President Trump and Chancellor Merkel BiLat During NATO Summit…

Earlier this morning President Trump stunned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with the atomic sledgehammer of truth.  Stoltenberg never recovered.  The issue was/is NATO asking the U.S. for defense against Russia while the NATO member nations, driven by the construct of Germany, finance Russia through energy purchases.

Then comes the Angela Merkel bi-lateral meeting.

.

[Transcript 3:45 P.M. CEST] – PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re having a great meeting. We’re discussing military expenditure. We’re talking about trade. We have a very, very good relationship with the Chancellor. We have a tremendous relationship with Germany. They’ve made tremendous — you’ve had tremendous success and I congratulate you. Tremendous success. And I believe that our trade will increase and lots of other things will increase. But we’ll see what happens over the next period of a few months.

CHANCELLOR MERKEL: (As interpreted.) Well, let me say that I am very pleased, indeed, to have this opportunity here for this exchange of views. And, indeed, we had an opportunity to have an exchange about economic developments, on issues such as migration, and also the future of our trade relations.

We also briefly touched upon the upcoming trips of the President. And let me say that I’m very much looking forward to further extending our exchanges in the future and enhancing them. I think they’re very important to have those exchanges together. Because after all, we are partners, we are good partners, and we wish to continue to cooperate in the future.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Okay, thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

Q Did you discuss the gas pipeline?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes.

Q (Inaudible.)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We discussed that. Thank you very much.

END 3:47 P.M. CEST

 

…”Germany is totally controlled by Russia, because they will be getting from 60 to 70 percent of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline. And you tell me if that’s appropriate, because I think it’s not, and I think it’s a very bad thing for NATO and I don’t think it should have happened.”..  ~President Trump

Chancellor Merkel was ‘triggered‘… President Trump was not supposed to point out the truth about the financial relationship between Russia and Germany. Germany funds Russia and simultaneously asks the U.S. to spend money protecting them from Russia.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has turned off nuclear energy development, banned fracking, and has almost no wind/solar development. The primary way Germany keep the lights on, and manufacturing continuing, is Russian gas. Simultaneously Germany gives subsidies for the industrial use of electricity.

Germany buys Russian gas from Putin, subsidizes their auto-manufacturing, ships cars to the US, imposes tariffs on U.S. automakers, and questions President Trump’s relationship with Putin and commitment to NATO? Nuts.

265 Responses to President Trump and Chancellor Merkel BiLat During NATO Summit…

  1. cedarbrookblogger says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    She’s got her legs crossed like she’s hiding something.

  2. Sy_N_Tist says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Rush Limbaugh gets something right🤣

    “Trump is setting the stage to get rid of NATO “

  3. blind no longer says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    This is spectacular to watch. Never in the history of ever has so much TRUTH been told!!! The Globalist are grabbing the back sides to check and see if it’s still there,,,cause President Donald J. Trump has just ripped em a new one.

    They really can’t believe that a US President has dared to tell the truth and confront them with their hypocrisy and lies…and I have never paid so much attention to these meetings with this much interest and anticipation!!!! LMAO. Now this is the New World Order under DJT.

    This pipeline I believe, has much to do with the war in Syria.

  4. Robert Nelson says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    I look forward to your President’s arrival in the UK. He has far, far more support and admiration here than the MSM would have you believe. For example, see: https://twitter.com/Freddygray31/status/1017001144319700994

    • pyromancer76 says:
      July 11, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      Vlad is a nasty piece of work. This will be complicated — but I have profound confidence in our President. If only Vlad could be persuaded to do something that actually enhanced the life of the Russian people.

  5. TigerBear says:
    July 11, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Admittedly I applauded President Trump when he spoke the truth so boldly and clearly in front of them all!

    We have a great leader, lets make sure we send him good reinforcements in November!!

  6. treehouseron says:
    July 11, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    He’s actually doing 4 or 5 things at the same time, all with upside to the U.S.

    1st, he’s trying to get others to foot their share of the bill, obviously
    2nd, he’s trying to get the rest of NATO to buy their fuel from the U.S. (and spare his scorn!)
    3rd, he’s trying to get Merkel, whom he can’t stand, in political trouble. She’s already shaky
    4th, he’s trying to illustrate any kind of disagreement he has with Putin for the moronic liberals
    5th, he’s trying to get us out of NATO because Germany is exhibiting it’s unnecessary

    EPIC stuff going on here. He’s like 5 levels deep, and i’m probably missing another 10 levels.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      July 11, 2018 at 1:12 pm

      6th he’s setting up massive energy-displacement leverage for meeting with Putin.

      7th he’s triggering a European rearmament race against Russia … and more leverage for meeting with Putin.

