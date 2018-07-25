House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein…

Earlier today key congressional leadership met with top DOJ officials to reconcile the lack of compliance from the DOJ in document production for oversight. Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, Representative Mark Meadows and Representative Jim Jordan met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and DOJ staff including U.S. Attorney John Lausch.
In the past several weeks Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein has been blocking production of records; refusing to answer questions about his participation in the fraudulent FISA renewal, and protecting the interests of Special Counsel Robert Mueller from inquiry. Articles of Impeachment:
There used to be a time the house would stick together for their own self interest and to preserve their oversight and power of the purse. Now they are so politically divided that they’ve become mostly an impotent debating society.
This is the internet winner of the day. No other comments are needed.
I concur…..plus he beat me to the punch👊
Plus, Mueller is going down!
And they haven’t even talked to Kevin yet…
” Now they are so politically divided that they’ve become mostly an impotent debating society.”
_________________
I thought the problem was just the opposite, that the ‘adversarial’ aspect, the ‘loyal opposition’ dynamic was completely gone, because ‘Uni-Party’?
I thought they were were not impotent at all, but extremely effective, because working together as one team, while presenting themselves to the public falsely as ‘two sides’, allowed them to achieve practically every objective they were bribed to do?
Very sharp.
Lotta political and mental masturbation goin’ on in D.C., for sure.
Wake me up when the talking is over and they actually DO something. I think RR is a snake.
In the words of Benjamin Wittes….Boom!
Really…..I am the first person to comment!
No but I am the first to hit reply.
👍
No, Armchair, but I also thought I’d be first.
With RINO Ryan as our Speaker, this vote will never make it to the floor for a vote. However, it serves great importance. 60% of Americans see the Mueller investigation as a Witch Hunt. Those same 60% see DAG Rosenstein’s actions the same way. He is the puppet master pulling the strings. This will be well received by the American people. It will also be a major embarrassment for Ryan.
Could it force him to step down? Could it force House Republicans to vote him out in favor of someone that has our President’s back? It also sends a direct message to Comey, Yates, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Strzok etc. that after the November Election, they can kiss their hopes of the Democrats taking over the House goodbye. This will energize Republicans and Independents to get out and vote to assure that our President gets a majority in the House.
At that point in time, we have a new Speaker (please let it be Jim Jordan) who will bring forward the impeachment of DAG Rosenstein. There will be no need for a vote because our President will fire his ass, Mueller, the 13 Angry Democrats and anyone else that has been protecting the Deep State.
Great post, Fle!
November can’t come soon enough.
Actually, it can make it to the floor for a vote. As a privileged motion. This anvil will be hanging ove RRs head the entire congressional break. Same tactic meadows used the rid us of Boner.
I call ‘im Paully Quack Quack.
Ryan will allow it… he has been Nunez’s yes boy ever since Ryan returned from their trip to Saudi Arabia in January of 2018.
Yes boy? You make that sound like a bad thing.
fle, I think Trump has stayed aside because he was just waiting for Rosenstein to do the things against him and America. By the way, I thought RR was an Obama holdover as I don’t remember Trump or Sessions hiring him. In any case, RR won’t be so contra when he is removed from his job. Mueller, hopefully, will be right behind in as the door shuts on RR, Mueller and those way to many attorneys Mueller hired.
Amen.
Ryan and Rosenstein out; Jim Jordan in.
The sooner, the better, LORD, is our prayer.
This is just for show.
This. It’s all theatre.
Not necessarily. This same move caused the last Speaker to resign.
No it’s not. Meadows said it was non privileged and doesn’t need speaker approval. Also Gaetz said another reason they did it before August recess is because they don’t want to go home to their constituents having done nothing again but schedule another meeting. The people are tired of hearing that.
I never get tired of hearing that. If they did what they’re supposed to do, and what they tell people they should or will do… well… I’d be worried. Like somethin’s in the Swamp Water in D.C. Whatupwiddat? Unsettling.
Right, so now they can go back to their constituents and pound their chests that they are doing something. Bullshit. Make it privileged if you want anyone to think you too aren’t full of it.
Start by reducing their budget….
1herder, and start keeping our eyes on them, remove the lifetime benefits and no more salary increases because we cannot afford those in contra to Trump and us!
And now, kids, the negative nellies will be all like….
Watch for: “They will never impeach Rosenstein.”
From: the same folks who said “They will never file to impeach Rosenstein.”
Meh.
Nu? Why not just send him to a Hillary party in Ft Marcy Park?
Yup. They already have shown up.
