D’oh Canada…

Canada is on the cusp of instituting a national carbon tax. Against push-back from normal Canadians in Ontario who are against the insufferable proposal, Liberal Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna explains how it will work. WATCH:
Dumb.
Uhmm, I’m all like, y’know. Right?
we’re about to ban plastic straws while serving beer and soda in plastic cups! so many are DUMB in US too!
You mean sippy cups.
like someone else noted: in san francisco, they are giving away needles, you can poop on the street, and shoot up on the BART, but you can’t have a straw with your drink.
What has been occurring below will be put on supercharge if this plan comes to existence!
I absolutely LOVE the Canadian Government! One is more dumber than the next!
We call her “Climate Barbie” for a reason.
“We” my sympathy neighbor.
The only solution for the environmental damage caused by socialism is — wait for it — more socialism…
Is she a relative of Trudeau? She is a great not speaker for the position she holds.
Soooo impose carbon tax then give back ‘direct rebate’ ???
LOL I’m guessing some diect rebates will be substantially greater than others.
What a hack.
Day of reckoning coming for ruling party.
What a hoser
Right, “ I’m thinking….(like)…BeerShampoo! Take off You Hoser”
Must be: From the Great White North, eh?… Take off —>>
(you want to go duck hunting in Newfoundland….? Get a hammer and a loaf of bread)!
Suspicious Cat?
Do we have a ‘That’s just some plain old fashioned b*llsh*t’ cat?
Heh! In a way, I almost feel sorry for the brainwashed education products of a certain youthfulness. Most of them couldn’t think critically or logically if their lives depended on it.
At least the Pelosis and Schumers of the world know they’re BS’ing us.
As in this?
Sounds like buying votes with “rebates”. Justine knows he’s in deep
It should be called the “snowflake “ tax!
Shazaam! We take it, then we give it back, and even more if you “comply,” what an amazing plan, ‘eh?
🙄
They MUST have a magic wand!
As I was listening, I thought, wait – what? Tax, rebate, rebate +??
Kystia’s best friend?
They will collect carbon taxes so they can then return monies to the taxpayers via rebate checks
😐
Sounds like the doofus plan here on Long Island – we will charge the highest property taxes in the land only to return some paltry “rebate check” if you enroll in the STAR program – until they revised that ridiculous shakedown and now merely apply a “rebate” to future property taxes you may owe.
Round and round they go.
“Liberal Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna explains how it will work.”
How many times have we heard that [lying] spiel from politicians? Just like the gasoline tax is used to repair roads and bridges here, huh? At least the last five seconds or so makes the previous 75 seconds tolerable.
Deplorable, You can keep your Doctor.
Our entire government is comprised of naive SJWs.
It is quite incredible to witness, and there is absolutely no recourse. The Canadian MSM will simply not allow it.
We may get a short reprieve in 2019, but the downward spiral is likely to continue.
Oh well, we will all do our part. But it’s all in God’s hands.
God bless PDJT.
So Cnuckleheads get a fresh new tax that’s going to be given right back to them so they have free money they paid for? How stupid are they?
Trudeau and his comrades are on a mission to destroy the Canadian economy.
Like Obama did to America’s economy for 8 years.
Good Luck Canada.
When you elect marxists, you get marxism.
And misery.
Beauty, eh? NO YOU HOSEHEAD!! Next up, Justin from Canada getting his eyebrows rearranged after Trump mops the floor with him on trade.
Did ya’ll *listen* to Her responses to the Questions?
Save Money
Opportunity
To support
Some
Duh
Ah
Duh
more Duhs
Taking Monies in Taxes to “give back”?
To WHOM exactly?
Exactly how does that work?
(We know WHOM it Benefits)
The “Ministry of EnviroWakos”
Next will the Carbon you “exhale”
Watch for it.. 😉
Death knell for Industry in Ontario
We will need that Northern Border Wall soon enough..
Oh Wait!
Industry FLEEING O’Canda to the USA providing JOBS HERE?? ya Say?
We ARE OPEN for business Folks.. 😉
Ontario’s industry already died. This is like digging up a dead man to kill him again/more.
WALL #2 now!
Sounds like a valley girl.’Ah gag me with a spoon”
If you see a picture from a satellite at night that shows the lights of N. America, you would see 80% of the Canucks live along that border!
https://www.alamy.com/stock-photo-satellite-image-of-night-lights-of-north-and-central-america-38076789.html
Climate Change, global warming-ites is just like a religion.
Wasn’t it Marx that said “Religion is the opium for the people.”? Same, same.
Exactly. And when you replace “God” (in whatever form folks believe) with government tax schemes (aka money grab from the middle class and poor) pretending to be a “cause”…the real danger begins.
Socialism is like that. It creates causes that keeps everyone’s money rolling into the VIPs coffers…and it always ends badly.
Imhoo
Oh my gosh! McKenna went full retard. Never go full retard. (Tropic Thunder reference in case you start getting all whipped up about my politically incorrect lingo!)
First they started by dumbing down education and eliminating basic scientific knowledge. When I was in the 4th grade, we were taught the carbon cycle and made terrariums as projects to demonstrate how CO2 is NECESSARY to make Oxygen. All living beings give off CO2, including plants. Plants make oxygen when in sunlight and use oxygen in the dark, thereby releasing CO2.
Once the education system was dumbed down, the lefties declared that the fundamental basis for life, CO2 was a pollutant. Since their goal is to eliminate most of the population of the planet, their declaration makes sense. Less CO2 means less food and less Oxygen.
I would like to see the Carbon/Oxygen cycle put back into general knowledge and all these lies about CO2 refuted.
exactly! co2 is like h2o! were carbon based life forms!
They have to refer to it as “carbon,” or “see oh too.”
