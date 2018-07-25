House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein…

Earlier today key congressional leadership met with top DOJ officials to reconcile the lack of compliance from the DOJ in document production for oversight. Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, Representative Mark Meadows and Representative Jim Jordan met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and DOJ staff including U.S. Attorney John Lausch.

In the past several weeks Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein has been blocking production of records; refusing to answer questions about his participation in the fraudulent FISA renewal, and protecting the interests of Special Counsel Robert Mueller from inquiry. Articles of Impeachment:

Today, @RepMarkMeadows & Rep @Jim_Jordan filed articles of impeachment against Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. I was a cosponsor. Unfortunately, Mr. Rosenstein has continuously resisted & defied Congress’s constitutional oversight. His time to obstruct our investigations has expired. pic.twitter.com/9Mh1dbuHjY — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 25, 2018

We can't get answers for the American people if we can't get information from the DOJ. It’s time to impeach Rod Rosenstein. https://t.co/FeNtMs3mQH — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 26, 2018

I just filed a resolution with @Jim_Jordan and several colleagues to impeach Rod Rosenstein. The DOJ has continued to hide information from Congress and repeatedly obstructed oversight–even defying multiple Congressional subpoenas. We have had enough. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 25, 2018

Over the last 10 months, we've caught the DOJ: – Withholding documents

– Hiding text messages

– Ignoring deadlines

– Engaging in potential FISA abuse

– Defying Congressional subpoenas Just to name a few examples. Enough is enough. People need to be held accountable. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 25, 2018

Yates: There needs to be the same public focus on protecting Rod Rosenstein as there is on protecting Robert Mueller. pic.twitter.com/OlXgszEtQD — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) July 20, 2018