Excellent….it will go nowhere but as Rosie knows with his Mueller operation, at the very least the process is the punishment.
And it sets the Rose up for removal.
Oh yes !! Do it, Jim Jordan. Impeach Rod Rodentstein.
That would make my day, sincerely.
Grand-standing because they know their politically at risk among Deplorables for being RINOs and weasels, and their fear is justified. Still, no impeachment vote will be occur. Fake tough talk, nothing more.
….they are politically at risk…
They can grandstand all they want!! 1. It allows them to left off some steam. 2. It embarrasses Rosenstein
This will clearly go nowhere with RINO Ryan controlling the House.
BUT.
HOUSE GOES ON RECESS tomorrow?
They’ve given Trump cause to fire him haven’t they during August…..
I thought the leadership cancelled the August recess because the Ds were dragging their feet on confirming judges. If they do go can the President fire Sessions and make a recess appointment?
IIRC that was for the Senate only.
Why should he fire Sessions? Are you on the bashwagon?
Please pay more attention to current events… Sessions is not swamp. He’s the guy letting all the rope out for traitors to use as they see fit. And they are carried away with it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the Articles for Impeachment link,
Attorney General denied the Comgressmen’s request for a second special counsel to investigate the conflicts of interests in the Russian collusion witch hunt. Why?
I’m not being a sessions basher, honestly I am not. I’ve been hanging on to hope he is what I have believed him to be. But I cannot for the life of me understand why he refused them their request for that second special counsel.
Soon. Timing is not right…. but almost.
Sessions is the plug for the swamp.
Confucius say:
“Pull plug too soon…. lose rubber ducky.”
It would be cause but Trump’s lawyers and advisers would probably advise against it.
If there is vote it will happen on next 2 days or never. PTrump is also meeting with Ryan and turtle.
Two business days. So one day before they leave town and the day they all come back. A month for RR to sweat bricks.
If it takes 67 votes to impeach, he won’t be sweating very hard, lol!
“PTrump is also meeting with lyin’ and turtle.”
FIFY!
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/398931-republican-threatens-to-force-a-vote-on-rosenstein-impeachment
Meadows threatens to force a vote on Rosenstein impeachment
I assume even if this “Impeachment” proceeds at Max Congress speed.. it will take several months to gel? And then what? Nothing much changes?
Still…. it’s something for people to point to and say… PatienceGrasshopper… we have to wait for the Impeachment to be done with.
Are you high?
😂
We’ve all watched over our lifetimes and seen that time and time again we get burned, expectations are shattered and hopes are dashed.
But for once, can’t you just leave your own personal negativity out of these threads for a while? We finally have someone acting on our behalf, in case you haven’t notice and it’s getting old though I do, yes, understand I can scroll past your comments of late. And I have… but I forgot this time as it’s late and I am burnt from a 13 hour day!
Why should you, you might ask? (lol, read it with a krooked killery voice, just for fun!)
I would answer…
Because Trump.
Ok, I’m done. Carry on as you please, my comment is simply a suggestive “request” and free speech, etc… 😀
I realize that this has become a “Fan-posting” and cheer-leading site for many.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All of the above, Rumpole. After reading for several hours about it, nothing will happen beyond talking points and grandstanding. This is only my guess but I don’t see much happening. JMHO
🙂
As Jim Jordan outlined it…
There is a chance that NOTHING will happen until House returns in September… if at all.
BEST case scenario is the resolution is tabled tomorrow… likely sent to “Committee”
The Committee wont be back until SEPTEMBER!
Then it MIGHT go to Full house.
Even if it passes all those hurdles…. there is no consequence for just “Impeachment” that I have seen outlined?
So on to THE SENATE… for a trial…. requiring 67 votes.
Pardon me if I am not excited 🙂
I am so so ready for this!!! FINALLY!!! They acted…waiting for the MOAB to drop now! I just know that this means something BIG is about to drop!!! Things have been building to a Come to Jesus moment!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The House may very likely vote to impeach, much like the numerous votes to “kill Obamacare” which were all for show as well. The House votes to impeach Rosenstine: vulnerable reps can say they want the guilty punished, and to “drain the swamp.” But, they know full well the 2/3 majority in the Senate needed for removal will never happen. So, they have their “cover” to vote for impeachment ahead of the mid-terms. Remember how mendacious and deceptive this large group of mostly (75%) attorneys have proven themselves to be. I believe this action, combined with President Trump about to revoke selected swamp dweller’s security clearances, as well as his tweet encouraging republicans to “get smart fast and ‘expose’ the evildoers in congress” (paraphrasing) means he is about to unleash hell and do some exposing of his own. I predict that soon we will suffer from a nationwide shortage of popcorn 😉
I don’t know what to say about any of this….well, that’s not really accurate, let me use a wonderful word that only the “user” understands the meaning and implications when presented:
If it’s “appropriate…” Thank God for Rod Rosenstein, for if he had not used this word numerous times, I wouldn’t have learned just how sneaky this slimeball truly is!
