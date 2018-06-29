Gohmert, Gowdy and Ratcliffe Question Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein…

Louie Gohmert questions Rosenstein about Bruce Ohr (Deputy Asst Attorney General DOJ-NSD), Tashina Gauhar (Deputy Asst. Attorney General for DOJ-NSD), and Trisha Beth Anderson (FBI Office of Legal Counsel):
.
Rosenstein says he never knew Bruce Ohr was communicating with Fusion GPS and Chris Steele? Rosenstein says he never knew Bruce Ohr’s wife was an employee of Fusion GPS and communicating with FBI. Rosenstein says he cannot imagine a scenario where the DOJ-NSD and FBI would purposefully mislead the FISA Court.
John Ratcliffe questions Rod Rosenstein about Peter Strzok engagement with foundation of Robert Mueller probe:
.
Trey Gowdy questions Rod Rosenstein about general underlying authority of Robert Mueller probe.
.
Couldn’t be more sure Rosenstein can imagine why the FBI would mislead the FISA Court. I think we also can imagine why Rosenstein submitted false documents to the Senate concerning his interrogation of Hillary Clinton. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein gave a resume to the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation to be Deputy Attorney General. In that resume, provided under oath, he falsely stated the dates at which he worked for Ken Starr’s investigative legal team.
Rosenstein testified to the Senate that he worked on Starr’s team beginning in 1995 and ending in 1997. Rosenstein said that he began working at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland for the Clinton administration in the year 1997. However, records show that Rosenstein interviewed Hillary Clinton for Ken Starr in the Whitewater case on January 14, 1998.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/rod-rosenstein-submitted-false-documents-senate-concerning-interrogation-hillary-clinton/
His wife is a total communist leftist too.
“His wife”
Lisa H Barsoomian a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law- she’s a protege of James Comey and Robert Muller
Barsoomian with her boss R Craig Lawrence represented Bill Clinton in 1998 Lawrence also represented
Robert Muller three times
James Comey five times
Barack Obama 45 times
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times
Bill Clinton 40 times and
Hillary Clinton 17 times
between 1998 and 2017
Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times
You may be saying to yourself, okay who cares, who cares about the work history of this Barsoomian woman.
Apparently someone does.
Someone out there cares so much that they’ve purged all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999 from the DC District and Appeals court dockets
Someone out there cares so much that the Internet has been purged of all information pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative.
Additionally Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community. And although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases representing the DC Office of the US Attorney her email address is Lisa Barsoomian at NIH gov.
The NIH stands for National Institutes of Health.
This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by using another government organization to shield their activities. It’s a cover, so big deal right, I mean what does one more attorney with ties to the US intelligence community really matter.
I mean with Trump and his recent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, the border wall, DACA, everything coming out of California, the Uniparty unrelenting opposition to President Trump, the Clapper leaks, the Comey leaks,Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusal and subsequent 14 month nap with occasional forays into the marijuana legalization mix,and last but not least Muller’s never-ending investigation into collusion between the Trump team and the RussiansWhy does Barsoomian, CIA operative, merit any mention
BECAUSE she is Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s WIFE
That’s why.
Barsoomian’s loyalties are tainted.
How could this not have influenced Rosenstein?This clearly violates the appearance of impropriety attorney’s rules?Both owe their careers as US attorneys to Muller, Obama, Bush, and the Clintons. Impartiality? That’s impossible.
Rod Rosenstein has no business involving himself in the Hillary Clinton-DNC funded Steel dossier, and the ongoing Russia investigation. Much less the selection of his mentor and his wife’s mentor Robert Muller as Special Counsel. The rules of ethics, funny, required his refusal
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2017/05/proof-robert-mueller-cannot-be.html#rosenstein-conflict
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-05-22-Lisa-Barsoomian-represented-William-J-Clinton-98-cv-01459-TPJ-06-11-1998-PACER-accessed-May-22-2017.pdf
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-05-20-R-Craig-Lawrence-DC-Appeals-Court-Docket-PACER-accessed-May-20-2017.pdf
—————
Do you know that Rod Rosenstein’s wife is directly connected to Hillary Clinton and a law firm of R.Craig Lawrence?
