President Trump Meets and Surprises Jim Jordan in Ohio…

Representative Jim Jordan is the no-nonsense personification of the ‘git-r-done’ spirit that runs through the scruffy and beloved heart of MAGA. An authentic guiding spirit that cannot be faked, scripted or duplicated. Ya’ either have it…. or ya’ don’t; it’s that simple.
In another example for the keen political instincts of President Trump; he can tell from the automatic vibe that jumped in the air when he said the name “Jim Jordan”; the President calls Jordan to the stage…. and another authentic MAGA moment happens spontaneously.
Remember, Jim Jordan said in an interview just a few weeks ago that he had never met President Trump, and had never personally talked to him. However, when POTUS Trump senses the crowds response to the words “Jim Jordan” he immediately identifies the importance and value. WATCH the instinctual evolution:
This is why POTUS travel and MAGA events are so valuable. Prior to today…. prior to this exact moment…. by custom and political tradition -as well as input from the circle around the office- President Trump was likely to support Kevin McCarthy as a natural SoH predecessor.
Not any more.
McCarthy doesn’t inspire that response.
POTUS Trump was just introduced to the MAGA inspirational and aspirational value of Speaker Jordan. Remember this moment; it matters.
See that look right there in that last picture? Watch it again if needed. Look at that moment closely.
What that is… is POTUS Trump seeing a Diamond in a coal mine.
There’s a spirit, a sense, a guiding force, that put that moment in Ohio together…. And it will have long, bigly, ramifications within MAGA and our nation… watch, you’ll see.
Republican state senator Troy Balderson winning Ohio’s 12th district is important; but Speaker of The House Jim Jordan is far more valuable to the historic needs of President Trump.
Guess what?….
He just noticed.
And he doesn’t miss this stuff…
It’s right there:
Providence!
We have angels on our shoulders.
Think about it. Jim Jordan..the single minded, lazer focused point man trying to expose the diabolical FBI/DOJ/HER plan to sabotage Candidate Trump and destroy the Trump Presidency.
And prior to this evening, Jordan had never met him or even spoken to him.
My kinda guy.
“And prior to this evening, Jordan had never met him or even spoken to him.”
I don’t believe that.
So when does MAGA man central declassify a few documents and provide some oxygen for a few of the Fighting House Republicans??
There are less than 300 Republican Congressmen and Senators. I find it hard to believe they have NEVER met. I believe they haven’t broken bread together. I believe they haven’t had long conversations with each other. I just find it hard to believe that they have NEVER met. Maybe they haven’t-it’s just hard to believe.
Well, of course. It makes so much more sense for Trump to lie about it and then get caught in the lie, which would be inevitable. Glad you caught that one. [ 😉 ]
We must have it!
The unredacted Clinton Campaign/DNC/GPS Fusion/Steele FISA Warrant!
He’s been called a brave tough cookie by the biggest bravest cookie of them all ,
our President !
SOTH Jim Jordan, let’s hope and pray !
Jim Jordan is an inspiration. A REAL leader. Tragedy about his nephew.
Thanks again SD. I would have missed this one. This why I check CTH before I go to bed and when I wake up. Watched it three times, brought tears to my eyes.
This was not scripted like EVERYTHING the DEMONRATS do.
Trump sees Jordan for who he is and more important what he DOES. Trump shares the spotlight, and like SD pointed out, he recognizes Jordan because it is the right thing to do. Trump doesn’t CARE what the PARTY thinks.
Jordan responded perfectly. Not because he is calculating political rat, but because he is a real American.
These rallies for mid-term R candidates will be a good refresher for us all, even the President. It must be so awful for POTUS to be criticized on a daily basis. Mr. President, your base is with you 100%.
I am thrilled to see this interaction between POTUS & Jordan and to read Sundance’s assessment as Jim Jordan has been my choice for Speaker, but have only seen POTUS with McCarthy and Steve Scalise. I am so surprised that Jordan has never met POTUS? How could that be? This is a Providential moment to be. God will raise up the man to support His appointed President. I have no doubt. Thos is the best thing that could happen for POTUS, imo.
We Have angels on our shoulders!
Sundance….BIG thanks for catching little stuff like this. November is so important …. lots of families seeking justice. For every one Cliven Bundy or Lavoy Finicum family, there are 1000’s of families that haven’t made MSM news.
Keep up the great work.
Jordan stands at the microphone, turns to address the crowd…..and speaks of the Presidents accomplishments. That’s class, right there!
Amen! Gracious and classy!
For me, Jim is the real deal, just like President Trump! No phoniness, no pretention, just genuine realness!! He is a fighter like PT, and doesn’t back down. I trust Jim Jordan.
Jim Jordan and Donald Trump are just real people. Washington needs a lot more real men like them, for the sake of this Republic.
I just got chills reading this. I had no idea that Jim Jordan never met President Trump. I pray for Divine Intervention. We need Jim Jordan as speaker now.
What just leapt out while watching the video:
Jordan positively glowed . There’s now way of faking that
type of euphoria, pride. Don’t think he’s had that look since
when he made state champion. People paying attention
know that look, that feeling. It says more then words can
ever begin to say. The MSM will edit the hell out of this,
accordingly.
We need that famous baby picture that Sundance posts with the huge smile!
This article talks about it-The Blue Collar Elephant in the room:
Jordan’s district is just both of Boner’s district. I grew up in Boner’s district and my whole family lives there. I called Jordan’s office once to enlist my support for him when Boner wouldn’t support him for re-election. Staff couldn’t be more appreciative I called Boner many times to express my displesure and that no one in my family would ever vote for him again. He’s now gone. Would burn his arse now if Jordan replaced Boner’s boy RINO Ryan. Jordan has always been MAGA.
The original…CRYIN’ John
I don’t know what happened to Boner. He has the perfect pedigree to be MAGA, but he threw his lot in with the establishment. The Cincinnati GOPe types must have gotten to him. Or maybe he was like Kasich and Arnold — both talked a good game, but it was all an act.
Good catch, SD.
We’ll see what the election brings. And the “Generic R/D ticket” doesn’t mean a damn thing. The House is comprised of 435 individual races.
Trump made one mistake … Lima is not pronounced Lee-ma, Ohio (as in Lima, Peru). We pronounce it as Lie-ma, Ohio.
You want to “fundamentally change the country?”
Jordan: SoH
Trump: President
Careful what you wish for!
President Trump likes to surround himself with tough minded, purposeful, determined, courageous self starters who are positively aligned with his agenda, adaptive to his ways of doing things and most importantly are respected and liked by the American people. Jim Jordan is also a former Two time NCAA Division 1 Champion athlete. That means Jim is not only coachable, he has shown an extreme ability to perform. Jordan has skills, talent and is beloved in Ohio. I would take him any day over Ryan or the Mailman’s son.
Btw…I grew up north of Cincy and went to college there. Swifton Village? lol. I don’t believe it exists. But who cares?
Prolly meant Clifton. I actually lived there.
Treepers
Divine Intervention JIM JORDAN the next SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
A True Patriotic and a Great American
Luv Jim Jordan the REAL MCCOY
Kevin McCarthy worries me since he has long been pals with super RINOs Ryan and Cantor. He talks a good game nowadays, but, Jordan was never a RINO.
