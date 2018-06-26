Red Hen Restaurant Owner Resigns as Director of Main Street Lexington Business Group…

Ms. Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of The Red Hen restaurant who kicked out White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders – then followed her family into another restaurant to continue the harassment, has resigned from her role with Main Street Lexington, a local business organization.
As anticipated, Ms. Wilkinson was/is facing massive backlash from local Lexington, VA business leaders, and a very upset surrounding community, for her short-sighted political bigotry and rabid anti-Trump bias. Video Below:
LEXINGTON, Va. – Stephanie Wilkinson has resigned from her role with Main Street Lexington, a volunteer-based organization. Elizabeth Outland Branner, the president of the organization, accepted Wilkinson’s resignation Tuesday morning.
“Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside,” Branner wrote in an email. (link)
Walther, can you add to the pussy hat picture a banner, “The Red Hen, no Cocks!
That Main Street Lexington needs to be investigated as well. Something is not right about these 501C4’s taking over central planning of a town, cloaked as a friendly business association.
Fraud Audit.
According to Breitbart News, “late night talk show hosts” were saying that Sarah Sanders was “lucky that the restaurant personnel didn’t ejaculate into her food”.
Somehow, unless I’m missing something, these media people are really provoking a war. I’m not going to ever forget the things they’ve done, and I think millions of other Americans feel the same. It can’t go on a lot longer without raising the anger in this country to the point of boiling over.
Good, f her and her bigotry ways. I hope she fails miserably. Stupid c you next Tuesday.
The issue was that the Colorado commission that determined the baker was discriminating against the gay couple criticized and insulted his religious beliefs and dismissed his conviction for not creating a cake for them. Completely different.
Maja, the owner of the Red Hen refused service to Sarah Sanders and family, going so far at to severely criticize Mrs. Sanders for her political beliefs and that of her boss, President Trump. Religion may not have anything to do with the Red Hen incident, but it was blatant discrimination against someone else’s political beliefs and refusal of service because of it. It doesn’t get much worse than that. Actually, it did. The owner of the Red Hen followed the Sanders to that restaurant across the street, and then organized some people together to protest outside that restaurant. That’s stalking and harassment, the type where injunctions against harassment and restraining orders are issued by the court and served on nut jobs like the owner of the Red Hen.
Laura Ingraham says that Sarah Sanders has a solid Discrimination case. She won’t pursue it as the pubic backlash has been enough.
Evil – the thing behind this new Trump-era liberalism – knows no limits to its lies and hypocrisy.
all you have to do is remember how all the leftists and MSM acted when some dumb Rodeo Clown from an unknown part of the country, ran around with an Obama mask on….
They all were ok with with this… ALL OF THEM
The poor man was fired that day and prohibited from ever working in the state again. He was also vilified by Democratic political leaders and was vilified by (the always) outraged Leftists who “could not believe” the man’s disrespect for President Obama.
And he had worn similar masks of former Presidents, both Republican and Democratic! Hate, hate, hate!
“Always outraged” leftists. Yep, that they are.
IIRC that was at a rodeo in mid Missouri, which has a liberal college town but is otherwise not exactly a hotbed progressive left state. Doesn’t sound like something you could even legally “ban” someone from working in a state over.
People shoold walk in the resturant, place an order and leave 10 minutes later. So much food gone to waste (hehe). 🙂
..no
Why not? Ms. Red Hen was proud of herself for dumping on someone. She ought to be able to take what she dishes out, shouldn’t she?
Not the point. All we need to do is to not eat in her restaurant. Given the long memories of conservatives, and the short attention span and unwillingness to be inconvenienced of liberals, while they will make an effort to go the restaurant for a while, they will soon have moved on to some new cause, and decide that it is not worth the trouble to make the trip to the restaurant.
Not good enough. The crazed Leftists do NOT leave *us* alone, and if we don’t push back, they’ll keep pushing harder.