1). – Lisa Barsoomian, wife of Rod Rosenstein: – http://archive.is/tB0SO .
2). – http://www.pacificpundit.com/2018/02/05/rod-rosensteins-wife-lisa-barsoomian-represented-bill-clinton/ .
3). –https://www.facebook.com/Deep6TheDeepState/videos/425951004483258/?hc_ref=ARQXZFA2olGOPjM_67rbCGH5fwuSlw9VvepTUCLlTCzlRj2A71_kEgVpHhE7QcQ8j-c&fref=gs&dti=282708145154360&hc_location=group .
4). – Rod Rosenstein – https://www.timesofisrael.com/5-things-to-know-about-rod-rosenstein-who-helped-get-comey-fired/ …
Rod Rosenstein: I’m the boss, but it wasn’t my responsibility. I signed it, but I can’t tell you what it says because it’s classified. I didn’t know Bruce Ohr’s wife worked for Fusion GPS because we don’t talk about ongoing investigations. Peter Strzok didn’t tell me Lisa Page told him how to lie to his wife about their affair, but if he flunked a polygraph test I wouldn’t have known if that meant he was lying about what he had for lunch because I am the Assistant Director of the Office of Refusal to Answer, sir, not the Office of Professional Process and Obfuscation.
If we find bias, we’ll send out a memo so that all of our employees who are working around the clock to satisfy your stupid requests will know to stop tweeting about what they REALLY think about President Trump until after we find a evidence of his intent to win an election, which would be an impeachable offense. Perhaps by then we’ll get back to you. I’m sorry, but I don’t remember the question you asked me that I said I wouldn’t answer.
When Pigs Fly, The Documents You Requested from DOJ Won’t Be Far Behind
Marty McFly: [Reading 2015 “USA Today”] “Within two hours of his arrest, Martin McFly Jr. was tried, convicted, and sentenced to fifteen years in the state penitentiary.” Within two hours?!
Doc: The justice system works swiftly in the future now that they’ve abolished all lawyers.
Heinrich Roseystein, someone needs to smack that smirk off your mug.
Then “Finish the h€ll up” with the witchhunt.
It’s obvious to me at least that Rosie is part of the cover-up crew. Oh, no, never will the DOJ and FBI intentionally mislead the FISA court. The FBI and the DOJ as institutions are all about the rule of law. Every agent and prosecutor and investigator is a hard working, law abiding, flag waving, patriotic American doing the best job they can for the American people.
It’s high time Clapper, Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Lynch, Yates and the rest of the conspirators are testifying to a grand jury. Anything less is a travesty. Knowing what they did to him and his campaign, if President Trump doesn’t get these guys in front of a grand jury then he’s doing our country a great disservice as that means law breaking at this epic scale at the highest levels of our law enforcement and intelligence gets condoned. No sentient American can ever trust law enforcement after these felonious acts and the extent of deception and lies in the cover-up.
If he “Didn’t know” who was doing what, going where etc.,he wasn’t doing his job was he?
I do know there are ‘workers’ who are like that, but for someone in his position and the fact he worked for the FBI…he shouldn’t be there. He isn’t aware enough.
“…if President Trump doesn’t get these guys in front of a grand jury then he’s doing our country a great disservice…”
President Trump believes in the U. S. Constitution and the rule of law. He will do what the law allows a President to do. He’s not, thank God, another Obama.
You know why Trump is going to make sure the law is enforced? Because, all his years in business, he had the IRS/OSHA/SEC/Inspectors et al looking to bust him!! Now he has the left trying to destroy his presidency…Trump will take them down!!!
Nah, he’ll do it because it’s the right thing to do! 😉
I think this was one of the reasons he ran… he was being assaulted with LAWFARE… and he knew it would never stop UNLESS HE STOPPED IT,
If us smelly Trump supporters know (thanks to Sundance and others) that Fisa courts were being abused,and the likes of Samantha Power had unmasked hundreds of Americans along with countless others (hi there, Susie Rice) with impunity, how in the heck are we to believe Rods breathy testimony to the contrary.
