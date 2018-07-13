President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May Hold a Joint Press Conference…

Following a bilateral meeting in Buckinghamshire, England, President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference.
Advertisements
Following a bilateral meeting in Buckinghamshire, England, President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference.
Media is upstaging Trump’s visit with queen with arrest of 12 Russian Hackers..
What Next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a smokescreen
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know but its so sick
Have to watch this on youtube to actually see it…
LikeLike
A Friday dump. It gives the libs the opportunity to up there election interference casualty count. Of course, no one on the Trump campaign charged with collusion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Made me so upset..I could handle that crap the biased media was saying –In fact put them put them on mute…but then they just cut it off.
LikeLike
They weren’t even sophisticated hacks getting Podesta to click on a link to change his password and give them access. As someone else said, too, the FBI never even checked out the DNC server. This whole thing smells fishy. Even Judge Napolitano is saying oh boy this is serious now. Mueller has been vindicated. Trump will have to ditch his “witch hunt” rhetoric. It’s BS to me to indict people who will never be hauled in for questioning.
LikeLike
In America one has the right to face their accusers.
The Confrontation Clause of the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution provides that “in all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right…to be confronted with the witnesses against him.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Napolitano actually say those things? He said (paraphrasing of course) that President Trump had to “ditch his witch hunt rhetoric” and that “Mueller had been vindicated?” I used to think he was a straight shooter, back when I actually watched FOX News……..which has been several years ago. The only TV programs I watch are documentaries I may find interesting, sporting events, and election coverage. This November should be the most entertaining, and satisfying, that I have seen in my lifetime – I’m hoping it will be anyway. If Napolitano actually said those things, it reveals that he is an America hating, Uniparty supporting schitthead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s NOT a hack if Paedosta gave his data or passwords to an email spoofing him.
It’s social engineering, known as Phishing. No breach of security was involved, merely stupidity on the part of Paedosta for replying to a mail where he didn’t bother to check the sender, subject, or content, or even the link itself (not hard to do, at all). Considering that it was for a password change, he should have been at LEAST a little bit careful/suspicious.
And this sort of thing is not new; it’s been happening since the BBS days in the 1980s, and probably before that with timeshare and even just phone calls, etc. and maybe even junkmail.
The DEMONcRATs and libturds just love to haul out the “hacking” term, as it makes them both a victim, and “technologically sophisticated” for having “identified” it as hacking.
Just like the Seth Rich and Climategate (1,2,3) leaks [H/T Harry Readme].
In truth, all it does is make them look all the more stupid, flailing in their fetid and fraudulent accusations and excuses…
LikeLike
To make meeting with Putin look bad. Chuck U also warned PDJT not to meet with Putin.
LikeLike
Muting the media was bad enough but to cut off the visit that was bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if Trump trolls this investigation by getting Putin to represent the 12 Russian Hackers? Say, in exchange for not being so hard on germany-russia oil gas trade.
LikeLike
I am sure PDJT will use the indictments to his advantage. Indictment timming also attempts cover for Strzok testimony.
LikeLike
So funny that Schumer thinks he can warn anyone!
LikeLike
Not arrest , merely indictment of imaginary people
LikeLike
it actually was upstaged in beginning with the words arrest and I was like 😮 Think it was cbs
I clicked off so quickly that I can’t really remember
LikeLike
Good move. IMO the average folks in the street have zero interest in the Russian nonsense. As for “ Judge” Nap..he is a joke, and of no consequence.
Russian interference was so “ yesterday’s news” except with the lunatics on the left.
Well done, switch off. Ignore it.
It’s the middle of July..the MSM is no longer omnipotent.
What I found most interesting about this presser was, the amount of belly laughs PDJT got with his humour.
This event was seen by many many people worldwide. How many know about these fictional Russian hackers? 😏
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many better legal pundits that are not compromised, sober and America First than Nappy.
