Thank You John Brennan, Sally Yates, James Comey and Ash Carter….

Because WITHOUT THIS we would never have THIS:
And Thank You Dan Coats, yet again….
Despite our frustration, things are progressing.
[…] in a rather unusual way, an elevated urgency in attack formation by the Scheme Team; their UniParty allies in the DC swamp; and their media advocates writ large; might end up pushing Trump toward a position where he decides to unleash the atomic sledgehammer of truth and declassify material that will finally outline the plot publicly.
One thing is sure, Trump won’t quit the fight; I’m not sure they realize that… yet. So in an odd way, and specifically because there’s an abundant amount of material available for declassification that can highlight the fraud, I find myself happy to see the increased vitriol. Example: Think about what would happen if Trump took away the redactions from the April 2017 FISA Court Order/Ruling on the 2015/2016 FISA abuse.
As President Trump noted in his interview with Maria Bartiromo recently, his ‘advisers’ have all recommended he stay away from the ongoing congressional battles against current FBI and DOJ officials. The one thing that can change the geography of that dynamic is if the schemers (being protected by the career officials) begin taking ground.
One thing is sure, amid the timely coordination between Team Mueller and the former officials the desperation is more visible. And when an increased desperation is visible, that generally means there’s something closer to the surface that needs to be hidden. (link)
Sessions can step in now, can’t he? The cats are flying out of the burlap sacks, so why not? Clearly, there are major laws broken by multiple parties. Surely he can order prosecutions of all of these.
I maintain that while Sessions is recused, he is still has oversite responsibilities. It would be a stretch for him to issue indictments but it is not a stretch for to call a complete halt and legal review of everything at this point, including Mueller.
He could even restart the SC under leadership with a specific narrow set of orders and oversite reviews, move all of Mueller’s surviving cases (from the review) to DOJ as none of them are related to Russia-Russia nor were started by evidence gathered by Mueller.
Even better would be to appoint another SC to investigate Mueller.:-)
Time will come when the tactics must rise above cutting the bureaucrat off as they slither away. Ringing is the sound I would suggest to guide the next move. Fire someone at the Executive level. Rosey is so conflicted a pretzel maker would be blind with envy after a cursory exam of Rosey’s ethics. Put your ut the FISA without the black spray paint.
The dynamic tension in USA can only be given a pathway for reconciliation af re the stark gangsterism is brought to light
One word: Huber
In the imminent battle between Huber and Hubris, my money is on Huber. His pennant will be the Aneriican flag. Theirs will be the schismatic flags of the left. In that, their forces are already divided against themselves.
Man I hope you are right on Huber – he could be a real HERO if he chooses to be
God I hope so. We’ve got so much by way of hope and expectations on this man. I really also hope he’s got serious protection.
Huber is heading a whole team of prosecutors—-many unnamed publicly.
I would have loved to be a fly on the wall when Sessions and Huber first met to discuss everything about Hbuers appointment.
So where do Huber’s loyalties lie? To Justice? To Deep State? To his Mormon Church? Mormon Church advocates for illegals –https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2018/01/26/mormon-church-calls-on-federal-politicians-to-provide-hope-and-opportunities-for-former-daca-recipients/. Waiting for sunlight on the Mormon Church one of these days–they are all Never Trumpers, Mia Love, Mike Lee, Jeff Flake–profit over patriotism. http://www.truthbeknown.com/mormonism.htm
But not all Mormons are never-Trumpers, and that is not a Christian site. Just want to warn people.
Now that we have witnessed IG Horowitz “chicken out” my money says Huber will give us more of he same. THEY. ALL. SUCK.
I know the IG seemed like a let down because his investigation did not create bombshell headlines and no one seemed to pay for their crimes, but if you watch the IG being questioned, its a different story than what the media reported. I believe the IG was very happy to give info and was not hiding anything like peter strzoker, comey, McCabe etc….. I believe the IG report was never going to be the end all investigation and that it was merely to open up other avenues of the bigger picture. Both sides want to use the whole Russia thing for the mid term elections, and the timing for that IG report wasn’t at go time. I would say end of july and first part of august will be like lighting of the fireworks and it will intensify all the way till the election.
OIG reports are now greatly diminished in importance. Documents, and more in the unredacted variety, are the commodities that will quickly progress the status of our cultural uproar. Simply put forward the various unredacted copies of the multiple FISA documents and enough alert and oriented US citizens will quiclkly put an end to the present quagmire.
Sessions needs hanging
Has he committed a capital offense? If so, please explain which one.. exactly.
It’s ok to be frustrated, but calling for that seems to be no better than all those people with TDS.
I lol’d at your use of the word “seems”.
I was being gentle. Inside I was ticked off.
Yes we are amwick.
So many of us are more than full of cold anger and really ticked off.
I am glad that our friend Micky, with the help of sundance, was giving all of these crooks the universal gesture of disdain.
Next time sundance needs to make Micky’s picture a lot bigger.
MICKEY
Just as rabid and nonsensical.
zamwick, I agree. I still also trust the author of Clinton Cash and his investigations, and Sessions came out clean. I still trust him. Groundwork has to be done. I think lawful justice is coming.
Amwick, not Zamwick. My little finger goes out of control. Lol.
They all do
You need braining. As in having one provided to you for at least adequate use.
Meh, you’re not likely to qualify for donation.
My thought with AG Sessions and DAG Rosenstein, DNI Coats and Director Wray is that they all will survive until after the November Election.
James Comey and the other POS are praying to Satan to have the Democrats win the House. They realize the Senate is a lost cause in terms of winning back. They also realize that Burr is complicit in all of this.
That is the only way they can stop Rep. Devin Nunes and whoever replaces Rep. Goodlatte and Rep. Gowdy. The problem for them, MSM, Democrats, Globalist etc. is that not only will we retain the House but we will have a majority of 25 to 27 rather than the current 23 Republicans. We will also increase our majority in the Senate to 56-60 Republicans.
At that point our President declassifies everything and fires Rosenstein, Wray, Coats.
The only way Sessions stays is if McCabe and/or Strzok are indicted prior to the election. Otherwise, regrettably he has to go as well.
I’m not at all sure our guys are prepared for the massive vote stealing operation I WILL BET MY BOTTOM DOLLAR the Unistate has up its sleeve for these MID-TERMS….
This election is the BALLGAME for them and they know this…
ONE WAY to deflate the FIX is for all good guys to file suit immediately, alleging what the millions of fraud ops are with these computer-run elections, and DEMAND THAT THEIR STATES AND DISTRICTS INSTEAD VOTE WITH THEIR OLD PAPER BALLOT SYSTEMS….GET A FED’L COURT TO SAY YES TO THAT, THEN PILE ON!
Candidates–only– have “STANDING” to bring such a lawsuit so start signing them up
and LET’S DO THIS!
FISA document release displays Rosey in a white hot spotlight as CONFLICTED.
For all the human trafficking rings (why not call it what it is–slavery) he has broken up and all the children that have been rescued due to his diligence, certainly. (cough.)
Above comment is in response to the call for AG Sessions to be hanged. Not even the courtesy of giving him his title.
He has been a good assistant AG.
He has been a poor AG. Because he has reneged on his responsibility to oversee his entire department.
