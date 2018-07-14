FISA Abuse: It is the Risk, the Reality, and the Reason…

The prior use of FBI and NSA networks for metadata exploitation and political surveillance is what underlines all of the current activity taking place within the current political battle. Peel all of the layers of investigative schemes, intelligence deception, false and distracting media narratives -including Mueller- and what lies beneath it all is the weaponized use of database-collected material for political surveillance and exploitation.

It really is that simple.

Seriously. Every motive and every action and reaction is directly connected to the need to hide what was taking place in 2015 and 2016 between officials within the DOJ, FBI and U.S. intelligence community, and outside government “contractors” (Fusion GPS, Crowdstrike etc.) who were political operatives. Everything boils down to the common denominator of the abuse of the intelligence apparatus for political power.

There are a few intrepid researchers who have a solid understanding of the scheme, and more importantly all of the activity that has taken place in the FBI and DOJ-NSD effort to hide that scheme. Over at Marketswork: Jeff has a terrific timeline where he takes the latest Mueller Russian indictment claims, and overlays the FISA matrix. GO READ IT.

When you look at the timeline picture, and overlay the unlawful and illegal FISA-702(16)(17) users the picture is so clear it becomes silly to argue. The DOJ indicting 12 Russians based on forensic computer data evidence provided to the connected Mueller team by FBI contractor Crowdstrike takes on new levels of ass-covering. The motives are clear as day.

Crowdstrike was/is an FBI contractor. Crowdstrike, along with Fusion FPS, likely participated in the exploitation of the FISA database that NSA Director Mike Rogers shut down. Crowdstrike, operators and agents within the organization, could have even accessed the FBI/NSA database from servers connected to the DCCC, DNC and/or Clinton campaign. Looking at the timeline it certainly needs to be explored…. but who would do the investigation?

Consider this February 2017 article against the probability of Crowdstrike, as a 2015/2016 FBI contractor, having entry access to the FISA database:

WASHINGTON — The FBI did not examine the servers of the Democratic National Committee before issuing a report attributing the sweeping cyberintrusion to Russia-backed hackers, BuzzFeed News has learned. Six months after the FBI first said it was investigating the hack of the Democratic National Committee’s computer network, the bureau has still not requested access to the hacked servers, a DNC spokesman said. No US government entity has run an independent forensic analysis on the system, one US intelligence official told BuzzFeed News. “The DNC had several meetings with representatives of the FBI’s Cyber Division and its Washington (DC) Field Office, the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and it responded to a variety of requests for cooperation, but the FBI never requested access to the DNC’s computer servers,” Eric Walker, the DNC’s deputy communications director, told BuzzFeed News in an email. The FBI has instead relied on computer forensics from a third-party tech security company, CrowdStrike, which first determined in May of last year that the DNC’s servers had been infiltrated by Russia-linked hackers, the U.S. intelligence official told BuzzFeed News. “CrowdStrike is pretty good. There’s no reason to believe that anything that they have concluded is not accurate,” the intelligence official said, adding they were confident Russia was behind the widespread hacks. The FBI declined to comment. (read more)

And the DOJ (Rosenstein/Mueller) is asserting an indictment based on forensic analysis from the same entities who were FBI contractors during “spygate”.? C’mon, ridiculous.

The motives here are beyond obvious:

NSA examined all queries using identifiers for “U.S. persons targeted using the [Redacted] tool in [Redacted] from November 1, 2015 to May 1, 2016. “NSA estimates that approximately eighty-five percent of those queries, representing [Redacted] queries conducted by approximately [Redacted] targeted offices, were not compliant with the applicable minimization procedures.” A non-compliance rate of 85% raises substantial questions about the propriety of using [Redacted] to query FISA data. While the government reports that it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of the number of non-compliant queries since 2012, there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015-April 2016 period coincided with an unusually high error rate. (Page 82)



(Page 85)

Of course DNC hires a former FBI "cyber guy" to protect their server. Shawn Henry is a Bob Mueller hire. Shawn Henry gave GRU the tools to hack their own AVP. Remember Shawn "You dont have a malware problem, you have an adversary one" https://t.co/1vk1VMNtUh — Michael Sheridan (@MJASheridan) July 14, 2018

Remember Soros is connected to all this. Other Crowdstrike fave is Dmitri Alperovitch who is with Atlantic Council with Soros. So we follow the money tp Pincus. Get a load of this gem! President of Warburg Pincus Timmy Geithner. https://t.co/6x56qffJOF — Michael Sheridan (@MJASheridan) July 14, 2018

The big daddy that ponied up for Shan Henry and Crowdstrike was none other than GOOGLE! Now Google Inc, Google Capital funded the company that just got hacked. GENIUS! https://t.co/7JlmrbTsi9 — Michael Sheridan (@MJASheridan) July 14, 2018

Via Marketswork:

Crowdstrike:

Dimitry Alperovich – Co-Founder and CTO. Crowdstrike “investigated” the hacking of the DNC’s servers. The FBI was refused access to independently examine the DNC servers. Former NSA experts later claim it wasn’t a hack, but a leak by someone with access to the DNC’s system. Alperovich is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council. Former McAfee Executive.

– Co-Founder and CTO. Crowdstrike “investigated” the hacking of the DNC’s servers. The FBI was refused access to independently examine the DNC servers. Former NSA experts later claim it wasn’t a hack, but a leak by someone with access to the DNC’s system. Alperovich is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council. Former McAfee Executive. George Kurtz – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Former McAfee Executive.

– Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Former McAfee Executive. Steven Chabinsky – Former General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer (9/12-4/16). Appointed by Obama to the Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity on April 18, 2016 – two months before Crowdstrike report. Former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division and FBI’s top cyber lawyer during Mueller’s tenure as FBI Director. Now a Partner at White & Case – a D.C. law firm.

– Former General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer (9/12-4/16). Appointed by Obama to the Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity on April 18, 2016 – two months before Crowdstrike report. Now a Partner at White & Case – a D.C. law firm. Shawn Henry – CSO and President of Crowdstrike Services since April 2012 FBI’s Executive Assistant Director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch – appointed by FBI Director Mueller.

– Robert Johnston – Principal Consultant & Incident Response Expert. Lead investigator on the DNC server investigation. Previously, Marine Corps captain in U.S. Cyber Command. Team Lead of 81 National Cyber Protection Team. Left Crowdstrike in August 2016 and co-founded cybersecurity firm Adlumin. The FBI has never spoken with Johnston.

– Principal Consultant & Incident Response Expert. Previously, Marine Corps captain in U.S. Cyber Command. Team Lead of 81 National Cyber Protection Team. Left Crowdstrike in August 2016 and co-founded cybersecurity firm Adlumin. Google invested $100 million in Crowdstrike in July 2015.

The timing between Admiral Rogers’ discovery of outside contractors and the sudden problems with the DNC Servers appears far too coincidental.

….Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