LikeLike
Thumb in their eye that he’s meeting with Putin anyway!!
LikeLike
Never doubted for a minute. And TheLastDemocrat said above, PDJT will use this to his advantage.
LikeLike
Rosie had to do something to change the Strzok disaster from yesterday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe it.
LikeLike
Sp;orty–I think it is also toe get Putin upset before the Monday meeting.
LikeLike
President Putin is more likely rolling around laughing at the stupidity of the US media than getting upset about yet another Müller nothing burger that he is now serving up for a second time hoping that this time none of the individuals named will appear to fight him in court. Mind you, the names of the Russians are all probably fake as is his whole investigation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting that “We get along so well” today and “talk about trade” when that Sun interview just came out, huh…
Mrs May seems (note I said seems) quite pleased in this particular clip.
Perhaps she has not had time to read the Sun?
LikeLike
Perhaps Woody gave her a hug?😎
LikeLike
I think Trump probably told her exactly what he told the Sun. He said he has gotten to know her much better the last two days, plus he referenced several times that Brexit is a complicated issue. He gets it. She gets it. Did you?
LikeLike
Perhaps he played her the tape of the entire interview that he had with the Sun waste paper that masquerades as a newspaper here in the U.K.
LikeLike
12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election: https://www.bloombergquint.com/uselections/2018/07/13/mueller-indicts-12-russian-spies-for-hacking-in-2016-campaign
Rosenstein is holding a press conference.
LikeLike
From the article:
“He also said there’s no allegation in the indictment that any American was involved in the operation.”
Bloomburp quotes Eisenstein several times but leaves out the salient quote….
No votes were changed🤔
This is not news reporting, it is pure propaganda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
they are attempting to make themselves viable again after the “Rippers” testimony yesterday😎
LikeLike
I guess this is a pretty safe bet for Mueller. It does not involve any Americans, and the accused are unlikely to show up for trial. On the other hand, Russian shenanigans should come as no surprise. After all, we do it to others ourselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, the last time Russians were indited and not expected to show up. Didn’t Mueller get embarrassed by the Russians showing up, and the judge forcing him to produce?
LikeLike
Heartening that Trump can take a trip and turn the Socialist Freeloading on its head.
The Trump and May tag team made the Press look like Chumps. ‘We record all interviews now because of Fake News.’
I almost pity these vile media snakes, Naaaah! I love the black and blue marks Trump leaves after the media takes their shots at him.
And I don’t watch those Fake News Media Liars & Snakes shows.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I almost* felt embarrassed for the CNN reporter Trump belittled at the press conference.
LikeLike
Really?
I laughed.
LikeLike
I laughed, my wife laughed… I played it for strangers on my walk, they laughed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President Trump’s remark certainly makes this a wonderful Friday for the U.S.A. MAGA!
LikeLike
They are un-American…that was nothing as to what is coming.
MAGA
LikeLike
It was Acosta. Not to be embarassed. He does enough self embarrassment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fight it.
LikeLike
That wasn’t just some random “CNN reporter”.
It appeared to be none other than Mr. FakeNews, Jim Acosta.
LikeLike
So FBI has identified twelve RUSSIAN intelligence types that were responsible for the DNC server hack. Pretty d@mn good investigating considering that the FBI never had their hands on the server(s). And notice, that the indicted are all Russians – intelligence assets at that – so what are the chances that they will ever stand in front of an US judge? Looks like the DOJ has learned from Mueller’s mistake and made sure to indict someone that they will never have to prosecute. Bet the MSM makes a big deal out of this nothing burger.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They will use this as proof that Trump colluded w/Russias to interfere w/the election. Strozk almost came TOTALLY unglued when he talked about how much the Russians were having on the election.
LikeLike
Alright already. Geez.
This is the Trump May interview thread.
I won’t be led around by CNN nor by Rosenstein like they just put a ring in my nose.
Will yall?
