Chairman Devin Nunes: American People Will Be “Shocked” If Remaining Pages of Carter Page FISA Application are Unredacted…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes told Maria Bartiromo today that the American public will be “shocked” when/if we see the remaining blacked out portions of the FBI’s FISA Title-1 Surveillance Application against Carter Page.

The House Intelligence, Judiciary and Oversight committees have requested that President Trump declassify 21 additional pages from the FISA application. Additionally, Chairman Nunes states congress will be conducting depositions during the August recess:

