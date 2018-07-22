Alan Dershowitz Discusses Fraudulent FISA Application…

Please permit my indulgence to stand alone and state an entirely different context:
Despite the popular and repeated presentation, the FISA application release was not the result of a FOIA lawsuit; rather, the existence of a FOIA lawsuit provided the opportunity for the release of FISC documents.
Now, here’s uncomfy Alan Dershowitz:
.
Be careful what you wish for Mr. Dershowitz, you might not like where it ends.
Sharp guy Al. Reminds me of the typical FNN reporters/anchors. As long as the Deep State is protected they sound “fair and balanced”. Otherwise their inner CNN comes out.
Red, Alan and the rest of the POS are going to be exposed to complete sunlight! Our President tweeted a number of MOABS today. He is letting all these POS know that he will determine the time, place and location of when everything will be declassified.
In the meantime, let these POS continue to lie to the American public. Our COLD ANGER is just continuing to harden.
Doesn’t want to jeopardize his chances for redemption with the in-crowd on Martha’s Vineyard.
For Alan Dershowitz, A Lesson In Contemporary Liberalism
Of all the news that was fit to print last week, one story captivated the imagination of our commenting class: Alan Dershowitz’s lament, in a piece for The Hill, that he was no longer welcomed at dinner parties on Martha’s Vineyard, where he spends his summers, because of his defense of President Donald Trump. “I never thought I would see McCarthyism come to Martha’s Vineyard,” lamented the celebrated lawyer, sending journalists into paroxysms of opinionation.
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/266077/alan-dershowitz-liberalism
Yucki, interesting article. I could see the left doing that as they have done it to many others. Dersh is liberal to yhe core. Dersh has been on FNN throughout the investigation and talks “fair” until it would hurt HRC or the Deep State.
Okay, I’m confused… The Court didn’t order the FISA application to be released?
“Okay, I’m confused… The Court didn’t order the FISA application to be released?”
_________________
I am guessing that what Sundance means is the FOIA lawsuit had not yet worked its way to completion, but the very existence of the lawsuit itself provided the pretext for SOMEONE in the DOJ to release the document.
I hate this crap.
WHO released the document, and by WHAT authority?
It didn’t just materialize out of thin air.
It’s like DJT standing there with a signed executive order to declassify everything, but then he (and by that I mean WE) have to ‘wait’ until some clown in Congress ‘requests’ that the president declassify, before the president will do it.
Because he needs a ‘pretext’, a ‘reason’, someone has to ‘ask’ him to do it, otherwise it wouldn’t be ‘kosher’ or might appear ‘political’ or something that somebody might care about, somewhere, in some other dimension.
It’s beyond asinine.
It’s fiddling with technicalities while Rome goes up in a mushroom cloud.
Scott-EXCELLENT points.
scott, Judicial Watch has filed NUMEROUS lawsuits in connection with their FOIA requests which were buried/ignored by the relevant government agencies. Perhaps, they had a part in this. Don’t know but wouldn’t surprise me if this is so.
Agreed, I’m sure Judicial Watch was the driving force behind the FOIA requests and associated lawsuits.
By Sundance specifying that “the FISA application release was not the result of a FOIA lawsuit; rather, the existence of a FOIA lawsuit provided the opportunity for the release of FISC documents“, I gathered that the lawsuit in question had not been concluded and ruled upon, but the very existence OF the lawsuit (an official ‘demand’ on behalf of the People) provided the cover/pretext/excuse for somebody to release the document ahead of the lawsuit’s conclusion.
I could certainly be wrong, that’s just how I interpreted SD’s comment.
Yep, it’s that pesky Tom Fitton and his gang again….
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-obtains-carter-page-fisa-court-documents/
> “… it’s that pesky Tom Fitton and his gang”
Nope, Spanky. that’s Our Gang!
We with Alfalfa and Buckwheat, and all the Our Gang Rascals, like Tom Fitton and The Judicial Watch!
And here they are, singing their big hit The Swamp Will Never Be The Same. “It just goes to show ya that crime doesn’t pay….”
(smallest voice possible) maybe it was JS.
Tom Fitton of JW just gave an update on his YT blog and covers this topic as well as others like Obama ATF’s attempt on classifying 5.56 round as an armored pierce ammo, but stopped due to heavy public backlash and JW wants via FOIA the data/records/stats/research the Obama ATF planned on using, to which the ATF is dragging their knuckles on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. That is how I understand Sundance’s comment.
Bureaucratic crap….. but ironically provides a method for release.
Will we ever:
Sort the white/black/gray hats
Know the behind-the-scenes maneuvers by any (if any) white hats
Destroy the agencies/ reform the bureacratic crap
Change FOIA to require much more timely releases
Stop using ‘national security’ as a reason to thwart citizens’ right to know what govt is up to
I could go on
Fishy as hell and released on a Saturday night? Who conducts professional business like that? What a mess we have in the swamp!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mark Meadows did this a.m.
