July 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #538

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Love Trump’s hat….
Love that meme!
A lot of GREAT funny moments in the Primaries… and the election… 🙂
I loved the Trump-Hillary Duet…..
Watch this beautiful video. Things to notice… she has an accent, and is probably the daughter or a first generation immigrant. she has a NOSE RING which illustrates she’s a free thinker… she’s a young, black, woman, who by all ‘rights’ should be voting Democrat but her brain, and her heart told her not to any longer.
In this short video, she not only hits it out of the park, she touches all the bases then goes around for a double grand slam or something. I mean she just nails it to the wall. GOD BLESS this beautiful young American! So happy she’s on the train, this is the type of American I want to be associated with, not those hatefull thugs you see on t.v. screaming at statues.
Dig into her youtube channel and find her SOTU. She ties a lot of things together.
“..she has a NOSE RING which illustrates she’s a free thinker..”
Wait….. What?
Retweet Donald Trump
14 OSU Wrestlers Defend Jordan In Public Release
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/396364-14-wrestlers-defend-jordan-in-release
Fourteen former Ohio State University wrestlers have gone on the record to refute claims that Rep. Jim Jordan ignored allegations of sexual abuse while serving as an assistant coach more than two decades ago, according to a group set up to provide a public defense for the Ohio Republican.
The wrestlers are listed in a press release sent out by the group “Stand with Jim Jordan.”
The press release lists statements from 14 members of the team and a 15th person who spoke anonymously.
—————————–
Former OSU Coaches Come Out In Support Of Jim Jordan
Former Ohio State University wrestling coaches showed their support for fellow former coach Jim Jordan Monday, saying they believe his claims that he was not aware of sexual abuse allegations against a former team doctor.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/09/jim-jordan-support-coaches/
Shitting Bull?
PT is dropping by U.K. with the express intent of deposing May and giving the Reluctant Wing of the Tories the upside of forming a trade and defense block with the US. Maybe selected states will be added as the EU falls apart. Eventually Germany will have to face the music, as neither Russia and China are not exactly a good fit for geopolitical partnership.
Soros and his NWO crowd must be mad as Hell that PT is in the thick of visibly reversing the wheels of Globalism!! Maybe that’s why Hillary is being trotted out again!
I seem to recall that big news tends to happen when PDJT is out of the country. Let us hope.
China in the CROSSHAIRS of AMERICAN EMPIRE https://youtu.be/isBbnEt0LJU
China taking riffs from the anti-Trump resistance now.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-10/they-go-low-we-go-high-china-quotes-michelle-obama-says-global-environment-darkest
Trump should take one look at Sadiq Khan’s insult blimp… and Theresa May’s plan to abide by EU tariffs against US… and put UK back at the back of the trade Queue. 🙂
More probes and reports and “testimony” (not) before Congress ……..
Congress… The paper tiger…. So Lisa won’t testify… Are they gonna send her a strongly worded letter?
