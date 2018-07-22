Thank You John Brennan, Sally Yates, James Comey and Ash Carter….

Posted on July 22, 2018 by

Because WITHOUT THIS we would never have THIS:

And Thank You Dan Coats, yet again….

Despite our frustration, things are progressing.

[…]  in a rather unusual way, an elevated urgency in attack formation by the Scheme Team; their UniParty allies in the DC swamp; and their media advocates writ large; might end up pushing Trump toward a position where he decides to unleash the atomic sledgehammer of truth and declassify material that will finally outline the plot publicly.

One thing is sure, Trump won’t quit the fight; I’m not sure they realize that… yet.  So in an odd way, and specifically because there’s an abundant amount of material available for declassification that can highlight the fraud, I find myself happy to see the increased vitriol.   Example: Think about what would happen if Trump took away the redactions from the April 2017 FISA Court Order/Ruling on the 2015/2016 FISA abuse.

As President Trump noted in his interview with Maria Bartiromo recently, his ‘advisers’ have all recommended he stay away from the ongoing congressional battles against current FBI and DOJ officials.   The one thing that can change the geography of that dynamic is if the schemers (being protected by the career officials) begin taking ground.

One thing is sure, amid the timely coordination between Team Mueller and the former officials the desperation is more visible.  And when an increased desperation is visible, that generally means there’s something closer to the surface that needs to be hidden.  (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Jeff Sessions, media bias, NSA, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

290 Responses to Thank You John Brennan, Sally Yates, James Comey and Ash Carter….

  1. evergreen says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Sessions can step in now, can’t he? The cats are flying out of the burlap sacks, so why not? Clearly, there are major laws broken by multiple parties. Surely he can order prosecutions of all of these.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      I maintain that while Sessions is recused, he is still has oversite responsibilities. It would be a stretch for him to issue indictments but it is not a stretch for to call a complete halt and legal review of everything at this point, including Mueller.

      He could even restart the SC under leadership with a specific narrow set of orders and oversite reviews, move all of Mueller’s surviving cases (from the review) to DOJ as none of them are related to Russia-Russia nor were started by evidence gathered by Mueller.

      Liked by 20 people

      Reply
      • tunis says:
        July 22, 2018 at 5:42 pm

        Even better would be to appoint another SC to investigate Mueller.:-)

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
        • Ray Runge says:
          July 22, 2018 at 10:45 pm

          Time will come when the tactics must rise above cutting the bureaucrat off as they slither away. Ringing is the sound I would suggest to guide the next move. Fire someone at the Executive level. Rosey is so conflicted a pretzel maker would be blind with envy after a cursory exam of Rosey’s ethics. Put your ut the FISA without the black spray paint.

          The dynamic tension in USA can only be given a pathway for reconciliation af re the stark gangsterism is brought to light

          Like

          Reply
    • Poppanuke says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      One word: Huber

      In the imminent battle between Huber and Hubris, my money is on Huber. His pennant will be the Aneriican flag. Theirs will be the schismatic flags of the left. In that, their forces are already divided against themselves.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • teeheeman says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:04 pm

        Man I hope you are right on Huber – he could be a real HERO if he chooses to be

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • Theresa Keys says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:12 pm

        God I hope so. We’ve got so much by way of hope and expectations on this man. I really also hope he’s got serious protection.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • D says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:30 pm

        I would have loved to be a fly on the wall when Sessions and Huber first met to discuss everything about Hbuers appointment.

        Like

        Reply
      • D says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:30 pm

        I would have loved to be a fly on the wall when Sessions and Huber first met to discuss everything about Hbuers appointment.

        Like

        Reply
      • listingstarboard says:
        July 22, 2018 at 7:01 pm

        So where do Huber’s loyalties lie? To Justice? To Deep State? To his Mormon Church? Mormon Church advocates for illegals –https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2018/01/26/mormon-church-calls-on-federal-politicians-to-provide-hope-and-opportunities-for-former-daca-recipients/. Waiting for sunlight on the Mormon Church one of these days–they are all Never Trumpers, Mia Love, Mike Lee, Jeff Flake–profit over patriotism. http://www.truthbeknown.com/mormonism.htm

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • JRD says:
        July 22, 2018 at 8:11 pm

        Now that we have witnessed IG Horowitz “chicken out” my money says Huber will give us more of he same. THEY. ALL. SUCK.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Michael Hunt says:
          July 22, 2018 at 9:14 pm

          I know the IG seemed like a let down because his investigation did not create bombshell headlines and no one seemed to pay for their crimes, but if you watch the IG being questioned, its a different story than what the media reported. I believe the IG was very happy to give info and was not hiding anything like peter strzoker, comey, McCabe etc….. I believe the IG report was never going to be the end all investigation and that it was merely to open up other avenues of the bigger picture. Both sides want to use the whole Russia thing for the mid term elections, and the timing for that IG report wasn’t at go time. I would say end of july and first part of august will be like lighting of the fireworks and it will intensify all the way till the election.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Ray Runge says:
            July 22, 2018 at 10:54 pm

            OIG reports are now greatly diminished in importance. Documents, and more in the unredacted variety, are the commodities that will quickly progress the status of our cultural uproar. Simply put forward the various unredacted copies of the multiple FISA documents and enough alert and oriented US citizens will quiclkly put an end to the present quagmire.

            Like

            Reply
    • Heika says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      Sessions needs hanging

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • amwick says:
        July 22, 2018 at 5:46 pm

        Has he committed a capital offense? If so, please explain which one.. exactly.

        It’s ok to be frustrated, but calling for that seems to be no better than all those people with TDS.

        Liked by 17 people

        Reply
      • Father Thyme says:
        July 22, 2018 at 5:53 pm

        They all do

        Like

        Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:13 pm

        You need braining. As in having one provided to you for at least adequate use.

        Meh, you’re not likely to qualify for donation.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:36 pm

        My thought with AG Sessions and DAG Rosenstein, DNI Coats and Director Wray is that they all will survive until after the November Election.

        James Comey and the other POS are praying to Satan to have the Democrats win the House. They realize the Senate is a lost cause in terms of winning back. They also realize that Burr is complicit in all of this.

        That is the only way they can stop Rep. Devin Nunes and whoever replaces Rep. Goodlatte and Rep. Gowdy. The problem for them, MSM, Democrats, Globalist etc. is that not only will we retain the House but we will have a majority of 25 to 27 rather than the current 23 Republicans. We will also increase our majority in the Senate to 56-60 Republicans.

        At that point our President declassifies everything and fires Rosenstein, Wray, Coats.

        The only way Sessions stays is if McCabe and/or Strzok are indicted prior to the election. Otherwise, regrettably he has to go as well.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • lieutenantm says:
          July 22, 2018 at 7:57 pm

          I’m not at all sure our guys are prepared for the massive vote stealing operation I WILL BET MY BOTTOM DOLLAR the Unistate has up its sleeve for these MID-TERMS….

          This election is the BALLGAME for them and they know this…

          ONE WAY to deflate the FIX is for all good guys to file suit immediately, alleging what the millions of fraud ops are with these computer-run elections, and DEMAND THAT THEIR STATES AND DISTRICTS INSTEAD VOTE WITH THEIR OLD PAPER BALLOT SYSTEMS….GET A FED’L COURT TO SAY YES TO THAT, THEN PILE ON!

          Candidates–only– have “STANDING” to bring such a lawsuit so start signing them up
          and LET’S DO THIS!