I believe someone has before today.
About a month ago several Congressmen sent a letter to the president asking him to declassify and then there was nothing more about it. I’m pretty sure it was posted here. I can’t find anything on line. Pretty sure it was over a weekend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AUSA John Lausch
It is my understanding that FISA information is not subject to FOIA
LikeLiked by 1 person
What are you getting at Sundance? I am unclear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the answer is here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/22/thank-you-john-brennan-sally-yates-james-comey-and-ash-carter/#more-152050
Yes, I believe that is exactly what SD’s saying.
If I accurately recall SD’s analysis from last night, he said as much, and I believe, said it was one of his original thoughts when the documents were released.
That was my take away last night.
Yeah, President Trump had a little tea time with Dan Coats and Danny was inspired to get this out – just to have a little fun watching the rats scurry around.
Think they’re waiting for the next shoe to drop?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the FOIA request had not been made would the FISC document not have been released? Is this a chicken and egg argument?
I’m confused
You and me both,
How’s this? ‘They’ were discussing the release of a potentially damaging taped conversation between the President and his attorney.
‘We’ immediately release the FISA warrant application.
Thereby Trumping the narrative.
Who ordered? Is it that important right now?
It still would have been released, so yeah it’s a chicken and egg argument. The moment Nunes put out the House Intel memo the FISA applications were coming to light as it clearly states the Dossier was the main subject/evidence used in the application – Nunes was surprise, surprise – telling the truth.
He didn’t appear uncomfy to me. What gives?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go back and rewatch the clip. The guys’ got a permanent I won’t go there smile on his face. btw mean no disrespect.
I think Sundance is reminding ole Alan that this will all lead back to Barry Sotoero.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He did not seem uncomfy to me either. He as been consistent about SC is bad idea. He seem like one of the few intellectually honest liberals left.
He keeps hammering for an independent commission to look into it. I think it would be impossible to form any commission on this that would have credibility with both camps. Too much hype. The real tragedy is our politicians are so partisan. You would hope there would be enough good honest men and women that would highlight the truth and get the problems fixed. Cover up is the theme from both the dems and unfortunately our institutions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are no honest liberals left, esp him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Alan is married to the law, to justice. PERIOD.
Challenge anyone to find where he has NOT been supportive of and vocal wrt the LAW.
He doesn’t believe HRC and her ilk committed any crimes worthy of pursuing. To him, its’ ALL political
LikeLiked by 2 people
“uncomfy” describes it best. It’s just a bit difficult for me to envision Mr. Dershowitz doing the ‘moonwalk’ as well as the late Michael Jackson. Very squirmey in his chair here.
LikeLike
Exactly right FanGirl. That is what drives me crazy about him. He brushes aside the whole email issue as if it is some sort of political theater being played by the other side. So annoying. While he certainly has stood up for the law in many cases, how one can be so willfully blind as to not see the legal issues surrounding the server, etc is beyond me. Not to mention how he can support HRC with all the evidence of corruption, lying and self serving behavior over her entire career is even further beyond me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alan is a shill for HRC not to be prosecuted for all her crimes.
His name is logged on Lolita Express flights to Epstein’s Island. After seeing that I can’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth.
6 times on that plane.
“The real tragedy is our politicians are so partisan. You would hope there would be enough good honest men and women that would highlight the truth and get the problems fixed.”
It’s possible, in this day and age, to be a good and honest partisan. Being a partisan without integrity is another matter, think Shifty Schiff for example.
No problems will be resolved until the Left is crushed. Otherwise they will never let up, they will never give an inch. It’s their religion. It fills an empty space in their unhappy lives. We can no longer co-exhist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jerderman, I hate to admit it but I agree with you. The Left is unhinged. Heck, my older brother who voted for Goldwater and supported George Wallace has been brainwashed by MSM (aka the Democrat Propoganda Machine). I’ve given him CTH articles to read and he shows some signs of rational thought but I think he’s like many others who just can’t get their head around the idea that the former administration weaponized our law enforcement agencies to take down a political foe. The Left will not stop even if we gain both Houses in the midterms. They will go even more ballistic and then the caca will hit the fan. Unfortunately, it will be Left who feel the pain and We need to make it Very painful so those that survive NEVER try to pull this sh*t again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Admin, Thanks. I thought I was headed for The Territories. Appreciate the save.
As my family and I were sitting watching #WalkAway videos, my daughter-in-law said this, “I truly cannot understand why it is so hard for them to actually believe the truths they are hearing and then have a problem walking away from something they used to believe wholeheartedly, only to find out they have been fed lie after lie after lie and lie. If it were me, I would be SO angry,” to which I quietly stated in reply, “Remember, hon, these folks who are walking away had a belief system that not only has been fractured but completely shattered. Think if this were you.”
