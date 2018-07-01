South Carolina MAGA Candidate Katie Arrington Thanks Supporters From Hospital…

On Tuesday June 12th, 2018, South Carolina MAGA congressional candidate Katie Arrington defeated incumbent Mark Sanford. On Friday night June 22nd, Mrs Arrington survived a deadly head-on collision in her vehicle; sustaining serious injuries and requiring multiple surgeries. Today, Katie Arrington sends thanks and prayers from her hospital recovery room.
God Bless! Speedy recovery to you and your friend.
This is indeed a very strong woman. Prayer has gotten her to where she is now in her recovery stage just like it did with Steve Scalise. I kind of laughed during that first initial presser when the dr. said that she could probably beat him up. This lady is very tough. She wasn’t going to go down without a fight. I hope and pray God will continue to strengthen her and that he will continue to bless her and her family.
Prayers do work.
Thank you Pam for posting. You put me at ease to hear of Katie’s strength.
Conservative women are tough as NAILS. That is why the FEMI NAZIS attack them. They are scared of them.
✞
Thank God she survived.
Yes. And Thank God her recovery will be complete.
Also, sooooo happy for her that she’s got a room with a view. That is no small thing when you’re stuck in a hospital room for weeks on end!!!
Godspeed Rep. Katie Arrington. May you get healed to go kick some butt!
Prayers for her continued recovery.
Our brave Patriot…thank you, Katie, for fighting back to MAGA.
Our prayers here in the Treehouse continues to pray for you…for your recovery, your ongoing campaign and for your work as a Congresswoman.
May the Lord Bless you, Katie.
Amen!
What wonderful news to brighten our day! Continuing prayers for Katie Arrington’s good health and healing. Also praying for her friend Jackie Goff, and for the lady who died, Helen White.
Get well soon Katie ,we need you !
One more thing I forgot to mention, the Dr. also mentioned that she was in pretty good health prior to this horrible crash and so that’s one big advantage in her favor too.
Yes and I am sure Katie will be back doing her public service when she gets elected. Good has blessed Katie.
I think God has an appointment for her, that the enemy did not want her to make.
God protect your daughter, Katie and bless her.
John 11:25-27
25..Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:
26 And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?
27 She saith unto him, Yea, Lord: I believe that thou art the Christ, the Son of God, which should come into the world.
Yes. Katie get well. It is going to be a difficult battle for our way of life. We need every soldier possible to fight the good fight
Katie, know that so many of us prayed for you after your tragedy. It is wonderful news that you tweeted your intent to continue your work for us as a public servant! We will continue praying for you!
I barely missed a head-on, on the Beeline Hwy once – exact same scenario in broad daylight. The southbound car suddenly drove across the center median into our northbound lanes. Really shakes you up, even if you managed to squeak by unscathed.
Two other times I’ve encountered cars driving down the interstate the wrong way. One, I’ll never forget – it was two old nuns dressed in their religious habits. I like to think that God was with them and delivered them to safety.
Now, can we please have some clarification on the assertion that this was not an accident?
Other than the suggestion that it was planned, there is another scenario.
There was some thought that given where the woman lived and access points to the road that she might have taken a quick short cut (going the wrong way). I don’t know the road so don’t know if this is realistic.
Wrong place for this ,but you already know that ,right Mr Jones
“Now, can we please have some clarification on the assertion that this was not an accident?”
I don’t know who you are or what your issue is, but the question is sincere and legit. If I deserve a pummeling, I’ll take it from Adrem et al, or SD himself. They won’t hesitate.
God speed in your swift recovery Katie!!
Prayers surround you in your healing process.
Now go get ’em Katie!
Praise God from whom all blessings flow!
May He continue to keep Ms. Arrington and her friend under His protection, care, and guidance! AMEN!
I love your courage and attitude !
Heart-breakingly sweet. 🙂
God bless you, Mrs. Arrington, May your strong faith continue to bring you healing and comfort.
You and Jackie are in my continued prayers.
You have a bright and prosperous future, we are relying on you! ❤️
