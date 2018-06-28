Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Foxconn Wisconsin Development – The “High-Tech Innovation hub”…

From the office of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: The groundbreaking on Foxconn’s $10-billion factory to produce state-of-the-art flat-panel displays in Mount Pleasant represents a milestone for America.
With a 20-million-square-foot campus situated on 3,000 acres, the new Foxconn plant will be among the largest factories ever built in the United States. It will take two years and 10,000 construction workers to build, and employ 13,000 workers when in full production of a variety of LCD screens. It is one of the largest foreign direct investments ever made in the United States.
It would never have happened without the promise of the Trump tax cuts and the President’s personal intervention.
As important as the new factory is to the workers of Wisconsin, the facility is also a symbol of what is to come: It is the first of a large number of investments in advanced manufacturing facilities being reshored from overseas locations back to the United States.
Foxconn CEO Terry Gou has already said that he is considering another enormous facility in the United States.
The active role President Trump and his administration have taken in economic development was another deciding factor. President Trump met with Mr. Gou more than half a dozen times over the last 14 months, impressing upon him the benefits of creating jobs in the United States, and producing in a market of 325 million consumers.
Those meetings were followed with weekly calls between Trump administration officials and Foxconn executives.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was instrumental as well in selling the virtues of Wisconsin as a business-friendly state and providing the financial incentives needed to seal the deal that will create a large-scale high-tech innovation hub.
The Trump administration understands how important it is to rebuild the U.S. consumer electronics manufacturing sector. The United States still leads in the creation of innovative, high-tech products such as semiconductors, state-of-the art materials and components, parts and software, but it must regain its footing in the large-scale production of consumer electronics.
With advanced manufacturing techniques including robotics, the United States is now competitive with factories in low-wage countries and is an attractive place for investment.
The administration’s business-friendly tax, trade and regulatory policies have tilted the playing field in favor of the United States, but other attributes of doing business in America are contributing to a renaissance in U.S. manufacturing. Among these are the costs of transportation from foreign factories; the need to produce new products in real time to changing consumer demands; rising foreign wage rates; increasing risks associated with producing in foreign markets; strong U.S. intellectual property protections; the establishment of new U.S. apprenticeship and technical training programs; the availability of top technology talent; and the quality of life in America in pristine places like Wisconsin.
Moreover, rebuilding the consumer electronics industry provides researchers in U.S. universities and laboratories with an avenue to commercialize their R&D. And it reinvigorates the large U.S. industrial base of innovative high-tech companies. For every new job created by Foxconn three to four jobs will be created in the supply chain, not to mention the hundreds of jobs supported in local communities.
Since President Trump took office, more than 300,000 new manufacturing jobs have been created in the United States. Last year, the U.S. experienced the net addition of more than 4,000 new factories, after suffering the loss of 65,000 factories between 2001 and 2013.
President Trump promised to fix the tax system; he promised to fix the regulatory system; and he promised to fix trade. We are now seeing tangible results from his delivering on these promises.
The most precious Jedi Master Wilburine.
The return of America to her people.
That’s mighty selfish of you
(the fake news MSM would say) (/sarc)
Have not noticed many trolls lately. Did daddy Soros cut off the funding because it was not working?
With more on the way. 8 years of winning. That works for me.
Sadly only 6 1/2 years left
At the current rate of winning, we’d just need a caretaker government next. Just sit there and don’t do nuthin’!!!
“At the current rate of winning, we’d just need a caretaker government next. Just sit there and don’t do nuthin’!!!”
_________________
In order for that possibility to even exist, it will require the electoral extermination of the treasonous hate-America Demonrat Party, and the treasonous RINO establishment, or as they are better known together, the “Uni-Party”.
And the CoC must be dismantled, broken up like a monopoly.
… and ground down, emulsified …. fast frozen .. and launched into outer space .. 😬👍❗️🇺🇸❤️❗️
… spit 💦💦💦💦💦❗️
How about Time added back for delay of game?!
I wonder if any of our previous Secretaries of Commerce knew as much about commerce as Secretary Ross.
Combined? Possibly…
Malcolm Baldrige was a pretty high-profile Sec. of Commerce for both of Reagan’s terms (died from internal injuries resulting from a rodeo accident in 1987).
“I wonder if any of our previous Secretaries of Commerce knew as much about commerce as Secretary Ross.”
_________________
I don’t.
I don’t wonder about that at all 🙂
What a week, and we have Friday to go.
Janus Union dues decision, Supreme Court replacement, rock star rallies (last night was great, donated to Right Side too), making stuff in WI (the place HRC had in the bag and never visited) what is next from history being made in front of our eyes?
WINNING
Going to be hard for a DEMO CRAP to win in Wisconsin in 2020.
“Going to be hard for a DEMO CRAP to win in Wisconsin in 2020.”
__________________
But with lots of help from the treasonous McConnell / Barbour / RINO wing of the criminal Uni-Party, they’re sure going to try.
MAGA!
UFB. Only 13,000 new jobs and 10,000 construction jobs. What a disappointment. I think when DJT was running, he said he’d employ 13,001 employees at that company.
CNN Reporting
NPR called it a boondoggle
Because it’s not government funded?
their reasoning was because Walker gave them good terms on the land
LikeLiked by 1 person
THIS IS ACCURATE REGARDS cnn
“Only 13,000 new jobs and 10,000 construction jobs.”
Pelosi is quoted as saying, “Crumbs.”
““Crumbs.””
Everyone I know likes crumbs and they would like some more.
Please.
