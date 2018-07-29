Giuliani: President Trump Has Recordings of Dozens of Journalists Discussing Him With Michael Cohen…

During part of a Face The Nation interview earlier today President Trump’s attorney innocuously dropped a bombshell revelation that Michael Cohen recorded hundreds of conversations, including dozens of interviews with journalists and reporters.

Some of those recordings between Cohen and journalists were recently passed along to Mr. Giuliani because the subject of them was his client, President Donald Trump.

Let that sink in.

President Trump has recordings, at least a dozen, of reporters discussing him, and their reporting/opinion of him, with Michael Cohen.

Apparently Michael Cohen recorded dozens of interviews with journalists about candidate Donald Trump, and President-elect Donald Trump, and President Donald Trump. Michael Cohen hated the Trump campaign; he made his opinion of the campaign abundantly clear. The media hate anything Trump etc. Now imagine what’s on those recordings…. The journalists did not know they were being recorded.

“Dozens” of recordings. With Michael Cohen and journalists discussing the campaign, president-elect, and President Trump; and because the subject of those recordings was his client, Donald Trump, the recordings of the journalists were turned over to Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer.

Here’s the interview. The bombshell is quietly placed (revealed) at around 04:00 through 05:30. Watch:

.

So President Trump and Rudy Giuliani have at least a dozen (or so) recordings of journalists discussing their opinions of, and intentions toward, their coverage of Donald Trump.

Conversations that thoroughly expose the MSM intentions toward the content of their coverage…. that the journalists never knew were being recorded.

Imagine what is on those recordings.

And President Trump has them.

Now…. Does this “meeting” begin to make more sense:

Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Imagine the embarrassment of Sulzberger? The potential for exposure? The loss of reputation, credibility…. etc. President Trump likely has New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman on tape. Who else? What other journalists are on those tapes?

…accurately. 90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low! I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

…and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements – and they will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

President Donald Trump has recordings of multiple journalists revealing their opinions toward, and intentions toward, their reporting of his campaign and his presidency.

Oh my….

Advertisements