Nigel Farage Discusses Upcoming Visit to U.K. by President Trump…

British officials are desperate to keep Nigel Farage and President Trump separate during the state visit next Thursday and Friday.  [::snicker::… you know what that means… nudge, nudge… wink, wink… say-no-more, say no more]  Mr. Nigel Farage discusses the current U.K. climate that awaits President Trump.

One of the funniest damn tweets in the history of twitter!!

99 Responses to Nigel Farage Discusses Upcoming Visit to U.K. by President Trump…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    July 8, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    “Wakey, wakey.” <— Haaaahahaha. I love that so much.

    I don't see how the UK officials can tell our President who he can meet with.
    It's like a 'dare'.

    I'm thinking that Pres Trump will be even more determined to see Nigel now.
    Hah.

    • boogywstew says:
      July 8, 2018 at 8:03 pm

      I’d love it if President Trump went ahead and saw Nigel Farage anyways and if the Royals or May rescind offers to meet, the onus would be on them. I can understand a refusal to see Tommy Robinson as he’s a prisoner but ordering around President Trump like a wayward colonist is too far.

      • carolweekleylmt says:
        July 8, 2018 at 8:14 pm

        “…like a wayward colonist…” You do know how to turn a phrase! Hysterical. I love it!

      • WSB says:
        July 8, 2018 at 8:24 pm

        That is FUNNY!!!!!

      • piper567 says:
        July 8, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        I think Trump should invite Farage to Scotland, for a round of golf…even if Farage does not play.
        Think that would be very cool.

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        July 8, 2018 at 8:53 pm

        The British just can’t let it go. A ragtag bunch of deplorable Americans left their farms, their mountain homes, their swamps and kicked the British Army’s ass

        They have been angry at us since then and just won’t let it go.

        “Huh”……..”Then we’ll fly a balloon…….and….and….won’t let you talk to Nigel”

        And…….and……won’t listen to our people…..or stop the raping of our children….or stop putting people in jail who say stuff….

        I quit commenting on the British Government. They’re sinking fast and ‘‘this time we won’t save them.

        Ya know, they act like it is our fault they are in this mess

        This time they have to ssve themselves.

        • The Boss says:
          July 8, 2018 at 9:01 pm

          “This time they have to save themselves.”
          +++++++
          How true.
          After bailing them out of two world wars, enough!
          However, we will happily sell to them the arms and munitions needed to do the job.

      • Susan in VA says:
        July 8, 2018 at 9:21 pm

        The Brits should remember what happened the last time they pushed ‘the colonists’ around!

      • InAz says:
        July 8, 2018 at 9:36 pm

        The “Royals” are supposed to remain politically neutral. When it comes to President Trump and speaking out in favor of moslems, the Royals are as vile as the rest of the commie left.

        Also, the government of Great Britain and the Queen has no qualms about hosting evil dictators from various countries who are brutal to people.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      July 8, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      “I’m thinking that Pres Trump will be even more determined to see Nigel now”

      Perhaps he even will specify where and when he wants to see Mr. Farage. It might be a time sure to be most inconvenient for the UK “hosts” for Nigel to be around, such as making him a official “Presidential advisor” for UK matters!

    • webgirlpdx says:
      July 8, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      Nigel was such an early and loyal supporter of the President during the campaign, I don’t see where it won’t happen 👍👍

    • sickconservative says:
      July 8, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      Put Nigel as number one and everyone else they don’t want him to see next.
      If he has time maybe make an appearance with the idiots in charge.

  2. Golden Advice says:
    July 8, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    As per usual, President Trump will walk into this meeting from a position of strength.

    Make it fair or he will pull one of his many geopolitical levers and zap you!

  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    July 8, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    I’d like to see POTUS have a lapel pin made in the image of that idiotic balloon. And wear it while meeting British officials.

  4. Robert Smith says:
    July 8, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    They could bump into each other on the tarmac.

  5. Peter says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    I have fought the EU since 1992. I will not rest until it is destroyed, sadly Mrs Maybe is not the person to do it as she is a globalist. She has never been for Brexit. The EU will be destroyed by Hungary Italy and other patriotic states. Nigel has to get back into the fray. The UK has political prisoners in jail now – Tommy Robinson and Jayda Fransen. Oh yes and Melanie Shaw who wanted to expose the child abuse in the UK which is run by the Govermnent. Britain is a very nasty place at the moment and only the decimation of both parties which are in fact the same establishment putting on a show for the voters. I hope Nigel will meet with President Trump despite the mendacous May and the jihadist Khan.

