President Trump Calls To Congratulate Rush Limbaugh – 30 Years in Broadcasting…

President Donald Trump surprised radio host Rush Limbaugh by calling in to congratulate him on his 30 year anniversary in broadcasting.
After a few moments of expressing congratulations President Trump and Mr. Limbaugh began discussing ongoing events and the politics of Washington DC. WATCH:
Listened and then watched video on Rush’s website. How awesome for President Trump to call his show and congratulate him! What an honor for Rush and what a kind, thoughtful gesture by our great President!
Julie M, that was a great first comment.
I could ramble on and discuss Rush’s strengths and weaknesses over the years and expand on the thoughtful, yet savvy and cagey nature that is our President Trump as exhibited in his call, but you have distilled the exchange to its very essence.
Congratulations, Treeper, and thank you!
When all is said and done, the president is a hell of a guy. But then we all know this. We figured it out a long time ago. And we can say the same thing about Rush. ***GO TRUMP!!!** and ***GO RUSH!!!***
Great observation, Garrison.
After watching Rush’s pure delight and surprise during his show today, this call could not have been better.
Rush used to golf with the President years ago, so I expect this was quite a moment between the two we’ll never know.
Listened to radio show then watched video. Super special for President Trump to call Rush on this special anniversary. Rush was very appreciative and had a great conversation. Very kind and thoughtful of our great President to call his show!
On Wednesday night Tucker Carlson called on Republican lawmakers to go to the floor of the US House of Representatives and read all of the FISA memos in their unredacted form.
The deep state FBI released the FISA documents to Republican lawmakers ten days ago but the pages were highly redacted to protect the identities of corrupt Obama and intelligence officials.
Tucker called on the lawmakers to do what Dianne Feinstein did and read the entire memo on the House floor.
In December 2014 Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) unilaterally released the CIA Torture Report on terrorist detainees on the Senate floor.
“President Trump and Mr. Limbaugh began discussing ongoing events and the politics of Washington DC. ”
In a way this was like “preaching to the choir”, but our President has a keen sense of how to get his message out despite the increasingly frantic attempts of the fake news MSM to keep the “sheeple” in the dark.
It has taken some time, but even those “sheeple in the dark” are starting to see that what fake news MSM is saying and writing does not correlate to their own personal experiences on what is going on in their little piece of the nation.
Preaching to the choir or not, it was a fitting gift for Mr. Limbaugh’s achievement of his program’s success using “talent on loan from God”.
Prvb 3:6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
Two of the Best American Patriots we have !
I’m so glad that Rush took the opportunity to tell the big guy that we all love him, I think that is the most important thing for him to know. It’s one thing to fight the fight because it’s right, but it’s imperative that he understands that we love him, and support him, and appreciate what he’s doing.
He’s a very confident man but it’s imperative that he understands we’re behind him 100%.
Agree!!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/#page Send him a love letter right now! Do it! Everybody!
“This is your favorite President.” haha!
This morning, as usual, I was listening to Rush and heard the call.
It was the greatest. 😉
Our President never ceases to amaze me! So considerate and such a real human being! He said it right we are in a mutual love affair with our President! I hope he gets super charged at these rallies. Our special gift from God at the perfect moment in time!!
Proud Rush 24/7 subscriber here. Whatever people might think of the primary season (that ended a long time ago), it’s clear Rush is team MAGA….and President Trump knows it, and appreciates it.
Rush, as used to this stuff as he is, is acting like the greatest president since Lincoln just called to congratulate him. Because that’s exactly what just happened.
Rush is a very…. very smart man. He played the primaries like he had to play them… he’s also kind of “Trump lite”, Rush is a very proud man so it’s hard for him to fathom that the guy he used to golf with, the guy who’s so much like him is now the most powerful person in the world. So there’s a LITTLE BIT of that going on.
With all that said though, because Rush is so smart he knows many things as certain.
A. His listeners are overwhelmingly behind President Trump
B. President Trump is doing more for conservatism than anybody in history
C. All of the President’s ‘enemies’ also hate all of us.
Rush has always been for the common folks and despised the ‘country club’ republicans as he calls them. It’s easy to assume he’s, in fact, a country club republican himself but the difference is Rush has never looked down on anybody a day in his life. He knows that the working man still makes the country revolve and ultimately he’ll stand on the side of the normal class men and women of the country alongside President Trump.
I was for Trump from the day he announced because Rush and Drudge both were.
Thanks for pointing the way Rush. In my wildest dreams I had no idea Trump was going to be as brilliant a President as he is.
I heard Steve Wynn say one time in an interview, that his father taught him that it is very hard to accomplish anything, and damn near impossible to accomplish anything big. So when you interact with people who have accomplishments and big accomplishments, respect them, because they have earned that respect. That’s what I heard President Trump just do with Rush Limbaugh, he paid his respects for his extraordinary accomplishments. Bravo, Mr. President.
I loved when President Trump said that as a New Yorker, he’d only been to Washington 17 times in his life, and probably never stayed the night – then suddenly he was driving down Pennsylvania Avenue and he was President!
As an Aussie, that made me giggle.
He’s so hilarious. anybody else would have said 10, or 20. President Trump said 17. Remember he has a very good memory, folks. Some people say one of the all time memories.
Trump is no different than any of us in this regard. We have all had those “I’ll be damn here I am” moments throughout our life and can certainly relate to Trump’s “I’ll be damn here I am” moment.
One cannot help but think, “Trump despite it all, in so many ways is no different than you and me”. It is why so many relate and support Trump. After all, “What is it Trump wants for America we don’t want for ourselves”
In New York (City) it’s pretty much anti-President Donald Trump propaganda 24/7. The most significant outright misunderstanding is that our President lies; I carry a little list with me that is inscribed with eight of his campaign promises (immigration/taxes and regulations/jobs opportunities for all Americans/trade/rebuilding international respect for the United States’ standing in the world/re-engaging with North Korea and Iran/energy independence/healthcare). I ask, “what position has our current President reversed himself on?” I think it is President Trump’s clarity of purpose that allows him to make a call such as this with zero trepidation and fear of dissembling — you would immediately detect a distinction far above typical politicians. They must always be covering and couching to their audience. President Trump does not have to drag that ball and chain, he speaks with an ease of conviction that infuriates the deceptive and invigorates the pure of heart. You feel it in this generous call: politics of earnest dedication to the nation…
Very thoughtful & classy of President Trump to speak personally with Rush and share that conversation with us. They are both true patriots, having broken significant barriers to get where they are. They are quintessential Americans, accepting their own flaws but always striving to surmount challenges other say can’t be done. I admire them bith and are glad they are still punching in top form.
