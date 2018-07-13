Nigel Farage Discusses President Trump U.K. Visit and Accompanying Truth Bombs Over Brexit…

British leader of Brexit, Nigel Farage, appears on Fox News Morning to discuss the ongoing visit by U.S. President Donald Trump and the issues surrounding a bilateral U.S./U.K. trade deal.
Boris for PM.
The voters in England NOT getting the Brexit they voted for sounds like voters in America NOT getting what they voted for. Commies are commies, no matter where they reside.
And Trump is reshaping foreign policy like no one in history. And Chairman XI and Putin are taking notice. OF That, you can be certain. They are thinking, “Damn, if Trump deals w/his friends like this to MAGA, how will he deal w/his enemies.
“The voters in England NOT getting the Brexit they voted for sounds like voters in America NOT getting what they voted for. Commies are commies, no matter where they reside.”
BAMN – what they stand for, never forget.
I think they have already seen how he deals with his enemies (bombs in Syria, obliteration of 200 Russian mercenaries who had the bad judgment to attack American forces) and have come to the conclusion he does not bluff. When he threatens to turn Nork into a smoldering radioactive cinder, they can assume that is exactly what he will do.
I’d prefer Rees-Mogg, but Boris is likely the one who could win.
Yes Rees-Mogg is very good. He looks English and he sounds English. Watched a speech of him on Brexit only an Englishman could have given. But is England still English enough for a real Englishman?
Just like being American is hardly enough for a real American, huh?
Mogg is a real Tory, which is why he will never be PM. Come next election there will be a big surprise for the Tories and Labour. Many of us will be voting either UKIP, For Britain or the English Democrats.The issue we have is our electoral voting system – first past the post, which makes it very difficult for small parties to get a foothold, as opposed to the BRD where as long as you get 5 percent of the national vote you are guaranteed seats in the Bundestag.
Why not Nigel? He’s fearless, and I don’t recall ever hearing him off-key. Johnson might be alright, but he seems an opportunist. The Brits had better do something fast.
“It took a long time… but Boris did back BREXIT…”
I think those were the words of Nigel… maybe Boris is not as strongly invested in BREXIT as he tells people… and why did he not stay and continue to fight for the people?…
I am not sure that you want to promote somebody to PM to do a job that he was not able to do in a lower position… he does not appear to have the persuasion power it takes to make things happen… IMHO…
but I have to admit I probably don’t know enough about the situation in Great Britain, since there is so much just to keep up with what is going on in our own political arena…
President Trump has completely CHANGED the BREXIT GAME:
• Now it’s who’s going to pull off the HARDER Brexit.
• And it’s what’s PM May’s Trump Card if the EU Obstructs.
Boris is a complete buffoon, but a lot of people really love him. He’s very intelligent, witty, but also a bit of an upper-class twit! I think he’d probably do as well as any others, but I would love for Nigel Farage to be PM. I’ve always loved listening to his speeches giving the EU hell!
HMM, maybe this one.
A “Complete buffoon”? “Upper class twit”? Lazy media memes. Stick to watching soaps love, you are out of your depth in politics.
Excuse me, I lived in the U.K. for over 10 years, and my DH is from there! I know a lot about old Boris, from his sports acumen to his philandering.
Those “Lazy Media Memes” you speak of are not MY opinions, just what I perceived as the opinions of many people when I lived there. I actually like the guy, but don’t know him personally. He is yours to deal with, not mine.
| Crowd Size at the Free Tommy Robinson Protest compared to the Trump Protest | [UK]
Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/8yj4nf/crowd_size_at_the_free_tommy_robinson_protest/
😁 Another angle:
Source:
There was another gathering around Trafalgar Square. May have more people, but I swear they protestors were circling the block or something. Very odd.
The balloon fans were probably non-natives queued up at a Kebap stand there…
I’m hoping for a big showing tomorrow for this March for Trump in London.
A big, peaceful march that shows the EU Globalists and the whole world just how much support there is for freedom.
Pray, everyone!
I trust President Trump to forge the best possible deal for the US and walk away from anything that isn’t reciprocal, fair and balanced.
Beyond that, my mama taught me if I can’t say anything good about someone then best to say nothing. So I’ll leave assessment of the UK leadership up to others more familiar with their culture and mindset. I look at where they’ve come from and where they’re headed and I am completely flummoxed.
I lived there and it completely has me flummoxed as well, GB. I really don’t think my family will ever go back unless a lot of changes occur.
It’s been changing since at least the early 1960s, so it won’t change overnight. I think it CAN change, but it will be a lot of work, as it is also a large and deep swamp, and many of the leaders of the globalists (banksters, illuminati, whatever) are in England.
The “Mountbattys” are also no help…
Besides of everything great our president does on this trip, I want him to help us to free Tommy Robinson.Please, Mr President!