          Dennis Morrisseau
          USArmy Officer
          I REFUSED ORDERS TO VIETNAM…and…
          I voted for Trump

          Lieutenant Morrisseau’s Rebellion
          FireCongress.org
          LIBERTY UNION founder
          Second Vermont Republic, VFM
          POB 177, W. Pawlet, VT 05775
          dmorso1@netzero.net
          802 645 9727 9727

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Ray Runge says:
          July 22, 2018 at 10:58 pm

          FISA document release displays Rosey in a white hot spotlight as CONFLICTED.

          Like

          Reply
      • singular says:
        July 22, 2018 at 8:10 pm

        For all the human trafficking rings (why not call it what it is–slavery) he has broken up and all the children that have been rescued due to his diligence, certainly. (cough.)

        Like

        Reply
        • singular says:
          July 22, 2018 at 8:23 pm

          Above comment is in response to the call for AG Sessions to be hanged. Not even the courtesy of giving him his title.

          Like

          Reply
        • KBR says:
          July 22, 2018 at 9:52 pm

          He has been a good assistant AG.

          He has been a poor AG. Because he has reneged on his responsibility to oversee his entire department.

          Because his “honorable” recusal did not extend to enforcing “honorable recusals” for his underlings, it became an excuse for refusing to do ALL of his duties as AG, leaving him free to pursue these things for which we could all be grateful IF he were not guilty of letting his MAJOR responsibilities slide.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:31 pm

      I don’t have any faith in Sessions to stand up and do what HAS to be done. I don’t think he has the courage to go against his “honorable” chums in the Senate.
      “The GREATEST deliberative body in history” in case you didn’t know.
      Hope I’m wrong, but I think Sessions & his Huber threat are toothless.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • tunis says:
        July 22, 2018 at 5:44 pm

        Unless some of these guys are brought in front of a grand jury your belief that Sessions and Huber are toothless should be the base case.

        Like

        Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:06 pm

        And you stayed at a Holiday Inn last night…..amiright?

        Like

        Reply
      • amwick says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:09 pm

        Have you met him, in person? I met someone that knew him in the real world, outside of politics… It was last year, but I remember. We are pretty much all impatient, but beyond that, lots of mind reading, soul reading, character reading, based on nuttin.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Bo says:
          July 22, 2018 at 7:07 pm

          Amwick,

          Who was the DOJ that let…
          Who let Lerner walk?
          McCabe walk?
          Podesta walk?
          RR in place?
          The SC in place who has jailed and been allowed to clean out the office of President Trump’s personal attorney?

          What’s that person’s name?

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
      • scott467 says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:11 pm

        “The GREATEST deliberative body in history” in case you didn’t know.”

        ______________

        Deliberately criminal, maybe.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • snellvillebob says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:58 pm

        Those in Congress who have called Jeff Sessions the Keebler Elf are in for a very difficult time.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • MAJA says:
        July 22, 2018 at 9:10 pm

        Whatever he is, white hat or black hat, he’s shutting off the cabals income sources. Human trafficking, child exploitation, illegals and illegals with drugs, the new financial regulator overseeing strategic industry relationships with foreign nations recently announced may throw some light on this too, in addition the the cabinet’s changes to reign in the CFPB and the EPA, to

        Like

        Reply
    • SouthCentralPA says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      My feeling is, the hammer drops after the mid-terms. When the GOP increases their majorities in both houses, that will act as a referendum of sorts in support of our President and then there will be just under two years for the fallout to clear before the 2020 election.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Bugsdaddy says:
        July 22, 2018 at 5:50 pm

        I agree. BUT I think it is BS that so much cover is required in order to follow the rule of law. It SHOULD NOT MATTER. Laws have been broken and our elected officials ( save a very small handful) are spineless wimps.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • scott467 says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:24 pm

        “My feeling is, the hammer drops after the mid-terms.”

        ___________________

        That’s what I was thinking, ye olden ‘play it safe’ strategy, which is like playing ‘prevent defense’ in football. All it ever accomplishes is preventing your team from winning.

        Then I watched a recent youtube video of Lionel Nation ( https://www.youtube.com/user/LionelY2K ), where Lionel proposed something radically more entertaining and productive.

        He suggests that things are setting up for indictments before the midterms. He posited that Trump’s strategy is to continue provoking the Demonrats to the point of completely losing their minds, resulting in a tidal wave of Republican victories.

        It goes something like this:

        1) indict Hillary – ‘oh no, they’ve captured our Queen!’

        The news media will go insane, to levels not even hinted at so far, and it will be great fun for all involved.

        2) then drop the truth bomb about Hussein’s fraudulent birth certificate, with proof, exposing Hussein’s entire presidency as a fraud upon the American People and our nation.

        There’s not enough popcorn in the world for that exploding heads extravaganza.

        3) then stick a knife in the NeverTrump traitor RINOs by exposing 9/11 as an inside job by the Deep State / Globalist / Military Industrial Complex, with all the proof that anyone could ever dream of

        4) then indict Hussein and GWB

        Along with unsealing the other 30k indictments that have been piling up since last year.

        Now when would be the best time to do all this, to stomp on the fire-ant hill that is Deep State / Corruptocrat Cabal?

        How about during the weekend of a grand military parade in Washington D.C., when 7,000-plus members of our military, with weapons, just happen to be marching in a parade through the streets of D.C.?

        I do love it when a plan comes together.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • Betty says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:45 pm

        Notice how it is always over the next hill?

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • sickconservative says:
        July 22, 2018 at 7:04 pm

        Really can we wait as there goal is to take him out now!

        Like

        Reply
        • 4sure says:
          July 22, 2018 at 7:53 pm

          “his ‘advisers’ have all recommended he stay away from the ongoing congressional battles against current FBI and DOJ officials.”

          Those “advisers” are snakes.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • piper567 says:
            July 22, 2018 at 8:30 pm

            4sure, I kinda think the resident and his advisors have talked a bit ab this.
            I cannot see the President not asking the penetrating Qs.
            and then agreeing with his Counsel.
            There is SO much we cannot possibly see.

            Like

            Reply
    • lorenetn says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      Who is “Sessions?” MIA as far as I can tell.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • American says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      You mean Jeff? Jeff hasn’t been seen in months. Last sighting was him hiking through the woods of Colorado hot on the trail of a teenager who had allegedly sold an ounce of homegrown to one of his friends.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • NC PATRIOT says:
        July 22, 2018 at 7:53 pm

        That is a totally ignorant post !

        He has been quietly taking down massive pedo rings—including the ones that have international roots, rounding up and deporting MS 13 gangs, has overseen some major drug busts, is re-writing the asylum rules so we will not be faced with so many illegals waiting for court hearings, successfully defended POTUS travel ban in the SC, and he has confiscated massive funding of corrupt groups which feed leftist causes.

        Many posters on this board are so myopic. Can ONLY see his actions as related to Mueller, and we already KNOW he is recused from that—-they can’t get past that.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • wtd says:
        July 22, 2018 at 8:25 pm

        Thomas Paine from “The American Crisis”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Avi says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      “Can I step in now , Rod”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Ono says:
      July 22, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      Food for thought…

      So long as Sessions is recused the Muller investagation has nothing. They are fishing without bait on the hook and POTUS knows this. Muller is making a fool of himself each and every day, all the while exposing himself as a biased corrupt cop.

      Who knows where it will all go? I am willing to hold out faith (as I did on election night 2016) that this presidency has been well thought out and the end of the ride will be amazing.

      When Muller ends the witch hunt, Sessions will step in and Guantanamo will start booking rooms.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • lastinillinois says:
        July 22, 2018 at 8:50 pm

        I love your thoughts, uno, but why would Mueller EVER end the witch hunt in your example?

        It could go on for 8 years.

        Like

        Reply
        • Rock Knutne says:
          July 22, 2018 at 9:53 pm

          It HAS to go on for 8 years.

          It’s nothing but a cover up for clinton and obunghole.

