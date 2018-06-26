Red Hen Restaurant Owner Resigns as Director of Main Street Lexington Business Group…

Ms. Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of The Red Hen restaurant who kicked out White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders – then followed her family into another restaurant to continue the harassment, has resigned from her role with Main Street Lexington, a local business organization.

As anticipated, Ms. Wilkinson was/is facing massive backlash from local Lexington, VA business leaders, and a very upset surrounding community, for her short-sighted political bigotry and rabid anti-Trump bias. Video Below:

LEXINGTON, Va. – Stephanie Wilkinson has resigned from her role with Main Street Lexington, a volunteer-based organization. Elizabeth Outland Branner, the president of the organization, accepted Wilkinson’s resignation Tuesday morning. “Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside,” Branner wrote in an email. (link)

(LINK)

Things close to the Red Hen Restaurant: – Military College

– Lexington that went for @POTUS 78% – 22%

– Counties that went for Trump 75% – 25% This Restaurant will be out of business within 6 Months. You wont see that in the #FakeNews #MSM https://t.co/2cUcA6Gn92 #MAGA #KAG — John Salisbury (@5Strat) June 23, 2018

