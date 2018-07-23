Senator Rand Paul Discusses Effort to Remove Security Clearances From Former Intelligence Officials…

Earlier today Senator Rand Paul met with President Trump to request consideration for the removal of security clearances from former intelligence officials engaged in corrupt and partisan behavior. Senator Paul discusses the issues and concerns during a follow-up interview:
Fantastic! And frankly, it’s about time. Who among us lets former employees keep keys to the building? So to speak…
That’s right. And former employees have their computer access terminated before they walk out the back door.
Give em enough rope and they will hang themselves time.. especially if they are prone to leaking…
I see what you did there 😎
daizeez, and many are walked to the door and no keys or codes allowed ever again. That is logical, reasonable, and SAFE!
Martin, exactly. When you leave a job, you should not have any reason to be able to still get information or whatever. This is absurd! I understand that ex-presidents are still doing this as well and that, too, needs to stop. You are no longer an employee, so no connection of any kind, thank you. This definitely means leakages and, as Paul said, makes big money with fake news or whatever to talk. President Trump should push to have a policy or regulation that no more of this garbage. What we have seen is more sedition and treason and dangerous to America, its citizen, and definitely against our President now or in the future. Just close down both the FBI and CIA and also the NSA and start fresh with real patriots with real skills and not the bought and paid by Clintons/Soros or whoever. Why so many attorneys is a concern to our country as well. I understand there are thousands. WHY? Too many of anything leads to dangerous happenings.
It’s frankly outrageous that this hasn’t been done before.
I pretty much felt the same way.. but not any more.
Why do they retain their security clearances after they leave Government service?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The question is so simple even a caveman could understand it.
The libel, I mean liberal legacy “media” are saying this is a 1st Amendment issue. I don’t even know what to say about that except they’re upset that they won’t be fed classified info that they can use to manipulate the populace. Frickin’ bastards.
Succinctly stated 👍
So that means I should be able to go back to my old employer and be able to access Their computers because first amendment and all. Right? And what the living freak does security clearance have to do with the first amendment?
Mr Paul is growing into his job.I have hope for him yet.
The threats on his life seem to have had a profound effect on him.
It’s nice to see him become an ally of our President.
The same group that wants open borders has no problem with felons having security clearances. Just don’t let the U.S. electorate see stuff.
Senator Rand Paul is right.
No need to name names, make it a blanket, universal policy.
It needs to be done, now.
Surprising to learn it isn’t already in place – as if by design 😐
Do it 👍
I believe the general population would be on board with a simple policy. You no longer work for gov’t , you no longer have “active” clearance. This will not impact any of these individuals US freedoms.
Abso-damn–lutely. I have learned so much stuff that I didn’t know and would have never guessed about the extremely stupid things our government does and the asinine policies and procedures they have operated under.
Convert, and even worse is that in many cases we have elected/hired them so it truly is up to us to take back the reins to our Republic and keep a close eye/guard on this garbage.
Extend this to congressmen and women and ex-presidents. What reason do they have for access to top secret info after they leave? Million dollar book deals, speeches and cable news analysis? No way.
Twitter pundit,,, Stealth Jeff, (Brian Cates) has speculated that these security clearances were left in place as part of a giant Leak investigation. He has a storm on this, but here:
So, it was a sting… And they got the goods on these bad guys, so it is time for the security clearances to be eliminated… Obviously this is just more speculation, but I like it.
Agreed!
I admit, I like it for the simple reason that I want it to be true..
Remember this? https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/01/reports-attorney-general-sessions-to-unveil-new-leak-investigations-on-friday/
Maybe, just maybe, everything is coming together..
Least we forget,
Order followers and their supporters are the true destroyers of our world. The cult of Statism, of government authority is an illusion; it does not exist in nature, regardless of what anyone believes.
Authority is an illusion existing only within a diseased psyche, based entirely in violence and built upon the erroneous and dogmatic belief that some people are masters who have the moral right to issue commands, while others are slaves who have a moral obligation to obey the masters.
Order followers erroneously believe that they possess rights that others do not because they believe that government is God. Due to their cult indoctrination, they refuse to accept the truth that everyone has the exact same rights and that no one has more or less rights than anyone else. The Cult Of Order followers believe that human beings can decide what rights people have or do not have based upon their own whims. They also believe that human beings are actually capable of delegating rights which do not exist or revoking rights which do exist.
Easy. All past federal employees lose secret and above access within 3 months of severance, historical access can be reactivated up to 2 years after termination after evidence of federal employment (up to 3 months in the future to allow for transitions). If you are terminated for cause, all systems must acknowledge access removal with documentary evidence within 48 hours. If you are not a current active employee of the federal government, evidence must be shown that all accounts are disabled and archived within 48 hours.
Brennan gave an Underwear Bomber brief?😀
Great. There goes my date with Ali.
Seems sensible to me… when leaving their Gov. job, nobody should have clearance as the general rule.
It should be the EXCEPTION that people retain security clearance, and even if that exemption is granted (for a good reason)….. THAT should be a a secret.
Frankly it would NOT be an issue if Obama had not hired such crap/ corrupt people
