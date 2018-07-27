Jim Jordan Discusses His #MAGA Run for Speaker of The House…

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan appears on Sean Hannity to discuss the reason he is running for Speaker of The House.
Make SoH Great Again
.
Representative Jordan was also on Fox News Morning show for an expanded discussion. See below:
Already lobbying my Congressman to support Jordan.
Rat bas**rd Paul Ryan, in the pocket of the CofC , is throwing support to Kevin McCarthy.
*SPIT*
YES!
Jim Jordan for speaker!
Republicans who do not vote for him
are rinos, and should be primaried.
My congressman is thankfully in the freedom caucus, but marginally so. Will encourage him as well. What kind of chance does Jordan have? I’m giving him 20%. Raul Labrador ran against Ryan and got smoked and lost bigly. Labrodor wasn’t nearly the disruptor that Jordan is, either.
MAGAJT–didn’t the Freedom caucus vote today with the rest of the rinos to stop the tariffs on China?
I often say that no matter who they pick for speaker of the house, they’ll screw us like Ryan did, and like Boehner before him, and Hassert (shudder) before him, etc.
Jim Jordan would support President Trump though. We’ve got to make sure he gets this job. I don’t know what we can do to make it happen, but if this happens the country will benefit.
With that said, though, the House has been sending all kinds of bills to the Senate that never pass the senate. Our real problem is in the Senate. Ryan has been effectively sidelined by all the patriotic conservatives in the house.
No, Ryan has sidelined himself.
He does NOT support our POTUS.
Period.
If he did, he would resign now…
No, the house members have sidelined him and are getting things done without him. Nobody SAID he supported our POTUS.
Period.
looking back, Newt was the best
…the last time a Conservative held the post. Makes sense. Time for another one.
Those days are llllooonnnnggg gone, my friend. You know, when the (D)’s were center-left and the (R)’s cared about how much money the (D)’s wanted to spend.
Whoa whoa whoa, just hold on one gosh darned second there, pal. I think you have “excessive expectations” of the Senate. Give them some time. They will… uh… do stuff.
Pray. Pray for Mr. Jordan…that the right man, a good, smart, tenacious, articulate, diligent, every man gets this very important job. Pray that it happens that Jordan reaches the Speakership in the way that prayer brought Mr. Trump to the Presidency. I believe. With you, Mr. Jordan.
Just imagine if we got a bigger majority in the senate, Jordan as speaker in the house, and President Trump? In the next two years we could fix most of the ailments in this country.
Something the left is terrified of 👍
Pray unceasingly for America 🙏🇺🇸🙏
Always–a prayer of St. Michael the Archangel to defend us in our daily battles and
Psalm 35 for POTUS Trump. Every day. And now, for Mr. Jordan. I believe.
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏
Daily, by God’s infinite righteousness and wisdom.
Thank You, LORD. Amen…
I love this man’s fight! Go Jordan! They should have never tried the Ohio “MeToo” stunt.
I hope Trump endorses him and gets rid of Ryan asap
We’ve got to not be pessimistic, and not only want this to happen but EXPECT this to happen. There’s no reason why we can’t have the damn Speaker we want, and we want Jim Jordan. Lets figure out ways to make it happen.
Cheers THR, “ Impossible is just the starting point.” One of your Presidents best.
Absolutely. Time to start writing some letters, in addition to a simple phone call and email.
Jordan has some reforms up his sleeve that would make the people we voted for remember they are there in DC to work for us not for themselves. We want Jim. We should have a speaker who supports the President.
The Speaker of the House is 3rd in line for the Presidency.
It steams me that Rat Ryan is still in that position.
Ryan is a globalist lackey who should have resigned the day he announced his retirement.
Jim Jordan seems like he would make a good SoH.
The Uniparty obviously is afraid of him, hence the manufactured fake ‘scandal’ that was lobbed against him.
It will take a miracle for Jordan to win this.
But hey…we live in a time of miracles, so let’s think positive!
“It steams me that Rat Ryan is still in that position.
Ryan is a globalist lackey who should have resigned the day he announced his retirement. ”
________________
Ryan should be in Gitmo, in a dungeon, preparing his Treason defense in between waterboardings.
And pray unceasingly, by Your Grace and Wisdom, as You, LORD, led our Founding Fathers, against all odds!
May it be so! Amen.
Amen!
I think Jordan wins easily.
McCarthy is a cookie-cutter swamp-rat exactly the same as Lyin’ Rino Ryan.
