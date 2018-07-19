Senator Rand Paul Discusses Comrade Trump Derangement Syndrome…

Senator Rand Paul talks about the ridiculous Russia, Russia, Russia nonsense that infects the current DC body politic.
Senator Rand Paul talks about the ridiculous Russia, Russia, Russia nonsense that infects the current DC body politic.
Everyone is in on the game, meaning they are willfully attempting subversion of the executive branch.
“attempting subversion of the American people” fixed it : )
POTUS is us we are him.
We are already subverted. Trump is the only vehicle left to change that, and he is amazingly effective despite starting at a 1 vs. 2 disadvantage of branches of govt. And, even his 1 is mostly Bush-Obama acolytes.
U. S.
Yes.
Rand Paul is fine wine, he gets better with age.
He is exactly the type of person whom the president should consult on issues because he can be trusted to be honest, nay or yea.
“The subject who is truly loyal to the Chief Magistrate will neither advise nor submit to arbitrary measures.” Junius
MEMO: this is actually how a majority of Americans are feeling about this….
.https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1020034532362219521
Dinero in back ground lol…
Actually that is Joe Pesci.
Actually, it’s neither De Niro nor Pesci!
You’re right! Pesci was on our left, another guy was behind him & Liotta in “funny guy” scene.
Soft coup getting exposed as getting hard coup. Thank you, Rand Paul.
When Rand speaks nobody listens!
Since almost everything that happens in congress now is a dog and pony show, no wonder they don’t swing the cameras around as there is probably no one there. I did agree with Paul, however, and every senator should have to sit through his short, pointed message.
I disagree
That was meant for Chris
Having no ears is regrettable.
It’s the hair…
‘Cept u.
Russia hasn’t had political Communism since 1991…there are more Communists in our govt and country than there are in Russia! They openly run for office here! They get jobs in our CIA! WTF!!!
Our last president was raised by Communists. Think about it.
Good point!
We really need to arrest all of these commies like we used to.
Gosh, are you allowed to say that?
If only it had been, back in 2008. Again, and again, and again…
John Brennan voted for Gus Hall, CPUSA in 1976.
‘Nough said.
https://spectator.org/john-brennans-president-remembering-comrade-gus-hall/
Many are saying that this is a coup against PDJT and his administration.
Turn it around. Might it also be said that we are engaged in a coup against the Deep State?
Funny you should mention that…..
What we are currently facing is a fight over legitimacy. There’s the good, old-fashioned kind, clearly laid out in our Constitution (as amended), and sworn to by every government official or military serviceman. And, then, there are a variety of efforts to supplant that with “loyalty to the government (Deep State) not enumerated in the Constitution” . Or the “Jungle Primary” in California, which can leave voters in the general election presented with a choice between two Democrats. Or “Instant Run-Off Voting”, where you have to rank all of your choices in order…..and if the casino shuffle leaves your fifth-choice on top of the pack, “you voted for him.”
This is known as “manufacture of consent” and is, surprise, surprise, surprise, yet another gift from our pal Gramsci. http://www.oxfordreference.com/view/10.1093/oi/authority.20110803100132197
I live in CA-15. Had the horrible Pelosi-butt-kisser Mike Honda as my Representative for a number of years. The Powers That Be decided to run a shiny tech Progressive, Ro Khanna, against him some years back. Inertia won.
Then, TPTB decided to run a Jungle Primary where the final vote would be Honda v. Khanna. Khanna won, whee!!, and is now my Representative in the US Congress. If you look at the vote count, however, the sum of Honda and Khanna’s votes in the election that put Khanna in office…..were less than the total votes for Honda in the prior contest. The media claims that Khanna has the legitimacy of someone decided in an honest race, but the numbers say different.
I live in the City of Santa Clara. They had put an “Instant Run-Off Voting” proposition on the latest ballot, claiming that all the “cool kids” — DC, Berkeley, Baltimore, Richmond, Oakland, San Francisco….. — were doing it and we should, too. It lost. The city is now holding meetings to see what other Gramscian means of manufacturing consent might be adopted. I intend to be a resident of some other state before it will impact me personally.
