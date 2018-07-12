Righteous – Louie Gohmert Tells FBI Agent Peter Strzok He’s a Liar – “Did You Use That Smirk When You Lied To Your Wife”…

Wolverine Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) had a fiery exchange with FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok during today’s joint hearing with the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committees.
Mr. Gohmert dispatched all the nonsense, looked weasel Strzok straight in the eyes and called him a lying liar who lies. Epic in the scale of brutal honesty…. Louie Gohmert was plumb-mad-dog angry; and within his direct assertion of everything everyone knows to be true: “did you use that smirk when you lied to your wife”? Gohmert sent the Democrats into fits of spontaneous combustion.
Strzok lost all credibility with his affair and then trying to say he has always been truthful.
Having an affair used to be grounds for losing your clearance(s).
Why?
Because if a person can blithely betray their sworn oaths of allegiance of love and fidelity to the spouse and the parent of their children, how easy would it be for them to betray their oath of fidelity to “… uphold the US Constitution, and defend against all enemies, both foreign and domestic” ?
Nowadays, it is ignored, mostly after the Slick Willy era.
“Security” also changed the question from “have you ever taken a controlled substance…” to “In the last 5 years, while on duty, have you used a controlled substance…”
I asked my polygrapher, “Does that mean we are allowed to use controlled substances in our off-duty time and keep our clearance?” His answer was “Yes.”
Golly, the Leftists have had an impact!
Now another Dem complaining about children, GOD have merci and throw some brain on these democrats
Raskin, from whatever state he is where actually people voted for this s…, in my humble opinion, what where they thinking?
Just canceled a newspaper as they chose to pick a certain ex-minister to pay him for opinion pieces.
Dem from Maryland- there is your answer.
Actually I envy you Americans because of your “checks and balances” as we do not have that in Germany, although it is not working even in the US as it is plain to see, it does showcases the biases and truthfulness of each political person in senate and congress and that possibility of that to be seen in public on TV is more than remote in Germany.
One of the Repubs actually adminished Strzok for saying deomocracy. He pointed out the US was a republic and the ability to vote and electoral College actually keeps the checks and balances.
Yeah, I saw that, great having this lecturing weasel Strzok “I would say to you…” being lectured, great laugh
Nothing like a brain dead Progressive denying all evidence presented… Or more likely a PAID Correct the Record Bot.
LOL…
This was awesome! Way to go Louie!
Go Louie !
Go Louie !
Give it to that smirking piece of sh*t !
Off Topic here but I thought perhaps some would like to hear what is happening outside the circus today. Just heard on our news that we had a threat of vehicle ramming in Toronto Ontario and police are out in full force in the downtown area where the CN Tower is also Rogers Center where they are expecting 60,000 people at an event tonight. I pray to God nothing happens but with that incident a few months ago where a vehicle slammed into pedestrians on a busy downtown street is scary. Trudope of course is not concerned with these happenings in the last while he loves his refugees. Diversity is our strength!! BS. Please pray for us.
Donna, Buy more ammo. You’re going to need it.
Signed, A Southern Friend.
Strozk is a LIAR
“…looked weasel Strzok straight in the eyes and called him a lying liar who lies.”
– SD
Apparently, Strzok is a Jedi Master of weaselness. The farce be within him.
And he has a wife and a gummy lover ! ?
How low will some women go ?
Well if they were in fact having an affair, I’m sure they could only perform if a picture of Hildabeast was on the ceiling. He probably called her guminess his little Hildog.
Thank you Louie. Bonnie Watson-Coleman – the gentle “lady” from NJ has a lot of nerve saying Judge Gomert went off his meds. Before she went into Congress, one of her last F You’s to the residents of NJ was a new law that businesses are not allowed to ask criminal history of job applicants. The companies can get a big fine if they ask criminal history. They can only ask it at the point of offering someone a job. I imagine if they don’t give them the job there will be another fine. Bonnie W-C pushed through this law because both of her sons are criminals. I have more stories than this about her. What a piece of work.
NJ, you spelled work wrong.
She really endeared herself when first elected in ’16; refusing to attend PDTs Inauguration.
That played well in Trenton. Didn’t her sons do time for armed robbery?
Loving This , sundance ! Thank You for Sharing this with us All 💗
Concerned Citizen: “Strzok’s not ever going to get away with no indictment, right? Right?!”
