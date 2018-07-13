Nigel Farage Discusses President Trump U.K. Visit and Accompanying Truth Bombs Over Brexit…

Posted on July 13, 2018 by

British leader of Brexit, Nigel Farage, appears on Fox News Morning to discuss the ongoing visit by U.S. President Donald Trump and the issues surrounding a bilateral U.S./U.K. trade deal.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Brexit, Economy, European Union, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to Nigel Farage Discusses President Trump U.K. Visit and Accompanying Truth Bombs Over Brexit…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    July 13, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Boris for PM.

    That is all.

    First?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      July 13, 2018 at 12:34 pm

      The voters in England NOT getting the Brexit they voted for sounds like voters in America NOT getting what they voted for. Commies are commies, no matter where they reside.

      And Trump is reshaping foreign policy like no one in history. And Chairman XI and Putin are taking notice. OF That, you can be certain. They are thinking, “Damn, if Trump deals w/his friends like this to MAGA, how will he deal w/his enemies.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Angry Dumbo says:
        July 13, 2018 at 12:48 pm

        “The voters in England NOT getting the Brexit they voted for sounds like voters in America NOT getting what they voted for. Commies are commies, no matter where they reside.”

        BAMN – what they stand for, never forget.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • trapper says:
        July 13, 2018 at 1:35 pm

        I think they have already seen how he deals with his enemies (bombs in Syria, obliteration of 200 Russian mercenaries who had the bad judgment to attack American forces) and have come to the conclusion he does not bluff. When he threatens to turn Nork into a smoldering radioactive cinder, they can assume that is exactly what he will do.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  2. SharonKinDC says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    I’d prefer Rees-Mogg, but Boris is likely the one who could win.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wjb105 says:
      July 13, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      Yes Rees-Mogg is very good. He looks English and he sounds English. Watched a speech of him on Brexit only an Englishman could have given. But is England still English enough for a real Englishman?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • kevin king says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:10 pm

      Mogg is a real Tory, which is why he will never be PM. Come next election there will be a big surprise for the Tories and Labour. Many of us will be voting either UKIP, For Britain or the English Democrats.The issue we have is our electoral voting system – first past the post, which makes it very difficult for small parties to get a foothold, as opposed to the BRD where as long as you get 5 percent of the national vote you are guaranteed seats in the Bundestag.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Paul B. says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Why not Nigel? He’s fearless, and I don’t recall ever hearing him off-key. Johnson might be alright, but he seems an opportunist. The Brits had better do something fast.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Tiana says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    “It took a long time… but Boris did back BREXIT…”
    ________________________________________

    I think those were the words of Nigel… maybe Boris is not as strongly invested in BREXIT as he tells people… and why did he not stay and continue to fight for the people?…

    I am not sure that you want to promote somebody to PM to do a job that he was not able to do in a lower position… he does not appear to have the persuasion power it takes to make things happen… IMHO…

    but I have to admit I probably don’t know enough about the situation in Great Britain, since there is so much just to keep up with what is going on in our own political arena…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Boris is a complete buffoon, but a lot of people really love him. He’s very intelligent, witty, but also a bit of an upper-class twit! I think he’d probably do as well as any others, but I would love for Nigel Farage to be PM. I’ve always loved listening to his speeches giving the EU hell!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:00 pm

      HMM, maybe this one.

      Like

      Reply
    • LondonJazzCollector says:
      July 13, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      A “Complete buffoon”? “Upper class twit”? Lazy media memes. Stick to watching soaps love, you are out of your depth in politics.

      Like

      Reply
      • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
        July 13, 2018 at 2:10 pm

        Excuse me, I lived in the U.K. for over 10 years, and my DH is from there! I know a lot about old Boris, from his sports acumen to his philandering.
        Those “Lazy Media Memes” you speak of are not MY opinions, just what I perceived as the opinions of many people when I lived there. I actually like the guy, but don’t know him personally. He is yours to deal with, not mine.

        Like

        Reply
  6. CM-TX says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    | Crowd Size at the Free Tommy Robinson Protest compared to the Trump Protest | [UK]

    Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/8yj4nf/crowd_size_at_the_free_tommy_robinson_protest/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    I’m hoping for a big showing tomorrow for this March for Trump in London.

    A big, peaceful march that shows the EU Globalists and the whole world just how much support there is for freedom.

    Pray, everyone!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. GB Bari says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    I trust President Trump to forge the best possible deal for the US and walk away from anything that isn’t reciprocal, fair and balanced.

    Beyond that, my mama taught me if I can’t say anything good about someone then best to say nothing. So I’ll leave assessment of the UK leadership up to others more familiar with their culture and mindset. I look at where they’ve come from and where they’re headed and I am completely flummoxed.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
      July 13, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      I lived there and it completely has me flummoxed as well, GB. I really don’t think my family will ever go back unless a lot of changes occur.

      Like

      Reply
      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        July 13, 2018 at 2:28 pm

        It’s been changing since at least the early 1960s, so it won’t change overnight. I think it CAN change, but it will be a lot of work, as it is also a large and deep swamp, and many of the leaders of the globalists (banksters, illuminati, whatever) are in England.

        The “Mountbattys” are also no help…

        Like

        Reply
  9. elena19501deplorable says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Besides of everything great our president does on this trip, I want him to help us to free Tommy Robinson.Please, Mr President!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s