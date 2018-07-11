President Trump and Chancellor Merkel BiLat During NATO Summit…

Earlier this morning President Trump stunned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with the atomic sledgehammer of truth. Stoltenberg never recovered. The issue was/is NATO asking the U.S. for defense against Russia while the NATO member nations, driven by the construct of Germany, finance Russia through energy purchases.
Then comes the Angela Merkel bi-lateral meeting.
.
[Transcript 3:45 P.M. CEST] – PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re having a great meeting. We’re discussing military expenditure. We’re talking about trade. We have a very, very good relationship with the Chancellor. We have a tremendous relationship with Germany. They’ve made tremendous — you’ve had tremendous success and I congratulate you. Tremendous success. And I believe that our trade will increase and lots of other things will increase. But we’ll see what happens over the next period of a few months.
CHANCELLOR MERKEL: (As interpreted.) Well, let me say that I am very pleased, indeed, to have this opportunity here for this exchange of views. And, indeed, we had an opportunity to have an exchange about economic developments, on issues such as migration, and also the future of our trade relations.
We also briefly touched upon the upcoming trips of the President. And let me say that I’m very much looking forward to further extending our exchanges in the future and enhancing them. I think they’re very important to have those exchanges together. Because after all, we are partners, we are good partners, and we wish to continue to cooperate in the future.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Okay, thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
Q Did you discuss the gas pipeline?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes.
Q (Inaudible.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We discussed that. Thank you very much.
…”Germany is totally controlled by Russia, because they will be getting from 60 to 70 percent of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline. And you tell me if that’s appropriate, because I think it’s not, and I think it’s a very bad thing for NATO and I don’t think it should have happened.”.. ~President Trump
Chancellor Merkel was ‘triggered‘… President Trump was not supposed to point out the truth about the financial relationship between Russia and Germany. Germany funds Russia and simultaneously asks the U.S. to spend money protecting them from Russia.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has turned off nuclear energy development, banned fracking, and has almost no wind/solar development. The primary way Germany keep the lights on, and manufacturing continuing, is Russian gas. Simultaneously Germany gives subsidies for the industrial use of electricity.
Germany buys Russian gas from Putin, subsidizes their auto-manufacturing, ships cars to the US, imposes tariffs on U.S. automakers, and questions President Trump’s relationship with Putin and commitment to NATO? Nuts.
She’s got her legs crossed like she’s hiding something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d reply to that truthfully but it would get me banned from the site.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m surprised she can cross those legs. Am I correct that she does not have her own children?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Gunny, that is correct-no blood children.
Same with Macron and Teresa Mays,..creepy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This may sound fluffy, but I looked at photos of her speaking with Melania.
Wouldn’t you think that the leader of a nation would try to spruce up a bit?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s another one:
She looks like she just stepped out of her wood cottage in the forest, and removed her babushka.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One more thing–click on each photo to enlarge to get the full impact…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Wouldn’t you think that the leader of a nation would try to spruce up a bit?
Well, that’s a butch frauen business suit consistent with her position.
What’s left?
How does one “spruce up” that face?
LikeLike
Think it is more like she is waiting for Hansel and Gretel. Just saying….
LikeLiked by 1 person
She grew up and stepped out of Communist East Germany. She actually is adding color to her wardrobe. That is a step up from where she came from. That’s what I’m thinking anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is FUNNY
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m amazed unsere Angela von dem Stasi didnt wear khaki
LikeLike
What would you expect from an East German Hag?
LikeLike
Angela looks fine when compared to The Fainting Felon, a.k.a. The Pantsuit Princess. When you stack Angela up against Melania, well, what more can you say. Melania is perhaps the most beautiful and gracious FLOTUS that we have ever had. Jackie O. couldn’t hold a candle to her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Merkel has a PHD in Chemistry. What did you expect?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I counter, Margaret Thatcher graduated from Oxford with a chemistry degree.
LikeLike
@frankie: You can always schlonged! 🙂
LikeLike
My bad – I meant to say “You can always say Merkel got schlonged! 🙂
LikeLike
lol
LikeLike
Amphibious rodent with webbed feet and a flat tail?!!
LikeLike
Testicles and penises can be cumbersome, she’s probably got a bigger set that Barry and his “wife” Michael.