I firmly believe that folks like your older brother don’t want to admit that if he were to believe even a quarter of what we already know to be true, his belief system would be fractured beyond repair, at which point he would have to admit that perhaps, just perhaps, he was wrong all along. You don’t mention his age, but I do know that older folks have a very hard time with this.
Think how many lifelong Republicans had to face the fact that the Bushes are no good.
Some still can’t accept that.
I remember arguing with my father in favor of GWB. Granted, I wasn’t as politically informed as I am not, but it still makes me hang my head in shame. However, I agree. It was a wake-up call for me as well, and it was hard to admit I was wrong.
There is absolutely NO reason to believe in a commission’s objectivity. Everyone brings biases to such a thing and since this is an explosive issue, they’d bring prejudices. There has always been a kernel of distrust of Dersh’s motives in this matter. He’s close to Bill Clinton and that little kernel of doubt in my mind whispers to me that Dersh is a kind of “insurance policy” for the Clintons, just in case it looks as if the damn is about to break. If that DID happen, a “commission” would be the very thing they’d want. I’d like to believe in Dersh’s innocence of motive, but I can’t and the reason I can’t is that he, a criminal defense attorney, more than most people understands that Trump was set up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
a “commission” would be the very thing they’d want
Yes
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dersh’s primary job has been to make sure HRC and the dhimmilibs aren’t punished criminally for their crimes. That has been his constant theme. He is fine with a two tier legal system as long as the dhimmilibs escape criminal punishment. He acts reasonable until you get to the end of his story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is their such an animal?
Dersh is on video saying, Clinton should and
would be justified in firing Comedy but Trump was wrong to do so.
Dersh is a true blooded communist.
You’re so right, SD. He’s bigly uncomfortable. Couldn’t go there when Marie hits him with the common sense bomb, isn’t it clear the Obama Administration spied on the Trump campaign for political purposes?
crickets
LikeLiked by 13 people
Wonder if Dersh is re-evaluating how many times in the future he’ll say “I proudly voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.” I wonder if he’s measuring whether he wants to be the last man standing in defense of Obama’s administration and Clinton. I wonder if he’s trying to contact Andrew McCarthy to see if he has another red pill?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
And when it is showtime he can say he was one of the few liberals who were out front of the greatest story ever told….that he was just being a good lawyer getting all the facts first (while denying the multitude of ones already there).
LikeLiked by 1 person
His name has come up, along with other “who would have thought…” names associated with the Lolita express to pedo island. An ugly rumor to be sure.
And one that shouldn’t be casually disseminated without a good source or four.
I that is true, then he does have something to lose if the Clintons go down. If HRC and WJC were in jeopardy, they would use everything they have on everyone. (including Dersh) I don’t think they still have the “juice” to rig another election, but they have enough to motivate a lot of people who they have something to hang over their heads. Sad.
I’m wondering how many times he’ll say, “we just need more information”. Ugh!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Translation: “We just need more information that supports my point of view.”
Just a delay tactic.
Action dies in committees.
Don’t be too hard on Mr. Dershowitz.
In the recent past he came to our President’s defense.
Oddly enough.
So, who authorized release and who did redactions?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was it Coates?
Judicial Watch I believe got it. They sued for it. Trump thanked them in a tweet earlier.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ty.
Check the lower right corner of the documents.
You’ll see OI Tracking Number…..
I’ve been using tracking numbers for documents, in lawsuits, for a long time.
My hunch is OI is the originating source.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OI?
LikeLike
Ty.
What’s OI?
LikeLike
Good one, Phoenix. Maybe he’ll be totally blanked out soon via the appropriate channels.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-obtains-carter-page-fisa-court-documents/
The document production comes in a February 2018 Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed after the DOJ rejected a July 19, 2017, FOIA request (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-00245)). The lawsuit is seeking:
Copies of all proposed and all final signed FISA applications submitted to the FISC relating to Russian interference in the 2016 election, allegations of collusion between people associated with the Trump campaign and Russia, and any known Trump associates regardless of context;
Copies of all FISC responses to the above-mentioned applications in which the Court notified the FBI or Justice Department that it would not grant the proposed applications or recommended changes. If any such FISC responses were provided orally, rather than in writing, please provide copies of FBI or Justice Department records memorializing or otherwise referencing the relevant FISC responses;
Copies of all FISC orders relating to the above mentioned applications, whether denying the applications and certifications, denying the orders, modifying the orders, granting the orders, or other types of orders.
In April, the DOJ told the court it was “processing for potential redaction and release certain FISA materials related to Carter Page,” and agreed to a production schedule for responsive records to be completed July 20, 2018.
