Gohmert, Gowdy and Ratcliffe Question Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein…

Louie Gohmert questions Rosenstein about Bruce Ohr (Deputy Asst Attorney General DOJ-NSD), Tashina Gauhar (Deputy Asst. Attorney General for DOJ-NSD), and Trisha Beth Anderson (FBI Office of Legal Counsel):

.

Rosenstein says he never knew Bruce Ohr was communicating with Fusion GPS and Chris Steele? Rosenstein says he never knew Bruce Ohr’s wife was an employee of Fusion GPS and communicating with FBI. Rosenstein says he cannot imagine a scenario where the DOJ-NSD and FBI would purposefully mislead the FISA Court.

John Ratcliffe questions Rod Rosenstein about Peter Strzok engagement with foundation of Robert Mueller probe:

.

Trey Gowdy questions Rod Rosenstein about general underlying authority of Robert Mueller probe.

.

Advertisements