LikeLike
What ten plus shallow tweets on personality appearance; sorry but CTH is better then that.
LikeLike
darn auto incorrect, “personal appearance” not personality.
LikeLike
Rush Limbaugh gets something right🤣
“Trump is setting the stage to get rid of NATO “
LikeLiked by 14 people
I will be their choice if it happens.
LikeLike
This is spectacular to watch. Never in the history of ever has so much TRUTH been told!!! The Globalist are grabbing the back sides to check and see if it’s still there,,,cause President Donald J. Trump has just ripped em a new one.
They really can’t believe that a US President has dared to tell the truth and confront them with their hypocrisy and lies…and I have never paid so much attention to these meetings with this much interest and anticipation!!!! LMAO. Now this is the New World Order under DJT.
This pipeline I believe, has much to do with the war in Syria.
LikeLiked by 25 people
I would bet ol Vlad is laughing his butt off…..
I will predict Vlad, our President, and their wives have a great time in a few days.
The ladies can just go shopping…😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
Syria’s seaports are of value to Putin. They already have a naval base in one of the ports and exporting from other Syrian ports.
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Russia-Is-Taking-Over-Syrias-Oil-And-Gas.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate to say this, but the everyday Syrians would probably be better off if the Russians DID take it over.
LikeLike
Of course the war in Syria and the pipeline are related. It is the same as when the Soviets invaded Afghanistan. They wanted to build a pipeline to a warm water port, so they could sell oil on the World market without having winter freeze up the port.
LikeLike
I look forward to your President’s arrival in the UK. He has far, far more support and admiration here than the MSM would have you believe. For example, see: https://twitter.com/Freddygray31/status/1017001144319700994
LikeLiked by 21 people
Vlad is a nasty piece of work. This will be complicated — but I have profound confidence in our President. If only Vlad could be persuaded to do something that actually enhanced the life of the Russian people.
LikeLike
I think the media is way too hard on Putin. The guy is a capitalist, avowed Christian, and commonsense guy. When he tortures people, they’ve mostly earned it.
LikeLike
Admittedly I applauded President Trump when he spoke the truth so boldly and clearly in front of them all!
We have a great leader, lets make sure we send him good reinforcements in November!!
LikeLiked by 15 people
So did I! Kept saying “Yes!” over and over again too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s actually doing 4 or 5 things at the same time, all with upside to the U.S.
1st, he’s trying to get others to foot their share of the bill, obviously
2nd, he’s trying to get the rest of NATO to buy their fuel from the U.S. (and spare his scorn!)
3rd, he’s trying to get Merkel, whom he can’t stand, in political trouble. She’s already shaky
4th, he’s trying to illustrate any kind of disagreement he has with Putin for the moronic liberals
5th, he’s trying to get us out of NATO because Germany is exhibiting it’s unnecessary
EPIC stuff going on here. He’s like 5 levels deep, and i’m probably missing another 10 levels.
LikeLiked by 19 people
6th he’s setting up massive energy-displacement leverage for meeting with Putin.
7th he’s triggering a European rearmament race against Russia … and more leverage for meeting with Putin.
8th he’s confronting Europe with the requirement to Defend Themselves … EITHER through a fully-funded and energy-independent NATO … OR by creating a EU ARMY that Germany can direct to achieve the 4th REICH.
9th he’s setting up FULL-BREXIT conditions for Europe’s FIRST Bilateral Trade Deal with May.
10th he’s setting up the Escape Hatch for other EU countries to follow BREXIT and escape American Tariffs and 4th Reich control over Remainers.
LikeLiked by 21 people
BKR good additions. #6 subbullet Three Seas Initiative America supplying Eastern Europe with energy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good one! A Three Seas Alliance could replace NATO, but likely would be too thin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
TSI is an example for the rest of the EU. But those Trump haters are global elitists who need to be voted out of office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For all intents and purposes Germany has attained the 4th Reich. Germany now controls the EU through the EU. Germany’s economic strength has made it the EU’s BMOC, it wags the dog.
Germany was the shot-caller on bailing out Greece and has been the main -= if not sole – reason Turkey’s in NATO but has been blocked from joining the EU. Germany’s risked a meltdown of a major strategic position in NATO just because it solidly refuses to allow Turkey EU entry. It allowed the basket case old Bloc countries in but blocked Turkey. Germany calls the tune and the old dowager states shuffle.