Guess they decided to not submit the modify, denied, proposed copies. We heard there was at least one denial.
I think SD’s point is that the FISA application is and always was classified. The FOIA requests could have been rejected on that basis. Except that SOMEONE chose to release them anyways, which is EXTRAORDINARY. The question is who and why.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That make sense to me. Thank you Lizzy!!
Obviously someone very, very high up in the DOJ……the “Possum?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Possums are vicious fighters when they have to be!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope, like many things he would be very recused from this.
Did the President authorize it perhaps?
He tweeted yesterday about (paraphrasing) “…the republicans better get smart fast and “EXPOSE” what the deep state have been up to…” President Trump has said in the past that he didn’t want to get involved, but that he would, if he had to. Obviously it took someone very high up in the DOJ to authorize the release of that document…..POTUS, or perhaps….the ‘Possum?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Rubio today with Tapper? He said the FBI had every reason to go after Page… Bout threw something through the TV
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rubio has allowed himself to be used by the Deep Staters enough times he is now a go-to guy for them, part of the vile, reptilian Senate Committee.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Back in late April/early May, both AG Sessions and VP Pence publically told Mueller to wrap it up.
… And Mueller & the 13 Angry Democrats (aka. The Sharpie Brigade) just laughed, & laughed, & laughed some more.
(Let’s hope not, but couldn’t resist.)😏
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I want to know
Liz, I believe SD already remarked that it most likely was Dan Coats. Sorry, I don’t have the direct thread back to it but that seems to make the most sense to me as well. SD hits the nail on the head 9 x’s out of 9.99999.
Trump declassified the information back in Feb. It would be bad optics to just go out and release the information. Instead, Trump’s team had to wait for a FOIA request to present it to the American public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I may be wrong, but if Trump declassified this and then ordered its release, it would be public that he had, wouldn’t it?
Is this the first time our government pulled this stuff or has this been going on for decades and it took the election of an outsider to bring it to a head?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s see, just off the top of my head, the other truly independent boat rocker, Ross Perot, leading in the poles drops out for strange reasons. FBI agent “Deep Throat” knows all about Nixon’s dirt but just leaks it to the press while the agency officially does nothing. FBI Hoover’s alleged compromising files on pols. Scumbag Schumer’s comment, “”Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”
I suspect the system has been HUGELY corrupt for a very long time.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Mark Felt “Deep Throat” was actually head of the Watergate investigation while the FBI Director was out of town … Felt was not just an “Agent”. Felt wanted to help cover up the Watergate “break-in” but “didn’t know how” according Halderman in the so-called “smoking” gun tape. John Dean provided the way to implicate Nixon by lying about a non-existent meeting with Attorney General Mitchell. Nixon had no “dirt”. He had nothing to do with the CIA/FBI Watergate fake bugging. The “Swamp” just needed him removed: same story … different set of characters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reminds me of the phrase absolute power corrupts absolutely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good examples…how did I ever forget those?
Someone here posted a video of Trump through the years giving interviews in which he was asked about his presidential ambitions and he said he didn’t really want to do it because there are a lot of “mean” people in politics. But he said he’d do if it got bad enough and according to his son the Iran deal was the last straw for him. At least he knew what he was getting in to. What a magnificent and brave patriot he is!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just FYI – there is some debate about the accuracy of this quote:
https://www.quora.com/Did-JFK-really-say-there-was-a-plot-to-enslave-people-in-the-USA
Complete declassification of and publication of the documents about his assasination have not been released.
So he could get himself annointed King.
It’s generally accepted that former Director of the CIA, Wm. Colby, retired, was murdered by the CIA because he had testified to Congress about their dirty deeds.
“Wm. Colby, retired, was murdered by the CIA because he had testified to Congress about their dirty deeds.”
http://www.pythiapress.com/wartales/colby.htm
“….After he got home from the marina, Colby called his wife, Sally Shelton, a high-ranking State Department official who was in Houston, Texas, visiting her mother. He told her that he had worked hard all day and was tired. He said he was going to steam some clams, take a shower, and go to bed…..”
Have there been other casualties? Yes, of course. Even in a free country. Also, how many qualified, brilliant POTENTIAL candidates do we lose simply because they are disgusted by what takes place in DC to “get things done” and choose to work in the private or nonprofit sector? Countless. This deep state is like a fortress, designed to keep out any good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Head scratcher…..even the Democrats had qualified potential candidates.
James Webb was on the stage in the first dem debates.
Mr. Webb, a former Senator, Marine Officer, Former Sect of the Navy (a jarhead?, boy you better be good), and an expert on all things Asia. I believe he was also an advisor to one of our former Presidents.
Sadly, He never got a sniff.