Q-Anon: “No. No he won’t. We have Sessions (and Huber), and 50K sealed indictments”
#Patience GrassHopper
#45D Chess
Of course we all know nothing is going to happen to Strzok or any of the rest of them because who is going to prosecute it and where? That’s why Rep Gohmert is such a jewel, he “double tapped” that SOB with some Texas justice.
I have only watched the hearing since watching this op clip.
I am STUNNED! All of the dims are more disgusting that stroke!
Swamp doesn’t need draining, it needs a MOAB!
Why are we always giving them a stage?
Perhaps, while President Trump is in the UK, Little Kim, the Rocket man, can do one more practice and hit that big target in DC.
GC, Agreed but please give the Trumpians a heads up.
Kudos to Louie Louie for “whiskey throttling” smarmy strzok
Time to shut the Federal Bureau of Insurgency down. I’m sure there are decent agents. Still if Strzok, Comey, and Mueller are any indication of what rises to the top; time to just pull the plug. Quite frankly the budget Dept of Rod Rosenstein can be cut by 7/8’s while they are at it. Too bad we don’t have a worthy GOP. Anyway, Strzok is a frighteningly, demonic little man. Hope the wife is suing for a divorce.
Divorce? My life experience tells me that they probably deserve each other, just who would marry such a weasel?
So how much money did the Democrats get for allowing the sale of U.S. Uranium assets to the Russians during the Obama Administration? We know the Clinton Foundation got millions from the sale of U.S. assets. Was information concerning Uranium 1 on the sexual predator Anthony Weiner’s computer? Why did Peter Strzok fail to investigate info on the Weiner laptop and other devices? What information was he and FBI and DOJ biggies protecting?
Does Peter Strzok’s behavior and texts with Lisa Page indicate an unbiased person? Does his burying of info on Weiner’s laptop indicate a grand coverup?
Cool theater but no consequences.
Holy cow!!! More popcorn, this is getting interesting!!!
A member of the House Committee on the Judiciary said during a hearing Thursday that a government watchdog found that nearly all of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails were sent to a foreign entity and that the FBI didn’t follow-up on that finding.
Gohmert: You said earlier in this hearing you were concerned about a hostile foreign power affecting the election. Do you recall the former Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough having an investigation into an anomaly found on Hillary Clinton’s emails?
Let me refresh your memory. The Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough sent his investigator Frank Rucker along with an IGIC attorney Janette McMillan to brief you and Dean Chapelle and two other FBI personnel who I won’t name at this time, about an anomaly they had found on Hillary Clinton’s emails that were going to the private unauthorized server that you were supposed to be investigating?
Strzok: I remember meeting Mr. Rucker on either one or two occasions. I do not recall the specific content or discussions.
Gohmert: Mr. Rucker reported to those of you, the four of you there, in the presence of the ICIG attorney, that they had found this anomaly on Hillary Clinton’s emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list. It was a compartmentalized bit of information that was sending it to an unauthorized source. Do you recall that?
Strozk: Sir, I don’t.
Gohmert: He went on the explain it. And you didn’t say anything, you thanked him, you shook his hand. The problem is it was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia and from what you’ve said here, you did nothing more than nod and shake the man’s hand when you didn’t seem to be all that concerned about our national integrity of our election when it was involving Hillary Clinton. So the forensic examination was done by the ICIG — and they can document that — but you were given that information and you did nothing with it. And one of the things I found most egregious with Mr. Horowitz’s testimony, and — by the way Mr. Horowitz got a call four times from someone wanting to brief him about this, and he never returned the call.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/12/ig-clinton-foreign-emails/
Great you picked that up. Looks like something else (Awan bros?) could still be cooking on the backburner.
Gohmert broke Strzok.
From this point on everything change. Other congressmen spoke more forceful truth, but Gohmert is a strong Christian and nows God’s truth and God reveals lies to him also. Gohmert spoke Truth in righteous indignation. Thank you Mr. Gohmert.
Louie is a person who I know.
I’m in Delta County Texas
Big in Republican Party local and state.
Congressman Gomert knows the Texas way!
Chuck Re-todd…… today is a big win for the president
That “STARE DOWN” THAT Louie was doing the whole time the demwits heads were exploding, with the weasel, WAS A SITE TO BEHOLD!! His head never moved, eyes never moved, stared dead straight to Struck Stroke (as Rush calls him!)!!! It was priceless!! The cherry on top of the whooping he laid on the weasel!!!!