LikeLiked by 8 people
One of the things that made me spit about Greece, was they had Greece buy fleets of BMW busses and coaches with borrowed money from DEUSCHEBANK, knowing perfectly well they couldn’t pay it back. Then reproached them with having them and wrecked the country to get it back. In a sane world, that’s a forced sale. It’s illegal in France. Basically sub prime scandal. Their behaviour has been scandalous. All the time virtue signalling.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I believe thay Greece, a country with a record of fiscal problems, realized its position as one of theb most strategic NATO members and as an EU member and figured it had a ‘get out of irresponsibility free’ card. Herr Homey don’t play that game.
LikeLiked by 2 people
tree, good point PDJT is amazing. PDJT also dropped two bombs on the left/dims/uniparty. $200B in tariffs on China and a Constitutionalst SC nominee. No wonder he looks so bored with all the pomp at the NATO summit.
I remember PDJT bashing NATO for spending over $1B on the new HQ building.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You mean the one in glass that can’t be defended?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Think about the hubris in that.
They believe bureaucracy is unstoppable.
It is a kind of cancer really.
LikeLike
Awesome triggering, treehouseron! 👌
LikeLiked by 1 person
11th He’s forcing Europe to REVERSE the Muslim Invasion to fund Self Defense.
12th Best of ALL: He’s pulling the plug on European Socialism, as UNAFFORDABLE!
LikeLiked by 12 people
You’re on a roll BKR. Lots of great points!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You got the big ones … just filling in context.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Merkel really knows how to negotiate. /sarc. Says the increase to 2% should occur by 2024. Interesting choice of dates as PDJT will be citizen Trump soon after.
“NOT GONNA HAPPEN FOLKS!”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Merkel and her cohorts were just regurgitating the agreement made at the 2014 NATO summit for the 2% targets to be met by 2024.
Note:
1. Before the 2014 Summit, Obama criticized NATO for not hitting their 2% goals.
2. Then Obama turns around and allow them 10 years to meet their commitments, which none of the scofflaws has shown any serious movement towards meeting and likely had zero intention of meeting. This is the point President Trump is hammering upon. How can Germany and the other dead beats commit so much money to Russia (and IRAN) but not meet their NATO commitment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now we got some pundit explaining that Germany does not have their own fuel resources. He didnt expect Charlie Payne to call him out as to why cant Germany buy American fuel.
Guess the pundit thought Kaputo would be hosting the show and agree with him.
LikeLiked by 11 people
BTW, there are sanctions against Russia for Ukraine and Crimea. Wasn’t there outrage about PDJT’s comment about allowing Russia into the G7?
Another PDJT tell all comment.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I guess the g7 doesn’t want Putin at the table because the rest of the transaction details with Germany and other members will come out and they just can’t allow that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Buying from us helps the trade deficit..kills 2 birds with 1 stone….too highly logical however….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why not nuclear? Letting Russia pollute and have a polluty pipeline is so much better for the environment / sarc
Then they can virtue signal from their “clean” Vaterland.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Charles Payne is even better than Maria B, because he has 1st hand experience as a real businessman and he knows his stuff. That makes him doubly dangerous when somebody makes a major gaff or leaves an opening for a major retort. I think purposely hold him back from demolishing allot of the globalist fools they bring on screen as part of their yin and yang fair balanced motif.
LikeLiked by 1 person
docoo, I agree totally. Charlie always has all the pertinent facts at his fingertips. Charlie goes beyond business and economic issues refuting “pundit’s” positions with said facts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looked at Yahoo comments under NATO Summit story (just for fun, expecting more bashing). Was surprised – first 10 comments were 100% supportive of PDJT’s taking it to EU and Merkel…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Even losers like winners.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2xT= Sounds like Soros hasn’t paid his socialist trolls and the trolls are sleeping this one out!
LikeLike
I have a few well chosen words for both NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Angela Merkel but I fear they would get me banned from future comments.
So let me just simply say, ‘Our PDJT will see you at the next meeting.’
#winning
LikeLiked by 2 people
Germany is in deep doo-doo, and PDJT is offering them an olive branch aka our natural gas, will they take it, look at all this…..