For Gods sake get them in front of a grand jury.
You know snarky Petey Stzrok was stuffin his drawers with documents while he was parked in HR.
What gets me is that we are talking about what is supposedly the PREMIER law enforcement agency in the world, yet Rosie didn’t know what was happening three offices down from his? And he didn’t know about any of the other things because it wasn’t on his watch? Are we to believe that the FBI/DOJ can’t investigate its way out of a paper bag? If they don’t know anything, then let’s get rid of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Raze it to the ground…and sew the ground with salt.
It is ridiculous to think that any attorney, ie rosie, would sign a document without reading it first, as Judge Gohmert pointed out.
these people work for Trump, time he started to declassify the Docs Congress wants to see, his current hands off policy has created a vacuum which the Democrat deep state has filled, he has the Power, the Secret Service and the US Marshall Service to cover his back transfer responsibility for the FBI to the DHS/Secret Service and let Sec DHS clear it up
Even Kibuki gets to an end sometime.
Unimpressed by the questions here. Gowdy just grandstanded. Nothing on DOJ’s interpretation of the classified material statutes. Mostly this was a waste of time.
“Mostly this was a waste of time”
I agree it was frustrating to see Congress stonewalled….
But I was glad to watch Rosey in action. His body language, arrogance and the argument he’d make when the questions got too close to the truth – they hey, let me “explain our process”, the side stepping of any direct knowledge or accountability, because – don’t you know – there are 115,000 people who work for me…
I was glad to see it first hand.
Gowdy is a waste of breathable air!
Forget cattle, not even hat; just a lame haircut, on an empty suit.
That’s what I thought about Gowdy also. Just meaningless posturing. All show and no go
Is Rosenstein our new John Kosiken?
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/dec/6/john-koskinen-irs-commissioner-spared-impeachment-/
Not sure if its Rosy, Swallwell or Schiff I hate worse…equal offenders
This careerist thinks he is the supreme leader of the DOJ.
Roddy rod piper (pied).
What is it with these pretentious, sanctimonious, smug individuals, that are supposed to represent the halls of justice ? It’s downright embarrassing.
President Trump has the patience of a saint to let this clown remain.
Smirky little presidente’ Rosenstein thinks that he is above the law and has 3 degrees of separation from the criminal activities of the Deep State, DOJ branch. He will have a rude awakening once IG Horowitz connects the dots between the Hillary (coverup) matter (investigation) and the Russian collusion anti-Trump democrat smear project.
Down in flames…
“I would be SHOCKED, shocked I say, to discover gambling in this establishment!”
Well, they say they screen out fed job applicants with a sense of humor, apperently the DOJ, in addition screens out those with ANY imagination!
What a tool! HE doesnt believe what he’s saying, the Senators don’t believe him, the American people don’t either, and HE DOESN’T CARE!
After DJT finishes bitch slapping our ‘trading partners’, and forever resetting world trade, resolves Nork, and Iran, and middle east, he’s gonna get around to you.
You are a small, insignificant and harmless bug, believing in your own invincibility.
I notice awhile back, DJT tweeted on a SUNDAY, and you responded.
Yeah, keep monitoring DJT’s tweets, cause thats how you’ll know, when you’ve been FIRED.
Rosie reminds me of the Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland, or to be more precise, the evil twin of the Mad Hatter. God help us.
” It’s downright embarrassing.”
I thought the same as well. Trump is waiting for the right moment when he can get rid of Rosenstein. He is letting Congress do the heavy lifting here for a reason. And I am glad to see Ryan help, no doubt because of Trump’s support of the phoney Amnesty bill that just went down in flames in Congress. One thing for sure after today, Rosenstein’s days are numbered. Sessions as well.
Rosenstein can’t be fired until the Mueller Hoax is wrapped up.
Well…Pres Trump could fire him at any time, legally.
But the timing of it would be bad, politically, because the screaming hyenas of the DNC and their media nozzles, would be all “Obstruction of justice!” and “Impeach foety-fie!”
