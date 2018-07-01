Andrés Manuel López Obrador (“AMLO”) Easily Wins Mexican Presidential Election – Hugo Chavez 2.0 Now Running Mexico….

The official announcement is coming momentarily.  All other candidates have conceded.  Looks like Andrés Manuel López Obrador, an avowed soft-Marxist, will EASILY end up with 53 to 59% of the vote and is the next President of Mexico:

Primary platform points:  ♦Amnesty to all drug cartels.  ♦No longer will work with U.S. immigration enforcement.  ♦Nationalize oil industry.  ♦Farm subsidies. ♦Elimination of multinational corporate influence on farming.  ♦Support and assistance for economic growth plan: using •mass migration of Mexican nationals into Southern U.S., •create AmeriMex border region, and •remittance of earnings back to Mexico as initiative for rapid domestic economic growth.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Leftist outsider Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won Mexico’s presidential election handily on Sunday, exit polls showed, setting the stage for a government that will inherit tense relations with Washington and the scrutiny of nervous investors.

Jose Antonio Meade, the candidate of the ruling centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, conceded defeat to Lopez Obrador, a 64-year-old former Mexico City mayor, within minutes of the polls closing.

“For the good of Mexico, I wish him the very best of success,” Meade said in a speech. Lopez Obrador’s other rivals also conceded that the race was lost.

Lopez Obrador is expected to move Mexico in a more nationalist direction as he becomes the first leftist to rule the country in decades. He has pledged to reduce economic dependence on the United States.  (read more)

  1. joeknuckles says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    Just saw a sickening ACLU commercial on TV. It trashes Trump. Absolutely sickening.

  2. Katherine McCoun says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    Build the Wall! Enforce the law! Tax money leaving US to Mexico.

    • Publius2016 says:
      July 1, 2018 at 11:23 pm

      NAFTA IS UP FIRST…wonder what will be said…expect Senor O to withdraw first!

    • dallasdan says:
      July 1, 2018 at 11:30 pm

      Yep. This guy is a powerful force supporting the building of the wall and passing the entirety of the President’s immigration-relater MAGA legislative platform.

      Mexico will suffer greatly, but the people got who they voted for. The Dems must hate his very vocal and aggressive Anti-American statements. Their resistance to the President’s efforts to protect America will not impress conservative Dems and independents.

      This is a dark cloud for Mexico that may have a sterling silver lining for America.

      • parteagirl says:
        July 2, 2018 at 12:03 am

        I don’t know if you can really say “Mexico got who they voted for.” There were what, 133 murdered candidates this election cycle? Crazy.

        • MVW says:
          July 2, 2018 at 12:09 am

          “There were what, 133 murdered candidates this election cycle? Crazy.”
          That explains it. I was struggling to understand how the Venezuela meltdown was not understood by those in Mexico.

    • Lemmy says:
      July 1, 2018 at 11:30 pm

      “Mexico will pay for the wall”. Not only will they pay for it, they’ll probably build it now as well. Afterall, commies build walls to keep people in, not the other way around. I’m am more in awe of VSGPDJT than ever before!

  3. Publius2016 says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    December 1 is the day they transfer power! We have 5 months!! Now we know why they announced The Betrayer’s resignation!!!

  4. linda4298 says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Donald J. Trump

    Verified account

    @realDonaldTrump
    Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!

    8:01 PM – 1 Jul 2018

  5. jhynds says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    For Gods sake build a WALL NOW!!!!!!!!!!!

  6. treehouseron says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    On the news today, I heard one of this guy’s reps saying that there will be no pictures with President Trump, and that he would never shake his hand.

    Being fully aware of this, President Trump immediately congratulates him, and vows to work with him.

    4D chess folks. I imagine, after the horrible way this man is going to treat our country, that President Trump will have 80 or 85% of the USA supporting a border wall by about August.

  7. Publius2016 says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Will Fake News Media cover Venezuela 2.0 now??? Which multinational pulls out first?

  8. jmclever says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Since he has pledged to reduce economic dependence on the US, it sould be fine if we eliminate the foreign aid we send them (over 20 million IIRC) and put a large fee on remittances to strongly discourage them (again, Mex receives over 20 million in this fashion. It’s more than they generate from their oil production IIRC). Our POTUS can help AMLO keep his campaign pledge bigly!

  9. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    P.S. Trump Towers makes the best damn taco salad bowl in New York City.

