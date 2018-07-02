U.S. Factory Activity Reflects Exceptionally Strong Economy, Demand and Production Output…

Pontificating economic globalists are stuck between empirical good news and their preferred anti-Trump tariff narrative. Economic media like the Wall Street Journal are filled with angst, as Trump’s manufacturing MAGAnomics continues to destroy their decades-long talking points and globalist preferences.
The analysis of June factory and manufacturing indicators from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) highlight an expanding reality: increased production, increased new orders, increased employment, and demand outpacing supplies and transportation capacity. Yes, all of this means the Main Street U.S. economic engine is firing on all cylinders. We can only imagine what the Q2 numbers will reflect when it’s all rolled up.
ISM DATA – “Comments from the panel reflect continued expanding business strength. Demand remains strong, with the New Orders Index at 60 percent or above for the 14th straight month, and the Customers’ Inventories Index remaining low. The Backlog of Orders Index continued to expand, reading at 60 percent of higher for the third consecutive month. Consumption, described as production and employment, continues to expand in spite of labor, skill and material shortages.
What does this mean in blue collar language? Short term: OVERTIME pay folks…. maximum earnings possibilities as demand for factory and manufacturing has all employment working maximum production shifts. Long term: upward wage pressure, jobs, jobs, jobs.
For the Truck Drivers? Work, work, work. You got a rig, they need it hauled. Everywhere.
Cont…. Inputs, expressed as supplier deliveries, inventories and imports, had expansion increases, due primarily to negative supply chain issues. Lead-time extensions, steel and aluminum disruptions, supplier labor issues, and transportation difficulties continue. Export orders expanded at higher rates (read more)
Inventory backlogs, “supply chain issues” equals not enough drivers and haulers to keep up with production shipment demand. Thirst for raw materials. “Supplier labor issues”, sources of raw materials and ancillary origination parts are having a hard time staffing up for the demand. Yup, more upward blue collar wage pressure. “Transportation difficulties“, again, Truckers and shippers in high demand.
Do you know how many countries would love to have these problems? All of ’em.
These are good ‘problems‘ for Main Street.
MAGAnomic success everywhere.
Big, fat, beautiful blue-collar paychecks baby….
Winnamins, stock up; we ain’t slowing down!
Thank you for this shot of optimism, the numbers speak for themselves.
What is it the naysayers don’t see?
There are none so blind as those who don’t see.
Unless, of course, “those” are paralyzed by fear of losing the gravy train.
There’s a new Train barreling rounding the bend, full steam ahead!
Get onboard or get run over.
You’re the best, Sundance.
Thank you 🇺🇸
me too, Minnie…..me too….
Excellent news. Our business is off the charts right now!
Excellent, dobbsfan!!
“Do you know how many countries would love to have these problems? All of ’em.”
Love it when a plan comes together. America united.
I never get tired of hearing the latest news of WINNING. I wonder if Justin the Boy Wonder and the rest of them realize what a pathetic bunch of LOSERS they are.
Your absolutely right SD!
Encore! Please can we have another victory lap?
It’s only the Globalistas that are making a big whine about this, and condemning it.
The same leftist economists…who are Always Wrong…are claiming this is ‘bad’ for the economy.
We should remind them:
“Hey, aren’t you the guys who are Always Wrong?”
The same people who told us that NAFTA would ‘be great’ for the US…
The same people who have been cheerleaders for Globalism…
Yeah, the same people who have Lied to us about all of that…are now claiming that Pres Trump’s policies will be bad for us.
At least they are giving us a list of ‘Who We Should Ignore’.
“And we should remind them – Hey, aren’t you the guys who are Always Wrong?”
And we should remind them that our economy tanked under their watch!!
This was years in the making.
And OUR President is successfully challenging and reversing the disaster they created and WINNING!
“And we should remind them that our economy tanked under their watch!!”
Yes. Yes, it did.
And their favorite word was always…”unexpected”.
As each new report on the dismal Economy came out, these weasels would proclaim that it was an “Unexpected Downturn”.
Again and again.
Their repeated use of the word “unexpected” became a joke!
And now…these same people, who are Always Wrong, are asking us to believe the bs they are spewing.
As the wages edge upward, it will tempt workers to relocate to fill these jobs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes.
Truck rental companies like U-Haul and Ryder are going to be grinning from ear to ear.
“For the Truck Drivers? Work, work, work. You got a rig, they need it hauled. Everywhere.”
Just a little anecdote on this: I work as an IT consultant, catering primarily to manufacturing clients, and one facility I was visiting with in suburban Chicago last week is experiencing this first hand. They have work orders on the shop floor that they can’t run because they can’t get the raw materials trucked in fast enough.
A representative visiting from Yang Ming that day was taking a lot of heat from the plant logistics director for shipments being late — very late — but all he could do was shrug his shoulders. As a giant trans-ocean shipper, Yang Ming can move all the containers they want across the seven seas, but once unloaded in port they’re super dependent on US rail and truckers. The problem for this manufacturer (and, I presume, many many others) is that most of the major rail lines are at full capacity, and there just aren’t enough truckers to move the goods they need right now — to the point that independent truckers are getting bid up to drop one account in favor of another. They’ve never seen anything like it!