Because his “honorable” recusal did not extend to enforcing “honorable recusals” for his underlings, it became an excuse for refusing to do ALL of his duties as AG, leaving him free to pursue these things for which we could all be grateful IF he were not guilty of letting his MAJOR responsibilities slide.
I don’t have any faith in Sessions to stand up and do what HAS to be done. I don’t think he has the courage to go against his “honorable” chums in the Senate.
“The GREATEST deliberative body in history” in case you didn’t know.
Hope I’m wrong, but I think Sessions & his Huber threat are toothless.
Unless some of these guys are brought in front of a grand jury your belief that Sessions and Huber are toothless should be the base case.
Fallacy of logic.
In effect, you are claiming that because something hasn’t happened yet, it constitutes proof it never will. Moreover, that until it happens, the conclusions based upon the logic are correct. In this case, that Sessions is a “traitor”, “coward”, “turncoat”, “part of the deep state”, etc, etc, etc, etc.
This is akin to saying……in 1941….that the Invasion of Normandy would never happen and therefore Eisenhower was a Jeff Sessions.
It boggles the mind that people actually “think” like this.
We invaded Normandy?!
It was three years after the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invasion_of_Normandy
And you stayed at a Holiday Inn last night…..amiright?
Have you met him, in person? I met someone that knew him in the real world, outside of politics… It was last year, but I remember. We are pretty much all impatient, but beyond that, lots of mind reading, soul reading, character reading, based on nuttin.
Amwick,
Who was the DOJ that let…
Who let Lerner walk?
McCabe walk?
Podesta walk?
RR in place?
The SC in place who has jailed and been allowed to clean out the office of President Trump’s personal attorney?
What’s that person’s name?
“The GREATEST deliberative body in history” in case you didn’t know.”
______________
Deliberately criminal, maybe.
Those in Congress who have called Jeff Sessions the Keebler Elf are in for a very difficult time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever he is, white hat or black hat, he’s shutting off the cabals income sources. Human trafficking, child exploitation, illegals and illegals with drugs, the new financial regulator overseeing strategic industry relationships with foreign nations recently announced may throw some light on this too, in addition the the cabinet’s changes to reign in the CFPB and the EPA, to
My feeling is, the hammer drops after the mid-terms. When the GOP increases their majorities in both houses, that will act as a referendum of sorts in support of our President and then there will be just under two years for the fallout to clear before the 2020 election.
I agree. BUT I think it is BS that so much cover is required in order to follow the rule of law. It SHOULD NOT MATTER. Laws have been broken and our elected officials ( save a very small handful) are spineless wimps.
“My feeling is, the hammer drops after the mid-terms.”
___________________
That’s what I was thinking, ye olden ‘play it safe’ strategy, which is like playing ‘prevent defense’ in football. All it ever accomplishes is preventing your team from winning.
Then I watched a recent youtube video of Lionel Nation ( https://www.youtube.com/user/LionelY2K ), where Lionel proposed something radically more entertaining and productive.
He suggests that things are setting up for indictments before the midterms. He posited that Trump’s strategy is to continue provoking the Demonrats to the point of completely losing their minds, resulting in a tidal wave of Republican victories.
It goes something like this:
1) indict Hillary – ‘oh no, they’ve captured our Queen!’
The news media will go insane, to levels not even hinted at so far, and it will be great fun for all involved.
2) then drop the truth bomb about Hussein’s fraudulent birth certificate, with proof, exposing Hussein’s entire presidency as a fraud upon the American People and our nation.
There’s not enough popcorn in the world for that exploding heads extravaganza.
3) then stick a knife in the NeverTrump traitor RINOs by exposing 9/11 as an inside job by the Deep State / Globalist / Military Industrial Complex, with all the proof that anyone could ever dream of
4) then indict Hussein and GWB
Along with unsealing the other 30k indictments that have been piling up since last year.
Now when would be the best time to do all this, to stomp on the fire-ant hill that is Deep State / Corruptocrat Cabal?
How about during the weekend of a grand military parade in Washington D.C., when 7,000-plus members of our military, with weapons, just happen to be marching in a parade through the streets of D.C.?
I do love it when a plan comes together.
Love it but I do believe Barry’s reveal will be after Trump’s re-election. Or maybe not. Then you will REALLY see Trump derangement syndrome in full technicolor. Watch for Whoopi’s head to explode. I would buy a ticket for that one.
Lionel Nation has a very active fantasy life.
Obama slipped up in a speech on 7/16/18 and said he is t”he first American President to come from Kenya” at the 5:41 mark..
I think the truth will be coming out very soon now.
Controlled release.
Scott, so love the way your mind works.
Scott,
I’m gonna copy this for my personal bedtime story-book.
Such sweet dreams!
Notice how it is always over the next hill?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bingo.
Yep
Seriously, I think we’ve come so far. Would you ever imagine that we would ever see the coup discussed in thecopen at all? We know there’s more coming, but the drip drip drip technique is working.
Really can we wait as there goal is to take him out now!
“his ‘advisers’ have all recommended he stay away from the ongoing congressional battles against current FBI and DOJ officials.”
Those “advisers” are snakes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
4sure, I kinda think the resident and his advisors have talked a bit ab this.
I cannot see the President not asking the penetrating Qs.
and then agreeing with his Counsel.
There is SO much we cannot possibly see.
Who is “Sessions?” MIA as far as I can tell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You mean Jeff? Jeff hasn’t been seen in months. Last sighting was him hiking through the woods of Colorado hot on the trail of a teenager who had allegedly sold an ounce of homegrown to one of his friends.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is a totally ignorant post !
He has been quietly taking down massive pedo rings—including the ones that have international roots, rounding up and deporting MS 13 gangs, has overseen some major drug busts, is re-writing the asylum rules so we will not be faced with so many illegals waiting for court hearings, successfully defended POTUS travel ban in the SC, and he has confiscated massive funding of corrupt groups which feed leftist causes.
Many posters on this board are so myopic. Can ONLY see his actions as related to Mueller, and we already KNOW he is recused from that—-they can’t get past that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was a joke.
DOJ website has a list of accomplishments.
Pretty impressive, actually.
“…and we already KNOW he is recused from that…”
That is the entire freaking problem! As if his recusal is just something that is not important.
Thomas Paine from “The American Crisis”
“Can I step in now , Rod”
Food for thought…
So long as Sessions is recused the Muller investagation has nothing. They are fishing without bait on the hook and POTUS knows this. Muller is making a fool of himself each and every day, all the while exposing himself as a biased corrupt cop.
Who knows where it will all go? I am willing to hold out faith (as I did on election night 2016) that this presidency has been well thought out and the end of the ride will be amazing.
When Muller ends the witch hunt, Sessions will step in and Guantanamo will start booking rooms.
I love your thoughts, uno, but why would Mueller EVER end the witch hunt in your example?
It could go on for 8 years.
It HAS to go on for 8 years.
It’s nothing but a cover up for clinton and obunghole.
The minute they can’t hide behind the ‘ongoing investigation’ canard it’s game over.
Sessions is a muskrat swamp varmit.
Rosenstain taught Sessions to speak Parsel-Tongue (snake language).
On his own, Sessions learned Crocodile talk from spending lots of time with his fellow Swamp varmits. After all, since he is doing very little work, he may as well learn to speak a few other swamp dialects.
Is Dan Coats a bad guy? Mickey is giving him the finger.