      8th he’s confronting Europe with the requirement to Defend Themselves … EITHER through a fully-funded and energy-independent NATO … OR by creating a EU ARMY that Germany can direct to achieve the 4th REICH.

      9th he’s setting up FULL-BREXIT conditions for Europe’s FIRST Bilateral Trade Deal with May.

      10th he’s setting up the Escape Hatch for other EU countries to follow BREXIT and escape American Tariffs and 4th Reich control over Remainers.

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        July 11, 2018 at 1:17 pm

        BKR good additions. #6 subbullet Three Seas Initiative America supplying Eastern Europe with energy.

      • czarowniczy says:
        July 11, 2018 at 1:21 pm

        For all intents and purposes Germany has attained the 4th Reich. Germany now controls the EU through the EU. Germany’s economic strength has made it the EU’s BMOC, it wags the dog.
        Germany was the shot-caller on bailing out Greece and has been the main -= if not sole – reason Turkey’s in NATO but has been blocked from joining the EU. Germany’s risked a meltdown of a major strategic position in NATO just because it solidly refuses to allow Turkey EU entry. It allowed the basket case old Bloc countries in but blocked Turkey. Germany calls the tune and the old dowager states shuffle.

        • Esperanza says:
          July 11, 2018 at 2:49 pm

          One of the things that made me spit about Greece, was they had Greece buy fleets of BMW busses and coaches with borrowed money from DEUSCHEBANK, knowing perfectly well they couldn’t pay it back. Then reproached them with having them and wrecked the country to get it back. In a sane world, that’s a forced sale. It’s illegal in France. Basically sub prime scandal. Their behaviour has been scandalous. All the time virtue signalling.

          • czarowniczy says:
            July 11, 2018 at 3:05 pm

            I believe thay Greece, a country with a record of fiscal problems, realized its position as one of theb most strategic NATO members and as an EU member and figured it had a ‘get out of irresponsibility free’ card. Herr Homey don’t play that game.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      July 11, 2018 at 1:15 pm

      tree, good point PDJT is amazing. PDJT also dropped two bombs on the left/dims/uniparty. $200B in tariffs on China and a Constitutionalst SC nominee. No wonder he looks so bored with all the pomp at the NATO summit.

      I remember PDJT bashing NATO for spending over $1B on the new HQ building.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      July 11, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      Awesome triggering, treehouseron! 👌

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      July 11, 2018 at 1:19 pm

      11th He’s forcing Europe to REVERSE the Muslim Invasion to fund Self Defense.

      12th Best of ALL: He’s pulling the plug on European Socialism, as UNAFFORDABLE!

  7. Ditch Mitch says:
    July 11, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Merkel really knows how to negotiate. /sarc. Says the increase to 2% should occur by 2024. Interesting choice of dates as PDJT will be citizen Trump soon after.

    “NOT GONNA HAPPEN FOLKS!”

    • thedoc00 says:
      July 11, 2018 at 3:18 pm

      Merkel and her cohorts were just regurgitating the agreement made at the 2014 NATO summit for the 2% targets to be met by 2024.
      Note:
      1. Before the 2014 Summit, Obama criticized NATO for not hitting their 2% goals.
      2. Then Obama turns around and allow them 10 years to meet their commitments, which none of the scofflaws has shown any serious movement towards meeting and likely had zero intention of meeting. This is the point President Trump is hammering upon. How can Germany and the other dead beats commit so much money to Russia (and IRAN) but not meet their NATO commitment.

  8. Ditch Mitch says:
    July 11, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Now we got some pundit explaining that Germany does not have their own fuel resources. He didnt expect Charlie Payne to call him out as to why cant Germany buy American fuel.

    Guess the pundit thought Kaputo would be hosting the show and agree with him.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      July 11, 2018 at 1:21 pm

      BTW, there are sanctions against Russia for Ukraine and Crimea. Wasn’t there outrage about PDJT’s comment about allowing Russia into the G7?

      Another PDJT tell all comment.

      • maja says:
        July 11, 2018 at 5:14 pm

        I guess the g7 doesn’t want Putin at the table because the rest of the transaction details with Germany and other members will come out and they just can’t allow that.

    • NYGuy54 says:
      July 11, 2018 at 1:37 pm

      Buying from us helps the trade deficit..kills 2 birds with 1 stone….too highly logical however….

    • Esperanza says:
      July 11, 2018 at 2:09 pm

      Why not nuclear? Letting Russia pollute and have a polluty pipeline is so much better for the environment / sarc

      Then they can virtue signal from their “clean” Vaterland.

    • thedoc00 says:
      July 11, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      Charles Payne is even better than Maria B, because he has 1st hand experience as a real businessman and he knows his stuff. That makes him doubly dangerous when somebody makes a major gaff or leaves an opening for a major retort. I think purposely hold him back from demolishing allot of the globalist fools they bring on screen as part of their yin and yang fair balanced motif.

