Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses List of Officials For Questioning…

Go Devin, Never Back Down!!
right on!
Unfortunately the DOJ will not prosecute anyone since Rosie is running the DOJ and the only ones being prosecuted will be Trump’s associates by Mueller. If Mueller does not indict them he will bankrupt them while Democrats and Deep State criminals go free. I have it with this kabuki theater BS. If Trump does not fire Session then the Deep State is winning big.
“What on earth was Christopher Steele doing meeting with the (obunghole) State Department”?
John McCain was the venue. The FBI will find a plethora of corruption via scar-face cowardly McCain’s staff.
What screws are they of which you speak?
DoJ has to prosecute for anything to come from these Congressional “probes”.
DoJ is run by Rosie.
Per Schiff-for-brains:
Devin Nunes, Trey Gowdy, Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan – the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
That’s rich 😂😂😂😂
Mr Nunes, sir, you are over the target 👍
Makes me what to find Adam Schiff’s mother and just slap her. How on earth could a woman raise such a stupid child?
Put this in perspective. If you were one of the insiders stewing in the wicked brew and getting intoxicated at how easy it was to be unlawful in the common pursuit of furthering your HRC presidency and dirtying up the doomed competition, would you feel comfortable that the levers of power have moved decidedly in the direction and increasingly agile control of your formerly doomed competitor? Do you trust your marinated compatriots to watch your back and take one for you when the days of reckoning are upon all y’all?
Didn’t think so.
Let this play out. And, oh, by the way, tell all your patriotic friends and family to vote with Trump. That will move things along very nicely.
It’s all our work product.
Every dime they collect and waste is ours!
They produce nothing but these silly hearings and the bs elections speeches.
We are the military
We are the police
We are the border patrol
We are the gold they mine and wear.
They are in a panic just watch the fear in their eyes!
We will be the juries who convict them!
Stand the ground!
“What we’re doing here as the legislative branch of government, is we’re having to do the work that the media won’t do.”
Ain’t that the truth!
Exactly right. What they are doing is trying to inform the public of the vastness of this coup attempt against a sitting president. If you only watch most of the MSM, you don’t know any of this. That’s what’s important about the hearings.
Rep. Nunes is a true soul. Very steady. I appreciate him.
Sharing your respect and admiration for Congressman Nunes, and Congressman Jordon, as well 👍
The corruption runs so deep and compromises so many people, I think it’s becoming evident that normal checks and balances have been rendered inert. We have elected politicians going through the motions of government but accomplishing little or nothing. I think a coup has actually already taken place. When you have people who had reputations for high integrity suddenly making themselves scarce it’s a pretty good indication that the rats are leaving the sinking ship. Seeing all this happen, realizing that is probably happening behind the scenes, just makes me realize how it important it was for the insurgency to have elected DJT. We were about to lose our country.
How about imposing blanket lie detector tests federally across the board? Start seriously downsizing and clean out the slackers and riffraff. Consolidate agencies and cut staff by 20%. And for goodness sake please stop with the exorbitant spending on stupid things.
Or a dose of Sodium Pentathol.
Just a little pinprick 👍
Devin Nunes knows all too well that those small fish are going to talk. They, unlike the big fish do not enjoy the level of protection the bug fish do. With a bit of luck, they will tell everything thus putting the hooks into a few of those big old. scaly swamp fish.
He mentioned the Five Eyes abuses…or alluded to them, didn’t really call them ‘abuses’.
Yet.
I’ve been wondering if that recent ‘purge’ of NSA data had to do with Five Eyes.
What was Hillary doing in NZ recently?
We’ve learned that these schemers can do an end-run around the normal channels here, by going to one of our Five Eyes countries and accessing the NSA data through their back door.
Did they delete NSA data all the way up to present day?
If someone in the Five Eyes countries wanted to access that NSA data…now…they would be told:
“Sorry, that’s been deleted.”
We don’t know if all that data was transferred somewhere first, before it was “deleted from the NSA files”.
I’m hoping that it was.
It may have just been put somewhere else, where the Five Eyes cannot access it.
It was interesting to see Nunes’ reaction, when Laura mentioned Adam Schiff.
He sort of stiffened and started blinking.
Like she had mentioned the devil himself.
Heheh.
Are we to believe it’s all been purged, and not sitting in an Amazon cloud. Since the IC has not been forthcoming with anything else, especially the spying on Americans…
I dunno.
What are the chances that we are not being told the ‘whole story’?
