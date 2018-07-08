Nigel Farage Discusses Upcoming Visit to U.K. by President Trump…

British officials are desperate to keep Nigel Farage and President Trump separate during the state visit next Thursday and Friday. [::snicker::… you know what that means… nudge, nudge… wink, wink… say-no-more, say no more] Mr. Nigel Farage discusses the current U.K. climate that awaits President Trump.
One of the funniest damn tweets in the history of twitter!!
Advertisements
“Wakey, wakey.” <— Haaaahahaha. I love that so much.
I don't see how the UK officials can tell our President who he can meet with.
It's like a 'dare'.
I'm thinking that Pres Trump will be even more determined to see Nigel now.
Hah.
LikeLiked by 24 people
I’d love it if President Trump went ahead and saw Nigel Farage anyways and if the Royals or May rescind offers to meet, the onus would be on them. I can understand a refusal to see Tommy Robinson as he’s a prisoner but ordering around President Trump like a wayward colonist is too far.
LikeLiked by 21 people
“…like a wayward colonist…” You do know how to turn a phrase! Hysterical. I love it!
LikeLiked by 10 people
You had me at …”Hysterical”! And there wasn’t a spider in sight!
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is FUNNY!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Trump should invite Farage to Scotland, for a round of golf…even if Farage does not play.
Think that would be very cool.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The British just can’t let it go. A ragtag bunch of deplorable Americans left their farms, their mountain homes, their swamps and kicked the British Army’s ass
They have been angry at us since then and just won’t let it go.
“Huh”……..”Then we’ll fly a balloon…….and….and….won’t let you talk to Nigel”
And…….and……won’t listen to our people…..or stop the raping of our children….or stop putting people in jail who say stuff….
I quit commenting on the British Government. They’re sinking fast and ‘‘this time we won’t save them.
Ya know, they act like it is our fault they are in this mess
This time they have to ssve themselves.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“This time they have to save themselves.”
+++++++
How true.
After bailing them out of two world wars, enough!
However, we will happily sell to them the arms and munitions needed to do the job.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You wrote: However, we will happily sell to them the arms and munitions needed to do the job.
Cash only, NO Credit!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Brits should remember what happened the last time they pushed ‘the colonists’ around!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah! And we were so nice to the Beatles and helped James Bond whenever we could.
LikeLike
The “Royals” are supposed to remain politically neutral. When it comes to President Trump and speaking out in favor of moslems, the Royals are as vile as the rest of the commie left.
Also, the government of Great Britain and the Queen has no qualms about hosting evil dictators from various countries who are brutal to people.
LikeLike
“I’m thinking that Pres Trump will be even more determined to see Nigel now”
Perhaps he even will specify where and when he wants to see Mr. Farage. It might be a time sure to be most inconvenient for the UK “hosts” for Nigel to be around, such as making him a official “Presidential advisor” for UK matters!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Golf in Scotland!!!!!!! Splodeycrowns!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
😆😆😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pullin’ a Brrrrrrrrraveheart!
LikeLike
LOL! Wayward colonist…..Splodeycrowns…Golf in Scotland with Nigel …..
You guys are so funny. I’m feeling a little better about that trip Our President is taking this week.
LikeLike
England is the new ‘fly over’ country
LikeLike
Nigel was such an early and loyal supporter of the President during the campaign, I don’t see where it won’t happen 👍👍
LikeLiked by 11 people
Put Nigel as number one and everyone else they don’t want him to see next.
If he has time maybe make an appearance with the idiots in charge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As per usual, President Trump will walk into this meeting from a position of strength.
Make it fair or he will pull one of his many geopolitical levers and zap you!
LikeLiked by 7 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d like to see POTUS have a lapel pin made in the image of that idiotic balloon. And wear it while meeting British officials.
LikeLiked by 13 people
What an embarrassment the Mayor of London is.
Our Master Troll would love that idea Mary!
