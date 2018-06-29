Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Discusses Taxes, Jobs, Wages and Growth…

On the six-month anniversary of the tax cut/tax reform legislation passage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sits down with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the current status of all MAGAnomic initiatives.

Tomorrow is also the last day of the second quarter (April, May June), and today is the last business day of Fiscal Year 2018 third quarter (fiscal years start Oct. 1st).

.

Segment two below. Ivanka Trump joins Secretary Mnuchin to discuss results.

.

In segment three. NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow joins Secretary Mnuchin.

.