    • wondering999 says:
      July 8, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      Had never heard of Melanie Shaw. Wow. Explosive stuff
      “…Shaw is one of the few child abuse whistleblowers who is prepared to name politicians as having been among the abusers of her fellow inmates, some of whom she asserts were murdered on site at Beechwood. Her reminiscences date from 1987…”

      https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/melanie-shaw-given-two-years-following-secret-court-hearing

    • Artist says:
      July 8, 2018 at 8:38 pm

      The Londonistan mayor Sadiq Khan(job ) is actually friends with, and a supporter of, Anjen Choudhry and his terror organization. That particular piece of offal is so objectionable that even obama banned him from re-entering the US.
      The aforementioned Khan(job) acted as Louis Farrakhan’s lawyer in an attempt to overturn the British government’s longstanding ban on Farrakhan entering the UK.
      Obviously Winston Churchill was the UK’s apex, it’s all been downhill since.
      The UK has fallen into a pathetic state of dhimmitude, not only in Londonistan but across the country. In Leicester, which is 18.6% Muslim, passed a resolution to boycott all Jewish business, and Israeli products…alla BDS. Court of Appeals upholds ban, throws Jewish council appeal out.
      We protected the UK against a psychopathic ” fuhrer” who began by doing this very thing to its own Jewish citizens.
      The UK can pis* off as far as I’m concerned.

      • The Devilbat says:
        July 8, 2018 at 9:13 pm

        I was born in London and spent the first twenty years of my life there. Margaret Thatcher brought the country back from the brink of disaster by winning against the communist Labour party. Things went really well while she was in office.

        Sadly the communists – globalists and the numerous corrupt politicians have finally destroyed the country. Pardon my language but the UK has become a sh!thole.

        Even though I still have a sister and her large family in England, I purposely stay away. I refuse to even visit what is left of the country that I was born in.

        It is now imminent and its only a matter of time before the muslims who have poured into the country will become a majority and the UK will be under Sharia Law.

        I can see no way of undoing what has been done. Its sort of like shooting yourself in the head, you don’t get to reconsider it after you pull the trigger.

        • amwick says:
          July 8, 2018 at 9:36 pm

          It was very nice of you to share a personal history, even if it is difficult.. First hand accounts are priceless… I have posted this on twitter, this is what I think of Mayor Khan:

          This BTW is not a photoshopped pic.. This is what he believes..
          and I don’t understand the balloon thing.. I would think it is a danger to Parliament.

  6. Daniel says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    The rest of that news clip was interesting as well.

    We know all too well in the USA, the gimmicks, the stunts and lately, the calls for violence are all making people “walk away.” The people here are just TIRED of it.

    I’m thinking the same might be true in the UK as well and I believe Trump has a strong following there. And keeping Farage away from Trump means keeping Farage out of the news coverage. I want to believe and I hope the people of the UK are seeing through all of this nonsense.

  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 8, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      Brexit is a complete joke and Nigel is absolutely right about PM May and her government. For those hoping the UK 🇬🇧 would be the one that takes down the European Union 🇪🇺, you will be sadly mistaken. They are to far gone and there is no turning back for them.

      The EU took the biggest punch in the face when the Italians formed their new government. Matteo Salvini is considered the DJT of Italy. With the Italians joining the countries I referenced above as well as our country, GLOBALISM, the EU etc. are truly starring at their extinction!

      From the article linked above:

      Salvini said on his Facebook page:

      “Two more ships with the flag of the Netherlands, Lifeline and Seefuchs, have arrived off the coast of Libya, waiting for their load of human beings abandoned by the smugglers. These gentlemen know that Italy no longer wants to be complicit in the business of illegal immigration, and therefore will have to look for other ports [not Italian]where to go.”

      Last week Italy already barred the Aquarius, a ship that carried 620 migrants. Later Spain offered to accept the ship in its port and allowing the migrants into the country. It is expected to arrive in Valencia on Sunday.

      During his election campaign, Salvini vowed to put Italians first and protect the country against illegal immigration. He promised to deport 500,000 migrants within 5 years.

  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:12 pm

  9. Landslide says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    They absolutely WILL meet!! 👍🏻😄 And they will have some serious FUN! I will never forget when Nigel showed up at one of candidate Trump’s rallies during the campaign—it was fantastic and I can STILL feel the excitement that everyone felt! What a duo!

