Market Analyst Mohamed El Erian: “USA is poised to win a trade war”…

Financial markets are essentially betting parlors. Mohamed El Erian is considered to be one of the better, perhaps currently the best/most influential, financial market analysts in the world. What El Erian outlines is something we have discussed at great length.
“When people realize that at the end of the day, the U.S. will prevail, because [China] is a less open economy, because [the U.S.] is a more dynamic economy, that ultimately you may end up in a situation where the U.S.’ position in global economic terms is better off.”
.
The multinationals (corporations and financial entities) don’t like President Trump; nor do they like any politician who expresses economic nationalism – with the exception of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom they had been using as the fulcrum for their investment betting on the U.S. as following a service-driven economic model.
Trump has crushed that fulcrum. The economic globe is in a state of flux while it resets to the natural fulcrum with the U.S. as the centerpiece. Previously we have explained the dynamic of this flux-time as the space between two economic engines. Only President Trump could pull off this reset… his plans therein were assembled over decades.
Ultimately capital investment follows the pathway to the strongest and most consistent return. It is the natural order of finance for money to flow to toward strength. President Trump, and the dynamic economic team carrying out the America-first economic agenda, knows this truism will remain the one constant in an ever changing universe.
That’s why team Trump don’t worry about downside market fluctuations, outside of trying to remove talking points from the media narrative engineers. The team knows ultimately the money will flow toward the MAGAnomic result; a more ‘balanced’ U.S. economy.
Enhanced MAGAnomic policy to support a manufacturing and production base only increases the balance within the U.S. economy. Balance equals stability. Balance eliminates wealth disparity. Balance supports the middle-class of the economy. A strong middle-class equals a strong country.
With a strong country the influence of the U.S. increases. Global security is a downstream benefit from U.S. strength. Ultimately, at the 30,000 foot level, that’s why those who plan to benefit from global instability always need to focus on weakening the U.S.
Few people ever discuss the motives behind President Trump in this regard. Why give up the extraordinary indulgences afforded from a life of wealth accumulation? Why walk into the hardest task ever?… Think about it.
“Well, I don’t really have to do any holding together, now that I figured out what Trump is up to. He is shaking things out, but counting on Trump gravity to pull things back together as he moves along.
He is moving “forward” at speeds Obama could not even dream of.
You and I will be anti-Trump trolls one day and MAGA heroes the next. Get used to it. Trump speed is the new normal. Some will call it flip-flopping, but that’s not what it is. Trump is dodging and weaving through reality faster than the reality can react to disrupt his plans.
I was explaining this to my wife. This is a roller-coaster now. Trump is no longer waiting for people to keep up. He is taking his bewildering art-of-the-deal campaign schtick into geopolitics, and for a lot of people who can’t keep up or hold on, it will be a rough ride.
Trump is no longer playing only with evil and cunning players who are still predictable, easily beatable dopes, like Hillary. He is playing against killers, with his own team of killers, and all the while he has scheming creeps like Hillary, BGI, SPLC, and the neocons gunning for him. Snake Ryan ready to bite when nobody is looking. “Warhead” McCain screaming for Russian blood. Psycho Kim and Samoa Obama plotting some kind of intrigue to take him down. And THOSE are the lightweights.
This is the majors now. Trump has to outwit world-class adversaries and “frenemies” by defining the deals that they will agree to. One minute they will think Trump is their friend – the next minute, a cunning, bitter foe.
And he has to do this with evil cheerleaders like Warhead, Linderace, Dipsy Dowd, Maggie Haterman, and Fake Yapper trashing him or praising him alternately, no matter which way he goes. They can’t keep up, either.
Neither can many around him. I think that half of the problem with advisers crashing into each other is they don’t realize what Trump is doing.
And people will trash you, and they will trash me. Get used to it. I’ve already caught plenty of people mocking me. Well, just wait a week in Trump time. Look stupid and conned by Trump one minute, and you look like a sage three days later.
Trump will not find perfect solutions. He will find OPTIMAL solutions. We cannot ask for more. Trump has stood by and watched Perfect murder Good for 8 years – maybe longer. He’s not gonna do it. He’s going to deliver the best outcome possible, and he’s not waiting for us to feel relaxed about it.
Best presidency ever! Just hang on. More winning is coming, but a lot of people are going to scream that it’s all over at EVERY turn.
