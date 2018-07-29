Giuliani: President Trump Has Recordings of Dozens of Journalists Discussing Him With Michael Cohen…

During part of a Face The Nation interview earlier today President Trump’s attorney innocuously dropped a bombshell revelation that Michael Cohen recorded hundreds of conversations, including dozens of interviews with journalists and reporters.
Some of those recordings between Cohen and journalists were recently passed along to Mr. Giuliani because the subject of them was his client, President Donald Trump.
Let that sink in.
President Trump has recordings, at least a dozen, of reporters discussing him, and their reporting/opinion of him, with Michael Cohen.
Apparently Michael Cohen recorded dozens of interviews with journalists about candidate Donald Trump, and President-elect Donald Trump, and President Donald Trump. Michael Cohen hated the Trump campaign; he made his opinion of the campaign abundantly clear. The media hate anything Trump etc. Now imagine what’s on those recordings…. The journalists did not know they were being recorded.
“Dozens” of recordings. With Michael Cohen and journalists discussing the campaign, president-elect, and President Trump; and because the subject of those recordings was his client, Donald Trump, the recordings of the journalists were turned over to Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer.
Here’s the interview. The bombshell is quietly placed (revealed) at around 04:00 through 05:30. Watch:
So President Trump and Rudy Giuliani have at least a dozen (or so) recordings of journalists discussing their opinions of, and intentions toward, their coverage of Donald Trump.
Conversations that thoroughly expose the MSM intentions toward the content of their coverage…. that the journalists never knew were being recorded.
Imagine what is on those recordings.
And President Trump has them.
Now…. Does this “meeting” begin to make more sense:
Imagine the embarrassment of Sulzberger? The potential for exposure? The loss of reputation, credibility…. etc. President Trump likely has New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman on tape. Who else? What other journalists are on those tapes?
President Donald Trump has recordings of multiple journalists revealing their opinions toward, and intentions toward, their reporting of his campaign and his presidency.
Oh my….
here are the Russian Gangsters associated with Cohen! https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/07/nyregion/taxi-king-is-charged-with-stealing-5-million-in-state-fees.html
Mueller used pretext of Russia to raid President Trump’s attorney and now people say, we need to investigate Trump Organization!!! Please stop the disinformation!!! No Russian Collision today, yesterday, ever…of course, Uranium 1…crickets…
Let THIS sink in. PDJT has EVERYTHING because his person controls the NSA. And because the insurance policy scheme has foreign connections running through the entire thing, the FISC could still be rolling along, granting FISA warrants we know nothing about but this time on the Obama conspirators, and they are all two-hop warrants, maybe three-hop if PDJT wanted to abandon the Obama rule. The system that was once controlled and corrupted by Strzok and Comey and McCabe and Brennan and Clapper and all the rest is now controlled by Trump’s people. That must set them straight up wide awake and sweating in the middle of the night.
the tapes may never be released…only used as diversion…Speaker Ryan must be removed before 2018 Election!!! Remember Insurance Plan was the planting of evidence on Trump Campaign…Vault 7 disclosure forced Deep State to delay everything…Special Counsel procured Presidential Transition documents illegally…then destroyed Attorney Client Privilege and now, attempting to destroy 4th and 5th Amendment! its all a Witchhunt! there was no Russian Collusion…attempts to link business transactions like condo sales to Campaign Finance Violations is INSANE!
PDT should make Sulzberger an offer…. I’ll back off anti media rhetoric when the overall MSM coverage if me hits 50% positive.