  10. Deplore Able says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Can we move Farage to Arizona and appoint him as a Senator to replace on No Name?

  11. History Teaches says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    There will soon be absolute chaos in Britain.

    Very instructive how ‘the will of the people’ is despised and ignored by the deep state of so many countries.

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-08/uk-brexit-secretary-david-davis-resigns-theresa-mays-government

    The civil war is global, and the enemy never quits. Actually a good time for the President to ruffle some feathers and snap the Brits out of their World Cup coma. Bread and circuses are always convenient distractions from the dirty work going on behind the curtain.

  12. boutis says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    The Brexit minister just quit saying he would not sell our the UK. Tory backbenchers are drumming up a no-confidence vote for May after a meeting with them Monday afternoon. PM May is in deep trouble over her horrible non-Brexit plan. And President Trump is about to arrive. LOL. Nigel seeing President Trump is the LEAST of her problems.

  13. emet says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    This will be the riskiest trip POTUS has taken. I do not trust the British security, London police, the PM, and about one third of the London population. And I don’t trust the Royal family either. The Mayor should be “looked after” in the Tower during the trip. Better to meet in Scotland. Balmoral Castle perhaps.

    • cthulhu says:
      July 8, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Not to mention random “nerve gas” attacks…..

    • piper567 says:
      July 8, 2018 at 8:56 pm

      emet, I believe mossad is helping with Trump’s personal security, if not actually, then in an advisory capacity.
      That makes me feel a bit better.
      no, I do not have any “link”.
      Doesn’t seem like a thing which would be documented in normal info channels.

      • phoenixRising says:
        July 8, 2018 at 9:05 pm

        well, it doesn’t make me feel better… might as well have the C_A looking after him!
        We have Marines that can look after him…

        Better still, he should not go.

        • piper567 says:
          July 8, 2018 at 9:32 pm

          phoenix, after watching video of mossad’s preparation for Trump’s visit to Israel, I have a bit more confidence in them than I do in the current configuration of our CIA.

        • Snow White says:
          July 8, 2018 at 9:33 pm

          Don’t worry, God’s mighty angels are protecting our president. Nothing will happen to him, I assure you.

          Like

        July 8, 2018 at 9:10 pm

        If Mossad would just keep an eye on our London CIA people, that would help.

        • piper567 says:
          July 8, 2018 at 9:30 pm

          o, yeah.
          Its the combination of muslim lunatics and the kind of crazies we have here.
          I think Katie Hopkins calls them, “Remainers”, the non-Brexit folk.
          Don’t know if they are as violent as our folks.
          But I really wish Trump was able to avoid this den of Fascism. sigh.

    • wheatietoo says:
      July 8, 2018 at 9:11 pm

      ” Better to meet in Scotland. Balmoral Castle perhaps.”

      Balmoral is owned by the Royal family.
      Can’t be trusted.

      A better place would be Trump Turnberry resort:

  14. rumpole2 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    At the moment there are SEVERAL groups of annoyed people in UK… fired up and ready to rebel…

    #Brexit crowd being shafted by May and the Remoaners
    #Pro Trump Crowd
    #FreeTommy Crowd
    #Freedom of Speech crowd
    #World Cup football (soccer) fans

    These are separate groups, but there is already a HUGE overlap.. so a REALLY fired up core

    If conditions are right and something sparks a rebellion… it could get messy… just sayin’ 😎

  15. Atticus "The Deplorable" says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    PDJT should volunteer his services to the UK as unofficial “BREXIT Negotiator”. It would be done in a week and the UK should be at an advantage over the rest of the EU countries.

  16. thedoc00 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Besides all the fun contacting Nigel Farage, why not go full bore.
    Go to the Ecuadorian Embassy to discuss Venezuela and drive away with Julian Assange and his on-hand data base in the Presidential Limo, under US diplomatic protection and he is given immunity for any WikiLeaks charges in the US.

    • Daniel says:
      July 8, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      That might be politically disastrous for president Trump to do something as glorious as that. He really has to defeat and outlast his opposition here. After that, he might arrange some sort of summit with Assange. Keep in mind, this president’s role isn’t to play favorites with people who put out leaks for the wiki. Officially, he will always have to condemn it. After all, doesn’t he condemn the leaks and the collusion with the press? To remain consistent, it would be a very bad thing to support Assange overtly that way.