Because if they called it “carbon dioxide,” you would recall learning all about that in middle school, and you would not buy the story that it is an evil, poisonous gas.
Human beings are a CARBON BASED LIFE FORM. All life on the planet earth is carbon based
LIFE depends on “The Carbon Cycle”
A CARBON TAX is designed to punish people and so restrict “carbon emissions” Trying to block/restrict the carbon cycle is anti-life
Just sayin’
yes!!! they (globalists) want to charge everyone from cradle to grave because they collect the $$$
Carbon tax is a life tax. This is hilarious. Wonder how much they’ll eventually be taxed for breathing.
Dealing the governments is like dealing with addicts. They are addicted to our money.
Makes me and the cows feel all gassy today : (
Meanwhile in the real world
New Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released this week show that U.S. per capita carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are at their lowest levels since 1950. As the “Emissions per Capita” column from the following EIA chart shows, 2017 U.S. per capita CO2 emissions were 15.8 metric tons per person, their lowest levels in 67 years.
>For some perspective, per capita carbon emissions haven’t been this low since the beginning of the Korean War and the publication of the very first Peanuts comic strip (Good grief, Charlie Brown!).
The EIA and several other reputable third-party sources have been very clear as to why these trends are occurring in the United States — it’s because of the increased use of natural gas, which has been made abundant and affordable by advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technology.
https://www.energyindepth.org/u-s-per-capita-carbon-emissions-at-lowest-levels-since-1950-thanks-to-natural-gas/
So the Canadian CO2 has not been spilling over the boarder into our air and causing it to rise,and we really have to spend tax dollars on the EIA.
“« Mainstream propaganda
Global Peace Index »
More on the global warming hoax
August 1, 2007 by disinter
by GENE MCNALLY
The stupidity of global warming claims and actions is reaching new heights. Europe is considering banning sports cars such as Ferraris and Porsches, claiming they have high CO2 emissions. What a joke.
There are not enough Ferraris and Porsches on the road to have any global impact. On a recent trip to Europe, I witnessed 20 to 30 airplanes at every airport waiting to take off, each with four engines running and spewing out CO2. The airports are far greater sources of CO2 than Ferraris and Porsches combined.
Global warming is likely the greatest hoax of our time. The people who say CO2 causes global warming don’t seem to be able to explain why in the period of 1940 to 1975 CO2 emissions increased significantly, while the global temperature decreased.
The Keeling curve, which is widely used to show the increase in CO2 emissions, is based on data from the top of Mount Mona Loa in Hawaii. Mona Loa is a volcano and it doesn’t seem to me that a volcano is the best place to be taking CO2 measurements.
Several law firms have lined up to handle global warming lawsuits and many companies are planning to use this latest “scare” to their benefit. Politicians such as Al Gore have made a second career out of global warming, offering slick productions with no scientific proof. As the old rule says “follow the money.”
You know…you know…
Canadian version of Ocasio-Cortez. Truly dumbed down politicians. Hard to watch.
It’s kinda like giving out stimulus checks from the government (which came from our own pockets) to make the economy grow (I saved every penny they gave me). And that was from the last Repub government! Both O Canada’s tax and the stimulus crap was STUPID government for the ignorant!
Carbon tax just a scam
Winnipeg Sun – April 6, 2017
https://winnipegsun.com/2017/04/06/carbon-tax-just-a-scam/wcm/a26994c0-ebb0-4f36-8a49-c935fb14e513
There’s a reason why there isn’t widespread support in Manitoba for a carbon tax, even among those in favour of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It’s because the proposed tax is a scam.
There is no irrefutable evidence anywhere in the world that charging people a few cents more on a litre of gas or putting a levy on natural gas does anything to reduce carbon emissions.
Despite that, ideologically-driven politicians like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are hell bent on imposing a carbon tax on Canadians, even though it will not change people’s behaviour in how they get around or how they heat their homes.
Those who are in favour of the proposed tax either like the idea of higher taxes generally (yes, those people do exist) or have been hoodwinked into thinking that we’ll all help save the Earth if government slaps a five or 10-cent/litre tax on the fuel we put in our vehicles.
It won’t. It hasn’t in British Columbia where they’ve had a carbon tax since 2008. Emissions did fall there initially, which was due in part to the 2009 recession. But emissions in B.C. have since been on the rise again. Alberta just imposed a carbon tax in January. And while it’s too early to tell if it’s had any real impact, there’s no evidence so far that it’s doing anything to reduce emissions.
Norway has a carbon tax and it’s seen its overall emissions grow. Only Sweden has had anything close to modest success with a carbon tax, which they’ve had since 1990. But they charge a massive amount – $150/tonne. B.C.’s is $30/tonne. Sweden’s emissions have dropped 4% since 1990 but there are all kinds of reasons why, including a shift to more hydro and nuclear powered electricity for home heating.
Carbon tax programs are ripe for fraud:
Trial of carbon tax ‘fraud of the century’ opens in Paris
Jan 29, 2018
http://www.france24.com/en/20180129-france-trial-carbon-credits-fraud-paris-crime-emissions-scam-melgrani-marseille
Between 2008 and 2009, 1.6 billion euros were swindled in a huge carbon quota market scam dubbed the “fraud of the century”. On Monday, 36 people suspected of running the scheme’s largest operation went on trial in Paris.
Gambling? In Casablanca?
What a crock of shit, eh?
We’ll hire workers to collect the carbon-taxes; we’ll hire workers to rebate the carbon-taxes; we’ll hire workers to collect the income taxes from workers that we hired to collect and rebate the carbon-taxes along with the income taxes of the workers we hired to collect the income taxes from all the new workers.
After a few years of growth, we can eliminate all other taxes as this program will pay for itself many times over while giving meaningful employment to thousands and thousands of Canadians!