The Deep State is another face of “The Long March Through The Institutions”. A coup against the Deep State is a coup against the Frankfurt School’s unlawful hegemony over American politics, rather than the actual American Constitutional system.
You are one of our cherished Californians. Sending you strength and best wishes from a Deep Trump area
I’m soon to be a North Carolinan, and will feel like being washed clean when I get there. I was born in California and have lived here all my life. This was the state of Reagan and Prop 13.
Prop 187 in 1994 — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_Proposition_187 — was a big, big, turnaround. Read the Wikipedia article, and note that Gray Davis “threw the match” on supporting it in court. There were indications beforehand, but the fate of Prop 187 was a one-way ticket to s**thole. I’ve now had to ride that train most of the way, to my increasing disgust. Stops along the route included the highest state income tax rate in the US, a bullet-train to nowhere that was authorized for one price and is being funded over 1/4 of the route by a price five times higher, and a ban on developing five of the 12 richest hydrocarbon resources in the US. In the meantime, the local economy has transformed from making cool widgets to surveillance for profit.
I’m a Long Beach guy but just got back from a beautiful wedding in Grass Valley (outside of Sacramento). A lot of conservatives in that neck of the woods. Just saying. God bless!
Btw, Rand is good here, but once again our side isn’t TELLING PEOPLE WHAT THE ISSUE IS!
The issue is:
Democrats want to whine about RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA in order to keep people from talking about the corrupt and unConstitutional Mueller probe.
Rand points out the partisanship.
Great.
What he FAILS to do is point out WHY the democrats insist on their rhetoric.
ACCUSE THEM AND PUT THEM ON THE DEFENSIVE!!!!
“You disgusting goons are doing this because there is so much filthy democrat dirt to come out underlying the spying on the Trump campaign in 2016 that you know it would literally DESTROY your party.”
Result: Headlines and a shift in national topic
Seth Rich is just the tip of the iceberg????????
You’ve never seen the list of the Arkancides? Michael Corleone would be goin’, “damn, girl — I had to keep it somethin’ on the down-low” with Hillary.
Another way to start something with the dims is to falsely accuse theme…. you know, fight fire with fire. And then watch the Trump derangement syndrome comrades turn Red. LOL
*them
We CAN’T falsely accuse them. They’ve actually done stuff!
At this point, our President should fire DNI Dan Coats and appoint Senator Rand Paul into that position. We are at a crossroad in our country after the news about the Podestas getting immunity. Put a man in there that would love nothing more than to clean the Deep State from head to toe!
I thought very interesting that Coats had no idea POTUS had asked Bolton to issue an invitation to visit in the fall, before the mid-terms, which told me POTUS didn’t want him to have advance warning. Maybe it made him so mad he will resign, but needs to go, and asap.
Did he not know? I just rewatched the episode with Mrs.Greenspan….not sure.
I want Dan Coats’ head on a spike.
Been waiting for him to screw up and show his true colors…and it’s only because the DNI job is one that is mostly invisible, that he hasn’t shown himself up sooner.
But Rand Paul serves us well in the Senate.
He does this in part…by being very visible.
I would hate to lose him in the Senate.
Rand Paul would probably do a good job as DNI…but we need him in the Senate.
Wheatie– ME AS WELL!!! Coats was such a big red flag at the time he was nominated..I live in KY and He is from Indiana… He has always been establishment…Every bit a Mitch guy…I also think to show up on a TV show today…Clapper’s replacement– sTRANGE!! Either POTUS FIRES this old creep– or this is slight of hand… Seems so out of character.
I believe IMO that DNI position is on chopping block–two old ridiculous guys…This position will be eliminated–not soon enough..
Rand Paul has actually come around quite nicely..I agree that he serves well in the Senate..THE ONLY SENATOR I trust–out of 100!! WTH!
He would work well with Mulvaney — fiscally strong–(like his weird Dad) and he has Always been strong AGAINST PATRIOT ACT– SO…
Senator Paul should be nominated by POTUS as the DNI. He should then end mass surveillance on all Americans.
Remove Paul’s vote from the senate and there’s no way to confirm.
