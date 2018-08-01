Tucker Carlson Interviews Devin Nunes: “This is a phoney FISA”, “Completely Fraudulent”…

Posted on August 1, 2018 by

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss the redactions within the Carter Page FISA application. About two-thirds of the way through the interview Nunes describes the document as “a phoney FISA“, moments later “a completely fraudulent document“… WATCH:

The Intelligence Laundry

9 Responses to Tucker Carlson Interviews Devin Nunes: “This is a phoney FISA”, “Completely Fraudulent”…

  1. Kristen Marucci says:
    August 1, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    That was intense!! Hopefully it will get leaked!

  2. fobdangerclose says:
    August 1, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Buy a copy from the NYT’s

    Someone has it find out who and a price.

    Raise the money buy it publish it.

    Senator Mark Warner

    The Select Senate Committee guy who has a copy buy a copy

    All talk and all posting on blogs is getting no where

    Hell the Trump family can donate the &

  3. thinkthinkthink says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:00 am

    God BLESS Rep Devin Nunes!!!
    May he be granted the strength, energy and courage to fight the good fight!

  4. COlibertybelle says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Devin Nunes is about the most courageous man in Congress….and he’s had a bellyfull of all this. It’s about to collapse around Mueller and his pack of hyenas. It’s about time.

  5. wheatietoo says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:03 am

    “Phony FISA”

    I like that.
    Phony FISA.
    Phony Evidence.
    Phony Investigation.

    All to frame an innocent person who has done nothing wrong.
    An innocent Citizen-President who is a threat to the corrupt shadow government and their globalist masters.

  6. Greg says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:09 am

    As we all know… Nunes confirmed again all PDJT has to do is declassify the FISA documents.

    Again, repeatedly proving PDJT has a plan when justice will be implemented…very soon.

    There is no political reason not to declassify documents; it’s all timing.

    PDJT is our insurance policy that justice will happen