          The minute they can’t hide behind the ‘ongoing investigation’ canard it’s game over.

          Like

          Reply
    • Newton Love says:
      July 22, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      Sessions is a muskrat swamp varmit.
      Rosenstain taught Sessions to speak Parsel-Tongue (snake language).
      On his own, Sessions learned Crocodile talk from spending lots of time with his fellow Swamp varmits. After all, since he is doing very little work, he may as well learn to speak a few other swamp dialects.

      Like

      Reply
    • vandutran says:
      July 22, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      Is Dan Coats a bad guy? Mickey is giving him the finger.

      Like

      Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      July 22, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      Not if he is dirty. SD has not yet made a judgement. Stand by.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Nigella says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    The media is spinning , spinning,spinning…. Dems are panicking…… I smell fear…

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. Michaela says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Okay Sundance, here is to hoping it starts to roll. We have been waiting a long time. Thank you for all you do!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. JuiceMan_V says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    The most hilarious part is that they presented the dossier as evidence, but didn’t say where or who it exactly came from, and then the kicker is if they claimed that they didn’t know, they still presented an unverified document in front of a FISA judge as the real deal.

    The rubber stamp is just of the sh!t that’s rolling downhill.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Then the judge or judges said, oh boy where do I sign and place my stamp of approval?

      On the arse of the ass, DNC/GOPe puppets.

      I hope every American realizes just how inept those in high place have become.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • NC PATRIOT says:
        July 22, 2018 at 8:01 pm

        The Obama administration was one giant criminal cabal. And the Republicans didn’t want to be seen as fighting “the first Black President”.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • litlbit2 says:
          July 22, 2018 at 9:07 pm

          Possibly. However for me thought the GOPe agenda was assisted by obama who gave them pretty much everything they desired. All the while spouting rhetoric to hide their agenda. IMO, Soros, DNC, GOPe, Clinton used black obama, which did not take much. Knowing the minorities would do as told and those complaining would be labeled racist with character assignation 24/7 by the msm puppets. Once out of office Pinocchio would be discarded typical MO over and over.

          Like

          Reply
      • Newton Love says:
        July 22, 2018 at 8:46 pm

        > “… where do I sign and place my stamp of approval?
        On the arse of the ass”

        Oh, goody! Are we going to get to play Pin the tattle-Tale on the Donkey Party?

        Good! I love that game!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Milo says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      I would assume that the vast majority of CTH followers have appeared before judges from time to time – traffic court and higher levels. In all instances of my experience I have found that judges ask many probative questions. It appears that each FISA application was rubber stamped without question. It would appear that the judges were in on the fix.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
  5. Cowwow says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    SD, you are amazing in the honor you bring to our nation. TY.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. Ferret2 says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    I see Mickey Mouse is giving someone a California Howdy.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Brix says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Concur….

    Actually, it is past time…. and one wonders why it is taking so long for this to happen?

    I suspect that:
    Congress (GOP) hasn’t figured out how best to exploit this politically….
    POTUS is concerned something could be revealed that would be damaging
    Congress (Deep State) is concerned that too much light shining on the FISA Court would jeopardize the FISA process, cripple the massive data/phone record collections capability
    POTUS waiting to use it as an “October Surprise”
    Executive and Legislative Branches waiting for Judiciary – Huber Investigation – to blow the lid….
    or some combination or another….

    Regardless, POTUS really needs to get DOJ/FBI – and State Department – cleansed…. Sterilized…… Disinfected….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Let's Pop Smoke says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      You don’t think it’s already being done??? Have you seen the list of firings inside both the FBI and DOJ?? The “resignations” of top officials??? If you think you need to tell POTUS to step up to the plate and get started cleaning up, you haven’t been paying attention.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • NC PATRIOT says:
        July 22, 2018 at 8:07 pm

        They never read Q who posted lists of resignations of politicians, big CEO’s, big world players, DOJ and FBI resignations (though Sundance tracked most of those for us,)

        Like

        Reply
    • TimesUp says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:29 pm

      Using this as an October Surprise would be a mistake. Doing so would allow those affected to claim it was all political.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • snellvillebob says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      Firings, demotions and allowing retirement means they did nothing wrong and this behavior will continue in the future unless people go to prison. That would set the record straight that they acted illegally and abused their positions of trust to overthrow a legally elected president.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • singingsoul says:
      July 22, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      Brix
      “Regardless, POTUS really needs to get DOJ/FBI – and State Department – cleansed…. Sterilized…… Disinfected….”
      ____________________________________
      You are asking POTUS for a dangerous task!
      Remember what happened to JFK..?
      POTUS needs to go slow and methodical and smart not rush not endanger himself his family and others.
      Trust POTUS he will make mistakes but he also will make brilliant moves.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Mongo Mere Pawn says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Watching CNN in the airport. Chrion declares FISA app contradicts Republican congressmen. Experts pimp that there is lots of evidence Carter Page was a Russian agent. The very essence of fake news.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  9. Heika says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Yes because this copy was the one registered with the clerk, so let’s see the other one too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. ForGodandCountry says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Re-posting this here because DNI Coates deserves it……..

    ———————————
    ODNI Dan Coates has been getting savaged in this space lately.

    SAVAGED!

    People claiming he was “a black hat”, a “DS mole”, “needs to be fired”, etc., etc…..all based upon his comments re: Putin being invited to the WH. That’s all!

    For all who need the reminder (and there are many here who do):

    ——————————-
    Sundance wrote (above):

    “Remember, it was April 2017 when ODNI Dan Coats released the 99-page FISA Court ruling/opinion on the historic 2015/2016 FISA abuse by the FBI and DOJ-NSD.

    it was July 17th (a few days ago) when the Comey, Brennan, Yates, Carter criticisms were on full boil (due to the Trump/Putin presser), when I began to wonder when DNI Coats would reach the point –AGAIN– of saying ‘enough is enough’? My suspicions were that something was soon to happen… because the ridiculousness of it all was nearing the apex. Methinks this FISA release is in line with that general disposition.”
    ——————————–

    This twitter thread….which Sundance referenced….says it all….

    .
    .
    .
    .
    .

    Clearly, Dan Coates is a white hat. An extraordinarily important and key white hat. He is most definitely in POTUS’ corner, and his actions speak FAR more loudly than his words do.

    So please spread and remind people. We should be thanking our lucky stars for DNI Coates, without whom we would NOT know of the FISA abuses which….as Sundance has pointed out innumerable times….lie at the heart of the “Big Ugly”.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      ForGodandCountry, in reading and rereading the FISA matter, the FISA court brings to mind the Star Chamber in England and that is not a good thing. Things will be exploding soon so just hang in there while those traitors involved face hanging and justly so.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. SR says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    We will know soon that Little Rubio is also involved at some level in this fake dossier and FISA. He was favorite uni-party neocon Republican . He always stand with democrats on fake fisa.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      Don’t forget McCain

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Jake says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      He’s been in the press lately dissing the President on inviting Putin to Washington. He doesn’t look happy or comfortable. He used to be smiling all the time. I think his life has been turned upside down since the President kicked his ass. The little Marco moniker has really taken him down. Way down…..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • MrWWonka says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      Rubio’s position in the gang of 8 will lead to his eventual downfall. No doubt he was aware of the FISA abuse from the get go, if not an accomplice in one form or another.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Your Tour Guide says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:32 pm

        Probably received the same type of brief from Brennan as
        the democrats.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • KBR says:
        July 22, 2018 at 10:07 pm

        Never for one minute forget that Jeb! was Rubio’s admitted MENTOR.
        Rubio is tied to the Bush’s.
        The Bushes are “family” with the Clintons: brothers by another mother.
        Thus Rubio is tied to the Clintons.

