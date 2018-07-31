President Trump Delivers Remarks on Vocational Workforce Development – Career Technical Education Bill Signing – 6:00pm Livestream

Posted on July 31, 2018 by

Today, prior to a MAGA Rally in Tampa Florida, President Trump will sign his administration’s first major Education Policy bill at Tampa Bay Technical High School and deliver remarks on the ongoing vocational/technical workforce development program.

The bill received bipartisan support in Congress and will allot $1B in grants to students receiving vocational and technical skills training to aid workforce development in the U.S. Anticipated start time 6:10pm EST

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Education, Election 2018, Ivanka Trump, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks on Vocational Workforce Development – Career Technical Education Bill Signing – 6:00pm Livestream

  1. Ken Maritch says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Watching the FOX 10 Phoenix feed… PDJT gets off plane and briskly walks over to greet a child in the crowd.
    #MyPresident

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Chieftain says:
    July 31, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    The most pro-Jobs capitalist President in history.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    July 31, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    America is open for business! The Apprenticeship Program will assure Americans of all ages are ready to take on the jobs of today and tomorrow!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. blognificentbee says:
    July 31, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Meanwhile at the rally site, Jim Acosta tries to give a live report on CNN…crank up the volume, it will be music to your ears!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. MS Idaho says:
    July 31, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    For the last couple of years I have compared our economy with a cork held deeper & deeper underwater. When you let it go it rises faster & faster – zooms high into the air when it breaks free of the water. But then, that is what happens when you artificially hold down our kind of determination, creativity and brilliance. Enjoy’n the ride

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Howie says:
    July 31, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    The peoplewant to work. The people want to enjoy the fruit of their work. We don’t need no MSM minder. Get him out! OUT! We want to work and then have fun on the weekend.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. littleflower481 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    If you click on that link for Fox News, it is already running..speakers…Gov Scott on now

    Like

    Reply
  8. Howie says:
    July 31, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Tampa will not tolerate CNN.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s