Republican governor of Kentucky would appoint a strong replacement. I do like Rand a lot, but he isn’t always the most reliable Republican or pro-Trump vote. He “gets” Trump on the foreign policy front, but not with all Trump initiatives. He would be a good DNI as I think Rand and Trump see eye-to-eye on issues of National Intelligence…Coats is clearly a dufus and Trump now sees him as such, so maybe Rand will get in there.
Sick and tired of people letting democrats off the hook.
CHARGE THEM!!
Use Strzok. Even CNN/Blitzer came out and said “his text are truly damning.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
I say charge everybody EXCEPT Strzok.
Then remove his passport and security clearance – the Strzok situation will then take care of itself.
LikeLike
What was Rand Paul officially ‘objecting’ to?
Sorry, I missed that.
He was speaking like there was something being presented for a vote…and he was objecting to it.
Are they trying to pass something that is against Pres Trump, or Russia?
Or both.
Additional Sanctions against Russia by the Senate,
So this would be another ‘gotcha’ against PDJT, like the last sanctions were.
If the President doesn’t sign it, then…”He’s a Russian spy!”
You got it! Getting old isn’t it and just in time for the midterms they hope.
Bad being them with nothing to run on and trying in desperation to make something up.
Rand objected to Bernie’s resolution about Russia.
Bernie Sanders is very upset that Russia may have leaked true facts about the DNC rigging their primary against Bernie Sanders.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And…eww, that is horrible!
Especially Number (5), which makes it look like Pres Trump is not ‘cooperating’.
Bernie is full of it as usual.
Bernie loves Russia, he honeymooned in the old Soviet Union.
Lot of communist politicians in power in the US.
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/bernie-sanderss-soviet-honeymoon-john-fund/
“Some people are saying I’ve been soft on foreign countries like Russia interfering in our elections and I’ve been thinking on that, folks. It was actually the previous administration that wouldn’t stop the meddling, it wasn’t me, I’ve been very firm on that. Nobody from any foreign country should meddle in our elections or hack our elections.
That’s why I’m announcing Election Protection folks, we are having Election Protection and we are having it right now for our election this November. Homeland Security has been working on it, making sure we have secure and fair elections folks. Election Protection.”
And here’s Bernie
Bernie Sanders spent his honeymoon in Russia. How bad can Russia be?
Rand Paul just moved up a notch in my book.
I recall when President Trump said, sometime back, “When you get Rand Paul on your side you’ve accomplished something.”
Bernie Sanders spoke after Rand Paul to support the bill and was obnoxious as usual. That old eccentric codger needs to take a nap…..a long one.
Someone had left his office number and I called to add my thanks — I hope it helps even if just a little bit. i need to do more for the Cause
Exactly what I wish most of the Senate would say!
Very good. If you don’t have the 15 minutes to spare, Scott Adams notes that it isn’t reason or policy that causes people to “Walk Away” — it is the realization that voters are being manipulated by fear-based politics. Do Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer feel the visceral, shaking, miserable fear that ordinary citizens with Trump Derangement Syndrome feel? No. Not a chance. You can see it.
And, the media is largely responsible for stoking a very unhealthy, miserable state of fear in the public who pays attention to them. People have been used. For political purposes. Thus, #WalkAway. No reason to stay a victim to powers that are using us
The more this is all delayed, the more Americans learn about the communist running our government. Trump is putting the populace through a learning curve before Trump deploys the inevitable MOAB on these communist traitors. The media journalists are nothing more than necessary “useful idiots” being used by the Marxists establishment elites.
Trump Derangement Syndrome in its early stages
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have a theory and I’d like the opinion of other Treepers. I believe that much of what motivates the left (and their acolytes in the media) in their extra special vitriol against the President when it comes to Russia (as opposed to China, Korea, the EU, Mexico, Canada, etc) is the overt (Eastern Orthodox) Christianity of Russia and Vladimir Putin. Am I right?
Your theory is correct. The only real battle in life is the one between good and evil in our hearts and in the world. God is the force for good. Satan is the force for evil. God is truth and wisdom. Satan is lies and cleverness. Stay strong my friend. We will (are) winning. MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
I think it’s also racial and anti-male. The propaganda here on the left is very intense against white males – the majority of Putin’s government. Also Putin does not give in to the cultural Marxist positions on LGBT, or offer special help to minorities. You know – Russian policies are sane there. The American left cannot STAND that.
