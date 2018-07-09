Boris Johnson Resigns in Disgust Over Prime Minister May’s Insufferable Brexit Failure and Acquiescence To EU Globalism….

There is trouble ahead for Great Britain as the leaders of the British exit from the European Union (Brexit) quit in disgust over Prime Minister Theresa May’s abhorrent acquiescence to multinational corporations and the EU globalists. British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson quit today.
Western Media are quick to come to the defense of Prime Minister May due to their financial and ideological alignment with the multinational media organizations and corporations who pull the strings.
EU Council President Donald Tusk quickly raises the idea that Brexit might be called off. “Politicians come and go but the problems they have created for people remain,” he tweeted. Ultimately, this has been the goal of the multinationals’ all along. The EU constructed the Brexit negotiations around the basic premise there would be no substantive change to the relationship. Prime Minister May went along with the corrupocrat scheme, and now the primary voices behind the Brexit negotiation have quit.
(Via Reuters) […] May’s office said it had accepted Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s resignation on Monday, hours after Brexit minister David Davis, in charge of exit negotiations with the bloc, quit on Sunday night.
The two departures shatter May’s own proclamation of cabinet unity last Friday, when she believed she had, after two years of wrangling, secured agreement on Britain’s biggest foreign and trading policy shift in almost half a century. (read more)
As an outcome, the UniParty British Parliament (Labour and Conservatives) are thrilled as the voices of the British people are dismissed. Elitism within the ‘we know better’ crowd rears its ugly head once again.
There’s a familiarity, an almost parallel construct, taking place within the United States congress over international trade negotiations etc. The U.S. UniParty, filled with politicians who are purchased by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Wall Street and the multinationals, are fighting against President Trump the same way the U.K. politicians are fighting against the British people.
American ‘Deplorables’ find common cause and understanding with the British ‘commoners’; both groups fighting against a political class that sees themselves as better than the group they are supposed to represent. Sickening elitism and globalism on display in both countries. Underpinning it all is the root of all evil, money.
The timing is interesting. U.S. President Trump is scheduled to arrive in the U.K on Thursday. President Trump fully supports the sovereign right of the British people to get out of the European Union; and he supports Brexit. Conversely Prime Minister Theresa May is aligned with the ruling class against the majority will of her constituents. There is a prime opportunity for President Trump to speak in support of Brexit and dispatch the elitist sensibilities of the British ruling class.
No doubt the politicians within the U.K. are concerned about the optics of a U.S. President Trump outlining freedom and the voice of the people while the elite ruling class are forced to listen….. This could get very interesting.
It would look something like this:
https://www.minds.com/media/720399585909940224
Hey, Mates: Either defeat the anti-Brexit cretins now or save yourselves while you can and get out of the UK. Come to the U.S. Just walk across our southern border.
The left won’t accept white people walking over the border.
You beat me to it. Whites need not apply as they cannot be trusted to vote for the democrats.
“There is trouble ahead for Great Britain as the leaders of the British exit from the European Union (Brexit) quit in disgust over Prime Minister Theresa May’s abhorrent acquiescence to multinational corporations and the EU globalists.”
It was completely foreseeable from the night of the vote.
It was supposed to be a ‘show vote’, to give legitimacy to the Globalist consolidation of power and obliteration of national sovereignty.
They weren’t supposed to lose.
But they never cared what the People wanted in the first place, so why would they stop doing what they planned to do all along, regardless of the inconvenience of a very public blunder like a holding a ‘vote’?
You could see that they weren’t serious about Brexit from the moment the vote was announced, when the ‘narrative’ about a “multi-year process” was immediately pushed.
As I said at the time, take the EU contract, walk down to the river, hold a brief ceremony, light the contract on fire, and throw it in the Thames.
It doesn’t take years.
It takes about half an hour.
Less, if you drive fast and the river isn’t far.
Theresa May is a puppet who is in WAY over her head. She must have been the 9th or 10th choice, after the smarter puppets-in-waiting realized that light at the end of the tunnel was an oncoming train.
Parlament is right next to the the Thames.
“Parlament is right next to the the Thames.”
Excellent!
Burn down the Parliament at the same time.
The Brexit vote was their Trump Election night moment.
Never Send a Weak Lady to Do a Woman’s Job, she ends up swooning!