He has written some pretty good books as well.
Fields of Fire comes to mind. I’m sure I met Snake in 68.
Yes, who was the last outsider elected as president? might of been a governor, but still largely an outsider.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would have to be Zachary Taylor.
Nice what Al wants, but we’ll never see it. Call me a cynic.
“Scratch the surface of most cynics and you find a frustrated idealist – someone who made the mistake of converting his ideals into expectations.” – Peter M. Senge
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent quote Zippy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a practicing and well practiced skeptic, I always wince at the use of the term cynic. Doubt is the greatest precursor of truth and of wisdom there is.
Cynicism is a form of paranoia in which one automatically doubts the sincerity and integrity of another. It is all over this site by those who are ready to lynch someone and burn the barn down before the evidence is gathered and the trial is held.
That said, one can be skeptical about another’s sincerity and integrity and is likely to become smarter for undertaking the caution. Charles Péguy mixed mystic Catholicism with rampant socialism and discovered that “everything which begins in mystery, ends in politics.”
Now, is that cynicism or skepticism? It is skepticism if one accepts the truth that all arguments are a form of persuasion and therefore political in nature. What one has to keep in mind is that “power” politics creates enforced solutions.
The “system” will always be corrupt in that all political solutions concern power. Power does not corrupt; corrupt people corrupt power. Trump is using his political power to turn us from the “Globalists” back into being “nationalists” who concern ourselves with our national economy first and over all other economies.
Henry Kissenger just said of Trump: “I think Trump may be one of those figures in history who appears from time to time to mark the end of an era and to force it to give up its old pretences. It doesn’t necessarily mean that he knows this, or that he is considering any great alternative. It could just be an accident.”
Skeptics always look for the truth. They are not caught up in game of choosing what to believe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just because you are paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Skeptics always look for the truth. They are not caught up in game of choosing what to believe.”
_________________
Skeptic or not, nobody was searching for ‘truth’ of any kind in ‘mystic Catholicism’ — whatever that may be.
A greater example of ‘choosing what to believe’ could hardly be offered.
You may be right. I stay away from judging religion. Charles Péguy was living his confused life in the 1890’s and early 1900’s when all sorts of forces of socialism were drawing attention away from religious doxology. The fact that Péguy discovered the main truth of politics embedded in religion and all other forms of association is remarkable.
I find his “discovery” to be central to my own skepticism. In examining any dispute of any time, Charles Péguy has advised me to first examine the politics involved and the power of the forces behind each side.
Charles Péguy was on the scene when “the gospel of wealth” and the “robber barons” and “social Darwinism” were fueling the Progressives, the Democratic Socialists, the Marxists and the Christian churches were splintering into sects and synods. In the U.S., Teddy Roosevelt was upsetting the establishment with his rugged individualism personality.
If you want to see the establishment vs. Trump in history you should check out how the establishment greeted and treated Teddy Roosevelt.
LikeLike
Thank you, Lactantius. I will be pondering your words for a few days.
Nice comment, thanks. FWIW, cynic derives from Greek Kunikos which means dog. The reference is to the School of Cynics, a monastic order who eschewed normal life because they said its irrefutable basis could not be found. In point of logic, they were right about that, of course. But in point of experience, they were not. Still, they were honest with where their logic took them — living like dogs and shunned, we might charitably say, like sanyasis — unlike their proud modern descendants, positivists, scientists, humanists, socialists, who have strong attachment to their wine cellars and power skirts.
Thanks, Lactantius and D. Graham. Always enjoy learning new knowledge from a site that usually has intelligent and honest limb huggers. I think SD’s site is more of a forest these days and that’s a very good thing.
LikeLike
“Cynicism is a form of paranoia….”?
Paranoia: a mental condition characterized by delusions of persecution, unwarranted jealousy, or exaggerated self-importance, typically elaborated into an organized system. It may be an aspect of chronic personality disorder, of drug abuse, or of a serious condition such as schizophrenia in which the person loses touch with reality.
synonyms: persecution complex, delusions, obsession, psychosis
Cynicism: an inclination to believe that people are motivated purely by self-interest.
synonyms: skepticism, doubt, distrust, mistrust, suspicion, disbelief;
pessimism, negativity, world-weariness, disenchantment
Is not cynicism based upon experiences which have soured a person, and paranoia unfounded?
Definitions abound so that it is almost possible to find what you want to find by selection. Cynicism comes in degrees. A person who is deeply cynical has every sign of a psychosis.
An “inclination to believe that people are motivated purely by self-interest” is a terrible use of language. How can you have an “inclination to believe” something that is “purely” ….. That is like saying someone kind of thinks the man is a depraved murderer. Big time agreement problems there! Also, what’s up with “motivated purely by self-interest”? That is a definition of dedicated immorality.