  9. True Treeper says:
    July 11, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Looked at Yahoo comments under NATO Summit story (just for fun, expecting more bashing). Was surprised – first 10 comments were 100% supportive of PDJT’s taking it to EU and Merkel…

  10. Drogers says:
    July 11, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    I have a few well chosen words for both NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Angela Merkel but I fear they would get me banned from future comments.
    So let me just simply say, ‘Our PDJT will see you at the next meeting.’

    #winning

  11. thesavvyinvester says:
    July 11, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Germany is in deep doo-doo, and PDJT is offering them an olive branch aka our natural gas, will they take it, look at all this…..

    * Influx of immigrants that cost them a fortune.
    * They are closing their Nuclear Power Plants.
    * They are now beholden to Russia for Natural Gas.
    * They are making big moves away from Diesels, after their cheating.
    * They are going Electric Cars…
    * However, their sole battery supplier for some of their autos will be a Chinese company.
    * They have great Combined Cycle Plants, but that won’t be enough
    * How do they grow as a financial nation? Their energy prices are through the moon now!!!

  12. kea says:
    July 11, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    LOL Merkel is SOOOOOO out of her element.

  13. trapper says:
    July 11, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    What in the world is Merkel thinking? Russia has a history of using gas supplies as a weapon.

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-43260668

    • Jenny R. says:
      July 11, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      This has been going on for longer than Merkel. Schroeder, who wound up working for Russian gas interests, was the one who really got that deal rolling. And Russia has used the gas supply trick on Germany before.
      Germany has been sold out by its politicians for a very long time — and in the process they have created a situation, because they are a powerful member of the EU, that has sold out the people of Europe.

    • Charlotte says:
      July 12, 2018 at 2:38 am

      Tweet this to Pres Trump

  14. KBR says:
    July 11, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Merkel wanted to have the USA taxpayer and troops as her insurance that Russia would be afraid to turn off that gas, that the USA would threaten Russia for the bed Merkel made fro EU:

    Trump says: You made your bed, you lie in it.

    The USA is not going to provide covers for Germany to snuggle under.

  15. 6x47 says:
    July 11, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Mama Merkel wants Germany to determine its policies “independently?”

    Very well then: It can defend itself and the rest of Europe independently. Good luck with that EU Army.

    Peace out b*****s! (mic drop)

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      July 11, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      Germany is finished now more than the UK.

      They just gave their auto industry to China.

      They depend on Russia for energy due to all their Green initiatives imposed.

      They are over run by migrants.

      A large part of their econonmy depends on the US maintains ther bases there.

      And, the EU controls their finances….

      She screwed it up big time………exactly what the Hag had planned for us

      Actually our President has her in a corner of which she cannot get out.

      Nice….

    • thedoc00 says:
      July 11, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      Mama Merkel wants Germany to determine its policies “independently?”

      Another additional response, “So, why all the anger at BREXIT??”

  16. Howzie says:
    July 11, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Why have an alliance against a nation that controls all your energy? Merkle gave away the ranch.

  17. littleflower481 says:
    July 11, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    She’s setting Germany up to become a Soviet satellite nation once again.

    And, wow, I just heard over the radio that Pelosi and Shumer put out some kind of statement that totally reverses what POTUS said…very unreal….

  18. Tagcoh says:
    July 11, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    “NUTS.”

    I caught that. Well said!!!

  19. Echo says:
    July 11, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    The cost to the US taxpayer of US troops in Europe is massive.
    A couple of military airstrips plus maintenance, medical and spec forces transits in the UK and a friendly nation, say Hungry or Poland is all that’s needed.
    That goes for Japan as well.

    The Roman Empire collapsed because Rome was bankrupted…. economically due to overreach and the dissolution of national spirit. PDJT might well be trying to fix both parts of that equation.

  20. American Male says:
    July 11, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    “The Don” has told the deadbeats in the EU/NATO “Don’t welch on your obligations or it’ll be a horse head in your bed or worse”.

  21. American Male says:
    July 11, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    ‘The Don” must take a baseball bat to the heads of the insufferable cork-sniffers who refuse to pay up.These Euro-trash/NATO-types think they are better than us, it’s time we disabused them of that notion once and for all..

    • American Male says:
      July 11, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      We should have Estonia, Poland, Hungary, and Croatia do the deed to prove their loyalty to “The Don” (USA)

  22. A2 says:
    July 11, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    “Nord Stream 2 is a Bad Deal for Europe”

    “This week, Western leaders will gather at the NATO Summit in Brussels to discuss the most pressing issues of the day, likely including the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. The pipeline, owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom, would significantly increase Moscow’s capacity to export natural gas directly to Germany. Nord Stream 2 is too often mistakenly framed as primarily a German commercial issue or a Ukrainian transit problem, since the country will be bypassed by the new pipeline. Sometimes, even more misleadingly, it is portrayed as a rival to the United States’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) export ambitions to European markets.