Thank you Rod, you are one heck of a snot nosed bureaucrat with lots of power over others!
Sounds like they were sent some State Dept docs they requested late afternoon. I think they are trying to force the compliance of receiving the docs at a quicker pace, but I am sure Rosenstein knows all the delay tactics too.
Impeachment is not what Rosenstein should fear. Getting fired is what he should fear. Impeachment articles, whether it leads to impeachment or not, are grounds enough for Trump to fire him. And I’d bet that is what will happen. Just like the call to limit the security clearances for the lunatic ex-Obama officials had to come from someone else (Rand Paul) the impetus to fire Rosenstein can’t come from Trump. Or, for another example, firing Comey had to come from Rosenstein. They will bitch and moan just as they did for Comey but ultimately Trump has every right to fire a DAG who is not fulfilling his obligations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! Trump is using others and the actions of his enemies to give himself moral justification for his own actions. He always takes the moral high ground and allows his enemies to hang themselves in the court of public opinion so that when he does something that may seem unsavory, he always positions himself in the right for having to do it. The move to impeachment may very well be the “outside” impetus he needs to kick Rosenstein to the curb.
And then Mueller.
Very accurate Bob. If President Trump does intend to eventually fire Rosenstein even a failed impeachment vote will help justify his decision. Especially among the squishy “moderate” voting bloc that has not been paying much attention to this phony collusion nonsense.
DOJ is incredibly messed up right now. Just NUTS!
You would think something like this would smoke Sessions out, but he will probably just burrow deeper into his Keebler tree house.
Oh ffs. Enough with the Sessions bashing. We aren’t the f’ing LEFTIST FASCISTS.
Give it time, if he does somehow despite what he is actually doing that everyone seems to ignore turn out to be “swampy”, then give it hell.
Till then, you really know nothing about it. Lest you have a crystal ball.
No one has a crystal ball that does anything but sit there on a table you put it on. lmao 😀
I have an idea, you could change your name to ‘SessionsGroupieSyndrome.’
Think about it…. 🙂
There is a part on helicopters called the Jesus Nut.
You are playing with the Jesus Nut and making people nervous.
I disagree. What he should fear is being indicted.
Unfortunately, this will NEVER happen. Just look to the scum bucket Holder , held in Contempt and what happened…NOTHING. As for RATenstein, he’s a cross between Howdy Doody and Himmler ( Hitler’s Propaganda Minister)
You forget that all three branches of our government were complicit in that garbage when that happened. The Executive Branch is not only no longer covering for this crap, but it actively opposing it. The fact that is all coming to light and that it keeps trickling out in a coordinated manner should tell you something big is going on behind the scenes.
Obama and Hillary aren’t there to protect the scumbags. Not this time.
No mercy! Impeach and investigate Rosenstein with the very same vigor Mueller’s showed Flynn and Mannafort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Payback’s a ***ch. And believe me it’s only just begun….
I believe Rod Rosenstein is not answering the questions or producing the documents because:
1) He is a subject/target or witness in a criminal investigation
2) The documents are evidence in a criminal investigation
I used to believe Rosenstein is a black hat. I’ve since ‘upgraded’ him to grey-hat in my mind – I think he’s potentially a coward who may have known that abuses were going on and failed to stop them. I think his appointment of Mueller is highly suspect.
Either way, I think Rosenstein will likely be among the next Trump admin officials to exit.
He signed a fake FISA warrant case closed
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It works for Trump because he makes good on his threats. Ask China. Ask all the countries paying tariffs in aluminum and steel. Lets see if some MAGA has rubbed off on the House.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why?
Because Master Troll and VSG PDJT.
Boom. He’s got their back, at least insofar as promoting their agenda. Funny. We usually expect that relationship to be oriented the other way around. Anyway. Twitter is a powerful tool, and Trump just so happens to be fairly adept in that particular area. Coattails, I think the old people call that.
Don’t know the outcome, just know Rod Rosenstein deserves impeachment.
