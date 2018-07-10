President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive in Brussels, Belgium – NATO Summit Begins Tomorrow…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Melsbroek Air Base in Brussels, Belgium ahead of the NATO summit Wednesday and Thursday. The First Family will be staying at the EU Chief of Mission residence.
Advertisements
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Melsbroek Air Base in Brussels, Belgium ahead of the NATO summit Wednesday and Thursday. The First Family will be staying at the EU Chief of Mission residence.
May they remain safe troughout their trip
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the Mighty Name of Jesus, Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indefatigable
– adjective
1. incapable of being tired out; not yielding to fatigue; untiring.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Precisely 👍
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cancel the trip to gutless Britain and visit Poland.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Trump Scotland and Windsor Castle
LikeLike
The fight right now is in England….and you know he’s not going to miss this opportunity to kick ass and take names. May is such a turn coat to her own People, and the muslim Mayor of London is an absolute idiot, that needs to be shut down.
LikeLiked by 10 people
You know CNNs headline will be “Trump Plays Golf Again At Own Resort”
LikeLike
Please God. Keep Our President And First Lady Safe!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Slovenia.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hungary, Czech Republic – all the Visgrad countries. With a quick stop in Melania’s home country of Slovenia.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hear,Hear.They are LONG past saving.The LION disappeared a long time ago.
LikeLike
Indeed!
LikeLike
May he meet with Boris Johnson and maybe, just hopefully, Nigel Farage.
No foreign leader has the right to tell POTUS 45 who he should not talk to. That was insulting.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wonder if Nigel plays golf😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Judges’ annnouncement, our Ranchers pardon this morning; Taking on NATO and the EU tonight and Vlady later in the week.
He truly is a master at rapid fire.
No wonder the LSM has gone crazy. He beats them at every turn.
#OurGloriousBastard
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it my imagination, or is Melania getting more beautiful?
LikeLiked by 30 people
I am a gay guy and even I can’t stop staring at her. She is so graceful and beautiful!
LikeLiked by 19 people
I am a straight woman and even I find it hard not to stare at her. So beautiful!
Someone here described her as an “exotic cat” and I thought that was quite good – rare, sleek, inherent grace – with an elusive quality.
LikeLiked by 27 people
..and dignified. So sick of sloppy people.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I assume you avoid Wal-Mart, especially on “Welfare-Check Day”? 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also- nothing like having a gorgeous, former super model as FLOTUS. Melania has it all, plus she can walk anywhere in 6 inch heels! With the utmost grace, I might add.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Walking across the WH lawn always so gracefully is beyond talented.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey!!!!!! Take a number and get in line 😎😎😎😎😎
LikeLike
Sorry to say but quite a difference with the ”bulldog” we had. And, BTW, I’m not racist. The last one simply lacked class and elegance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is gorgeous; but her personality makes her even more beautiful to me.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Yep. In her case, beauty is not just skin-deep…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love her Burberry trench. She is not only beautiful but spot on with her wardrobe in different countries.
LikeLiked by 12 people
She is classy and kind. That’s where her true beauty comes from. Plus she had great bones.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hung out solely with gay guys for many years. Some of the best years of my life. I didn’t have to worry about men grabbing me. I noticed gays enjoy an attractive and intelligent female in their life, especially for things such as dining out, dancing… And always the utmost gentlemen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its like appreciating artwork
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said, ZM.
Definite girl crush going on here, as well.
I attribute it to First Lady’s beautiful soul.
Her dignity and grace shine through because she is genuinely a beautiful soul.
We are blessed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is more beautiful everyday! I am a woman and I can not take my eyes off her clothes shoes and elegance! LOL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No imagination is necessary when you see before you her stunning beauty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it me or does Melania look 20 in the pictures above? Her face is softer or something…
LikeLike
God bless you and keep you, President and First Lady Trump 🙏
We are with you ❤️
LikeLiked by 13 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pardoned the Hammonds from the gross Feral DOJ injustice in Oregon, Rebalancing the Supreme Court to be Constitutional, Ending the NWO Warmongers around the globe, and now to kick some sense into the Brits and end the disastrous EU, while forming a rational relationship with Russia. Winning, MAGA!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
And that would send the”Retarded Leftards”into a spin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you see how thick that armored door was? No wonder it took that guy two hands and a strong pull to open!
LikeLiked by 12 people
The Beast for sure!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The door is not armored it’s just that heavy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes it is armored. Bomb-proofed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And of course the glass is bullet proof and the windows don’t roll down because they are so thick and heavy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it is armored. Read here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Presidential_state_car_%28United_States%29
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wasn’t on this site last year when PDJT had Air Force1 overhauled. Was there any talk of it being debugged from O’s wiretapping?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point! I am sure he has his own private folks checking things, too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah; but also I noted the stress seems to leave the Secret Service’s faces once the Trumps are safely inside the Beast.
Oh, and btw, on senate tee-vee the Demonrat senators have spend the afternoon slamming Trump, and his desire to make NATO members pay their part, and also the G-7 and Putin.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Poor dears. They are going to get tired yelling at every perceived injustice, running from faux outrage to fake news.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I certainly hope so because I am tired of listening to them!
LikeLike
They obviously never heard that wise saying: When you’ve dug yourself into a hole, the first thing to do is to stop digging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God will help you move mountains but you better bring a BIG shovel.
LikeLike
Tomorrow they will find something else! But they will never run out of negative things to say about POTUS or his supporters!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Did you see how thick that armored door was?”
