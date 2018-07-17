Paranoia May Destroy Ya’ – The Collective Response From the Co-Conspirators…

At first glance saying: yesterday was a very good day, might sound like spin. However, for those who have been frustrated about the lack of righteous push-back from the executive office; the attacks from the former “spygate” co-conspirators might be just what is needed to trigger President Trump to declassify the underlying material.

Consider the tweets from James Comey (former FBI), John Brennan (former CIA), Sally Yates (former DOJ), and statement from Ash Carter (former DoD).

Think about the bigger questions: Why would former administration officials feel the need to engage in such discourse? What exactly does their response say about their personal attachment to current events? …and more importantly, what do they all have in common?

If you note they are all connected to the intelligence apparatus, and more specifically the well documented FISA abuse, well, yeah, things start making a lot of sense. After all, at the center of all the intelligence corruption in 2015/2016 is the exploitation of FBI/NSA databases for political opposition research and weaponization.

The over-the-top responses to a meeting and press conference between President Trump and Russian President Putin highlights the extent to which the prior officials have formed all of their defenses around the Russian conspiracy narrative. They are all-in.

The Russian conspiracy narrative was formed as both their insurance policy against a Trump administration; and a necessary collective defense -passed on to Robert Mueller inc- to ensure an offense was always present to insure their activity never surfaced.

However, in a rather unusual way, an elevated urgency in attack formation by the Scheme Team; their UniParty allies in the DC swamp; and their media advocates writ large; might end up pushing Trump toward a position where he decides to unleash the atomic sledgehammer of truth and declassify material that will finally outline the plot publicly.

One thing is sure, Trump won’t quit the fight; I’m not sure they realize that… yet. So in an odd way, and specifically because there’s an abundant amount of material available for declassification that can highlight the fraud, I find myself happy to see the increased vitriol. Example: Think about what would happen if Trump took away the redactions from the April 2017 FISA Court Order/Ruling on the 2015/2016 FISA abuse.

As President Trump noted in his interview with Maria Bartiromo recently, his ‘advisers’ have all recommended he stay away from the ongoing congressional battles against current FBI and DOJ officials. The one thing that can change the geography of that dynamic is if the schemers (being protected by the career officials) begin taking ground.

One thing is sure, amid the timely coordination between Team Mueller and the former officials the desperation is more visible. And when an increased desperation is visible, that generally means there’s something closer to the surface that needs to be hidden.

With that in mind a picture is emerging that might begin to reconcile some of the events noted in the past several weeks.

Crowdstrike was an “FBI contractor” in 2015 and 2016. Crowdstrike was also hired by the DNC, DCCC and Clinton campaign. The FBI never had access to the servers and equipment they claim was probed/hacked/infiltrated by Russians. Instead, the FBI relied upon third-hand forensic reports from Crowdstrike to formulate their sketchy conclusions.

If Crowdstrike was one of the ’15/’16 “FBI contractors” abusing the NSA/FBI database for 702, 704, 705(b) (Pages 82, 84) intelligence searches (which were clearly being done for political opposition research), and passing that unlawfully extracted FISA intelligence to the DNC, DCCC and/or Clinton Campaigns, then suddenly a series of events surrounding the mysteriously missing servers begins to make more sense.

….Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

The April/May 2016 timeline points to a connection.

Additionally, if Crowdstrike was doing political opposition research via their contractor access to the NSA/FBI database, it would also explain the Awan issue(s) and the motive for the FBI/DOJ to throw a bag over the Awan case.

Remember, access to the DNC and DCCC electronic records was part of the Awan story. If Crowdstrike was a contractor doing the database searches, and sharing the results with the DNC/DCCC, the Awan brothers would also have access to that information. This would explain the DOJ/FBI (officials therein) motive to quickly get rid of the Awan investigation, and it would explain why the FBI was never allowed access to the DNC/DCCC servers. Indeed the sketchy “Russia hacking story” becomes a convenient cover for a multitude of issues.

Again we go back to the single-most-important FISA document that was declassified by ODNI Dan Coats on April 26th, 2017:

(Page #85)

(Page #82)

Just consider those two segments for a moment. From the spacing of the redactions we can tell the number of queries is in the four digits, ie. “thousands”. We can also see that 85% of those search queries were “non compliant” from November 1, 2015, through May 1, 2016. [Coincidentally the exact dates later described by the DNC for their hacking issues]

That means 850 out of each 1,000 searches was for unauthorized purposes. Later, on Page #82, the NSA reports they have no way to know where the information went based on these non-compliant queries.

At this point there’s every reason to believe that Fusion-GPS and/or Crowdstrike are government contractor names behind these redactions; both organizations using their access to the NSA/FBI database to conduct political opposition research using non-compliant search queries. Both Fusion-GPS and Crowdstrike were also formally working with the DNC and Clinton campaign.

[It has been reasonably suspected some of the information contained within the Steele Dossier came from these searches; including the wrong Michael Cohen visiting Prague.]

These FISA Court documents are the types of items President Trump can request to have declassified. However, there is a ‘catch-22’ scenario where a large group of people would not want the FISA abuse uncovered because they would be running the risk of losing a “critical national security tool” if the public becomes outraged.

President Trump would be sympathetic to those concerns and views…. AND, not surprisingly we see evidence of the struggle within former NSA Director Mike Rogers, current DNI Dan Coats, and current HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes.

Connected to the big picture CTH finds it particularly interesting that John Brennan and Ash Carter are railing against the Trump-Putin meeting:

You might remember it was John Brennan, Ash Carter and DNI James Clapper who were demanding that NSA Director Mike Rogers be fired after he informed the FISA court of the abuses and then informed President-Elect Trump of the likely motive for it:

October 2016: On Friday November 18th, 2016, The Washington Post reported on a recommendation in “October” that Mike Rogers be removed from his NSA position:

The heads of the Pentagon and the nation’s intelligence community have recommended to President Obama that the director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Michael S. Rogers, be removed. The recommendation, delivered to the White House last month, was made by Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr., according to several U.S. officials familiar with the matter. […] In a move apparently unprecedented for a military officer, Rogers, without notifying superiors, traveled to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday at Trump Tower. That caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal personnel matters. (link)

To ensure the NSA/FBI data was not weaponized against U.S. Persons, Admiral Mike Rogers final act as NSA director was to move Cyber Command into the unified combatant command structure of the U.S. military.

Now that's just silly conspiracy talk. That would require a technically proficient contractor with access to the FBI/NSA servers and the DNC/DCCC/Clinton servers. No company like that exists… (looks down) … Oh. Right. Withdrawn. 🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Sn75KJ7G5w — GalacticRedPill (@GalacticRedPill) July 17, 2018

