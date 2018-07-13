President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May Hold a Joint Press Conference…

Posted on July 13, 2018 by

Following a bilateral meeting in Buckinghamshire, England, President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference.

67 Responses to President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May Hold a Joint Press Conference…

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Media is upstaging Trump’s visit with queen with arrest of 12 Russian Hackers..
    What Next.

    • Sporty says:
      July 13, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      It’s a smokescreen

    • bullnuke says:
      July 13, 2018 at 12:29 pm

      A Friday dump. It gives the libs the opportunity to up there election interference casualty count. Of course, no one on the Trump campaign charged with collusion.

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        July 13, 2018 at 12:31 pm

        Made me so upset..I could handle that crap the biased media was saying –In fact put them put them on mute…but then they just cut it off.

    • Judiciary says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:20 pm

      They weren’t even sophisticated hacks getting Podesta to click on a link to change his password and give them access. As someone else said, too, the FBI never even checked out the DNC server. This whole thing smells fishy. Even Judge Napolitano is saying oh boy this is serious now. Mueller has been vindicated. Trump will have to ditch his “witch hunt” rhetoric. It’s BS to me to indict people who will never be hauled in for questioning.

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        July 13, 2018 at 1:27 pm

        In America one has the right to face their accusers.
        The Confrontation Clause of the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution provides that “in all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right…to be confronted with the witnesses against him.”

      • De Oppresso Libre says:
        July 13, 2018 at 2:14 pm

        Did Napolitano actually say those things? He said (paraphrasing of course) that President Trump had to “ditch his witch hunt rhetoric” and that “Mueller had been vindicated?” I used to think he was a straight shooter, back when I actually watched FOX News……..which has been several years ago. The only TV programs I watch are documentaries I may find interesting, sporting events, and election coverage. This November should be the most entertaining, and satisfying, that I have seen in my lifetime – I’m hoping it will be anyway. If Napolitano actually said those things, it reveals that he is an America hating, Uniparty supporting schitthead.

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        July 13, 2018 at 2:41 pm

        It’s NOT a hack if Paedosta gave his data or passwords to an email spoofing him.

        It’s social engineering, known as Phishing. No breach of security was involved, merely stupidity on the part of Paedosta for replying to a mail where he didn’t bother to check the sender, subject, or content, or even the link itself (not hard to do, at all). Considering that it was for a password change, he should have been at LEAST a little bit careful/suspicious.

        And this sort of thing is not new; it’s been happening since the BBS days in the 1980s, and probably before that with timeshare and even just phone calls, etc. and maybe even junkmail.

        The DEMONcRATs and libturds just love to haul out the “hacking” term, as it makes them both a victim, and “technologically sophisticated” for having “identified” it as hacking.
        Just like the Seth Rich and Climategate (1,2,3) leaks [H/T Harry Readme].

        In truth, all it does is make them look all the more stupid, flailing in their fetid and fraudulent accusations and excuses…

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:24 pm

      To make meeting with Putin look bad. Chuck U also warned PDJT not to meet with Putin.

    • nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      Not arrest , merely indictment of imaginary people

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        July 13, 2018 at 1:46 pm

        it actually was upstaged in beginning with the words arrest and I was like 😮 Think it was cbs
        I clicked off so quickly that I can’t really remember

        • dekester says:
          July 13, 2018 at 2:07 pm

          Good move. IMO the average folks in the street have zero interest in the Russian nonsense. As for “ Judge” Nap..he is a joke, and of no consequence.

          Russian interference was so “ yesterday’s news” except with the lunatics on the left.

          Well done, switch off. Ignore it.

          It’s the middle of July..the MSM is no longer omnipotent.

          What I found most interesting about this presser was, the amount of belly laughs PDJT got with his humour.

          This event was seen by many many people worldwide. How many know about these fictional Russian hackers? 😏

          God bless PDJT

    • Amy2 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 2:17 pm

      Thumb in their eye that he’s meeting with Putin anyway!!

  2. Sporty says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Rosie had to do something to change the Strzok disaster from yesterday.

  3. KBR says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Interesting that “We get along so well” today and “talk about trade” when that Sun interview just came out, huh…

    Mrs May seems (note I said seems) quite pleased in this particular clip.
    Perhaps she has not had time to read the Sun?

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:23 pm

      Perhaps Woody gave her a hug?😎

    • Amy2 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 2:19 pm

      I think Trump probably told her exactly what he told the Sun. He said he has gotten to know her much better the last two days, plus he referenced several times that Brexit is a complicated issue. He gets it. She gets it. Did you?

    • svenwg says:
      July 13, 2018 at 2:27 pm

      Perhaps he played her the tape of the entire interview that he had with the Sun waste paper that masquerades as a newspaper here in the U.K.

      Like

  4. ScarletPimpernel says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election: https://www.bloombergquint.com/uselections/2018/07/13/mueller-indicts-12-russian-spies-for-hacking-in-2016-campaign

    Rosenstein is holding a press conference.

    • Sy_N_Tist says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      From the article:

      “He also said there’s no allegation in the indictment that any American was involved in the operation.”

      Bloomburp quotes Eisenstein several times but leaves out the salient quote….

      No votes were changed🤔

      This is not news reporting, it is pure propaganda.