Not if he is dirty. SD has not yet made a judgement. Stand by.
The media is spinning , spinning,spinning…. Dems are panicking…… I smell fear…
LikeLiked by 17 people
yes!!!
So isn’t it about time to strike, opportunity only comes around a few times so you need to run with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
POTUS has to be careful not to reveal anything that would take out a Repub. Senator until Kavanaugh gets approved.
Precisely
The most hilarious part is that they presented the dossier as evidence, but didn’t say where or who it exactly came from, and then the kicker is if they claimed that they didn’t know, they still presented an unverified document in front of a FISA judge as the real deal.
The rubber stamp is just of the sh!t that’s rolling downhill.
Then the judge or judges said, oh boy where do I sign and place my stamp of approval?
On the arse of the ass, DNC/GOPe puppets.
I hope every American realizes just how inept those in high place have become.
The Obama administration was one giant criminal cabal. And the Republicans didn’t want to be seen as fighting “the first Black President”.
Possibly. However for me thought the GOPe agenda was assisted by obama who gave them pretty much everything they desired. All the while spouting rhetoric to hide their agenda. IMO, Soros, DNC, GOPe, Clinton used black obama, which did not take much. Knowing the minorities would do as told and those complaining would be labeled racist with character assignation 24/7 by the msm puppets. Once out of office Pinocchio would be discarded typical MO over and over.
> “… where do I sign and place my stamp of approval?
On the arse of the ass”
Oh, goody! Are we going to get to play Pin the tattle-Tale on the Donkey Party?
Good! I love that game!
We could really be friends😂😂🇺🇸👍
I would assume that the vast majority of CTH followers have appeared before judges from time to time – traffic court and higher levels. In all instances of my experience I have found that judges ask many probative questions. It appears that each FISA application was rubber stamped without question. It would appear that the judges were in on the fix.
Judges go by the asked actions. You have to ask the court to do what you want and state your case for them to do so. This FISA court is a strange beast. Only one side presents their case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
…..and also why these courts should be disbanded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
—or didn’t see how corrupt the FBI had become.
Judge Collyer,
Is that you? 😉
SD, you are amazing in the honor you bring to our nation. TY.
I see Mickey Mouse is giving someone a California Howdy.
Concur….
Actually, it is past time…. and one wonders why it is taking so long for this to happen?
I suspect that:
Congress (GOP) hasn’t figured out how best to exploit this politically….
POTUS is concerned something could be revealed that would be damaging
Congress (Deep State) is concerned that too much light shining on the FISA Court would jeopardize the FISA process, cripple the massive data/phone record collections capability
POTUS waiting to use it as an “October Surprise”
Executive and Legislative Branches waiting for Judiciary – Huber Investigation – to blow the lid….
or some combination or another….
Regardless, POTUS really needs to get DOJ/FBI – and State Department – cleansed…. Sterilized…… Disinfected….
You don’t think it’s already being done??? Have you seen the list of firings inside both the FBI and DOJ?? The “resignations” of top officials??? If you think you need to tell POTUS to step up to the plate and get started cleaning up, you haven’t been paying attention.
They never read Q who posted lists of resignations of politicians, big CEO’s, big world players, DOJ and FBI resignations (though Sundance tracked most of those for us,)
Using this as an October Surprise would be a mistake. Doing so would allow those affected to claim it was all political.
Aren’t all October surprises “election meddling”?
The sooner the better. Equal justice under the law.
Promises made, promises kept.
Need to wait until after Labor day when more citizenry is starting to tune in. Voters have short memories sometimes.
Yep.
That’s exactly why I’m thinking mid september.
Also gives nearly 2 months for the MSM to make complete fools and absolute imbeciles of themselves while continuing to expose publicly their complicity in the corruption.
Mid-september.
After Kavanaugh.
Yes, mid-September, my birthday.
I wonder if voters before Trump didnt pay much attention, since every politician lied and we all knew it, but how to overcome it? PDJT. Promises made, promises kept.
Firings, demotions and allowing retirement means they did nothing wrong and this behavior will continue in the future unless people go to prison. That would set the record straight that they acted illegally and abused their positions of trust to overthrow a legally elected president.
Brix
“Regardless, POTUS really needs to get DOJ/FBI – and State Department – cleansed…. Sterilized…… Disinfected….”
____________________________________
You are asking POTUS for a dangerous task!
Remember what happened to JFK..?
POTUS needs to go slow and methodical and smart not rush not endanger himself his family and others.
Trust POTUS he will make mistakes but he also will make brilliant moves.
Watching CNN in the airport. Chrion declares FISA app contradicts Republican congressmen. Experts pimp that there is lots of evidence Carter Page was a Russian agent. The very essence of fake news.
Page is horrible on the boob tube. He keeps inadvertently enlarging his nonentity role.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I disagree. The narrative requires Page to be a super spy coordinating the entire Russia operation to win the election for Trump. Every time he is on TV it absolutely destroys that narrative. His appearances are never a short term win for our side but they consistently undermine the long term narrative that the media/DNC/FBI has spun.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thought he shut down Jake Tapper.
I thought he did a good job of contradicting Tapper’s assertions and insinuations, but I didnt think he shut Tapper down.
Tapper is too much of a bloviating blow hard to be shut down.
Here’s the thing with Page. Fake Yapper keeps asking him questions based on false premises and/or false info. He’s bound, without legal help at his side, to slip up.
I’m half-wishing Mueller WOULD arrest Page & throw him in a cell with Manafort. Might wipe that idiot grin off his face for a change.
Oh well.
Ashamed to say me too!
Just looking at his stupid grin would cause most rational people to question Russia seriously using him as a spy.
How can we get Very Fake News out of our Airports! OUT OUT OUT! (And keep their coats).
LikeLiked by 9 people
Put the airport TVs on the Food Network. It will help out the nearby food courts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not with food you usually get, some exceptions but in general.
CNN are betting that their viewers won’t take the time to actually read and discuss the 412 page document with anyone who has proven intelligence, a keen sense of logic, and well-honed critical thinking skills.
It’s a pretty safe bet.
Yes because this copy was the one registered with the clerk, so let’s see the other one too.
Page was used by the FBI DOJ and CIA. He now is dispensable because they are covering their bad deeds and he is the patsy.
I hope people learn something from this never trust the FBI or the DOJ or CIA.
I learned even if I see something hear something I know nothing when it comes to those agencies.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/15/fisa-court-presiding-judge-rosemary-collyer-responds-to-chairman-nunes-and-chairman-goodlatte-request-for-fisc-documents/
Apparently even the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee can be refused by a District Court Judge appointed to FISC (the Congress can impeach district court judges: one would think she could at least have been held in contempt.)
I have seen NO followup on this by Goodlatte, who, I understand, will not be running again. Is he merely letting this run out of (his) time?
Re-posting this here because DNI Coates deserves it……..
———————————
ODNI Dan Coates has been getting savaged in this space lately.
SAVAGED!
People claiming he was “a black hat”, a “DS mole”, “needs to be fired”, etc., etc…..all based upon his comments re: Putin being invited to the WH. That’s all!