BINGO wolfmoon1776.
The war on white male Christians has been going on for a long time.
Ever wonder why there’s no war on white male atheists?
Me either.
Putin also signed into law, a ban on homosexual recruitment of children.
:::gasp!:::
What a villain!
I think that there is even a ban on homosexuals being teachers.
Which is a cornerstone of the Left’s indoctrination of our kids.
Putin has also spoken out about the globalist pedophilia cults.
Have you seen that video?
It was all over Youtube a few years ago, but they have been scrubbing it.
I found one that they missed…if you want to see it.
Sadly, much of the Left despises those that believe in a Divine or Higher Power. They especially despise Christians. So yes, anything that smacks of religious values in any venue, releases their wrath. It upsets them to no end to think intelligent people can actually believe in God.
Putin is also anti-globalist.
So it’s two things…Putin is an advocate of Christianity and Christian Values and he is against Globalism.
In general, the left sees western civilization as the greatest block to their assumption of absolute power.
https://www.real.video/5811283843001
This is a great point.
He is so right!
It would be great if the White House set up a website for Free Speech.
Call it…”Banned by the Left”.
Everything that Gaggle, Fakebook, Yootoob and Twatter have banned, can be posted there.
All under the banner…”This is what the Left Doesn’t Want You To See:”
Hah.
This would immediately be overrun by vile hatemongering trolls.
By the way, thank you Sundance and Treehouse mods for all you do to keep this place civil. I need to donate again. You need to know how much you are appreciated!
The internet presents tyranny with all the tools it needs to dominate the world. Digital books can say things the original author never wrote; texts you write can say things you never wrote; data you submit to make online purchases can be broadcast around the world. There is no escape from the full data manipulation possible on the net.
The internet is a valuable toy, but do not trust it.
Maybe assault on Rand Paul and threats of vicious murder of him and his family have helped him see what Trump is going through and he has decided to fight the violent left.The left can’t win elections at any level anymore so it resorts to insanity and violence that will only cost them more electoral defeats. Shocked that they lost in 2016 the left is now in full blown civil war with USA! USA! USA! We need more Rand Pauls. MAGA!!!
Yes, and that means we put ourselves at risk out there like Rand Paul and our President Trump does.
I admit I’m not quite there yet — I don’t confront TDS every time it presents itself. Some of this is to keep the peace with unreasonable people… but I also calculate daily, am I failing to do enough?
Working on it… there’s no point in taking risks that don’t produce gains. On the other hand we can’t rely on our President, Rand Paul and so many others who have been hurt, to bear the burden alone. What is appropriate action? Not excessive, not insufficient —
Where is legislation to ease some of the sanctions on Russia, so Russian children can be adopted by America’s again?
Falling on deaf ears. WE understand this. The dark side doesn’t and doesn’t give a flip. They are not interested in a cohesive, functioning US of A. They want to tear down this country, decimate it, and rebuild it to their own flawed image of oligarchs and poor, minus the middle class.
I give Rand Paul kudos for this attempt. He is a decent man; how many decent men are left in Congress? I fear the answer to that.
I don’t even think they want to rebuild USA, just liquidate it.
Thank you Senator Paul for your common sense and support of our President. We may not agree on all points but on this one we are in total agreement. Well done, Sir!
What the sam He!! is everyone so afraid of our President talking with the Russian President? Something there folks and it isn’t just policy disagreement or that Putin is a “Bad Guy”. Worse than Lenin, Stalin or Khrushchev? I don’t think so. Yet our presidents were allowed to negotiate with them. Think they have about given up on impeachment and collusion but they want to make sure a wall separates the two leaders.
Doesn’t Putin have all of the DNCs emails and all of Hillary’s
And if Putin doesn’t have them, probably the Chinese government has them —
And of course the dems want to question the interpreter that president Trump used in the summit with Mr. Putin. What a joke these people are.
