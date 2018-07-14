FISA Abuse: It is the Risk, the Reality, and the Reason…

The prior use of FBI and NSA networks for metadata exploitation and political surveillance is what underlines all of the current activity taking place within the current political battle. Peel all of the layers of investigative schemes, intelligence deception, false and distracting media narratives -including Mueller- and what lies beneath it all is the weaponized use of database-collected material for political surveillance and exploitation.
It really is that simple.
Seriously. Every motive and every action and reaction is directly connected to the need to hide what was taking place in 2015 and 2016 between officials within the DOJ, FBI and U.S. intelligence community, and outside government “contractors” (Fusion GPS, Crowdstrike etc.) who were political operatives. Everything boils down to the common denominator of the abuse of the intelligence apparatus for political power.
There are a few intrepid researchers who have a solid understanding of the scheme, and more importantly all of the activity that has taken place in the FBI and DOJ-NSD effort to hide that scheme. Over at Marketswork: Jeff has a terrific timeline where he takes the latest Mueller Russian indictment claims, and overlays the FISA matrix. GO READ IT.
When you look at the timeline picture, and overlay the unlawful and illegal FISA-702(16)(17) users the picture is so clear it becomes silly to argue. The DOJ indicting 12 Russians based on forensic computer data evidence provided to the connected Mueller team by FBI contractor Crowdstrike takes on new levels of ass-covering. The motives are clear as day.
Crowdstrike was/is an FBI contractor. Crowdstrike, along with Fusion FPS, likely participated in the exploitation of the FISA database that NSA Director Mike Rogers shut down. Crowdstrike, operators and agents within the organization, could have even accessed the FBI/NSA database from servers connected to the DCCC, DNC and/or Clinton campaign. Looking at the timeline it certainly needs to be explored…. but who would do the investigation?
Consider this February 2017 article against the probability of Crowdstrike, as a 2015/2016 FBI contractor, having entry access to the FISA database:
WASHINGTON — The FBI did not examine the servers of the Democratic National Committee before issuing a report attributing the sweeping cyberintrusion to Russia-backed hackers, BuzzFeed News has learned.
Six months after the FBI first said it was investigating the hack of the Democratic National Committee’s computer network, the bureau has still not requested access to the hacked servers, a DNC spokesman said. No US government entity has run an independent forensic analysis on the system, one US intelligence official told BuzzFeed News.
“The DNC had several meetings with representatives of the FBI’s Cyber Division and its Washington (DC) Field Office, the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and it responded to a variety of requests for cooperation, but the FBI never requested access to the DNC’s computer servers,” Eric Walker, the DNC’s deputy communications director, told BuzzFeed News in an email.
The FBI has instead relied on computer forensics from a third-party tech security company, CrowdStrike, which first determined in May of last year that the DNC’s servers had been infiltrated by Russia-linked hackers, the U.S. intelligence official told BuzzFeed News.
“CrowdStrike is pretty good. There’s no reason to believe that anything that they have concluded is not accurate,” the intelligence official said, adding they were confident Russia was behind the widespread hacks.
The FBI declined to comment. (read more)
And the DOJ (Rosenstein/Mueller) is asserting an indictment based on forensic analysis from the same entities who were FBI contractors during “spygate”.? C’mon, ridiculous.
The motives here are beyond obvious:
NSA examined all queries using identifiers for “U.S. persons targeted using the [Redacted] tool in [Redacted] from November 1, 2015 to May 1, 2016.
“NSA estimates that approximately eighty-five percent of those queries, representing [Redacted] queries conducted by approximately [Redacted] targeted offices, were not compliant with the applicable minimization procedures.”
A non-compliance rate of 85% raises substantial questions about the propriety of using [Redacted] to query FISA data. While the government reports that it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of the number of non-compliant queries since 2012, there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015-April 2016 period coincided with an unusually high error rate. (Page 82)
Crowdstrike:
- Dimitry Alperovich – Co-Founder and CTO. Crowdstrike “investigated” the hacking of the DNC’s servers. The FBI was refused access to independently examine the DNC servers. Former NSA experts later claim it wasn’t a hack, but a leak by someone with access to the DNC’s system. Alperovich is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council. Former McAfee Executive.
- George Kurtz – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Former McAfee Executive.
- Steven Chabinsky – Former General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer (9/12-4/16). Appointed by Obama to the Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity on April 18, 2016 – two months before Crowdstrike report. Former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division and FBI’s top cyber lawyer during Mueller’s tenure as FBI Director. Now a Partner at White & Case – a D.C. law firm.
- Shawn Henry – CSO and President of Crowdstrike Services since April 2012. Previously the FBI’s Executive Assistant Director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch – appointed by FBI Director Mueller.