We are better than that! Don’d stoop to their level. If the leftists want to go there then great. We don’t (I’ve never been in that town and won’t). let them die int heir own hell but don’t stoop to the level of the opposition. They are the immoral ones. Sorry for the rant.
Besides, MAGA protestors on the scene this afternoon said a local cop told them the restaurant is closed until July 5…
Probably need the time for haz-mat team(s) to clean the place.
Yup, that attitude of yours would have worked really well against the real Nazis in WW2. You are what is wrong with Republicans today. No stomach for a fight and blind to the fact there is a culture war that has been going on for 50 years and our side has been on the losing end of it without a leader who knows how to fight back and win. Well, we have such a leader today.
buzzy June 26, 2018 at 8:44 pm. wrong. if it was good enough for Sarah Sanders, It is good enough for me. Am NOT blind to the culture war nor the problems in society. If as U say “our side .on the losing side 50 years” I must ask where have U been for the last 50 yrs?
Bozzy calm down. We won this fight. She is nationally embarrassed, The President tweeted about her dirty restaurant ( so consider that a Global Tweet ) , her town is pissed off, she has customers that will never return, she has been removed from her seat with the city seat and her restaurant is next.
We understand the culture war, so please do not insult people’s intelligence. There is more than one way to skin a cat. What you are suggesting is FRAUD ( to order a meal and have no intention of eating there ). The LONG game is what is important.
Good enough for me 😂
^^ your first paragraph 😄
Agree. “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good to stand by and do nothing.”
Somewhat disagree. It’s true that we shouldn’t stoop to immoral behavior, but countering their madness with patriotic pushback is necessary.
Hitler was reported once as responding to a religious cleric who stated that the Allies would win because the Allies were on the side of God – Hitler said “You come at me with your bibles and prayer books and I’ll come at you with my tanks and guns, and we’ll see who wins.”
We will eventually lose to the Left if we do not push back hard, because they smell blood and are getting more radicalized every day.
I understand what you are saying….they are going to be nuts no matter what we do and we need to be smart and beat them back every time. They will never give up nor should we.
I don’t like the idea of wasting food, or ordering food and then leaving. I like the idea for large groups of people to sit at a table, order drinks while deciding what to order for meals. Then never order meals and just sit and talk until they try and throw you out. That would be more disruptive.
LikeLiked by 4 people
oh, I was thinking water.
or soda – A nice 7-Up, for example.
good idea
I shared the exact same idea with my wife last night. Order water and ponder the menu for a good long while. Tip the waiter/waitress well and then leave
I had the idea for all the millions or more NRA members to call rental car companies and tie up the operators setting up a rental and hanging up when told there was no more NRA member discount. Same principal but we are nicer folks.
We don’t have to do anything. These people always end up destroying themselves.
How has our doing nothing for the last fifty years while the Left has destroyed America been a good thing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. And conservatives have much longer memories than liberals who jump from outrage to outrage, almost daily. All we have to do is to not go to the restaurant at all. Given the political makeup of Lexington, the restaurant will soon be out of business. (And when that happens, the msm will curiously not report it.)
Agree, Joe.
That said…without Trump in charge, investigative journalists such as Sundance, .those crazy Trump fans on twitter, the 4 Chan kids, the NewBreitbarts (like Loomer), etc…we wouldn’t stand a chance to win the culture war. The tide turned…and many people realized that sitting back quietly and politely didn’t work.
Always push back.
Imho
The important thing is
We take the high road while keeping these miscreants without souls, from destroying us.
So far So Good!
Not necessary. Customers will avoid that place like the plague. As I posted last month, they will be lucky to keep the doors open until the end of the year. I doubt they will recover from this.
FYI- Wilkerson is also listed as a co-owner of House Mountain Yarn. Which makes sense, supplies for pink hats.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Wow….isn’t that interesting!
Here she is, on the House Mountain Yarn Website https://www.housemountainyarnco.com/about-us
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quite a group of dilletantes and kept women.