        Like

        Reply
    • Admin says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Rubio was never intended to win the nomination hence his candidacy was not serious. The entire Republican primary process was run similar to Nascar with other candidates to be used to attack and absorb attacks all while allowing their teammate to take that pole position. Lindsey and Marco were running in support of Jeb. Lindsay was designed to look like the war monger and Rubio was designed to draw in the Hispanic votes and when the time was right, they would bow out and endorse Jeb who was being propped up as a “centrist” candidate. But this amazing businessman called Trump came along and won the race while destroying their team in the process.

      Of course Rubio was in on the fake dossier. After all, the opposition research was funded originally by the Republicans. Once Jeb was put out to pasture, the uniparty passed it on to the Clinton crime syndicate. Remember, the entire goal was a Bush-Clinton election which ensured business and fleecing America as usual. Add in sh*t-stain McCain and its easy to see the construct of the entire approach.

      All in the gang of 8 will go down because all of them have seen these applications in unreacted form therefore they cannot claim ignorance. Their knowledge confirms they are complicit.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • rashomon says:
        July 22, 2018 at 7:52 pm

        I truly hope the voters, regardless of party, realized how abused they have been by the select, little group of special people who think they know so much better than anyone in the public and are making amazing sums off their manipulations.

        Example: Head of the state budget committee also runs a law firm specializing in the appeal of your property taxes while voting up the budget, thus property taxes, thus forcing you to appeal your blinking taxes every year where his firm gets smacking good percentage. And don’t kid yourself by going to a law firm you think is “unconnected” to this routine; they all refer their cases to the BIG DAWGS ’cause they know they ain’t getting nothing from the court of appeals with some players in the deal.

        The Swamp is so very deep.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
        July 22, 2018 at 9:12 pm

        I think Rubio was the GOPe Swamp’s backup plan after Jeb. They were both being run by the same political empire and special interests and it was expected a popular Florida candidate (Bush or Rubio) would win that state and all of the 99 delegates that go with it.

        It would have worked flawlessly, if not for one human being named Donald J. Trump!

        Like

        Reply
  12. Heika says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Did we see this? Clapper opened his clapper and now … Obama is finally revealed as the original director (well Brennan has been with Obama for a long time, so he is the minion of Obama).
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-22/clapper-obama-was-behind-whole-thing

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Michael says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    The flak is heaviest over the juiciest targets!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. MM says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Keep tweeting you corrupt b*stards…
    Twitter will be the death of these foolish traitors!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. rayvandune says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    I smell fear too, but I also smell a trap. Why why would Rosey’s Rogue Cops release the FISA stuff? It won’t do anything to improve their standing since there are some pretty damning things about it, as many have pointed out. All I can see is maybe there is a grenade in the redacted parts that they could “let” themselves be forced to in-redact!? But what could it be, and how would the hiring of it be justified. The obvious answer to question 2 is something that is critical to an ongoing investigation. So I hope we don’t assume we have won this round.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      Courts ordered them to release it

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      Don’t be too sure there are not good guys in DOJ also supporting the President, who released this supported by other good guys in INTEL. The FOIA suit is still not ended as well, so it was not a judge.

      Like

      Reply
      • thedoc00 says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:16 pm

        Judicial watch added pressure but I have a feeling there are good guys at DOF< FBI and INTEL tired of seeing the deep state crew win and smear their names by association.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          July 22, 2018 at 6:20 pm

          thedoct00, but what bothers me if so many knew why were their cowardly in not exposing any of this. There are ways of not being made public in doing so. I truly would like to see the whole FBI and CIA and NSA completely taken down and truly loyal new agencies created. Enough of being against us for a hag and money, but that is what we are and have seen. Could be this whole thing went a lot deeper than we thought or have seen.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Roberto says:
            July 22, 2018 at 7:30 pm

            “Exposing”? “Cowardly”? What do you expect of these people? Go to the IG? We’ve just seen how the IG lacks jurisdiction in these matters, thanks to Yates. Go to the MSM? Please. How about beg to be subpoenaed, like these FBI guys? Wray’s probably got them counting paperclips in Fargo, ND. But most of all, they’ve seen what their superiors can do to a *duly elected president of the United States*. So imagine what they could do to some mid-to-upper manager at DOJ or FBI? Answer: Frame, financially ruin, then grind into dust, all before their mid-morning latte with people like Comey, Brennan, McCabe and Lynch. Would you trust these creeps enough to risk your paycheck or even your life on doing the “right thing”? No. You’d just shut up, keep notes and wait–if you were smart.

            The good news is that the tide is finally turning in our direction and it is becoming increasingly safer for honest folks to step forward.

            Like

            Reply
            • Deplorable_Infidel says:
              July 22, 2018 at 7:45 pm

              “You’d just shut up, keep notes and wait–if you were smart.”

              There are a lot of people that did just that. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has said on least one occasion on FNC that “information and tips started pouring in” after Andrew McCabe was fired. That is just the FBI. We have not heard too much lately about the corruption over at the State Department…….

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
  16. rumpole2 says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    We have Sessions, Huber, and Horowtiz…..

    That’s it?

    What could go wrong?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:12 pm

      What could go right? I am still waiting for that.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:33 pm

        Good, too many around these parts appear to simply only want to be proven correct about their bs assumptions concerning Sessions.

        The Sessions Derangement Syndrome seems to outweigh any belief in the abilities of PDJT and it’s moar than old!

        As for waiting, who goes fishing only to catch one small fish? I never have! I want to catch my limit… and for Trump there is no limit. 😀 I trust Trump, the corruption and evil is GLOBAL and he has told those who listen over and over that’s the goal.

        For clarity on my end, my comments aren’t cheerleading for Sessions, they are about the common sense of #WAR and the fact that not one of them has “inside information” in the slightest. They don’t know what’s going on, period and one doesn’t project their war plans if you plan to WIN.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • rumpole2 says:
          July 22, 2018 at 7:43 pm

          When you go fishing you haul in what you have in your net. You dont leave the net out for 2 years hoping to catch every fish, especially as fish in the net are escaping (and going on book tours)

          It would be a funny sort of WAR if you held off firing a shot hoping ALL the enemy troops aligned in a straight line so that one magic bullet could get them all? It makes more sense to fire on those out in the open now… shoot the rest later if they pop up.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      …that hasn’t happened already?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      Swamp Busters…

      Who you gonna call?
      Swamp Busters!

      I ain’t afraid of no Indictments!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. tunis says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Now that Rep. Mark Meadows has called for declassification of the FISA warrant application by redacting only “sources & methods”, maybe PDJT can do that and let more sunshine through. Rotten Rosie needs to go however and the conspirators hauled in front of a grand jury.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Jake says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      I believe that was the plan all along. Don’t remember who said it here but the President would like a little top cover. He has all the info but is looking for the best way to get it out without looking like the bad guy (it’s midterms remember).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Garrison Hall says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    The intensity of the various “intelligence and surveillance”:agencies is telling. As Sundance as said so many times, billions are at stake here. Even worse, it looks like the entire Deep State has been weaponized and is in open revolt against the president and the American people. This is bad. It’s very, very bad.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. Michael says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    One thing is sure, Trump won’t quit the fight; I’m not sure they realize that… yet.

    Trump CANNOT quit the fight. He is as you say an existential threat.
    It’s either he destroys the swamp or the swamp will destroy EVERYTHING Trump.

    “Ya mudda. Ya fada. Ya dog. What ever you love most in life we will hunt down and kill it. Slowly”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Roberto says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      Quit the fight!? Ha. We’ve got a president who lives and breathes for this battle! It gets him out of bed in the morning. He enjoys it.