LikeLiked by 8 people
For allowing the Trump balloon to be flown, the next time Theresa May visits the US we should fly a big Frump balloon of her over Washington with lipstick stuck on its teeth to add a touch of authenticity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The queen should send one of her Bobbies over and put a bullet in the balloon. Just for good measure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bow and arrow from one of her personal guards! lol!
LikeLike
He should point to the ballon and say, “I see British citizens are exercising their right to free speech. Oh, wait… you don’t have that here do you.. What is it you want to say to me?”
LikeLiked by 8 people
O00h…That’s perfect. I do hope President Trump sees your comment.
LikeLike
Don’t they have drones in London, taking pics etc??… What a shame if one just flew into the balloon, trying to get a good shot… terrible…
LikeLiked by 2 people
They could bump into each other on the tarmac.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes! and they could discuss… golf and grandchildren, yes!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The President’s advance team usually arrives days ahead of the President, to work on the logistics of pre-positioning his vehicles and helicopters.
The advance team could conceivably have Nigel in the ‘beast’, for PDJT to meet with him when he lands.
Hah.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love to that idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The advance team should launch a second balloon with a likeness of Mayor Khan eating a bacon sandwich.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perfect–Lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pink Floyd’s flying pig perhaps?
LikeLike
Maybe discuss the grandkids? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have fought the EU since 1992. I will not rest until it is destroyed, sadly Mrs Maybe is not the person to do it as she is a globalist. She has never been for Brexit. The EU will be destroyed by Hungary Italy and other patriotic states. Nigel has to get back into the fray. The UK has political prisoners in jail now – Tommy Robinson and Jayda Fransen. Oh yes and Melanie Shaw who wanted to expose the child abuse in the UK which is run by the Govermnent. Britain is a very nasty place at the moment and only the decimation of both parties which are in fact the same establishment putting on a show for the voters. I hope Nigel will meet with President Trump despite the mendacous May and the jihadist Khan.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Had never heard of Melanie Shaw. Wow. Explosive stuff
“…Shaw is one of the few child abuse whistleblowers who is prepared to name politicians as having been among the abusers of her fellow inmates, some of whom she asserts were murdered on site at Beechwood. Her reminiscences date from 1987…”
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/melanie-shaw-given-two-years-following-secret-court-hearing
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very troubling story. Ms. Shaw might be mentally ill… but she may also be telling the truth? Handling of her case sounds exceedingly strange
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/article/why-we-must-never-forget-melanie-shaw
LikeLiked by 3 people
It sounds exactly what they did to Manafort. She has been in solitary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Londonistan mayor Sadiq Khan(job ) is actually friends with, and a supporter of, Anjen Choudhry and his terror organization. That particular piece of offal is so objectionable that even obama banned him from re-entering the US.
The aforementioned Khan(job) acted as Louis Farrakhan’s lawyer in an attempt to overturn the British government’s longstanding ban on Farrakhan entering the UK.
Obviously Winston Churchill was the UK’s apex, it’s all been downhill since.
The UK has fallen into a pathetic state of dhimmitude, not only in Londonistan but across the country. In Leicester, which is 18.6% Muslim, passed a resolution to boycott all Jewish business, and Israeli products…alla BDS. Court of Appeals upholds ban, throws Jewish council appeal out.
We protected the UK against a psychopathic ” fuhrer” who began by doing this very thing to its own Jewish citizens.
The UK can pis* off as far as I’m concerned.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was born in London and spent the first twenty years of my life there. Margaret Thatcher brought the country back from the brink of disaster by winning against the communist Labour party. Things went really well while she was in office.
Sadly the communists – globalists and the numerous corrupt politicians have finally destroyed the country. Pardon my language but the UK has become a sh!thole.
Even though I still have a sister and her large family in England, I purposely stay away. I refuse to even visit what is left of the country that I was born in.
It is now imminent and its only a matter of time before the muslims who have poured into the country will become a majority and the UK will be under Sharia Law.