* Influx of immigrants that cost them a fortune.
* They are closing their Nuclear Power Plants.
* They are now beholden to Russia for Natural Gas.
* They are making big moves away from Diesels, after their cheating.
* They are going Electric Cars…
* However, their sole battery supplier for some of their autos will be a Chinese company.
* They have great Combined Cycle Plants, but that won’t be enough
* How do they grow as a financial nation? Their energy prices are through the moon now!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
China controls 90% of the world’s rare earth minerals which includes lithium.
LikeLike
Only because The EcoFreaks in the USA closed down our mining.
Rare Earth Geology:
https://geology.com/usgs/ree-geology/
Rare Earth Elements Map — USA
LikeLike
Germany won’t need all that electricity in the future since they’ve sent their manufacturing over to China. Probably improve their CO2 profile as well.
LikeLike
LOL Merkel is SOOOOOO out of her element.
LikeLike
What in the world is Merkel thinking? Russia has a history of using gas supplies as a weapon.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-43260668
LikeLiked by 4 people
This has been going on for longer than Merkel. Schroeder, who wound up working for Russian gas interests, was the one who really got that deal rolling. And Russia has used the gas supply trick on Germany before.
Germany has been sold out by its politicians for a very long time — and in the process they have created a situation, because they are a powerful member of the EU, that has sold out the people of Europe.
LikeLike
Tweet this to Pres Trump
LikeLike
Merkel wanted to have the USA taxpayer and troops as her insurance that Russia would be afraid to turn off that gas, that the USA would threaten Russia for the bed Merkel made fro EU:
Trump says: You made your bed, you lie in it.
The USA is not going to provide covers for Germany to snuggle under.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mama Merkel wants Germany to determine its policies “independently?”
Very well then: It can defend itself and the rest of Europe independently. Good luck with that EU Army.
Peace out b*****s! (mic drop)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Germany is finished now more than the UK.
They just gave their auto industry to China.
They depend on Russia for energy due to all their Green initiatives imposed.
They are over run by migrants.
A large part of their econonmy depends on the US maintains ther bases there.
And, the EU controls their finances….
She screwed it up big time………exactly what the Hag had planned for us
Actually our President has her in a corner of which she cannot get out.
Nice….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Merkel is a Commie from East Germany…what would u expect??
LikeLike
Merkel wasn’t a “victim” of Commie oppression in East Germany…she was a participant in various Commie political organisations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mama Merkel wants Germany to determine its policies “independently?”
Another additional response, “So, why all the anger at BREXIT??”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why have an alliance against a nation that controls all your energy? Merkle gave away the ranch.
LikeLike
She’s setting Germany up to become a Soviet satellite nation once again.
And, wow, I just heard over the radio that Pelosi and Shumer put out some kind of statement that totally reverses what POTUS said…very unreal….
LikeLike
“NUTS.”
I caught that. Well said!!!
LikeLike
The cost to the US taxpayer of US troops in Europe is massive.
A couple of military airstrips plus maintenance, medical and spec forces transits in the UK and a friendly nation, say Hungry or Poland is all that’s needed.
That goes for Japan as well.
The Roman Empire collapsed because Rome was bankrupted…. economically due to overreach and the dissolution of national spirit. PDJT might well be trying to fix both parts of that equation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The Don” has told the deadbeats in the EU/NATO “Don’t welch on your obligations or it’ll be a horse head in your bed or worse”.
LikeLike
‘The Don” must take a baseball bat to the heads of the insufferable cork-sniffers who refuse to pay up.These Euro-trash/NATO-types think they are better than us, it’s time we disabused them of that notion once and for all..
LikeLike
We should have Estonia, Poland, Hungary, and Croatia do the deed to prove their loyalty to “The Don” (USA)
LikeLike
“Nord Stream 2 is a Bad Deal for Europe”
“This week, Western leaders will gather at the NATO Summit in Brussels to discuss the most pressing issues of the day, likely including the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. The pipeline, owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom, would significantly increase Moscow’s capacity to export natural gas directly to Germany. Nord Stream 2 is too often mistakenly framed as primarily a German commercial issue or a Ukrainian transit problem, since the country will be bypassed by the new pipeline. Sometimes, even more misleadingly, it is portrayed as a rival to the United States’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) export ambitions to European markets.