      I can’t imagine how demoralizing this is to his enemies.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. ForGodandCountry says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Sundance wrote:

    “Despite our frustration, things are progressing.”

    One hopes the impatient and easily alarmed will take something from that.

    The truth is….things always were (and have been) progressing, and and quite nicely at that. See: all the resignations and firing, for example.

    The Swamp won’t be drained in a day, nor even in a few years. It will take two (2) full PDJT terms to really accomplish the bulk of that mission, and anyone with expectations otherwise have been sorely mistaken.

    (HINT: POTUS and DNI Coats have always had this ace up their sleeve (ie. FISA court application). They have many, many others…..but one doesn’t play a card until the timing is just right.)

    Relax.

    PDJT has this.

    He’s already won (by winning the powers of the POTUS). The game simply hasn’t played out in full yet.

    🙂

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      July 22, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      Follow on:

      There is no classified documentation that helps the “cabal”/Deep State/democrats in “The Big Ugly”.

      None.

      All the “classified” material in POTUS’ hands only HURTS them and reveals their corruption.

      And PDJT has it. All of it.

      As POTUS, he has the power to declassify any of it at any time he chooses. Moreover, he knows 100X’s as much as anyone posting here, and HE KNOWS BETTER THAN YOU when/what he should do and when he should do it.

      Please try and remember that before you Eeyores post your next “wur ull dommed” rant.

      k? thx.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:17 pm

        There may be another option in the President’s back pocket that would keep him distanced.

        1. De-Classfy, Seesions recuses, then kicks butt all over the swamp.

        2. Sessions just starts making arrests of them all.

        3. Sessions appoints Special Prosecutors for each one. Judges, The Hag, Brennon, all of them.

        In any of the above scenarios, the President is basically distanced from the fray.

        “Hey, it was to AG’s call.”

        Just a different perspective.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • rmt hastings (@RegiHasti) says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:17 pm

        ForGodandCountry I love your post. When I start to worry, it’s good to keep in mind that DJT has it all!

        Is your name related to the wonderful Christian rock band? They are touring in Michigan this summer.

        Like

        Reply
      • Let's Pop Smoke says:
        July 22, 2018 at 6:45 pm

        I am constantly astounded how many incredibly smart people on this site cannot see what’s happening right in front of their eyes. This is the start of the roll out of the Big Ugly, people! For those of you who thought that there was going to be a day of arrests where the entire Deep State was handcuffed and frog marched in front of a judge, I think you can stop holding your breath. The likelihood of that happening is close to zero. POTUS and his advisors know that they must slowly roll up these folks and must prepare the citizens one bite at a time for what is happening. Congresses only role in this vis-a-vis these hearings is to educate the normies who are not following this show the way that we do here. They are not the judicial force that will institute arrests. That will come from Huber. The FISA release was just the next piece of the pie to be rolled out on the way to full disclosure. We’re one step closer and, based on the current behavior of the Deep State, we’re getting very, very close to what we’ve all been waiting for. There is a plan and POTUS is trusting it and following it. Just because we don’t know the timeline or the details doesn’t mean we should be inpatient and freaking out. Take a minute and look back over the past six months at everything that has come out and marvel at how far we’ve come. It’s really astounding. When you get inpatient, go back and re-read where we were six months ago and remind yourself of the progress that’s been made. I think you’re impatience will subside.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Roberto says:
          July 22, 2018 at 7:40 pm

          VSG is toying with them at this point. Like a cat with a mouse–whose tail is stuck in a trap.

          He already knows how this all ends.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • 1angryplumber says:
          July 22, 2018 at 9:25 pm

          And for those of you who hate Rosie, when Trump says jump, he asks “how high?”. Witness the release of the Mueller indictment of Russians the Friday before Helsinki. I don’t hate Rosie.

          Like

          Reply
      • NC PATRIOT says:
        July 22, 2018 at 8:30 pm

        Thank you !!!

        Like

        Reply
  21. Howie says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    They had their six. We have at least 2 years left. They are not going to take him out of office. The Body Farm for them. The Uniparty is decompsing….Phew! Day by day. Week by week. Month by month. Trump will leave them in a pile of stinking bones. They have the stench upon them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Sugarhillhardrock says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    I like how it is dripping out.
    Each statement by the conspirators that is refuted by fact works as both an admission and an impeachment.
    Let it drip for another month or so, this has to be torture for the conspirators. Let that gun in the night stand or that bottle of tranquilizers look more inviting each day.
    I can’t find foregivness; sorry with this crew, I say try ’em, execute the guilty Seditionists at Leavenworth, then hang their corpses over a river where the carion eaters pick their eyes out and as their tendons and ligaments fail, the bottom feeders vacuum up the remains. Do it on TV. Make their families watch in the front row.
    The rest is up to God.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. American Male says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    When to the lumber trucks start arriving with the materials necessary for the gallows we are to construct?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Minnie says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

    For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

    🙏🇺🇸🙏

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  25. KittyKat says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Not too long ago, the president commented that CNN would be going bankrupt.

    I assumed it would be due to a waning viewership, but maybe it will be due to a Carter Page lawsuit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. andy says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    SO glad i have to take WINAMINS and not lostritis pills

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. teeheeman says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Step up and be MEN Sessions and Huber!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      And you know beyond any reasonable doubt that PDJT doesn’t want them to be lying low for now…..how, exactly??

      I’m keen to know how you think you know the intimate details and specifics of PDJT’s plans and strategy.

      Well?

      (PS – Try not to deflect, create a strawman, or any of the other strategies used to avoid a question we all know the answer to.)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Avi says:
        July 22, 2018 at 7:06 pm

        and you know trusted Trumps and Guiliani’s statements tweets are lies and instead trust some fantasy Q nonsense?Perhaps when reputable conservative legal scholars like Mukasey or bloggers like Glenn Reynolds start posting the Huber crap , others will follow the Q piper.
        However, if you know it to be true so do the Dems and they aren’t running scared.

        Like

        Reply
        • ForGodandCountry says:
          July 22, 2018 at 7:49 pm

          Wut? Dems aren’t running scared, you say??

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • 4sure says:
          July 22, 2018 at 8:10 pm

          Jus’ saying, but the deep state does have paid posters all over the internet defending their criminal actions. There is no way this site would not have a few. When one sees a person or persons who are focused day in and day out in defending the deep state, ask yourself if it sounds scripted? Why would a handfull of posters post the same defense of the deep state day in and day out?

          Like

          Reply
          • Avi says:
            July 22, 2018 at 9:39 pm

            and they have paid posters to try to reassure people who are getting served that all is well
            and we have cultish wackos going around saying that the worthless Sessions is playing 64-d chess. these buffoons are akin to the morons who thought Orson Wells radio broadcast of “War of the Worlds” was a real news story

            Like

            Reply
  28. amwick says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    the existence of a FOIA lawsuit provided the opportunity for the release of FISC documents

    So who is controlling the gradual release of this information? It has to be part of the grand plan. If it all came out in one big, giant belch of swamp gas, there would be many people just overwhelmed. Pretty sure SD has suggested this, more than once. hmmmmmmmm

    Like

    Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:29 pm

      LISA BARSOOMIAN: FOIA OBSTRUCTER IN CHIEF/ ???

      “Rosenstein is married to Lisa Barsoomian. Barsoomian represented the FBI against Judicial Watch and many other FOIA requesters to block disclosure requests.

      See Judicial Watch v. FBI, 01-cv-00248-RMU among her 165 cases as U.S. Attorney (with Mueller, Comey & Rosenstein).

      She even represented the C.I.A. in opposing FOIA requesters.”

      She has specialized in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community. Most outlets say she currently works for R. Craig Lawrence/
      nicknamed the FOIA Shotblocker.