- Robert Johnston – Principal Consultant & Incident Response Expert. Lead investigator on the DNC server investigation. Previously, Marine Corps captain in U.S. Cyber Command. Team Lead of 81 National Cyber Protection Team. Left Crowdstrike in August 2016 and co-founded cybersecurity firm Adlumin. The FBI has never spoken with Johnston.
- Google invested $100 million in Crowdstrike in July 2015.
The timing between Admiral Rogers’ discovery of outside contractors and the sudden problems with the DNC Servers appears far too coincidental.
Thanks SD.
Yes, gratitude, Sundance 🇺🇸
We are more informed than many thanks to your research and analysis.
SD/Minnie, they keep dancing around the floor but never to the middle or crux of what they were doing – protecting, taking large amounts of money, covering their butts as well as politicians such as Hillary but others in the democrat party and Congress. Karma is slowly but surely catching up to these traitors!
Yes indeed, thanks.
On Fox News “Journal” show just now, Kimberly Strassell started by saying we’ll only find out what went down if PresTrump declassifies documents, “Congessional hearings won’t do it, as we saw this week when Peter Strzok declined to answer all bout about two questions”.
Host prompted her: “but didn’t we learn new information, Bruce Ohr yada yada”
And Kimberly says “Yes, that was one piece of NEW information, that Nellie Ohr was acting as a conduit between yada yada”
New information, my a$$.
Sundance has been describing Nellie Ohr’s role here for months, if not a year.
Being kind, perhaps it’s “new” in that it’s the first time it’s been portrayed on the record in a hearing and by the wider media.
But it reminds me how much we owe Sundance for being on the cutting edge of truth.
Server wasn’t secured because it would evidence direct access to NSA?
While the details are, as details always are, complex, the basic story is SIMPLE and POTUS TRUMP and his people have to state it aloud. Period.
Then, we have to hear the word SEDITION. Theses people have committed and are still in the process of committing, sedition, in their cover-up efforts, which include removing POTUS or, at the very least, making the Presidency inconsequential.
Yeah, the swamp cancer needs extensive surgery followed up by a lethal dose of Cobalt 60.
Great time for this article SD! I kept thinking about the “squirrel” analogy with all the Intelligence community…It comes down to how it all started – illegally…President Trump does know…can’t wait until it is fully exposed to all…
The MOAB to end all moabs, apocalyptic in strength.
Pray 🙏🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏
I’m sure Sessions will get right on this — not. Rosy Rod’s recent Russian shenanigans puts to rest any misconceptions that he’s a white hat playing 3d chess…
Stunning, Sundance. But I’m past furious. I’m at the Cold Anger stage along with millions of others. There isn’t enough room in a hundred GITMOs for those deserving such delicate attention.
Seems as though SPYGATE will make Nixon”s WATERGATE escapade look like child’s play in comparison. Apparently Team Obama instituted industrial scale snooping on the political opposition. It will all come out eventually but the wheels of justice are grinding along ever so slowly. Reminder to self ~ patience is a virtue. M A G A
Wonder if Mr. Alperovich is somehow connected to any of the Russian Oligarchs and their companies that the Treasury department sanctioned back in April?
I keep hearing President Trump knows. President Trump is merely biding his time and then he will declassify everything and right the ship. Well, if that’s the case, he better hurry up, because the midterms, more than likely to go Democrat, even by Fox polling standards, is going to grease the engine of impeachment, after which he us toast, the left will consolidate their power, an no arrogant deplorable who believes in Democracy will ever be able to drop a dime on them again.
Think about this. Donald Trump won the election despite massive voter fraud, the CIA, the FBI and who knows who else. That my friends is something to think about. As to the blue wave, that is ridiculous. i don’t care what Fox or anyone else says. There will be a wave al right. It will be more like a tsunami and it will be RED.
American Mongrel, probably will happen just before the Nov. election and throw the democrats/globalists/evil elites to the floor and stomp on them and hopefully off to the gallows asap!
One question;Where is Prestap in all of this?
They’re not just using the 702 access to target political opponents but to help serve donors and their various personal and corporate agenda. The entire FBI has been utilized as a tool to serve various political and financial agendas. With one phone call from the Hollywood studios to Obama, the FBI took out KimDotComs billion dollar file sharing business and imprisoned him drained his bank accounts all in a foreign country.
the scary part is they had Weiner’s laptops too??? crickets…the fact there is no chain of custody makes these indictments fantasy “stories”
“There are a few intrepid researchers who have a solid understanding of the scheme…”
Chief among those is our very own Sundance, to whom we owe a large debt of gratitude, along with all the other insightful dedicated hard-working Treepers.
Here’s to you all!