However, disagreement over terms is an ancient sport and it always provides a pathway for redefining terms instead of dealing with substance.
In ancient philosophy and early Christian studies, the difference between cynicism and skepticism is quite stark.
Thank you, zippy. This is me in a nutshell.
“A true cynic doesn’t have expectations, only observations.”
– Me
:^p
AMEN SD!!
re: Not a result of court order.
Check the Bates numbers on the bottom.
OI Tracking Number….
Generally that would indicate “OI” is the source.
Judicial Watch lawsuit documents have a different Bates style.
Not saying this is definitive, but it has earmarks of accuracy.
What is OI?
And all or most of Susan Rices and Samantha Powers’ unmasking requests were subsequent to conversations picked up under the Carter Page FISA surveillance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Poor Alan. Still selling his book and wants to be liked by everybody, while voting for the side that tried to trash the constitution. This guy isn’t even a very good idealist but he will strive to get along with sides as long as they both show him the green stuff.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Remember, der will always be there to cover hildig’s flank-always.
A leopard does NOT change his spots-just shades them differently in different circumstances to keep his own backside safe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The title of his book – the case against impeachment – tells me his targeted reader is middle to left leaning, so he’s going to sound middle to left.
… because trump supporters – hard right – already know that trump shouldn’t be impeached. to even breathe that word is an insult.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking neither side wants his book.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What I took from this post is Al’s call for a independent non- partisan investigation into ALL of the 2016 election. “Be careful what you ask for” “you might not like where this ends”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree… Probably he hopes that it will be uncovered that Hillary actually won… But if the truth were to come out I’m afraid he would be sorely disappointed
Are there non-partisans within the US?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a thinly veiled admission that everything we’ve seen thus far, including Mueller, is political nonsense. IMO, if you listen closely to what he’s said over the past many months, it seems clear to me that he thinks the whole “collusion and obstruction” nonsense is a.) an investigation looking for a crime, and b.) politically motivated. Hence his book and admonition: get criminality out of politics. And, apparently, vice versa. But his overall focus is less on the political side and more on the “I’m concerned with the civil liberties” aspect, hence why I think he might come across AT TIMES as wishy-washy on the whole thing.
I can tell you one thing, he’s no fan of Robert Mueller. That’s for sure.
Dershowitz takes on DOJ rumpswab:
https://abcnews.go.com/ThisWeek/video/clear-end-sight-year-special-counsels-investigation-55305382
@5:09
Abrahams: “You KNOW that Mueller hated Trump?”
Dershowitz, angry tone: “You won’t have any doubt about THAT at the end of this thing…”
He is no fan, and sees right through this bullcrap. I’m convinced once the information faucet on the FISA abuse is turned on, Dershowitz will get more and more outspoken.
LikeLike
LikeLike
When we find out who and why on the release I hope I comes with the name(s) of the redactors. Furthermore the past has shown most all secrets in this game of cards are really no secrets but instead group coverups.
Does anyone as of today believe, “The FISA Court did not know”? Or with judges out of the blue dropping out of the scam for cya, the remaining Judges did not know?
A few things either, protect the agency at all cost for cya, these Judges think the Robe covers ineptness, they believe they would not be exposed or the electorate were deplorables. Wrong, wrong wrong and wrong again.
Thanks Sundance but really think the judges are also part of the problem. We can install a reading room just for them at Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Litlbit2, And we can supply them with orange robes because we deplorables know how they like their uppity attire. They can judge who (HRC, OB et al) gets a quick firing squad, who gets the juice and who gets to rot on the vine. Ok, I’m getting ahead of myself. I still love Wolfmoon’s message awhile ago about the rollercoaster ride us treepers would have and he/she was so right. Thanks, Wolfmoon. Ahwoooooo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree. For me it is beyond definition the knowledge in this Tree House controlled by a most amazing person, Sundance. I am blessed.🇺🇸🇺🇸👍🙏
this FISA is not the original! remember Vault 7 so they had to change the document!! Insurance Plan was the planting of evidence on Trump Campaign!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, what role would Ezra Cohen-Watnick be playing in all of this? Hes a targeted placement and beyond this mention, nothing since.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/michael-flynn-aide-ezra-cohen-watnick-justice-department
Alan ultimately always sides with the Dems. He can argue fairly, but he always throws in arguments to defend “Mrs Clinton”.
