, it would not be surprising to discover a coordinated -and ideologically driven- effort by a left-wing international intelligence community against political adversaries. Remember, in the bigger picture, the ongoing challenge in Saudi is a confrontation with the Muslim Brotherhood…. a Brotherhood entirely supported by the political left; including Justin Trudeau and Crystia Freeland.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has their own intelligence apparatus up and running now. Remember the orb (above)? The “Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology”?
Then we have Canada, Australia and New Zealand, normally friendly allies, being exceptionally combative to an incoming Trump administration –SEE HERE– and adding to the mix, the United Kingdom being more of an ideological adversary than geopolitical ally –SEE HERE– oh, there’s that Five Eyes reference again. Under this scenario, the KSA action makes a lot more sense:
DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi state airline Saudia said in a post on its official Twitter account that it was suspending flights to and from Toronto, the latest in a series of measures the kingdom announced on Monday in its diplomatic row with Canada.
The kingdom froze new trade and investment with Canada on Sunday after Ottawa urged Riyadh to free arrested rights activists. It also recalled its ambassador and gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the country. (read more)
…. Make more sense now?
Not to throw any conspiracy theory into the discussion, but wasn’t there one regarding Saudi’s, and the Las Vegas shooting?
And a short time ago the Nevada Sheriff claimed that there was no motive for the shooting, and the investigation is over?
Maybe Alex Jones will connect the dots.
There is a lot to be said about quick justice and consequences to actions. We could use some lately. Mums the words with sock boy. Purple dress and pink socks with bring down Canada together. It’s hard to watch this stuff as the people are the ones who really suffer.
FTA: Saudi state television also reported Sunday that the Education Ministry was coming up with an “urgent plan” to move thousands of Saudi scholarship students out of Canadian schools to take classes in other countries.
Horak has said there are about 16,000 Saudi students in Canada.
Freeland said students from Saudi Arabia who had been accepted were still welcome at Canadian schools.
“It would be a shame for those students if they were deprived of the opportunity to study here,” she said.
On Monday, Saudi state airline Saudia said it would suspend flights to and from Toronto as of Aug. 13.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not commented about Saudi Arabia’s sanctions.
Bessma Momani, an analyst on Middle East affairs and professor at the University of Waterloo, said the move resonates positively among Saudis, but also among the country’s allies in the region.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/saudi-arabia-suspends-trade-canada-ambassador-1.4775133
Good article here explaining the parties involved: http://www.middleeasteye.net/news/activist-samar-badawi-arrested-saudi-authorities-1662668217
Samar’s husband is also in prison. She was imprisoned for tweeting a picture from his twitter account of him while he was in prison. You can’t do that even in the US. Also her brother’s wife Ensaf sought asylum in Canada.
Raif Badawi is the founder of the Free Saudi Liberals website. If the Saudi Liberals are anything like US liberals, then I don’t blame the Saudis for locking him up.
Sorry, that arrest for twitter action was in 2016 and she was subsequently released. Not sure what happened in 2018. The article is still worth reading.
Raif Badawi’s wife Ensaf became a Canadian citizen. She is calling for a ban on burqas in Ontario. That’s a good thing. And I see unlike her sister-in-law Samar, Ensaf does not wear head coverings. That’s also a good thing. Islamic head coverings are slave attire. https://globalnews.ca/news/4307779/raif-badawi-wife-ensaf-haidar-burqa-ban/
taqquiya????
Hmm Rat to the Left and Rat to the Right in the picture! Must be a rat in the middle as well
Anyone willing to get their picture taken between those two criminals deserves to be arrested.
Not to complicate the waters but wasn’t Huma tied in with the MB and was even the editor of their radical newsrag? Do I have that correct or was it some other State Department mucky-muck batting her eyelashes at Hillary when she was SOS?
You are correct.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/08/saudi_arabia_expelling_canadian_ambassador_freezing_trade_and_investment_over_human_rights_criticism.html
I am not sure why Saudi Arabia reacted so quickly and so strongly to Freelands tweeting into their countries business, but Freeland sure did step into it again.
This woman has make a lot of professional mistakes lately, a lot of really big mistakes.
If Canada does not take care of Freelands bumblings and fumblings around the world, they will not have much of a country left.
Isn’t it amazing that when it comes to Muslims and Western politics, it is ALWAYS, ALWAYS a young, fit woman or a child who takes the stage. Especially considering the status and treatment of women and children in most Islamic cultures. I guess the misogyny outs itself eventually, since it is always the men (Keith Ellison, Sadiq Khan) who actually assume official power.
Every time there’s a Muslim in a commercial or a TV show, it is young woman in a hijab or a child. Every time there is a Muslim activist who gets media attention, it is a young woman in a hijab (Linda Sausour) or a child. Every time there is a Muslim victim of some perceived evil act, it is a young woman in hijab (train hoax), or a child (Clockboy, Drowned Syrian Boy, Aleppo “victims).
It’s almost as if political activists and their media allies are trying to soft-pedal the image Muslims and Islam by using young, attractive women (Linda Sausour being an exception I suppose) instead of bearded, hard-faced men.
But that couldn’t possibly be, right? Right? It’s a coincidence Canada is rolling out another young woman to put a face on a diplomatic dispute… surely there is no narrative calculating at play…
I want to know why the self-proclaimed feminist muslims still wear head coverings. Sends conflicting messages, words say “I don’t want to be a slave” but garments say “I want to be a slave”.
Actions speak louder than words. Always.
It’s like the women who dress provocatively and then get upset when men look at them.
The wookie appears to be wasting away to nothing.
😦
Ha!
Hardly!
This was in our Canadian papers on July 30th –
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-canada-pledges-50-million-for-vulnerable-palestinians/
Connection?? Roll on October, 2019, election!
Perhaps… just perhaps, this action is connected to a larger issue of Canada’s severe leftist ideology, their support for the Muslim Brotherhood, and their relationship to the “Five Eye’s Intelligence” network.—- Oh wow