I can see no way of undoing what has been done. Its sort of like shooting yourself in the head, you don’t get to reconsider it after you pull the trigger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was very nice of you to share a personal history, even if it is difficult.. First hand accounts are priceless… I have posted this on twitter, this is what I think of Mayor Khan:
This BTW is not a photoshopped pic.. This is what he believes..
and I don’t understand the balloon thing.. I would think it is a danger to Parliament.
LikeLike
The rest of that news clip was interesting as well.
We know all too well in the USA, the gimmicks, the stunts and lately, the calls for violence are all making people “walk away.” The people here are just TIRED of it.
I’m thinking the same might be true in the UK as well and I believe Trump has a strong following there. And keeping Farage away from Trump means keeping Farage out of the news coverage. I want to believe and I hope the people of the UK are seeing through all of this nonsense.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brexit is a complete joke and Nigel is absolutely right about PM May and her government. For those hoping the UK 🇬🇧 would be the one that takes down the European Union 🇪🇺, you will be sadly mistaken. They are to far gone and there is no turning back for them.
The EU took the biggest punch in the face when the Italians formed their new government. Matteo Salvini is considered the DJT of Italy. With the Italians joining the countries I referenced above as well as our country, GLOBALISM, the EU etc. are truly starring at their extinction!
From the article linked above:
Salvini said on his Facebook page:
“Two more ships with the flag of the Netherlands, Lifeline and Seefuchs, have arrived off the coast of Libya, waiting for their load of human beings abandoned by the smugglers. These gentlemen know that Italy no longer wants to be complicit in the business of illegal immigration, and therefore will have to look for other ports [not Italian]where to go.”
Last week Italy already barred the Aquarius, a ship that carried 620 migrants. Later Spain offered to accept the ship in its port and allowing the migrants into the country. It is expected to arrive in Valencia on Sunday.
During his election campaign, Salvini vowed to put Italians first and protect the country against illegal immigration. He promised to deport 500,000 migrants within 5 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Three out of five top officials in the Brexit office have resigned and May has to face the 1922 backbenchers after her Commons speech Monday evening. Only 48 Tory Brexiteers need to sign a no confidence petition and she will have to resign.
My wager is on ‘arch-Brexiteer’ Jacob Reese-Mogg, who has kept his head down, to emerge as a major contender for PM.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can they undo what May has mucked up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
But who will Trump meet on his visit?
LikeLike
He should just go straight to his golf course and have people come to him
Has anyone……anyone asked to meet with him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Julian Assange?
LikeLike
They absolutely WILL meet!! 👍🏻😄 And they will have some serious FUN! I will never forget when Nigel showed up at one of candidate Trump’s rallies during the campaign—it was fantastic and I can STILL feel the excitement that everyone felt! What a duo!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Can we move Farage to Arizona and appoint him as a Senator to replace on No Name?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just push him over the border from Mexico and he’s as good as in as a Senator.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will soon be absolute chaos in Britain.
Very instructive how ‘the will of the people’ is despised and ignored by the deep state of so many countries.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-08/uk-brexit-secretary-david-davis-resigns-theresa-mays-government
The civil war is global, and the enemy never quits. Actually a good time for the President to ruffle some feathers and snap the Brits out of their World Cup coma. Bread and circuses are always convenient distractions from the dirty work going on behind the curtain.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Brexit minister just quit saying he would not sell our the UK. Tory backbenchers are drumming up a no-confidence vote for May after a meeting with them Monday afternoon. PM May is in deep trouble over her horrible non-Brexit plan. And President Trump is about to arrive. LOL. Nigel seeing President Trump is the LEAST of her problems.
LikeLiked by 5 people
thanks boutis, great news!!!
LikeLike
This will be the riskiest trip POTUS has taken. I do not trust the British security, London police, the PM, and about one third of the London population. And I don’t trust the Royal family either. The Mayor should be “looked after” in the Tower during the trip. Better to meet in Scotland. Balmoral Castle perhaps.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not to mention random “nerve gas” attacks…..
