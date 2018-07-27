Jim Jordan Discusses His #MAGA Run for Speaker of The House…

Posted on July 27, 2018 by

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan appears on Sean Hannity to discuss the reason he is running for Speaker of The House.

Make SoH Great Again

.

Representative Jordan was also on Fox News Morning show for an expanded discussion. See below:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Tea Party, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

57 Responses to Jim Jordan Discusses His #MAGA Run for Speaker of The House…

  1. Ryan Workman says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Already lobbying my Congressman to support Jordan.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Rat bas**rd Paul Ryan, in the pocket of the CofC , is throwing support to Kevin McCarthy.

    *SPIT*

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. 335blues says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    YES!
    Jim Jordan for speaker!
    Republicans who do not vote for him
    are rinos, and should be primaried.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. MAGADJT says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    My congressman is thankfully in the freedom caucus, but marginally so. Will encourage him as well. What kind of chance does Jordan have? I’m giving him 20%. Raul Labrador ran against Ryan and got smoked and lost bigly. Labrodor wasn’t nearly the disruptor that Jordan is, either.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. treehouseron says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    I often say that no matter who they pick for speaker of the house, they’ll screw us like Ryan did, and like Boehner before him, and Hassert (shudder) before him, etc.

    Jim Jordan would support President Trump though. We’ve got to make sure he gets this job. I don’t know what we can do to make it happen, but if this happens the country will benefit.

    With that said, though, the House has been sending all kinds of bills to the Senate that never pass the senate. Our real problem is in the Senate. Ryan has been effectively sidelined by all the patriotic conservatives in the house.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Rex70 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Pray. Pray for Mr. Jordan…that the right man, a good, smart, tenacious, articulate, diligent, every man gets this very important job. Pray that it happens that Jordan reaches the Speakership in the way that prayer brought Mr. Trump to the Presidency. I believe. With you, Mr. Jordan.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  7. Running Fast says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    I love this man’s fight! Go Jordan! They should have never tried the Ohio “MeToo” stunt.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Avi says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    I hope Trump endorses him and gets rid of Ryan asap

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. treehouseron says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    We’ve got to not be pessimistic, and not only want this to happen but EXPECT this to happen. There’s no reason why we can’t have the damn Speaker we want, and we want Jim Jordan. Lets figure out ways to make it happen.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  10. wheatietoo says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    The Speaker of the House is 3rd in line for the Presidency.

    It steams me that Rat Ryan is still in that position.
    Ryan is a globalist lackey who should have resigned the day he announced his retirement.

    Jim Jordan seems like he would make a good SoH.
    The Uniparty obviously is afraid of him, hence the manufactured fake ‘scandal’ that was lobbed against him.

    It will take a miracle for Jordan to win this.
    But hey…we live in a time of miracles, so let’s think positive!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      July 27, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      “It steams me that Rat Ryan is still in that position.
      Ryan is a globalist lackey who should have resigned the day he announced his retirement. ”

      ________________

      Ryan should be in Gitmo, in a dungeon, preparing his Treason defense in between waterboardings.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • mj_inOC says:
      July 27, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      And pray unceasingly, by Your Grace and Wisdom, as You, LORD, led our Founding Fathers, against all odds!

      May it be so! Amen.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      July 27, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      I think Jordan wins easily.

      McCarthy is a cookie-cutter swamp-rat exactly the same as Lyin’ Rino Ryan.

      The only competition Jordan could even plausibly have is Devin Nunes — who will almost certainly be supporting Jordan instead.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • MelH says:
      July 27, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      Are you sure the fake scandal got ground? It was short-lived? I never heard it.

      Like

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        July 27, 2018 at 11:50 pm

        It was based on a ridiculous premise.

        Young, strong military-age men…allowed themselves to be sexually assaulted by a school doctor?
        They were wrestlers!

        The whole thing has been debunked.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • MelH says:
          July 28, 2018 at 12:16 am

          Oh yeah, now I remember. That was so disgusting, I stopped reading or listening to everything but TCTH. The hateful thing about scandals is that the left will be spewing the sound bytes it began with for YEARS! Now that Jim is running, they will want to bring back Al Franken and all the Me Too people.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • HHM says:
        July 27, 2018 at 11:57 pm

        I agree. It was a bridge too far for the demon Left. People are wising up to them. Reminds me (as something does every day in recent months) of that old George Carlin “Newscaster” routine:

        “THIS JUST IN!!!! A MAN HAS BARRICADED HIMSELF IN A HOUSE AT MAIN & ELM STREETS AND IS SHOUTING OBSCENITIES AS PASSERSBY!!!!!
        He is not armed, however, and no one is paying him any mind.”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  11. In Trump We Trust (@bobcampbell_az) says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Everything hinges on the midterm election.. if we win big, Trump will likely support Jim Jordon for Speaker.. if we barely squeak by, the RINOs will push McCarthy into the spot.. not much better than Ryan as a leader.. President Trump has the constitution of a gladiator.. he works so hard for we Depolorables.. the least we can do is TURN OUT and vote..

