President Trump Reinstates Phase-1 of Iran Sanctions…

Today the White House ends the initial 90-day period for the JCPOA withdrawal, and reveals the structure of the reinstatement of U.S. sanctions against Iran.
White House: REIMPOSING TOUGH SANCTIONS: President Donald J. Trump’s Administration is taking action to reimpose sanctions lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
♦President Trump made clear when he ended United States participation in the JCPOA that his Administration would be reimposing tough sanctions on the Iranian regime.
♦In connection with the withdrawal from the JCPOA, the Administration laid out two wind-down periods of 90 days and 180 days for business activities in or involving Iran.
♦Consistent with President Trump’s decision, the Administration will be reimposing specified sanctions after August 6, the final day of the 90-day wind-down period.
On August 7, sanctions will be reimposed on:
•The purchase or acquisition of United States bank notes by the Government of Iran.
•Iran’s trade in gold and other precious metals.
•Graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, and software used in industrial processes.
•Transactions related to the Iranian rial.
•Activities relating to Iran’s issuance of sovereign debt
•Iran’s automotive sector.
The remaining sanctions will be reimposed on November 5, including sanctions on:
•Iran’s port operators and energy, shipping, and shipbuilding sectors.
•Iran’s petroleum-related transactions.
•Transactions by foreign financial institutions with the Central Bank of Iran.
The Administration will also relist hundreds of individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft that were previously included on sanctions lists.
♦ ENSURING FULL ENFORCEMENT: President Trump will continue to stand up to the Iranian regime’s aggression, and the United States will fully enforce the reimposed sanctions.
- The Iranian regime has exploited the global financial system to fund its malign activities.
- The regime has used this funding to support terrorism, promote ruthless regimes, destabilize the region, and abuse the human rights of its own people.
- The Trump Administration intends to fully enforce the sanctions reimposed against Iran, and those who fail to wind down activities with Iran risk severe consequences.
- Since the President announced his decision on May 8 to withdraw from the JCPOA, the Administration has sanctioned 38 Iran-related targets in six separate actions.
♦ PROTECTING OUR NATIONAL SECURITY: The JCPOA was defective at its core and failed to guarantee the safety of the American people.
- President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran deal upheld his highest obligation: to protect the safety and security of the American people.
- The Iranian regime only grew more aggressive under the cover of the JCPOA and was given access to more resources to pursue its malign activities.
- The regime continues to threaten the United States and our allies, exploit the international financial system, and support terrorism and foreign proxies.
- The Administration is working with allies to bring pressure on the Iranian regime to achieve an agreement that denies all paths to a nuclear weapon and addresses other malign activities.
Read the Statement from President Trump HERE
Read the full Text of the Executive Order HERE
I’m surprised some scum-bag obama-appointed federal judge hasn’t ruled this exercise of legitimate executive authority illegal.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Little Chuckie is deciding which one he will call
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump is just the November elections away from defying the judges and ordering his departments to move full-force forward. Even the Supreme Court has no power to enforce its judicial mandates. So long as the judicial decree is parboiled in political “differences”, Trump has the upper hand. Of course, defying any court will send the anti-Trump universe into paroxysms of caterwauling, but who cares?
If Obama can create the Affordable Care Act out of Congressional malfeasance and DACA out of his leftist shoe, why can’t Trump challenge the court to come lock him up?
LikeLiked by 5 people
….why can’t Trump challenge the court to come lock him up?….
Andrew Jackson did and Andy WON!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
…. and… Iran now willing to negotiate again.
http://www.oann.com/rouhani-open-to-talks-with-u-s-as-iranian-economy-collapses-in-face-of-u-s-sanctions/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Naturally. But even if there are talks, PT won’t relent on sanctions a bit, similar to his actions re: N Korea. Iranian officials won’t really be interested in discussions unless they get concessions first and that will not happen. The squeeze in on, now it’s only a race to see how quickly the mullahs collapse. I’ve said they’ll be gone by the end of summer, perhaps that’s too optimistic but regarding regime change the watchword is soon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 5 people
That headline gave me a thrill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What? they were expecting pallets of cash?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL
LikeLike
There will be more great headlines to come. They should be coming now but the lame stream media won’t report the truth of what is going on in Iran.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wanna see Iranian motor boats try to harass a US warship. 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, bring ’em on…
LikeLiked by 3 people
A big BANG…… and arms and legs and turbans in all directions 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lol..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Um . . . turbans . . . yuck.
LikeLike
Snake and Nap I say….
Wings full inbound….
Fry them head-wrapped fools…
MAGA.
LikeLike
I’m proud of my President and my Nation, God Bless us all…MAGA…WWG1WGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hear, Hear!
🙏🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is a REAL AMERICAN President! We haven’t had a real American President since President Reagan. President Trump is like Reagan x 1,000. With President Trump, we have a REAL world leader again. These world leaders better learn fast that President Trump can be your best friend if you play fair with the USA or your worst enemy if you cross the USA. Choice is theirs.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Could another shoe be dropping right now?? Could some pissed mullah be thinking about the bribes/kickbacks he gave to get the”good obama deal”?? Maybe the mullahs will out somebody or demand their dirty money back, publicly.. Hopfully by the weekend, friday would be good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That $1.7 billion that bho sent in three currencies on three separate planes should be investigated. I’d bet bho, and maybe hrc, took a cut for that. I’d love for some mullah to speak about that. Or have a mullah out any other American or EU official that took a bribe from Iran.
BUT … I don’t see that happening. How could they bribe anyone else going forward? Outing them would put a chill on any other future bribes.
I do hope that the domestic pressure they are feeling, plus the sanctions, plus maybe an EU defector who can’t get around the sanctions, causes the mullahs to do something spiteful and self-destructive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t wait for the Libtard ‘splody heads to pop like zits over Obammy’s MFN deal with these crusty old mullahs being obliterated my The MAGA force!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I reckon the mullah’s have pissed through all that Hussein cashola and will be thoroughly screwed. The Iranian people know POTUSDJT is with them. I hope they act on that backing. It’s money in the bank.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Saudi’s gave Saddam Hussain $25 Billion dollars to fight Iran during the Iraq/Iran war. This Yemen thing, with missiles going toward Riyadh could bring us this:
War between Iran & Saudi Arabia could send oil to $300 per barrel & impoverish the world
https://www.rt.com/business/409905-saudi-arabia-iran-war-oil/
(The media is being over-dramatic IMO, maybe $300 in the beginning, but should calm down to around $200 per barrel).
I’m thinking the USA could pay off a substantial amount of debt. Substantial.
LikeLike
The Iran Sanctions will STAY ON until the PROBLEMS have been SOLVED:
• DISARMAMENT of Iranian-funded Terrorists
• Iranian WITHDRAWAL of funding for Terrorists
• Iranian WITHDRAWAL of ALL forces in foreign countries
• Iranian RETURN of ALL funds and assets transferred out of Iran
• Iranian DESTRUCTION of ALL Missiles and Development/Production Facilities
• Iranian DESTRUCTION of ALL Nuclear-related Equipment & Development/Production Facilities
• Iranian SURRENDER of ALL Nuclear Materials
• Verification of Irreversible COMPLETION.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe there is an error in you post SD as I’m pretty sure JCPOA stands for “Joint Communist Plan of Appeasement.”
LikeLike
If would be great if we could get our 1.8 billion back. Just sayin.
LikeLike