And if you bring up Obama, he literally squirms.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep-wolf in sheep’s clothing…
LikeLiked by 1 person
When someone brings up 0bama, I squirm, too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He needs to break bread with Andrew McCarthy. Maybe McCarthy can help Dersh understand that the first step toward recovery is admitting you have a problem, in this case, fealty to people and institutions that are thoroughly corrupted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maria made him squirm with her question about obama administration illegally spying for political purposes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I generally like him, but when the point starts to dangerously skewer Hillary or Obama, his thinking suddenly turns mushy IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD should put a label underneath Rosemary Collyer’s picture in the circle diagram because she’s not identified and non-CTH reader may wonder who she is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caius. Good point. I went back to that diagram to see if she was identified and saw that she was not. Little things like this can certainly help those who just climbed up the tree.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Regarding certain revelations from Russian intelligence?
October 2024
In the face of the mounting mountain of evidence, Dershowitz cannot do anything but
agree that the marxist democrat party engaged
in espionage against the Trump campaign.
But he never quite comes right out and says it.
Knowing that he is a flaming socialist makes me take his comments with a measure of caution. And wonder, what is he up to? In the end, I believe he will work to soften any charges, especially against Clinton should she actually be held accountable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think we’ll discover, in the end, that all the “reasonable” and “rational” Dems and the “WalkAway” Dems will, after all, turn back to their flawed ideology. It’s that deeply ingrained. To paraphrase scripture, “like a dog returning to its vomit.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes like the so-called PUMA movement from 2008. They all ended up voting for Obama anyway.
Less than half.
They are dead.
I think he’s caught up in the game. He’s a member of the Lolita express. We shall see, hopefully.
He fits the Fox narrative right now, the globalist narrative.
He knows the law, and he spins the law knowing full well that inuendos and half truths go a long way with the Fox crowd, esp their producers and new Murdoch clan.
Disclaimer: I always turn him off.
Yeah, Dersh. More questions than answers….and more answers than you are willing to acknowledge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I were the FISA judge, the most compelling corroborating evidence in the FISA application was the “factual” statement that Page had meetings with two top Russian officials. This tells me he is not just some fly by night consultant but rather an important individual who conferred with powerful and influential Russians! But, Page stated today that he does not know these folks and never met with them. And clearly Mueller asked him about these meetings and clearly he told Mueller the same. And if the FBI had factual proof of these meetings, Mueller would have indicted Page which he didn’t or would have kept him under wraps as a key witness which he also clearly isn’t as he is do the news circuit. So, it sounds as though Page is being honest that the meetings did not happen. Thus, in my non-legally trained opinion, the evidence presented with the FISA application was flimsy at best, likely false.
independent non- partisan investigation into ALL of the 2016 election
It’s the old “Moral equivalency ploy”… bad stuff happened.. but hey…. both sides are EQUALLY GUILTY. The “thinking man’s”… “move along, nothing to see here” It’s “move along, nothing to see that either side did is any worse than what the other side did”.
Also… of course.. a “Non-partisan Commission” is likely to drag on for even more years than a Special Counsel… just time wasting. It would likely have ZERO powers of subpoena etc… and will result (after years) in just a REPORT. Like all the other nonsense we have going. It’s running out the clock before even starting a PROPER CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION.. just into KNOWN crimes… a Probe into what might possibly be balanced so that both sides are “equally bad”… and equally NOT held accountable.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you! How is it that Dems can commit treasonous acts and to force them to barely own up we have to own some fictitious portion of THEIR misdeeds?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. I was already onto him wanting to start a brand new multi-year clock with his call for a “non-partisan investigation,” but I missed the moral equivalency thing. You’re absolutely right. Dersh is definitely looking for a way to excuse the massive, unprecedented, utterly obscene and disgusting corruption of his party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Dersh is definitely looking for a way to excuse the massive, unprecedented, utterly obscene and disgusting corruption of his party.”
Agree. Not buying the genial Mr. Rogers BS. I wish Bartiromo and Hannity would drop him. He’s dangerous because he makes it seem like there’s a “reasonableness “factor on the Left that really isn’t there. Either an act, or a useful idiot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree. I’m sure the FNC higher ups love him because they’re clearly now in the business of trying to help the lunatic left look reasonable.
LikeLike
SD stated last night, that FISC documents are not subject to FOIA requests.
Hence, the reference of the disclosure as the result of a FOIA filing, is incorrect.
Somebody wanted this injected into the public bloodstream. It would not be irresponsible to assume that more material will be forthcoming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, Dan Coates declassified the 99 page FISC report on abuse, which was made public just before the Nunes memo.
Ezra Cohen Watnick, was a General Flynn hire at the NSC, who had been accused last year of providing classified material on Obama’s admin surveillance abuse to Devin Nunes. General McMaster wanted Cohen Watnick gone, but President Trump intervened. Ezra left anyway and went to work at Oracle.