  10. Nightstand says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    I think if Trump tries anything rash to the economy of Mexico or the border crossings of illegals , the new leader will unleash a flood of illegals like we have never seen before, and lots of crying children. And the trains from central and Mexico will continue to roll in, a major invasion that we are not prepared for. Did I mention a lot of crying children?

    • benifranlkin says:
      July 1, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      AMLO will pull that stunt regardless. PT will do what’s good for America

    • Esperanza says:
      July 1, 2018 at 11:40 pm

      I’m sure Trump is not only prepared, he was expecting this.

    • The Defiant One says:
      July 2, 2018 at 12:00 am

      President Trump has never done anything “rash”, everything he’s done has been strategic and deliberate. President Trump has proven he does play 4D chess… ie North Korea detente which was believed to be impossible without bloodshed.

      As for the Illegal hordes, when that happens it would be a good reason to redeploy troops in Germany to the US border. Because chances are EXTREMELY high the “Illegal” Immigrants would be infiltrated with gang members and Narco terrorists.

  11. Rodney G. Graves says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    NAFTA is dead. Long live the Trump import/export policies.

    • Esperanza says:
      July 1, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      The BMW plant will be confiscated before its open..

      • jrapdx says:
        July 1, 2018 at 11:57 pm

        That would be poetic justice of a sort. Though I suspect BMW is rethinking their strategies, what with what’s going on in Germany (re: Merkel’s political trouble) and now Mexico, plus the potential US auto tariffs, their plan A begins to look a lot less feasible. They hate it when screwing America just ain’t gonna work out.

  12. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Good time for some combined forces training exercises along the southern border? No war games in Korea this summer so time for something completely different. Let’s roll. M A G A

  13. Justbill says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Here in Arizona we’ve already been invaded. Our public schools are overrun with illegal alien children. Our prisons are full of them. Our highways are scenes of illegals under the influence, causing crashes and deaths, then trying to flee the scene back into Mexico. Our social services are stretched beyond what you could fathom. I avoid certain Home Depot’s, Walmart’s, and gas stations because of the swarms of Mexicans hounding you for jobs, money or worse. Our border ranchers stay armed at all times, even inside their homes. There are areas of the United States, here in Arizona, where the government has posted warning signs of “Enter At Your Own Risk”. There are more incidents than you could keep track of, of the Mexican Army protecting convoys of drugs, human traffickers, and people of Middle Eastern roots. Military incursions into our country. Our military and police helicopters have been shot at by these forces…inside our own country. And now this Marxist will be in charge come December 1st? We need military help and we need it now. Today. It’s not an abstract think tank issue. Not something that may happen. It is already happening. And if nothing is done about it now, it’s going to be far worse than you could imagine.

    • The Devilbat says:
      July 1, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      All the problems you mention are part of the globalist plan to bring America down.

    • Walter Thomas says:
      July 2, 2018 at 12:04 am

      Good description. Same here in Tucson. Odd that McSally and her people cannot see it. Guess they don’t get out much.

    • HamburgerToday says:
      July 2, 2018 at 12:09 am

      I live in the North and one of the reasons I voted for DJT was in solidarity with my brothers and sisters in the Southwest who have been — and continue to be — suffering from the adverse effects of illegal immigration. Stay Strong.

  14. scott467 says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    “Looks like Andrés Manuel López Obrador, an avowed soft-Marxist, will EASILY end up with 53 to 59% of the vote and is the next President of Mexico:”

    ___________________

    I dislike that term ‘soft-Marxist’ intensely.

    It’s like saying someone is a ‘moderate’ child molester.

    Like islam, Marxism is one of the most destructive and genocidal ideologies in the history of the world.

    There is nothing ‘soft’ about it.

    • Oldschool says:
      July 1, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      Agree scott. Sick of such “measured” verbiage. Call a spade a spade.

    • grandmaintexas says:
      July 2, 2018 at 12:04 am

      It is anti-human. It is an ideology straight from the pit of hell.

    • jrapdx says:
      July 2, 2018 at 12:05 am

      So my wife and I were discussing the Mexican election earlier today. She didn’t know who AMLO was, I filled her in, describing him as the new communist Mexican president. “He’s a communist you say? That doesn’t sound good…” Exactly the point, no it’s not “good”, but it is what it is, and that’s what I called it. Guess you could say I “pre-agreed” with you, and yes, no benefit qualifying “communist” by using the term “soft Marxist”.