For all who need the reminder (and there are many here who do):
——————————-
Sundance wrote (above):
“Remember, it was April 2017 when ODNI Dan Coats released the 99-page FISA Court ruling/opinion on the historic 2015/2016 FISA abuse by the FBI and DOJ-NSD.
it was July 17th (a few days ago) when the Comey, Brennan, Yates, Carter criticisms were on full boil (due to the Trump/Putin presser), when I began to wonder when DNI Coats would reach the point –AGAIN– of saying ‘enough is enough’? My suspicions were that something was soon to happen… because the ridiculousness of it all was nearing the apex. Methinks this FISA release is in line with that general disposition.”
——————————–
This twitter thread….which Sundance referenced….says it all….
.
.
.
.
.
Clearly, Dan Coates is a white hat. An extraordinarily important and key white hat. He is most definitely in POTUS’ corner, and his actions speak FAR more loudly than his words do.
So please spread and remind people. We should be thanking our lucky stars for DNI Coates, without whom we would NOT know of the FISA abuses which….as Sundance has pointed out innumerable times….lie at the heart of the “Big Ugly”.
ForGodandCountry, in reading and rereading the FISA matter, the FISA court brings to mind the Star Chamber in England and that is not a good thing. Things will be exploding soon so just hang in there while those traitors involved face hanging and justly so.
Me? Hang in there??
Oh honey, I am THE hanger-in there. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Don’t forget McCain
LikeLiked by 8 people
However, sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has a much longer anticipated life expectancy that Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), hence the potential to cause a lot more damage to our Republic in the future.
Those of us who have our senses discerned to detect this good and evil are already aware of the damage McCain has wrought.
McCain is up to his neck in it somehow I believe. Those North Vietnamese communist brain-washers sure did a number on him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was an idiot before he got captured.
LikeLike
American, agree totally
He’s been in the press lately dissing the President on inviting Putin to Washington. He doesn’t look happy or comfortable. He used to be smiling all the time. I think his life has been turned upside down since the President kicked his ass. The little Marco moniker has really taken him down. Way down…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably received the same type of brief from Brennan as
the democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never for one minute forget that Jeb! was Rubio’s admitted MENTOR.
Rubio is tied to the Bush’s.
The Bushes are “family” with the Clintons: brothers by another mother.
Thus Rubio is tied to the Clintons.
Rubio was never intended to win the nomination hence his candidacy was not serious. The entire Republican primary process was run similar to Nascar with other candidates to be used to attack and absorb attacks all while allowing their teammate to take that pole position. Lindsey and Marco were running in support of Jeb. Lindsay was designed to look like the war monger and Rubio was designed to draw in the Hispanic votes and when the time was right, they would bow out and endorse Jeb who was being propped up as a “centrist” candidate. But this amazing businessman called Trump came along and won the race while destroying their team in the process.
Of course Rubio was in on the fake dossier. After all, the opposition research was funded originally by the Republicans. Once Jeb was put out to pasture, the uniparty passed it on to the Clinton crime syndicate. Remember, the entire goal was a Bush-Clinton election which ensured business and fleecing America as usual. Add in sh*t-stain McCain and its easy to see the construct of the entire approach.
All in the gang of 8 will go down because all of them have seen these applications in unreacted form therefore they cannot claim ignorance. Their knowledge confirms they are complicit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I truly hope the voters, regardless of party, realized how abused they have been by the select, little group of special people who think they know so much better than anyone in the public and are making amazing sums off their manipulations.
Example: Head of the state budget committee also runs a law firm specializing in the appeal of your property taxes while voting up the budget, thus property taxes, thus forcing you to appeal your blinking taxes every year where his firm gets smacking good percentage. And don’t kid yourself by going to a law firm you think is “unconnected” to this routine; they all refer their cases to the BIG DAWGS ’cause they know they ain’t getting nothing from the court of appeals with some players in the deal.
The Swamp is so very deep.
And that “head of the state budget committee” also has a family member who is State’s Atty Gen’l?
Madigan, correct?
I think Rubio was the GOPe Swamp’s backup plan after Jeb. They were both being run by the same political empire and special interests and it was expected a popular Florida candidate (Bush or Rubio) would win that state and all of the 99 delegates that go with it.
It would have worked flawlessly, if not for one human being named Donald J. Trump!
LikeLike
Did we see this? Clapper opened his clapper and now … Obama is finally revealed as the original director (well Brennan has been with Obama for a long time, so he is the minion of Obama).
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-22/clapper-obama-was-behind-whole-thing
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
“Obama is finally revealed as the original director…” Agreed, and he feels he can never be prosecuted while he (Obama) is Secretary General of The United Nations…a position he has recently been hustling about, politically hinting in several large African nations. Obsessed with himself. The Leader of the World….nutcase for real.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Searching high and low for some cover.
Can NOT wait to see who obama himself is willing to throw under the bus.
Making sure the paper trail leads to Obama is the “insurance policy”.
That’s my theory. Until our star-crossed lovers give a plausible explanation…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Obama ordered it” is their ultimate get out of jail free card. Count on it.
The flak is heaviest over the juiciest targets!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keep tweeting you corrupt b*stards…
Twitter will be the death of these foolish traitors!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I smell fear too, but I also smell a trap. Why why would Rosey’s Rogue Cops release the FISA stuff? It won’t do anything to improve their standing since there are some pretty damning things about it, as many have pointed out. All I can see is maybe there is a grenade in the redacted parts that they could “let” themselves be forced to in-redact!? But what could it be, and how would the hiring of it be justified. The obvious answer to question 2 is something that is critical to an ongoing investigation. So I hope we don’t assume we have won this round.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you Tom Fitton & Judicial Watch.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t be too sure there are not good guys in DOJ also supporting the President, who released this supported by other good guys in INTEL. The FOIA suit is still not ended as well, so it was not a judge.
Judicial watch added pressure but I have a feeling there are good guys at DOF< FBI and INTEL tired of seeing the deep state crew win and smear their names by association.
thedoct00, but what bothers me if so many knew why were their cowardly in not exposing any of this. There are ways of not being made public in doing so. I truly would like to see the whole FBI and CIA and NSA completely taken down and truly loyal new agencies created. Enough of being against us for a hag and money, but that is what we are and have seen. Could be this whole thing went a lot deeper than we thought or have seen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The good news is that the tide is finally turning in our direction and it is becoming increasingly safer for honest folks to step forward.
LikeLike
“You’d just shut up, keep notes and wait–if you were smart.”
There are a lot of people that did just that. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has said on least one occasion on FNC that “information and tips started pouring in” after Andrew McCabe was fired. That is just the FBI. We have not heard too much lately about the corruption over at the State Department…….
We have Sessions, Huber, and Horowtiz…..
That’s it?
What could go wrong?
LikeLiked by 3 people
What could go right? I am still waiting for that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good, too many around these parts appear to simply only want to be proven correct about their bs assumptions concerning Sessions.
The Sessions Derangement Syndrome seems to outweigh any belief in the abilities of PDJT and it’s moar than old!
As for waiting, who goes fishing only to catch one small fish? I never have! I want to catch my limit… and for Trump there is no limit. 😀 I trust Trump, the corruption and evil is GLOBAL and he has told those who listen over and over that’s the goal.
For clarity on my end, my comments aren’t cheerleading for Sessions, they are about the common sense of #WAR and the fact that not one of them has “inside information” in the slightest. They don’t know what’s going on, period and one doesn’t project their war plans if you plan to WIN.
