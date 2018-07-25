House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein…

Earlier today key congressional leadership met with top DOJ officials to reconcile the lack of compliance from the DOJ in document production for oversight.  Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, Representative Mark Meadows and Representative Jim Jordan met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and DOJ staff including U.S. Attorney John Lausch.

In the past several weeks Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein has been blocking production of records; refusing to answer questions about his participation in the fraudulent FISA renewal, and protecting the interests of Special Counsel Robert Mueller from inquiry.  Articles of Impeachment:

132 Responses to House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein…

  1. Firefly says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    There used to be a time the house would stick together for their own self interest and to preserve their oversight and power of the purse. Now they are so politically divided that they’ve become mostly an impotent debating society.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. HBD says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Wake me up when the talking is over and they actually DO something. I think RR is a snake.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Hmm... says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    In the words of Benjamin Wittes….Boom!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Armchair Quarterback says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Really…..I am the first person to comment!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    With RINO Ryan as our Speaker, this vote will never make it to the floor for a vote. However, it serves great importance. 60% of Americans see the Mueller investigation as a Witch Hunt. Those same 60% see DAG Rosenstein’s actions the same way. He is the puppet master pulling the strings. This will be well received by the American people. It will also be a major embarrassment for Ryan.

    Could it force him to step down? Could it force House Republicans to vote him out in favor of someone that has our President’s back? It also sends a direct message to Comey, Yates, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Strzok etc. that after the November Election, they can kiss their hopes of the Democrats taking over the House goodbye. This will energize Republicans and Independents to get out and vote to assure that our President gets a majority in the House.

    At that point in time, we have a new Speaker (please let it be Jim Jordan) who will bring forward the impeachment of DAG Rosenstein. There will be no need for a vote because our President will fire his ass, Mueller, the 13 Angry Democrats and anyone else that has been protecting the Deep State.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  6. HidetheDecline says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    This is just for show.

    Meadows says if he files an impeachment resolution now…since the House leaves town for more than a month Thursday, the resolution “probably would expire.” It should be noted that “privileged” resolutions must ripen within two legislative days. But if the House is gone..— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2018

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      July 25, 2018 at 11:50 pm

      This. It’s all theatre.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jmclever says:
      July 25, 2018 at 11:58 pm

      Not necessarily. This same move caused the last Speaker to resign.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • bflyjesusgrl says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:17 am

      No it’s not. Meadows said it was non privileged and doesn’t need speaker approval. Also Gaetz said another reason they did it before August recess is because they don’t want to go home to their constituents having done nothing again but schedule another meeting. The people are tired of hearing that.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • mr.piddles says:
        July 26, 2018 at 12:42 am

        I never get tired of hearing that. If they did what they’re supposed to do, and what they tell people they should or will do… well… I’d be worried. Like somethin’s in the Swamp Water in D.C. Whatupwiddat? Unsettling.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • TimesUp says:
        July 26, 2018 at 12:55 am

        Right, so now they can go back to their constituents and pound their chests that they are doing something. Bullshit. Make it privileged if you want anyone to think you too aren’t full of it.

        Like

        Reply
  7. 1herder says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Start by reducing their budget….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:56 am

      1herder, and start keeping our eyes on them, remove the lifetime benefits and no more salary increases because we cannot afford those in contra to Trump and us!

      Like

      Reply
  8. ForGodandCountry says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    And now, kids, the negative nellies will be all like….

    Watch for: “They will never impeach Rosenstein.”

    From: the same folks who said “They will never file to impeach Rosenstein.”

    Meh.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Echo says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Excellent….it will go nowhere but as Rosie knows with his Mueller operation, at the very least the process is the punishment.
    And it sets the Rose up for removal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. zorrorides says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Oh yes !! Do it, Jim Jordan. Impeach Rod Rodentstein.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. billrla says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Grand-standing because they know their politically at risk among Deplorables for being RINOs and weasels, and their fear is justified. Still, no impeachment vote will be occur. Fake tough talk, nothing more.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. zooamerica says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Like

    Reply
  13. Julian says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    This will clearly go nowhere with RINO Ryan controlling the House.

    BUT.

    HOUSE GOES ON RECESS tomorrow?

    They’ve given Trump cause to fire him haven’t they during August…..

    Like

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      July 25, 2018 at 11:55 pm

      I thought the leadership cancelled the August recess because the Ds were dragging their feet on confirming judges. If they do go can the President fire Sessions and make a recess appointment?

