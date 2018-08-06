President Trump Reinstates Phase-1 of Iran Sanctions…

Today the White House ends the initial 90-day period for the JCPOA withdrawal, and reveals the structure of the reinstatement of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

White House: REIMPOSING TOUGH SANCTIONS: President Donald J. Trump’s Administration is taking action to reimpose sanctions lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

♦President Trump made clear when he ended United States participation in the JCPOA that his Administration would be reimposing tough sanctions on the Iranian regime.

♦In connection with the withdrawal from the JCPOA, the Administration laid out two wind-down periods of 90 days and 180 days for business activities in or involving Iran.

♦Consistent with President Trump’s decision, the Administration will be reimposing specified sanctions after August 6, the final day of the 90-day wind-down period.

On August 7, sanctions will be reimposed on:

•The purchase or acquisition of United States bank notes by the Government of Iran.

•Iran’s trade in gold and other precious metals.

•Graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, and software used in industrial processes.

•Transactions related to the Iranian rial.

•Activities relating to Iran’s issuance of sovereign debt

•Iran’s automotive sector.

The remaining sanctions will be reimposed on November 5, including sanctions on:

•Iran’s port operators and energy, shipping, and shipbuilding sectors.

•Iran’s petroleum-related transactions.

•Transactions by foreign financial institutions with the Central Bank of Iran.

The Administration will also relist hundreds of individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft that were previously included on sanctions lists.

♦ ENSURING FULL ENFORCEMENT: President Trump will continue to stand up to the Iranian regime’s aggression, and the United States will fully enforce the reimposed sanctions.

The Iranian regime has exploited the global financial system to fund its malign activities.

The regime has used this funding to support terrorism, promote ruthless regimes, destabilize the region, and abuse the human rights of its own people.

The Trump Administration intends to fully enforce the sanctions reimposed against Iran, and those who fail to wind down activities with Iran risk severe consequences.

Since the President announced his decision on May 8 to withdraw from the JCPOA, the Administration has sanctioned 38 Iran-related targets in six separate actions.

♦ PROTECTING OUR NATIONAL SECURITY: The JCPOA was defective at its core and failed to guarantee the safety of the American people.

President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran deal upheld his highest obligation: to protect the safety and security of the American people.

The Iranian regime only grew more aggressive under the cover of the JCPOA and was given access to more resources to pursue its malign activities.

The regime continues to threaten the United States and our allies, exploit the international financial system, and support terrorism and foreign proxies.

The Administration is working with allies to bring pressure on the Iranian regime to achieve an agreement that denies all paths to a nuclear weapon and addresses other malign activities.

Read the Statement from President Trump HERE

Read the full Text of the Executive Order HERE