Jerome Corsi was talking about this weeks ago. Looks as if this is how Trump will get rid of Rosey. Writing on the wall: Mene Mene Tekel Parsin. Rosenstein’s days are numbered.
And then some!
Agreed, lets get this party started. Much more fun than the Mueller taint team 😀
Both Rodentstain and AGINO Sessions must be impeached and fired. All one needs to know is Sally Yates wants to “protect” Rodentstain and Sessions sided with him against Trump, praising the Rodent for his integrity and saying that his conflicts of interests are no big deal and he can investigate himself.
It’s funny in a way. Rosenstein probably wishes Yates would shut the hell up.
That’s wht PDJT and the white hats aren’t waiting for congress.
After November elections and red wave PTrump will fire Rosy Sessions will follow
Remember, there is much more yet to come out. Once it does, the chances of Rat Rodent-stain actually getting impeached, tried and convicted go way, way up.
No matter the nature and volume of what “comes out”, impeachment and/or firing will be seen as a direct attack on the Mueller fiasco, and therefore entirely political, and therefore entirely unjustifiable. Rubio says the FISA application was just peachy keen. Lots of other turds circling the bowl like that.
While this is a good first step, and not unwarranted given Rosenstein’s behavior they’re still going to need two-thirds of the Senate to sign off on the Impeachment conviction. Good luck with that one. In the end, it’s a show vote to jazz up the base and give them a sense “something” is being done.
Also, VERY good comments above about Congress going on recess tomorrow. More proof this is a nothing position being put out there for the media to sell newspapers and the base to feel a sense something is happening.
PTrump would not fire Mueller before mid-term but he can make him weak by firing DAG and his assistant would become new DAG . PTrump needs cover for firing DAG and a big noise otherwise another obstruction of justice crap..
Nice, but as we learned with Bill Clinton, the senate has to vote to remove him. I guess Trump could remove him if he was impeached by the house, or remove him any time at that. He could stay on like Holder did after he was found in contempt. Not like liberals care about such things like that.
I thought U.S. Attorney John Lausch was put in place by Sessions to help with document production ??
Yeah…. but help who?
Sessions. How? By giving him some breathing room for a while before congress figures out Sessions wasn’t going to do ____!
Yeah.. the old “Beauregard two-step”…
Name some guy doing a “review”… it’s like pressing the “snooze button” 🙂
“I thought U.S. Attorney John Lausch was put in place by Sessions to help with document production ??”
_________________
Apparently it’s a really, really, really hard job.
Or Lausch is just really terrible at it.
Or his job was to drag his feet and he is doing a better job than Jeff every thought he would do……………
We certainly cannot expect any support from the lame duck Uniparty Speaker of the House, as he is busy coordinating his exit to the Chamber of Commerce, K-Street or wherever his reward for being a loyal stooge is chosen for him. Needless to say, the only chance this legislation has of passing the House is if We the People exert enormous, never-before-seen pressure upon our elected “leaders.” While only a simple majority is required for lower chamber passage, the 2/3 majority required in the Senate for removal from office all but guarantees Rosenstine will be in office until he is either fired, or he resigns. But, as a vote is possible prior to the mid-term elections, it will provide the Uniparty with cover, as it will allow vulnerable Uniparty scumbags to claim they want to “drain the swamp” and see the guilty punished……their misdirections, camoflauge, and deceptions are time-tested and well-practiced. Just like their many votes to “kill Obamacare” were absolute ruses, allowing the House to vote to kill the abomination while knowing full well it would never pass the Senate, thusly protecting the legislation they are all getting rich on, but having the ignorant peasants believe our “leaders” are fighting for us, which strengthens their reelection chances. Always remember: 75% of these scumbags are attorneys by profession –
De Oppresso Libre: Exactly.
I predict a book. The obligatory “book tour”, of course. And a future presidential run. So predictable these people. Seriously, I think I could do that. If I just weren’t so anti-social, that is. Would prove an impediment, I’m sure.
In order to impeach and remove Rosenstein, don’t we need a two-thirds majority vote by the Senate?
67 votes?
And we have 51 Republicans, two-thirds (at least) of whom ought to be under criminal indictment and none of whom can be counted on to side with the president on anything?
Isn’t this another bug-hunt to nowhere?
Not meaning to be a ‘downer’, just looking at it for what it is. It’s good that they filed articles of impeachment, but I think the objective (when impeachment fails) is just another step in the direction of infuriating the American People to the point that DJT has to step in and declassify everything in response to the demands of We the People.
Personally, I already reached peak-outrage a long time ago.