      Like

      Reply
      • Some Old Guy says:
        July 26, 2018 at 12:04 am

        IIRC that was for the Senate only.

        Like

        Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        July 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

        Why should he fire Sessions? Are you on the bashwagon?

        Please pay more attention to current events… Sessions is not swamp. He’s the guy letting all the rope out for traitors to use as they see fit. And they are carried away with it!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • lakelurelife says:
          July 26, 2018 at 1:00 am

          From the Articles for Impeachment link,
          Attorney General denied the Comgressmen’s request for a second special counsel to investigate the conflicts of interests in the Russian collusion witch hunt. Why?
          I’m not being a sessions basher, honestly I am not. I’ve been hanging on to hope he is what I have believed him to be. But I cannot for the life of me understand why he refused them their request for that second special counsel.

          Like

          Reply
      • Navy says:
        July 26, 2018 at 12:50 am

        Soon. Timing is not right…. but almost.
        Sessions is the plug for the swamp.

        Confucius say:
        “Pull plug too soon…. lose rubber ducky.”

        Like

        Reply
    • OmegaManBlue says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:10 am

      It would be cause but Trump’s lawyers and advisers would probably advise against it.

      Like

      Reply
  14. SR says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    If there is vote it will happen on next 2 days or never. PTrump is also meeting with Ryan and turtle.

    Like

    Reply
  16. rumpole2 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    I assume even if this “Impeachment” proceeds at Max Congress speed.. it will take several months to gel? And then what? Nothing much changes?

    Still…. it’s something for people to point to and say… PatienceGrasshopper… we have to wait for the Impeachment to be done with.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • zooamerica says:
      July 25, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      Are you high?

      Like

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

      We’ve all watched over our lifetimes and seen that time and time again we get burned, expectations are shattered and hopes are dashed.

      But for once, can’t you just leave your own personal negativity out of these threads for a while? We finally have someone acting on our behalf, in case you haven’t notice and it’s getting old though I do, yes, understand I can scroll past your comments of late. And I have… but I forgot this time as it’s late and I am burnt from a 13 hour day!

      Why should you, you might ask? (lol, read it with a krooked killery voice, just for fun!)

      I would answer…

      Because Trump.

      Ok, I’m done. Carry on as you please, my comment is simply a suggestive “request” and free speech, etc… 😀

      Like

      Reply
    • Molly says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

      All of the above, Rumpole. After reading for several hours about it, nothing will happen beyond talking points and grandstanding. This is only my guess but I don’t see much happening. JMHO

      🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • rumpole2 says:
        July 26, 2018 at 12:34 am

        As Jim Jordan outlined it…

        There is a chance that NOTHING will happen until House returns in September… if at all.

        BEST case scenario is the resolution is tabled tomorrow… likely sent to “Committee”

        The Committee wont be back until SEPTEMBER!

        Then it MIGHT go to Full house.

        Even if it passes all those hurdles…. there is no consequence for just “Impeachment” that I have seen outlined?

        So on to THE SENATE… for a trial…. requiring 67 votes.

        Pardon me if I am not excited 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  17. blind no longer says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    I am so so ready for this!!! FINALLY!!! They acted…waiting for the MOAB to drop now! I just know that this means something BIG is about to drop!!! Things have been building to a Come to Jesus moment!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. technerd55 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    It is going to take political courage by a majority of GOP to send Weiselstein packing. It is a nice gesture but this action requires a Congressional backbone that just doesn’t exist.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • De Oppresso Libre says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

      The House may very likely vote to impeach, much like the numerous votes to “kill Obamacare” which were all for show as well. The House votes to impeach Rosenstine: vulnerable reps can say they want the guilty punished, and to “drain the swamp.” But, they know full well the 2/3 majority in the Senate needed for removal will never happen. So, they have their “cover” to vote for impeachment ahead of the mid-terms. Remember how mendacious and deceptive this large group of mostly (75%) attorneys have proven themselves to be. I believe this action, combined with President Trump about to revoke selected swamp dweller’s security clearances, as well as his tweet encouraging republicans to “get smart fast and ‘expose’ the evildoers in congress” (paraphrasing) means he is about to unleash hell and do some exposing of his own. I predict that soon we will suffer from a nationwide shortage of popcorn 😉

      Like

      Reply
  19. RJ says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    I don’t know what to say about any of this….well, that’s not really accurate, let me use a wonderful word that only the “user” understands the meaning and implications when presented:

    If it’s “appropriate…” Thank God for Rod Rosenstein, for if he had not used this word numerous times, I wouldn’t have learned just how sneaky this slimeball truly is!