MAGAnomics running on all cylinders indeed!
Thank you for sharing your firsthand experience.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!
Great to hear, Swanzinator! These are growing pains we can live with while we rev up to speed for this burgeoning economy.
Look at this! I could cry. So many years, so many years, of grinding oppression and rampant theft of everything American. All we needed was an America-loving, patriotic businessman VSG President. Americans immediately stepped up to the plate and swung for the fences with their gutsy spirit, and here we are. Thank you, Lord God Almighty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Truck Driving Schools are going to have to hire more teachers.
I did a search last week to see ‘how many’ of them are out there.
And there are a lot of them!
There are even ‘locator services’ for finding the right Truck Driving School.
Heheh.
And you can get a Student Loan to cover the cost of the tuition.
Which is pretty cool.
The training programs last from 3 to 12 weeks, depending on the type of truck you’re wanting to get trained for.
Most of them are 5 days of week type of schools.
Looks like the ‘average’ program for getting an 18-wheeler CDL, is 7 weeks.
So it’s not like it’s going to take a long time, for more certified drivers to be getting on the road.
Ack…*are 5 days a week…(not *of* week)
Just remember that most of that rail system (Northern Pacific, now BNSF) was bought up a few years ago by one Berkshire Hathaway… our anti-Trumper buddy Warren Buffett.
How SWEET it is!
Bring home the bacon, Mr. President…(Don)….love you man!
Keep up the Winning!
My son is a blue collar worker. It is not the profession we wanted for him. But he did what he wanted to do.
We raised him in Catholic schools for twelve years. Then he got an associate degree.
He always just wanted to work.
He is 27, owns a car & pays a mortgage on a his home.
I am proud of him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And so you should be.
God bless you and your son ❤️
I went to college, have multiple masters degrees, and led a professional corporate life. Truthfully, I would have been happy or happier in a trade.
There goes Trump waving that magic wand again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m a Production Manager at a plant make electronic components for military and space applications in San Diego, we cannot find enough people to hire. We’re going to have to increase our wages to be competitive. that’s never happened in the 15 years I have been here. I know I’m “management” but MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent!!
The Economy is doing quite well. The Stock Market is flat to bearish for a number of reasons. Higher interest rates, no more QE from the Federal Reserve, and people are going back to investing in real Estate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They certain are, timmy.
I can’t tell you the number of Closings held the past 2 months (paralegal here) and the number of pending deals awaiting title and clearance.
I’ve lost count!
Suffice it to say, our office has been extremely crazy busy since January.
And real estate matters are only a small portion of our area of law.
It has been an exhausting few months yet truly invigorating.
Akin to a serious workout, the endorphins are MAGAnificent 😆
Will Chamber of Commerce celebrate with us now, or commit political suicide?
Latter 100%
Sundance I love the baby face😂😂 !
God Bless VSGPDJT/ #MAGAnomics
Promises made ✅
Promises kept ✅
That is INTEGRITY 🦁
…can’t help but love the guy….
I have been in manufacturing for 41 years. I am grateful for my president to demand fair trade as my industry has been decimated for decades with liberals taunting us that we should learn a “better” trade.
They completely cannot fathom the intricate complexity of creating advanced vehicles and equipment from the dirt upon which they trod.
Lately several employees have left the factory I toil at for better everything. I can only hope the owners reflect on raising pay to retain the remaining talent as I don’t really wish to have to prove my value all over again elsewhere.
We are struggling though. The recent increase in steel and aluminum prices seems to rise by the week and demand has increased. We are forced daily to try and pass the raw material increases to our customers and some of them refuse to understand it and send the components we create out to many other factories for fresh quotations.
Sort of an unintended consequence, a measure taken to help US manufacturers has raised the cost of manufacturing but not the profit margin.
I do still feel that president Trump is doing the right thing though. Just have to endure more pain for a while. Nothing new in manufacturing…
That’s great, Jeffrey!
I’ve got a lot of confidence that you and your co-workers will find a way to get it done….
..ain’t nothing better than economic activity..…..
We used to say “The more you sweat today, the less you will bleed tomorrow”
Keep the great news coming, Sundance!
I picture Paul Krugman getting up every morning with his hands over his ears yelling “I’m not listening. I’m not listening.”
“Pontificating economic globalists are stuck between empirical good news and their preferred anti-Trump tariff narrative. Economic media like the Wall Street Journal are filled with angst…”
I saw a tweet calling out Jennifer Rubin and I went to her timeline, whoa. The above fits to a T. These people are literally sick with hate and lies.
Jennifer Rubin is a loathsome creature.
She ‘claims’ to be a conservative.
But I think you have to be on some very good drugs…to see Jen Rubin as a “conservative”.
This is great news! Unemployment rate will continue to decline. In the Midwest, the unemployment rates are falling below 3%! So, it’s more evidence that the economic core of this nation that the globalist through trade, immigration, and environmental policies tried to hollow out is now revving up and in a big way! The fundamentals is simple: When your core is strong – whether your physical or economic core – the whole body/economy will be strong.
Fundamentally, the coasts is where the interface of trade occurs, between our core production of manufacturing and farming products and the incoming products from overseas. The coasts are merely facilitators, but in recent decades there has been a move to shift the economic core of the US to the coasts. This was done because of politics. People on the coasts, not familiar and far removed from actual production, are more likely to support big government policies than those who are involved in production that see big government policies as an obstacle to their production. So the Democratic Party adopted policies that would benefit their political ends by harming the economic core thus abandoning their blue collar base in favor of forcing them to the coast through economic destitution. When the factories left because of trade, when the farms were shuttered and mines closed because of environmental policies, and when immigrants were allowed to flood the cities to turn states like Colorado, California, Virginia, etc. to purple and blue states, the economic core was on the ropes and thus our nation, because you can never truly shift the economic core to the coasts without real consequences.
Donald J. Trump changed everything by understanding that you cannot self-inflict economic wounds and survive as a nation. So he reversed every one of the politically driven economic globalist policies meant to weaken the US and now the result is a rejuvenated economic core which will ironically lead to even stronger growth on the coasts as all of the production starts to flow from the core to the coasts and then to the world. Investment is growing in the core, followed by production, which leads to greater employment, which leads to greater consumption, which leads to heighten activity on the coasts (as greater consumption facilitates greater trade volume, leading to greater growth and lower unemployment in the cities), which leads to rising wealth for all.
Our economy is a machine. Feed the core and everything else will grow from there. The economic core of the U.S. is the middle of the country; the great Mississippi water basin with it’s farms, factories and energy production. Get that revved up and those goods will flow to the coasts, where they are marketed, serviced, traded, financed, insured, etc. Technology is then developed to boast the productivity of everything and thus is an industry that can exist on the coasts or the core, but it needs a strong industrial sector to feed the need for more development.
Trump understands all of this. He understands how an economy works. He understands the strength of our nation. He is unleashing all of the animal spirits, using every bullet he has to supercharge this economy, whether it’s deregulation, investing in defense and space to galvanize our technology industries, cutting taxes, and unleashing American energy. His tariff polices will result in the return of even more industries that were hallowed out by the globalists. First, he requested fair terms and they scoff and laughed, now he’s demanding fair terms with a whip! One or another the jobs will come back and the US will be so strong that it will be something to behold! MAGA was not just a slogan, it was a man’s passion to reawaken the possibilities of a great nation whose time is long from being over.
Dufrst…I’ve never heard our economy explained in this fashion. Very interesting take. I like the “core” analogy. Thank you for your post.
He and his train keeps chugging along smashing the elites, strike that, the LIARites. We were always told trust the economic professionals, trust the banks, look up to Hollywood, the IC community has the highest integrity, trust your politicians it’s hard to get change, the media will hold them all accountable.
Bull $#!? One big facade 80 percent or more of them are crooks to keep everyone naive and on the keep them rich and powerful plan. I am tired of that plan and President Trump is helping expose this to the whole world. He is without question the best leader of my lifetime just bringing this to sunlight. God bless him and there is no turning back, power to the people period!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNBC “business news” had a short article on the 60 reading, when the data was released this morning
they managed to twist the great news into swamp language. I don’t recall the exact wording of the article, but I had a little chuckle, as I knew the truth.
In fact as i scrolled down the headlines, the exact
Opposite was usually true. These people have lost their mind.
The NeverTrumpers had no more influence outside their party as they had inside their party; I’ll bet they vote for Romney in 2020.
Just wait until Trump wins the tariff poker games he is playing. As he indicated in the last G7 meeting, he stunned the attendees by recommending that all of the trading countries eliminate all tariffs and compete straight up. Imagine what the economies of all of these countries will be doing once he has been successful!
And the WSJ types are going bonkers. On Fox Business, Neil Cavuto is insufferable. I have to turn him off as soon as I see him because he is like a warped record in repeating his trade war-mongering. I bet he knows better, but the Murdochs probably are continuously pulling his strings. All of the great economic news and all Cavuto can do is continue to be Debbie-downer. He is disgusting.
Just think where this country, & for that matter the world, would be if we didn’t waste the last three or four decades allowing corrupt politicians & bureaucrats to sell our country & it’s economic juggernaut out to the highest bidders
How many millions have suffered needlessly? How many lives have been destroyed?
How much better would millions of lives have been if we had paid attention & elected men & women in the mold of Trump?
It’s not hard to figure out. America has always been the innovator, the manufacturer, the premier worker, the guiding light of business & economic power, yet we wasted decades tearing the guts out of that power in order for the global elite & their corrupt minions to profit at our great expense
President Trump is simply grabbing the reigns of an abused racehorse & turning it back into the world renowned thoroughbred champion that America nurtured, trained & ran so many years ago
That thoroughbred is where our power lies, & with it the power to change world politics for the better
It’s been languishing in the barn for a long time, starving & weak, but with Trump as the jockey, it’s going to be hard to beat as the leftist horse wheezes & sputters