When you go fishing you haul in what you have in your net. You dont leave the net out for 2 years hoping to catch every fish, especially as fish in the net are escaping (and going on book tours)
It would be a funny sort of WAR if you held off firing a shot hoping ALL the enemy troops aligned in a straight line so that one magic bullet could get them all? It makes more sense to fire on those out in the open now… shoot the rest later if they pop up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…that hasn’t happened already?
Swamp Busters…
Who you gonna call?
Swamp Busters!
I ain’t afraid of no Indictments!
Childish.
Figures.
this again is a joke
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that Rep. Mark Meadows has called for declassification of the FISA warrant application by redacting only “sources & methods”, maybe PDJT can do that and let more sunshine through. Rotten Rosie needs to go however and the conspirators hauled in front of a grand jury.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The intensity of the various “intelligence and surveillance”:agencies is telling. As Sundance as said so many times, billions are at stake here. Even worse, it looks like the entire Deep State has been weaponized and is in open revolt against the president and the American people. This is bad. It’s very, very bad.
LikeLiked by 8 people
When Mueller was appointed, I didn’t sleep that night because I thought, “It looks like the entire Deep State has been weaponized and is in open revolt against the president and the American people. This is bad. It’s very, very bad.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
My cousin has a ranch with horses.
LikeLike
His record was appalling, his appointment inexcusable.
One thing is sure, Trump won’t quit the fight; I’m not sure they realize that… yet.
Trump CANNOT quit the fight. He is as you say an existential threat.
It’s either he destroys the swamp or the swamp will destroy EVERYTHING Trump.
“Ya mudda. Ya fada. Ya dog. What ever you love most in life we will hunt down and kill it. Slowly”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Quit the fight!? Ha. We’ve got a president who lives and breathes for this battle! It gets him out of bed in the morning. He enjoys it.
I can’t imagine how demoralizing this is to his enemies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance wrote:
“Despite our frustration, things are progressing.”
One hopes the impatient and easily alarmed will take something from that.
The truth is….things always were (and have been) progressing, and and quite nicely at that. See: all the resignations and firing, for example.
The Swamp won’t be drained in a day, nor even in a few years. It will take two (2) full PDJT terms to really accomplish the bulk of that mission, and anyone with expectations otherwise have been sorely mistaken.
(HINT: POTUS and DNI Coats have always had this ace up their sleeve (ie. FISA court application). They have many, many others…..but one doesn’t play a card until the timing is just right.)
Relax.
PDJT has this.
He’s already won (by winning the powers of the POTUS). The game simply hasn’t played out in full yet.
🙂
Follow on:
There is no classified documentation that helps the “cabal”/Deep State/democrats in “The Big Ugly”.
None.
All the “classified” material in POTUS’ hands only HURTS them and reveals their corruption.
And PDJT has it. All of it.
As POTUS, he has the power to declassify any of it at any time he chooses. Moreover, he knows 100X’s as much as anyone posting here, and HE KNOWS BETTER THAN YOU when/what he should do and when he should do it.
Please try and remember that before you Eeyores post your next “wur ull dommed” rant.
k? thx.
LikeLiked by 12 people
There may be another option in the President’s back pocket that would keep him distanced.
1. De-Classfy, Seesions recuses, then kicks butt all over the swamp.
2. Sessions just starts making arrests of them all.
3. Sessions appoints Special Prosecutors for each one. Judges, The Hag, Brennon, all of them.
In any of the above scenarios, the President is basically distanced from the fray.
“Hey, it was to AG’s call.”
Just a different perspective.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Last Poker Hand in Casino Royale(2006)
Gunny– this has been my perspective all along!! 😉 YOU just said it perfectly…
ForGodandCountry I love your post. When I start to worry, it’s good to keep in mind that DJT has it all!
LikeLike
Correction: the band is called For King and Country. I like their songs.
I am constantly astounded how many incredibly smart people on this site cannot see what’s happening right in front of their eyes. This is the start of the roll out of the Big Ugly, people! For those of you who thought that there was going to be a day of arrests where the entire Deep State was handcuffed and frog marched in front of a judge, I think you can stop holding your breath. The likelihood of that happening is close to zero. POTUS and his advisors know that they must slowly roll up these folks and must prepare the citizens one bite at a time for what is happening. Congresses only role in this vis-a-vis these hearings is to educate the normies who are not following this show the way that we do here. They are not the judicial force that will institute arrests. That will come from Huber. The FISA release was just the next piece of the pie to be rolled out on the way to full disclosure. We’re one step closer and, based on the current behavior of the Deep State, we’re getting very, very close to what we’ve all been waiting for. There is a plan and POTUS is trusting it and following it. Just because we don’t know the timeline or the details doesn’t mean we should be inpatient and freaking out. Take a minute and look back over the past six months at everything that has come out and marvel at how far we’ve come. It’s really astounding. When you get inpatient, go back and re-read where we were six months ago and remind yourself of the progress that’s been made. I think you’re impatience will subside.
LikeLiked by 3 people
VSG is toying with them at this point. Like a cat with a mouse–whose tail is stuck in a trap.
He already knows how this all ends.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Thank you !!!
They had their six. We have at least 2 years left. They are not going to take him out of office. The Body Farm for them. The Uniparty is decompsing….Phew! Day by day. Week by week. Month by month. Trump will leave them in a pile of stinking bones. They have the stench upon them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like how it is dripping out.
Each statement by the conspirators that is refuted by fact works as both an admission and an impeachment.
Let it drip for another month or so, this has to be torture for the conspirators. Let that gun in the night stand or that bottle of tranquilizers look more inviting each day.
I can’t find foregivness; sorry with this crew, I say try ’em, execute the guilty Seditionists at Leavenworth, then hang their corpses over a river where the carion eaters pick their eyes out and as their tendons and ligaments fail, the bottom feeders vacuum up the remains. Do it on TV. Make their families watch in the front row.
The rest is up to God.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s congressional hearing to depose 42 people. This fisa release rattled the box- can’t wait to hear who starts singing first.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sugar, you shouldn’t hold back like that. You’ll get an ulcer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
correction:
When do the lumber trucks start arriving with the materials necessary for the gallows we are to construct?
Send some P-38’s after Obama. He is the Spider in the center of this web. Actually just a prop. A planted agent. He did what they tole him.
“Send some P-38’s after Obama”
If your referring to the P-38 “Lightning”, the twin engine fighter of WW2, there are presently only two or three in flying condition.
P-38 = can opener
https://www.google.com/search?q=p-38+can+opener&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjCudHu-bPcAhVPnOAKHX7_C6wQ_AUIDCgD&biw=1280&bih=691&dpr=1#imgrc=V-uVypUZ46y1lM:
Chow time for the grunts.
We will need a ton of lumber!
They are all finished. There is nothing left but the crying.
Crooked FISA court, crooked Special Council pulling illegal acts, lying to Congress, Treason, providing classified information to reporters, obstruction of justice, and the list goes on
Slippery Jim could try this case and win…..
And now they are trying to back out with data and info put out their even before the election.
“Yeah…… we were just hunting for Russians….yeah that’s the ticket…..we were just trying to protect Trump….yeah….yeah …..nothing to see here”
Burn it down….burn it all down….
LikeLiked by 1 person
gunny, and the Greek Choir sez:
YES
I would prefer “grown in USA”; however, for this particular case I would have no problem with Canadian lumber.