Dr. Wilkinson is a Ph.D. and she is an IT person,
probably also a radical feminist and a Lucy Stoner
https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephanie-wilkinson-6b807765/
https://www.cio.com/author/Stephanie-Wilkinson/
and shares bad DNA with Meryl Streep
Sounds like she got a few bitshifted (say it real fast) in the wrong way…
Piled High and Deeper never rang so true. In European and American religion no less! Just goes to show how some people can be educated out of all the common sense that the Good Lord put in their head to begin with.
I got a Ph.D. ……..post hole digger
I also have a Ph.D, pot holder designer. lol
oh i see,,, Pussy Hat Dilettante
😆👍
My mantra to my sons ❤️
I missed the PH.D. in her bio but don’t doubt she is over-educated and lacking in common sense like many in academia. “probably a radical feminist”, you’re really going out on a limb there aren’t you chief? 😀
a lucy stoner and probably sees herself as hanoi jane too..
“…Main Street Lexington, a non-profit dedicated to local business and cultural enhancement”
All I needed to know!
I’m sorry, but those two guys in the pussy hats make pajama boy look like Rambo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2018 Ally List:
House Mountain Yarn Co.
117 S. Main Street
Lexington, VA – Virginia
Bingo!
There’s the connection, there’s always a connection.
^^^^^^^^^^——————————–THIS
Seriously! Ellie’s bio on the site: “What do get when you cross a knitter with a political activist? Knitted protest signs with embellishments.”
Natch.
BooYah!
Uh oh, I feel another “Trump broke me” coming on
These idiots are really something. They believe the “resistance” is much larger than it really is. The MS Media creates this illusion, but it only truly exists on a large scale in their propaganda operation
Hopefully their insanity will bring them down
maybe Hillary and her can go on tour together!
And they can take Maxine Waters with them!
These people are extremely sexually frustrated. There is no way an emasculated man and an ugly, bitter bully-woman can satisfy each other. Ain’t gonna happen – it goes against nature. They’d have better luck trying their hand at gay. And they have no one to blame but themselves, because they refuse to accept the definition of crazy.
Echo chamber Libtards feel empowered to bully and attack the deplorables. It goes along with their belief that Libtards should rule like philosopher Kings. Pure hubris.
A dirty little restaurant of no importance is emblematic. America is waking up to the lie of the ‘Big Dream’ fake utopia and their snotty believers.
It never pays to be mean. Bad juju!
You can totally destroy someone without it being mean. You kill a rabid dog without meanness. You put down a sick animal from kindness. Same thing will defeating, demoralizing and destroying the Left, it is for their own good.
What a horrid human…
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’ll be burnt toast by Labor Day, if not sooner.
If she’s lucky, her supply chain will ‘mysteriously’ dry up and put her out of her self-inflicted misery much sooner than that!
DO NOT mess with Team MAGA!!!
Yes, do NOT for we are super elites!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d bet they won’t be reopening at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How dumb can you be?? Apparently, very.
Enjoy your bankruptcy.
I don’t care, do you?
I don’t care, do you?
⭐️⭐️⭐️
I don’t care, do you? Lol.
Again…it’s like watching episodes of Atlas Shrugged….daily.
#dirtybird#
It does suggest that the radical SJW’s have a serious lack of maturity.
Dear Sir,
As a Vietnam veteran met at LAX upon return from 2 1/2 years in country by Democrat Party terrorist !
They did try to hit us with large rocks.
Then for 5 more years they got worse and worse!
William Ayers etal killed!
You sir owner operator of this blog and all others like you are the “New Veterans” and they will come for you!
Be Prepared
Rush etal atthe top are in my opinion in mortal danger!
Sorry that happened to you. Thank you for your service. 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
They look like typical Liberal sops.