LikeLike
emet, I believe mossad is helping with Trump’s personal security, if not actually, then in an advisory capacity.
That makes me feel a bit better.
no, I do not have any “link”.
Doesn’t seem like a thing which would be documented in normal info channels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
well, it doesn’t make me feel better… might as well have the C_A looking after him!
We have Marines that can look after him…
Better still, he should not go.
LikeLike
phoenix, after watching video of mossad’s preparation for Trump’s visit to Israel, I have a bit more confidence in them than I do in the current configuration of our CIA.
LikeLike
Don’t worry, God’s mighty angels are protecting our president. Nothing will happen to him, I assure you.
LikeLike
If Mossad would just keep an eye on our London CIA people, that would help.
LikeLiked by 4 people
o, yeah.
Its the combination of muslim lunatics and the kind of crazies we have here.
I think Katie Hopkins calls them, “Remainers”, the non-Brexit folk.
Don’t know if they are as violent as our folks.
But I really wish Trump was able to avoid this den of Fascism. sigh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” Better to meet in Scotland. Balmoral Castle perhaps.”
Balmoral is owned by the Royal family.
Can’t be trusted.
A better place would be Trump Turnberry resort:
LikeLiked by 3 people
At the moment there are SEVERAL groups of annoyed people in UK… fired up and ready to rebel…
#Brexit crowd being shafted by May and the Remoaners
#Pro Trump Crowd
#FreeTommy Crowd
#Freedom of Speech crowd
#World Cup football (soccer) fans
These are separate groups, but there is already a HUGE overlap.. so a REALLY fired up core
If conditions are right and something sparks a rebellion… it could get messy… just sayin’ 😎
LikeLiked by 7 people
rumpole, maybe a critical mass?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmmm…another Revolution on the mother country’s own soil?
Even Nigel refferred to Mrs. Maybe as a “school mistress posing as Prime minister.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Funny we are all worried about him going to UK not Russia. Just like POTUS said, “sometimes our friends have treated us worse than our enemies”. Strange times. Lots o’ prayers to surround POTUS in a wall of light!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree, Cheri….Strange Times…and prayers for our President Trump as he enters into another den of Snakes this week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT should volunteer his services to the UK as unofficial “BREXIT Negotiator”. It would be done in a week and the UK should be at an advantage over the rest of the EU countries.
LikeLike
Besides all the fun contacting Nigel Farage, why not go full bore.
Go to the Ecuadorian Embassy to discuss Venezuela and drive away with Julian Assange and his on-hand data base in the Presidential Limo, under US diplomatic protection and he is given immunity for any WikiLeaks charges in the US.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That might be politically disastrous for president Trump to do something as glorious as that. He really has to defeat and outlast his opposition here. After that, he might arrange some sort of summit with Assange. Keep in mind, this president’s role isn’t to play favorites with people who put out leaks for the wiki. Officially, he will always have to condemn it. After all, doesn’t he condemn the leaks and the collusion with the press? To remain consistent, it would be a very bad thing to support Assange overtly that way.
That’s why I think a summit with Wikileaks might be the way. Arrange for this summit and work out a deal where US relevant leaks might get some sort of “courtesy heads up” before they publish or something like that. And then Trump could say “well, I tried to get him to stop but I couldn’t but we negotiated an agreement of some kind…”
It would be a very Trumpian thing to do I think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep.
The fact that Julian Assange has supported Bradley Manning & Reality Winner and called them “patriots”, makes it problematic for Pres Trump to openly support Assange.
Assange hasn’t been seen for months now, has he?
And the recent tweets from the WikiLeaks account have been…strange.
So for all we know…Assange could already be in a ‘secured location’ somewhere.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes the whole thing with Assange is strange (in the Ecuadorian embassy? Why Ecuador?). Wikileaks has gone completely downhill definately overrun by clowns. I don’t know what to think about it all. It was bizzare to see Pamela Anderson on Tucker Carlson talking about him being holed up there. And Tucker was like I don’t even know who Julian Assange is? Lots of political intrigue as the UK clown connection is coming to Congress soon 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ecuador because they don’t honor extradition requests.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PresTrump showing any deference or cooperation with Wikileaks or Assange would just fuel the “Wikileaks derailed Hillary” clamoring.
