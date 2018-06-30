ICE Director Thomas Homan Delivers Message To Congress and Media…

Retiring ICE Director Thomas Homan had a message for congress, politicians and media on his last day in office. Namely all need to get their facts straight.
The party of chaos and disorder… walk away
10-4
Democrats.
Thanks to this amazing patriot for his service.
As he said, he’s leaving the government but not leaving the fight. Thanks God!
Its true, in every county, in every state, every day, children are being separated from their parents. Often for something as ridiculous as possesion of a joint. And these children get no press whatsoever.
Send them home united. Stop debating their narrative.
Thank you ICE Director Homan. God Bless you for continuing to fight for the USA.
“Namely all need to get their facts straight”
The fake news MSM needs to start having their press credentials revoked, since most likely there is enough evidence to prove in court that for the most part it can be proven that they are nothing but a propaganda outlet for the uniparty and shadow government to deceive the sheeple.
Calling AG Sessions, cleanup in aisle one!
“….The memo, “Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action,” outlines David Brock’s agenda to attack you, your administration, the Republicans, conservatives and all your supporters in general. To do so, Media Matters uses American Bridge, CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington), and Shareblue which now have become Media Matters’ subdivisions. The memo openly and clearly “ confirm” to have the control on all mainstream media and reveals that the mainstream media has an obligation to “guarantee” full negative coverage of president Trump in any situation OR face the consequences.
The memo contains plans to delegitimize you through preventing you from appearing on mainstream media, character assassination and threats of losing job for those in media who let the President appear on their platform,…”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/21/to-the-white-house/
Not sure what you want Sessions to do; arrest the media. This is a political fight not a law enforcement issue. The folks you should push are the GOPe, namely Ryan and McConnell. They need to find their balls, wherever they left them and start defending ICE, the President, and their own members and attack the Dems.
“This is a political fight not a law enforcement issue.”
I would say it is both. The media has an organized conspiracy going with government officials. There are leftist organizations such as Media Matters flagrantly violating the terms of their non-profit status.
“…Media Matters is responsible for the big purge and censorship we are facing now on the world-wide scale through Google, Facebook, Twitter, and search engine algorithms. It has all these companies under command. Moreover, Media Matters rules the media. Sends them direct messages through their phones and instruments on real-time events. If they comply, then they are allowed to continue their routine life. If they don’t comply, they will be threatened, personally mocked and they will no doubt lose their jobs and positions, they will lose their advertisers and investors. The consequences of not executing what Media Matters and its sub-organizations is beyond imagination. CNN, MSNBC, and other news outlets who are giant industry leaders take orders and behave exactly as requested by Media Matters which demonstrates the gravity of this Mafia-style influence of Media Matters. Remember all movies you have watched regarding the Mafia and replace the situation and characters with a modern era and electronic warfare, but the performance is exactly the same. You don’t bow; you will be ruined and buried…”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/07/cuaght-hold-your-breath/
There is no spokesperson with brains for the Democrat party anymore. Sanity has left the Democrat party and idiot Socialists have walked in and taken over.
The American people are not idiots. Either they will stay at home in November or Vote Republican.
As desperation grows so will the chance of some horrendous violent act. Easy to predict. Look at the trend.
Never underestimate the ability of the Left to get out the vote (both paid and unpaid) and their base’s idiocy. Remember who their base is.
They will vote en masse in November.
Yes. From my democrat acquaintances, I can see that they vote reflexively, and have almost no knowledge of what is actually going on. They appear to form their political beliefs from watching the view and forwarding Democrat Underground memes back and forth to each other.
Assuming they actually see what is going on in the country and in their own party is a mistake in my opinion.
Sanity may have left the demonrats, but the republirats need to put on their big boy/girl pants and get their mouths open. I haven’t heard a large group of r’s saying the d’s need to shut theirs. They need to make themselves heard like the dummies do. It doesn’t need to advance to violence as the d’s are pushing.
Well said Sir!
Venezuela on our southern border in 3 – 2 – 1! Build the damned wall NOW! No wonder the left wants ICE disbandoned.