      “Lisa H Barsoomian a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law she’s a protege of James Comey and Robert Muller

      Barsoomian with her boss R Craig Lawrence represented Bill Clinton in 1998.
      Also represented –

      Robert Muller three times
      James Comey five times
      Barack Obama 45 times
      Kathleen Sebelius 56 times
      Bill Clinton 40 times and
      Hillary Clinton 17 times
      between 1998 and 2017

      Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times

      You may be saying to yourself, okay who cares, who cares about the work history of this Barsoomian woman.

      Apparently someone does.

      Someone out there cares so much that they’ve purged all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999 from the DC District and Appeals court dockets.

      Someone out there cares so much that the internet has been purged of all information pertaining to Barsoomian.

      Historically this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative.”

      https://theyig.ning.com/articles/meet-lisa-h-barsoomian-a-wife-of-who

      https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2017/05/proof-robert-mueller-cannot-be.html#rosenstein-conflict

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  29. 335blues says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    History will be very UNKIND
    to Jeff Sessions.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. nimrodman says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Sundance – do you foresee Nunes or Grassley or whoever making progress on obtaining the ORIGINAL FISA application and uncovering whatever scheme is behind the redaction of dates in this released “copy”.

    There’d been speculation that there were two versions: what was presented to FISA judges and what was released to Congress. A suspicion that there was misrepresentation in one or the other.

    Are those concerns allayed by this release? Is it enough that this copy reveals very slim justification for surveillance, or is that issue of potential misrepresentation still in play?

    Thx.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Tim Glave says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    People say be patient, let the wheels of justice turn. The wheels are looking pretty flat at this point. I feel if Mr. Sessions is such an honorable man he should take control of the justice department. If he can’t bring himself to do that he should resign and not make President Trump fire him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • American says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      Jeff is hiding under his desk trembling that mean old Mueller will indict him for lying during his confirmation hearing. He was outmaneuvered by Rod Rosenstein just like Comey was (evil power-hungry Rosenstein wrote the letter to Trump recommending Comey’s firing). Jeff is a Rosenstein sock puppet now, like everyone else. He’s not even allowed to resign.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Echo says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Blatant, publicly revealed FISA corrupt won’t even matter unless Sessions is sacked and the new AG sacks Rosie. Otherwise the DoJ can simply refuse to prosecute as they have done for the last year.
    PDJT has concluded he can’t sack Sessions and replace him with an Acting AG because “it would look bad” and the media would go apoplectic. The time will come when that will look like a minor problem compared to Mueller’s intentions.

    Like

    Reply
  33. logger says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    People are quite angry with Sessions. But it occurs to me that if he had not recused, he would have been shackled to this SC and the fallout, and he would have been a political bulls-eye. He has achieved many great things – from ending the Democrat slush fund (gutting their funding is key) to fighting the opioid crises to rolling back Obama-era agendas to deporting illegal aliens and criminals and the vile, blood-thirsty MS-13. He’s taking a hard line against sanctuary cities, too. We sorely needed these things done, and much more. By keeping up his good work, he is doing just like Trump, getting the job done, as if there isn’t a moment to lose. Because, let’s not forget, one of the goals of the noise from the left is to distract and run the clock out, so that when the years have flown by, the Dems could say nothing was accomplished and further demoralize and gaslight us. By keeping on task, by not getting entrapped, we are winning. And the truth is coming out, God willing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Chickficshun says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      If Sessions didn’t recuse himself, there woukdn’t have been a SC.

      Like

      Reply
    • KBR says:
      July 22, 2018 at 10:22 pm

      Sessions is not taking the FULL responsibility of AG. He recused and thus refused.

      His “honorable and necessary” recusal was NOT, in turn, enforced by him upon his own underlings: he did not REQUIRE them to also “honorably recuse.”

      Thus the honor of his recusal is thus moot: and a false-pride sticking point/cover
      for his failure/refusal to perform all requirements of the AG position,
      rather than a start for cleaning up of the entire DOJ FBI failures to recuse where there are clear reasons why they should. This is what it could have been but was not.

      Sessions has done good things, of that there is no argument.

      What Sessions has NOT done is his full job as an AG: his recusal was his refusal to do the WHOLE job including oversight of ALL under his “leadership” in the DOJ (which includes FBI.)

      He has not led.

      Like

      Reply
  34. Admin says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    And Clapper admitted in an interview today that Obama directed the entire thing.

    “If it weren’t for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today including Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Avi says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:09 pm

      yes but the dems are all ready spinning it that booze was doing his patriotic duty.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • James Street says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      This is the oddest statement. James Clapper said this July 18, 2018 on Anderson Cooper 360 in the context of how brilliant Obama is. So does Clapper not realize his ship is going down, or does he realize it and is taking Obama with him?

      Like

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Finally! Some context! Clapper thinks he’s pumping up Obama and putting a nail in Trump’s coffin. A tool, a fool, and for Brennan and the rest, not cool! ‘Course Clapper if asked, will testify that he didn’t mean it the way it sounded. He thinks getting the special council was a good thing. 20 million and no evidence says otherwise.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:30 pm

      I think Anderson Cooper was a bit shaken with that statement by Clapper! He looked like he had a broomstick up his rear as they say. Not sure Clap was supposed to spill that particular sack of beans!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      July 22, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      “admitted in an interview today ”

      Now for all those (me included) that wanted all these traitors rounded up months ago –

      Would Mr. Clapper have done this if he would have been arrested?

      I wish Evelyn Farkas had more to say. I absolutely love it when she is in a chatty mood.

      Like

      Reply
  35. Me says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    I like the idea of declassification and let the sordid chips fall where they may.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Betty says:
      July 22, 2018 at 6:59 pm

      Me too, “let the sordid chips fall where they may” we have suffered enough at the hands of all these traitors, plotters and liars. We have a right to bring it right back to them with no holds barred and one interfering for them.

      Remember the boy in red who had to run for his life as that guy chased and chased him, remember how the fire engine wouldn’t allow him refuge and so he had to run on, and finally the red boy got tackled to the ground?

      Remember the lady who was being attacked by an mob while the people inside the hotel were thinking if they should let her in or not? Remember the woman who set a Trump supporter’s hair on fire? The guy who hid in a crowd and then swung his bike lock to bash someone’s brains in.

      Remember last week when that big strapping man ripped a Trump hat off at skinny teenager and tossed a large soft drink with ice in his face, where did he get the ok to behave like that, were did any of them get the ok to behave that way?

      We all know where they got the ok, so where is my ok? I want to see them charged, tried, convicted and hung – legally.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Oldschool says:
        July 22, 2018 at 7:51 pm

        Betty, excellent post and THAT is EXACTLY what jeanine should have said to whoopie when whoopie spewed her propaganda about Trump being hateful.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • piper567 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 8:55 pm

      ME, I believe this is likely the President’s choice also.
      All we here seem to be disagreeing ab is WHEN.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  36. zooamerica says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    IMPORTANT – Peter Strzok’s WIFE is Melissa Hodgman. She works for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    https://heavy.com/news/2017/12/melissa-hodgman-peter-strzok-wife-facebook-spouse/

    Hodgman started working in the enforcement division at the SEC in 2008 as a staff attorney and was promoted to assistant director in 2012….

    According to an SEC press release, “Before joining the SEC staff, Ms. Hodgman worked as an associate at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy in Washington.

    http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/peter-strzok-s-insurance-policy-is-his-wife-sec-director-melissa?xg_source=activity

    Peter Strzok’s “insurance policy” is his wife, SEC Director Melissa Hodgman, who has blocked the FBI’s probe of the Clinton Foundation for 21 months and counting….

    Mrs. Strzok, pictured above, is Associate Director of the Enforcement Division of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    She heads their International Division.