    But is this gas pipeline really that bad for Europe?

    The short answer is an unequivocal yes. Here are the four main reasons why:

    1. It undermines Europe’s energy security strategy
    2. It would help Russia export corruption to Europe
    3. Explosions or military accidents could disrupt Europe’s gas supplies
    4. Nord Stream 2 increases exposure to cyber risks
    (Need to read the article)

    “The verdict

    Nord Stream 2 not only runs counter to the European Union’s energy security strategy, but also creates new security risks. Decision makers from Lisbon to Helsinki should make it unambiguously clear that they oppose the building of this pipeline.

    Still, given the political delicacy of the matter, it is up to Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners to decide how Berlin wants to be seen by its neighbors and allies. As Europe’s leading power, will Germany rise to the challenge and, for Europe’s sake, demonstrate genuine leadership by blocking Nord Stream 2? Or will Berlin succumb to local interests, the Kremlin’s wooing and pressure, and undermine EU solidarity at a time when greater unity is most needed? The ball is in Germany’s court. ”
    http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/nord-stream-2-is-a-bad-deal-for-europe

    This is why the President pointedly brought this up at the NATO meeting.

  23. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 11, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Merkel seems very confident. She an Theresa May have had plenty of time to plot and scheme. These two Globalist bags are scheming hard against the USA…..with Russia games. Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys could figure this one out.

    President Trump set-up a meeting with Russia in between meeting with our “allies” because it’s all one big scam We’ve been played by these countries for centuries. Time to get off the ride.

  24. kea says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5942109/Donald-Trump-RIGHT-Germany-imports-70-cent-gas-Russia.html

    Donald Trump is RIGHT: Germany imports 70 per cent of its gas from Russia in a controversial deal that has enriched its former Chancellor and it will soon receive even MORE – but the US could step in

    The EU statistics agency Eurostat says Russia supplies 70% of Germany’s gas
    Former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has profited from gas deals with Russia

    Trump argued Germany is still ‘totally controlled by Russia’ because of the gas
    US shale resources could provide Europe’s supplies with Liquefied Natural Gas

    OMG DM said Trump was right!?!?!?!!??!?!

  25. Bronxite says:
    July 11, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Germany’s sanctimony knows no bounds , their CO2 emissions have continued to increase while they berate DJT for pulling out of the Paris Climate Scam. Merkel initiated closing down German nuclear power plants after Japan suffered the Fukushima tsunami, which had nothing to do with any power plant malfunction, the plant was damaged by the tsunami.
    Germany strip mines lignite, or brown coal ( low energy fuel similar to peat) and is destroying small villages which are hundreds of years old, and displacing the residents. This is on top of the invasion that Merkel is responsible for.

    This Stasi agent needs to go, but the total censorship and outright suppression of opposition and dissent is very difficult for the people to overcome. Readers may recall potato merkel meeting with zuckerberg to request his help censoring and tracking down those German citizens who were not
    ” with the program.”

    Defense minister Ursula von der Leyen has presided over a steep decline in Bundeswehr readiness. Besides reduction in numbers , the lack of spare parts has crippled the Luftwaffe and the Bundesmarine . Eg: reported that only 4 of their fighter jets are ready for action; None of their six submarines are ready for sea. And it’s not just the Germans- the British Royal Navy has only 26 total destroyers and frigates. PATHETIC

  26. yucki says:
    July 12, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Inspiring, subtitled:
    Ich bin Deutschland (I am Germany)

    • yucki says:
      July 12, 2018 at 12:06 am

      OzRita, brilliant and generous volunteer translator, notes:
      [T]he creator of “I am Germany,” Martin Renner MP of the AfD faction in the German parliament, writes:

      …We made a collage about us: About Germany.

      This collage wants to show you what is being destroyed more and more. Destroyed by the internationalist, socialist and globalist policies of all established parties — here in our home country, but also in the EU.

      This collage “Ich bin Deutschland” wants to make clear to you what needs to be preserved. What must not be destroyed — by the pseudo-elites of politics and their predatory community comrades in business, culture, the media, churches, trade unions and NGOs…

      See always worthy comments:
      https://gatesofvienna.net/2018/07/i-am-germany/

  27. Kenji says:
    July 12, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Ha! … “… the atomic sledgehammer of truth …” Sundance … you make me LAUGH (and think) … which is why I come here so often. And for all the intelligent regular commenters.