A “Leftist Populist” Is About To Become President Of Mexico: Full Elections Preview
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-30/leftist-populist-about-become-president-mexico-full-mexican-elections-preview
A bad sign, but who on the left hasn’t…
LEADING MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ONCE COMPARED TRUMP TO HITLER
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/30/amlo-mexico-trump-hitler/
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the left-wing populist who is favored to win Mexico’s upcoming presidential election, once compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler and his administration to Nazis.
In a book he wrote in 2017 called “Oye Trump,” Obrador published a number of speeches he had recently given.
In one excerpt from a speech, he reportedly said, “Trump and his advisers speak of the Mexicans the way Hitler and the Nazis referred to the Jews, just before undertaking the infamous persecution and the abominable extermination.”
According to a number of polls, Obrador (known as AMLO) is favored to win the election Saturday.
AMLO made headlines last week for suggesting that immigration is a “human right” during a speech.
He said, “And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world.”
The former mayor of Mexico City, Obrador holds progressive populist views. The 64-year-old ran unsuccessfully for president twice before, according to DW.
Fox’s Tucker Carlson noted Thursday that Obrador has previously proposed granting amnesty to Mexican drug cartels. “America is now Mexico’s social safety net, and that’s a very good deal for the Mexican ruling class,” Carlson added.
Tucker Carlson’s point is correct. WE are the social safety net preventing outright REVOLT in Mexico due to the lawlessness and government corruption there. Why fight to fix your own country when you can just run here?
Of course Obrador wants amnesty for the cartels. Obrador IS Cartel.
Cartels get what the pay for.
Maduro Redux
The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police.
All police … it’s great that Trump takes these liberal positions to their extremist conclusion then trolls them with it.
A True Hero.
Thank You for Standing on the Wall Thomas Homan!
We Will Not Forget!
I like this message to all Socialist/Communist Media, Leftacles and Democrats since they have proven themselves to be extremists and terrorists…
DRIVE THEM OUT of your places of worship.
DRIVE THEM OUT of your communities.
DRIVE THEM OUT of your holy land, and
DRIVE THEM OUT OF THIS EARTH
Works for me.
Once again the Left has changed the subject from the Leftist politicization of the FBI/DOJ.
We don’t have to talk about illegal invaders. 84% of Americans want them deported. This is a false conversation by the Elites and their media hacks.
What we should be doing is harassing every member of Congress to close the border. That should be our focus.
We are the ones left to speak for Andrew Breitbart….
Andrew Breitbart and the La Raza Student
“E pluribus Unum” beats multiculturalism, La Raza etc. every time. Thank you Andrew Breitbart.
It’s truly ashame that he is retiring. Homan is the first ICE Director that understands what the agency’s duties are, supports/backs it’s employees & allows the employees to do perform their duties, unlike all other former ICE Directors.
Yes, very disappointing to me. Not that I regret him being able to retire after a job well done; just that I don’t believe he will truly be replaced.
daca ARE illegals
I pray that Mr. Homan can transition peacefully from ICE Director to retired private citizen. You can tell he feels conflicted about leaving ICE while the department is going through all this uncalled for turmoil. It’s hard to let go when you first retire. I wish him and his family all the best in retirement. “Job well done sir” from a thankful U S citizen.
I’m grateful for them. Brave, courageous patriots!
| Whistleblower: Obama’s HHS Refused to Rescue Alien Minors It Placed with Criminals |
(Meanwhile… Has the issue with the OSC guy in charge of Whistleblower cases, linked to the IRS Scandal, been addressed??)
“Has the issue with the OSC guy in charge of Whistleblower cases, linked to the IRS Scandal, been addressed?”
Has hell frozen over?
Mark 9:43 And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched:
Mark 9:45 And if thy foot offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter halt into life, than having two feet to be cast into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched:
PT–“I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great!”
This is an undeniable fact but how many of the people in Long Island and elsewhere that ICE courageously “liberated” by confronting and arresting the MS-13 gang members has spoken out in their defense at this difficult time? I have seen a few NY police detectives and the grieving parents of a girl hacked to death gallantly speak up but not one community leader. I hope I am wrong and have just missed it and many have expressed their support and gratitude to ICE officers. Can anyone enlighten me?
ICE investigates human trafficking. Are the protestors standing up for human traffickers?
Just another day of winning. Did you take your winnamins today? Just ask N.
So if the leftists were to able to take over the reins in the US, THEN they would need a wall…to keep people in.