    She reviews the evidence and determines what international securities, fraud, and other financial cases will be prosecuted by the Justice Department.

    And investigated by the FBI…..
    ———- Full articles linked above.

    IS PETER STRZOK’S WIFE, Melissa Hodgman a significant piece of this puzzle we are all solving in real time?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Echo says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      “Peter Strzok’s “insurance policy” is his wife, SEC Director Melissa Hodgman, who has blocked the FBI’s probe of the Clinton Foundation for 21 months and counting….”

      Well knock me down with a feather…. I didn’t know that.
      An SEC investigation into the Clinton Foundation seems to be as important a task as there is for law enforcement.
      I presume the Treasury Secretary is in charge of the SEC, why no instruction from him to the SEC to investigate, do we have another Sessions working his Deep State magic here?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:31 pm

      ‘guess he likes brunettes.

      Like

      Reply
  37. Joe says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    What will you say if Trump orders the release of un-redacted and far reaching documents to show the vast corruption and wrong doing ongoing and those documents and files are NOT released since “Trump is treasonous and unbalanced”–and anyway the aforementioned documents cannot be located at this time–it may take until sometime in the new year to assemble and sort through the President’s order, etc. Do you imagine Sessions would take a strong hand at that point?
    I don’t see the outcome of the Swamp Cleaning operation as in any way determined as yet. The army of it’s inhabitants, with all their slimy appendages grasping and sticking to the story fed to and by the media daily should not be underestimated. We don’t know who will be Sent to the Camps yet. Keep a small bag packed just in case while designing your farewell placards to see Swamp henchmen off from the station.
    Those who might formerly have satisfied themselves to see a few high ranking fraudsters being sent to clubhouse federal facilities for white collar offenders should be re-evaluating the situation given the persistent resistance to disclosure of the Truth and restoration of the Constitution. This is a fight against Evil itself.

    Like

    Reply
  38. zooamerica says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Like

    Reply
  39. blind no longer says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    I just want it all to come out, TOTALLY every damn crooked corrupt bit of it!! I want every name of every player, including the news media, and everybody WORLDWIDE who was involved. I want them all named and disgraced publicly so the fake news press idiots, the holier than thou never Trumpers, and all these arrogant, smug assholes who have called PDJT names and put every Trump supporter down…I want them all to just have to sit there, while they are exposed, unable to respond in any manner…and then I want people to go to jail!

    Like

    Reply
  40. The Devilbat says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    “when an increased desperation is visible, that generally means there’s something closer to the surface that needs to be hidden.”

    EXACTLY. What else are they hiding? It is quite possible that they are trying to hide both related and unrelated issues. These people have always believed they were above any and all laws. My question is, what else have they been doing?

    Like

    Reply
  41. Binkser1 says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Can we for one second enjoy a victory in the battle for this country? Every time something good happens for our side, the glass half empty people have to come out and rain on the parade. Where’s Sessions? Why aren’t they in jail? Why this, why that? Nothing positive, just negativity.This is a big step towards ending this “Russia, Russia, Russia” garbage. We all wish that the draining of the Swamp could be done quickly but its not gonna happen that way. Is Sessions a white hat or a black hat? I don’t know but I do know that I trust President Trump and he has earned that trust through the promises he has kept. No one is saying to look at this situation through rose colored glasses but can we just enjoy this victory for one day without complaining?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      Yes, if they want to see it, everything that was reported about FISA abuses and the Nunes memo was just verified today, even with redactions. Win!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      July 22, 2018 at 10:21 pm

      No one is saying to look at this situation through rose colored glasses but can we just enjoy this victory for one day without complaining?

      Probably not. Realizing the power of positive thought, the Deep State figures they can drive all the good patriotic Treepers away (to be “homeless” again) if they can successfully infest the site with whiners and agitators.

      Antidote: Learn the handles of the posters who are almost always frustrated, tired, impatient, see only gloom and doom, constantly negative and scroll right past them.

      It’s about the same as turning off the TV news.

      Like

      Reply
  42. Lachesis Atropos says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    We continue to see & hear damning information proving sedition, espionage, and treason, yet still NOTHING! We are in an 8 year nightmare rerun of Obama scandals – that all just faded away. Let me remind everyone that th congress will be out of session soon, and the FBI/DOJ are slow walking the documents congress has been demanding. Soon after, the Midterms will be here, and you can bet the democrats will use very single dirty trick to win the elections, stop the investigations, save their backends, and impeach Pres. Trump! WE DO NOT HAVE MUCH TIME!

    Like

    Reply
  43. DeWalt says:
    July 22, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Lets play it this way. Get the Dems to publicly proclaim that all the actions by the Obama administration against Trump are totally legal and legitimate.
    Then announce from here forward we will play by the rules they have established and begin running the same operations against all Democrat candidates.
    With all the corruption and personal baggage most Dems are hidding we should never see a Democrat in office again.
    Think they will concede that their action were legit?

    Like

    Reply
    • DeWalt says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      Yes,Yes,Yes. Been sayin that for days. WordPress will let you start a Anti-Sessions blog if that is your platform.

      Like

      Reply
    • Burnt Toast says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:31 pm

      >>Then announce from here forward we will play by the rules they have established and begin running the same operations against all Democrat candidates.

      I had hoped on day one Trump would have announced – due to recent questionable actions, domestic spying on politicians and press, allegations of police and prosecutorial brutality among them, his policy is vigorous investigation and prosecution of crimes ‘under color of law’. Direct appointment of a SC to investigate Susan Rice’s mass unmasking and other possible offenses by Obama staffers. Push all the way to SCOTUS if needed. Urge Democrat support for conviction as the precedent will be set forever.

      It’s not too late…

      Like

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      Me likey.

      Like

      Reply
  44. ilovevictoriasbows says:
    July 22, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    A frustrated Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch asks, “And Dan Coats? What is he doing???” This was aside from Coats rubbing up against 80 year old Andrea Mitchell.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. PotP says:
    July 22, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    The Clapper startin to crack puts pressure on the other seditious conspirators.

    They know they’re being watched (by Huber or ?) so they can’t coordinate like the good old days.

    It’s musical chairs starting.

    Who bails next? Yates?

    Like

    Reply
  46. History Teaches says:
    July 22, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    The spin upcoming with the MSM should be interesting as they play the dilution/deflection game.

    The familiar techniques when their narrative fails has been to ignore, belittle, or attack the information and sources. Playbook 101.

    My guess is that the whole FISA matter will be spun as simple procedural glitches/oversights with no intent to deceive. ‘Intent’ seems to be the buzz word that serves as a ‘get out of jail free’ card.

    All these treasonous actions seem to just magically happen coincidentally by themselves, but the actors are as innocent as can be, totally oblivious of politics and self interest. Just doing their jobs with understandable lapses of human error or judgment, but they meant well.

    Like

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      July 22, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      Except Comey signed the application, and testified under oath that the dossier wasn’t verified. We could start there.

      Like

      Reply
    • Tom F says:
      July 22, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      A wise choice would be to ignore the msm.
      They deserve no credence.
      We are the news. Spread the word.
      Thanks to Sundance we have the chance to carry the news forward.
      It’s good news, tell a friend.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  47. Child of Morning says:
    July 22, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    So many opportunities for PT to grab the initiative. But all he does is tweet. Confounding.

    Maybe PT doesn’t care that much about Spygate, FISA abuse, NSA 702 abuse etc. because this is just the lowly cover-up. But cover-up for what? A much bigger crime? Something much more damaging and dangerous? Iranian or Chinese infiltration of the IC? Military? A disastrous intelligence breach?