As long as it gets done.
LikeLike
Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen
May we pray for the death and destruction of the Demosocialist Party through which the Great Deceiver operates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not too long ago, the president commented that CNN would be going bankrupt.
I assumed it would be due to a waning viewership, but maybe it will be due to a Carter Page lawsuit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Add to that CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC who supplied “Associate Employees” to the FBI may also be in legal and financial trouble over those “Associate Employees” mishandling classified materials among other crimes.
LikeLike
Excellent point.
I love it when enemies expire due to their own actions.
Its very satisfying.
happening a lot around the Country.
sweet
SO glad i have to take WINAMINS and not lostritis pills
LikeLiked by 2 people
Step up and be MEN Sessions and Huber!!!!!
And you know beyond any reasonable doubt that PDJT doesn’t want them to be lying low for now…..how, exactly??
I’m keen to know how you think you know the intimate details and specifics of PDJT’s plans and strategy.
Well?
(PS – Try not to deflect, create a strawman, or any of the other strategies used to avoid a question we all know the answer to.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
and you know trusted Trumps and Guiliani’s statements tweets are lies and instead trust some fantasy Q nonsense?Perhaps when reputable conservative legal scholars like Mukasey or bloggers like Glenn Reynolds start posting the Huber crap , others will follow the Q piper.
However, if you know it to be true so do the Dems and they aren’t running scared.
Wut? Dems aren’t running scared, you say??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jus’ saying, but the deep state does have paid posters all over the internet defending their criminal actions. There is no way this site would not have a few. When one sees a person or persons who are focused day in and day out in defending the deep state, ask yourself if it sounds scripted? Why would a handfull of posters post the same defense of the deep state day in and day out?
LikeLike
and we have cultish wackos going around saying that the worthless Sessions is playing 64-d chess. these buffoons are akin to the morons who thought Orson Wells radio broadcast of “War of the Worlds” was a real news story
LikeLike
the existence of a FOIA lawsuit provided the opportunity for the release of FISC documents
So who is controlling the gradual release of this information? It has to be part of the grand plan. If it all came out in one big, giant belch of swamp gas, there would be many people just overwhelmed. Pretty sure SD has suggested this, more than once. hmmmmmmmm
LISA BARSOOMIAN: FOIA OBSTRUCTER IN CHIEF/ ???
“Rosenstein is married to Lisa Barsoomian. Barsoomian represented the FBI against Judicial Watch and many other FOIA requesters to block disclosure requests.
See Judicial Watch v. FBI, 01-cv-00248-RMU among her 165 cases as U.S. Attorney (with Mueller, Comey & Rosenstein).
She even represented the C.I.A. in opposing FOIA requesters.”
She has specialized in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community. Most outlets say she currently works for R. Craig Lawrence/
nicknamed the FOIA Shotblocker.
“Lisa H Barsoomian a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law she’s a protege of James Comey and Robert Muller
Barsoomian with her boss R Craig Lawrence represented Bill Clinton in 1998.
Also represented –
Robert Muller three times
James Comey five times
Barack Obama 45 times
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times
Bill Clinton 40 times and
Hillary Clinton 17 times
between 1998 and 2017
Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times
You may be saying to yourself, okay who cares, who cares about the work history of this Barsoomian woman.
Apparently someone does.
Someone out there cares so much that they’ve purged all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999 from the DC District and Appeals court dockets.
Someone out there cares so much that the internet has been purged of all information pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative.”
https://theyig.ning.com/articles/meet-lisa-h-barsoomian-a-wife-of-who
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2017/05/proof-robert-mueller-cannot-be.html#rosenstein-conflict
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like Rosie is another Zimri ben Salu
LikeLike
Yup. Radium Rod is dirty.
History will be very UNKIND
to Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
be prepared to be attacked by the same type of idiots who thought that the Hale-Bopp comet was an alien space ship
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sundance – do you foresee Nunes or Grassley or whoever making progress on obtaining the ORIGINAL FISA application and uncovering whatever scheme is behind the redaction of dates in this released “copy”.
There’d been speculation that there were two versions: what was presented to FISA judges and what was released to Congress. A suspicion that there was misrepresentation in one or the other.
Are those concerns allayed by this release? Is it enough that this copy reveals very slim justification for surveillance, or is that issue of potential misrepresentation still in play?
Thx.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People say be patient, let the wheels of justice turn. The wheels are looking pretty flat at this point. I feel if Mr. Sessions is such an honorable man he should take control of the justice department. If he can’t bring himself to do that he should resign and not make President Trump fire him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeff is hiding under his desk trembling that mean old Mueller will indict him for lying during his confirmation hearing. He was outmaneuvered by Rod Rosenstein just like Comey was (evil power-hungry Rosenstein wrote the letter to Trump recommending Comey’s firing). Jeff is a Rosenstein sock puppet now, like everyone else. He’s not even allowed to resign.
LikeLike
“Why dont you think im playin 64-d chess?”
LikeLike
Blatant, publicly revealed FISA corrupt won’t even matter unless Sessions is sacked and the new AG sacks Rosie. Otherwise the DoJ can simply refuse to prosecute as they have done for the last year.
PDJT has concluded he can’t sack Sessions and replace him with an Acting AG because “it would look bad” and the media would go apoplectic. The time will come when that will look like a minor problem compared to Mueller’s intentions.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I am beginning to feel sorry for Session since I read he is scared of the people under him. No wonder Rosenstein has this devilish grin on his face.
a position Session dreamed off and then to be owned by the evil deep state.
Prayers for peace and strength for Session.
LikeLike
People are quite angry with Sessions. But it occurs to me that if he had not recused, he would have been shackled to this SC and the fallout, and he would have been a political bulls-eye. He has achieved many great things – from ending the Democrat slush fund (gutting their funding is key) to fighting the opioid crises to rolling back Obama-era agendas to deporting illegal aliens and criminals and the vile, blood-thirsty MS-13. He’s taking a hard line against sanctuary cities, too. We sorely needed these things done, and much more. By keeping up his good work, he is doing just like Trump, getting the job done, as if there isn’t a moment to lose. Because, let’s not forget, one of the goals of the noise from the left is to distract and run the clock out, so that when the years have flown by, the Dems could say nothing was accomplished and further demoralize and gaslight us. By keeping on task, by not getting entrapped, we are winning. And the truth is coming out, God willing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Sessions didn’t recuse himself, there woukdn’t have been a SC.
LikeLike
You don’t think so? You don’t think the political pressure would have been impossible to “make it all open and clear”?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo chick
Sessions is not taking the FULL responsibility of AG. He recused and thus refused.
His “honorable and necessary” recusal was NOT, in turn, enforced by him upon his own underlings: he did not REQUIRE them to also “honorably recuse.”
Thus the honor of his recusal is thus moot: and a false-pride sticking point/cover
for his failure/refusal to perform all requirements of the AG position,
rather than a start for cleaning up of the entire DOJ FBI failures to recuse where there are clear reasons why they should. This is what it could have been but was not.
Sessions has done good things, of that there is no argument.
What Sessions has NOT done is his full job as an AG: his recusal was his refusal to do the WHOLE job including oversight of ALL under his “leadership” in the DOJ (which includes FBI.)
He has not led.
And Clapper admitted in an interview today that Obama directed the entire thing.
