Chairman Devin Nunes: American People Will Be “Shocked” If Remaining Pages of Carter Page FISA Application are Unredacted…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes told Maria Bartiromo today that the American public will be “shocked” when/if we see the remaining blacked out portions of the FBI’s FISA Title-1 Surveillance Application against Carter Page.
The House Intelligence, Judiciary and Oversight committees have requested that President Trump declassify 21 additional pages from the FISA application. Additionally, Chairman Nunes states congress will be conducting depositions during the August recess:
Sounds like we are in for a month to remember.
That would a nice change, as details have gotten so deep in the weeds over the past year and a half, that my memory is overloaded!
As for shock, I think most of us Treepers are past that. Personally, I’m almost numb. (But just wait until I come to!)
I’m ready to be shocked. Bring it.
MaryfromMarin, I don’t think we will be shocked but verification of what we already know or think. It is our right to see everything unredacted and the sooner the better.
I’m ALREADY shocked … now DO something about it!!
We Trump voters have already DONE our part.
No, I’m afraid nothing would shock me at this point; the depths of the Left’s depravity knows no limit.
I believe we are about to find out!!! Looks like we will get to see the FISA application ourselves!!! I think PDJT is about to declassify the FISA!!! PLEASE, please. please. All the signs are pointing in that direction!! IMO, Nunes is the messenger!
Bring it out slowly to keep the news cycle going, then when time is right go for the kill.
I’m not a patient I guess but the time now.
Of course in DC that might mean another month or so, time to bring it.
How can the American public be anymore
shocked by the blatant corruption? DECLASSIFY!
Shock me please!
the “shocked” part will not be the content, but the fact that no one will receive any Jail time. Stay tuned this time next year and see how many are indicted.
It will not shock me if no one receives jail time.
You see, Mr. Sessions, Carter Page….. He’s on the NOC List.
“Noooooo !!!”
I was SHOCKED!!!
Some Congressmen are planning to work during August (Do interviews)
Have Weinstein do the interviews..
Then shock me. I’ll believe it when I see it. Declassify it and release it.
Somewhere in here there need to be a FOIA request for the list of FBI Associate Employees maintained by Comey and his band of conspirators as well as their e-mails. These folks were all media employees, had access and were the “sources close to the investigation” as employees of the FBI.
This is the path to put media people in jail, for their illegal actions as US Government Employees.
You know it. Imagine Cuomo actually thinking he is a “trusted agent” instead of the dumb ass he plays on TV.
I thought Sundance has told us that the complete application unreacted was leaked so that the NY Times and other news organizations have it. So they do know what is in it. Did I misunderstand? If I did understand, that means they have made a conscious choice not to leak / share the 20 pages Nunez is talking about.
They have no way of telling if anything in those pages is accurate, plus they would have risked exposing Wolfe as well as media employees to capture. See my post above because the media may now realize those “Associate Employee” designations may be double edged swords. Their reporters are at risk.
Plus, if US Codes are followed to the letter, there are major processes involved with “cleaning” classified leaks, which include: confiscation as well as inspection of computers, shut down as well as inspection of entire I/T networks, etc. etc.
I speak from experience, with respect to cleaning requirements for leaks, as a federal employee made an unauthorized disclosure of classified materials to bunch of us contractors that took 1 year to fix and for us contractors to get back on line.
C’mon Twitterites-
#SHOCKME
I’m tired of being teased. It may be unintentional or legitimately outside their control, but I’m tired of it nonetheless.
Enough with the carrots on the stick routine.
The last time I remember being shocked was when I looked at the headlines early on a February Saturday morning and it said ” SCALIA DEAD” in big bold letters. It was heartbreaking needless to say but I feel prepared for another good shock.
Rosenstein is SESSIONS PROBLEM….
As is (McCabe), (Sally Yates), Wray, Huber, Horowitz and all the other swap rats.
Trump Appointed Sessions as AG. He DELEGATED that job.
Swssions had in effect ONE JOB to do… be a loyal effective Trump AG
HE FAILED!!
Hey Yankee, I’m from Southern Alabama and me and Beau used to go frog giggin’ near Tuscaloosa on Thursdays, fishin’ near Atmore on Fridays, and coon huntin’ in Monroe County on Saturdays. Beau always rested on Sundays. I’ll tell you what…. I know he ain’t been round these parts since 1997, but ole Beau always had somethin’ up his sleeve. Sometimes a frog, sometimes a mullet, sometimes a live coon. You Yankees just have faith up there in ole Beau. He works with this one feller who went to Harvard! Smiles a lot people say. Anyhow…. even when he was plum asleep all day long, Beau always managed to surprise us on the ride home and low and behold his cooler had vittles in it. Yep things have gotten better for the USA since ole Beau went to Washington in 1997.
Ole Beau has slowed up a tad of late… his frog giggin’ days are just memories… he needs to go sit on the porch and pick out a tune while he remembers past glories 🙂
I’d be shocked if Congress, writ large, did their job on a whole host of issues. What the public is shocked about is of no interest to me.
I don’t think anything could be shocking at this point. The DOJ and Congress are corrupt to their cores.
True. But 50% of the people think The 10 Commandments are hate words.
Midway
Sadly this political maneuvering is what WE all have to navigate. The horrendous days of Royalty figures (which our Nation fought/won against), has become the days of Political Figures. Both bilk AND manipulate said “Government” for the variety of “privileges”. Those who PAY TAXES on income and/or contribute to society are violated 6-ways-from-Sunday.
STRATEGY! That’s where this begins and where it ENDS.. President Trump will conquer and enlighten simultaneously….actually already is doing such…
Movie “The Evening Star” the movie’s best line, “There aren’t that many shopping days until Christmas.”
I hope we all live long enough to be “shocked”.
There is just something about Rosemary I can’t figure out.
I’d much rather be shocked than ignorant.
#ShockTheSwamp
There will be no shock, there will be no outrage, because there will be no story, guaranteed by the MSM. And if there is a story, it will be twisted around into OrwellianSpeak: Guilt will be Innocence, Proof will be Fakery, Fraud will be Honesty, Bribery will be Generosity, and Treason will be Patriotism.
I am grateful for Devin Nunes. He’s a straight shooter.
