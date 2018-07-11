President Trump and Chancellor Merkel BiLat During NATO Summit…

Earlier this morning President Trump stunned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with the atomic sledgehammer of truth. Stoltenberg never recovered. The issue was/is NATO asking the U.S. for defense against Russia while the NATO member nations, driven by the construct of Germany, finance Russia through energy purchases.

Then comes the Angela Merkel bi-lateral meeting.

.

[Transcript 3:45 P.M. CEST] – PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re having a great meeting. We’re discussing military expenditure. We’re talking about trade. We have a very, very good relationship with the Chancellor. We have a tremendous relationship with Germany. They’ve made tremendous — you’ve had tremendous success and I congratulate you. Tremendous success. And I believe that our trade will increase and lots of other things will increase. But we’ll see what happens over the next period of a few months.

CHANCELLOR MERKEL: (As interpreted.) Well, let me say that I am very pleased, indeed, to have this opportunity here for this exchange of views. And, indeed, we had an opportunity to have an exchange about economic developments, on issues such as migration, and also the future of our trade relations.

We also briefly touched upon the upcoming trips of the President. And let me say that I’m very much looking forward to further extending our exchanges in the future and enhancing them. I think they’re very important to have those exchanges together. Because after all, we are partners, we are good partners, and we wish to continue to cooperate in the future.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Okay, thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

Q Did you discuss the gas pipeline?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes.

Q (Inaudible.)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We discussed that. Thank you very much.

END 3:47 P.M. CEST

…”Germany is totally controlled by Russia, because they will be getting from 60 to 70 percent of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline. And you tell me if that’s appropriate, because I think it’s not, and I think it’s a very bad thing for NATO and I don’t think it should have happened.”.. ~President Trump

Chancellor Merkel was ‘triggered‘… President Trump was not supposed to point out the truth about the financial relationship between Russia and Germany. Germany funds Russia and simultaneously asks the U.S. to spend money protecting them from Russia.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has turned off nuclear energy development, banned fracking, and has almost no wind/solar development. The primary way Germany keep the lights on, and manufacturing continuing, is Russian gas. Simultaneously Germany gives subsidies for the industrial use of electricity.

Germany buys Russian gas from Putin, subsidizes their auto-manufacturing, ships cars to the US, imposes tariffs on U.S. automakers, and questions President Trump’s relationship with Putin and commitment to NATO? Nuts.