    Thank you Rod, you are one heck of a snot nosed bureaucrat with lots of power over others!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. LBB says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Sounds like they were sent some State Dept docs they requested late afternoon. I think they are trying to force the compliance of receiving the docs at a quicker pace, but I am sure Rosenstein knows all the delay tactics too.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Hmm... says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Impeachment is not what Rosenstein should fear. Getting fired is what he should fear. Impeachment articles, whether it leads to impeachment or not, are grounds enough for Trump to fire him. And I’d bet that is what will happen. Just like the call to limit the security clearances for the lunatic ex-Obama officials had to come from someone else (Rand Paul) the impetus to fire Rosenstein can’t come from Trump. Or, for another example, firing Comey had to come from Rosenstein. They will bitch and moan just as they did for Comey but ultimately Trump has every right to fire a DAG who is not fulfilling his obligations.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Armchair Quarterback says:
      July 25, 2018 at 11:57 pm

      Hope this ^. Fingers crossed…..but NOT holding my breath!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • BobBoxBody says:
      July 25, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      Exactly! Trump is using others and the actions of his enemies to give himself moral justification for his own actions. He always takes the moral high ground and allows his enemies to hang themselves in the court of public opinion so that when he does something that may seem unsavory, he always positions himself in the right for having to do it. The move to impeachment may very well be the “outside” impetus he needs to kick Rosenstein to the curb.

      And then Mueller.

      Like

      Reply
      • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
        July 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

        Very accurate Bob. If President Trump does intend to eventually fire Rosenstein even a failed impeachment vote will help justify his decision. Especially among the squishy “moderate” voting bloc that has not been paying much attention to this phony collusion nonsense.
        “Complicated business folks. Complicated business.”
        DOJ is incredibly messed up right now. Just NUTS!
        You would think something like this would smoke Sessions out, but he will probably just burrow deeper into his Keebler tree house.

        Like

        Reply
    • TimesUp says:
      July 26, 2018 at 1:01 am

      I disagree. What he should fear is being indicted.

      Like

      Reply
  22. LibertyONE says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Unfortunately, this will NEVER happen. Just look to the scum bucket Holder , held in Contempt and what happened…NOTHING. As for RATenstein, he’s a cross between Howdy Doody and Himmler ( Hitler’s Propaganda Minister)

    Like

    Reply
    • BobBoxBody says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:02 am

      You forget that all three branches of our government were complicit in that garbage when that happened. The Executive Branch is not only no longer covering for this crap, but it actively opposing it. The fact that is all coming to light and that it keeps trickling out in a coordinated manner should tell you something big is going on behind the scenes.

      Obama and Hillary aren’t there to protect the scumbags. Not this time.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  23. American says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    No mercy! Impeach and investigate Rosenstein with the very same vigor Mueller’s showed Flynn and Mannafort.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. BobBoxBody says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    We’re finally on the offensive now. Even if the articles don’t go through, it’s finally pushback. Muh Russia is collapsing and the electorate can see the Trump Derangement Syndrome for what it is: The shrieking of those who were complicit in betraying and pilfering the posterity of our country for decades now. The pigs are being cut off from the trough and the shrieks are because they realize that a lot of them are going to be getting sent to the slaughterhouse in the very near future.

    Payback’s a ***ch. And believe me it’s only just begun….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. chojun says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    I believe Rod Rosenstein is not answering the questions or producing the documents because:

    1) He is a subject/target or witness in a criminal investigation
    2) The documents are evidence in a criminal investigation

    I used to believe Rosenstein is a black hat. I’ve since ‘upgraded’ him to grey-hat in my mind – I think he’s potentially a coward who may have known that abuses were going on and failed to stop them. I think his appointment of Mueller is highly suspect.

    Either way, I think Rosenstein will likely be among the next Trump admin officials to exit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. treehouseron says:
    July 25, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    On one hand, I’m not a big fan of this kind of grandstanding by congressmen, but on the other hand they’re kind of using it as a tool the same way President Trump uses his threats as a tool. So hopefully in the end they get something from it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jmclever says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:04 am

      It works for Trump because he makes good on his threats. Ask China. Ask all the countries paying tariffs in aluminum and steel. Lets see if some MAGA has rubbed off on the House.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        July 26, 2018 at 12:33 am

        Yep. Albeit a tiny part of the house that now feels safer bringing it to fruition.

        Why?

        Because Master Troll and VSG PDJT.