    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      July 13, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      I guess this is a pretty safe bet for Mueller. It does not involve any Americans, and the accused are unlikely to show up for trial. On the other hand, Russian shenanigans should come as no surprise. After all, we do it to others ourselves.

      Liked by 1 person

      • RedBrooke37 says:
        July 13, 2018 at 2:39 pm

        Remember, the last time Russians were indited and not expected to show up. Didn’t Mueller get embarrassed by the Russians showing up, and the judge forcing him to produce?

  5. MVW says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Heartening that Trump can take a trip and turn the Socialist Freeloading on its head.

    The Trump and May tag team made the Press look like Chumps. ‘We record all interviews now because of Fake News.’

    I almost pity these vile media snakes, Naaaah! I love the black and blue marks Trump leaves after the media takes their shots at him.

    And I don’t watch those Fake News Media Liars & Snakes shows.

  6. Rhoda R says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    So FBI has identified twelve RUSSIAN intelligence types that were responsible for the DNC server hack. Pretty d@mn good investigating considering that the FBI never had their hands on the server(s). And notice, that the indicted are all Russians – intelligence assets at that – so what are the chances that they will ever stand in front of an US judge? Looks like the DOJ has learned from Mueller’s mistake and made sure to indict someone that they will never have to prosecute. Bet the MSM makes a big deal out of this nothing burger.

    Liked by 6 people

    • 4sure says:
      July 13, 2018 at 12:58 pm

      They will use this as proof that Trump colluded w/Russias to interfere w/the election. Strozk almost came TOTALLY unglued when he talked about how much the Russians were having on the election.

  7. KBR says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Alright already. Geez.

    This is the Trump May interview thread.

    I won’t be led around by CNN nor by Rosenstein like they just put a ring in my nose.

    Will yall?
    Sure seems like it.

  8. bullnuke says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    That’s why we elected President Trump. Tell it like it is. Call out the fake news in front of the world. Gotta love this man.

  9. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    I actually sat down to watch this and was quite surprised. I have never gone out of my way to listen to PM May speak about anything but it sounded like a bit of our President had rubbed off on her. Maybe something in her morning cup of coffee. I guess we’ll see if she backs up her words.
    President Trump on top of his game as usual. Scorching the media whores while flattering the host country. Also, I thought he was going to remind the Tommies of Dunkirk when he put the smackdown on the Jerry pipeline from Russia. “Horrible disgrace” It’s like he is Double Dog Daring poor Angela.
    Just as good as a Trump rally… almost.

    • KBR says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:36 pm

      It was the coffee, maybe.

      Or else she is still trying to make a show of how her “soft Brexit” (unreal Brexit) and the UK thus becoming a colony of EU/Germany is going to be “just brilliant, really.”

      She must have got scared when her own side started bailing on her, and the Tories seem to have enough or nearly enough to vote no confidence.

      So her main “show” will be pretending it does not affect her in the slightest. “Tata, Cheerio” all that rubbish. Until it DOES affect her.

      Like

  10. The Boss says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Theresa sounded like SHE had changed her tune and was going hard Brexit now.

    Liked by 1 person

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:38 pm

      I mean realistically, she can save her nation by being a good ally with us or have her entire country go down because of the EU and the Muzzies.

      The tell will be what she says after our President leaves.

      Like Justin, he is real brave after the President leaves.

      It’s called having “Phone Cajones” you are only brave from a distance

      Hat Tip: To Berta on Two and a Half Men speaking to Alan about his only having courage with women over the phone.

      Phone Cajones….😎

    • Amy2 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      I agree. She can see what Trump is doing. She should be picking his brain (maybe she did). She’ll come out stronger and more popular. MBGA!

      Like

    July 13, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Hey, FoxNews, since John Roberts is defending CNN (FakeNews), send him back!

    SPIT!

    Couldn’t believe you hired him, anyway!

  12. Trump Train says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Smoke show of nothing. I hope Trump makes the call at strategic time to deal with Assange and get the real evidence.

  13. Judiciary says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Hey, lefties, Rosenstein says no Americans knowingly involved.

  14. maggiemoowho says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Loved when President Trump shut little Jimmy down, “CNN is fake news” that was great!!!😄👍

  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    I always get a kick looking at President Trump’s face in certain photo’s

    Looks like he’s thinking “I can’t believe I’ve got to stand shoulder to shoulder with globalist puppets & complete nitwits. None of them would last a day in my corporations”

    It’s really got to be tough on him to be forced to act as if those people are actual leaders, when he knows they’re nothing of the sort

    Then again, I do think he loves putting them in their place too

  16. maggiemoowho says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Just an FYI, Jim Acosta’s real name is Abilio, Abilio James Acosta, never knew this. Sarah should start using his real name, 😄😄😄 “Abilio”

    • KBR says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:55 pm

      So many names today match traits.
      Abilio sounds like able-lie-o/able liar. Acosta sure likes to accost people too.

      Then the great Don Trump:
      Don
      “originally a title reserved for royalty, select nobles, and church hierarchs, it is now often used as a mark of esteem for a person of personal, social or official distinction…a person of significant wealth, or a noble”

      Trump
      The winning card, the trumpet call.

  17. Apfelcobbler says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Roddy is every bit the HS twerp we suspected. As Jessie Jackson chanted, “Keep Muh Russia Alive”

  18. Karmaisabitch says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Wouldn’t it be neat if when the President comes back from the Russian meeting with the guys accused.

