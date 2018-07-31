MAGA Healing – Katie Arrington Visits President Trump in the White House…

On Tuesday June 12th, 2018, South Carolina MAGA congressional candidate Katie Arrington defeated incumbent Mark Sanford. On Friday night June 22nd, Mrs Arrington survived a deadly head-on collision in her vehicle; sustaining serious injuries and requiring multiple surgeries. On July 1st, Katie Arrington sent thanks and prayers from her hospital recovery room; on July 6th she was released from the Hospital.

Prayers answered. Approximately a month after surviving the deadly car crash, Katie Arrington is back on the campaign trail and meeting with President Trump in the White House. Awesome:

