President Trump Face-The-Nation Interview…

In an interview with CBS News’ Jeff Glor, President Trump made several ‘splodey heads when he was asked: who are our foes? President Trump responded to the question by sharing the names key nations who take advantage of the U.S.
The usual suspects, the fabian socialists in media, go bananas when President Trump points out the European Union also takes advantage of the U.S.
LOL, and heads are exploding… Glad he did it… Now they know!
Similarly my ancestors immigrated from England and Germany and I am fed up with actions of both countries that for recent generations were considered both staunch allies. They have changed, not America and so has too much of the EU.
Those heads are exploding for different reasons! One reason is the simple fact that our President is completely right and most people that will listen to the interview would agree with him when it comes to the Germans and the pipeline with Russia 🇷🇺 to supply nearly 70% of their fuel. How can you call Russia 🇷🇺 the enemy and yet at the same time provide them billions of dollars a year for their fuel. It absolutely is the definition of hypocrisy.
The other reason that there are heads exploding is the fact that our President is letting the world be exposed to a little secret that the previous administration doesn’t ever want to get out. The deal between Germany 🇩🇪 and Russia 🇷🇺 for the pipeline was to make up for Russia 🇷🇺 supporting the Iran Deal which was not beneficial to Russia 🇷🇺. Iran 🇮🇷 is a member of OPEC. Having them eliminated from the equation would be much more beneficial to Russia 🇷🇺.
Russia 🇷🇺 is about to get their cake and eat it as well! Notice how easily they have thrown Iran 🇮🇷 under the bus since our President has destroyed the deal made by Barry. They are going to benefit BIGLY from the fact that Iran 🇮🇷 will no longer be able to provide fuel as a member of OPEC. Our President recently asked the King of Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 to increase production by two million barrels a day. The King agreed to do so. Russia 🇷🇺 is a member of OPEC who will benefit greatly by our President’s request.
To Russia’s credit, they have completely turned on Iran 🇮🇷. They have already met twice with PM Netanyahu of Israel 🇮🇱. By Russia 🇷🇺 turning on Iran 🇮🇷, it drops the masks of the UK 🇬🇧, Germany 🇩🇪 and France 🇫🇷. How the hell can they fight for Iran 🇮🇷 when Russia 🇷🇺 has gone against them. It also kills China 🇨🇳. For our President, it is a complete win win.
You can try and hide the truth but eventually the truth will win out! Russia 🇷🇺 is their worse nightmare because they were in bed with them over the previous 8 years. U1, Barry saying he will have more flexibility to work with Russia after the 2012 election etc.
To the Victor goes the SPOILS! There is nothing that can stop the truth from getting out. Muh Russia, Mueller, MSM, Democrats etc. are screwed!
Foe is a competitor.
Big deal, it’s true.
Exactly
Foe: Origin: Old English fāh ‘hostile’ and gefā ‘enemy’; related to feud.
That’s FEUD.
Splodey heads…one of the small things I so enjoy these days….
And the head of the EU Commission is a Hillary Clinton clone; can’t hold his liquor and has to be held up to escape an event.
Thinking about it, I’m thinking it’s entirely possible that the Nordstream pipeline gets cancelled. Russia wants to segregate their pipelines to Eastern Europe and Germany, rather than running them through multiple nations and linking all together. Nordstream isolates Germany from Poland and other nations, and isn’t good for a healthy alliance. You can play nations off against each other. Not good for us, because we’re the backbone of NATO and have to consider such things (or get out of NATO, which I’m fine with too).
Trump sees this, and is acting on it. That pipeline can help keep the peace by linking nations in an interlocking fashion, or it can help fragment nations that have been previously at war. This is such an important strategic consideration I’m shocked the US State Department hasn’t pushed it, but then, Hillary was in bed with Putin over the Uranium One deal and other shenanigans, so not surprising she’d give them leverage over our NATO allies and us.
We have many foes, as Trump says. Here’s an example of why you have to be cleareyed in your analysis, no matter who it pisses off. People die in war, and these type things can lead to that.
Germany’s backroom deal with Russia would never have come to light were it not for President Trump. That’s caused more heads to explode than saying the EU is a foe. This was supposed to happen unreported by the Elite’s bought and paid for press while we continued to foot the bill to protect Germany from Russia. Lots of money finding its way into lots of elite pockets while the American taxpayers continued to pay taxes to fund NATO. All NATO is anymore is a giant piggy bank that benefits everyone but the United States.
Germany and Russia gang up on the American taxpayer. Ribbentrop lives.
Germany is not to be trusted, never has and probably never will.
Love his hat and his last comment about Germany waving a white flag..it’s almost as if they want to become a Russian satellite country…do they want to live behind the wall again? Really dumb thing for them to do unless it is on purpose.
Keep in mind littleflower that for most of her life, Angela Merkel lived in East Berlin. Being under Russian control was her norm then.
It is very important Mr. Trump takes power. The globalists and the neo-Trotskyites’ hold part of that power, so Pres. Trump has traveled to Europe to take that power back where it belongs in the hands of the people via POTUS.
It is what the presidents job description is and the intent of Republican form of government promises: To assure the peoples best interests are in hand, and the laws of the united states are observed.
And if you look at President Trump, and what he has done, involves those two requirements of the job as chief elected representative.
It is why the howling and rending of terror is so universal. Those two job requirements are exactly what every regime after Mr. Reagan has pureposefully not adhered to, so the globalist deep state could take power and rule with an iron fist.
Germany is in bed with Russia and acts like NATO is the leaky rubber that makes it safe sex.
Trump absolutely puts America first and tells the brutal truth about how we’ve been sold down the river for decades. And who’s putting himself and his family in harm’s way to do it. Cannot be grateful enough for this. Every night I say a prayer for him.
What other leader – American or otherwise – ever wears a hat supporting his country? Why, that is simply Deplorable 😂
I LOVE our Very Patriotic President. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
If they’re going to be triggered by his answers, why do they bother to ask? Ratings, yes. To manufacture outrage with a headline Trump Calls EU Enemy – most certainly. It matters not that “foe” and “enemy” are not the same thing.
Master troller at work.
What is he said sounds reasonable to me and it certainly caused heads to explode. I bet there will be even more tomorrow he holds a presser with Putin. I so hope he does.
