President Trump Weekly Address July 27, 2018…

President Trump delivers a weekly address for W/E July 27th, 2018. The primary topic of immigration enforcement and support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is the message:
I think it would be hilarious if just once the GSW sat down in front of the camera, looked into the lens and as seriously as possible said,
“Still winning. Just like I said we would.”
Gets up and leaves.
Trump’s giving very little ground on immigration. Nice. I think the Left is going to be very sorry about pressing that issue.
Immigration: sent by a friend but needs to be brought forward again as it is OUR law no matter the judge who thinks not: Known as the McCarran-Walter Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 allows for the “suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by the president, whenever the president finds that the entry of aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”
“The president may, by proclamation and for such a period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens, immigrants or non- immigrants, or impose any restrictions on the entry of aliens he may deem to be appropriate.”
Who was president when this was passed? Democrat Harry Truman.
Who do you suppose last used this process? Democrat Jimmy Carter, no less than 37 years ago, in 1979 to keep Iranians out of the United States.
But Carter actually did more. He made ALL Iranian students, already in the United States, check in with the government. And then he deported a bunch of them
Seven thousand were found in violation of their visas and a total of 15,000 Iranians were forced to leave the USAÂ in 1979.
So, what do you say about all of the criticism that Donald Trump received from the Democratic senators, representatives and the Obama Administration?
Additionally, it is important to note that the McCarran-Walter Act also requires that an “applicant for immigration must be of good moral character and in agreement with the principles of our Constitution.”
Therefore, one could surmise that since the Quran forbids Muslims to swear allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, technically, ALL Muslims should or could be refused immigration to OUR country.
Authenticated at: (look under 1952)
http://library.uwb.edu/Static/USimmigration
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_and_Nationality_Act_of_1952
Let the discussions and naysayers try to twist this as they often try to do with our Constitution and Bill of Rights, and this also includes Congress member who were elected/hired to represent us. What a concept! Might want to read up on Geo. Washington who spoke wisdom even more than others at that time. Remember, too that our Founding Fathers also fought off muslim pirates.
This is the kind of bold move I was expecting of Trump. National crisis, after all. Disappointed this has dragged on.
Well, that’s what POTUS tried to do and the courts shut him down… that’s why the travel ban is so lax now… and any terrorist can come to the US by any country other then the ones on the list…
DOJ or state department had to do a study… and POTUS had to reword the travel ban… to get it through the court system…
agree
Well said Mr. President. THANK YOU Ice agents for serving our nation in a job that I wouldn’t want to do. It must be difficult on a good day, let alone the hounding you get from the leftists. Please keep up the good work you do for the safety of our Nation.
I love the quote.
It’s perfect.
Agree… sounds very prophetic… God bless our VSGPOTUSDJT… 🙂
Our President truly understands how much this one topic is a WINNING issue with 80+ percent of Americans. RINOs absolutely don’t want to run on it because they know that in doing so, they are making a commitment to the American people and our President will call them out if they go against their word.
The Democrats, MSM, CoC, Globalist, Lefts etc. Worse nightmare is for our President to continue to get the word out to the public. He has said that he is going to campaign 6 days a week when we are within 60 days of the November Election.
You can bet your bottom dollar that the Angel Moms and Dads will be at each and every rally to share their horrific stories. Our President will emphasize that Democrats are for open borders, abolishing ICE, sanctuary cities and MS-13.
I have said and will continue to say this one issue is going to be the ultimate DEATH of the Democrat Party.
I love how VSGPOTUS is BEATING the globalists down with the 9/11 club they used against America. Linking ICE to 9/11 is brilliant. Keep it up!
Right on Flep. President Trump’s election in 2016 was a successful D-Day storming of the beach. Single-handedly, over the past two years, President Trump has moved inland but it’s time to send reinforcements to take the hedge rows of entrenched D-Rat and Rino traitors.
Nov 6, 2018 is a new D-Day. President Trump needs reinforcements. President Trump is working to get those reinforcements. We NEED the monster vote again for 2018.
The Tampa rally on Tuesday is to support Ron DeSantis for Gov against the Rino twerp Putz, the GOPe choice who bungled his job at the Dept of Ag overseeing the concealed carry dept.
I believe the rally Tuesday will be President Trump’s opening salvo to start softening up the beach for Nov. I wish I could be there because it’s going to be historic.
I predict that, just like a rubber band, when this snaps the leftists are NOT going to like the sting of losing. The farther the rubber band stretches before breaking, the more impact of the snap.
Winning isn’t just about us feeling good – it’s about causing pain for the stupid left.
Agreed. The left must be burned a few more times to learn, once again, that fire is hot. When LIBERALS realize that COMMUNISTS have ruined nearly everything they touched, THEN we’ll start seeing them #WalkAway from the commies, and become part of MAGA.
I hope President Trump continues to press this issue. The truly insane left will protest, most likely violently, the few democrats who aren’t insane will be forced to make a choice. Satisfy their insane base, or denounce thier insane base. Or possibly hide in the corner and try to not make a stand. Any republican/conservative candidate should be able to make hay on this issue. Same should apply to any primary opponents of the CofC RINOs force this issue!
The insanity, and that’s what it is the doctrine of the Democrat Party defies logic.
How on earth could any sane American support these dangerous fools.
Good gracious. PDJT stated that there were 137,000 individuals arrested by ICE in 2017.
How could any politician run a campaign based on abolishing such a successful unit.
I was just thinking about your States that allow felons to vote..hmmm what candidate are they likely to vote for..what a mess.
