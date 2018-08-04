President Trump Meets and Surprises Jim Jordan in Ohio…

Representative Jim Jordan is the no-nonsense personification of the ‘git-r-done’ spirit that runs through the scruffy and beloved heart of MAGA.  An authentic guiding spirit that cannot be faked, scripted or duplicated.  Ya’ either have it…. or ya’ don’t; it’s that simple.

In another example for the keen political instincts of President Trump; he can tell from the automatic vibe that jumped in the air when he said the name “Jim Jordan”; the President calls Jordan to the stage…. and another authentic MAGA moment happens spontaneously.

Remember, Jim Jordan said in an interview just a few weeks ago that he had never met President Trump, and had never personally talked to him.  However, when POTUS Trump senses the crowds response to the words “Jim Jordan” he immediately identifies the importance and value.  WATCH the instinctual evolution:

.

This is why POTUS travel and MAGA events are so valuable. Prior to today…. prior to this exact moment…. by custom and political tradition -as well as input from the circle around the office- President Trump was likely to support Kevin McCarthy as a natural SoH predecessor.

Not any more.

McCarthy doesn’t inspire that response.

POTUS Trump was just introduced to the MAGA inspirational and aspirational value of Speaker Jordan. Remember this moment; it matters.

See that look right there in that last picture? Watch it again if needed. Look at that moment closely.

What that is… is POTUS Trump seeing a Diamond in a coal mine.

There’s a spirit, a sense, a guiding force, that put that moment in Ohio together…. And it will have long, bigly, ramifications within MAGA and our nation… watch, you’ll see.

Republican state senator Troy Balderson winning Ohio’s 12th district is important; but Speaker of The House Jim Jordan is far more valuable to the historic needs of President Trump.

Guess what?….

He just noticed.

And he doesn’t miss this stuff…

It’s right there:

Providence!

We have angels on our shoulders.

.

.

  1. JoD says:
    August 4, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Think about it. Jim Jordan..the single minded, lazer focused point man trying to expose the diabolical FBI/DOJ/HER plan to sabotage Candidate Trump and destroy the Trump Presidency.
    And prior to this evening, Jordan had never met him or even spoken to him.
    My kinda guy.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • tempo150101 says:
      August 4, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      “And prior to this evening, Jordan had never met him or even spoken to him.”

      I don’t believe that.

      Like

      Reply
      • Ray Runge says:
        August 4, 2018 at 11:15 pm

        So when does MAGA man central declassify a few documents and provide some oxygen for a few of the Fighting House Republicans??

        Like

        Reply
        • tempo150101 says:
          August 4, 2018 at 11:23 pm

          There are less than 300 Republican Congressmen and Senators. I find it hard to believe they have NEVER met. I believe they haven’t broken bread together. I believe they haven’t had long conversations with each other. I just find it hard to believe that they have NEVER met. Maybe they haven’t-it’s just hard to believe.

          Like

          Reply
      • RICHARD CANARY says:
        August 4, 2018 at 11:23 pm

        Well, of course. It makes so much more sense for Trump to lie about it and then get caught in the lie, which would be inevitable. Glad you caught that one. [ 😉 ]

        Like

        Reply
    • Sound An Alarm says:
      August 4, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      We must have it!
      The unredacted Clinton Campaign/DNC/GPS Fusion/Steele FISA Warrant!

      Like

      Reply
    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      August 4, 2018 at 11:19 pm

      He’s been called a brave tough cookie by the biggest bravest cookie of them all ,
      our President !
      SOTH Jim Jordan, let’s hope and pray !

      Like

      Reply
  2. zephyrbreeze says:
    August 4, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Jim Jordan is an inspiration. A REAL leader. Tragedy about his nephew.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Mike says:
    August 4, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Thanks again SD. I would have missed this one. This why I check CTH before I go to bed and when I wake up. Watched it three times, brought tears to my eyes.

    This was not scripted like EVERYTHING the DEMONRATS do.

    Trump sees Jordan for who he is and more important what he DOES. Trump shares the spotlight, and like SD pointed out, he recognizes Jordan because it is the right thing to do. Trump doesn’t CARE what the PARTY thinks.

    Jordan responded perfectly. Not because he is calculating political rat, but because he is a real American.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. filia.aurea says:
    August 4, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    These rallies for mid-term R candidates will be a good refresher for us all, even the President. It must be so awful for POTUS to be criticized on a daily basis. Mr. President, your base is with you 100%.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. MaineCoon says:
    August 4, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    I am thrilled to see this interaction between POTUS & Jordan and to read Sundance’s assessment as Jim Jordan has been my choice for Speaker, but have only seen POTUS with McCarthy and Steve Scalise. I am so surprised that Jordan has never met POTUS? How could that be? This is a Providential moment to be. God will raise up the man to support His appointed President. I have no doubt. Thos is the best thing that could happen for POTUS, imo.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Navy says:
    August 4, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Sundance….BIG thanks for catching little stuff like this. November is so important …. lots of families seeking justice. For every one Cliven Bundy or Lavoy Finicum family, there are 1000’s of families that haven’t made MSM news.

    Keep up the great work.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. SUPy’all says:
    August 4, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Jordan stands at the microphone, turns to address the crowd…..and speaks of the Presidents accomplishments. That’s class, right there!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. blind no longer says:
    August 4, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    For me, Jim is the real deal, just like President Trump! No phoniness, no pretention, just genuine realness!! He is a fighter like PT, and doesn’t back down. I trust Jim Jordan.

    Jim Jordan and Donald Trump are just real people. Washington needs a lot more real men like them, for the sake of this Republic.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Lion2017 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    I just got chills reading this. I had no idea that Jim Jordan never met President Trump. I pray for Divine Intervention. We need Jim Jordan as speaker now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      August 4, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      What just leapt out while watching the video:

      Jordan positively glowed . There’s now way of faking that
      type of euphoria, pride. Don’t think he’s had that look since
      when he made state champion. People paying attention
      know that look, that feeling. It says more then words can
      ever begin to say. The MSM will edit the hell out of this,
      accordingly.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      August 4, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      We need that famous baby picture that Sundance posts with the huge smile!

      Like

      Reply
  10. Charlotte says:
    August 4, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    This article talks about it-The Blue Collar Elephant in the room:

    Like

    Reply
  11. Payday says:
    August 4, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Jordan’s district is just both of Boner’s district. I grew up in Boner’s district and my whole family lives there. I called Jordan’s office once to enlist my support for him when Boner wouldn’t support him for re-election. Staff couldn’t be more appreciative I called Boner many times to express my displesure and that no one in my family would ever vote for him again. He’s now gone. Would burn his arse now if Jordan replaced Boner’s boy RINO Ryan. Jordan has always been MAGA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Paul Killinger says:
    August 4, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Good catch, SD.

    We’ll see what the election brings. And the “Generic R/D ticket” doesn’t mean a damn thing. The House is comprised of 435 individual races.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. tempo150101 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Trump made one mistake … Lima is not pronounced Lee-ma, Ohio (as in Lima, Peru). We pronounce it as Lie-ma, Ohio.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Whiskey1 says:
    August 4, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    You want to “fundamentally change the country?”

    Jordan: SoH

    Trump: President

    Careful what you wish for!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Julia Adams says:
    August 4, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    President Trump likes to surround himself with tough minded, purposeful, determined, courageous self starters who are positively aligned with his agenda, adaptive to his ways of doing things and most importantly are respected and liked by the American people. Jim Jordan is also a former Two time NCAA Division 1 Champion athlete. That means Jim is not only coachable, he has shown an extreme ability to perform. Jordan has skills, talent and is beloved in Ohio. I would take him any day over Ryan or the Mailman’s son.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Payday says:
    August 4, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Btw…I grew up north of Cincy and went to college there. Swifton Village? lol. I don’t believe it exists. But who cares?

    Like

    Reply
  17. TeaForAll says:
    August 4, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    Treepers
    Divine Intervention JIM JORDAN the next SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
    A True Patriotic and a Great American
    Luv Jim Jordan the REAL MCCOY

    Like

    Reply
  18. Judiciary says:
    August 4, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Kevin McCarthy worries me since he has long been pals with super RINOs Ryan and Cantor. He talks a good game nowadays, but, Jordan was never a RINO.

    Like

    Reply