        Like

        Reply
        • mr.piddles says:
          July 26, 2018 at 12:58 am

          Boom. He’s got their back, at least insofar as promoting their agenda. Funny. We usually expect that relationship to be oriented the other way around. Anyway. Twitter is a powerful tool, and Trump just so happens to be fairly adept in that particular area. Coattails, I think the old people call that.

          Like

          Reply
  27. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Don’t know the outcome, just know Rod Rosenstein deserves impeachment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Summer says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Both Rodentstain and AGINO Sessions must be impeached and fired. All one needs to know is Sally Yates wants to “protect” Rodentstain and Sessions sided with him against Trump, praising the Rodent for his integrity and saying that his conflicts of interests are no big deal and he can investigate himself.

    Like

    Reply
  29. MAJA says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:03 am

    That’s wht PDJT and the white hats aren’t waiting for congress.

    Like

    Reply
  30. joeknuckles says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Remember, there is much more yet to come out. Once it does, the chances of Rat Rodent-stain actually getting impeached, tried and convicted go way, way up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      July 26, 2018 at 1:06 am

      No matter the nature and volume of what “comes out”, impeachment and/or firing will be seen as a direct attack on the Mueller fiasco, and therefore entirely political, and therefore entirely unjustifiable. Rubio says the FISA application was just peachy keen. Lots of other turds circling the bowl like that.

      Like

      Reply
  31. kltk1 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:06 am

    While this is a good first step, and not unwarranted given Rosenstein’s behavior they’re still going to need two-thirds of the Senate to sign off on the Impeachment conviction. Good luck with that one. In the end, it’s a show vote to jazz up the base and give them a sense “something” is being done.

    Also, VERY good comments above about Congress going on recess tomorrow. More proof this is a nothing position being put out there for the media to sell newspapers and the base to feel a sense something is happening.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. SR says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:07 am

    PTrump would not fire Mueller before mid-term but he can make him weak by firing DAG and his assistant would become new DAG . PTrump needs cover for firing DAG and a big noise otherwise another obstruction of justice crap..

    Like

    Reply
  33. OmegaManBlue says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Nice, but as we learned with Bill Clinton, the senate has to vote to remove him. I guess Trump could remove him if he was impeached by the house, or remove him any time at that. He could stay on like Holder did after he was found in contempt. Not like liberals care about such things like that.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Bullseye says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:08 am

    I thought U.S. Attorney John Lausch was put in place by Sessions to help with document production ??

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  35. De Oppresso Libre says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:09 am

    We certainly cannot expect any support from the lame duck Uniparty Speaker of the House, as he is busy coordinating his exit to the Chamber of Commerce, K-Street or wherever his reward for being a loyal stooge is chosen for him. Needless to say, the only chance this legislation has of passing the House is if We the People exert enormous, never-before-seen pressure upon our elected “leaders.” While only a simple majority is required for lower chamber passage, the 2/3 majority required in the Senate for removal from office all but guarantees Rosenstine will be in office until he is either fired, or he resigns. But, as a vote is possible prior to the mid-term elections, it will provide the Uniparty with cover, as it will allow vulnerable Uniparty scumbags to claim they want to “drain the swamp” and see the guilty punished……their misdirections, camoflauge, and deceptions are time-tested and well-practiced. Just like their many votes to “kill Obamacare” were absolute ruses, allowing the House to vote to kill the abomination while knowing full well it would never pass the Senate, thusly protecting the legislation they are all getting rich on, but having the ignorant peasants believe our “leaders” are fighting for us, which strengthens their reelection chances. Always remember: 75% of these scumbags are attorneys by profession –

    Like

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

      De Oppresso Libre: Exactly.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      July 26, 2018 at 1:10 am

      I predict a book. The obligatory “book tour”, of course. And a future presidential run. So predictable these people. Seriously, I think I could do that. If I just weren’t so anti-social, that is. Would prove an impediment, I’m sure.

      Like

      Reply
  36. scott467 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:15 am

    In order to impeach and remove Rosenstein, don’t we need a two-thirds majority vote by the Senate?

    67 votes?

    And we have 51 Republicans, two-thirds (at least) of whom ought to be under criminal indictment and none of whom can be counted on to side with the president on anything?

    Isn’t this another bug-hunt to nowhere?

    Not meaning to be a ‘downer’, just looking at it for what it is. It’s good that they filed articles of impeachment, but I think the objective (when impeachment fails) is just another step in the direction of infuriating the American People to the point that DJT has to step in and declassify everything in response to the demands of We the People.