Sure seems like it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh BTW there’s a thread for that RR crapo too if ya just gotta whine and get splodeyhead over his stupidity go there. Hard to believe people at CTH let that happen, but whatever trips your trigger…
Or whatever YOU ALLOW to trip your triggers.
Now lets talk about May n Trump, ‘kay?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gee, at 19 comments, I guess this was all talked out earlier. When it happened.
LikeLike
I like the cut of your gib, KBR…………..and I agree!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😁
LikeLike
That’s why we elected President Trump. Tell it like it is. Call out the fake news in front of the world. Gotta love this man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually sat down to watch this and was quite surprised. I have never gone out of my way to listen to PM May speak about anything but it sounded like a bit of our President had rubbed off on her. Maybe something in her morning cup of coffee. I guess we’ll see if she backs up her words.
President Trump on top of his game as usual. Scorching the media whores while flattering the host country. Also, I thought he was going to remind the Tommies of Dunkirk when he put the smackdown on the Jerry pipeline from Russia. “Horrible disgrace” It’s like he is Double Dog Daring poor Angela.
Just as good as a Trump rally… almost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was the coffee, maybe.
Or else she is still trying to make a show of how her “soft Brexit” (unreal Brexit) and the UK thus becoming a colony of EU/Germany is going to be “just brilliant, really.”
She must have got scared when her own side started bailing on her, and the Tories seem to have enough or nearly enough to vote no confidence.
So her main “show” will be pretending it does not affect her in the slightest. “Tata, Cheerio” all that rubbish. Until it DOES affect her.
LikeLike
Theresa sounded like SHE had changed her tune and was going hard Brexit now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mean realistically, she can save her nation by being a good ally with us or have her entire country go down because of the EU and the Muzzies.
The tell will be what she says after our President leaves.
Like Justin, he is real brave after the President leaves.
It’s called having “Phone Cajones” you are only brave from a distance
Hat Tip: To Berta on Two and a Half Men speaking to Alan about his only having courage with women over the phone.
Phone Cajones….😎
LikeLike
Phone-y cajones. Or none at all.
LikeLike
I agree. She can see what Trump is doing. She should be picking his brain (maybe she did). She’ll come out stronger and more popular. MBGA!
LikeLike
Hey, FoxNews, since John Roberts is defending CNN (FakeNews), send him back!
SPIT!
Couldn’t believe you hired him, anyway!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Smoke show of nothing. I hope Trump makes the call at strategic time to deal with Assange and get the real evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, lefties, Rosenstein says no Americans knowingly involved.
LikeLike
Loved when President Trump shut little Jimmy down, “CNN is fake news” that was great!!!😄👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always get a kick looking at President Trump’s face in certain photo’s
Looks like he’s thinking “I can’t believe I’ve got to stand shoulder to shoulder with globalist puppets & complete nitwits. None of them would last a day in my corporations”
It’s really got to be tough on him to be forced to act as if those people are actual leaders, when he knows they’re nothing of the sort
Then again, I do think he loves putting them in their place too
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read his expression the same as you do. I agree.
LikeLike
I think he also likes bringing people around to his way of thinking. If other countries run the way he’s running ours, it’s great for everybody!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just an FYI, Jim Acosta’s real name is Abilio, Abilio James Acosta, never knew this. Sarah should start using his real name, 😄😄😄 “Abilio”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many names today match traits.
Abilio sounds like able-lie-o/able liar. Acosta sure likes to accost people too.
Then the great Don Trump:
Don
“originally a title reserved for royalty, select nobles, and church hierarchs, it is now often used as a mark of esteem for a person of personal, social or official distinction…a person of significant wealth, or a noble”
Trump
The winning card, the trumpet call.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roddy is every bit the HS twerp we suspected. As Jessie Jackson chanted, “Keep Muh Russia Alive”
LikeLike
Wouldn’t it be neat if when the President comes back from the Russian meeting with the guys accused.
LikeLiked by 1 person