“If it weren’t for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today including Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obozo not booze
I think your first post was more accurate. 😏
Avi, fortunately, the Dems are, on a daily basis, increasingly less credible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the oddest statement. James Clapper said this July 18, 2018 on Anderson Cooper 360 in the context of how brilliant Obama is. So does Clapper not realize his ship is going down, or does he realize it and is taking Obama with him?
Finally! Some context! Clapper thinks he’s pumping up Obama and putting a nail in Trump’s coffin. A tool, a fool, and for Brennan and the rest, not cool! ‘Course Clapper if asked, will testify that he didn’t mean it the way it sounded. He thinks getting the special council was a good thing. 20 million and no evidence says otherwise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Anderson Cooper was a bit shaken with that statement by Clapper! He looked like he had a broomstick up his rear as they say. Not sure Clap was supposed to spill that particular sack of beans!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now for all those (me included) that wanted all these traitors rounded up months ago –
Would Mr. Clapper have done this if he would have been arrested?
I wish Evelyn Farkas had more to say. I absolutely love it when she is in a chatty mood.
LikeLike
Wow!
I like the idea of declassification and let the sordid chips fall where they may.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too, “let the sordid chips fall where they may” we have suffered enough at the hands of all these traitors, plotters and liars. We have a right to bring it right back to them with no holds barred and one interfering for them.
Remember the boy in red who had to run for his life as that guy chased and chased him, remember how the fire engine wouldn’t allow him refuge and so he had to run on, and finally the red boy got tackled to the ground?
Remember the lady who was being attacked by an mob while the people inside the hotel were thinking if they should let her in or not? Remember the woman who set a Trump supporter’s hair on fire? The guy who hid in a crowd and then swung his bike lock to bash someone’s brains in.
Remember last week when that big strapping man ripped a Trump hat off at skinny teenager and tossed a large soft drink with ice in his face, where did he get the ok to behave like that, were did any of them get the ok to behave that way?
We all know where they got the ok, so where is my ok? I want to see them charged, tried, convicted and hung – legally.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Betty, excellent post and THAT is EXACTLY what jeanine should have said to whoopie when whoopie spewed her propaganda about Trump being hateful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All we here seem to be disagreeing ab is WHEN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMPORTANT – Peter Strzok’s WIFE is Melissa Hodgman. She works for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
https://heavy.com/news/2017/12/melissa-hodgman-peter-strzok-wife-facebook-spouse/
Hodgman started working in the enforcement division at the SEC in 2008 as a staff attorney and was promoted to assistant director in 2012….
According to an SEC press release, “Before joining the SEC staff, Ms. Hodgman worked as an associate at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy in Washington.
http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/peter-strzok-s-insurance-policy-is-his-wife-sec-director-melissa?xg_source=activity
Peter Strzok’s “insurance policy” is his wife, SEC Director Melissa Hodgman, who has blocked the FBI’s probe of the Clinton Foundation for 21 months and counting….
Mrs. Strzok, pictured above, is Associate Director of the Enforcement Division of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
She heads their International Division.
She reviews the evidence and determines what international securities, fraud, and other financial cases will be prosecuted by the Justice Department.
And investigated by the FBI…..
———- Full articles linked above.
IS PETER STRZOK’S WIFE, Melissa Hodgman a significant piece of this puzzle we are all solving in real time?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Peter Strzok’s “insurance policy” is his wife, SEC Director Melissa Hodgman, who has blocked the FBI’s probe of the Clinton Foundation for 21 months and counting….”
Well knock me down with a feather…. I didn’t know that.
An SEC investigation into the Clinton Foundation seems to be as important a task as there is for law enforcement.
I presume the Treasury Secretary is in charge of the SEC, why no instruction from him to the SEC to investigate, do we have another Sessions working his Deep State magic here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘guess he likes brunettes.
Ugly brunettes
What will you say if Trump orders the release of un-redacted and far reaching documents to show the vast corruption and wrong doing ongoing and those documents and files are NOT released since “Trump is treasonous and unbalanced”–and anyway the aforementioned documents cannot be located at this time–it may take until sometime in the new year to assemble and sort through the President’s order, etc. Do you imagine Sessions would take a strong hand at that point?
I don’t see the outcome of the Swamp Cleaning operation as in any way determined as yet. The army of it’s inhabitants, with all their slimy appendages grasping and sticking to the story fed to and by the media daily should not be underestimated. We don’t know who will be Sent to the Camps yet. Keep a small bag packed just in case while designing your farewell placards to see Swamp henchmen off from the station.
Those who might formerly have satisfied themselves to see a few high ranking fraudsters being sent to clubhouse federal facilities for white collar offenders should be re-evaluating the situation given the persistent resistance to disclosure of the Truth and restoration of the Constitution. This is a fight against Evil itself.
There will be no CLUB FED… we all realize that it is GITMO or the GALLOWS else they will be out due to the radical leftist judiciary.
LikeLike
I just want it all to come out, TOTALLY every damn crooked corrupt bit of it!! I want every name of every player, including the news media, and everybody WORLDWIDE who was involved. I want them all named and disgraced publicly so the fake news press idiots, the holier than thou never Trumpers, and all these arrogant, smug assholes who have called PDJT names and put every Trump supporter down…I want them all to just have to sit there, while they are exposed, unable to respond in any manner…and then I want people to go to jail!
LikeLike
EXACTLY. What else are they hiding? It is quite possible that they are trying to hide both related and unrelated issues. These people have always believed they were above any and all laws. My question is, what else have they been doing?
LikeLike
I honestly fear my imagination is not up to the task.
Can we for one second enjoy a victory in the battle for this country? Every time something good happens for our side, the glass half empty people have to come out and rain on the parade. Where’s Sessions? Why aren’t they in jail? Why this, why that? Nothing positive, just negativity.This is a big step towards ending this “Russia, Russia, Russia” garbage. We all wish that the draining of the Swamp could be done quickly but its not gonna happen that way. Is Sessions a white hat or a black hat? I don’t know but I do know that I trust President Trump and he has earned that trust through the promises he has kept. No one is saying to look at this situation through rose colored glasses but can we just enjoy this victory for one day without complaining?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, if they want to see it, everything that was reported about FISA abuses and the Nunes memo was just verified today, even with redactions. Win!
“No one is saying to look at this situation through rose colored glasses but can we just enjoy this victory for one day without complaining?”
Probably not. Realizing the power of positive thought, the Deep State figures they can drive all the good patriotic Treepers away (to be “homeless” again) if they can successfully infest the site with whiners and agitators.
Antidote: Learn the handles of the posters who are almost always frustrated, tired, impatient, see only gloom and doom, constantly negative and scroll right past them.
It’s about the same as turning off the TV news.
We continue to see & hear damning information proving sedition, espionage, and treason, yet still NOTHING! We are in an 8 year nightmare rerun of Obama scandals – that all just faded away. Let me remind everyone that th congress will be out of session soon, and the FBI/DOJ are slow walking the documents congress has been demanding. Soon after, the Midterms will be here, and you can bet the democrats will use very single dirty trick to win the elections, stop the investigations, save their backends, and impeach Pres. Trump! WE DO NOT HAVE MUCH TIME!
The sky is not falling, Lash.
Concern we much?
The sky is never falling…until it does fall…but then it’s never falling. Don’t worry-be happy. Concern we when?