I don’t see any strategic advantage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How cool is it that Monday evening Trump drops his SCOTUS pick on the Left, and then immediately heads to Europe to meet with, and negotiate with NATO; the U.K.; and Russia.
The media might blow a gasket trying to express outrage for it all 🙀
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Summer of Splodey Heads. That’s how this summer will be remembered.
(Let’s not forget Flynn in court Tuesday and Strzok hearings on TV Thursday).
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes hahaha!! Just try and keep up with the amazing POTUS whirlwind!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We just spent 8 days in England, most of it in London, which – like many “world cities” – was filthy, with overflowing garbage and trash everywhere. It was like walking through an ashtray in many areas. To be sure, the Underground stations and the trains themselves were clean and free of graffiti. Otherwise, there was a Third-World feel to many areas.
The press was in general very ANTI-Trump, along with constant nonsense about “global warming.” And when it hits 83-86 degrees, a heat wave and a drought are declared! 🙂
In the city of Bath we saw a lunatic with a shopping cart full of Trump Toilet Paper: he was not getting any sales during our observation.
Nice to visit, but America is the greatest: Ohio remains where I want to live!
Stay vigilant, President Trump! Trust only those who have earned your trust! The future depends on the destruction of the Global World Order, and the re-establishment of basic freedoms throughout Western Civilization, too many of whose members have traded freedom for a mediocre existence of guaranteed – but very limited – welfare services with health and retirement insurance, where success is penalized in the interest of maintaining a mediocre status quo, thereby keeping the powers that be in power.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks for the first-hand report
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve read there will be two Major Khan balloons flown with all the money raised in response to the Trump balloon. Hopefully fact?
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s true!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/baby-khan-balloon-fundraiser-blows-past-34000-organizers-now-plan-to-fly-balloon-over-parliament-too/
LikeLiked by 5 people
The original target was £10,000…. they did that in hours…
Currently….£36,121 raised of £50,000 stretch target
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/giant-sadiq-khan-baby-balloon-to-fly-over-london
I have not seen any reports on how the money will be spent.. or what progress there is a on a Sadiq blimp?
My suggestion for one blimp….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t they have to get permission?
LikeLike
I assume they do, in the same way the Trump blimp crowd did.
IF Sadiq refuses permission… that will be an event in itself?
I have not heard if this Sadiq blimp group have actually got a blimp made.. let alone applied for permission
LikeLike
As well as the main balloon ( if it ever happens) I think it would be a good idea for the crowd to carry/release thousands of regular helium balloons.. with Sadiq’s face.. maybe cartoon Mohamed face 🙂
LikeLike
Lol, muslim mayor trying to tell Trump what he can and can’t do. People have raised over $34k to fly a khan balloon too….haha. I hope someone shoots the Trump balloon right out of the sky.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah but anybody wonder what else besides helium could be inside the balloon?
LikeLike
Cream
Spoonfull
LikeLike
The Brits, just as good ole Hillarity, never thought they’d lose. They still think the U.S. is a colony to be used when in need…as in wars they can’t handle…or princesses and princes in need of a dance or marriage partner.
LikeLike
“British officials are desperate to keep Nigel Farage and President Trump separate during the state visit next Thursday and Friday.”
______________________
Why?
Why do they put themselves in such an asinine no-win situation?
If the succeed (which they can’t), they look like Nazis.
And if they don’t succeed, then they failed and look like impotent Nazis.
Who do these clowns think they are, that they can determine who Nigel Farage OR Donald Trump talks to?
Has England gone full Hitler / Stalin / Mao?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to see Mr. Farage attending a MAGA rally!!!
LikeLike