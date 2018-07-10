President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive in Brussels, Belgium – NATO Summit Begins Tomorrow…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Melsbroek Air Base in Brussels, Belgium ahead of the NATO summit Wednesday and Thursday.  The First Family will be staying at the EU Chief of Mission residence.

  1. no-nonsense-nancy. says:
    July 10, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    May they remain safe troughout their trip

  2. calbear84 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Indefatigable
    – adjective
    1. incapable of being tired out; not yielding to fatigue; untiring.

  3. calbear84 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Is it my imagination, or is Melania getting more beautiful?

  4. Minnie says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    God bless you and keep you, President and First Lady Trump 🙏

    We are with you ❤️

  5. ZurichMike says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Did you see how thick that armored door was? No wonder it took that guy two hands and a strong pull to open!

  6. cdnintx says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Love the plaid on the inside of the jacket when the wind blew it 🙂

  7. Tl Howard says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Watching the secret service open the door for Melania reminded me….my next-door neighbor’s son-in-law works for the SS. He now works out of the SF area office but a few years ago he was in DC.. He was assigned for a time to the Obama detail. I tried just a little bit to get info from my neighbor, but he said his son-in-law was super tight-lipped about the POTUS and the FLOTU and his job, period. I met his son-in-law briefly. Seemed very nice and very professional. Actually, I was glad that no tales were told. Tells me the people of the SS are doing their job.

  8. andyocoregon says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Some interesting facts about the origin and missions of the U.S. Secret Service. It was originated in 1865 to combat the counterfeiting of U.S. currency. Despite the assassination of President Abraham in 1865, it wasn’t tasked with the protection of the President until 1901, after the assassination of President William McKinley.
    Some years ago, I did a contract wiring job in the office of the U.S.S.S. in downtown Portland and they had a stack of money sitting on the receptionist’s desk that visitors could see and touch. I couldn’t believe how lousy some of the bills looked and at the other end of the spectrum how incredibly real others looked.

    https://www.secretservice.gov/about/history/events/

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      July 10, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      I had a classmate in elementary school who brought her Dad in for show and tell one day.
      He worked for the Secret Service, and he gave a talk about currency and counterfeiting, and all that they did against it. He said how important it was to be familiar with the real thing, in order to realize what was real and what was fake. Really interesting. Gosh. Now where did all those years go 🙂

  9. parteagirl says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    They’re staying at a private residence? Is that safer?

    Liked by 2 people

  10. WSB says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    So funny…at 4:34, past the camera trots a beige bus – the only one that color – that sports a sign “Lauwers” on it, trolled by a chase car!

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Golden Advice says:
    July 10, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Take a good look folks!

    This is the only time you get to see American cars in Europe.

    • Zippy says:
      July 10, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      Best selling cars in the UK (made by Ford’s European subsidiary):

      #1 Ford Fiesta
      #6 Ford Focus

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      July 10, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      There are lots of Fords (including Mustangs, which are quite popular), as well as Opels (which GM is trying to destroy) and not a few Dodge Rams (Gallagher again…).

      One thing that is hard for US automakers, at least in Germany, is that cars here need to be set up to go fast, and stop fast. When traffic (and signs) permit, it’s possible to go 120 mph or so on the Autobahns, sometimes much faster (had a Ferrari zoom by me at probably 200 up by Frankfurt one day). So suspension, tires, brakes, etc. are stiffer, and not set up the same. Also streets are narrower and parking spots smaller, which gives the Dodge Ram fans fits… (seems my car gets wider and the streets get smaller the older I get 🙂 ).
      The rally car versus dragster debate kind of shows what it’s about (shades of Dan Gurney)…

      I had a Ford Scorpio here, years ago, and I drove all over Europe (120K miles, at least) in it. Ran like a champ. Wife had a succession of Ford Fiestas, which were pretty good too.

      Opel is in England, too (or at least were) as Vauxhall. My uncle had a Vauxhall Victor some years ago that was pretty good (and much bigger than my cousin’s Mini, which really was).
      I think if folks build for the target market, it should be OK.

      Hmmm. Now where can I find some 15″ Kicker subwoofers 🙂

    • Kristin says:
      July 10, 2018 at 6:05 pm

      Lauwers is a very common Flemish ( Dutch speaking part of Belgium). One of the bakeries in my town of Halle was named Lauwers.

    • Kristin says:
      July 10, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      My father and grandfather used to drive Chevrolet cars in the early and mid 50’s in Belgium. You had to pay extra for a heating system and spare tire.

  12. Janice says:
    July 10, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Dear God hear our prayers of safety for our President! My heart is heavy until he is home.

    • nwtex says:
      July 10, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      My heart was beginning to become heavy as well. But I decided to turn it around and trust in Jesus. How can I trust Him while worrying 😉 that’s the way I feel about it anyway. Worrying doesn’t change anything. Soooo, I just think of good stuff like a productive trip and safe return.
      Not that you should do the same, by any means, just saying what works for me 🌸 ☀️

  13. nwtex says:
    July 10, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Work has begun to set up a £30million ‘ring of steel’ around Regent’s Park, where the US President will stay, in anticipation of widespread protests against the trip

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5937789/Trump-risks-snub-ahead-UK-visit-refusing-Theresa-May.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus

  14. Dora says:
    July 10, 2018 at 5:44 pm

  15. dallasdan says:
    July 10, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    I am incapable of adequately describing how well the President and First Lady personify my ideal image of the stature, authority, and dignity of partners who complement each other in leading the free world.

  16. IMO says:
    July 10, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Give those greedy globalist hell.

  17. usaproud7 says:
    July 10, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    I just well up with pride and tears when I see the two of them. Representing AMERICA. Thank You Dear Lord for them. KEEP THEM SAFE.
    In Jesus Name, AMEN.

  18. Robert Smith says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    I think Trump is getting a hold on his eating habits. He looks better lately.

  19. snarkybeach says:
    July 10, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Lots of FLOTUS pics in this Breitbart article (her pretty shoes make my feet hurt just looking at them…)
    https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/07/10/fashion-notes-melania-trump-kicks-off-international-trip-in-christian-louboutin-luxury/