Not serving particular classes of people is a proud Democrat tradition going back to Lester Maddox and earlier
hey, I’m just sayin’
> “Not serving particular classes of people is a proud Democrat tradition going back to …”
Bull Conner
yeah, but it was Lester who had the lunch counter
The Dirty Red Hen, no cocks!
As the saying goes…
“Too many cocks spoil the broth”
Or something like that.
well, if you guys are going to start with those kinds of allusions, have you seen this headline?
Late-Night Hosts Rip Sarah Sanders: Be Grateful Chefs Didn’t ‘Jizz’ in Your Food…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/06/26/late-night-hosts-rip-sarah-sanders-the-chefs-couldve-ejaculated-in-your-food/
Unlikely that soy-boys could achieve tumescence.. let alone any sort of result in the limited time that a customer is in the restaurant.
Late-Night hosts most likely are hoping someone would do it to them.
Bingo.
That picture with:
“He broke us!”
When I was 14 and my older brother wanted to inflict the greatest insult possible, it was to call me a f-a- . . .
STEPHANIE WILKERSON’S HUSBAND!
The “pink pussy hats” perfectly fit the two…males[?] in that photo.
Good grief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And another win today for our friends across the pond.
Brexit Bill becomes law, allowing Britain to leave the EU!
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/brexit-bill-becomes-law-allowing-britain-to-leave-the-eu
And Baronelle’s Supreme Court case was just decided!
https://www.courthousenews.com/supreme-court-vacates-washington-florist-discrimination-case/
Just remember events subsequent to Kathy of the severed head. “Comedienne” Kathy Griffith whined that she couldn’t finish her comedy tour after the backlash caused by her head stunt. Her career was finished.
A few months later, and lo and behold, this same comedy punk is booked into frigging Carnegie Hall in New York to play to a full house. Fellow punks circled the wagons and bought Ms. G a full house to help her finances.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Wilkerson clan eventually in a new venue serving like-minded fascisti, to the delight of authoritarians everywhere. But I suspect their run in Lexington is done.
I agree. She will move to the Washington DC area and become a local heroine. It is packed with civil service Democrats.
She won’t move to D.C. because they have a law that prevents her from doing exactly what she did in Lexington. She belongs on the left coast, somewhere in Cali., Oregon, or Washington State, where she’ll fit right in with the rest of the socialist slobs she admires so much.
The “Dirty Red Hen” is majorly clucked!
Cluck That, Michael. lol
Get woke, go broke.
Wait…I thought getting “woke” was a good thing.
People who are ‘waking up’ from the liberal BS are saying that they are now “woke”.
I don’t think this Red Hen woman is ‘woke’.
She may go broke…but it won’t be because she is ‘woke’.
I hate to gloat, oh screw that, I’m a bigly gloating human.
I constantly hear all the New-Agers preaching the importance of self-acceptance.
So you’re ahead of the curve, Mncpo.
PDJT is living rent free to all leftists’ head. The force of nature is descending upon them and no one can stop it. MAGA.
The irony of it all. Stephanie Wilkerson and her ilk are the clear poster children for White Supremacists. They believes themselves to be supreme beings, above the fray, standing for the morals of the country. Now they will be cleaning toilets, if they are lucky.
“facing massive backlash from local Lexington, VA business leaders, and a very upset surrounding community, for her short-sighted political bigotry and rabid anti-Trump bias:”
Bring it on.
Keep listening, all you leftists, to Rep. Maxine Waters (R-CA) and the rest.
All the way up to election day in November.
We will be overflowing with “Winnamins”.
Maxine Waters is a Democrat (D-CA).!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
The tide is turning and the pendulum is swinging back faster and faster.
yep
I prefer the term Red Tide over Red Wave (which mimics the so-calledBlue Wave)
Tides are much larger “waves”, with wavelengths that span 1/2 the globe
But “Red Tide” is already taken, Nim.
And not in a good way.
A “Red Tide” is a sort of toxic natural phenomenon that kills fish and sea critters.