Strzok is a POS liar. He is a traitor to this country. He needs to be indicted and jailed.
Evil evil bastard.
Yayyyy Louie!! Evidently they had all agreed not to reference the relationship between Strzok and Page as all of the earlier testimonies referred to her as … er … “your associate” until Louie Gohmert called a spade a spade. Strzok, the so-called “man of extreme honor”, is not the least bit honorable and we’re all sick of looking the other way. Bring it on!!
The hearings today were literally revolting. Dims did quite a job of clinging together, but Lord they sounded stupid. I wasn’t actually watching but had it on in the background, and amazing how predictable the questions were from those lib states.
Rep. Gohmert is a classic. I like him because he is a classic original southern conservative democrat in the traditional sense of what the party used to be like.
Goodlatte needs to drop the hammer on the noise sources disrupting the hearings.
One warning. Then summary trebuchet.
There is a “narcissistic smirk” sometimes called the “sociopath smile” if you do a search there are many interesting hits. Here’s just one for example:
Sorry, I meant to paste this link instead of the one above:
It seems incredible, the lady from Texas seems to me such a no-brainer…….I am speechless
I no longer think anyone will face conventional justice (i.e., the inside of a prison cell) for their crimes. Still, today has to be a watershed moment. The conniving Strzok thinks he’s too clever by half. Yet, he has been exposed for the lying liar that he is. I have to believe that the only thing many Americans will find more revolting that his performance will be the awful behavior of democrats.
So unconventional justice may have to do – this event lighting a match to the mid terms and gaining Senate seats that will put PDJT in the driver’s seat. Let’s face it, he can’t fire Sessions or Rosenstein right now because of too little support from Senate Republicans. Let him gain four or five seats and the entire equation changes.
In the meantime reputations of the conspirators head towards the gutter – a deserved outcome.
But it would be cruelly ironic if the ONLY person seeing the inside of jail cell is poor old Paul Manafort… But with 55 or more Senate seats, clemency is almost surely in his future…..
Pls do not feel sorry for a tax evader like Manafort, he deserved what is coming to him, it is unrelated to Trump and only of his own making at least since 2005!
If I could have asked the “special” Agent Strzok Peter questions, I would have asked:
“As the ‘number 2’ of FBI Counter Intelligence at the time, are you proud of your part, and the overall FBI and DoJ part in, for the first time in history, using the FISA Court to secure the necessary Title 1 indictment of an innocent US Citizen, Carter Page, that you framed as a Russian Spy, so that you and the FBI CI, and the DoJ could harness the power of the CIA and NSA to capture all communications by one party’s candidate, but not the other party?”
[Strzok tells his filibuster lies]
“Agent Strzok, are you proud of being part and parcel of the first FBI and DoJ that continued to surveil the duly elected President, both during the transition, and even after the inauguration?”
[Strzok lies some more]
“Do you understand why these manifest actions and results might be a problem for Americans who see this, and tie it directly to you, and to the other FBI and DoJ leadership that made this happen?”
[Agent Strzok filibusters an answer.]
“Thank you for lying to me directly. Chairman, I yield back the balance of my time.”
He looks like a vampire in that picture. Very sinister.
Well, I’m glad this circus is pleasing to the masses. /sarc
Now wander of to Fox News and Limbaugh like good little lemmings.
Save your breath comrade you might need it for things coming at your Democrats party and CNN/MSM surprise downfall.
Watching Strzok during the hearing with his head on a forward angle, looking with his eyes to the top of the eye sockets and his facial expressions told me all I needed to know about him.
Haven’t heard a peep from either of the lovebirds 💕 spouses. Funny, No?
Almost like maybe they were not having an affair and this story is just cover, huh?
I was listening on the radio and loudly clapped and cheered when Louis Gohmert said that. Ha ha!
Where was Mrs. Strzok? Why didn’t she attend the hearing with her husband? I’m sure that he could use some moral support .
She could do some ‘splainin’ about how she got the job as associate director SEC Enforcement Division on October 14, 2016. A payoff to Strzok? As long as they stay married, she can’t be forced to testify against him.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/270723/strzoks-smirk-daniel-greenfield
Strzok is a snarky lying bastard.
