Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Discusses Taxes, Jobs, Wages and Growth…

On the six-month anniversary of the tax cut/tax reform legislation passage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sits down with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the current status of all MAGAnomic initiatives.
Tomorrow is also the last day of the second quarter (April, May June), and today is the last business day of Fiscal Year 2018 third quarter (fiscal years start Oct. 1st).
Segment two below. Ivanka Trump joins Secretary Mnuchin to discuss results.
In segment three. NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow joins Secretary Mnuchin.
These wolverines and badgers that DJT has assembled just keep getting more powerful and effective. There are no limits on this rocket ride.
Looks like Can/Mex is trying to work some NAFTA scare tactics.
Is GM looking to become the next Harley-Davidson? Because with its latest statement, the company appears to be trying to provoke an angry Trump tweet.
Just a week after revealing that it would build the new Chevy Blazer in Mexico, the company said Friday that it could reduce US jobs if the US imposes tariffs on auto imports.
Trump famously threatened to impose a 20% tariff on cars and other automobiles imported from the EU after the trade bloc unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $3.2 billion of US goods.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-29/gm-warns-auto-tariffs-would-kill-jobs-lead-smaller-company
GM will be a smaller company regardless because their products are terrible.
They are welcome to insult and try to sabotage MAGA. It won’t end well for them. Capitalism will provide an alternative.
Don’t forget GM almost went belly up in 2008-2009. Obama’s govn’t took control of GM through various debt-swapping & other financial transactions. That’s why GM is now called Government Motors. BTW Obama put his ilk in exec positions over there too & I bet they are still there too.
Don’t feel bad for GM. The economy is doing so well (except in CT) that any displaced worker will be able to find a good job soon after.
They did go belly up…sold out to FIAT on government dole…
You are thinking about Chrysler that sold out to Fiat.
That bit of underhanded payola to the unions is worthy of an investigation also. GM as I recollect still owes the people who seem to be bailing out everyone in the world some money.
When I think of bailouts I liken us to the slaves below deck manning the oars.
Seems BM is taking the route of some countries who are assuming PT is bluffing, and that he’ll back down in the face of threats. Based on prior observation seems very clear PT is not bluffing but merely telling what his plans are, what he’s going to do. Too bad GM is underestimating PT’s resolve, but then again underestimating the President has been a trend among his opponents since he announced his run for the Presidency, they never learn, do they?
Ha! I wrote BM not GM. Probably what I was thinking of GM’s position though, “BM” might describe the company even better.
Go in my opinion has made some terrible bad decisions since 2000. Why would any American think they are now smarter?
My advice for the GM smart people, look along the tracks of the Trump Train. It has run over many spouting the status quo of all things against the folks and the workers of the USA.
GM sales as all auto manufacturers will be down going forward, as all have sold into next years buyers. Add to that if GM thinks their Blazers can excel climbing the new border wall better than those built here……good luck! Might think Cuban buyers, would limit the uphill push.
The new Chevy Blazer is yet another small crossover SUV. It looks like all the rest of them and there are 13 models of that class from every manufacturer. I doubt it will sell well as a result.
Wow! Great Team of Patriots! No time for Fake News Media either.
We have our Business show on T.V. at the moment. Freeland more or less told us that we Canadians are going to kick ass at the renewed NAFTA talks, right after the Mexican elections.
Freeland stated that Americans have been sending her letters, saying that things will be back to normal soon, and she has been encouraged by this.
Freeland is just another imbecile.
It was on our BNN business challenge ( now owned by Bloomberg.)
After surviving the 0zero years isn’t it great to be showing the Marxist Left how it’s done?