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/397547-dem-lawmaker-calls-on-house-to-subpoena-american-translator-from-trump-putin
So True…
The Worst of it is that they have brainwashed the younger generation.
Way over brain washed them…
Salix, the brainwashing and miseducation been going on for DECADES. Remember back in the 1950s — “Why Johnny Can’t Read”? Gist of the book is that a new generation of teachers was attempting to teach English as though English were Chinese, using words like Chinese characters. That isn’t how it works. Phonics are an essential component of reading instruction. A reading specialist at an NYC public school admitted (sincei brought up the topic) that about 1/3 of children will not learn to read effectively if the phonetic system is not clearly presented to them. “Guessing at words” is NOT a satisfactory substitute for noticing and comprehending the difference between “public” and “pubic” for example.
Then “rote memorization” was derided, and student teachers had to agonize over “how to teach math without rote memorization”. Guess what — learn your multiplication tables. Memorize them like your phone number. Period. Just do it. Life is easier that way.
And because teaching was a “lower-status women’s work” job for such a long time, clueless community leaders operated on a false assumption that there was an ample supply of dedicated, intelligent women who would provide elementary education for low salaries. This has not been true for many decades after other work opened up to intelligent women. Additionally, there is the pedophilia and abuse problem in some school settings. It’s time to pay CLOSE attention to what has been going on in education and rescue the upcoming generation (and those who sincerely love to bring the next generation to their highest level of competence).
Rand over
Thanks if you read this
Few things make me angrier than what I see in this area, public education
Rant over. Autocorrect is at work tonight doing the automisspelling thing
Just offered every Russian warmonger shitlib, at The Hiil, a one way ticket to Syria, so they could go kill Russians.
Felt it was my patriotic duty.
Sundance makes them look like exactly what they are…a bunch of damned fools.
Mueller is relentless. Orchestrating a multi pronged series of attacks along any and every line possible. If something doesn’t have traction he just resets and tries another tact. And aided and encouraged by almost the entire government apparatus and media there is no time limit or accountability.
He really is the ‘silent assassin’ who is playing one dimensional chess, because he doesn’t need to be subtle, defensive or strategic. He has his mandate, and unperturbed whittles away methodically from his dark tower.
In the meantime the President has no AG and a mere handful of legislative allies. Most of whom have been tilting at windmills. He has to fight this coup almost hourly in one form or another while literally having the responsibilities of the world on his shoulders.
It was so easy looking at how coups and revolutions took place in other countries, and feeling smug and secure in the belief that our society, constitution and sense of morality would automatically safeguard any such descent into chaos. Big mistake, inducing a false sense of security.
Evil never rests, and are truly on the precipice of the unknown if this coup suceeds.
Remember Rand was a snake in the grass on the ObamaCare issue. He is fake and I don’t trust his motives on this issue.
Archie– I called his office completely PISSED about this…and didnt get a good response so I get what you are saying…
However–somewhere along the way– he has changed–maybe after getting his a$$ literally kicked by his neighbor–or being shot at on the baseball field…or being threatened by an ax murderer–but this guy–(short with bad curly hair)–is PISSED! and He is TRULY the only Senator (out of 100) ON THE TRUMP TRAIN !
Eh, well…he was mostly just holding out for ‘perfect’, and unwilling to settle for ‘good’.
It was irritating.
But understandable.
Rand ended up voting for the Partial Repeal & Replace, though.
He wasn’t the one who killed it.
Dan Coates traitor and a-kicker to Andrea Mitchell! Watch the interview from Aspen today!!
Sorry a-licker to Andrea Mitchell
Speaking of TDS, here’s the full video of the Whoopi Goldberg vs Judge Jeanine debacle from The View today. I like this one since it has some great graphics overlayed on it.
Seeing the photo of Comrade Chuck Todd with that left-handed cigarette between his lips now I realize why his eyes are so sleepy, dude is stoned out of his gourd.
A little context …
Then queue Rand …
It would have been nice if Rand had a counter resolution ready – Encouraging US and Russian Diplomacy
I stand with Rand.. I object too..
“Rand on the Rise..”
(I think it’s time to put some rear view mirrors on his lawn mower..).