But is this gas pipeline really that bad for Europe?
The short answer is an unequivocal yes. Here are the four main reasons why:
1. It undermines Europe’s energy security strategy
2. It would help Russia export corruption to Europe
3. Explosions or military accidents could disrupt Europe’s gas supplies
4. Nord Stream 2 increases exposure to cyber risks
(Need to read the article)
“The verdict
Nord Stream 2 not only runs counter to the European Union’s energy security strategy, but also creates new security risks. Decision makers from Lisbon to Helsinki should make it unambiguously clear that they oppose the building of this pipeline.
Still, given the political delicacy of the matter, it is up to Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners to decide how Berlin wants to be seen by its neighbors and allies. As Europe’s leading power, will Germany rise to the challenge and, for Europe’s sake, demonstrate genuine leadership by blocking Nord Stream 2? Or will Berlin succumb to local interests, the Kremlin’s wooing and pressure, and undermine EU solidarity at a time when greater unity is most needed? The ball is in Germany’s court. ”
http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/nord-stream-2-is-a-bad-deal-for-europe
This is why the President pointedly brought this up at the NATO meeting.
LikeLike
Merkel seems very confident. She an Theresa May have had plenty of time to plot and scheme. These two Globalist bags are scheming hard against the USA…..with Russia games. Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys could figure this one out.
President Trump set-up a meeting with Russia in between meeting with our “allies” because it’s all one big scam We’ve been played by these countries for centuries. Time to get off the ride.
LikeLike
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5942109/Donald-Trump-RIGHT-Germany-imports-70-cent-gas-Russia.html
Donald Trump is RIGHT: Germany imports 70 per cent of its gas from Russia in a controversial deal that has enriched its former Chancellor and it will soon receive even MORE – but the US could step in
The EU statistics agency Eurostat says Russia supplies 70% of Germany’s gas
Former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has profited from gas deals with Russia
Trump argued Germany is still ‘totally controlled by Russia’ because of the gas
US shale resources could provide Europe’s supplies with Liquefied Natural Gas
OMG DM said Trump was right!?!?!?!!??!?!
LikeLike
Germany’s sanctimony knows no bounds , their CO2 emissions have continued to increase while they berate DJT for pulling out of the Paris Climate Scam. Merkel initiated closing down German nuclear power plants after Japan suffered the Fukushima tsunami, which had nothing to do with any power plant malfunction, the plant was damaged by the tsunami.
Germany strip mines lignite, or brown coal ( low energy fuel similar to peat) and is destroying small villages which are hundreds of years old, and displacing the residents. This is on top of the invasion that Merkel is responsible for.
This Stasi agent needs to go, but the total censorship and outright suppression of opposition and dissent is very difficult for the people to overcome. Readers may recall potato merkel meeting with zuckerberg to request his help censoring and tracking down those German citizens who were not
” with the program.”
Defense minister Ursula von der Leyen has presided over a steep decline in Bundeswehr readiness. Besides reduction in numbers , the lack of spare parts has crippled the Luftwaffe and the Bundesmarine . Eg: reported that only 4 of their fighter jets are ready for action; None of their six submarines are ready for sea. And it’s not just the Germans- the British Royal Navy has only 26 total destroyers and frigates. PATHETIC
LikeLike
Inspiring, subtitled:
Ich bin Deutschland (I am Germany)
LikeLike
OzRita, brilliant and generous volunteer translator, notes:
[T]he creator of “I am Germany,” Martin Renner MP of the AfD faction in the German parliament, writes:
…We made a collage about us: About Germany.
This collage wants to show you what is being destroyed more and more. Destroyed by the internationalist, socialist and globalist policies of all established parties — here in our home country, but also in the EU.
This collage “Ich bin Deutschland” wants to make clear to you what needs to be preserved. What must not be destroyed — by the pseudo-elites of politics and their predatory community comrades in business, culture, the media, churches, trade unions and NGOs…
See always worthy comments:
https://gatesofvienna.net/2018/07/i-am-germany/
LikeLike
Ha! … “… the atomic sledgehammer of truth …” Sundance … you make me LAUGH (and think) … which is why I come here so often. And for all the intelligent regular commenters.
LikeLike