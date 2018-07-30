President Trump and Vice President Pence Participate in Swearing-In Ceremony for VA Secretary Robert Wilke…

President Trump delivers remarks at the swearing in ceremony for recently confirmed Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilke. Prior to taking the official Oath of Office, both the president and the incoming secretary delivered words of great consequence. WATCH:
Advertisements
a word for Adm. Jackson, we thank you for your service!
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 21 people
Congratulations, Sec. Wilkie!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mr. President works at lightening speed!
Oh how I wish I could post a pic – the Energizer bunny comes to mind 😃
LikeLiked by 5 people
Does this work for you?
LikeLiked by 23 people
Indeed it does 😃 most accurate, as well.
Thank you 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Minnie!! Just got back from a whirlwind trip to NYC! 30 hours in the city and we saw so many things–including and especially Trump Tower!! we said we were sightseeing on “Trump speed!” No kidding!
LikeLike
Trump stole him from Secretary Mattis! LOL! Love it!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Forget the deep state, stealing from General Mattis is risky business.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL! Trump is lucky Mattis is on his side! 😉
LikeLike
PDJT “steals” from the best and gets the best. Am reminded of Nielsen from Gen. Kelly.
Bet they dont mind being “victims” of the theft.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bet you’re right about that!!!
LikeLike
What a great acceptance speech by Wilke. This is serious business for him; his heritage.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Its disgusting that a top official (secretary) can be blocked for months and months and months. Although Canada has many problems, the old turds are booted out immediately after the election and the new ones sworn in so they can get on with the wishes of the people. Its just shameful that awful people like Schumer and Pelowsi can obstruct the changes that the people voted to have. when Potus gets his landslide in November, perhaps he can force changes to this stupid obstruction.Many of us Canucks (especially out here in Oilberta) really support President Trump
and what he is trying to do in the face of incredible odds. Our press sucks here too.
LikeLiked by 17 people
recess appointments? its Republicans blocking America First! 400 plus waiting more than a year!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed. Primaried the RINOS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
not 1 Senator??
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOT 1️ !
LikeLike
William, as a fellow western canadian, I agree! Many of us in the west are supportive of President Trump.
I was so moved by this swearing-in ceremony and the devotion your president has toward the vets. I’m sure many if not all vets and law enforcement will vote for him.
The rudeness of the press is stunning and a national embarrassment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forget McTurtle slow walking following “proceedures”. Nothing in the US Constitution on that.
As Publius says below, time for recess appointments starting with Rosenstein. Looks like Senate may recess for last two weeks in Aug.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What does terminate with extreme prejudice mean? Start with family members. Maybe they will understand.
LikeLike
“I was amazed and stunned by the amount of time the President of the United States spent with me on the phone, in this office, and over dinner talking about veterans, asking about veterans, and showing me a commitment that I have not seen in my 23 years, in and out of this business, on the part of a President of the United States when it comes to the care of those who have protected the America for so many years.”
Congratulations, Mr. Wilke!
LikeLiked by 19 people
President Trump (while shaking Secretary Wilke’s hand at the end of the EOD ceremony):
“Go get ’em”
LikeLiked by 8 people
The guy kinda resembles a bull dog. I hope he’s got the bull dog tenacity when it comes t cleaning out the VA.
LikeLike
Great messaging day for the White House, and that even includes the whole “Rudy Scare” thing the media has been trying to drum up.
There were three events held today by POTUS. I got to see all of them live, or in the extended (pre-cut) version and I just continue to be THRILLED with how Bill Shine has taken charge. This is like Week Two of the Bill Shine Era. I regard him now as basically the “General Kelly” of the Comms Team and Press Team. The way Kelly cleaned up the WH staffing, Shine is cleaning up the comms team and press team.
EVENT 1 — Oval office meeting with Italy Prime Minister. At the end of the event, the press wranglers basically shouted down the reporters who were trying to yell questions at POTUS. The reporters were rapidly herded out of the room. Trump answered no shouts, and honestly you could not even make out what the reporters were asking. Amazing work from all involved. Reporters did not even get a real platform for their stunt questions to be heard.
The media now knows Trump wont take their shouted questions and the shouts are likely to be cut out of the edited version of the video. Thus, the media is literally starting to film themselves and each other shouting questions and be wrangled by the WH team in order to try to preserve their stunt actions. But, so far, it’s just not working. If POTUS doesn’t acknowledge you and it’s not on TV in real time, it doesn’t matter. Huge win for Shine and Trump here.
EVENT 2 — Press conference with Italy Prime Minister. No stunt questions taken (called on two reporters who likely could be trusted, including one from Reuters who actually handled things well). We’re never going to get another Helsinki or even the Teresa May press conference. No rogues, no nothing. At least as well as Shine can try to steer who gets questions. Press conference ends, Trump walks away with the Prime Minister and ignores shouted questions. Audio is quickly cut and you only heard a few moments of shouts.
EVENT 3 — Robert Wilkie swearing in. Ceremony done, and POTUS walks out of the room as soon as its over. Even as Wilike and Pence are still there soaking things in. Reporters try to shout at Trump as he’s leaving but they get almost no words out before he’s gone from the room and Sarah Sanders and others are shushing them. The CNN Lady who was banned the other day is shushed by Sanders.
