Restaurant Owner Who Kicked Out WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders: “I would do the same thing again”..

The Washington Post interviews Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of the Red Hen restaurant, who kicked Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family out for holding political views Ms. Wilkinson finds abhorrent. The expressed hypocrisy is typical of the progressive worldview.

Apparently Ms. Wilkinson was not at the restaurant at the time, her staff called her at home asking what they should do. Wilkinson told the Washington post “that her restaurant and its half-dozen servers and cooks had managed to stay in business for 10 years by keeping politics off the menu.” “And she knew — she believed — that Sarah Huckabee Sanders worked in the service of an “inhumane and unethical” administration. That she publicly defended the president’s cruelest policies, and that that could not stand.”

Wilkerson Family

Several Red Hen employees are gay, she said. They knew Sanders had defended Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from the military. This month, they had all watched her evade questions and defend a Trump policy that caused migrant children to be separated from their parents. […] “Tell me what you want me to do. I can ask her to leave,” Wilkinson told her staff, she said. “They said ‘yes.’ ” […] she walked up to the press secretary’s chair.

“I said, ‘I’m the owner,’ ” she recalled, ” ‘I’d like you to come out to the patio with me for a word.’ ” They stepped outside, into another small enclosure, but at least out of the crowded restaurant. “I was babbling a little, but I got my point across in a polite and direct fashion,” Wilkinson said. “I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation. “I said, ‘I’d like to ask you to leave.’ ” Sanders’s response was immediate, Wilkinson said: ” ‘ That’s fine. I’ll go.’ ” […] Wilkinson had no regrets about her decision. “I would have done the same thing again,” she said “We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions. This appeared to be one.” As she headed out the door to a weekend Main Street festival she had helped organize, she sounded hopeful that the Red Hen could open for business as usual Saturday night. Yes, she had seen calls for #MAGA protests on Facebook. “But this is a small enough town, and we’re known,” she said optimistically. “This is not going to be a giant surprise to anyone.” (read more)

This will not end well for the Wilkerson family, their business interests, or the employees who found their tender sensibilities too triggered by the appearance of a Trump supporter in their restaurant.

The intersection of business and politics is littered with the carcases of failed enterprise who made similar decisions. The NFL, Macy’s, Starbucks, Target, etc. The list is long and the stupid is strong. Never underestimate the ability of a public business to destroy itself. No policy is ever idiot-proof, merely idiot resistant; and there are always newer, bigger and more stupid idiots even in the sandwich business.

In the mind of a far-left progressive they believe their insane political perspectives are the only views that matter. They consistently over-estimate their geographical support, and find their need for superiority such that it affords them a bizarre moral right to force their positions upon others.

Control is a reaction to fear. Think in terms or politics and society – the fear behind liberalism is the fear that someone might withhold things (opportunities, money, whatever) from me.

Fear that if you live your life in a way I dislike that it might affect my life; fear that if you get that job, there will be nothing left for me. Fear that if you make tons of money, it’s means there’s less money out there for me.

So people who believe in liberal ideologies seek control as a means of trying to create guarantees and safeguards against those circumstances they fear. Liberals try to control the world and people to enable their comfort and happiness. Which, as we know, is an endless quest.

Trying to control others does nothing in the way of making oneself happy. By extension, voting in this mindset so that government can try to control others will also –shockingly– not lead to a happier, more comfortable life.

The conservative (and moderate, independent, but for the sake of expediency, the conservative), on the other hand, relies on herself to meet her own needs. And the trade-off of being free to live her life as she wishes is also understanding that she has to make peace with how you live yours.

By extension, aware that she wants to be able to hold onto this liberty and freedom forever, the conservative votes accordingly, so that everyone can remain free and in charge of his or her own life.

But here’s the crucial difference, perhaps, particularly where misery on the left stems: The conservative does not worry, so to speak, about you. The conservative knows that you were born with the same access to self-love, self-empowerment, self-determination and self-reliance that we all were, no matter the circumstances into which you were born. Think about the millions of people this country has allowed to crawl up from poverty into prosperity – the conservative KNOWS this is possible.

And the conservative believes that if you want prosperity, or a good job, or a good education, you can make it happen – but you have to work hard. The conservative hopes and intends that the free markets bring you all of the affordable and positive opportunities and resources that you need. The conservative also knows that on the other side of that hard work is great reward – material and, more importantly, emotional, spiritual and mental.

The conservative understands that not only is it a waste of time to try to control you, it’s actually impossible. Humans were born to be free; and if we put a roadblock in front of you, you’ll find another way around it.

So we see attempts at control as a waste of resources, energy and time at best, and at worst, creating detrimental results that serve to hinder people’s upward mobility or teach dependence. We see much more efficiency, as well as endless opportunity, in leaving you to your own devices. And we want the same in return.

This is where democrats miss-view republicans as heartless. But really, the conservative believes that there is one and one path only to sustainable success and independence – and that is self-empowerment. All other avenues – welfare, affirmative action, housing loans you can’t actually afford – ultimately risk doing a disservice to people as they teach dependence on special circumstances, the govt, or arbitrary assistance (that can disappear tomorrow). And the real danger – they will ALWAYS backfire, and leave the recipient in equally or more dire circumstances. Any false improvement will always expire.

The conservative believes in abundance. The liberal believes in scarcity.

The conservative believes man is born free and will be who he is, no matter what arbitrary limitations or rules are put on him. The liberal believes man is perfectible, and by extension, believes a society at large is perfectible, and command and control is justified in the quest to a “perfect” utopian society. (Sounds familiar!)

The conservative tends to be more faithful – and not necessarily in God, but in the ability of the individual to find great strength in himself (or from his God) to get what he needs and to be successful. Therefore the conservative has an outlet for his fear and disappointment – trust and faith in something bigger. The liberal believes the system must be perfected in order to enable success. Therefore disappointment is channeled as anger and blame at the system. Voids are left to be filled by faith in the govt, which they surely then want to come in and “fix” things.

And therein lies the roots of love and fear respectively. For the conservative, when life presents great struggles, she knows she has the power to surmount them. Happiness stems from internal strength and perseverance. For the liberal, when life presents great struggles, the system failed, therefore they were at the mercy of a faulty system, and they believe that only when the system is fixed can their life improve.

A progressive liberals’ happiness is built on systemic contingencies, which they will then seek to control or expect someone else to.

One blames herself. The other blames anyone and everyone but herself. And there it is. There’s where the origin of hate comes from.

The liberal ideology causes that person to cast anger at the world when things go wrong or appear “unfair.” She constantly chooses only to see the “injustices” – and that makes for a very miserable, mean, toxic, shallow, blame-casting existence.

