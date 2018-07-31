MAGA Healing – Katie Arrington Visits President Trump in the White House…

On Tuesday June 12th, 2018, South Carolina MAGA congressional candidate Katie Arrington defeated incumbent Mark Sanford.  On Friday night June 22nd, Mrs Arrington survived a deadly head-on collision in her vehicle; sustaining serious injuries and requiring multiple surgeries.  On July 1st, Katie Arrington sent thanks and prayers from her hospital recovery room; on July 6th she was released from the Hospital.

Prayers answered.  Approximately a month after surviving the deadly car crash, Katie Arrington is back on the campaign trail and meeting with President Trump in the White House.  Awesome:

(Tweet Link)

 

27 Responses to MAGA Healing – Katie Arrington Visits President Trump in the White House…

  1. Peter Rabbit says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Fantastic news!!!!

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 31, 2018 at 3:13 pm

      Katie is an inspiration for ALL Americans! She came as close to dying as possible and in less than two months is sitting across from our President in the WH discussing how she is going to contribute to MAGA and KAG.

      We are blessed to have her and her resilience in the Republican Party!

  2. Trumpstumper says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    God bless and keep you, Katie!

  3. LBB says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Grateful for Katie jumping into race and for her wonderful healings . Wishing her continued success !

  4. auscitizenmom says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    LOL Imagine having a cast with the President’s signature on it. 🙂

  5. KBR says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Thank you Katie, for not giving up after your ordeal!

  6. Gil says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Go Katie! Strength to fend off the storm in spades and hopefully the wisdom to lead well once you win. Good luck South Carolina!

  7. Bob says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Her accident bothers me….too convenient

  8. jmclever says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    I’d like to see her signed cast. I guess it’s the kid in me 🙂
    Go get ’em Katie!!

  9. Publius2016 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    God bless!

  10. Me says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Wow that’s some pretty fast healing!

  11. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Recovery is a process and she has so much ahead of her. What a fighter. I will keep her in my prayers.

  12. Marygrace Powers says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    WOW! What a testament to the strength of her faith in God/ A MIRACLE.

  13. thesavvyinvester says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Amazing Grace, blurry screen alert again. We haven’t seen a rock star like this since Sarah Palin and it will be a blast to watch her after liftoff ( no pun intended ) ! Ok, I am a guy however surrounded by strong women with one in particular being an amazing fasionista and with the lovely Melania raising the bar in that arena, how can any of us (including us guys ) not notice the Red White and Blue Cast ! God Bless Katie Arrington, her family and President Trump and his family as well.

  14. Cheese says:
    July 31, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    I will actually get to vote for her. I live in the low country.

    • Orygun says:
      July 31, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      You are indeed lucky. I am just going to have to ride it out as I refuse to let the socialists destroy my state. My time on earth is getting shorter but I am hopeful that sometime my state will have its own Katie.

  15. New Nonna Again!!! says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    God bless you, Katie. You are a strong Patriot and beautiful daughter of The King. May you be elected to do His Will for all of America. 🙏🇺🇸

  16. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Wonder if POTUS is going to offer her a ride on AF1 to the Tampa Rally tonight?

    Wouldn’t be surprised to see her on the stage with him! 🙂

  17. Twinkletoes says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    I’ve been praying for her every day since the accident. But I did not expect her to be out and about before Labor Day. Good grief, it’s not even August yet. God is good! This is miraculous!

  18. NJF says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Wow. Good for her. Love those smiles.

  19. Lucille says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Praise God, both for Katie Arrington’s wonderful recovery and for our dear President Trump!

    “Immanuel”[a] (which means “God with us”)… Nobiscum Deus!
    – Matthew 1:23

    The Never-forsaking God
    By Oswald Chambers
    https://utmost.org/the-never-forsaking-god/

  20. Lernie Wojack says:
    July 31, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Thank you Lord for healing katie. Go get em kate.