The best way through this is to define viewpoints, not people, because people will shift as they change position and velocity in Trump gravity. Bash the neocon, warmonger, and dopey globalist positions – not the people who are going to hold them one moment and come loose from them later.
Trump is Jupiter moving through the asteroid belt. He is going to pull people into his orbit. A few will get slung off into space, but most will come along for the ride of their lives.
I am ON the Trump Train for good, even if I scream that I want off and can’t take it.
In the end, I only want to scream “TOO MUCH WINNING!!!”
When it comes to financial decisions, President Trump makes good choices designed to benefit the U.S. as well as our trade partners over the long term. Too many people want instant gratification and when they don’t get it, they squawk like children.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes, we Americans do act like children, or as I frequently contend, people who watch too much television. We expect all problems to be solved with a typical 30-minute-set format: the crime, the detective on the case, the mild intrigue, and catching the evil doer, just in time for a commercial about next week’s program. We have little patience for honestly getting to the root of the matter and correcting the cause, so we settle for band-aids and leg casts instead of honest change like exercise, eliminating bad habits, or learning to see the big picture.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is a psychosis limited to SOME a minority of Americans.
I think the vast majority of Americans have shown a great deal of patience, it could even be argued too much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe President Trump is so focused on the economy and MAGA, he does not want to waste his time and energy chasing down those who would destroy us from within. That task falls on We, The People
LikeLiked by 3 people
We, The People are doing an awful job if that’s the case.
LikeLike
The entire Country would have to pause for 10 years to weed out the corruption at every level of government Fed, State and local.
A few things TRUMP is doing is the appointment of MANY judges and changing the “protections” of government employment there are plenty of other examples.
Get rid of the pensions for government workers, 401K with small % matching and that is it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thought too. The senate should spend this time voting in Judges. Congress should keep the interviews closed door for the rest of the summer, keep using the deposition model for the interviews. Don’t give the circus clowns three rings.
LikeLike
The US is playing tariff poker with the ability to raise the ante 10X what the other players are able to stake……..MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was indeed a superb literary commentary on a book about Trump’s 8 years in office that I’ve ever read. The problem with the lightweights who work with him is that they are always trying to find some spot to be and to feel comfortable. That’s a very common in trait in humans when working with someone. What they have yet to understand is that Trump is never going to allow you to feel comfortable, and th minute that he thinks you are, well, that will be the day that the door hits you in the rear as you are shown the exit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I used to invest with this guy and he is one sharp cookie. It will be interesting to see if anyone else sides with him or not. He made me a lot of money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My new favorite pic–PDJT with that expression on his face in Churchill’s chair! Swoon worthy.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sitting in Chuchill’s chair, while visiting the Queen of England. While shrieking hordes of misfits and mental midgets complain in the streets and alleys. Not knowing why they complain, themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet you’d swoon even if the chair was empty, with only a sign that said Trump sat here.
🙂
LikeLike
Maybe we should update the old Kilroy was here to:
Trump was here!
LikeLike
Great summary. The only suggested addition is that President Trump sees his role as president of the USA is to shape the operating environment of the “Wall Street” Economy to benefit the citizens and interests of the US. in essence, he understands his role as an employee of the USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, you told us it would be a wild ride many months ago, and you were so right.
Nice post, Wolfm00n.
Hanging on……
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tell ya one thing, here, Sundance: Your analysis is the greatest, BUT my man Wolfmoon puts into perspective what this this “old” artillery battery commander is thinking every day.
Many of us have -in our fantasies- dreamt of what we could do ad POTUS. Yea, I know, but go ahead and admit it to yourself, you’ve thought about this! So what we have here is US, you and me, embodied in PDJT -along with the background, the savvy, the cunning, the KNOWLEDGE (!)- to make things happen. It’s been said that one of PDTJ’s greatest strengths is relating to everyday men and women. If you’ve been paying attention, this is what he’s doing every day.
PDJT’s got this. Worry not … He has a plan for us and for PDJT. It’s in His hands.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Over at T_D, I just saw a picture of the President on his golf course.
He looks great.
I think I’ll take my cue from him.
LikeLike
Remember how Obama mocked small town Americans whose livelihoods vanished with trade deals such as NAFTA, ridiculing them for thinking jobs might come back? How he sarcastically asked what magic wand Trump might use to revive our Main Street economy?