    God forbid if the Democrats take the House.. we will have totally let the President down..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Trump Train says:
      July 28, 2018 at 12:09 am

      We loose the house we will loose 2 years and then it will be a landslide in 2020 for Trump and MAGA Conservatives…………..GOD help us that we don’t have to loose 2 years.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Clarissa says:
      July 28, 2018 at 12:15 am

      Sign up as a volunteer to help your local MAGA candidate’s campaign at the GOP office nearest you. Send as much in donations as you can manage to good MAGA candidates across the country. Talk to friends and family to get them out to vote this year. Work for the win, because we know that our President works for us to win every day.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. dbobway says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    I have never seen Representative Jordan so authentic than he was on Hannity.
    Hannity is 2 for 2 Roseanne brow beat him to listen.
    Jim Jordan took charge and Hannity listened.
    Epic!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      July 28, 2018 at 12:00 am

      Jordan is a great interview. He has been all over this week and last week. F&F, Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham even FBN. Good listner but when he speaks he always has something worth listening to.

      Jordan has a chance as the Freedom Caucus could block the next speaker. They blocked Ryan for a few weeks when Meadows looked at challenging Ryan. Don’t know what deal they cut with Ryan to withdraw but that wont happen again.

      I heard Scalise is interested and next in line behind McCarthy. That could be a deal the Freedom Caucus would accept. Along with Jordan taking Scalise place.

      Like

      Reply
  13. scott467 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Hannity: “Do we know when Ryan’s leaving”

    Jordan: “He said he’s gonna stay, so I take him at his word.”

    WHAT?!?

    Did he say “SAY” or “STAY”?

    Did Lyin’ Ryan lie again, and renege on leaving Congress?

    Like

    Reply
  14. MelH says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    I was writing a good idea for getting Jim elected, but suddenly the page turned pink and my mouse got deactivated. Censoring in real time must mean my computer is bugged? I know I’ve been “shadow banned” by Twitter, so all my Tweets are sent off into a black hole when I click on “Send”. Hmmm, I thought my idea really good but you could think of good ideas too, if you just remembered how the Liberals do, and how the competing Left politicians do and how Kevin McCarthy does.

    Like

    Reply
  15. SharkDiver says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Wrong video on top…That was Hannity interviewing Hannity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. theresanne says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Jim Jordan feels like a breath of fresh air, just what the stench filled swamp we call Congress needs! MAGA!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Trump Train says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:12 am

    We loose the house we will loose 2 years and then it will be a landslide in 2020 for Trump and MAGA Conservatives…………..GOD help us that we don’t have to loose 2 years.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dave Radetsky says:
      July 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

      If we lose the House, there will be impeachment proceedings against the president and that could be enough to derail a reelection bid by the president. This election is as critical as 2016.

      Like

      Reply
      • NC PATRIOT says:
        July 28, 2018 at 12:56 am

        The republicans got punished severely the election after they impeached Clinton. Average America doesn’t like that much——bad process. (Did anyone watch the special series Fox had a while back on Clinton’s impeachment?)

        Like

        Reply
  18. LibertyONE says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:15 am

    The corrupt RINO/Establishment/ Deep Slime WILL do everything to thwart his appointment. McCarthy is their “puppet”.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. rumpole2 says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Lets hope Republicans still have a majority after November.
    I don’t quite understand why Ryan was not replaced in April? Or at least replaced NOW

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. PaulM says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I see another obama appointee is under investigation for inappropriate behavior with staff. Forgot the name and forgot to leave breadcrumbs but it’s somone in banking, he’s still there and it’s been going for about a month.
    Should be louder by monday.
    Good, purge all the obama remnants

    Like

    Reply
  21. rumpole2 says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Here Comes Your Man – Jim Jordan

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. todayistheday99 says:
    July 28, 2018 at 1:13 am

    I’m sick of 64d chess regardless if it exists or not. Getting behind Jim Jordan is a breath of fresh air. Their is no question in my mind that Jim is a white hat. The wierd thing is at the end of the interview is that he says we do we know if Ryan is leaving, and says we don’t know. WTF? Is Ryan leaving or not?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s