I sure hope the committees don’t bring in all 27 for a public hearing on the same day. That would be a swamp move.
I wonder if a portion of the anti-ICE movement is being generated by individuals who would prefer to have investigations remain in the FBI, rather than turned over to HSI? Or to put it another way, if FBI has been running interference for many individuals and organizations, and making sure that the cases go nowhere, would not ICE/HSI pose a threat to this arrangement?
September 17, 2013
-snip-
The American people were promised and expected answers from the Benghazi Accountability Review Board (ARB), unfortunately, they were instead presented with a predictably pre-determined outcome designed to create the appearance of accountability without having to go through the bother of actually holding anyone accountable.
-snip-
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform reportedly “reviewed numerous documents” that reveal the role of a senior official who “was involved in discussions about the U.S. presence in Benghazi and security resources deployed in Libya…”
That official was Elizabeth Dibble is the second-most senior official in the U.S. Department of STATE Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs – a bureau that was cited by the ARB for “systemic leadership and management deficiencies” – and was only interviewed one time, in a group setting for all of 90 minutes.
-snip-
However, the State Department is refusing to turn over that documents and materials that were the basis of the ARB’s findings to Congress so once again, the American people are being asked to just take the Administration’s word and move on.
What’s troubling and somewhat telling is that when he was asked if he recalled reviewing any documents about Dibble, Admiral Mullen responded, “I don’t, I don’t.”
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2013/09/17/arb-benghazi-volumes/
June 1, 2018
-snip-
According to Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel, Alexander Downer, the former top Australian diplomat to the U.K., passed information about a conversation he had on May 10, 2016 with Papadopoulos to the U.S. embassy in London.
Downer claimed that Papadopoulos told him during a barroom conversation that Russia had information that was potentially damaging to Hillary Clinton. Downer has said he found the comment “interesting,” and contacted his Australian colleagues. The information also made its way to Elizabeth Dibble, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in London
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/01/downer-papadopoulos-state-department/
June 22, 2018
-snip-
Nuland, Jonathan Winer and Elizabeth Dibble “appear to be key to the State Department’s role in handling Trump-related Russia information,” the report said.
http://www.worldtribune.com/state-dept-had-access-to-steele-dossier-before-fbi-u-s-embassy-in-london-played-key-role/
First off, Trump’s policies, and his international leadership are succeeding, beyond expectations. Politically speaking, he IS WINNING. Imagine what another Trump Supreme Court Judge means to the country?
That said, the FBI/Justice department in my opinion have been weaponized by the demonrats. Sorry, but as retired LE, I have seen too many to count examples (the latest being the Awan “plea agreement”) of the COMPLETE CORRUPTION OF FBI/JUSTICE departments. Don’t get me started, but BASIC INVESTIGATIVE steps were NOT DONE. Sessions HAS been COMPROMISED.
Most discouraging to me is that EVERY FED, EVERY USA, and EVERY COP who ever had a fed investigation KNOWS THIS. It is JUST SOOO DISGUSTING!!!!!!
The DNC & HRC campaign gave Fusion GPS 12-14 mil. Diane Feinstein’s rat retired and raised another 50 mil to pay Fusion GPS to “get” Trump. Mueller’s band of thieves have been given, so far 17 mil to get Trump.
We have seen the FBI ignore evidence, in the Awan case apparently LOSE EVIDENCE, fail to make basic investigative efforts, most likely use their “informants” to plant information, then use “informants” to extract the very information THEY planted, to concoct a “counter intelligence” investigation against Trump.
Make no mistake about it, THEY ARE GOING AFTER JIM JORDAN, NUNES, GAETZ, and anyone else who stands up to them.
I have a genuine fear that the Mueller gang will manufacture “evidence” of a “crime” to “get” Trump, when all else fails.
I suspect that Trump can’t declassify everything because he can’t trust ANYONE at the “justice” department to actually do their job.
I fear that the NSA deletion of files is only going to destroy the evidence of the coup. Sorry but the only honest police work I have seen was the IG report on McCabe, and inexplicably HE STILL HAS NOT BEEN INDICTED.
Trump needs to win the midterms, (better than 50/50 the way I see it). Then fire Sessions, Wray, and Rosenstein.
I agree with all that you wrote, yet would like more on this…”I suspect that Trump can’t declassify everything because he can’t trust ANYONE at the “justice” department to actually do their job.”
Do you think they simply would fabricate what Trump wanted released? Refuse? Modify?
Does anyone know if a grand jury has been empaneled and if Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, Lynch, Yates, etc have had to testify?