Lets play it this way. Get the Dems to publicly proclaim that all the actions by the Obama administration against Trump are totally legal and legitimate.
Then announce from here forward we will play by the rules they have established and begin running the same operations against all Democrat candidates.
With all the corruption and personal baggage most Dems are hidding we should never see a Democrat in office again.
Think they will concede that their action were legit?
Yes,Yes,Yes. Been sayin that for days. WordPress will let you start a Anti-Sessions blog if that is your platform.
LikeLike
That was in support to Binkser1.
>>Then announce from here forward we will play by the rules they have established and begin running the same operations against all Democrat candidates.
I had hoped on day one Trump would have announced – due to recent questionable actions, domestic spying on politicians and press, allegations of police and prosecutorial brutality among them, his policy is vigorous investigation and prosecution of crimes ‘under color of law’. Direct appointment of a SC to investigate Susan Rice’s mass unmasking and other possible offenses by Obama staffers. Push all the way to SCOTUS if needed. Urge Democrat support for conviction as the precedent will be set forever.
It’s not too late…
Me likey.
A frustrated Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch asks, “And Dan Coats? What is he doing???” This was aside from Coats rubbing up against 80 year old Andrea Mitchell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Clapper startin to crack puts pressure on the other seditious conspirators.
They know they’re being watched (by Huber or ?) so they can’t coordinate like the good old days.
It’s musical chairs starting.
Who bails next? Yates?
LikeLike
Yates, no way. she’s as defiant and arrogant as Strzok.
“Yates”
She has a nice skinny neck that will be easy to put a noose around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the really good laugh!
Now THAT’s the power of positive thinking! 😉
Yates? Never! She is WOMAN! Hear her roar!
The spin upcoming with the MSM should be interesting as they play the dilution/deflection game.
The familiar techniques when their narrative fails has been to ignore, belittle, or attack the information and sources. Playbook 101.
My guess is that the whole FISA matter will be spun as simple procedural glitches/oversights with no intent to deceive. ‘Intent’ seems to be the buzz word that serves as a ‘get out of jail free’ card.
All these treasonous actions seem to just magically happen coincidentally by themselves, but the actors are as innocent as can be, totally oblivious of politics and self interest. Just doing their jobs with understandable lapses of human error or judgment, but they meant well.
LikeLike
Except Comey signed the application, and testified under oath that the dossier wasn’t verified. We could start there.
A wise choice would be to ignore the msm.
They deserve no credence.
We are the news. Spread the word.
Thanks to Sundance we have the chance to carry the news forward.
It’s good news, tell a friend.
So many opportunities for PT to grab the initiative. But all he does is tweet. Confounding.
Maybe PT doesn’t care that much about Spygate, FISA abuse, NSA 702 abuse etc. because this is just the lowly cover-up. But cover-up for what? A much bigger crime? Something much more damaging and dangerous? Iranian or Chinese infiltration of the IC? Military? A disastrous intelligence breach?
I am not seriously proposing this to be the case. No evidence. But it might explain PT leaving the failed soft coup to the few righteous hounds in congress, with his team whoever that might be, focused on understanding the extent of infiltration or damage done.
Perhaps there is a missing piece that PT needs Putin to fill in. This is why, in the face of thunderous criticism from friends and enemies he invites Putin to the Whitehorse. Maybe we NEED something from Putin. The Dems are apoplectic about what PT and Putin discussed in private. Why? I don’t buy the cover story that they want to know what he might have agreed to.
During Zero’s administration, Iran was a rising world power. Iran is now crumbling. Clearly Iran was given outside support so they were operating on the world stage way beyond their real capacity. Where was that support coming from? Who was providing this support? Doesn’t seem like Russia was. If they were making strategic investments in Iran then why have they done zero to protect that investment. Israel is throttling Iran in Syria.
Perhaps it is fanciful. But the reality of something much bigger than this elaborate but transparent cover-up explains a lot to me. Trump inviting Putin to the WH in the midst of that media maelstrom said that his mind is elsewhere, on important things. He knows they can’t get him.
I am no longer fretting Sessions being a mole, a plant, a possum or a 4d chess master. Bigger stuff is happening.
LikeLiked by 3 people
George Webb also seems to point in that direction.
Interesting comment.
It certainly made for a glorious winning Sunday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the “house-cleaning” that occurred in Saudi Arabia last year, including some hefty “a$$ets” that were seized?
That might explain some – or much – of the evaporation of support for an extremist Iran government….
I’m as impatient as anyone. From a strategic point of view, I keep going back to two things.
1. What has Adm Rogers given Trump? (He stopped illegal database searches, started an IG investigation, briefed the FISA court, and then briefed Trump after the election without permission.) He could have done so much more than we know. (Briefed the Supreme Court, started a counter intel investigation, collected data on conspirators, ect.)
2. Trump may have access to the 675K Huma emails. (He could crush many people at a moments notice if required, possibly including Mueller, Rosenstein and Comey).
Trump may be taking it slower because he has all of the aces. I’m still so very, very weary of this Game of Thrones.
Is Sundance pointing out a clue here?
The copy of the FISA warrant is stamped 3/17/17. But there is no warrant dated 3/17/17. Who would have ordered a copy of the warrant in March of 2017?
Tracey Beanz retweeted a post earlier today from someone called ThunderStozk which included a quotation from the James Wolfe indictment for leaking information to MSM regarding Carter Page. The indictment reads:
17. In or around March 2017, a particular Executive Branch agency agreed to furnish the SSCI with a specific classified document (“the Classified Document”) for official purposes. The Classified Document contained both SECRET and TOP SECRET information, including SECRET-level information regarding the identity and activities of the individual referred to in this Indictment as MALE-1. [Male-1 is Carter Page] [SSCI is Senate Select Committee on Intelligence]
18. On or about March 17,2017,the Classified Document was transported to the SSCI. As Director of Security, WOLFE received, maintained, and managed the Classified Document on behalf of the SSCI.
19. On or about March 17, 2017, WOLFE exchanged 82 text messages with REPORTER #2, and that evening engaged in a 28-minute phone call with REPORTER #2. [Reporter #2 is Ali Watkins]
Could it be that the “Classified Document” delivered to Wolfe on 3/17/17 is the copy of the Carter Page FISA Warrant obtained by Judicial Watch this morning?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
lieutenantm says: July 22, 2018 at 7:57 pm
I’m not at all sure our guys are prepared for the massive vote stealing operation I WILL BET MY BOTTOM DOLLAR the Unistate has up its sleeve for these MID-TERMS….
This election is the BALLGAME for them and they know this…
ONE WAY to deflate the FIX is for all good guys to file suit immediately, alleging what the millions of fraud ops are with these computer-run elections, and DEMAND THAT THEIR STATES AND DISTRICTS INSTEAD VOTE WITH THEIR OLD PAPER BALLOT SYSTEMS….GET A FED’L COURT TO SAY YES TO THAT, THEN PILE ON!
Candidates–only– have “STANDING” to bring such a lawsuit so start signing them up and LET’S DO THIS!
“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of losers” SOCRATES
“Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous..” JOHN O. BRENNAN 7/16/18
Do those who slander the most, have the most to hide?
Do those who slander the quickest, fear exposure is at hand?
Do those who slander the loudest, hold a “red flag” of discovery?
LikeLike