Perfect day. No distractions. No “gotchas”. No nothing. The worst thing Trump said all day, supposedly, was that he would meet Iran’s leader with no preconditions. Of course, this isn’t bad in any way. But it’s literally about the only ‘bad’ thing that the media could play up from Trump for the entire day. That’s amazing. White House is on message and gaffe-free.
Also, since no questions were taken on Rudy or Cohen or Collusion, the average viewer will think these are not important subjects. If they were important, Trump would talk about them or the press would ask about them. Neither happened, so they may not be very relevant.
Another big winning day for Bill Shine and POTUS. Given the feeding frenzy around Rudy and Cohen today, things could have been awful this day. Instead, they were fantastic (at least at the White House) and stage-managed brilliantly.
Thanks, Bill Shine.
LikeLiked by 13 people
One last thing. At Event 1 (Oval with Italy PM), the primary person who got shut down was Acosta. So CNN tried two stunt raids on Trump today (at each Oval Office event). One by Acosta and one by Banned Lady. They both failed. Here’s the Acosta info:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/white-house-aide-shouts-down-jim-acosta-for-screaming-questions-about-collusion-at-potus-trump-were-done-jim-video/
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Banned lady”
LikeLiked by 3 people
ha ha ha. I like that moniker. Her name is Kaitlan Collins. But I like “Banned Lady” better 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Banned Lady” keeps her anonymous, which is death to attention-seeking reporters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ha ha. Good point, Q. Good point!
LikeLike
Thank you for this summary, MAG. Great news, especially if it’s a consistent new policy, and they meticulously enforce it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome JC! Glad you enjoyed it.
I think this will be the policy going forward. It may not be perfect (you never know when someone will slip in a stunt question at the press conference even when you think they’re a “safe” choice), but this likely is the best way to achieve messaging success.
Trump refusing to answer shouted questions is a huge plus, I think. Seems like Shine convinced him to adopt this policy, at least for now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another final thing. As far as I could tell, the Wilike swearing in was not shown live. Or, if it was, it was very limited in distribution. I had to look it up on some obscure Facebook site to see the entire unedited version, as I could not find it anywhere live on YouTube. The White House did not have the video live. What this means is that the White House gets to edit the video before it’s seen widely, and thus the “shout attempts” at the end of the event are never viewed by anyone.
LikeLike
whitehouse.gov is always slow to “cue up the tape”. Probably considered official and must be cleaned up first as you say MAG. Thanks for the observations on Shine’s influence. Did RSBN have a video of the events? I haven’t had a chance to look?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you enjoyed the recap, Mitch. Yeah, I tried to look for the ceremony on the White House YouTube but it was not there live.
Not sure if RSBN has a video or not. When I looked before, I saw just two other non-WH videos of the event. One of which Sundance has posted here.
LikeLike
“Iran talks without preconditions” could be a nice setup for President Trump. Let the Left rave, then state what conditions he would absolutely not dream of demanding. Like multiple-billion-dollar kickbacks and faux/foul-legacy-enhancement-stunts.
And state conditions he would not acede to, such as building a Yellowcake Road to the Nuclear City, paying $150B to the Terror Masters of the world and lifting well-earned and hard-won sanctions, and passing out US Citizenship to thousands of Regime connected persons, and abandoning demands to repatriate our citizens and such terrible things that no American could ever imagine inflicting upon this world.
Yeah, MSM, go ahead and freak out over that precondition thing, swallow that hook deep, can’t wait to see PDJT set it, hard.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree, Maquis. I think it could be a great setup for POTUS, too.
LikeLike
MAG!! excellent post!!! Perfect summary!!! Thank you so much!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you enjoyed it, Marica!
LikeLike
What a fine choice for our veterans. It is a wonderful thing to have a such a highly principled man in this position.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a wonderfully refreshing 12 minutes watching the video! Both the President and Wilke wasted no words expressing their earnest wishes to provide great care for veterans, everyone in the room seemed committed to that cause. Interestingly no sign of tension was noticeable among those in attendance, but all were unmistakably and intensely focused on the tasks remaining to be done. The palpable atmosphere of dedication to the mission at hand and genuine goodwill toward one another was so uplifting, really it made my day!
BTW today is my wife’s birthday, she and I are both veterans, she’ll be very glad to hear about what’s being accomplished at the VA and the caliber of the people in that ceremony. IMO the President and Sec. Wilke could not have given her any better gift than what happened today.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Happy Birthday to your wife and thank you both for your service.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we need a new press briefing room — with the press positioned over a dunk tank. They can quietly file out on the ground floor in an orderly fashion or swim out of the basement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CTHULU! LOL! Surely you aren’t insinuating that our beloved “pressitutes” are all wet? ROTFL! THANK YOU for the laughter! I can just see ’em sputtering, now….
LikeLike
Only if the Sea Bass are sufficiently ill-tempered.
LikeLike
The room that they do these in has a pool in it! I was used during FDR’s administration as a therapy pool for him (he had had polio) so the pool is there, probably not filled. But that wouldn’t be much of a problem to remedy 🙂
Remember there was some Fred Astaire movie where there was a movable floor over a pool: this is the same thing…
Gives a whole new meaning to “press pool” 🙂
LikeLike
And to think that I almost didn’t watch this. It would have been my loss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. I actually only watched it after I read your comment. Glad I did. Now gonna send it to me cousin and uncle who are both Marine vets.
LikeLike