We were lied to about “Free Trade”, when the reality is our and our children’s futures were sold out in order to enrich a select group of wealthy and powerful people. I hope that people ,who were brainwashed into believing this reduced existence was inevitable because of the propaganda sold to us by the Globalists, will realize that Trump is revealing the truth along with bring back our industries which once afforded decent lives for American families.
God bless President Trump and may God keep him safe, because he is our last, best chance.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You are sooooo right. He is our last best chance. I pray for he, his family and cabinet’s safety. They will try to take them out. We all know it. Between his loyal private security,his USSS and a prayer dome of protection around them, he will lead us out of this dismal swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent analysis (as usual) SD, thank you! In overcoming vested multinational interests, he also faces substantial resistance from economic and business academicians who spout their “religiously held” assumptions (e.g., any/all tariffs are bad, etc.) as fact without rigorous analysis. In essence, this episode demonstrates worldwide, the vacuous nature of many, if not most, of our political, economic and academic “elites”. Godspeed PDJT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right you are! An idiot like Paul Krugman (who writes for the failing New York Times), got the Nobel Price for his incongruent economic theorizing. This damaged the prestige of the Economy Nobel award as much and the Nobel Peace price given unwarrantedly to Al Gore and Obama.
LikeLike
The Golden Rule: He who has the gold makes the rules. MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Money talks…. xx walks.”
LikeLike
Here’s how great Trump’s economy has become. I just turned 71 and did well enough in my field to be able to retire early. In the past 2 months I’ve had half a dozen inquiries from serious, major headhunters trying to entice me back into full-time work at shockingly good compensation. When businesses that couldn’t wait to push out “old white males” are now begging us old white males to please come back, you know this is a whole new world …and I LOVE IT! Thank you, President Trump …MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember reading Wolfman’s post, then looked at it again and realized that was more than a year ago. He was right; Its been, and continues to be, a wild rollercoaster ride. And its not over yet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just another example of Dr. Donald J. Trump’s POTUS Extra Strength Winnamins in action.
MAGA
Sundance, you told us it would be a wild ride many months ago, it sure is.
More Winnamins!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Wolfmoons post sums it up perfectly! Thanks Wolfmoon! , when originally posted I printed out copies and passed them out.. HOLD ON!! .. enjoying every minute! TRUMP GRAVITY !!
LikeLike
“Trump is Jupiter” essay ~ Wolfmoon, April 11th, 2017/One of your finest and my favorite. TY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
El-Erian must lurk here. He is a very VERY big picture guy. His commentary and predictions reflect a higher level of intellectual curiosity and connection of seemingly disparate dots than any other financial pundit. In fact, he is in a class by himself. Thanks for posting this video.
LikeLiked by 1 person
+ 10… Exactly!
LikeLike
Yeah, so long as every OTHER nation in the world was operating in their OWN best NATIONAL interests living off OUR MONEY, everything was hunky-dorey.
Unfortunately for them and their investors, Mr MAGA is calling a different tune. How dare we do what all other Nations have ALWAYS done ourselves!
LikeLike
Sir Trump.
LikeLike
I don’t think Our VSG is too worried about Mueller. Just say N.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are gonna build stuff HERE! I am in a segment of manufacturing and I am seeing this developing more every day. Excitement doesn’t even begin to describe it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Monadnock, thanks for the personal touch.
Maybe a bit ore detail next time?
LikeLike
Wow, brilliance from three separate angles. The markets aren’t stupid. They jumped when Trump won, pricing the value of de-regulation and tax reform and climbed steadily for 15 months. Then Trump shook the trade forest with China, then NAFTA, then EU, etc. This has rattled the markets, which have gone sideways, but this Mohamad El Erien sounds right to me – Trump will win because he’s got the lowest trade barriers, the biggest market, and he will settle for fairness, i.e., everyone else cutting barriers down to US levels. No one fight this. Plus, this not only will empower the US to muscle through to faster growth, through stronger manufacturing, but will also have a plus sum impact on the global markets, which will all gain from the fairly reduced barriers that will inevitably result.
Wolf moon really captures the man’s style. And Sundance, as always, sees it all clearly.