    Personally, I already reached peak-outrage a long time ago.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Gotta let the troll play out. This ain’t a Nixonian effort…

      Hang in there, we’re just now at the top of the track about to speed down and into the whipping curves.

      Seriously. We will reach the next step this time, it’s obvious due to one man only. Trump.
      I personally don’t care about the rest simply as I am a 3%r for sure. And I live in These Untied States, not going anywhere else.

      Just sayin’… grain of salt it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  37. Curry Worsham says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:16 am

    And now for something completely different:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. mitro roman says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:18 am

    The corrupt cabal underestimates the number of Americans who know what’s going on and who are outraged by this farce and their crimes. We can’t let these corrupt scumbags get away with their crimes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. rsmith1776 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:30 am

    But… but… but… Rosey Rosenstein, together with Honest Mueller and their leader and mentor, Most Honorable Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, they are all working on an elaborate sting which should show its final fruits by 2084….

    Don’t Nunes and Jordan know that?

    Tsk-tsk.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. mr.piddles says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Prediction: I see much consternatorial bloviating (just made that up) in the areas of “Constitional Crisis”, and “Obstruction of Justice” in our future.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Payday says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Well, this does provide PDT the cover to fire RR. Could do so this weekend, with Congress out for 5 weeks. Can’t file articles of impeachment if not in session. Then he’s got 5 weeks to allow the media to pointlessly scream about it while PDT pulls the rug out from under them exposing the rest. The House wouldn’t dare file impeachment upon return right before the mid terms.

    Wishful thinking?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. WSB says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Whoa, haven’t seen this one before…

    “Yates: There needs to be the same public focus on protecting Rod Rosenstein as there is on protecting Robert Mueller.”

    Someone, please wake us all up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. JX says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:52 am

    First find him in contempt and jail him. Release him once he’s impeached.

    Like

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      July 26, 2018 at 12:58 am

      FIRST… you need a CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION… then an indictment, trial, then maybe jail.

      The DoJ/FBI have to START a Criminal Investigation….. they also have to do it properly and find evidence to indict.

      Sessions/Rosenstein/Wray are a bit of a road block.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  44. American Male says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:01 am

    I don’t get this “impeachment” talk, Rosenstein CAN’T share info he will later use at trial nor will any competent prosecutor share evidence from conspirators when they haven’t identified all the accomplices and questioned and/or charged them. We all know Peter Strzok who we believe “made a deal” held back, refused to answer questions, and that Lisa Page appears from all reports to have come “clean” answering far more queries than her former lover.

    I know congress, exclusively the GOP members, want this info out there, the reasons are many, the upcoming election, publicity, expose wrongdoing, and to look like they are doing something BUT we don’t want potential witnesses/co-conspirators/defendants crafting their testimony as what happened because interviews with other offenders was made “public”..

    When Sen. “Prune-Face” aka Diane Feinstein released the “behind closed door” testimony of a senate committee witness Obama-era operatives involved in framing President Trump immediately read it, absorbed the narrative, then the next day began appearing “on-air” at the DNC’s “in-house” Fake News networks, if you switched channels or watched the replays later in the day/night you saw these co-conspirators/plotters repeating what others belonging to their cabal including googly-eyed Evelyn Farkas were saying on other channels.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Marica says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:03 am

    peeps on this site need to go see SD previous posts and comments–Ya’ll NOT EVEN PIRATES!
    (per SD) Ya’ll just just a bunch of Eyores!!
    We are taking our winnamins and Winfinity AND BEYOND!!

    Like

    Reply
  46. noswamp says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:03 am

    I hate to sound like a broken record, but unless actual charges are filed, nothing is happening. And its disgusting to me because these folks know what they did, hundreds of gvt folks knowing conspired to prevent an elected president from taking office and or from serving out his term. Starting with those head officials who supported Hillary and Obama. I am truly flabbergasted and sad for our Republic. The impeachment is a symbol, and it at least gives Trump ammunition to fire Rosenstein if nothing else. That is all I see these actions possibly doing.

    Like

    Reply
  47. mazziflol says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Gowdy’s photo up there tells me all I need to know. This will go nowhere.

    Like

    Reply
  48. lakelurelife says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:11 am

    From the articles of impeachment link, something popped out at me-
    That the DOJ redacted the name of Denis McDoughnut…. HMMMMMMM- Haven’t heard his name in a while!!!! Who here can enlighten me as to what I missed and how McDoughnut fits into the FISC debacle??

    Like

    Reply
  49. Lucille says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Rep. Ron DeSantis on the push to impeach Rosenstein

    Like

    Reply

