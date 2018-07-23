Senator Rand Paul Discusses Effort to Remove Security Clearances From Former Intelligence Officials…

Posted on July 23, 2018 by

Earlier today Senator Rand Paul met with President Trump to request consideration for the removal of security clearances from former intelligence officials engaged in corrupt and partisan behavior.   Senator Paul discusses the issues and concerns during a follow-up interview:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, CIA, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, DHS, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, NSA, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Senator Rand Paul Discusses Effort to Remove Security Clearances From Former Intelligence Officials…

  1. Martin says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Fantastic! And frankly, it’s about time. Who among us lets former employees keep keys to the building? So to speak…

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • daizeez says:
      July 23, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      That’s right. And former employees have their computer access terminated before they walk out the back door.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      July 23, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      Martin, exactly. When you leave a job, you should not have any reason to be able to still get information or whatever. This is absurd! I understand that ex-presidents are still doing this as well and that, too, needs to stop. You are no longer an employee, so no connection of any kind, thank you. This definitely means leakages and, as Paul said, makes big money with fake news or whatever to talk. President Trump should push to have a policy or regulation that no more of this garbage. What we have seen is more sedition and treason and dangerous to America, its citizen, and definitely against our President now or in the future. Just close down both the FBI and CIA and also the NSA and start fresh with real patriots with real skills and not the bought and paid by Clintons/Soros or whoever. Why so many attorneys is a concern to our country as well. I understand there are thousands. WHY? Too many of anything leads to dangerous happenings.

      Like

      Reply
    • MTeresa says:
      July 23, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      It’s frankly outrageous that this hasn’t been done before.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Rick says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Why do they retain their security clearances after they leave Government service?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    The libel, I mean liberal legacy “media” are saying this is a 1st Amendment issue. I don’t even know what to say about that except they’re upset that they won’t be fed classified info that they can use to manipulate the populace. Frickin’ bastards.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Successful Loser says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Mr Paul is growing into his job.I have hope for him yet.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. RedBallExpress says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    The same group that wants open borders has no problem with felons having security clearances. Just don’t let the U.S. electorate see stuff.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Senator Rand Paul is right.

    No need to name names, make it a blanket, universal policy.

    It needs to be done, now.

    Surprising to learn it isn’t already in place – as if by design 😐

    Do it 👍

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. LBB says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    I believe the general population would be on board with a simple policy. You no longer work for gov’t , you no longer have “active” clearance. This will not impact any of these individuals US freedoms.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Convert says:
      July 23, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      Abso-damn–lutely. I have learned so much stuff that I didn’t know and would have never guessed about the extremely stupid things our government does and the asinine policies and procedures they have operated under.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        July 23, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Convert, and even worse is that in many cases we have elected/hired them so it truly is up to us to take back the reins to our Republic and keep a close eye/guard on this garbage.

        Like

        Reply
  8. daizeez says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Extend this to congressmen and women and ex-presidents. What reason do they have for access to top secret info after they leave? Million dollar book deals, speeches and cable news analysis? No way.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. amwick says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Twitter pundit,,, Stealth Jeff, (Brian Cates) has speculated that these security clearances were left in place as part of a giant Leak investigation. He has a storm on this, but here:

    So, it was a sting… And they got the goods on these bad guys, so it is time for the security clearances to be eliminated… Obviously this is just more speculation, but I like it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Bone Fish says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Least we forget,

    Order followers and their supporters are the true destroyers of our world. The cult of Statism, of government authority is an illusion; it does not exist in nature, regardless of what anyone believes.

    Authority is an illusion existing only within a diseased psyche, based entirely in violence and built upon the erroneous and dogmatic belief that some people are masters who have the moral right to issue commands, while others are slaves who have a moral obligation to obey the masters.

    Order followers erroneously believe that they possess rights that others do not because they believe that government is God. Due to their cult indoctrination, they refuse to accept the truth that everyone has the exact same rights and that no one has more or less rights than anyone else. The Cult Of Order followers believe that human beings can decide what rights people have or do not have based upon their own whims. They also believe that human beings are actually capable of delegating rights which do not exist or revoking rights which do exist.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. PS says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Easy. All past federal employees lose secret and above access within 3 months of severance, historical access can be reactivated up to 2 years after termination after evidence of federal employment (up to 3 months in the future to allow for transitions). If you are terminated for cause, all systems must acknowledge access removal with documentary evidence within 48 hours. If you are not a current active employee of the federal government, evidence must be shown that all accounts are disabled and archived within 48 hours.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Curry Worsham says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Brennan gave an Underwear Bomber brief?😀

    Like

    Reply
  13. Palafox says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Great. There goes my date with Ali.

    Like

    Reply
  14. rumpole2 says:
    July 23, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Seems sensible to me… when leaving their Gov. job, nobody should have clearance as the general rule.

    It should be the EXCEPTION that people retain security clearance, and even if that exemption is granted (for a good reason)….. THAT should be a a secret.

    Frankly it would NOT be an issue if Obama had not hired such crap/ corrupt people

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s