“This could get very interesting”
That just might be an understatement!
btw this is all Brit MAGA so to speak, pure Trumpism turning the UK upside-down as it did here. It’ll take an infectious global movement to defeat globalism.
That’s why Trump should wade in on this. Not only to beat back the globalist forces, but as a big F-U to their role in the coup. I think he should allude to that too.
‘UniParty, filled with politicians who are purchased by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Wall Street and the multinationals’. Everything that is happening has nothing to do with ideology. The EU is a neo-Marxist monstrosity but it’s GREED!!!!
I think it’s getting obvious.
Resignations, Brexit falling apart, immigration out of control and the Queen will soon be standing out on the ledge when Mick Jagger steps up and says……..I’ve got this!
I hope President Trump humiliates them.
From the second Brexit became a fact and Trump followed soon after, the elite saw one end: the rise of the unanointed must be made to fail miserably and at unspeakable cost. Their own panda masks removed.
We have to be ever-mindful of the playbook. The globalists don’t need to win, they just need to obstruct and delay and wait it out. They’ve ceased even trying for popular support. They now thrive on despair. Punish the slightest expression or action toward self-governance. Focus their full energy on keeping any good result of this unsanctioned exercise of public power ever out of reach and in the meantime exact sharp and painful “consequences” for even daring to try. The idea that people acting together can lift up a country must be smashed into oblivion and swept into the dust bin of dangerous utopian fantasies.
Notice: our corporate and governing class used to–decades ago–at least try to explain and justify policies on moral grounds. Capitalism under Reagan wasn’t just good economic theory, it was moral social policy (h/t Dreher, discussing John Lanchester.) And that mattered. Our rulers no longer care if we believe the policies they unleash and control are moral; what matters is that we believe they are inevitable and beyond our control.
So they will show us that even when we win (voting in Brexit/Trump) we still lose. You don’t crush democratic will by defeating it electorally–a public psyche can survive losing by the rules of the system. You crush the public will by showing us nothing we do matters anyway, and that when our rulers *don’t* get their preference things become only more painful for us.
The rulers and their technocrats know how to use the levers of the state and the international order — they spent years molding these structures and bureaucracies to serve their own ends. It’s not enough to confront and name it or to hope to steer the use of those levers toward better ends–only to find ourselves years later in some intractable mess. They thrive on process and complications and defining problems with “no easy answers.” They only have to wait, and the wait alone proves it can’t be done.
We have to win. And that means that at least for some of the problems we know aren’t truly hard, their have to be easy answers that bring manifestly good outcomes. Behavior of state and international institutions be damned. Trump knows this, and he’s doing it most brazenly on trade and NK. We need Trump times a thousand.
I’d LOVE IT if he only met with Farage during his visit, but that’s too much to hope for.
Yeah probably too much to hope for — but Trump has his ways of exposing the smallness of small politicians. Think of how he went along with Macron’s embarrassingly chummy state visit only to proceed exactly as he always intended, leaving M looking foolish and full of himself, and then did practically the same thing with Justin and the useless G7 — went along with it b/c now skin off Trump’s nose, but then when Justin got all puffed up and grandstanded, Trump batted away the big G7 “result” (that dumb communique) showing the truth that it was always just empty fluff anyway. Trump isn’t one to suffer fools (what I first liked about him).
So hopefully there’ll be something popcorn worthy!
Trump can never be accused of not treating foreign dignitaries with respect. Trump’s policy will remain unaltered in it’s ultimate aim. If they plait straight with him, he will afford them consideration in timing and appearances. If they don’t they only bring about the ultimate goal more quickly.
Well, actually meeting with Boris Johnson also would be acceptable. But why bother with the want-to-be tyrants?
By the time PDJT gets there May will be out and Johnson may very well BE the PM, so he could be meeting with him. Things are moving rather quickly, or I should say support for May’s soft Brexit is crashing quickly.
Yes apathy is so destructive! We lost our passion with a lifetime of mediocrity in our elected candidates. Trump has brought us back from a reality of mutual suffering at the hands of elitist socialism to the thrill of victory igniting a spirit long forgotten!!
Their worst fear is that we believe anything can be different or that anything we do can affect it.