    I am not seriously proposing this to be the case. No evidence. But it might explain PT leaving the failed soft coup to the few righteous hounds in congress, with his team whoever that might be, focused on understanding the extent of infiltration or damage done.

    Perhaps there is a missing piece that PT needs Putin to fill in. This is why, in the face of thunderous criticism from friends and enemies he invites Putin to the Whitehorse. Maybe we NEED something from Putin. The Dems are apoplectic about what PT and Putin discussed in private. Why? I don’t buy the cover story that they want to know what he might have agreed to.

    During Zero’s administration, Iran was a rising world power. Iran is now crumbling. Clearly Iran was given outside support so they were operating on the world stage way beyond their real capacity. Where was that support coming from? Who was providing this support? Doesn’t seem like Russia was. If they were making strategic investments in Iran then why have they done zero to protect that investment. Israel is throttling Iran in Syria.

    Perhaps it is fanciful. But the reality of something much bigger than this elaborate but transparent cover-up explains a lot to me. Trump inviting Putin to the WH in the midst of that media maelstrom said that his mind is elsewhere, on important things. He knows they can’t get him.

    I am no longer fretting Sessions being a mole, a plant, a possum or a 4d chess master. Bigger stuff is happening.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Tom F says:
      July 22, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      George Webb also seems to point in that direction.
      Interesting comment.
      I fail to understand the negative comments regarding the Saturday night release.
      It certainly made for a glorious winning Sunday.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      July 22, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      Remember the “house-cleaning” that occurred in Saudi Arabia last year, including some hefty “a$$ets” that were seized?

      That might explain some – or much – of the evaporation of support for an extremist Iran government….

      Like

      Reply
    • jimsung says:
      July 22, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      I’m as impatient as anyone. From a strategic point of view, I keep going back to two things.

      1. What has Adm Rogers given Trump? (He stopped illegal database searches, started an IG investigation, briefed the FISA court, and then briefed Trump after the election without permission.) He could have done so much more than we know. (Briefed the Supreme Court, started a counter intel investigation, collected data on conspirators, ect.)

      2. Trump may have access to the 675K Huma emails. (He could crush many people at a moments notice if required, possibly including Mueller, Rosenstein and Comey).

      Trump may be taking it slower because he has all of the aces. I’m still so very, very weary of this Game of Thrones.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  48. Deplore Able says:
    July 22, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Is Sundance pointing out a clue here?

    The copy of the FISA warrant is stamped 3/17/17. But there is no warrant dated 3/17/17. Who would have ordered a copy of the warrant in March of 2017?

    Tracey Beanz retweeted a post earlier today from someone called ThunderStozk which included a quotation from the James Wolfe indictment for leaking information to MSM regarding Carter Page. The indictment reads:

    17. In or around March 2017, a particular Executive Branch agency agreed to furnish the SSCI with a specific classified document (“the Classified Document”) for official purposes. The Classified Document contained both SECRET and TOP SECRET information, including SECRET-level information regarding the identity and activities of the individual referred to in this Indictment as MALE-1. [Male-1 is Carter Page] [SSCI is Senate Select Committee on Intelligence]

    18. On or about March 17,2017,the Classified Document was transported to the SSCI. As Director of Security, WOLFE received, maintained, and managed the Classified Document on behalf of the SSCI.

    19. On or about March 17, 2017, WOLFE exchanged 82 text messages with REPORTER #2, and that evening engaged in a 28-minute phone call with REPORTER #2. [Reporter #2 is Ali Watkins]

    Could it be that the “Classified Document” delivered to Wolfe on 3/17/17 is the copy of the Carter Page FISA Warrant obtained by Judicial Watch this morning?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  49. lieutenantm says:
    July 22, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    lieutenantm says: July 22, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    I’m not at all sure our guys are prepared for the massive vote stealing operation I WILL BET MY BOTTOM DOLLAR the Unistate has up its sleeve for these MID-TERMS….

    This election is the BALLGAME for them and they know this…

    ONE WAY to deflate the FIX is for all good guys to file suit immediately, alleging what the millions of fraud ops are with these computer-run elections, and DEMAND THAT THEIR STATES AND DISTRICTS INSTEAD VOTE WITH THEIR OLD PAPER BALLOT SYSTEMS….GET A FED’L COURT TO SAY YES TO THAT, THEN PILE ON!

    Candidates–only– have “STANDING” to bring such a lawsuit so start signing them up and LET’S DO THIS!

    Dennis Morrisseau USArmy Officer I REFUSED ORDERS TO VIETNAM…and… I voted for Trump

    Lieutenant Morrisseau’s Rebellion FireCongress.org LIBERTY UNION founder Second Vermont Republic, VFM POB 177, W. Pawlet, VT 05775 dmorso1@netzero.net 802 645 9727 9727

    Dennis Morrisseau US Army Officer I REFUSED ORDERS TO VIETNAM…and voted for Trump

    Lieutenant Morrisseau’s Rebellion FireCongress.org Second Vermont Republic, VFM Founder: LIBERTY UNION POB 177, W. Pawlet, VT 05775 dmorso1@netzero.net 802 645 9727

    “Everything you want is on the other side of fear.” – Jack Canfield

    “People who say they have no imagination are imagining they have no imagination.” – J.Rappoport

    “The future ain’t what it used to be.” – Yogi Berra

    “I can resist anything but temptation.” – Oscar Wilde

    “Do right and risk the consequences.” – Sam Houston

    “You can get much farther with a kind word and a gun than you can with a kind word alone.” – Al Capone

    “In acting, sincerity is everything. If you can fake that, you’ve got it made.” – George Burns

    “To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.” – George Orwell

    Please note: message attached

    Return-Path: Received: from mx01.dca.untd.com (mx01.dca.untd.com [10.171.44.31]) by maildeliver07.vgs.untd.com with SMTP id AABPXK7F2AD8TS82 for (sender ); Sun, 22 Jul 2018 14:18:48 -0700 (PDT) Authentication-Results: mx01.dca.untd.com; DKIM=PASS Received-SPF: Pass Received: from smtp2-2.bur.wordpress.com (smtp2-2.bur.wordpress.com [192.0.123.37]) by mx01.dca.untd.com with SMTP id AABPXK7FZAUXVAS2 for (sender ); Sun, 22 Jul 2018 14:18:47 -0700 (PDT) Received: from wordpress.com (unknown [192.0.113.116]) by smtp2.bur.wordpress.com (Postfix) with ESMTP id 41Yctb1HLbz2fLhJ for ; Sun, 22 Jul 2018 21:18:47 +0000 (UTC) DKIM-Signature: v=1; a=rsa-sha256; c=relaxed/simple; d=wordpress.com; s=my5; t=1532294327; bh=LADEaz5LDm4F7tYP4TAxgKY8zLX/GPppaVySS+UhMKg=; h=Date:To:From:Subject:Reply-to:List-Help:List-Unsubscribe: List-Subscribe:List-Archive:From; b=4eJcl5JC8AZhCXngZ4tWzK9VDyQCAYdo6H4uJ/vMrOnDozqmcWRexgz+GvDwBsp5+ UeyCWH4JlDlU3AWsGP/zYs7Pbhz64cCwutlq1nf0fK99XrDupx2VBGmtf/pC9aSGKn 7LOC/dIy0YIGx//q/zhdC3hA55CjQ7fsjyPargx4= Date: Sun, 22 Jul 2018 21:17:37 +0000 To: dmorso1@netzero.net

    Like

    Reply
  50. our2016freedom says:
    July 22, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of losers” SOCRATES
    “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous..” JOHN O. BRENNAN 7/16/18
    Do those who slander the most, have the most to hide?
    Do those who slander the quickest, fear exposure is at hand?
    Do those who slander the loudest, hold a “red flag” of discovery?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s