      That’s why I think a summit with Wikileaks might be the way. Arrange for this summit and work out a deal where US relevant leaks might get some sort of “courtesy heads up” before they publish or something like that. And then Trump could say “well, I tried to get him to stop but I couldn’t but we negotiated an agreement of some kind…”

      It would be a very Trumpian thing to do I think.

      • wheatietoo says:
        July 8, 2018 at 9:20 pm

        Yep.
        The fact that Julian Assange has supported Bradley Manning & Reality Winner and called them “patriots”, makes it problematic for Pres Trump to openly support Assange.

        Assange hasn’t been seen for months now, has he?
        And the recent tweets from the WikiLeaks account have been…strange.

        So for all we know…Assange could already be in a ‘secured location’ somewhere.

        • Cheri Lawrence says:
          July 8, 2018 at 9:31 pm

          Yes the whole thing with Assange is strange (in the Ecuadorian embassy? Why Ecuador?). Wikileaks has gone completely downhill definately overrun by clowns. I don’t know what to think about it all. It was bizzare to see Pamela Anderson on Tucker Carlson talking about him being holed up there. And Tucker was like I don’t even know who Julian Assange is? Lots of political intrigue as the UK clown connection is coming to Congress soon 😎

      • nimrodman says:
        July 8, 2018 at 9:33 pm

        PresTrump showing any deference or cooperation with Wikileaks or Assange would just fuel the “Wikileaks derailed Hillary” clamoring.

        I don’t see any strategic advantage.

  17. L4grasshopper says:
    July 8, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    How cool is it that Monday evening Trump drops his SCOTUS pick on the Left, and then immediately heads to Europe to meet with, and negotiate with NATO; the U.K.; and Russia.

    The media might blow a gasket trying to express outrage for it all 🙀

  18. Ausonius says:
    July 8, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    We just spent 8 days in England, most of it in London, which – like many “world cities” – was filthy, with overflowing garbage and trash everywhere. It was like walking through an ashtray in many areas. To be sure, the Underground stations and the trains themselves were clean and free of graffiti. Otherwise, there was a Third-World feel to many areas.

    The press was in general very ANTI-Trump, along with constant nonsense about “global warming.” And when it hits 83-86 degrees, a heat wave and a drought are declared! 🙂

    In the city of Bath we saw a lunatic with a shopping cart full of Trump Toilet Paper: he was not getting any sales during our observation.

    Nice to visit, but America is the greatest: Ohio remains where I want to live!

    Stay vigilant, President Trump! Trust only those who have earned your trust! The future depends on the destruction of the Global World Order, and the re-establishment of basic freedoms throughout Western Civilization, too many of whose members have traded freedom for a mediocre existence of guaranteed – but very limited – welfare services with health and retirement insurance, where success is penalized in the interest of maintaining a mediocre status quo, thereby keeping the powers that be in power.

  19. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    July 8, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    I’ve read there will be two Major Khan balloons flown with all the money raised in response to the Trump balloon. Hopefully fact?

  20. wodiej says:
    July 8, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Lol, muslim mayor trying to tell Trump what he can and can’t do. People have raised over $34k to fly a khan balloon too….haha. I hope someone shoots the Trump balloon right out of the sky.

  21. clipe says:
    July 8, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Cream

    But a little spoon of your forty-five
    Saved you from another man.
    Men lies…
    Some of them cries about it.
    Some of them dies…
    Everything’s a-fightin’ about it.
    Everything’s a-cryin’ about it.
    Everything’s-a… everything’s a-dyin’ about it.
    Everything’s a-cryin’ about it.
    Everything’s a-lyin’ about it
    In your home, in all…

    Spoonful, spoonful. Yeah!
    Here I am, dyin’ about it,

    Spoonfull

  22. rashomon says:
    July 8, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    The Brits, just as good ole Hillarity, never thought they’d lose. They still think the U.S. is a colony to be used when in need…as in wars they can’t handle…or princesses and princes in need of a dance or marriage partner.

  23. scott467 says:
    July 8, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    “British officials are desperate to keep Nigel Farage and President Trump separate during the state visit next Thursday and Friday.”

    ______________________

    Why?

    Why do they put themselves in such an asinine no-win situation?

    If the succeed (which they can’t), they look like Nazis.

    And if they don’t succeed, then they failed and look like impotent Nazis.

    Who do these clowns think they are, that they can determine who Nigel Farage OR Donald Trump talks to?

    Has England gone full Hitler / Stalin / Mao?

  24. theconvertblog says:
    July 8, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    I’d like to see Mr. Farage attending a MAGA rally!!!