Yes, HUMILIATE the British/UK Uni-party and force this discussion into the limelight:
May 23, 2018: Tommy Robinson interview two prior to his political arrest and detention
Funny how this mirrors the 2016 US election. Some people just weren’t supposed to lose.
That’s the thing about globalists… they’re global.
Brexit and the US 2016 election when viewed down the noses of Elites, are similar in that the UK and US elites simply snicker at the results. It’s only what the ‘ deplorable ‘ wants. The Romans gave their deplorables the entertainment of ‘bread and circus’. Our globalist elites today say “ let them have their entertaining elections “ , we will ignore and resist the people. This is the fight that people must win.
“let them have their entertaining elections“
Yes, and their iToys, endless escapist Superhero movies becoming increasingly SJW tainted, schools and universities which tell them they’re all victims (unless they’re straight caucasian males in which case they’re the victimizer), as much debt as they want or need to shoulder (or debt we’ll PLACE on their shoulders and the shoulders of their children and children’s children) to keep the bread and circuses and charade rolling.
DEBT is key. As is despair.
True, we must win. I don’t think they’re snickering — I think they know it’s as serious as it gets. They’ve moved beyond any pretense of trying to persuade people with ideas or results, and don’t care if we know that their naked claim to power rests solely on their ability to make thing far, far worse when it’s take from them.
Interesting Merkel has her little Illuminati hand signal going in the last picture hahaha!! I am totally excited to see the elites being called out all over the world as they play whack-a-mole on the defensive. Winning!!!
Letter from England!
OK Folks…thanks for all the support RE Brexit but don’t get too up in arms about old Boris and his resignation.
Boris is an entertainer and a bit of a buffoon in style, it is a style he has cultivated over the last 20 years or so.
Make no mistake, he is a career politician and his resignation has more to do with his personal political ambition than his “loyalty” to Britain and Brexit.
When the idea of Brexit was first muted Boris was speaking of the insanity of leaving the EU!!!! (????)
But when he was called out on this he “clarified his remarks.”
I can guarantee you that the Numero Uno reason for Boris’ resignation at this particular time is very carefully calculated to oust May as PM and then “reluctantly” put his name forward for PM at the “insistence of many friends and colleagues for the good of the country”.
I don’t even have to ask you folks over there that you are well acquainted with all the political BS that goes on in DC…..and London is older than DC, let’s put it that way!
For further proof of good old Boris, the “posh bloke” who is really just “one of the lads” then look even in his resignation letter he is attacking Russia over the epic fake news story RE the novichok poisoning in Salisbury.
He is a willing globalist through and through, globalists come in many faces and colours and accents, that is part of their weaponry.
May is the same, this is not a fight over Britain’s independence or Brexit, this is a personal fight over who wears the crown for the next few years.
That is how shallow our leaders are folks.
Trump broke the mould , that is why he is hated by both left and right, because he is not in on the con, he doesn’t need the gravy train of corporate and taxpayers cash to keep the lies going to the people.
On a much smaller scale, in the UK NIgel Farage is the same, he is not rich but he is not “one of them” and that is why he is lambasted from all sides.
A timely reminder for us all is…when a lone voice speaks up for what is right and decent and that voice is roundly condemned by all sides then that voice is a threat to the voices of opposition.
WE must always remember that and always ask WHY? WHAT are they afraid of???
“WE must always remember that and always ask WHY? WHAT are they afraid of???”
The reversal of decades of major progress towards what they, multinational corporations and the financial sector, want beyond just their current, effective ownership of governments, governments allowed to exist and given the aura of representation via the votes of manipulated, propagandized, useful idiot voters: managed trade (not free trade), no borders, and identical regulations everywhere via the elimination of real national sovereignty hidden by a facade of sovereignty.
Now all the woke people in the UK can celebrate that the “popular vote” will be overturned.
I think they should have done the will of the people that voted for a hard Brexit. They might have bigger problems from their ACTUAL citizens as a result of ignoring them.
So…..Britain is now a vassal state?
Official designation is….
Vassal Islamic Shithole
LikeLike
EU Colony
What I don’t understand, is why Boris is giving up & resigning. If May isn’t doing what she’s supposed to be doing, walking away isn’t going to help Brexit one whit.
Is that like the new British thing, now? #GiveUp?
As a cabinet minister he CANNOT speak against his leader and her government. He would have had to publicly support May’s Brexit plan.
In order to speak openly against her Brexit plan, Boris the cabinet minister first had to resign. That’s the Westminster system.
No. As a cabinet member, Johnson cannot criticize the government. As a back-bencher he can. He can also lead the opposition to a ‘No Confidence’ vote on May. If she loses the No Confidence vote she’s out as party leader and PM.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
He has finally realised, along with David Davis, that it is not possible to change the apparent direction of Brexit by being ‘on the May ship’. To do that he will have to torpedo that ship and be the Captain of his own ship.
That is the way we do it here, watch it unfold. It is one of the advantages of not having a directly elected leader that is in position for years.
The cabal is starting to show chinks in the armor all across the globe…
LikeLike
No More Chinks in the Armor
The Jeremy Lin controversy suggests it’s time to retire the phrase for good.
http://www.slate.com/articles/sports/the_good_word/2012/02/chink_in_the_armor_jeremy_lin_why_it_s_time_to_retire_the_phrase_for_good_.html
wow – never heard that before!
apparently nothing is safe…
It would be so funny if May wasn’t the PM when POTUS landed in UK.
POTUS will be well deserving of that little twist…considering spygate.
I would be open to native British refugees coming to the US. Not the ones they’ve been importing in the neo-slave trade of course but the native born.
If there’s real men left in Britain they better do something.
I can promise you one thing. They will come because they want to be American not because they want you to change the side you drive on and stop for tea at four o clock.
Russia is welcoming Afrikaners…
there a numerous videos available…
The Afrikaners are looking at an offered area which is perfect for settling and farming…they wish to resettle, just as their ancestors did once in S.A.
They want to carry on their traditions, and contribute. The families from S.A. toured, among other places, the regional churches.
So glad this is happening; when the vermin take over in S. A, with no skills, and no ability to farm, they can all just starve to death in their racial victory.
Its a win-win for the Afrikaners and the Russians. Fallow land will be cultivated, and prosperity will come to an area which is now basically unpopulated, and unproductive.
The UK is gone! I have been saying it for the past few months. It is a shame because this is the same country that 78 years ago would fight the Nazis as if there wouldn’t be a tomorrow. Now they have decided to tell the majority of folks that there vote means nothing.
Theresa May is nothing but a POS as her people are killed by the invaders they have willingly allowed into their country. The red carpet is the blood that has been shed by its citizens.
I pray that our beloved President does his visit with our FLOTUS and gets the hell out of their not a minute longer than what has been planned. They don’t deserve the visit.
It could be this comment that describes the worldwide corruption the best:
“Western Media are quick to come to the defense of Prime Minister May due to their financial and ideological alignment with the multinational media organizations and corporations who pull the strings.”
There is so much activity before President Trump visits Mother England….are those Brits up to something? Reminds me of those feelings I used to get when my kids were up to something rotten and trying to distract….
Better not harm a hair on our POTUS head or those other wars will seem like nothing. Especially those two old bags Merkel and Mays. All the politicians leaving better not be because they know somethings going on and they don’t want to be blamed because that won’t save ‘ya.
Someone needs to remind the Queen of England that we let them keep their crown as long as they didn’t try to take our freedoms and run our country. George III lucked out, we weren’t as organized as we are now. If they mess with POTUS, the royal family might be looking for jobs and a lot of snooty politicians might be subject to our jurisdiction…..Mrs. May and Mrs. Merkel…..and all other EU A holes including that little jihad Mayor of theirs. Better watch yourselves.
Neil Hamilton on the Brexit Catastrophe, YouTubers Joining UKIP and War Plan Purple
Sargon of Akkad Live
Published on Jul 9, 2018
I just had a ‘Do Gooder’ idea.
Let’s offer immigration to any-and-all Brexit Voters that would like to become Americans. Let the Politickers have their ways over in Europe and give us the people who are sick of Big Currupt Government and join our effort for Correct Government here.
I’d be OK with a few million more Trump Voters.
May is likely to receive a vote of no confidence before President Trump arrives in London. This will end her term as prime minister. Her replacement might well be a hard line Brexiteer. May is a globalist who has always been firmly against Brexit.
What could happen is that the issue will be put back to the voters in the form of several different exit choices. the choices would be between a hard exit or several softer exit scenarios The agreement is not yet cast in stone. There is still hope.
