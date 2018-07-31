President Trump Delivers Remarks on Vocational Workforce Development – Career Technical Education Bill Signing – 6:00pm Livestream

Today, prior to a MAGA Rally in Tampa Florida, President Trump will sign his administration’s first major Education Policy bill at Tampa Bay Technical High School and deliver remarks on the ongoing vocational/technical workforce development program.
The bill received bipartisan support in Congress and will allot $1B in grants to students receiving vocational and technical skills training to aid workforce development in the U.S. Anticipated start time 6:10pm EST
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
Advertisements
Watching the FOX 10 Phoenix feed… PDJT gets off plane and briskly walks over to greet a child in the crowd.
#MyPresident
LikeLiked by 3 people
#OURPresident 🇺🇸🦁❤️
LikeLike
The most pro-Jobs capitalist President in history.
LikeLiked by 4 people
America is open for business! The Apprenticeship Program will assure Americans of all ages are ready to take on the jobs of today and tomorrow!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meanwhile at the rally site, Jim Acosta tries to give a live report on CNN…crank up the volume, it will be music to your ears!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Runnimoff!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Acosta will ever have a good time among Americans. Acosta needs to go to Left-wing communist libtard functions to be heard.
LikeLike
For the last couple of years I have compared our economy with a cork held deeper & deeper underwater. When you let it go it rises faster & faster – zooms high into the air when it breaks free of the water. But then, that is what happens when you artificially hold down our kind of determination, creativity and brilliance. Enjoy’n the ride
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent analogy!
May I quote you? 😊
LikeLike
🎼 “Everybody’s working for the weekend” music 🎶
LikeLike
The peoplewant to work. The people want to enjoy the fruit of their work. We don’t need no MSM minder. Get him out! OUT! We want to work and then have fun on the weekend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you click on that link for Fox News, it is already running..speakers…Gov Scott on now
LikeLike
Tampa will not tolerate CNN.
LikeLiked by 2 people