Personally, I think Rosenstein is fully aware of this.
So knowing that he will be fired as soon as Mueller wraps up his witch hunt…why would RR want it to ever be over?
Arrgh. What a mess.
So could Sessions.
Hahahahah!
Just kidding. He couldn’t find his a with both hands.
This… is what we get with nothing for the most part but a bunch of f’n lawyers from the dark side existing as the swamp.
We need real American people from all walks of simple, common sense life in place of these literal sh!tbags that believe their own lies of being “elites”.
That said, I believe The Storm will wipe them the hell out at some point sooner than later as our VSG President has a ton of other work stacked up to accomplish… some of which comes from OUR lists that he requests.
I wonder how many times he has heard the demand to shut the feral banksters down. 😉
“I wonder how many times he has heard the demand to shut the feral banksters down.”
____
Probably hundreds of times.
Heheh.
His plan to get the small independent Community Backs restored and strengthened, could be the first steps toward that goal.
It is essential to get more Pro-Trump people in both houses of Congress, first.
Right now, our President is fighting to get our economy roaring.
He is encouraging investment into everything that will create Jobs.
I imagine that he will be pushing for rebuilding our Infrastructure soon.
If he can’t get funding for it from Congress…he may have to get it from banks or issuing bonds.
Guessing that if Mueller is still trying to frame Trump people after the Midterm Election that whole deepstate “investigation” will be shut down by the president Once the loser democrats slide further out of power in Congress come November they will be screaming bloodymurder anyway; so it would be a good time to shut down the witch hunt. If the crooked media proclaim obstruction of justice and promote violence in the streets it will be their LAST act of sedition. Johnny Law will clamp down on them as well as their co-conspirators in the shadow government. Things may not end well for the likes of CccpNN and MS13NBC. They can choose to be news agencies or political propaganda arms but they can’t be both.
Trump will do what needs to be done at the right time.
My guess is after the midterms. Or earlier if he sees that the screaming hyenas have lost the last remaining shreds of credibility.
Trust Trump.
Blithering minds of useless waste. Where the obvious is inconceivable and the truth holds no weight or value. There seems no end and corruption rules bowels of our national security. We shed a light of justice only to spin circles of gust to extinguish the flames. Accountability is dead with layers of corruption in our DOJ and FBI; so much that resolve we hope for is only a continuance of deceit.
Ryan best go home, hide behind his wall. Hes done grave disservice to this country.
Rosie “can’t imagine”… hmmm.. did he read the IG’s report?
Did he read the report? Probably not. If any body asks him, he’ll just say it’s a secret.
Louis Gohmert was an Army JAG and then was elected to three terms as a State District Judge in Texas, serving 10 years on that bench.
So when Gohmert said:
“If I had somebody like you come before me, and now it was revealed later that the guy that had signed and approved an application for a warrant…had not even READ the application that would allow Spying On Somebody…I would look upon everything he signed from then on, with a jaundiced eye!”
^^This^^ was a strong rebuke from a former Judge.
The rest of it was good too.
Love me some Louis Gohmert when he gets all outraged at nonsense like this.
Hah.
He’s great.
Gowdy didn’t ask a single question. Not a single one. Attaboy
Not in the above clip, no.
He made a demand to “finish it the hell up!”
Which was pretty good, IMO.
But I haven’t seen the whole session…was this clip the only ‘time’ that Gowdy had?
Gowdy was speechifying and blustering, for sure.
But even so, I liked what he said.
Not like Rod was going to answer anything anyway.
I think Gowdy was on the day before, but a total waste because he takes so many words to ask each question, it’s obvious he’s just showboating. He LOVES to have the floor.
Put this on the other thread:
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/doj-springs-a-leak-rosenstein-blasts-gop-congressmen-theyre-pieces-of-shit/
If Donald Trump doesn’t destroy his enemies, root and branch, they’ll continue their efforts to destroy him.
President Trump will need a 3rd term to make up for what he couldn’t accomplish in his first term, because of all the lying , corrupt bs we’re having to suffer through.