Gotta let the troll play out. This ain’t a Nixonian effort…
Hang in there, we’re just now at the top of the track about to speed down and into the whipping curves.
Seriously. We will reach the next step this time, it’s obvious due to one man only. Trump.
I personally don’t care about the rest simply as I am a 3%r for sure. And I live in These Untied States, not going anywhere else.
Just sayin’… grain of salt it.
And now for something completely different:
Click on the Tweet to read the thread.
I remain open to this scenario.
Curry! Me too!! (Glad you are still awake) hehe!!
that guy was a never trumper during the election. his MO is to give false hope so that We dont take demonstrations.
that guy was a never trumper during the election. his MO is to give false hope so that We dont take demonstrations.
Hey Craybox– Keep up.. He admitted he WAS a never trumper but has seen the light…
It has to be 44 DD chess. God forbid Rosenstein do the right thing without some kind trickery…
Lookin’ more like 142D chess from here. I mean some SERIOUS FREAKIN’ CHESS GOIN’ ON HERE.
This guy just can’t admit he was dead wrong after promoting this nonsense for months. Rodentstain is not “playing the bad guy.” He IS the bad guy. He signed FISA and appointed Mueller.
The corrupt cabal underestimates the number of Americans who know what’s going on and who are outraged by this farce and their crimes. We can’t let these corrupt scumbags get away with their crimes.
But… but… but… Rosey Rosenstein, together with Honest Mueller and their leader and mentor, Most Honorable Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, they are all working on an elaborate sting which should show its final fruits by 2084….
Don’t Nunes and Jordan know that?
Tsk-tsk.
LOL!
You beat me to it. I was gonna say the exact same thing. 😛
Prediction: I see much consternatorial bloviating (just made that up) in the areas of “Constitional Crisis”, and “Obstruction of Justice” in our future.
Constitutional, of course.
Well, this does provide PDT the cover to fire RR. Could do so this weekend, with Congress out for 5 weeks. Can’t file articles of impeachment if not in session. Then he’s got 5 weeks to allow the media to pointlessly scream about it while PDT pulls the rug out from under them exposing the rest. The House wouldn’t dare file impeachment upon return right before the mid terms.
Wishful thinking?
Whoa, haven’t seen this one before…
“Yates: There needs to be the same public focus on protecting Rod Rosenstein as there is on protecting Robert Mueller.”
Someone, please wake us all up.
Yep, she misspelled “Deep State”… 😉
First find him in contempt and jail him. Release him once he’s impeached.
FIRST… you need a CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION… then an indictment, trial, then maybe jail.
The DoJ/FBI have to START a Criminal Investigation….. they also have to do it properly and find evidence to indict.
Sessions/Rosenstein/Wray are a bit of a road block.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know congress, exclusively the GOP members, want this info out there, the reasons are many, the upcoming election, publicity, expose wrongdoing, and to look like they are doing something BUT we don’t want potential witnesses/co-conspirators/defendants crafting their testimony as what happened because interviews with other offenders was made “public”..
When Sen. “Prune-Face” aka Diane Feinstein released the “behind closed door” testimony of a senate committee witness Obama-era operatives involved in framing President Trump immediately read it, absorbed the narrative, then the next day began appearing “on-air” at the DNC’s “in-house” Fake News networks, if you switched channels or watched the replays later in the day/night you saw these co-conspirators/plotters repeating what others belonging to their cabal including googly-eyed Evelyn Farkas were saying on other channels.
peeps on this site need to go see SD previous posts and comments–Ya’ll NOT EVEN PIRATES!
(per SD) Ya’ll just just a bunch of Eyores!!
We are taking our winnamins and Winfinity AND BEYOND!!
I hate to sound like a broken record, but unless actual charges are filed, nothing is happening. And its disgusting to me because these folks know what they did, hundreds of gvt folks knowing conspired to prevent an elected president from taking office and or from serving out his term. Starting with those head officials who supported Hillary and Obama. I am truly flabbergasted and sad for our Republic. The impeachment is a symbol, and it at least gives Trump ammunition to fire Rosenstein if nothing else. That is all I see these actions possibly doing.
Gowdy’s photo up there tells me all I need to know. This will go nowhere.
Gowdy Doody.
From the articles of impeachment link, something popped out at me-
That the DOJ redacted the name of Denis McDoughnut…. HMMMMMMM- Haven’t heard his name in a while!!!! Who here can enlighten me as to what I missed and how McDoughnut fits into the FISC debacle??
Rep. Ron DeSantis on the push to impeach Rosenstein