So true. Back in 2000, I was in Panama City, FL on business. The hotel where I was staying was a block from the water and a red tide was there the entire week. Violent coughing just by stepping outside. Lingered for days after leaving.
Red Tsunami??
Redrum at the polls?
Redrum.
Lol
REPORT: SARAH SANDERS TO RECEIVE ‘TEMPORARY’ SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/26/report-sarah-sanders-secret-service/
They better make it ‘permanent’.
This thing is going to get worse, before it gets better…and who knows if it will ever get better.
The globalistas are losing and are sending out their flying monkeys to punish P45 and his Supporters.
They want to make us afraid.
They want to make us cower and hide.
The only way to stop this, it to keep winning…and Expose their Criminal Behavior.
She needs the extra time to clean the bird poop off her canopy’s and probably clean the rest of her joint.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her goose is cooked, and she’s going to have to scramble to find a new job…
> “She really laid an egg.”
That’s really funny!
What’s really ironic is that the parable / fable of “The Little Red Hen” is that she kept asking the lazy slobs around her to help her plant, grow, and harvest the food, and to help her prepare it, but none of those (Democrats) would do a like of work.
Then when the Little Red Hen went to serve her family the food, EVERYBODY showed up to eat (must have thought it was SNAP [food stamps] handouts). The Little Red Hen recited how many appeals for help she made, and got no help, and so she would not feed the lazy slobs.
How is “The Little Red Hen” a Democrat parable?
It’s a Capitalist, or at least Biblical (if you don’t work, you won’t eat) kind of story.
This whole thing backfired beautifully on the witch.
The Trump Effect in action.
The Little Red Hen is one of my very favorites. I’ve read it to all young family members. It’s a very good message! Simple and true.
Great point!
Red = Communist – as in the Little Red Church where Obama’s mama’s family attended in Seattle. Perhaps the restaurant name is code for communist; but the irony of the name being based on a classic story of capitalism is too much. The story is similarly themed to the “Ant and the Grasshopper” and Rush’s annual telling of “The True Story of Thanksgiving”.
Evil kills itself.
Libtards have no common sense of judgment. It is why when they run something it fails. Just look at any local or federal government operated anything by Libtards. The little red hen is in for a surprise of her life. Libtards never take personal accountability and alway find excuse and blame. This Libtard will blame Sara Sanders for her failure.
> “… The little red hen is in for a surprise of her life. …”
On news sites that posted appeals from the US House Reps from VA, one that Lexington is his home-town, for everyone to ignore the witch, and come on and visit…
I posted in reply to the appeal:
After the horrible spectacle of the Press Secretary being treated so badly, the wound is too deep.
My wife and I would rather visit Chernobyl Russia, or Fukushima Japan, and eat their dirt, than to ever visit Lexington VA or Rockbridge County VA and eat in a restaurant there.
She was last seen applying a coexist bumper sticker
And in other news, the useful idiot Reality Winner is going to jail for 5+ years, but Hillary Clinton and all her “guilty as hell” sycophants are doing ballerina pirouettes around the house because they are above the law. It is said that Jim Comey also does awesome pirouettes (between ethics classes at William and Mary). Thankfully, laws that apply to disposable tools like Reality Winner don’t apply to Clinton, Abedin, Mills, and all the important people. I’m not worried. All those honest FBI agents and NYC cops will soon step up to the plate and reveal the whole truth! Anybody seen Rudy lately? Step right up folks. The show goes on….hope you are enjoying it. It is all you are going to get! Enjoy it while you can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay, confirmation of the information Gov Huckabee had shared. All across the FB page rage today, Wilkerson’s allies were calling Huckabee a liar and saying the Sanders party wasn’t followed and harassed. Thanks Sundance! I hope everyone shares this far and wide and points out the confirmation by the witness.
To Kaine (VA) – we are a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC!!!
Where was he educated?!?
