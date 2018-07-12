Righteous – Louie Gohmert Tells FBI Agent Peter Strzok He’s a Liar – “Did You Use That Smirk When You Lied To Your Wife”…

Wolverine Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) had a fiery exchange with FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok during today’s joint hearing with the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committees.

Mr. Gohmert dispatched all the nonsense, looked weasel Strzok straight in the eyes and called him a lying liar who lies. Epic in the scale of brutal honesty…. Louie Gohmert was plumb-mad-dog angry; and within his direct assertion of everything everyone knows to be true: “did you use that smirk when you lied to your wife”? Gohmert sent the Democrats into fits of spontaneous combustion.