The story goes that a few months later, President Trump intervened again, and ordered Jeff Sessions to hire Cohen Watnick as DOJ National Security Advisor. This is what Chuck Schumer’s office said at the time of his re-hire at DOJ:
“Given Mr. Cohen-Watnick’s reported role in helping Congressman Nunes turn the House Intelligence Committee investigation into a partisan breeding ground for conspiracy theories, his new position with the Attorney General at such a sensitive time is deeply troubling,” Matt House, a spokesman for Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, said in a statement. “Mr. Cohen-Watnick must not come anywhere near the Mueller investigation, and Democrats will watch like a hawk to ensure that’s the case.”
So, does Ezra Cohen Watnick have a role in the FISA applications being made public? He certainly seems to be President Trump’s eyes and ears at DOJ.
Interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll stand with SD on this one. Dershowitz was rocked by Maria B’s question, and noticeably shifted to lawyer’s ‘stall mode’, as in – “Let’s get a committee to re-investigate this nonsense”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boss, he has said in the past that he, dersc, wants to head it up!!!
That’s his pat response when he doesn’t want to admit certain facts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why doesn’t Mueller run a “non-partisan” investigation? Why do we need a commission?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Franks vs Maryland. Not the first time I’ve heard this case.
So is anyone going to file on this? Oh, wait….and wait some more. Waiting…..until it’s past the statute of limitations.
This whole DOJ/FBI thing is a ruse….fraudulent FISA application to no where. Nothing of consequence is going to happen to these criminals.
The Tea Party was wiped out right in front of our faces. The power of the Federal government was brought down on these people. The Swamp is not going to let us get away from them. Remember “knowledge is power” and they control all the power, because we gave it to them. They and their corporate masters know every thing about us, our children, our grandchildren. We have numbers, we out-number them. That’s our only advantage.
The Swamp does not have to follow our laws.
This is Psych-Ops 101.
Our survival is in peril. Even if no one wants to acknowledge it…..still in peril. Right in our faces.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Rand Paul seems to be the only one in Washington that is truly concerned about privacy rights violations by the Federal Government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
.y guess is Mueller will now subpoena all of the newyork mafioso currently doing time ( except of course whitey bulgars guys ) that should hold the media for 5 or 6 days.
After that not sure what’s left I suppose all the Russian babes on RuskyDate.com ( not entirely sure those aren’t male pipe fitters and truck drivers trying to make a few extra rubles)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO the release is a message. To who and in what language I haven’t a clue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q is British Intelligence?
LikeLike
No, that’s M
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Info re the FOIA lawsuit and document production. The docs were due to be given to JW on 7/20, but were actually emailed the next day.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-obtains-carter-page-fisa-court-documents/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because, you know what? I’m not interested in being reasonable anymore!!! I want these SOBs to face real justice. I want them all in prison! I’m sick of Republicans being so polite!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heads on pikes, please. The deep state filth, must be ended and examples made and history written to preserve our fair Republic. No more nicey nice. The remedy for treason and sedition is death; let it be so and let it be soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hear Hear! There should be a blood bath of swamp blood. Otherwise this will never stop!
They all should suffer consequences even if it’s just loss of pensions. Why should we pay for their fancy retirements when they have screwed us over and over? GRRRR
LikeLiked by 2 people
The percentage of approvals by the FISC speaks volumes. they don’t even read the stuff, OK maybe they read it but they do not know what questions to ask. The system is root flawed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The judges were phoning it in. Totally unacceptable.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Dershowitz wants Hillary protected. He’s a huge fan.
I think with some of these older guys, it’s more than being a fan.
That Bernstein guy is another one. They are a little too personally involved to be objective, if you get my drift.
How about….
A “Non- partisan” firing squad…. taking aim on all the Coup participants. Mostly Obama and Clinton and their crews.. but a few alleged “Republicans”… I’m OK with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Calling Bill Priestap, come in Preistap. Are you still there? I guess we have a BAD connection. SD told us how BP was the HEAD of Counterintelligence and most likely knew almost everything but he is still a ghost.
Maybe we can have Mr.’Preistap’ get in touch with you when he’s finished working with Mr. Huber.
Would you like that?
He always admits he wanted HRC to be the POTUS. He always admits that he voted for her. He would vote for her now, even after all this deceit and despicable crimes committed by her and her lackeys.
I don’t believe his reassurances or his advice. Anyone that can say they want to vote for that woman is beyond redemption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Classic opportunist.
Dershowitz is still trying to cover for Hillary. He has said many times he does not want to see her indicted. I always hate to see anyone indicted but I hate to see a double standard, political targeting, and selective prosecution worse. The people behind the criminal abuses of government power we are seeing now must be held accountable and completely exposed.
LikeLike
Speaking of still trying……….
The bottom line is that nice as it is for Judicial Watch doing a FOIA request, the fact this is highly classified Nat Sec material means that it easily could have been JUSTIFIABLY denied for those very reasons.
It is getting released because someone WANTS it to be released and used the FOIA request as the pretext.