Umm, the plant was planned and being built before the Tax cuts even happened…
The tax cuts were a part of what Pres Trump ran on, as well as other business-friendly policies.
So yes…Foxconn announced their plan to build a factory here, right after PTrump was elected.
That was before any of PDJT’s policies were put in place.
It was a show of faith that he would deliver on his promises.
Would Foxconn have done that if Hillary had won?
I don’t think so.
It was announced in July 2017. PDJT was part of the negotiations, as well as incentives given by Wisconsin. Here’s a link to the Forbes magazine article talking about the deal:
http://fortune.com/2017/07/26/foxconn-apple-president-donald-trump-wisconsin/
Who is Just In A. Mash?
Trudy of Canada’s sister?
Snark
NeverTrumpers gotta Never…
Close. He’s a Dem congressman from Michigan, I believe.
He’s a Republican that was elected by the Tea Party and member of the House Freedom caucus.
But if that qualifies as Democrat these days, I guess it shows how far ‘theconservativetreehouse’ has drifted from Conservatism….
Amash is a NeverTrumper who wanted Hillary to win.
So he may have given lip service to the Tea Party to get elected, but his actions don’t reflect an adherence to their principles.
No wait…Amash is a Republican.
Supposedly.
THIS Justin Amash:
And this:
I’m now a never Amasher. At least in a primary.
“…one of the most principled, consistent, and conservative…”
Ah yes, I remember them well. Those so “principled, consistent, and conservative” that they voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
If only we could all be as “conservative” as them! /s
I wish this guy was getting primaried this year.
He is dreadful!
What a turd. It seems appropriate that his first name is “Justin”…. with a last name of “A-mash” …. Just in a mash….
Lots of humor potential … 😉
Any corporate move from A to B will impact taxpayers. What’s the diff? In this case you have one of the world’s largest technology manufacturing companies (which is a supplier of the world’s other major technology manufacturers) to invest bigly in your state and locality. Gotta spend money to make money, I don’t care who you are.
Let’s compare. In Boston we have a $20B hole in the ground. Now, it’s a VERY NICE $20B hole in the ground. But $20B is $20B. If we got sucked into the 2024 Olympics it would have likely cost us $15B, on top of whatever “public/private partnerships” provide. The bogus estimates were like $5B range, but nobody in their right mind wouldn’t at least double that. Let’s be real here… we’ve seen how complicated big projects are… not to mention the graft. In the end we would have maybe some much needed road work (which we pretty much ended up with anyway!), a stadium (um, ok? I suppose?), an Olympic Village transformed into “low income housing”. Oh, and a bunch of businesses in parts of the city would have lost their properties and leases as they would have been claimed for the Um, Ok? I Suppose Olympic Stadium. At least the sane MA taxpayers saw that boondoggle from a mile away, and the rest, as they say, is history.
If Foxconn wants to build a giant plant anywhere in the U.S, my advice would be: shuffle your priorities, reach into the pocket book, and make it happen.
Um, I think it benefits the 13,000 Americans who will now have a job and the other tens of thousands who will work at and open new restaurants, banks, and grocery stores to satisfy the needs of those newly employed. Also, lest we forget about the millions in new tax revenues all of that business activity generates. #MoreWinning 😀
Eat this 0zer0!
ABRACADABRA B
This was great, thanks!!
It is critical that Trump continue to have his cheer leading appearances at cities across America. Aside from endorsing various worthy candidates Trump is bringing the great news of the rebirth of America directly to the people that otherwise might not hear it because the marxist media wont report it.
Trump and the American people must become the news media outselves!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Having those electronics manufacturers here in the US again, will also help in building our Space Force.
I am sure that Sec Wilbur knows this…since he is overseeing our new Space Program.
It’s all connected.
One sector feeds the other.
“No bucks, No Buck Rogers.”
And it takes more than just funding to have a vibrant Space Program.
When our rocket scientists and systems developers figure out what they ‘need’…they need industries to build those new parts for them.
And those components need to built Here.
Nice piece by our Commerce Secretary.
Wilbur Ross is the best ComSec that we’ve ever had, IMHO.
Sec Ross knows that if you create a business-friendly haven for Industries…they will come.
He knows what is attractive to them.
Lowering taxes and slashing punitive regulations is good.
But having a govt that will protect them from the unfair trade practices of other countries, is also a big deal.
“Protectionism” is only a ‘bad thing’ in the minds of globalists.
It is a good thing, if you are a business that just wants to make a good product and be treated fairly.
It’s like having a Commercial Building.
You make it attractive to business tenants by serving their needs and making it a hospitable place for those tenants to flourish.
Our President knows this very well.
He is turning our country into a Hospitable Place for Business.
And he picked the perfect guy for his Commerce Secretary, to help him do this.
“President Trump promised to fix the tax system; he promised to fix the regulatory system; and he promised to fix trade. We are now seeing tangible results from his delivering on these promises.”
Just imagine what could be accomplished if the obstruction from the swamp did not exist! Hopefully some of that can be remedied in the upcoming election.
A lot more than manufacturing is going to take place here. What you’re seeing is something even grander: Trump is pouring the foundation to reposition U.S. technology away from ultra-leftist Silicon Valley, CA over to middle-America in a state that is increasingly rebounding for the GOP. Brilliant move! MAGA!
Business in Wisconsin? Ryan wants to know if he can ship it to China for a 20% cut of the action? No? How about 10%?
“Ryan wants to know if he can ship it to China”
There are a lot of people that would like to ship Mr. Ryan to China (and Mr. Soros to Russia, while we are at it).