LikeLike
So (note, this is not investment advice)…
I looked at my better half’s 401-you-know-what. The laggards in the balance? The bond fund, naturally we are in a raising rates environment. Their companies stock, don’t go their… and the International Fund. hmmm… What is kicking butt? Everything else. One Large Cap Growth with a well known name that I won’t publish here with a strong US Tech bent, is up the most YTD. I had summarized with all of Sundance’s Econ postings a while back, and just a gut feel where our VSGPDJT would take us, and again not investment advice, but that the market that might show the most promise was here, the US of A. Now some of our former Soviet Block allies, take a look @ what their total market ETF’s have done. So can I at least say, freedom and liberty has it’s rewards, possibly. It is kind of scary when El Erian sort of echo’s what I have been thinking for over a year…
LikeLike
Stock market bulls got some unexpected good news on Thursday.
It wasn’t that the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +0.03% is at a record level.
It’s that the Freight Transportation Services Index hit a new high.
Freight Transportation Services?
Few investors pay attention to the data-release schedule for this index, much less even know about it. But its status as a leading economic indicator rests on a strong statistical foundation.
The Freight Transportation Services Index measures the volume of the movement of freight by U.S. transportation companies.
It is calculated by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics within the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The index is updated monthly, and the most recent figure, reflecting data for May 2018, was released Thursday morning; the index registered its third NEW high in the past four months, and is up 6.4 percent% over the trailing 12 months.
Perhaps the best way to think about it is by asking a rhetorical question: If the economy and stock market are about to head over a cliff, why hasn’t this shown up among freight-transportation companies’ prospects?
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-high-flying-index-is-signaling-that-the-stock-market-and-the-us-economy-are-just-fine-2018-07-13
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truckers are making bank right now. A decent sized category of “The Forgotten People”
LikeLike
True…One of the problems being painfully exposed is our lack of infrastructure in almost every area…even our lock and dam systems are decrepit for our grain barges etc….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with all he has to say; however we are still going to have to get a grip on expenditures. We are up to 100% of GDP and that is right at the cusp of the danger zone.
LikeLike
Hmmmm, let’s see… one country in a trade war exports FIVE TIMES as much as its opponent exports to them. Which country would have the upper hand in a tariff war…? Hmmmm, let’s see…
True, we have the globalist controlled MSM screaming about the “Free Trade!” THAT DOES NOT EXIST and a mid-term coming up, but if their retaliation doesn’t take quick effect on the pro-Trump areas they’ve targeted…
On their side, we have a bunch of fat little Kim Jong Un-ish ChiComs who are afraid of an economic collapse so easily triggerable by a NON-globalist US and the corresponding potential of their big fat behinds twisting in the wind while they hang from lamp posts courtesy of their billion+ “comrades,” a fear which just might explain why in 2010 China spent more on their internal police force than on their military after the Global Financial Crisis gave them a BIG scare.
Also, note how the news related to the ChiComs’ dangle of their NK puppet’s denuclearization “carrot” changes with the tariff threat news.
LikeLike
I watch Maria B on Fox Business. She gets it. I only watch Maria on Sundays now because that idiot Dagen McDowell. I detest McDowell’s sissy-la-la, the sky is falling, TARIFF’s will hurt consumers….blah blah blah…..destroy the economy….Globalist Hack daily diatribe. Vomit.. .
LikeLike
During the previous administration (and that joker Bush for that matter–two unfunded and unfounded wars), I would joke with older friends and my older siblings that I was born 10 years too late (b.1956). I hated what was happening to our country, to our institutions, to our values, etc. It was maybe time for me to wind down and ride off into the sunset. —The last 541+ days has been one hell of a ride. What a difference a President can make… Would not have missed it for the world!
I believe the angst we are going through today is only a speed bump. The real danger lied with Presidents like Clinton, Bush, and Obama, and we are well beyond them.
LikeLike
If Trump can succeed in these trade negotiations/ tariff wars it will be an unprecedented economic success and an astounding readjustment of the world economy. During almost every interview Trump has given over the last few decades, they included his persistent desire to see this exact situation become a reality.
As a businessman, it was intolerable for him to see the USA being taken advantage of by trade imbalances etc and it being ignored by leaders or Congressional reps. that didn’t care because it wasn’t their own money being wasted. Or they planned on jumping on the gravy train themselves after office.
(I respect the rules here incl. staying on topic but the security breaches in Scotland are quite concerning, esp. Greenpeace’s protester on the motorized Paraglider that managed to fly over Trump while everyone just calmly looked up.Hopefully, this will stengthen his security)
LikeLike