  15. Deedee says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    “and •remittance of earnings back to Mexico as initiative for rapid domestic economic growth.”

    So this soft Marxist needs to resort to capitalist US to support his Marxist economy. What an idiot and a hypocrite.

  16. Nightstand says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    So far what has been done at the border has not been enough, over 75,000 a month are uncaught. What will happen when AMLO sends a million a month over? It will over take the system. There is no wall to stop them and we don’t have the guts to shoot.

  17. Pyrran says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    So, Lopez-OpenDoor is now the doorman, er, presidente of Mexico?
    Call whoever makes razor wire and tell them there is a big order on the way.

  18. konradwp1 says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Time to build that wall and build it high.

    A 25% tax on all Western Union cash transfers from the US to Mexico would pay for it in a year.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      July 2, 2018 at 12:01 am

      Not a tax, a ban. If illegal aliens wanna send money to Mexico or El Salvador or Guatemala they can get in a car or a bus and take it there, and don’t come back. Let’s get serious and play hardball with our new socialist neighbors down south.

  19. scott467 says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Primary platform points:

    ♦Amnesty to all drug cartels.
    Openly rewards people who many say are as evil and violent as ISIS

    ♦No longer will work with U.S. immigration enforcement.
    They’ve doing such a great job up to now…

    ♦Nationalize oil industry.
    So no rule of Law, no property rights, which means no rights at all. Well done, Mehico.

    ♦Farm subsidies.
    Why, because the Drug Cartels will be running the farms?

    ♦Elimination of multinational corporate influence on farming.
    Good, but look at the horror show that AMLO brings with it.

    ♦Support and assistance for economic growth plan: using

    •mass migration of Mexican nationals into Southern U.S.,
    That is a de facto declaration of War

    •create AmeriMex border region, and
    That is an ACTUAL declaration of War, and better be treated as such.

    •remittance of earnings back to Mexico as initiative for rapid domestic economic growth.
    Tax any remittances to Mexico at 100%. Okay, 200%.

    The time to militarize the border is RIGHT now.

  20. White Apple says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    What is a “soft marxist” ?

  21. Craft Eccentric says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    I hope the Democrats come out in full support of him. It will truly be goodnight Vienna for the Democrats if they do. I see a RED tidal wave coming!

    • The Devilbat says:
      July 1, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      I just hope that the denizens of the RINO farm don’t cheer for him.

      • jrapdx says:
        July 2, 2018 at 12:12 am

        They undoubtedly will, though it will be “soft cheering” for the “soft Marxist”. The RINO (soft-) cheerleaders hope you don’t hear them doing their routines, they’d rather us think they’re staunchly opposed. However the voting public is getting harder to fool to the RINOs’ everlasting chagrin.

  22. MAGADJT says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    I hope foreign investment flees Mexico like the plague. This is the very type of leader that will start seizing foreign companies’ assets and nationalizing industries in a very short time. They voted for it, let them have it!

  23. Nightstand says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Trump said it and I believe it,, NO WALL , NO COUNTRY. And I might add , no help from democrats.

  24. Watcher says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    So now all the socialist here can move to this utopia.

  25. WSB says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    “…create AmeriMex border region, and •remittance of earnings back to Mexico as initiative for rapid domestic economic growth.”

    Well, this ought be interesting…

  26. Nightstand says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    From your lips , to Gods ears!

  27. Elaine Keller says:
    July 1, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    What exactly is a soft Marxist?

  28. American Male says:
    July 2, 2018 at 12:01 am

    “Wet Work”

    Paging CIA:

    We have “Wet Work” that’s requires completion

    Paging CIA:

    I repeat we have “Wet Work” that needs to be attended to

  29. SwampRatTerrier says:
    July 2, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Mexico Died Tonight.

    Tomorrow is their New Day of the Dead.

    • WSB says:
      July 2, 2018 at 12:10 am

      Marxists are taking over many countries. PT must know this fight is really no longer about nationalism but planetism.

      Let’s hope and pray. We may need to do with Mexico what we are now doing to Iran.

      EU, China and all other co-conspirators be forewarned.

  30. Chris says:
    July 2, 2018 at 12:06 am

    “Pledging to subdue drug cartels with a less confrontational approach”
    Oh, yeah, that’ll work.