The only competition Jordan could even plausibly have is Devin Nunes — who will almost certainly be supporting Jordan instead.
You mean this Kevin McCarthy?
Yeah, McCarthy would be as bad…or worse…than Rat Ryan.
The MAJORITY of Congress are a mirror of Hollyweird…OWNED actors playing roles for the Globalists.
BOTH groups HATE us (US).
There should be ZERO MERCY.
Are you sure the fake scandal got ground? It was short-lived? I never heard it.
It was based on a ridiculous premise.
Young, strong military-age men…allowed themselves to be sexually assaulted by a school doctor?
They were wrestlers!
The whole thing has been debunked.
Oh yeah, now I remember. That was so disgusting, I stopped reading or listening to everything but TCTH. The hateful thing about scandals is that the left will be spewing the sound bytes it began with for YEARS! Now that Jim is running, they will want to bring back Al Franken and all the Me Too people.
I agree. It was a bridge too far for the demon Left. People are wising up to them. Reminds me (as something does every day in recent months) of that old George Carlin “Newscaster” routine:
“THIS JUST IN!!!! A MAN HAS BARRICADED HIMSELF IN A HOUSE AT MAIN & ELM STREETS AND IS SHOUTING OBSCENITIES AS PASSERSBY!!!!!
He is not armed, however, and no one is paying him any mind.”
Everything hinges on the midterm election.. if we win big, Trump will likely support Jim Jordon for Speaker.. if we barely squeak by, the RINOs will push McCarthy into the spot.. not much better than Ryan as a leader.. President Trump has the constitution of a gladiator.. he works so hard for we Depolorables.. the least we can do is TURN OUT and vote..
God forbid if the Democrats take the House.. we will have totally let the President down..
We loose the house we will loose 2 years and then it will be a landslide in 2020 for Trump and MAGA Conservatives…………..GOD help us that we don’t have to loose 2 years.
Sign up as a volunteer to help your local MAGA candidate’s campaign at the GOP office nearest you. Send as much in donations as you can manage to good MAGA candidates across the country. Talk to friends and family to get them out to vote this year. Work for the win, because we know that our President works for us to win every day.
I have never seen Representative Jordan so authentic than he was on Hannity.
Hannity is 2 for 2 Roseanne brow beat him to listen.
Jim Jordan took charge and Hannity listened.
Epic!
Jordan is a great interview. He has been all over this week and last week. F&F, Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham even FBN. Good listner but when he speaks he always has something worth listening to.
Jordan has a chance as the Freedom Caucus could block the next speaker. They blocked Ryan for a few weeks when Meadows looked at challenging Ryan. Don’t know what deal they cut with Ryan to withdraw but that wont happen again.
I heard Scalise is interested and next in line behind McCarthy. That could be a deal the Freedom Caucus would accept. Along with Jordan taking Scalise place.
Hannity: “Do we know when Ryan’s leaving”
Jordan: “He said he’s gonna stay, so I take him at his word.”
WHAT?!?
Did he say “SAY” or “STAY”?
Did Lyin’ Ryan lie again, and renege on leaving Congress?
He said he would be leaving January 1st 2019.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong video on top…That was Hannity interviewing Hannity.
Jim Jordan feels like a breath of fresh air, just what the stench filled swamp we call Congress needs! MAGA!
If we lose the House, there will be impeachment proceedings against the president and that could be enough to derail a reelection bid by the president. This election is as critical as 2016.
The republicans got punished severely the election after they impeached Clinton. Average America doesn’t like that much——bad process. (Did anyone watch the special series Fox had a while back on Clinton’s impeachment?)
The corrupt RINO/Establishment/ Deep Slime WILL do everything to thwart his appointment. McCarthy is their “puppet”.
Lets hope Republicans still have a majority after November.
I don’t quite understand why Ryan was not replaced in April? Or at least replaced NOW
Be nice to see Ryan “Branded” when the Congress come back from Vacation….
I see another obama appointee is under investigation for inappropriate behavior with staff. Forgot the name and forgot to leave breadcrumbs but it’s somone in banking, he’s still there and it’s been going for about a month.
Should be louder by monday.
Good, purge all the obama remnants
Here Comes Your Man – Jim Jordan
I’m sick of 64d chess regardless if it exists or not. Getting behind Jim Jordan is a breath of fresh air. Their is no question in my mind that Jim is a white hat. The wierd thing is at the end of the interview is that he says we do we know if Ryan is leaving, and says we don’t know. WTF? Is Ryan leaving or not?