One of those interviewed in the town said she was a liberal but she didn’t like the incivility “on both sides.” They are always trying to project their behavior onto conservatives. Anyone seen an anti-Trumper thrown out of a restaurant lately?
Maybe she is like a typhoid Mary with STD issues …..looking at the watermark
I didn’t say much about this issue because at least initially, I had no problem with what she did. Like I said…initially…when I thought she just refused service. The harrassment beyond that is probably close to criminal, so I’ll not comment on that aspect.
All said, it’s a free country, and imho (probably unpopular), I think any business owner should be able to refuse service. With very rare exception, it’s bad business practice and it’s generally a big red mark on the ledger. I wouldn’t do it…unless it’s something I felt very passionate about….knowing full well that my refusal might have big money ramifications. Maybe she just hates Trump that much. I save my hate for rare times and people and cant imagine refusing service for political affiliation, but I don’t have TDS.
Now, she reaps what she sows. Again…bad business. Imho
I agree. Pick your battles to win the war.
The way she did it was what I take issue with, not that she did it. Free will. Choose carefully. Reap what you sow.
Be kind always.
Granted what she did was legal and annoying, but laughable. It only exposed leftist hypocrisy regarding tolerance. And like the rest of the crazy outrage in that 20% of the country who are making the noises now it’s not really about Trump personally.They are still bitter that he defeated their glorious queen goddess of gaia, Mrs. Bill Clinton.
After 8 long years of shoving leftist nonsense upon our nation they were expecting 8 more years of the same. Now that fantasy future, and the “accomplishments” of the previous Administration, has been relegated to the dustbin of history. Thank God.
M A G A
This news brings a big smile to my face.
Pres. Trump is such a good role model in this regard – if someone pushes you, you push back twice as hard.
MAGA!
Agree. Always push back!
Imho
Q: Why did the Liberal chicken cross the road?
A: To get to the next riot!
And here I always thought it had something to do with gubmint cheese…
😂
it`s just a little old fashion Karma coming down…yeah a little old fashion Karma going round….
Just saw Dan Bongino tweet that Sanders will be getting Secret Service protection at her home.
The first engagements in the Revolutionary War started in a town called Lexington..
Early engagements of unrest that led to the Civil War started in a town called Lexington..
Rumblings reflecting deep division in the Country have surfaced.. in a town called Lexington..
Fourth Turning..
The time is drawing nigh..
Fowl play
Jim ~ CROW
Red ~ HEN
Lexington, VA was the first town named after the one in Mass. Founded 1778. Obviously founded by American patriots.
Throughout history the fulcrum of division.. the point of divergence that tipped the scales.. was marked by a seemingly innocuous inane little event..
Years from now history books may end up saying “The Red Hen Night”.. was the turning point..
I predict that the Red Hen won’t ever open again or if it even bothered to it is going to have Trump protesters daily which will close it down anyway. Wilkinson, family and workers will be shunned by everyone as the town is branded now. Summer is here and all their businesses are going to lose $$$, imo.
In time Sarah and her family might go back to another restaurant in Lexington. If it is Trump territory, as indicated by the election results someone posted, Lexington could welcome her back. I hate to see the Trump people lose business over what this lady AND her employees did.
A lesson given but not learned is no lesson at all. I have no doubt that others around the country, like this Wilkinson woman, have the MISTAKEN idea that they are somehow going to be HEROES for acting like spoiled brat, self righteous, sanctimonious, holier than thou, ‘BETTER THAN YOU ARE’ hypocrites and will make the same mistake, over and over again. They don’t learn. They CAN’T learn. They’re insane because they think that doing the same thing over and over again will produce different results when it just doesn’t work that way.
omg, so the husband in the pink p*ssy hat is a professor at freaking VMI..arggghhh
Duncan Richter
https://www.vmi.edu/academics/departments/english-rhetoric-and-humanistic-studies/faculty-and-staff/