A better than armored personnel carrier that looks like a Cadillac. You also see a black Escalade comm vehicle with a bunch of antennas on top that look a little like a ski rack. Also, look at length of the vehicle convoy, especially the part behind PDJT’s vehicle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On second look, not an Escalade, some Chevy SUV.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most GM SUV’s are all the same truck. They put different decorations on the body and interiors to let one know they are in an Escalade or Suburban or Yukon. Basically the same with different doo-dads and gizzmos to justify that paper sticker in the window with the price. This is not a criticism of the great GM as most auto makers do the same to pander our vanities.
LikeLike
Did you also notice how they closed? No slamming for such a heavy door!! it closes by itself I guess!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something wrong with that guy. Didn’t sleep well.
LikeLike
Mike, there is an extensive video on YouTube ab “The Beast”.
I found it fascinating. If you haven’t seen it, you might like it.
LikeLike
Love the plaid on the inside of the jacket when the wind blew it 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Burberry check – a hat tip to British tradition….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Watching the secret service open the door for Melania reminded me….my next-door neighbor’s son-in-law works for the SS. He now works out of the SF area office but a few years ago he was in DC.. He was assigned for a time to the Obama detail. I tried just a little bit to get info from my neighbor, but he said his son-in-law was super tight-lipped about the POTUS and the FLOTU and his job, period. I met his son-in-law briefly. Seemed very nice and very professional. Actually, I was glad that no tales were told. Tells me the people of the SS are doing their job.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is comforting. I would rather they did not discuss POTUS or FLOTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some interesting facts about the origin and missions of the U.S. Secret Service. It was originated in 1865 to combat the counterfeiting of U.S. currency. Despite the assassination of President Abraham in 1865, it wasn’t tasked with the protection of the President until 1901, after the assassination of President William McKinley.
Some years ago, I did a contract wiring job in the office of the U.S.S.S. in downtown Portland and they had a stack of money sitting on the receptionist’s desk that visitors could see and touch. I couldn’t believe how lousy some of the bills looked and at the other end of the spectrum how incredibly real others looked.
https://www.secretservice.gov/about/history/events/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had a classmate in elementary school who brought her Dad in for show and tell one day.
He worked for the Secret Service, and he gave a talk about currency and counterfeiting, and all that they did against it. He said how important it was to be familiar with the real thing, in order to realize what was real and what was fake. Really interesting. Gosh. Now where did all those years go 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re staying at a private residence? Is that safer?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am wondering that myself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So funny…at 4:34, past the camera trots a beige bus – the only one that color – that sports a sign “Lauwers” on it, trolled by a chase car!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take a good look folks!
This is the only time you get to see American cars in Europe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best selling cars in the UK (made by Ford’s European subsidiary):
#1 Ford Fiesta
#6 Ford Focus
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are lots of Fords (including Mustangs, which are quite popular), as well as Opels (which GM is trying to destroy) and not a few Dodge Rams (Gallagher again…).
One thing that is hard for US automakers, at least in Germany, is that cars here need to be set up to go fast, and stop fast. When traffic (and signs) permit, it’s possible to go 120 mph or so on the Autobahns, sometimes much faster (had a Ferrari zoom by me at probably 200 up by Frankfurt one day). So suspension, tires, brakes, etc. are stiffer, and not set up the same. Also streets are narrower and parking spots smaller, which gives the Dodge Ram fans fits… (seems my car gets wider and the streets get smaller the older I get 🙂 ).
The rally car versus dragster debate kind of shows what it’s about (shades of Dan Gurney)…
I had a Ford Scorpio here, years ago, and I drove all over Europe (120K miles, at least) in it. Ran like a champ. Wife had a succession of Ford Fiestas, which were pretty good too.
Opel is in England, too (or at least were) as Vauxhall. My uncle had a Vauxhall Victor some years ago that was pretty good (and much bigger than my cousin’s Mini, which really was).
I think if folks build for the target market, it should be OK.
Hmmm. Now where can I find some 15″ Kicker subwoofers 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
My first car was an Opel!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lauwers is a very common Flemish ( Dutch speaking part of Belgium). One of the bakeries in my town of Halle was named Lauwers.
LikeLike
My father and grandfather used to drive Chevrolet cars in the early and mid 50’s in Belgium. You had to pay extra for a heating system and spare tire.
LikeLike
Dear God hear our prayers of safety for our President! My heart is heavy until he is home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My heart was beginning to become heavy as well. But I decided to turn it around and trust in Jesus. How can I trust Him while worrying 😉 that’s the way I feel about it anyway. Worrying doesn’t change anything. Soooo, I just think of good stuff like a productive trip and safe return.
Not that you should do the same, by any means, just saying what works for me 🌸 ☀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, nwtex.
Trust in Jesus
Lay our worries down at the Cross
He is with us, always 🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
nw, a lot of us share your feelings.
and we are all Greatly Relieved when the President and the First Lady walk across that lawn, back into the WH.
LikeLike
Work has begun to set up a £30million ‘ring of steel’ around Regent’s Park, where the US President will stay, in anticipation of widespread protests against the trip
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5937789/Trump-risks-snub-ahead-UK-visit-refusing-Theresa-May.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
LikeLike
LikeLike
I am incapable of adequately describing how well the President and First Lady personify my ideal image of the stature, authority, and dignity of partners who complement each other in leading the free world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You did well, dallasdan.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Give those greedy globalist hell.
LikeLike
I just well up with pride and tears when I see the two of them. Representing AMERICA. Thank You Dear Lord for them. KEEP THEM SAFE.
In Jesus Name, AMEN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.
LikeLike
I think Trump is getting a hold on his eating habits. He looks better lately.
LikeLike
Lots of FLOTUS pics in this Breitbart article (her pretty shoes make my feet hurt just looking at them…)
https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/07/10/fashion-notes-melania-trump-kicks-off-international-trip-in-christian-louboutin-luxury/
LikeLike